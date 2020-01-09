The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2019 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds TFT best comps 9.24b

Support us
Now streaming live:

Have You Played... Bloodstained: Curse Of The Moon?

What a horrible night to have a curse.

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

9th January 2020 / 7:30AM

Featured post bloodstained curse of the moon

While the main Bloodstained game was a tribute to the Metroidvanias, Bloodstained: Curse Of The Moon more resembles the old Castlevania games, right down to aping Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse’s character swapping. But a long time has passed since Castlevania III came out in 1989, and I think enough refinements have been made that mean Curse Of The Moon is distinct enough.

You first take control of Zangestu, a katana-swinging lad in red tasked with putting a stop to the evil spreading through the land. Standard. Along the way, several potential allies will surface and you can bring them along to help your cause if you so wish. Or not. For you see, Zangestu can be who you want him to. Is he a lone-wolf? Easy peasy, just walk away from your new pal. Does he think everyone’s a monster? Have him slay them in cold blood instead. That’s a trait a Belmont could never have.

What Curse Of The Moon does extremely well is make bosses really feel like a big deal. Take the hat-wearing fellow pictured in the header, for example. His name is Valefor and he likes to throw around petty cash in his Scrouge McDuck money bin like an overzealous toddler splashing around in a swimming pool. Memorable and fun. And also very difficult. Even if you manage to kill a boss, each has a unique desperation attack that will reduce your health to one bar in the main game if it hits you, while dodging it grants you an extra life. It adds a climactic end to every boss battle.

Curse Of The Moon is by no means an easy game, though, and even getting as far as a boss, let alone to their desperation attack, can be rather stressful. Luckily the game has some rather tight controls. As a precursor to Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night, Curse Of The Moon does its job well (even if it isn’t necessarily required to play it before the Metroidvania entry).

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

As guides writer for Rock, Paper, Shotgun, it is my privilege to understand how to play certain games well, so that newer players can understand the more complex things about them.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night is all dressed up for a June 18th launch

15

Castlevania successor Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night looks the part in its new story trailer

13

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon shines on the PC today

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon will be out this month

What A Terrible Moon To Have A Curse

7

Latest articles

The Deep End: a Final Fantasy nightmare - Part 2: Complete Success

Nailed it

This Fallout 76 player made a killer maths test

2

Sea Of Thieves will let you tattoo meta game lore on your pirate

1

Wargroove's free co-op DLC arrives in February

1