Monster Hunter: World's Iceborne expansion is now out on PC too

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

9th January 2020 / 5:49PM

A chill wind blows today, carrying the distinct scent of dinosaur dung. Monster Hunter: World has just launched its Iceborne expansion on PC, sending hunters to icy new lands to fight tough new monsters (and tougher versions of old monsters). We’re arriving late as Iceborne hit consoles in September 2019, though here the PC delay means I’m getting a more authentic and holistic experience because my flat is chuffing freezing. Take that, console launch!

The expansion is a good’un, Nic Reuben said in our Monster Hunter World: Iceborne review. “Iceborne is the best kind of expansion: one which incorporates and uplifts, rather than supersedes, the original material,” he said. It “teems with fragile beauty: all crystalline ice jaggies, diamond-dusted shrubs and bubbling hot springs, populated by wide-eyed lemurs and laced with sparkling, stalactite-mawed caverns,” he said. Though he did note the story’s still bland and some fights are on the tedious end of exhausting. But still, he did declare it “an essential expansion for a game that is paradoxically both enormous and niche.”

Iceborne is out now on Steam for £35/€40/$40. You’ll need the base game too, which handily today received a permanent price cut of 50%. It’s now only £25/€30/$30, which isn’t much higher than previous lowest special sale price of £20.

Our guidesmen are already on the hunt for tips to share with you in our Monster Hunter World: Iceborne guide.

