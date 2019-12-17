FYI: The next Xbox is named simply 'Xbox'

While we are a PC gaming site, sooner or later we’ll need to refer to Microsoft’s next console and that means you’ll need to know its name. Microsoft announced the name ‘Xbox Series X’ alongside Hellblade 2 at The Game Awards last week but it turns out that’s the name of a model, not the whole line. No, continuing the fine tradition of product names which create problems that future products must later solve, Microsoft are calling this simply ‘Xbox’. Not Xbox Two, Xbox 4, or Xbox 1080, just Xbox. Maybe no one told them they’ve used that before.

“The name we’re carrying forward to the next generation is simply Xbox,” Microsoft told Business Insider, “and at The Game Awards you saw that name come to life through the Xbox Series X.”

Yes, it positively came to life. It gurgled, it burped, Geoff Keighley spanked it on its little plastic bottom, Bill Gates cut its power cord, it burst into tears, and Phil Spencer looked at its sockets then proudly declared “It’s the future of console gaming!” I think it’s tacky to show a newborn off in public to get attention for yourself, Ian Soft, but you do you.

“Similar to what fans have seen with previous generations, the name ‘Xbox Series X’ allows room for additional consoles in the future,” Microsoft added to Business Insider.

Their latest console generation started with Xbox One then branched into the Xbox One Elite, Xbox One S, and Xbox One X. They truly are awful with names. Perhaps they could name the next model in the Xbox series Xbox Series 360, then Xbox Series 360 S, and Xbox Series 360 E, Xbox Series 360 Core, Xbox Series 360 Elite, Xbox Series 360 Super Elite, Xbox Series 360 Arcade, then Xbox Series One, then… oh dear.

So now you know. On the bright side, I can just say ‘Xbox’ and ‘Xbox games’ be done with it.