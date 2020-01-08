The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2019 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds TFT best comps 9.24b

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

The Sims 4 Tiny Living pack will force you to build a house with only 100 tiles

Lauren Morton

Contributor

8th January 2020 / 4:34PM

Later this month you’ll be able to build tiny houses in The Sims 4. Well, you’ve always been able to build tiny houses but now you’ll be able to do so with fashionable tiny house items like a bookshelf which also has a TV on it and Murphy beds—which I’ve just learned is the proper name for those beds that pop out of walls.

Tiny Tiny Living Stuff Pack is coming out on January 21st with some specific new tiny house features. As in real life, a smaller house means smaller bills for your sims. Less like real life, the tighter space also gives a boost to blossoming relationships. I have lived in a dorm room with another human being and refute this premise. Your sims will also apparently get a bonus to their comfort stat from their smallish spaces.

With the Tiny Living pack installed, you’ll be able to designate a lot as “Tiny Home Residential” which will restrict your home size to a meager 100 tiles. Or at least it sounds small. I challenged myself a while ago to build a house in The Sims for my partner and I with only our starting family budget of 22,000 Simoleons. Inadvertently, it seems I built a tiny house. After checking in on that property just now it appears to have a footprint of only 80 tiles even including our tiny back porch.

EA haven’t said exactly how many new tiny items will be in Tiny Living but in the trailer above you can spot a couple different styles of Murphy bed, a very small writing desk, and what might be a tiny Jacuzzi bathtub? I honestly don’t recall the fancy triangle bathtubs being 2×2 tiles so that might be a thing as well given how prominently it’s featured in that tiny townhouse bathroom.

There’s no price given just yet but Stuff Packs typically cost about £10/$10. The Tiny Living Stuff Pack won’t be out until later this month on January 21st but The Sims 4 is currently 85% off on Origin if you’d like to build some exceptionally small houses the old-fashioned way before then.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Lauren Morton

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: The Sims 4

SimBitty

49

The Sims 4 Discover University is a millennial horror game

9

EA games are returning to Steam, starting with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

55

These Friends sets built inside The Sims 4 look great

35

Latest articles

Enter The Gungeon's spinoff is definitely coming to PC soon

Corsair's new K95 XT keyboard has built-in Elgato Stream Deck controls

Here's some of the best moments so far from Awesome Games Done Quick 2020

5

Destiny 2's latest Exotic quest is unusually simple

2