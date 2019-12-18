The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds TFT set 2 comps [9.23]

Fortnite is giving every player a fortnight of free gifts for Winterfest

Lauren Morton

Contributor

18th December 2019 / 7:41PM

On the heels of the Rise of Skywalker trailer reveal inside Fortnite is yet another injection of cosmetic content. The yearly Winterfest has arrived to the island with lots of frosty outfits, emotes, and glider skins. Although you’ll inevitably be encouraged to buy and spend V-Bucks on some of them, Epic are giving away a fortnight’s worth of free presents to every player.

Winterfest 2019 will run from today, December 18th, to January 7th which is, yes, three weeks and not two. During that time, there are new challenges and new skins landing on the island for you to complete and acquire.

Everyone likes free things so let’s start with the freebies, shall we? Starting today, you can click the new snowflake tab in the Fortnite lobby which will zip you over to the Winterfest Lodge. Waiting for you in the lodge are free presents. You can open one per day for 14 days. Don’t stress about missing a day if you’re travelling for the holidays. “If you miss any days, simply come back before January 7 to open them up,” say Epic.

You can also check your stocking hanging in the lodge to receive daily challenges during Winterfest. Same goes for challenges as presents. Swing back by to grab what you missed even if you have to skip a day.

Of course some of you will want to spoil the surprise and sneak into your presents early. For you lot, Fortnite leaker Hypex has already uncovered what appear to be nearly all the challenges and cosmetics added for Winterfest. As with all leaks, don’t necessarily take what’s presented as fact. That said, Hypex’s video includes at least two winter-themed character skins that you can see in the official cinematic announcing the event so I’d count this credible as leaks go. Check out the video below for more.

Epic are also unvaulting some favorite weapons from today through January 2nd. Specifically mentioned are Wick’s Bounty and Arsenal. The popular endgame-simulating Zone Wars will also be running throughout the event. Go on and get your snow on then.

Lauren Morton

Contributor

