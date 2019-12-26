The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds TFT best comps 9.24b

Support us
Now streaming live:
8

The sixth RPS Christmas cracker

You've not even begun to groan yet

RPS

Hivemind

26th December 2019 / 12:30PM

Featured post

Every year we are put in a cardboard box full of straw and carefully packed away in the treehouse attic, until Graham wakes up on January 3rd and chains us to our desks again. It’s a cosy little break for us, but we don’t want you to feel alone. That’s why we’ve left these special crackers for you, for every day of the break! You can find more articles, or just help us buy a clean box for next year, with the RPS supporter program.

Now, time to enjoy your lovely joke!

Q: Where do circular salt & vinegar crisps go when they die (if they have been good, and according to Graeco-Roman cosmology)?
A: Disco Elysium

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (8)

Who am I?

RPS

Hivemind

The all-seeing eye of Rock, Paper, Shotgun, the voice of many-as-one.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

The fifth RPS Christmas cracker

This one? Now this one is a doozy.

14

The RPS Advent Calendar 2019, Dec 24th

Best Fish 2019

63

Hypnospace Outlaw has delivered this year's hot Christmas jam

9

The fourth RPS Christmas cracker

Your winces only make us more powerful

8

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

The fifth RPS Christmas cracker

This one? Now this one is a doozy.

14

The RPS Advent Calendar 2019, Dec 24th

Best Fish 2019

63

Hypnospace Outlaw has delivered this year's hot Christmas jam

9

The fourth RPS Christmas cracker

Your winces only make us more powerful

8