The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds TFT set 2 comps [9.23]

Support us
Now streaming live:
9

No Man's Sky's new device lets you design music for your base

Lauren Morton

Contributor

16th December 2019 / 6:32PM

According to Hello Games, players spend a lot of time designing their bases in No Man’s Sky these days. They say a frequent player request was for the ability to add sounds or music to their planetary homes. Apparently one of the coders at Hello Games was quite into the idea and integrated a system for programatically generating music. Players can leave the algorithmic music as is or use the new ByteBeat device to edit it themselves. Now you can invite your friends over for a dance party set to spacey chip tunes and create an in-game light show to accompany it.

You can learn the blueprints for the new ByteBeat device from the Space Anomaly in No Man’s Sky. After placing your first device and powering it, Hello games say it will immediately begin to play a generated tune. If you’re not satisfied with its first output, you can use the device’s interface to customize the track to your liking. The video below gives a quick demo of moving bits of tracks around inside the device’s menu. You can change around the melody or drum track or change the octave, key, or tempo of the track.

To start a light show, you can use a new ByteBeat Switch in game that will sync devices like lights with the tempo of your music track. You can hook ByteBeat devices to one another as well to synchronize them or make more complicated arrangements of tracks.

For the even more experienced, Hello Games say you can use the Advanced Waveform interface to change up the programmatic operators controlling the track as well. They recommend this Vice article from 2012 as a jumping off point for understanding exactly what ByteBeat algorithms are.

You can read the rest of the changes from No Man’s Sky free update 2.24 on Hello Games’ blog where you can also find more about ByteBeat in their own words.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (9)

Who am I?

Lauren Morton

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

With Atlas Rises, it's worth returning to No Man's Sky

The universe on its shoulders

53

Wot I Think: No Man's Sky

Carrying the weight of the universe on its shoulders

261

No Man's Sky Impressions

The reality after two days of play

163

Games like Minecraft - 16 best games like Minecraft from the past ten years

A plethora of games to scratch that same Minecraft itch

13

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Star Wars: Battlefront 2 is getting new cosmetics and troops on Tuesday

2

The RPS Advent Calendar 2019, Dec 16th

Bumslide into the history books

5

You can now breed your favorite dinos in Parkasaurus

Frostpunk's upcoming DLC will take you back before winter began