TFT Set 2 Traits - Origins and Classes 9.24

With another patch for Teamfight Tactics comes more changes to the TFT traits. The latest update had a large amount of updates to various origins and classes, as well as a major retooling of the Shadow origin because of the recently added champion. We’ve updated all of the TFT origins and classes to reflect the 9.24 patch.

Teamfight Tactics traits guide

Our TFT traits guide will go over all of the Origins and Classes for every champion in TFT set 2, as well as a small explanation about drop rates and the ratios of how player damage is calculated.

TFT set 2 traits

Traits are how each champion is linked to other champions across your roster. The more champions you have of a specific Origin or Class, the better the bonuses that are applied to each applicable champion. Some provide buffs to certain stats, while others fundamentally change the way a champion works. TFT has two different traits that it uses for categorising individual champions.

While Origins and Classes are thematically different, they’re functionally similar to each other in how they work. Origins point to the species of your chosen hero, while their Class is linked to the roles they perform. You’ll need to build a team with the same Origins and Classes shared across your active roster. All Origin and Classes have different unlock criteria for their bonuses.

Some require just a few for all of their skills to unlock, but others require a full set of six. For example, if you want your team to comprise of Inferno champions, you’ll need to have at least three of them on the battlefield to get the first stage of the trait bonus. These have to be different champions, meaning you can’t have three Diana’s on the battlefield and expect them to synergise their traits. Instead, you’ll need three different Inferno champions to unlock that bonus, then a further three to unlock the second rank.

Below are two tables that list each of the Origins and Classes that are available, as well as the bonuses for having multiple champions on the battlefield of that Origin/Class.

TFT set 2 origins

Since the introduction of TFT set 2, there has been a massive overhaul of the champions in the game. One might say it’s essentially a brand new game given how the changes are so drastically different! Below are all of the new TFT origins in set 2:

Origin Champions with Origin Origin ability Origin Synergies Cloud Janna

Lux

Qiyana

Yasuo All allies gain dodge chance. 2: +20% Dodge Chance

3: +25% Dodge Chance

4: +35% Dodge Chance Crystal Ashe

Lux

Skarner

Taric Crystal champions have a maximum amount of damage they can take from a single hit. 2: 100 Max Damage

4: 60 Max Damage Desert Azir

Kha'Zix

Renekton

Sivir Reduces each enemy's armor. 2: 50% Armor Reduction

4: 90% Armor Reduction Electric Lux

Ornn

Volibear

Zed Electric champions shock nearby enemies whenever they deal or receive a critical strike. 2: 100 Damage

3: 300 Damage

4: 500 Damage Glacial Braum

Ezreal

Lux

Olaf

Volibear

Warwick Basic Attacks from Glacials have a chance to stun their target for 1.5 seconds. 2: 20% Chance to Stun

4: 35% Chance to Stun

6: 50% Chance to Stun Inferno Annie

Brand

Diana

Kindred

Lux

Qiyana

Varus

Zyra Inferno spell damage burns the ground beneath the target, dealing a percentage of that spell's pre-mitigation damage as magic damage over 5 seconds.

Effect triggers on spell damage and critical strikes. 3: +70% Damage over 4 seconds. 1 hex.

6: +120% Damage over 4 seconds. 3 hexes.

9: +180% Damage over 4 seconds. 5 hexes. Light Aatrox

Jax

Lux

Nasus

Soraka

Vayne

Yorick When a Light champion dies, all other Light champions gain Attack Speed and are healed for 25% of the dying champion's Maximum Health. 3: +15% Attack Speed

6: +25% Attack Speed

9: +35% Attack Speed Mountain Malphite

Qiyana

Taliyah At the start of combat, a random ally gains a 1500 Stoneshield. 2: At the start of combat, a random ally gains a 1500 Stoneshield. Ocean Lux

