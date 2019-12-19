The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds TFT best comps 9.24b

Support us
Now streaming live:
8

Steam Winter Sale has started

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

19th December 2019 / 6:07PM

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales down and Boxing Day ahead, judging by the angle of the sun it must be… yes, that’s it, it’s time for the Steam Winter Sale. Winter may not start for another few days but hell, that doesn’t stop the sale being vast and the games being cheap. Valve have another metagame for people who get into that, with Holiday Quests giving Festivity Tokens to spend in a Holiday Market. But you can also ignore that and just buy cheap games. When the servers stand back up.

Head on over to Steam to start shopping. The servers seem to have stabilised now, after initial getting slammed by a horde of bargain-hunters.

To help inspire me with recommendations (I’m a bit recommended-out after the endless blast of different sales), I’m looking at our best PC games of the decade list. So we get:

There are many more excellent games than we could fit onto our list but there’s a good chunk of good games to get started on.

The Steam Winter Sale will end 6pm (10am Pacific) on January 2nd, 2020. Reader dear, what do you recommend?

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (8)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Epic Games Store Holiday Sale starts with free Into The Breach

7

Portraits of Roblox: The view from the platform

Lonely at the block

Red Desert Render is inspired by a Red Dead Redemption 2 glitch

The RPS Advent Calendar 2019, Dec 19th

Winner of the Employee Of The Month award

3

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Epic Games Store Holiday Sale starts with free Into The Breach

7

Portraits of Roblox: The view from the platform

Lonely at the block

Red Desert Render is inspired by a Red Dead Redemption 2 glitch

The RPS Advent Calendar 2019, Dec 19th

Winner of the Employee Of The Month award

3