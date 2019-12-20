Borderlands 3's first expansion is out now

While every other game is adding snowflakes and presents, Borderlands 3 is skulking off to a dingy old casino ship for its first story expansion. Moxxie’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot is out as of yesterday. If you were missing dear dead Jack, he’s back in hologram form to berate you as you shoot and loot your way through his derelict money trap.

It’s been seven years since the Handsome Jackpot went on lockdown. Apparently believing that revenge is a dish served ice cold, Moxxie is sending you on a heist to hijack her ex Jack’s gambling ship. Naturally you’ll find more than just cash. There are new guns and loot to be won as well.

Gearbox have previously said that the Handsome Jackpot is intended for players who have reached at least level 13 and that level-scaling will ensure an appropriate challenge for players well above that level. You’ll need to have unlocked the flying hideout Sanctuary III in order to begin the expansion campaign.

You can check out the launch trailer below, though in usual Borderlands fashion it’s less of a trailer and more of a sizzle reel set to music. If you want to get a better idea of what the Handsome Jackpot heist is actually like, you can check out the first 13 minutes that Gearbox showed off earlier this month.

You can grab the Handsome Jackpot expansion on the Epic Store for £12/$15. All three editions of Borderlands 3 are also discounted by 35% for the holidays including the Super Deluxe Edition which comes packed in with Moxxie’s Heist and the three other expansions that will follow it.