Monster Hunter World Iceborne armor guide - best builds

Acidic Glavenus Helm Beta + Acidic Glavenus Cortex x3

Acidic Glavenus Shard x2

Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x3

Honed Acidcryst x3 Base: +150

Fire: -3

Water: +2

Thunder: -1

Ice: +2

Dragon: -1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Maximum Might 2x

Effluvial Resistance 2x Glavenus Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Maximum Might skill (3 pieces)

Acidic Glavenus Mail Beta + Acidic Glavenus Cortex x3

Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x3

Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x3

Glavenus Mantle x1 Base: +150

Fire: -3

Water: +2

Thunder: -1

Ice: +2

Dragon: -1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Handicraft 2x

Stamina Surge 1x Glavenus Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Maximum Might skill (3 pieces)

Acidic Glavenus Braces Beta+ Acidic Glavenus Cortex x3

Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x2

Honed Acidcryst x2

Monster Solidbone x4 Base: +150

Fire: -3

Water: +2

Thunder: -1

Ice: +2

Dragon: -1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Stun Resistance 2x Glavenus Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Maximum Might skill (3 pieces)

Acidic Glavenus Coil Beta + Acidic Glavenus Cortex x3

Acidic Glavenus Shard x3

Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x2

Honed Acidcryst x3 Base: +150

Fire: -3

Water: +2

Thunder: -1

Ice: +2

Dragon: -1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Handicraft x2 Glavenus Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Maximum Might skill (3 pieces)

Acidic Glavenus Greaves Beta + Acidic Glavenus Cortex x3

Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x3

Acidic Glavenus Tailedge x1

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Base: +150

Fire: -3

Water: +2

Thunder: -1

Ice: +2

Dragon: -1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Maximum Might 1x Glavenus Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Maximum Might skill (3 pieces)

Alloy Helm Beta+ Eltalite Ore x1

Carbalite Ore x2

Spiritvein Crystal x1

Meldspar Ore x1 Base: +114

Fire: -2

Water: +0

Thunder: -2

Ice: -2

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Windproof 1x N/A

Alloy Mail Beta + Eltalite Ore x1

Carbalite Ore x2

Dragonvein Crystal x2 Base: +114

Fire: -2

Water: +0

Thunder: -2

Ice: -2

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Water Resistance x1 N/A

Alloy Vambraces Beta + Eltalite Ore x1

Carbalite Ore x2

Dragonvein Crystal x2 Base: +114

Fire: -2

Water: +0

Thunder: -2

Ice: -2

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Defense Boost x2 N/A

Alloy Coil Beta + Eltalite Ore x1

Carbalite Ore x2

Spiritvein Crystal x1 Base: +114

Fire: -2

Water: +0

Thunder: -2

Ice: -2

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Poison Resistance x1

Windproof x1 N/A

Alloy Greaves Beta+ Eltalite Ore x1

Carbalite Ore x2

Spiritvein Crystal x1 Base: +114

Fire: -2

Water: +0

Thunder: -2

Ice: -2

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Speed Sharpening x1

Windproof x1 N/A

Anja Helm Beta + Anjanath Fur x2

Anjanath Shard x2

Anjanath Lash x1

Conflagrant Sac x3 Base: +132

Fire: +3

Water: -3

Thunder: -1

Ice: -1

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Fire Attack 2x Anjanath Dominance - Adds Stamina Cap Up. Increases Stamina Cap (2 pieces)

Anja Mail Beta + Anjanath Fur x2

Anjanath Hardfang x1

Heavy Anjanath Nosebone x2

Monster Toughbone x3 Base: +132

Fire: +3

Water: -3

Thunder: -1

Ice: -1

Dragon: +0

Base: +114

Fire: -2

Water: +0

Thunder: -2

Ice: -2

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Marathon Runner 1x

Special Ammo Boost 1x Anjanath Dominance - Adds Stamina Cap Up. Increases Stamina Cap (2 pieces)

Anja Vambraces Beta + Anjanath Fur x2

Anjanath Shard x1

Conflagrant Sac x2

Eltalite Ore x5 Base: +132

Fire: +3

Water: -3

Thunder: -1

Ice: -1

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Special Ammo Boost x1

Fire Attack x1 Anjanath Dominance - Adds Stamina Cap Up. Increases Stamina Cap (2 pieces)

Anja Coil Beta + Anjanath Fur x2

Anjanath Shard x1

Anjanath Hardfang x2

Tough Claw x2 Base: +132

Fire: +3

Water: -3

Thunder: -1

Ice: -1

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Fire Resistance x2 Anjanath Dominance - Adds Stamina Cap Up. Increases Stamina Cap (2 pieces)

Anjanath Greaves Beta + Anjanath Fur x2

Anjanath Shard x1

Heavy Anjanath Nosebone x1

Monster Toughbone x2 Base: +132

Fire: +3

Water: -3

Thunder: -1

Ice: -1

Dragon: +0

Base: +114

Fire: -2

Water: +0

Thunder: -2

Ice: -2

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Artillery x2 Anjanath Dominance - Adds Stamina Cap Up. Increases Stamina Cap (2 pieces)

Artian Helm Beta + Ancient Fragment x2

Monster Toughbone x2

Meldspar Ore x3

Deadly Poison Sac x4 Base: +142

Fire: +1

Water: -2

Thunder: -2

Ice: +2

Dragon: +3

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Slinger Capacity 1x

Free Elm/Ammo Up 1x Ancient Divinity - Increases abnormal status effect damage (paralysis, poison, sleep, blast) when landing critical hits (2 pieces)

