The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds TFT set 2 comps [9.23]

Support us
Now streaming live:
5

Have You Played... Chaos Reborn?

Red and black magic

Jeremy Peel

Contributor

17th December 2019 / 7:30AM

Featured post

There’s always a gamble with Julian Gollop. Whenever I’ve been lucky enough to meet the designer behind the original X-Com, I’ve felt like the student to a mild-mannered teacher – the kind who makes you lean in to hear, rather than bellows for you to listen.

Boot up one of his games, though, and he becomes a crafty casino manager, rubbing his hands in glee as he watches you offer up your watch and wedding ring through the grainy CCTV cameras.

Yes, deadly percentage chance is back in Phoenix Point, which Gollop’s Snapshot Games is putting out next Tuesday. But it also featured heavily in the studio’s debut, Chaos Reborn – a wizard-’em-up in which every spell had the potential to fizzle out like a cheap firework.

You could circumvent the chance of failure by summoning illusions, but that was a greater gamble still: it might move like a hydra and even thrash like one, but if your opponent was suspicious enough to attempt a dispel, it’d pop out of existence, leaving your emperor pantless.

As chaotic energy began to build, rocks would rise unnaturally from their beds, while the jazz trills of trumpets suggested a descent into madness. Why did you think magic was something you could control, you dunce, you cloth head? Every wizard lives just one dice roll away from doom.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (5)

Who am I?

Jeremy Peel

Contributor

Freelance writer with a weakness for spaniels and the music of Charli XCX.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

X-Com spiritual successor Phoenix Point is doing $100k per month in pre-orders

I'm so afraid of this spider-queen.

52

Order: New Chaos Reborn Mode Reduces Randomisation

9

Ooooh: X-COM Creator Julian Gollop Announces New 'Turn-Based Tactical Combat Game'

56

Multiplayer Misrule: Chaos Reborn Gets A Demo

7

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Star Wars: Battlefront 2 is getting new cosmetics and troops on Tuesday

2

The RPS Advent Calendar 2019, Dec 16th

Bumslide into the history books

6

You can now breed your favorite dinos in Parkasaurus

Frostpunk's upcoming DLC will take you back before winter began

1