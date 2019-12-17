The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds TFT set 2 comps [9.23]

Our Christmas charity stream is over but the fundraiser is still going

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

17th December 2019 / 4:57PM

For nine hours on Monday, our vidbuds and assorted drop-in staffers hosted a festive fundraiser supporting The British Red Cross Society. They snuck around Hitman 2, competed in a Nidhogg tournament, built a home in The Sims 4, teed off in What The Golf, and it was already off the rails when Nate started a nature tour of Red Dead Redemption 2. The gang raised over £1000 while the stream was live but just because that’s over, doesn’t mean the fundraising is. You can still donate, and you can still watch the archived livestream.

The fundraiser on JustGiving sat at £1198.72 when the stream ended (good job, gang) and has crept up a bit more since then. Perhaps you’d like to nudge it higher.

The gang played Fibbage XL, Drawful 2, The Sims 4, What The Golf, Hitman 2, Nidhogg, Dwarf Fortress, Shenmue 3, and Red Dead Redemption 2. They also squeezed in a wee Christmas quiz and a spin of Reviews Roulette.

Well done there, Alice L, Astrid, and Matthew. Plus special guests Dave, Graham, Matt, and Nate. And especially to everyone who donated money. Doubly well done you.

Ah whoops, I dropped the JustGiving link again while tidying up. Oh well.

