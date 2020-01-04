What are we all playing this weekend?

Happy 2020, everyone! New year, new you! Sweep away the vast heaps of sweetie wrappers and try and stand up from the sofa, where no doubt you’ve been living for the past two weeks. But while you and the year might have changed, the video games haven’t! They’re still all here! Much like the leftovers from Christmas day that your mum insisted were still totally alright even a week later, they’ve got to be worked through, doggedly, without hope of reprieve. Probably should have given that last round of bubble and squeak a miss, eh?

What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!

But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?