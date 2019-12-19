The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds TFT set 2 comps [9.23]

Support us
Now streaming live:
2

Have You Played... Tiny & Big: Grandpa's Leftovers

I just lost my underwear

Sin Vega

Staff Writer

19th December 2019 / 7:30AM

Featured post

Fight your bullying older brother to recover your inheritance (a pair of pants), with lasers. Tiny & Big is a silly game.

It has a neato art style, with goofy looking monochrome characters on a vivid orange and purple landscape, and Batman-esque comic sound effect captions popping up when you use your tools to cut gigantic rocks in half. That’s its main thing, and gosh it’s done well. Dragging the mouse across a rock fires your laser at it, cutting a line exactly as you drew it. Slice a boulder at the right angle and the top half will slide off, turning the rest into a ramp. Vvvvpshew! Now that column is two columns. Fire out a little rocket and you can push pieces around to make steps, or clear away obstacles by cutting them into manageable chunks you can haul aside with a grappling hooks.

It falls down more the longer you play it though, as it allows its game to get in the way too often, with frustrating battles and instant deaths that undo all your aggressive stoneworking. It’s a shame, because as physics gimmicks go it’s got one of the most satisfying toys I’ve ever seen, and I used to play its soundtrack (which you gradually unlock by finding tapes in hidden spots) at work while doing returns in the archive. One of very few soundtracks I ever listen to outside the game.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Sin Vega

Staff Writer

Nocturnal remembrer of ancient oddities and curator of unlikely treasures. When not destroying roguelikes with her laser eyes Sin can be found muttering to basils and probably moving house again.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

How to turn (almost) any game into an RPG in 5 easy steps

In space, no one can hear you dig a giant hole

PUBG's last update of the year is live with blood and holiday cheer

2

This Red Dead Redemption 2 modder keeps giving Arthur superpowers

2

Fortnite is giving every player a fortnight of free gifts for Winterfest

1

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

How to turn (almost) any game into an RPG in 5 easy steps

In space, no one can hear you dig a giant hole

PUBG's last update of the year is live with blood and holiday cheer

2

This Red Dead Redemption 2 modder keeps giving Arthur superpowers

2

Fortnite is giving every player a fortnight of free gifts for Winterfest

1