Artian Mail Beta + Ancient Fragment x2

Monster Slogbonex3

Meldspar Ore x3

Lightning Sac x4 Base: +142

Fire: +1

Water: -2

Thunder: -2

Ice: +2

Dragon: +3

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Critical Eye 2x

Peak Performance 1x Ancient Divinity - Increases abnormal status effect damage (paralysis, poison, sleep, blast) when landing critical hits (2 pieces)

Artian Vambraces Beta + Ancient Fragment x2

Monster Slogbone x3

Meldspar Ore x3

Conflagrant Sac x4 Base: +142

Fire: +1

Water: -2

Thunder: -2

Ice: +2

Dragon: +3

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Free Elem/Ammo Up x2 Ancient Divinity - Increases abnormal status effect damage (paralysis, poison, sleep, blast) when landing critical hits (2 pieces)

Artian Coil Beta + Ancient Fragment x2

Monster Toughbone x2

Meldspar Ore x3

Flood Sac x4 Base: +142

Fire: +1

Water: -2

Thunder: -2

Ice: +2

Dragon: +3

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Tool Specialist x1

Critical Eye x1 Ancient Divinity - Increases abnormal status effect damage (paralysis, poison, sleep, blast) when landing critical hits (2 pieces)

Artian Greaves Beta + Ancient Fragment x2

Monster Toughbone x2

Meldspar Ore x3

Cryo Sac x4 Base: +142

Fire: +1

Water: -2

Thunder: -2

Ice: +2

Dragon: +3

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Peak Performance x2 Ancient Divinity - Increases abnormal status effect damage (paralysis, poison, sleep, blast) when landing critical hits (2 pieces)

Baan Helm Beta + Radobaan Cortex x2

Radobaan Shard x1

Large Wyvern Bonemass x2

Monster Essence x3 Base: +134

Fire: +0

Water: +2

Thunder: +0

Ice: -1

Dragon: -2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Tremor Resistance 2x N/A

Baan Mail Beta + Radobaan Cortex x2

Radobaan Oilshell+ x1

Torpor Sac x2 Base: +134

Fire: +0

Water: +2

Thunder: +0

Ice: -1

Dragon: -2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Sleep Attack 1x N/A

Baan Vambraces Beta + Radobaan Cortex x2

Radobaan Shard x2

Radobaan Oilshell+ x1

Torpor Sac x1 Base: +134

Fire: +0

Water: +2

Thunder: +0

Ice: -1

Dragon: -2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Sleep Attack x1

Guard x1 N/A

Baan Coil Beta + Radobaan Cortex x2

Radobaan Oilshell + x1

Large Wyvern Bonemass x1

Thick Bone x3 Base: +134

Fire: +0

Water: +2

Thunder: +0

Ice: -1

Dragon: -2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Guard x2 N/A

Baan Greaves Beta + Radobaan Cortex x2

Radobaan Shard x1

Large Wyvern Bonemass x2

Monster Toughbone x4 Base: +134

Fire: +0

Water: +2

Thunder: +0

Ice: -1

Dragon: -2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Bleeding Resistance x2 N/A

Banbaro Helm Beta + Banbaro Chine x2

Banbaro Great Horn x1

Anteka Antler x2 Base: +130

Fire: -2

Water: +2

Thunder: -1

Ice: +3

Dragon: -3

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Resentment 2x N/A

Banbaro Mail Beta + Banbaro Chine x2

Banbaro Cortex x2

Banbaro Great Horn x1

Prized Pelt x2 Base: +130

Fire: -2

Water: +2

Thunder: -1

Ice: +3

Dragon: -3

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Speed Eating 1x N/A

Banbaro Vambraces Beta + Banbaro Chine x2

Banbaro Cortex x2

Banbaro Lash x1 Base: +130

Fire: -2

Water: +2

Thunder: -1

Ice: +3

Dragon: -3

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Offensive Guard x1

Health Boost x1 N/A

Banbaro Coil Beta + Banbaro Chine x2

Banbaro Cortex x1

Frozen Bone x2 Base: +130

Fire: -2

Water: +2

Thunder: -1

Ice: +3

Dragon: -3

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Mushroomancer x1 N/A

Banbaro Greaves Beta + Banbaro Chine x2

Banbaro Cortex x1

Banbaro Great Horn x1 Base: +130

Fire: -2

Water: +2

Thunder: -1

Ice: +3

Dragon: -3

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Mushroomancer x1 N/A

Barioth Helm Beta + Barioth Thickfur x2

Amber Hardfang x1

Barioth Gretspike x3

Wulg Thickfur x2 Base: +138

Fire: -3

Water: +2

Thunder: -2

Ice: +3

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Evade Extender 1x

Power Prolonger 1x Barioth Hidden Art - Adds a stun effect to draw attacks and slightly increases attack power (2 pieces)

Barioth Mail Beta + Barioth Thickfur x2

Barioth Cortex x2

Barioth Hardclaw x1

Frozen Bone x2 Base: +138

Fire: -3

Water: +2

Thunder: -2

Ice: +3

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Power Prolonger 1x Barioth Hidden Art - Adds a stun effect to draw attacks and slightly increases attack power (2 pieces)

Barioth Vambraces Beta + Barioth Thickfur x2

Barioth Cortex x1

Barioth Lash x1

Tough Claw x3 Base: +138

Fire: -3

Water: +2

Thunder: -2

Ice: +3

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Recovery Up x2

Constitution x1 Barioth Hidden Art - Adds a stun effect to draw attacks and slightly increases attack power (2 pieces)

