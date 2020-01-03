The Toss A Coin To Your Witcher song has been modded into The Witcher 1, naturally

Since Netflix’s Witcher series was released last month, there’s one particular part of the show that has followed me around the internet like a certain very persistent bard. Jaskier (who you know as Dandelion in CD Projekt RED’s Witcher games) sings a silly song at the end of episode two about Geralt’s exploits. The lyrics are, frankly, corny. It is not a masterpiece. But boy howdy it is catchy. There are memes and animations and, naturally, someone had to create a mod to add the song to The Witcher.

In the third chapter of the game, Dandelion asks Geralt to retrieve his lute that he accidentally left behind at the home of a woman he was sleeping with after being chased off by her father. Classic Dandelion. After Geralt finds and returns it, the bard can perform a concert at The New Narakort inn. The original version is a much shorter, sadder tune that Dandelion plays for a small group of listeners at the inn.

The very literally named Toss A Coin To Your Witcher Cutscene Mod by Hub997 on Nexus Mods replaces Dandelion’s concert with a much grander version featuring the Toss A Coin To Your Witcher ballad and a larger, attentive audience. Of course it’s a bit odd when the extra drums and strings and cymbals from the TV show pick up and you’re still just looking at Dandelion performing alone in front of an audience. But that’s hardly the most uncanny thing in the original Witcher game.

Hub997 apparently has greater plans yet for this addition to The Witcher. In the future, they are planning to add additional furnishings to the very sparse-looking inn, more characters, and “improved camera movement.” They also mention planning to add a cutscene with another song from the TV show, though I honestly can’t remember any other songs because Toss A Coin is just too stinking catchy. Oh, and Hub997 plans to bring Jaskier’s lute tune to The Witcher 2 as well. They certainly have their work cut out for them.