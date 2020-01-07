Monster Hunter World Iceborne boss guide - how to defeat every boss

You might as well consider Monster Hunter World Iceborne to be a sequel, given just how many bosses it introduces. Some are returning favourites such as Tigrex or Nargacuga, while a sizeable number are brand new. You’ll encounter them in many locations, from the frozen wilderness of Hoarfrost Reach, to previously visited locations like the Ancient Forest and the Wildspire Waste. Many though are variants on existing monsters in the base game, but they have drastically different abilities.

Monster Hunter World Iceborne boss guide

Our Monster Hunter World Iceborne boss guide has a selection of the bosses encountered so far, with guides for each boss via the links below:

Iceborne boss guides

The list of guides below is a small portion of the full list of Monster Hunter World Iceborne bosses, both the new monsters and new variants. To make it easier to find the monster you’re looking to defeat, I’ve segmented the list into the three different types: large monsters, Elder Dragons, and the new variants.

New large monsters

Beotodus – The first monster you fight is an ice version of the fish wyverns.

Banbaro – This stag-like monster charges quickly and can use trees and rocks to flatten you.

Barioth – This winged beast is incredibly fast and produces ice tornadoes.

Nargacuga – A bat-like wyvern that uses its tail feathers to make hunters bleed.

Glavenus – A dinosaur-like monster with a fiery bladed tail.

Tigrex – This fan favourite has a large number of resistances based on terrain.

Brachydios – Watch out for the explosive slime this monster produces.

New Elder Dragons

Velkhana – An Elder Dragon that uses ice abilities.

New variants

Viper Tobi-Kadachi – It’s a Tobi-Kadachi that can cause Bleed, Paralysis, and Poison.

Nightshade Paolumu – This annoying variant of Paolumu spits out sleep inducing clouds.

Coral Pukei-Pukei – A Pukei-Pukei that shoots water from its tail.

Fulgur Anjanath – It's an Anjanath that has electrical attacks.

Shrieking Legiana – A variant of the Legiana that can encase itself in ice.

Acidic Glavenus – It's the same as the Glavenus, but it uses poison rather than fire.

Ebony Odogaron – This Odogaron has dragon abilities in addition to slashing attacks.