Barioth Faulds Beta + Barioth Thickfur x2

Barioth Cortex x2

Barioth Greatspike x2

Wulg Thickfur x2 Base: +138

Fire: -3

Water: +2

Thunder: -2

Ice: +3

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Quick Sheath x1 Barioth Hidden Art - Adds a stun effect to draw attacks and slightly increases attack power (2 pieces)

Barioth Greaves Beta + Barioth Thickfur x2

Amber Hardfang x2

Barioth Hardclaw x1

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Base: +138

Fire: -3

Water: +2

Thunder: -2

Ice: +3

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Constitution x1

Quick Sheath x1 Barioth Hidden Art - Adds a stun effect to draw attacks and slightly increases attack power (2 pieces)

Barnos Jacket Beta + Barnos Hardclaw x2

Wingdrake Finehide x1

Meldspar Ore x1 Base: +116

Fire: +1

Water: +1

Thunder: +0

Ice: +1

Dragon: -2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Heat Guard 1x

Iron Skin 2x N/A

Barroth Helm Beta + Barroth Chine x2

Barroth Cortex x2

Monster Toughbone x3

Rich Mud x1 Base: +118

Fire: -3

Water: -1

Thunder: +3

Ice: -1

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Guard 2x N/A

Barroth Mail Beta + Barroth Chine x2

Barroth Cortex x2

Rich Mud x2 Base: +118

Fire: -3

Water: -1

Thunder: +3

Ice: -1

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Stamina Thief 2x N/A

Barroth Vambraces Beta + Barroth Chine x2

Barroth Lash x1

Kestodon Husk x2 Base: +118

Fire: -3

Water: -1

Thunder: +3

Ice: -1

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Marathon Runner x1 N/A

Barroth Coil Beta + Barroth Chine x2

Barroth Crown x2

Barroth Hardclaw x1

Rich Mud x1 Base: +118

Fire: -3

Water: -1

Thunder: +3

Ice: -1

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Agitator x2 N/A

Barroth Greaves Beta + Barroth Chine x2

Barroth Cortex x2

Barroth Hardclaw x1 Base: +118

Fire: -3

Water: -1

Thunder: +3

Ice: -1

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Stun Resistance x2 N/A

Beo Helm Beta + Beotodus Cortex x2

Beotodus Shard x2

Beotodus Grandfin x1 Base: +118

Fire: -3

Water: +0

Thunder: -2

Ice: +3

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Aquatic/Polar Mobility 2x N/A

Beo Mail Beta + Beotodus Cortex x2

Beotodus Shard x2

Beotodus Hardhorn x1 Base: +118

Fire: -3

Water: +0

Thunder: -2

Ice: +3

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Stamina Surge 1x N/A

Beo Vambraces Beta + Beotodus Cortex x2

Beotodus Grandfin x2

Cryo Sac x1 Base: +118

Fire: -3

Water: +0

Thunder: -2

Ice: +3

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Ice Attack x2 N/A

Beo Coil Beta + Beotodus Cortex x2

Beotodus Shard x1

Cryo Sac x2 Base: +118

Fire: -3

Water: +0

Thunder: -2

Ice: +3

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Health Boost x2

Earplugs x1 N/A

Beo Greaves Beta + Beotodus Cortex x2

Beotodus Hardhorn x1

Beotodus Grandfin x2

Gracium x3 Base: +118

Fire: -3

Water: +0

Thunder: -2

Ice: +3

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Earplugs x2 N/A

Black Belt Helm Beta + Black Belt Coin x2

Odogaron Coin x3

Cortos Hardclaw x3 Base: +150

Fire: +1

Water: +1

Thunder: +1

Ice: +1

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Marathon Runner 2x Instructor's Guidance - High chance of increased capture rewards (2 pieces)

Black Belt Mail Beta + Black Belt Coin x2

Nargacuga Coin x3

Vespoid Razorwing x3 Base: +150

Fire: +1

Water: +1

Thunder: +1

Ice: +1

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Mushroomancer x2 Instructor's Guidance - High chance of increased capture rewards (2 pieces)

Black Belt Braces Beta + Black Belt Coin x2

Banbaro Coin x3

Anteka Antler x2 Base: +150

Fire: +1

Water: +1

Thunder: +1

Ice: +1

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Wide-Range x2 Instructor's Guidance - High chance of increased capture rewards (2 pieces)

Black Belt Tassets Beta + Black Belt Coin x2

Paolumu Coin x3

Steel Gajau Whisker x2 Base: +150

Fire: +1

Water: +1

Thunder: +1

Ice: +1

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Recovery Up x2 Instructor's Guidance - High chance of increased capture rewards (2 pieces)

Black Belt Greaves Beta + Black Belt Coin x2

Glavenus Coin x3

Hornetaur Razorwing x3 Base: +150

Fire: +1

Water: +1

Thunder: +1

Ice: +1

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Wide-Range x2 Instructor's Guidance - High chance of increased capture rewards (2 pieces)

Fellshroud Helm Beta + Vaal Hazak Cortex x3

Shadowpierce Fang x1

Vaal Hazak Hardclaw x3

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Base: +156

Fire: -2

Water: +4

Thunder: +1

Ice: +1

Dragon: -3

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Peak Performance 2x Vaal Soulvein - Allows recovery to exceed the red portion of the health gauge (2 pieces)

Fellshroud Mail Beta + Vaal Hazak Cortex x3

Deceased Shard x2

Deathweaver Membrane x3

Pure Dragon Blood x2 Base: +156

Fire: -2

Water: +4

Thunder: +1

Ice: +1

Dragon: -3

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Recovery Speed 2x

Dragon Attack 1x Vaal Soulvein - Allows recovery to exceed the red portion of the health gauge (2 pieces)

