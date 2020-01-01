The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds TFT best comps 9.24b

7

The twelfth RPS Christmas cracker

Matthew said some of these jokes would make him stick a fork in his eye

RPS

Hivemind

1st January 2020 / 12:30PM

Every year we are put in a cardboard box full of straw and carefully packed away in the treehouse attic, until Graham wakes up on January 3rd and chains us to our desks again. It’s a cosy little break for us, but we don’t want you to feel alone. That’s why we’ve left these special crackers for you, for every day of the break! You can find more articles, or just help us buy a clean box for next year, with the RPS supporter program.

Now, time to enjoy your lovely joke!

Q: What do you call the illegitimate children of an absence of matter?

A: Void Bastards

Who am I?

RPS

Hivemind

The all-seeing eye of Rock, Paper, Shotgun, the voice of many-as-one.

