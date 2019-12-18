The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds TFT set 2 comps [9.23]

Support us
Now streaming live:
5

Arma 3 Apex: Old Man is a new, official, single-player mission inspired by freeform RPGs

Craig Pearson

Contributor

18th December 2019 / 5:24PM

Back when I reviewed Arma 3’s campaign, I whined like a hungry cat about how Bohemia never quite used the world to its fullest potential. I craved a mission that left me on my own to explore and adapt. Well, a mere five years on they’ve added something very interesting to the Steam Workshop. Arma 3 Apex: Old Man is an experimental, open-world, single-player scenario where you’re given a goal and a few hints, and then told to have at it. If you have Arma 3 Apex, it’s free. I think I’ve found my Christmas present.

I’d love to be able to speak authoritatively about it, I haven’t had the time to do more than download it. But I want to play this: “‘Old Man’ presents you with a varied set of objectives, but how you accomplish these is completely up to you. Get creative and make good use of Arma 3’s diverse selection of weapons and explosives.”

The overall aim is to uncover why a powerful strain of malaria is going untreated despite a strong military presence who could help. It’s set on Tanoa, the tropical island from the Apex expansion. Decisions will have consequences and affect your reputation with the rebels, so you could lose their support if you blow everything up. Be smart. There’s fast travel, shops, safe houses, basically a lot of very un-Arma-ish additions. It’s so experimental that they’re not adding it as an official in-game mission until the beta has had a number of people testing it out on the Steam Workshop. I’ll definitely be one of them, just as soon as I’ve clocked off for the year.

This is a mission from Bohemia Incubator, the experimental label where they prototype things, side-stepping the pressure of polish for a promise of something out of left-field.

You can add the mission to your game via the Steam Workshop here.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (5)

Who am I?

Craig Pearson

Contributor

I love square sausage, cats, and climbing pretend rocks.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Arma 3's Campaign

Altis for free?

24

Wot I Think: ArmA III

All Greek To Us

81

Arma 3's been invaded by aliens in the new Contact expansion

13

Arma 3 makes first contact in next expansion

18

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Sennheiser's GSP 370 sets a new bar for wireless gaming headsets

It's expensive, but this excellent gaming headset more than justifies its high price

Planet Zoo's first DLC adds arctic animals

2

Best graphics card 2019: The top AMD and Nvidia GPUs

Playing your cards right

How A Plague Tale: Innocence's rat hordes were made

I'll have you know they make very good pets

2