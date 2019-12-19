The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds TFT best comps 9.24b

Epic Games Store Holiday Sale starts with free Into The Breach

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

19th December 2019 / 6:21PM

Forever trying to steal Steam’s limelight, Epic today launched the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale mere hours before the Steam Winter Sale started. Steam may have many more games on sale but the Epic Games Store has all those exclusives – and plenty of freebies. Epic have kicked off twelve days of freebies with the splendid turn-based tactical mech action of Into The Breach, yours to keep. ‘Tis the giving season, I’m told. They’re also handing out plenty of £10-off coupons.

The sale includes some proper deece games. The discounts may not seem huge but prices get better when you factor in coupons.

Every customer gets one £10 (€10/$10) coupon for free for starters. These can be used on any game which costs at least £13.99/€14.99/$14.99, even ones not in the sale, and stacks with sale discounts. You’ll see the coupon savings appear when you go to the checkout.

On top of that, you’ll get another £10 coupon any time you buy any game which costs at least £13.99 (€14.99/$14.99). So you can chain coupons, if you want. It’s a bit fiddly but the discounts end up tasty. DLC packs and microtransaction cash do not give new coupons, mind.

Epic are ramping up their giveaways for the sale too. They’re planning twelve days of free games, a new game every day. Into The Breach is a nice starter. We’ve declared it one of the best games of 2018 and of the whole decade so it’s certainly worth grabbing.

The Epic Games Store Holiday Sale will run until January 1st, 2020. Unused coupons will expire on April 30th.

