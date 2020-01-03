The Foxer
Below is a list of ‘40 things wot hit the headlines in 2019’ (‘things’ is used in its broadest possible sense). Entries have been stripped of vowels and numbers and had any inter-word spaces repositioned*. For example, if Typhoon Hagibis was present it might appear as TYP HNHGBS. Prorogation would be PRRGTN.
*Hyphens are treated as spaces. Apostrophes are ignored.
1. VNGRD
2. JRBL SNR
3. TG RRLL
4. BHMNTH TCH
5. RSHBC KSTP
6. SR VN TFTHP PL
7. BRSHT
8. RTG RHR
9. NYNKS
10. SDRM C
11. RW
12. ML NSL
13. Y NLNG
14. MNV RNGCHR CTRSTC SGMNTTNSYSTM
15. SHRK HDYR
16. NR WHLTSK
17. WF RSC LNGN
18. NSRL LH
19. ST NMPR
20. KS ZLNS CPR MFR
21. FLY BRDR
22. KRLG TT
23. NGWC HN G
24. CTZNSH PMND MNTCT
25. RDWL L
26. L TTLSN TJMS
27. NP SYHSSL
28. NT RD MDP RS
29. TNTLMBL LT
30. MGNR PN
31. DL MNFGD LPRL
32. GR NWTT LCR KFR
33. FRN CSBNS
34. PRCH SFGR NLND
35. HW
36. SP RVR
37. HM SRG
38. WHKR
39. SMNBL VRNTR NTNLB RDG
40. MPH YTCH YTNH NWN
* * *
SOLUTIONS
Last week’s geofoxer theme: Band of Brothers (defoxed by Stugle and Zogg)
A. Lewis Nixon III (Stugle)
B. Robert “Popeye” Wynn (Dr. Breen)
C. Stephen Ambrose (Stugle)
D. Currahee Mountain, Georgia (Dr. Breen)
E. Richard Winters (Lazzars)
F. Aldbourne, Wiltshire (Stugle)
G. Lynn “Buck” Compton (Stugle, Dr. Breen)
H. Brécourt Manor (Stugle)
I. Carwood Lipton (Dr. Breen)
J. 506th Regiment (Stugle)
K. Bois Jacques, Foy (Dr. Breen)
L. Son Bridge (_William)