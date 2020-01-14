The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2019 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Dota Underlords builds TFT best comps 9.24b

Support us
Now streaming live:
35

Epic Games Store will continue free game giveaways all 2020

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

14th January 2020 / 3:20PM

Epic confirmed today that they plan to keep on giving away a full game for free every week on the Epic Games Store throughout 2020. Previously they’d only confirmed freebies through to the end of 2019, a year they ended with a blowout of daily freebies, though they did quietly kept going when this year started. Epic say over 200 million free games have been claimed so far. I’ve largely been using this to heap yet more games onto my backlog but Epic have said they pay developers for the freebies so hey, I’m glad if my idle stockpiling gets devs paid.

“To kick things off, we’re extending our weekly free game program throughout 2020,” Epic said in today’s blogblast. “Every single week, come back to claim your game.” Alrighty then. I shall.

The current free game is Sundered, a hand-drawn metroidvania from the makers of Jotun. From Thursday, the freebie will be Horace, a platformer wholly unrelated to the endless bear coiled around our feet in the RPS treehouse.

Epic also used this opportunity to paste a whole load of big numbers into a JPEG in the clumsy modern art form known as the “infographic”. Most of the numbers are pointless (did you know that they have 644k Facebook followers? you do now) but there is some interesting stuff.

They say that PC players have spent $680 million (£523 million) in the Epic Games Store so far and of that $215 million (£165m) was on third-party games. Which means, what, $465 million (£358m) or so on Fortnite bits on PC? Damn. I also found it interesting that Creator Codes (an affiliate scheme for #influencers and #contentcreators) have been used on 1,733,180 third-party Store purchases, just to get a sense of the scale of loyalty and interest.

If you enjoy theorycrafting and writing fanfic about digital game stores, you might also enjoy some of the regional breakdowns and things on the graf. Mate I’m just here for the free games.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (35)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Failbetter on the unlikely success of Fallen London's first ten years

If you're tired of London...

2

Wot I Think: MiniLAW: Ministry Of Law

The machine stumbles

6

Monster Hunter World Iceborne weapon guide - best weapons

Riot Tabletop is the League Of Legends developer's new board game division

1

Latest articles

Failbetter on the unlikely success of Fallen London's first ten years

If you're tired of London...

2

Wot I Think: MiniLAW: Ministry Of Law

The machine stumbles

6

Monster Hunter World Iceborne weapon guide - best weapons

Riot Tabletop is the League Of Legends developer's new board game division

1