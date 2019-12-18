We now know Warcraft III: Reforged’s release date, down to the actual hour

Though I feel like part of the vast PR zerg in sharing that release date map, I do like that Blizzard took the time to craft it. I now know that should I find myself in LA on Jan 28, 2020, I’ll be able to play remade RTS Warcraft III: Reforged at 3PM. I’ll more likely be in the UK, so it will be 11PM that very same day. I’ll be in my jammies.

Blizzard’s do-over was due out by the end of 2019, which was looking increasingly unlikely as we’re almost there. They confirmed a slight slippage on their site: “Though we’ve been working hard to get Reforged in your hands before the end of the year, as we started approaching the finish line, we felt we’d need a little extra development time for finishing touches. As always, our goal is to honor the high standards you hold us to.”

So if your New Year celebrations were planned around returning to a sexier Warcraft III, you’ll have to come up with something else. Maybe you could just bore/seduce someone by talking about the efforts Blizzard have put into reanimating their RTS? Here are a few facts to break the ice:

Reforged will include both Warcraft III: Reign Of Chaos and its expansion pack, The Frozen Throne.

Though all the visual effects have had an overhaul, the original voice acting has been kept.

It will share both multiplayer and custom game mods with the original version, but it will also include updated mod tools.

It’s out on Jan 28, 2020. Want to get a drink?