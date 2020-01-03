The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds TFT best comps 9.24b

Support us
Now streaming live:
40

The Foxer

Tim Stone

Contributor

3rd January 2020 / 1:00PM

Below is a list of ‘40 things wot hit the headlines in 2019’ (‘things’ is used in its broadest possible sense). Entries have been stripped of vowels and numbers and had any inter-word spaces repositioned*. For example, if Typhoon Hagibis was present it might appear as TYP HNHGBS. Prorogation would be PRRGTN.

*Hyphens are treated as spaces. Apostrophes are ignored. 

1. VNGRD
2. JRBL SNR
3. TG RRLL
4. BHMNTH TCH
5. RSHBC KSTP
6. SR VN TFTHP PL
7. BRSHT
8. RTG RHR
9. NYNKS
10. SDRM C

11. RW
12. ML NSL
13. Y NLNG
14. MNV RNGCHR CTRSTC SGMNTTNSYSTM
15. SHRK HDYR
16. NR WHLTSK
17. WF RSC LNGN
18. NSRL LH
19. ST NMPR
20. KS ZLNS CPR MFR

21. FLY BRDR
22. KRLG TT
23. NGWC HN G
24. CTZNSH PMND MNTCT
25. RDWL L
26. L TTLSN TJMS
27. NP SYHSSL
28. NT RD MDP RS
29. TNTLMBL LT
30. MGNR PN

31. DL MNFGD LPRL
32. GR NWTT LCR KFR
33. FRN CSBNS
34. PRCH SFGR NLND
35. HW
36. SP RVR
37. HM SRG
38. WHKR
39. SMNBL VRNTR NTNLB RDG
40. MPH YTCH YTNH NWN

*       *       *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s geofoxer theme: Band of Brothers (defoxed by Stugle and Zogg)

A. Lewis Nixon III (Stugle)
B. Robert “Popeye” Wynn (Dr. Breen)
C. Stephen Ambrose (Stugle)
D. Currahee Mountain, Georgia (Dr. Breen)
E. Richard Winters (Lazzars)
F. Aldbourne, Wiltshire (Stugle)
G. Lynn “Buck” Compton (Stugle, Dr. Breen)
H. Brécourt Manor (Stugle)
I. Carwood Lipton (Dr. Breen)
J. 506th Regiment (Stugle)
K. Bois Jacques, Foy (Dr. Breen)
L. Son Bridge (_William)

Tagged with .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (40)

Who am I?

Tim Stone

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Charity speedrunning marathon AGDQ 2020 begins this Sunday

4

Skyrim grandma Shirley Curry will follow you around Tamriel soon

1

The fan made Mother 4 has reappeared with the new name Oddity

1

The developers of SOMA and Amnesia: The Dark Descent are up to something new

6

Latest articles

Charity speedrunning marathon AGDQ 2020 begins this Sunday

4

Skyrim grandma Shirley Curry will follow you around Tamriel soon

1

The fan made Mother 4 has reappeared with the new name Oddity

1

The developers of SOMA and Amnesia: The Dark Descent are up to something new

6