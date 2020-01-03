Below is a list of ‘40 things wot hit the headlines in 2019’ (‘things’ is used in its broadest possible sense). Entries have been stripped of vowels and numbers and had any inter-word spaces repositioned*. For example, if Typhoon Hagibis was present it might appear as TYP HNHGBS. Prorogation would be PRRGTN.

*Hyphens are treated as spaces. Apostrophes are ignored.

1. VNGRD

2. JRBL SNR

3. TG RRLL

4. BHMNTH TCH

5. RSHBC KSTP

6. SR VN TFTHP PL

7. BRSHT

8. RTG RHR

9. NYNKS

10. SDRM C

11. RW

12. ML NSL

13. Y NLNG

14. MNV RNGCHR CTRSTC SGMNTTNSYSTM

15. SHRK HDYR

16. NR WHLTSK

17. WF RSC LNGN

18. NSRL LH

19. ST NMPR

20. KS ZLNS CPR MFR

21. FLY BRDR

22. KRLG TT

23. NGWC HN G

24. CTZNSH PMND MNTCT

25. RDWL L

26. L TTLSN TJMS

27. NP SYHSSL

28. NT RD MDP RS

29. TNTLMBL LT

30. MGNR PN

31. DL MNFGD LPRL

32. GR NWTT LCR KFR

33. FRN CSBNS

34. PRCH SFGR NLND

35. HW

36. SP RVR

37. HM SRG

38. WHKR

39. SMNBL VRNTR NTNLB RDG

40. MPH YTCH YTNH NWN

* * *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s geofoxer theme: Band of Brothers (defoxed by Stugle and Zogg)

A. Lewis Nixon III (Stugle)

B. Robert “Popeye” Wynn (Dr. Breen)

C. Stephen Ambrose (Stugle)

D. Currahee Mountain, Georgia (Dr. Breen)

E. Richard Winters (Lazzars)

F. Aldbourne, Wiltshire (Stugle)

G. Lynn “Buck” Compton (Stugle, Dr. Breen)

H. Brécourt Manor (Stugle)

I. Carwood Lipton (Dr. Breen)

J. 506th Regiment (Stugle)

K. Bois Jacques, Foy (Dr. Breen)

L. Son Bridge (_William)