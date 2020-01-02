The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds TFT best comps 9.24b

The thirteenth RPS Christmas cracker

2nd January 2020 / 12:30PM

Every year we are put in a cardboard box full of straw and carefully packed away in the treehouse attic, until Graham wakes up on January 3rd and chains us to our desks again. It’s a cosy little break for us, but we don’t want you to feel alone. That’s why we’ve left these special crackers for you, for every day of the break! You can find more articles, or just help us buy a clean box for next year, with the RPS supporter program.

Now, time to enjoy your lovely joke!

Q: What do you get if you play Doom backwards on a massive monitor?

A: A big mood