Nami

Nautilus

Qiyana

Syndra

Thresh

Vladimir All allies restore mana every 4 seconds. 2: +15 Mana

4: +30 Mana

6: +60 Mana Poison Dr Mundo

Kog'Maw

Singed

Twitch Poison champions apply Neurotoxin when they deal damage, increasing the target's mana cost by 50%. 3: Poison champions apply Neurotoxin when they deal damage, increasing the target's mana cost by 50%. Shadow Kindred

Lux

Malzahar

Master Yi

Sion

Veigar Shadow units deal increased damage for 4 seconds at combat start, refreshed on takedown. 3: +70% Increased Damage, Self Takedown

6: +140% Increased Damage, Any Shadow Takedown Steel Lux

Nocturne

Rek'Sai Steel champions gain damage immunity for a few seconds when they are reduced below 50% health. 2: 2 Seconds of Immunity

3: 3 Seconds of Immunity

4: 4 Seconds of Immunity Woodland Ivern

LeBlanc

Lux

Maokai

Neeko At the start of combat, a random Woodland champion makes a copy of themselves. 3: At the start of combat, a random Woodland champion makes a copy of themselves.

TFT set 2 classes

With the newly reworked champions, there are also a ton of new TFT classes to get used to. Below is a complete list of the classes for all the champions and what every single one of them does.

Class Champions with Class Class ability Class Synergies Alchemist Singed Alchemists ignore collision and never stop moving. N/A Assassin Diana

Khazix

LeBlanc

Nocturne

Qiyana

Zed At the start of combat, Assassins leap to the farthest enemy. Assassins gain bonus Critical Strike damage and Critical Strike chance. 3: +75% Critical Strike damage & 10% Critical Strike chance

6: +150% Critical Strike damage & 20% Critical Strike chance Avatar Lux An Avatar's Origin Element is counted twice for Trait bonuses. N/A Berserker Dr Mundo

Jax

Olaf

Renekton

Sion

Volibear At the start of combat, Berserkers leap to the nearest enemy. Berserkers have a chance to hit all units in a cone in front of them with their attacks. 3: 40% chance

6: 100% chance. Grants all Berserkers +25 attack damage. Blademaster Aatrox

Master Yi

Sivir

Yasuo Blademasters basic attacks have a 40% chance to trigger additional attacks against their target. These additional attacks deal damage like basic attacks and trigger on-hit effects. 2: One extra attack

4: Two extra attacks

6: Three extra attacks Druid Ivern

Maokai

Neeko Druids regenerate 40 health each second. 2: Druids regenerate 40 health each second. Mage Brand

LeBlanc

Syndra

Taliyah

Veigar

Vladimir Mages have a chance on cast to instead Doublecast. 3: 50% Chance

6: 100% Chance Mystic Janna

Master Yi

Nami

Soraka All allies gain increased Magic Resistance. 2: 40 Magic Resistance

4: 120 Magic Resistance Predator Kog'Maw

Rek'Sai Predators instantly kill enemies they damage who are below 25% health. 3: Predators instantly kill enemies they damage who are below 25% health. Ranger Ashe

Ezreak

Kindred

Twitch

Varus

Vayne Every 3 seconds, Rangers have a chance to increase their Attack Speed for 3 seconds. 2: 35% Chance to activate Attack Speed bonus

4: 80% Chance to activate Attack Speed bonus

6: 100% Chance to activate 2.5x Attack Speed bonus Summoner Annie

Azir

Malzahar

Yorick

Zed

Zyra Summoned units have increased health and duration. 3: +30% increase

6: +120% increase Warden Braum

Malphite

Nasus

Nautilus

Ornn

Taric

Thresh

Amumu (9.24) Wardens gain increased total Armor. 2: +150% Armor

4: +300% Armor

6: +450% Armor Soulbound Senna (9.24)

Lucian (9.24) N/A 2: The first Soulbound unit to die in a round will instead enter the Spirit Realm, becoming untargetable and continuing to fight as long as another Soulbound unit is alive.

