The third RPS Christmas cracker

Happy Saturnalia, citizens!

Ghoastus

Contributor

23rd December 2019 / 12:30PM

Every year we are put in a cardboard box full of straw and carefully packed away in the treehouse attic, until Graham wakes up on January 3rd and chains us to our desks again. It’s a cosy little break for us, but we don’t want you to feel alone. That’s why we’ve left these special crackers for you, for every day of the break! You can find more articles, or just help us buy a clean box for next year, with the RPS supporter program.

Now, time to enjoy your lovely joke!

Q: Why did the chicken cross the road?

A: G arf i e ldK art Fur i o usR a cing

Who am I?

Ghoastus

Contributor

A haunting presence! Come, citizen, let me tell you of the glory of Rome...

