The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2019 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds TFT best comps 9.24b

Support us
Now streaming live:
3

Destiny 2 will fix Wish-Ender's damage bug next week, and it's about time

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

10th January 2020 / 4:07PM

One of Destiny 2‘s oft-forgotten Exotic weapons, the Wish-Ender bow, has been unusually popular this entire season thanks to a bug. Since the Season Of Dawn started in December, Wish-Ender has been dealing almost triple its intended damage, making it deadlier than most weapons in many modes. After an odd silence, Bungie now say they’ll fix it next week.

Some players aren’t best pleased because bows are a bit blah and this made Wish-Ender feel special. Me, I’ll be glad to see this blight stop dominating Destiny’s PvEvP mode, Gambit.

Wish-Ender is an Exotic bow added back in the Forsaken expansion, obtained through a quest tied to The Dreaming City’s Shattered Throne dungeon. It has three distinguishing perks: holding the bow fully drawn lets you see outlines of nearby enemies through walls; it deals extra damage to the Taken enemy race; and its piercing arrows deal damage on both entry and exit. This Season, it’s weirdly been dealing pierce damage extra times. This bug boosts Wish-Ender’s damage to the level of chunkier weapons, ones which use the limited Special ammo and even rarer Heavy ammo rather than plain ol’ Primary ammo.

While the bug only works against NPC enemies, not other players, it cuts through a lot of PvE activities and is a real nuisance in Gambit, where two teams race to summon then squish a big Taken boss. Wish-Ender is the strongest Gambit weapon right now and single-handedly changes the pace of matches, shredding rando swarms and Taken big’uns with ease. I’m often seeing over half the players in a Gambit Prime match wielding Wish-Enders. I can (and usually do) choose not to use it myself but I know I’m harming my team’s chance to win. If you’re up against a team of four Wish-Enders, welp, I hope you find some satisfaction in your moral superiority while you lose the match.

“This will be fixed in next weeks update,” a Bungie community manager said on Reddit last night.

“I fully understand this will bring some negative feelings to players, as they enjoyed the unintentional increase to damage. We’ve brought this feedback to the team, which could be considered for future updates when looking at Bows overall.

“Again, not a promise, but wanted to give more info.”

I’m glad it’s being fixed. Bows are underpowered in the current meta but that’s a problem with bows, not Wish-Ender. This bug is too strong and has too large an impact on Gambit. I know that Wish-Ender’s problem is relatively contained and I know that many players dislike Gambit, but one of the game’s core modes has been defined by this bug for weeks. I’m against any single weapon being wildly overpowered in general, feeling pushed to use it to succeed. The reign of The Recluse was boring and I especially find little satisfaction in wins boosted by bugs.

It is frustrating that other balance-busting bugs caused Bungie to disable Telesto earlier this season and disable Wormgod Caress this week, yet Wish-Ender will have been left for five weeks. The harm has been clear. Gambit and Gambit Prime need more care and tuning from Bungie in general, and this bug has made it feel like a dismally low priority. Particularly as someone who does play Gambit Prime for funsies, I’ve found it a real shame.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (3)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think - Destiny 2: Shadowkeep

Moon's still haunted.

9

Wot I Think: Destiny 2

Embrace it?

71

E3 2019 games - every game confirmed

5

A guide to Destiny 2's endgame

Power Up

20

Latest articles

The Skywind project may want your help even if you have no experience

2

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne could delete your PC save files

Spend your Saturday watching several more PC speedruns on AGDQ

Rusty Lake continues with The White Door, out now