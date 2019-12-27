The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds TFT best comps 9.24b

The Foxer

Tim Stone

Contributor

27th December 2019 / 1:00PM

To fully defox the following enlargeable geofoxer, identify all twelve locations plus the theme that links them.

 

*       *       *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s wordchain:

1. CEAUSESCU (Electric Dragon)
2. SCUTARI (ylla)
3. RIPARIAN (Dr. Breen)
4. ANSTRUTHER (Dr. Breen, Rorschach617)
5. HERRINGBONE (Dr. Breen)
6. NEMATODES (Stugle)
7. DESERET (Dr. Breen)
8. ETISALAT (Dr. Breen, fitzevan)
9. LATOPOLIS (Electric Dragon)
10. ISOROKU (geerad)
11. KUNBARRASAURUS (geerad)
12. RUSCHI (Gothnak, Rorschach617)
13. HINDUSTAN (Electric Dragon)
14. TANEGASHIMA (Electric Dragon)
15. MAVIS (Dr. Breen)
16. VISCOUNT (Dr. Breen, Gothnak)
17. UNTAMED (Dr. Breen)
18. EDGAR (Dr. Breen)
19. GARDEROBE (Dr. Breen)
20. BELACQUA (Dr. Breen)
21. QUAINTON (Gothnak)
22. TONGA (Rorschach617)
23. GASSED (Stugle)
24. SEDLEC (Gothnak)

