The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2019 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Dota Underlords builds TFT best comps 9.24b

Support us
Now streaming live:
5

Attend Hogwarts with your chums in this Minecraft mod

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

13th January 2020 / 10:58AM

Famous stick-wielding orphan Harry Potter has earned himself another full-fledged RPG, this time courtesy of Minecraft modding team The Floo Network. Building on an impressively detailed Hogwarts map from five years ago, the team have since filled it with spells, adventures and secrets. You go to lessons, complete quests, and explore extensive recreations of Potterland, including Hogsmeade, Diagon Alley, and Westminster. The trailer briefly made me feel that Potter-triggered tingle I remember from childhood so it must be doing something right.

You don’t play Harry Potter, just a normal schoolkid trying to get through their first wizarding semester. There’s “no overarching plot to do with He Who Must Not Be Named, or anything like that”. That’s fine. I glimpsed some sliding block puzzles that remind me of EA’s official Harry Potter games from the early 2000s, which isn’t exactly high praise but scores points for nostalgia, the most magical of all emotions.

You also get to argue about mudbloods with a terrifying Draco Malfoy, who I spotted in this longer look at the mod that the team posted in August.

You’ll be able to play with up to three friends, and won’t need to download any other mods to make it work. Floo Network say they’re trying to get this out before the end of the month.

The team have already released an older version of the map, sans quests and story bits. If you just want to potter around Potterland, you can pay what you want to download it here.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (5)

Who am I?

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

Matt is the founding member of RPS's youth contingent. He's played more games of Dota than you've had hot dinners.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Premature Evaluation: PixArk

Frankensaurus

21

Best Minecraft shaders 1.14

Throwing some shade at vanilla Minecraft

Best Minecraft mods 1.14 (and a few 1.12 mods too)

Minecraft mods for every mood

Best Minecraft servers 1.14 - Survival servers, Hunger Games, and more

Minecraft servers have come a long way in 10 years...

Latest articles

This Taekwondo match looks like real life Tekken

Awesome Games Done Quick 2020 raised a whopping £2.3 million for charity

1

AOC have a new 49in monitor to rival Samsung's CRG9

Exclusive: The Witcher TV show's bathtub Geralt vs. The Witcher 3's bathtub Geralt. Which bath is best?

Splash splash, he was takin' a bath

9