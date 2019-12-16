The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds TFT set 2 comps [9.23]

Support us
Now streaming live:
2

Tune into our Christmas charity stream today to raise money for British Red Cross

Get some Chrimbo right up in ya

Astrid Johnson

Video Person

16th December 2019 / 11:13AM

Featured post

We’ve got a lot planned today in the RPS Video Dungeon™. Assassinating targets in Hitman 2 while blindfolded, building fantastical houses in The Sims 4 against the clock, the 1st Annual RPS Nidhogg Tournament, and even an RPS video channel fan favourite (for I think two of you and one of your dogs), Reviews Roulette. It’s live as we speak, too – or any second now – all to raise money for British Red Cross.

It’s an all-day charity streaming extravaganza, so get ready for some on-camera emotional labour from myself, Alice L, and Matthew “Toblerone” Castle, as well as some friendly word-based faces from the RPS Treehouse, like Lord of the Crabs Nate Crowley and Resident Philosopher Matt Cox. We’ll be hoovering in donations through Just Giving’s donation system, which is live now, so check it out using this link.


Here’s the official schedule:

  • 11:00 – Drawful/Fibbage
  • 12:00 – The Sims 4 House Building Contest
  • 13:00 – What The Golf
  • 13:30 – Blindfolded Hitman 2
  • 14:15 – Shenmue 3 Olympics
  • 15:00 – Dwarf Fortress Basement Of Curiosity LIVE
  • 15:45 – Nidhogg Tournament
  • 16:15 – Microsoft Paint Challenge
  • 17:00 – Red Dead Redemption 2 ‘Nature Tour With Nate’
  • 18:00 – Christmas Quiz
  • 18:30 – Reviews Roulette Live!

We’re also going to be giving away codes to some of the games that we’re playing, as well as some bits of PR tat from our bountiful dragon’s horde. Do you want a Cyberpunk 2077 hoodie? A Red Dead goodie bag? Or a World Of Warcraft Classic Collector’s Edition? Well, you’re going to have to tune in to find out how to win all of these very good and cool items, and definitely not because we’re still trying to figure out how to give them away.

Please pop along if this all takes your fancy. It’ll be streaming from the embedded video above, but you can also set a reminder, or tune in directly from the RPS channel page. Cheers very much, and hopefully see you soon!

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Astrid Johnson

Video Person

Deputy Editor of this very site Alice Bell once described Astrid as a "Neo-retro-revolutionary." Now, she embodies that aesthetic via an audiovisual medium for Rock Paper Shotgun's YouTube channel. Got a weird game that's political, or gay, or political and gay? Send it here: astrid.johnson@rockpapershotgun.com

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

You can grab a lightsaber in Fortnite this week for a proper showdown

PC Gaming's most surprising spin-offs

There was a single-player Counter-Strike?

11

TFT Set 2 Traits - Origins and Classes 9.24

Has time finally caught up with Torchlight II?

Flickering out?

36

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

You can grab a lightsaber in Fortnite this week for a proper showdown

PC Gaming's most surprising spin-offs

There was a single-player Counter-Strike?

11

TFT Set 2 Traits - Origins and Classes 9.24

Has time finally caught up with Torchlight II?

Flickering out?

36