Fellshroud Braces Beta + Vaal Hazak Cortex x3

Vaal Hazak Fellwing x2

Shadowpierce Fang x2

Large Elder Dragon Bone x5 Base: +156

Fire: -2

Water: +4

Thunder: +1

Ice: +1

Dragon: -3

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Recovery Up 2x Vaal Soulvein - Allows recovery to exceed the red portion of the health gauge (2 pieces)

Fellshroud Coil Beta + Vaal Hazak Cortex x3

Deceased Shard x2

Vaal Hazak Fellwing x4

Deathweaver Membrane x2 Base: +156

Fire: -2

Water: +4

Thunder: +1

Ice: +1

Dragon: -3

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Speed Eating x2 Vaal Soulvein - Allows recovery to exceed the red portion of the health gauge (2 pieces)

Fellshroud Greaves Beta + Vaal Hazak Cortex x3

Deceased Shard x3

Vaal Hazak Flail x1

Deathweaver Membrane x2 Base: +156

Fire: -2

Water: +4

Thunder: +1

Ice: +1

Dragon: -3

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Effluvial Resistance x2 Vaal Soulvein - Allows recovery to exceed the red portion of the health gauge (2 pieces)

Bone Helm Beta + Thick Bone x2

Monster Toughbone x1

Warped Bone x1 Base: +114

Fire: +2

Water: +0

Thunder: +2

Ice: +0

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Health Boost 1x

Partbreaker 1x N/A

Bone Mail Beta + Thick Bone x2

Monster Toughbone x2

Brutal Bone x1 Base: +114

Fire: +2

Water: +0

Thunder: +2

Ice: +0

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Attack Boost x1 N/A

Bone Vambraces Beta + Thick Bone x1

Monster Toughbone x1

Coral Bone x1 Base: +114

Fire: +2

Water: +0

Thunder: +2

Ice: +0

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Slugger x1 N/A

Bone Coil Beta + Thick Bone x1

Monster Toughbone x1

Ancient Bone x1 Base: +114

Fire: +2

Water: +0

Thunder: +2

Ice: +0

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv3

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Horn Maestro x1 N/A

Bone Greaves Beta + Thick Bone x1

Monster Toughbone x1

Boulder Bone x1 Base: +114

Fire: +2

Water: +0

Thunder: +2

Ice: +0

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Slugger x1 N/A

Brachydios Helm Beta + Fine Brachydios Ebonshell x2

Brachydios Cortex x1

Brachydios Crown x2

Brachydios Pallium x1 Base: +142

Fire: +3

Water: -2

Thunder: +1

Ice: -3

Dragon: +1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Agitator 2x Brachydios Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Agitator skill (3 pieces)

Brachydios Mail Beta + Fine Brachydios Ebonshell x2

Brachydios Pounder+ x1

Brachydios Crown x1

Monster Slogbone x5 Base: +142

Fire: +3

Water: -2

Thunder: +1

Ice: -3

Dragon: +1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Stamina Thief 1x

Agitator 1x Brachydios Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Agitator skill (3 pieces)

Brachydios Braces Beta + Fine Brachydios Ebonshell x2

Brachydios Cortex x2

Brachydios Pounder+ x1

Glowing Slime x3 Base: +142

Fire: +3

Water: -2

Thunder: +1

Ice: -3

Dragon: +1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Agitator 2x

Blast Resistance 1x Brachydios Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Agitator skill (3 pieces)

Brachydios Faulds Beta + Fire Brachydios Ebonshell x2

Brachydios Crown x1

Brachydios Lash x1

Glowing Slime x3 Base: +142

Fire: +3

Water: -2

Thunder: +1

Ice: -3

Dragon: +1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Blast Attack x2 Brachydios Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Agitator skill (3 pieces)

Brachydios Greaves Beta + Fine Brachydios Ebonshell x2

Brachydios Cortex x1

Brachydios Pounder+ x2

Barnos Hardclaw x4 Base: +142

Fire: +3

Water: -2

Thunder: +1

Ice: -3

Dragon: +1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Agitator 2x

Artillery 1x Brachydios Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Agitator skill (3 pieces)

Rex Roar Helm Beta + Brute Tigrex Cortex x3

Brute Tigrex Shard x2

Brute Tigrex Hardfang x2

Distorted Crystal x5 Base: +158

Fire: +3

Water: -4

Thunder: -2

Ice: +0

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Attack Boost x2

Free Meal x1 Tigrex Essence - Adds Free Meal Secret. Raises the maximum level of the Free Meal to Lv3 (3 pieces)

Rex Roar Mail Beta + Brute Tigrex Cortex x3

Brute Tigrex Shard x2

Brute Tigrex Hardfang x3

Afflicted Frenzybone x3 Base: +158

Fire: +3

Water: -4

Thunder: -2

Ice: +0

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Attack Boost x2

Weakness Exploit x1 Tigrex Essence - Adds Free Meal Secret. Raises the maximum level of the Free Meal to Lv3 (3 pieces)

Rex Roar Greaves Beta + Brute Tigrex Cortex x3

Brute Tigrex Hardclaw x2

Brute Tigrex Hardfang x2

Tigrex Mantle x1 Base: +158

Fire: +3

Water: -4

Thunder: -2

Ice: +0

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Health Boost x2

Attack Boost x2 Tigrex Essence - Adds Free Meal Secret. Raises the maximum level of the Free Meal to Lv3 (3 pieces)

