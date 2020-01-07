Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories gets an April release date

There are a lot of experiences video games allow you to participate in that are fun in a video game, but definitely would not be fun in real life. Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories, a game in which you’re dropped into a city being wracked by the aftermath of an earthquake, is one of them. But, if you’re reading this and thinking this is something you want to experience in video game form, then fear not, because it’s being released this April.

The game places you in the shoes of an unfortunate visitor to a city who gets caught in the epicentre of a giant earthquake. Over the course of the story you’ll need to navigate aftershocks, fires, collapsing buildings and debris to survive – at least, this is what the Steam store page tells me, it’s all rather dramatic.

Summer Memories looks like a pretty serious endeavour, boasting choices that’ll impact your gameplay as you traverse the wrecked city searching for other survivors. Though, as can be seen in the trailer below, it still holds on to some of that quirky humour that reminds me a lot of Yakuza.

As we reported previously, this installment of the Disaster Report series was scrapped in 2011 by the original developers, Irem, in the wake of the earthquakes that hit Japan due to the game’s subject matter. It was later picked up again by Granzella, a team made up of former Irem devs, and localised by NIS America.

Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories launches on Steam on April 7th. It’ll also be on PS4 and Nintendo Switch.