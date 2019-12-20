The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds TFT best comps 9.24b

Support us
Now streaming live:
3

Noita's Snowy Update summons fifteen new spells

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

20th December 2019 / 11:13AM

Noita‘s having a cold spell. Fifteen, in fact, all wrapped up in last night’s update to the pixel-physics-powered roguelike. You can summon boxes of death now. Or cast a chain zap. Or chuck eggs with spells in them. Mucking about with new spells is one of the main draws of Noita so it’s nice to have even more of them. Even if those eggs are a bit crap.

We’ve also got a coupla new monsters, new weather effects, new magic materials, and a new game plus mode. How any of you have reached the end of the normal game is beyond me.

Behold, snow.

As I should have expected, when I loaded in it was raining instead. I’ll eat my thunderstone if you can’t access a secret area by restarting until you actually are blessed with snow, then waiting until it’s stacked up enough for you to fly over the cliff on the right.

Many of the patch specifics have been left mysterious, because this is that sort of game. I won’t spoil anything that isn’t on show in that trailer, but I will say that the chain zapping spell is very useful, the armour potions are handy, and the new bomb-throwers are pricks.

I’ll also say that my run this morning reminded me that when Noita shines, it’s radiant. I came across a pit of gunpowder blocking my path, but didn’t have any fire spells that I’d normally chuck in to clear the way. I wondered if the thunderstone I was lugging around might do the job, and low and behold, I whipped it out and a spark set the whole thing off.

A bit later I started exploring a ghost-ridden tomb, and water started pouring in from above. Worse, something kept electrocuting it, so I swam away at speed. Then I noticed a wand drifting down through the torrent. Unable to resist, I went back and picked it up – and immediately got electrocuted by the sparks it emits when being held.

There’s a reason we made Noita our Can’t Stop Playing game a few months ago, and why Graham genuinely can’t stop feeding himself to it..

Full patch notes are here.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (3)

Who am I?

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

Matt is the founding member of RPS's youth contingent. He's played more games of Dota than you've had hot dinners.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Premature Evaluation: Noita

Everything is on fire

20

Steam's Autumn Sale begins today

36

Noita adds mod support and more spells

7

Noita has a secret death replay editor, and here's how you activate it

4

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Don't forget the Christmas tradition of playing Dracula Cha Cha

The RPS Advent Calendar 2019, Dec 20th

Monkeyin' around

The Flare Path: Red Barren

Great War, not so great games

4

The Foxer

26