Rex Roar Coil Beta + Brute Tigrex Cortex x3

Brute Tigrex Hardclaw x3

Tigrex Lash x1

Twilight Crystal x3 Base: +158

Fire: +3

Water: -4

Thunder: -2

Ice: +0

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Recovery Up x2

Weakness Exploit x1 Tigrex Essence - Adds Free Meal Secret. Raises the maximum level of the Free Meal to Lv3 (3 pieces)

Rex Roar Braces Beta + Brute Tigrex Cortex x3

Brute Tigrex Shard x2

Brute Tigrex Hardclaw x2

Malformed Frenzybone x3 Base: +158

Fire: +3

Water: -4

Thunder: -2

Ice: +0

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Agitator x2

Weakness Exploit x1 Tigrex Essence - Adds Free Meal Secret. Raises the maximum level of the Free Meal to Lv3 (3 pieces)

Clockwork Helm Beta + Steam Ticket x2

Monster Slogbone x3

Eltalite Ore x5

Dragonbone Artifact x1 Base: +142

Fire: +2

Water: +2

Thunder: +2

Ice: -1

Dragon: -1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Agitator x1

Partbreaker x1 Commission Alchemy - Raises the maximum level of the Bombardier skill (3 pieces)

Clockwork Mail Beta + Steam Ticket x2

Monster Slogbone x3

Spiritvein Crystal x4

Torpor Sac x3 Base: +142

Fire: +2

Water: +2

Thunder: +2

Ice: -1

Dragon: -1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Agitator x2 Commission Alchemy - Raises the maximum level of the Bombardier skill (3 pieces)

Clockwork Vambraces Beta + Steam Ticket x2

Monster Toughbone x2

Eltalite Ore x5

Purecrystal x1 Base: +142

Fire: +2

Water: +2

Thunder: +2

Ice: -1

Dragon: -1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Bombardier x3 Commission Alchemy - Raises the maximum level of the Bombardier skill (3 pieces)

Clockwork Coil Beta + Steam Ticket x2

Monster Toughbone x2

Spiritvein x4

Ultraplegia Sac x3 Base: +142

Fire: +2

Water: +2

Thunder: +2

Ice: -1

Dragon: -1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Partbreaker x2 Commission Alchemy - Raises the maximum level of the Bombardier skill (3 pieces)

Clockwork Greaves Beta + Steam Ticket x2

Monster Toughbone x2

Eltalite Ore x5

Dragonebone Artifact x1 Base: +142

Fire: +2

Water: +2

Thunder: +2

Ice: -1

Dragon: -1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Critical Boost x1

Bombardier x1 Commission Alchemy - Raises the maximum level of the Bombardier skill (3 pieces)

Pukei Lagoon Hat Beta + Coral Pukei-Pukei Cortex x3

Coral Pukei-Pukei Fellwing x2

Large Coral Pukei-Pukei Sac x2

Flood Sac x2 Base: +132

Fire: +0

Water: +3

Thunder: -2

Ice: -3

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Critical Draw 1x

Item Prolonger 1x N/A

Pukei Lagoon Mail Beta + Coral Pukei-Pukei Cortex x2

Coral Pukei-Pukei Shard x2

Monster Toughbone x3 Base: +132

Fire: +0

Water: +3

Thunder: -2

Ice: -3

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Power Prolonger 1x N/A

Pukei Lagoon Braces Beta + Coral Pukei-Pukei Cortex x2

Coral Pukei-Pukei Shard x2

Bathycide Ore x2 Base: +132

Fire: +0

Water: +3

Thunder: -2

Ice: -3

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Partbreaker x1 N/A

Pukei Lagoon Coil Beta + Coral Pukei-Pukei Cortex x2

Coral Pukei-Pukei Shard x2

Large Coral Pukei-Pukei Sac x1 Base: +132

Fire: +0

Water: +3

Thunder: -2

Ice: -3

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Water Attack x1

Partbreaker x1 N/A

Pukei Lagoon Greaves Beta + Coral Pukei-Pukei Cortex x3

Corel Pukei-Pukei Lash x1

Corel Pukei-Pukei Fellwing x1

Flood Sac x2 Base: +132

Fire: +0

Water: +3

Thunder: -2

Ice: -3

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Item Prolonger x2 N/A

Cortos Cape Beta + Cortos Hardclaw x2

Wingdarake Finehide x2

Frozen Bone x1 Base: +116

Fire: -3

Water: +2

Thunder: +0

Ice: +2

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Hunger Resistance 1x

Jump Master 1x N/A

Damascus Helm Beta + Pure Dragon Blood x2

Meldspar Ore x3

Paolumu Fellwing x1

Gracium x1 Base: +152

Fire: +4

Water: -2

Thunder: +0

Ice: +0

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Defense Boost x3 N/A

Damascus Mail Beta + Pure Dragon Blood x2

Meldspar Ore x3

Legiana Fellwing x1

Purecrystal x1 Base: +152

Fire: +4

Water: -2

Thunder: +0

Ice: +0

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Focus x2 N/A

Damascus Vambraces Beta + Pure Dragon Blood x2

Meldspar Ore x3

Rathalos Fellwing x1

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Base: +152

Fire: +4

Water: -2

Thunder: +0

Ice: +0

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Handicraft x2 N/A

Damascus Coil Beta + Pure Dragon Blood x2

Meldspar Ore x3

Rathian Weave x1

Bathycite Ore x1 Base: +152

Fire: +4

Water: -2

Thunder: +0

Ice: +0

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv3

1x Jewel Slot Lv1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Focus x1 N/A

