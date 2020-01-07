The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2019 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds TFT best comps 9.24b


Kentucky Route Zero will reach the end this month

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

7th January 2020 / 5:12PM

The strange and wonderful adventure along the underground Kentucky Route Zero will conclude with Act V on January 28th, developers Cardboard Computer announced today. Seven years after the journey started, the end is almost in sight and oh it is glorious.

The PC release of Act V on January 28th will be accompanied by a console release for PS4, Xbone, and Switch. Named the TV Edition, that’s being published by Annapurna Interactive.

Kentucky Route Zero is such a special game, a magical realist adventure telling the story of several people travelling along a strange subterranean route, all Americana and bluegrass and oh so literary.

The journey started in January 2013 and we’ve reviewed Acts one, two, three, and four along the way. The most recent episode (a curious late-night TV interlude aside) came out in 2016. “I don’t think I could name a more beautiful game,” our former Alec (RPS in peace) said – and not just for its beautiful sights and sounds.

“In fact there is beauty woven through the core of KRZ: its love of images, its love of words, its love of the American landscape, and perhaps most of all in its preoccupation with the warmer side of the human mind.” I can confirm: it is very nice.

If you dig Kentucky Route Zero, you might also enjoy reading a psychogeography of KRZ or The Mechanic‘s look at how dialogue choices shape our characters.

