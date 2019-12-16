Tune into our Christmas charity stream today to raise money for British Red Cross
Get some Chrimbo right up in ya
We’ve got a lot planned today in the RPS Video Dungeon™. Assassinating targets in Hitman 2 while blindfolded, building fantastical houses in The Sims 4 against the clock, the 1st Annual RPS Nidhogg Tournament, and even an RPS video channel fan favourite (for I think two of you and one of your dogs), Reviews Roulette. It’s live as we speak, too – or any second now – all to raise money for British Red Cross.
It’s an all-day charity streaming extravaganza, so get ready for some on-camera emotional labour from myself, Alice L, and Matthew “Toblerone” Castle, as well as some friendly word-based faces from the RPS Treehouse, like Lord of the Crabs Nate Crowley and Resident Philosopher Matt Cox. We’ll be hoovering in donations through Just Giving’s donation system, which is live now, so check it out using this link.
Here’s the official schedule:
- 11:00 – Drawful/Fibbage
- 12:00 – The Sims 4 House Building Contest
- 13:00 – What The Golf
- 13:30 – Blindfolded Hitman 2
- 14:15 – Shenmue 3 Olympics
- 15:00 – Dwarf Fortress Basement Of Curiosity LIVE
- 15:45 – Nidhogg Tournament
- 16:15 – Microsoft Paint Challenge
- 17:00 – Red Dead Redemption 2 ‘Nature Tour With Nate’
- 18:00 – Christmas Quiz
- 18:30 – Reviews Roulette Live!
We’re also going to be giving away codes to some of the games that we’re playing, as well as some bits of PR tat from our bountiful dragon’s horde. Do you want a Cyberpunk 2077 hoodie? A Red Dead goodie bag? Or a World Of Warcraft Classic Collector’s Edition? Well, you’re going to have to tune in to find out how to win all of these very good and cool items, and definitely not because we’re still trying to figure out how to give them away.
Please pop along if this all takes your fancy. It’ll be streaming from the embedded video above, but you can also set a reminder, or tune in directly from the RPS channel page. Cheers very much, and hopefully see you soon!