Damascus Greaves Beta + Pure Dragon Blood x2

Meldspar Ore x3

Pukei-Pukei Fellwing x1

Spiritvein Crystal x1 Base: +152

Fire: +4

Water: -2

Thunder: +0

Ice: +0

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Defense Boost x2

Guard x1 N/A

Death Garon Helm Beta + Hard Ebony Odogaron Sinew x3

Ebony Odogaron Hardclaw x3

Ebony Odogaron Lash x1

Ebony Odogaron Mantle x1 Base: +148

Fire: -2

Water: -3

Thunder: -2

Ice: -2

Dragon: +4

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Latent Power 2x Odogaron Essence - Weapon sharpness does not decrease for a set time after sharpening (3 pieces)

Death Garon Mail Beta + Hard Ebony Odogaron Sinew x3

Ebony Odogaron Hardclaw x2

Ebony Odogaron Hardfang x2

Hornetaur Razorwing x4 Base: +148

Fire: -2

Water: -3

Thunder: -2

Ice: -2

Dragon: +4

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Critical Eye 2x

Dragon Resistance 1x Odogaron Essence - Weapon sharpness does not decrease for a set time after sharpening (3 pieces)

Death Garon Braces Beta + Hard Ebony Odogaron Sinew x3

Ebony Odogaron Shard x3

Ebony Odogaron Hardfang x2

Girros Shard x4 Base: +148

Fire: -2

Water: -3

Thunder: -2

Ice: -2

Dragon: +4

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Power Prolonger 1x

Dragon Attack 1x Odogaron Essence - Weapon sharpness does not decrease for a set time after sharpening (3 pieces)

Death Garon Coil Beta + Hard Ebony Odogaron Sinew x3

Ebony Odogaron Shard x2

Ebony Odogaron Hardfang x3

Monster Solidbone x4 Base: +148

Fire: -2

Water: -3

Thunder: -2

Ice: -2

Dragon: +4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Dragon Attack x2 Odogaron Essence - Weapon sharpness does not decrease for a set time after sharpening (3 pieces)

Death Garon Greaves Beta + Hard Ebony Odogaron Sinew x3

Ebony Odogaron Shard x3

Ebony Odogaron Lash x1

Tough Claw x3 Base: +148

Fire: -2

Water: -3

Thunder: -2

Ice: -2

Dragon: +4

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Tool Specialist 2x Odogaron Essence - Weapon sharpness does not decrease for a set time after sharpening (3 pieces)

Diablos Helm Beta + Diablos Chine x2

Diablos Cortex x1

Twisted Stouthorn x1

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Base: +140

Fire: +3

Water: -2

Thunder: +0

Ice: -3

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Critical Draw 2x Diablos Ambition - Raises the maximum level of the Slugger skill (3 pieces)

Diablos Mail Beta + Diablos Chine x2

Diablos Cortex x2

Blos Medulla x2

Monster Slogbone x2 Base: +140

Fire: +3

Water: -2

Thunder: +0

Ice: -3

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Slugger 2x

Heroics 1x Diablos Ambition - Raises the maximum level of the Slugger skill (3 pieces)

Diablos Vambraces Beta + Diablos Chine x2

Diablos Cortex x2

Diablos Tailcase + x1

Kestodon Husk x2 Base: +140

Fire: +3

Water: -2

Thunder: +0

Ice: -3

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Heroics 2x

Tremor Resistance 1x Diablos Ambition - Raises the maximum level of the Slugger skill (3 pieces)

Diablos Coil Beta + Diablos Chine x2

Diablos Cortex x1

Twisted Stouthorn x1

Kestodon Husk x4 Base: +140

Fire: +3

Water: -2

Thunder: +0

Ice: -3

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Marathon Runner x2 Diablos Ambition - Raises the maximum level of the Slugger skill (3 pieces)

Diablos Greaves Beta + Diablos Chine x2

Diablos Cortex x1

Diablos Tailcase + x1

Monster Slogbone x5 Base: +140

Fire: +3

Water: -2

Thunder: +0

Ice: -3

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Tremor Resistance 2x

Slugger 1x Diablos Ambition - Raises the maximum level of the Slugger skill (3 pieces)

