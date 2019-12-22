The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds TFT best comps 9.24b

The second RPS Christmas cracker

We're just getting warmed up

22nd December 2019 / 12:30PM

Every year we are put in a cardboard box full of straw and carefully packed away in the treehouse attic, until Graham wakes up on January 3rd and chains us to our desks again. It’s a cosy little break for us, but we don’t want you to feel alone. That’s why we’ve left these special crackers for you, for every day of the break! You can find more articles, or just help us buy a clean box for next year, with the RPS supporter program.

Now, time to enjoy your lovely joke!

Q: What’s square, efficient, and turns into a hoofed beast once a month?
A: Wilmot’s Werehorse

The RPS Advent Calendar 2019, Dec 22nd

Best Plastic Bag In A Game, 2019

Christmas sales are on, Blade Runner is back, and more of the week's news

Read all about it!

1

The Sunday Papers

Read more

4

Star Wars, Christmas events, and more of the week's PC patches

Ho ho ho!

2

