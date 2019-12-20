To completely defox today’s word chain you’ll need to provide Roman, my Chief Foxer Setter, with the sequence of 24 words suggested by the clues below.

A word can be any length and is linked to the next word in the chain by its last two or three letters. For instance ‘honeysuckle’ might be followed by‘leviathan’. ‘Handel’ could come next. Then ‘delta’. And so on. Complicating things a tad are the six orange italicised clues. These have been shuffled. For example “A word that links Samuel Beckett, Frozen Synapse, and Philp Pullman” probably doesn’t refer to word #8.

1. He appears on at least one card in this game.

2. A Turkish place of note?

3. Ratty, The Battery, Paul Whitehouse, Supermarine…

4. A station on this rapid transit system

5. A word that can go before gear, bond, and stitch

6. The only survivors of a famous 2003 accident

7. The upper alphabet in this image

8. A word that links Samuel Beckett, Frozen Synapse, and Philp Pullman

9. Its inhabitants venerated this creature

10. The given name of an eight-fingered man killed AGL

11. This discontinued lizard

12. A boss in this game

13. The company behind this aircraft

14. An island that gave its name to a weapon

15. Ira Wolfert witnessed the demise of one in 1942

16. Where this picture was taken

17. Lost with all hands in the month this chap was born

18. All of these individuals have won more than one

19. A castle feature

20. A town close to this location

21. Where this picture was taken

22. A word that links the British 6th Airborne Division, Captain Cook, and this creature

23. This painting

24. This notable

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s cluster foxer

Jehovah’s Witnesses (defoxed by Dr. Breen)

A1 Joseph Franklin Rutherford (phuzz, Dr. Breen)

B1 The Watchtower (Dr. Breen, phlebas, phuzz)

A2 Sachsenhausen concentration camp (Dr. Breen)

B2 Warwick (Gothnak)

C2 Kingdom (Artiforg)

Hannah Snell (defoxed by Gothnak)

C1 Snell (Dr. Breen, phuzz)

D1 Pondicherry (Gothnak)

E1 Hannah (phuzz)

D2 Warrior (Matchstick)

D3 Bedlam (phlebas)

Words than can go before “seeker” (defoxed by Dr. Breen, ylla)

E2 Thrill (Gothnak, phuzz)

E3 Asylum (geerad, Dr. Breen)

C4 Job (mrpier)

D4 Heat (Artiforg, phuzz)

E4 Sun (geerad)

Twins (defoxed by Stugle)

A3 Cocteau (phlebas)

B3 Oliver (GrouchoMerckx, phlebas)

C3 “The Twins” (Matchstick)

A4 He-Man and She-Ra (Gothnak)

A5 Saint Paul (Stugle)

Passports (defoxed by Stugle, ylla, Gothnak)

B4 Biometric (ylla)

B5 Nansen (mrpier, Brasshat)

C5 Stamp (phlebas, Matchstick)

D5 Hajj (phuzz, Gothnak)

E5 Papers, Please (Gothnak, phlebas)