Dober Helm Beta + Large Elder Dragon Bone x2

Thick Bone x3

Uragaan Scute + x1

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Base: +152

Fire: -2

Water: +0

Thunder: -1

Ice: -1

Dragon: +4

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Free Elm/Ammo Up 2x N/A

Dober Mail Beta + Large Elder Dragon Bone x2

Thick Bone x3

Jyuratodus Grandfin x1

Monster Solidbone x3 Base: +152

Fire: -2

Water: +0

Thunder: -1

Ice: -1

Dragon: +4

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Attack Boost 1x

Effluvial Resistance 1x N/A

Dober Vambraces Beta + Large Elder Dragon Bone x2

Thick Bone x3

Lavasioth Grandfin x1

Dragonbone Artifact x3 Base: +152

Fire: -2

Water: +0

Thunder: -1

Ice: -1

Dragon: +4

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Stamina Surge 1x

Mushroomancer 1x N/A

Dober Coil Beta + Large Elder Dragon Bone x2

Thick Bone x3

Diablos Tailcase + x1

Monster Toughbone x5 Base: +152

Fire: -2

Water: +0

Thunder: -1

Ice: -1

Dragon: +4

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Attack Boost 1x

Stun Resistance 1x N/A

Dober Greaves Beta + Large Elder Dragon Bone x2

Thick Bone x3

Radobaan Oilshell + x1

Monster Slogbone x4 Base: +152

Fire: -2

Water: +0

Thunder: -1

Ice: -1

Dragon: +4

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Attack Boost 1x

Mushroomancer 1x N/A

Dodogama Helm Beta + Dodogama Thickhide x2

Dodogama Shard x1

Dodogama Mandible x1

Meldspar Ore x1 Base: +120

Fire: +0

Water: +0

Thunder: -3

Ice: +0

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Blast Resistance 2x N/A

Dodogama Mail Beta + Dodogama Thickhide x2

Dodogama Lash x1

Dodogama Mandible x1

Gastodon Husk x2 Base: +120

Fire: +0

Water: +0

Thunder: -3

Ice: +0

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Blast Attack 2x N/A

Dodogama Vambraces Beta + Dodogama Thickhide x2

Dodogama Hardclaw x2

Dodogama Shard x2

Gastodon Husk x1 Base: +120

Fire: +0

Water: +0

Thunder: -3

Ice: +0

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Bombardier x1

Blast Attack x1 N/A

Dodogama Coil Beta + Dodogama Thickhide x2

Dodogama Shard x2

Dodogama Mandible x1

Eltalite Ore x2 Base: +120

Fire: +0

Water: +0

Thunder: -3

Ice: +0

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Artillery x2 N/A

Dodogama Greaves Beta + Dodogama Thickhide x2

Dodogama Lash x1

Dodogama Hardclaw x2

Meldspar Ore x1 Base: +120

Fire: +0

Water: +0

Thunder: -3

Ice: +0

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Capacity Boost x1 N/A

Fulgur Helm Beta + Fulgur Anjanath Thickfur x3

Fulgur Anjanath Shard x2

Fulgur Anjanath Lash x1

Lightning Sac x3 Base: +146

Fire: -1

Water: -1

Thunder: +2

Ice: -3

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Weakness Exploit x1 Anjanath Dominance - Increases Stamina Cap (2 pieces)

Fulgur Mail Beta + Fulgur Anjanath Thickfur x3

Fulgur Anjanath Shard x2

Heavy Fulgur Anjanath Nosebone x1

Lightning Sac x2 Base: +146

Fire: -1

Water: -1

Thunder: +2

Ice: -3

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Flinch Free x1

Stun Resistance x1 Anjanath Dominance - Increases Stamina Cap (2 pieces)

Fulgur Vambraces Beta + Fulgur Anjanath Thickfur x3

Fulgur Anjanath Shard x2

Fulgur Anjanath Lash x1

Lightning Sac x3 Base: +146

Fire: -1

Water: -1

Thunder: +2

Ice: -3

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Item Prolonger x2 Anjanath Dominance - Increases Stamina Cap (2 pieces)

Fulgur Coil Beta + Fulgur Anjanath Thickfur x3

Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x1

Heavy Fulgur Anjanath Nosebone x2

Fulgur Anjanath Mantle x1 Base: +146

Fire: -1

Water: -1

Thunder: +2

Ice: -3

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Weakness Exploit x1

Item Prolonger x1 Anjanath Dominance - Increases Stamina Cap (2 pieces)

Fulgur Greaves Beta + Fulgur Anjanath Thickfur x3

Fulgur Anjanath Shard x2

Flugur Anjanath Hardfang x2

Monster Solidbone x3 Base: +146

Fire: -1

Water: -1

Thunder: +2

Ice: -3

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Thunder Attack x2 Anjanath Dominance - Increases Stamina Cap (2 pieces)

Gajau Boots Beta + Gajau Thickhide x2

Streel Gajau Whisker x1

Eltalite Ore x2 Base: +116

Fire: +0

Water: +5

Thunder: +0

Ice: +0

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Aquatic/Polar Mobility x1

Water Attack x2 N/A

Gastodon Horn Beta + Gastodon Husk x3

Prized Pelt x1

Thick Bone x3 Base: +116

Fire: +3

Water: +0

Thunder: +0

Ice: +0

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Flinch Free x1

Blast Resistance x1 N/A

Girros Headgear Beta + Great Girros Thickhide x2

Great Girros Hardfang x1

Ultraplegia Sac x1

Warped Bone x2 Base: +116

Fire: +0

Water: -3

Thunder: +2

Ice: +0

Dragon: +1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Horn Maestro x2 N/A

Girros Mail Beta + Great Girros Thickhide x2

Great Girros Shard x2

Great Girros Hardhood x1

Girros Shard x2 Base: +116

Fire: +0

Water: -3

Thunder: +2

Ice: +0

Dragon: +1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Paralysis Resistance x2 N/A

Girros Vambraces Beta + Great Girros Thickhide x2

Great Girros Shard x2

Great Girros Hardhood x1

Warped Bone x2 Base: +116

Fire: +0

Water: -3

Thunder: +2

Ice: +0

Dragon: +1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Free Elem/Ammo Up x1

Effluvia Resistance x1 N/A

Girros Coil Beta + Great Girros Thickhide x2

Great Girros Lash x1

Ultraplegia Sac x1

Girros Shard x1 Base: +116

Fire: +0

Water: -3

Thunder: +2

Ice: +0

Dragon: +1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Effluvial Expert x1 N/A

Girros Greaves Beta + Great Girros Thickhide x2

Great Girros Hardfang x2

Great Girros Shard x2

Girros Shard x1 Base: +116

Fire: +0

Water: -3

Thunder: +2

Ice: +0

Dragon: +1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Paralysis Attack x2 N/A

