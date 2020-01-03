The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds TFT best comps 9.24b

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is being developed in the Unreal Engine

Craig Pearson

Contributor

3rd January 2020 / 11:23AM

Like a brief flicker of life in a dead Bloodsucker’s eyes, the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Twitter account popped up with an announcement this week. The sequel is still being developed, and it’s being made in the Unreal Engine, the pixel powerhouse behind such games as Fortnite and—uh—Bacon Man: An Adventure. Developers GSC Game World seem to be getting awfully cosy with Epic Games, name-dropping them in the announcement as “colleagues”. I can download the engine for free right now, but I wouldn’t dare to call Tim Sweeney a colleague if he hadn’t personally shown up at my house and helped to arrange my desk.

Here’s what they said about it.

Note that coy mention of “digital stores”, aligned with Epic’s recent largesse in tying up exclusives for their storefront. I could see further announcements cementing this relationship. You can’t really namedrop like that without leading to speculation, and Epic’s Fortnite dollars could easily support another trip to the Zone. There, I have speculated. They got me.

Though they’re claiming there will be modding support, I’ll miss the X-Ray Engine and what’s been done with it. It has seen me through some cold, dark, lonely nights, largely by creating them for me. Even now, I know there’s a flavour of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. out there to match my mood. Just this week, the first playable beta of Gunslinger was released after a decade of development. It overhauls every aspect of the game’s weaponry and more.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 was previously announced last year as having a 2021 release date, but any one of those numbers could increase at any time.

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Craig Pearson

Contributor

I love square sausage, cats, and climbing pretend rocks.

