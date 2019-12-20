The Foxer
To completely defox today’s word chain you’ll need to provide Roman, my Chief Foxer Setter, with the sequence of 24 words suggested by the clues below.
A word can be any length and is linked to the next word in the chain by its last two or three letters. For instance ‘honeysuckle’ might be followed by‘leviathan’. ‘Handel’ could come next. Then ‘delta’. And so on. Complicating things a tad are the six orange italicised clues. These have been shuffled. For example “A word that links Samuel Beckett, Frozen Synapse, and Philp Pullman” probably doesn’t refer to word #8.
1. He appears on at least one card in this game.
2. A Turkish place of note?
3. Ratty, The Battery, Paul Whitehouse, Supermarine…
4. A station on this rapid transit system
5. A word that can go before gear, bond, and stitch
6. The only survivors of a famous 2003 accident
7. The upper alphabet in this image
8. A word that links Samuel Beckett, Frozen Synapse, and Philp Pullman
9. Its inhabitants venerated this creature
10. The given name of an eight-fingered man killed AGL
11. This discontinued lizard
12. A boss in this game
13. The company behind this aircraft
14. An island that gave its name to a weapon
15. Ira Wolfert witnessed the demise of one in 1942
16. Where this picture was taken
17. Lost with all hands in the month this chap was born
18. All of these individuals have won more than one
19. A castle feature
20. A town close to this location
21. Where this picture was taken
22. A word that links the British 6th Airborne Division, Captain Cook, and this creature
23. This painting
24. This notable
SOLUTIONS
Last week’s cluster foxer
Jehovah’s Witnesses (defoxed by Dr. Breen)
A1 Joseph Franklin Rutherford (phuzz, Dr. Breen)
B1 The Watchtower (Dr. Breen, phlebas, phuzz)
A2 Sachsenhausen concentration camp (Dr. Breen)
B2 Warwick (Gothnak)
C2 Kingdom (Artiforg)
Hannah Snell (defoxed by Gothnak)
C1 Snell (Dr. Breen, phuzz)
D1 Pondicherry (Gothnak)
E1 Hannah (phuzz)
D2 Warrior (Matchstick)
D3 Bedlam (phlebas)
Words than can go before “seeker” (defoxed by Dr. Breen, ylla)
E2 Thrill (Gothnak, phuzz)
E3 Asylum (geerad, Dr. Breen)
C4 Job (mrpier)
D4 Heat (Artiforg, phuzz)
E4 Sun (geerad)
Twins (defoxed by Stugle)
A3 Cocteau (phlebas)
B3 Oliver (GrouchoMerckx, phlebas)
C3 “The Twins” (Matchstick)
A4 He-Man and She-Ra (Gothnak)
A5 Saint Paul (Stugle)
Passports (defoxed by Stugle, ylla, Gothnak)
B4 Biometric (ylla)
B5 Nansen (mrpier, Brasshat)
C5 Stamp (phlebas, Matchstick)
D5 Hajj (phuzz, Gothnak)
E5 Papers, Please (Gothnak, phlebas)