TFT set 2 drop rates

Player levels affect what tier champions you’ll be seeing in the shop during each turn – referred widely as the “drop rate”. It’s something that’s been altered a fair bit in the past and with the introduction of TFT set 2, they’ve been altered again.

Much like other auto-battlers, the champions that are revealed in each refresh of the shop are out of a pool of champions that have been distributed among all the players. So if you have been building up Vayne and notice that the supply of Vayne copies is drying up, the culprit behind the drought might be one of the opponents. If this is the case, you can sell off Vayne to get some much-needed cash.

The table below contains the current drop rates for each tier of champions. If you’d like to know more about the individual champions, check out our TFT tier list 9.24 guide.

Tier 1 Tier 2 Tier 3 Tier 4 Tier 5 Lv2 - 100% L2 - N/A L2 - N/A L2 - N/A L2 - N/A Lv3 - 70% L3 - 25% L3 - 5% L3 - N/A L3 - N/A L4 - 50% L4 - 35% L4 - 15% L4 - N/A L4 - N/A L5 - 35% L5 - 35% L5 - 25% L5 - 5% L5 - N/A L6 - 25% L6 - 35% L6 - 30% L6 - 10% L6 - N/A L7 - 20% L7 - 30% L7 - 33% L7 - 15% L7 - 2% L8 - 15% L8 - 20% L8 - 35% L8 - 24% L8 - 6% L9 - 10% L9 - 15% L9 - 30% L9 - 30% L9 - 15%

TFT champion pools

Champion pools are also an important factor to consider in every game of TFT, as it means there’s less chance of building similar teams. Below are the confirmed champion pool quantities for every tier of champion, aside from Tier 7 as Riot haven’t disclosed that information.

Tier 1: 39 ⇒ 29

39 ⇒ 29 Tier 2: 26 ⇒ 22

26 ⇒ 22 Tier 3: 18 ⇒ 16

18 ⇒ 16 Tier 4: 13 ⇒ 12

13 ⇒ 12 Tier 5: 10

TFT player damage

As of the patch 9.16 (you can find the patch notes in our TFT 9.24 patch notes guide), we see some more changes to player damage. Not only has damage been reduced from certain champion tiers and star rankings, but there are no alterations to the damage dealt as a base for each stage. This damage is taken if you lose or draw any round where you fight (which is still possible, but rarer thanks to the URF Overtime mode) and is dependent on what is left on the battlefield. Below is a list of all the damage you’ll take if you lose a round in a game of TFT:

TFT Base damage by stage

Stage 1 & 2 – 3 damage

3 damage Stage 3 & 4 – 3 damage

3 damage Stage 5 – 3 damage

3 damage Stage 6 – 4 damage

4 damage Stage 7 – 5 damage

– 5 damage Stage 8+ – 6 damage

TFT Champion-based damage

Tier 1 1 Star – 1 2 Star – 2 3 star – 3

Tier 2 1 Star – 1 2 Star – 2 3 star – 3

Tier 3 1 Star – 1 2 Star – 2 3 star – 3

Tier 4 1 Star – 2 2 Star – 3 3 star – 5

Tier 5 1 Star – 3 2 Star – 4 3 star – 8

Summoned units don’t deal damage, but count as if their summoner is alive should at least 1 survive the round.

TFT Minion item spawns

As for items and when they drop during Minion phases of the turn, “Riot Mort” – a principal game designer at Riot Games, took to Twitter to show how items drop during the first three turns of the game.

Ideally, you’ll be hoping for item drops over extra gold per turn, but if you’re unlucky to not get a single item, you’ll at least have nine gold to spend on whatever you want.

After the first few turns, the next Minion rounds (Krugs, Wolves, and Raptors) will give you either five gold or item(s).

Once you’ve gone to the Minion stages that have the Dragon Rift Herald or the Elder Dragon, you’ll always get items, though these are pre-combined items. You’ll also have a rare chance of seeing them in earlier rounds.