Glavenus Helm Beta + Glavenus Cortex x2

Glavenus Hardfang x2

Glavenus Hellshell x1

Glavenus Mantle x1 Base: +142

Fire: +3

Water: -3

Thunder: +1

Ice: -1

Dragon: -1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Focus x1

Handicraft x1 Glavenus Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Maximum Might skill (3 pieces)

Glavenus Mail Beta + Glavenus Cortex x2

Glavenus Hardfang x1

Molten Bursa x2

Firecell Stone x2 Base: +142

Fire: +3

Water: -3

Thunder: +1

Ice: -1

Dragon: -1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Power Prolonger x1

Maximum Might x1 Glavenus Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Maximum Might skill (3 pieces)

Glavenus Braces Beta + Glavenus Cortex x2

Glavenus Hellshell x2

Glavenus Tailedge x1

Purecrystal x1 Base: +142

Fire: +3

Water: -3

Thunder: +1

Ice: -1

Dragon: -1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Maximum Might x1

Focus x1 Glavenus Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Maximum Might skill (3 pieces)

Glavenus Faulds Beta + Glavernus Cortex x2

Glavernus Shard x2

Glavernus Hardfang x1

Molten Bursa x2 Base: +142

Fire: +3

Water: -3

Thunder: +1

Ice: -1

Dragon: -1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Maximum Might x2 Glavenus Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Maximum Might skill (3 pieces)

Glavenus Greaves Beta + Glavenus Cortex x2

Glavenus Shard x1

Glavenus Hellshell x2

Molten Bursa x2 Base: +142

Fire: +3

Water: -3

Thunder: +1

Ice: -1

Dragon: -1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Handicraft x2 Glavenus Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Maximum Might skill (3 pieces)

Guild Palace Helm Beta + Hero King Coin x 1

Tigrex Coin x2

Black Belt Coin x2

Velkhana Crownhorn x2 Base: +154

Fire: +1

Water: +2

Thunder: +2

Ice: +1

Dragon: +1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Health Boost x2, Guild Pride

Good Luck, Good chance of increased quest rewards (no effect when joining mid-quest) (2 pieces)

Carving Master, Lets you carve one additional time (no effect when joining mid-quest) (4 pieces)

Guild Palace Mail Beta + Hero King Coin x 1

Zinogre Coin x 3

Black Belt Coin x2

Teostra Mane + x3 Base: +154

Fire: +1

Water: +2

Thunder: +2

Ice: +1

Dragon: +1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Agitator x1

Heroics x1 Guild Pride

Good Luck, Good chance of increased quest rewards (no effect when joining mid-quest) (2 pieces)

Carving Master, Lets you carve one additional time (no effect when joining mid-quest) (4 pieces)

Guild Palace Braces Beta + Hero King Coin x1

Zinogre Coin x2

Black Belt Coin x2

Daora Hardclaw x3 Base: +154

Fire: +1

Water: +2

Thunder: +2

Ice: +1

Dragon: +1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Offensive Guard x3 Guild Pride

Good Luck, Good chance of increased quest rewards (no effect when joining mid-quest) (2 pieces)

Carving Master, Lets you carve one additional time (no effect when joining mid-quest) (4 pieces)

Guild Palace Coil Beta + Hero King Coin x1

Tigrex Coin x3

Black Belt Coin x2

Deceased Shard x4 Base: +154

Fire: +1

Water: +2

Thunder: +2

Ice: +1

Dragon: +1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Agitator x3

Resuscitate x1 Guild Pride

Good Luck, Good chance of increased quest rewards (no effect when joining mid-quest) (2 pieces)

Carving Master, Lets you carve one additional time (no effect when joining mid-quest) (4 pieces)

Guild Palace Greaves Beta + Hero King Coin x1

Tigrex Coin x3

Black Belt Coin x2

Deceased Shard x4 Base: +154

Fire: +1

Water: +2

Thunder: +2

Ice: +1

Dragon: +1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Heroics x3

Health Boost x1 Guild Pride

Good Luck, Good chance of increased quest rewards (no effect when joining mid-quest) (2 pieces)

Carving Master, Lets you carve one additional time (no effect when joining mid-quest) (4 pieces)

Guildwork Head Beta + Research Commission Ticket + x1

Forest Crystal x2

Woodland Greatbone x2

Steam Ticket x1 Base: +162

Fire: +2

Water: +1

Thunder: +1

Ice: +2

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Botanist x1

Honey Hunter x1 Guild Pride

Good Luck, Good chance of increased quest rewards (no effect when joining mid-quest) (2 pieces)

Carving Master, Lets you carve one additional time (no effect when joining mid-quest) (4 pieces)

Guildwork Body Beta + Research Commission Ticket + x1

Wasteland Crystal x2

Wasteland Cragbone x2

Boaboa Ticket x1 Base: +162

Fire: +2

Water: +1

Thunder: +1

Ice: +2

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Cliffhanger x1 Guild Pride

Good Luck, Good chance of increased quest rewards (no effect when joining mid-quest) (2 pieces)

Carving Master, Lets you carve one additional time (no effect when joining mid-quest) (4 pieces)

Guildwork Braces Beta + Research Commission Ticket + x1

Coral Crystal x2

Coral Crimsonbone x2

Ancient Fragment x1 Base: +162

Fire: +2

Water: +1

Thunder: +1

Ice: +2

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Geologist x1

Botanist x1 Guild Pride

Good Luck, Good chance of increased quest rewards (no effect when joining mid-quest) (2 pieces)

Carving Master, Lets you carve one additional time (no effect when joining mid-quest) (4 pieces)

Guildwork Waist Beta + Research Commission Ticket + x1

Effluvial Crystal x2

Effluvial Frenzybone x2

Thermae Ticket x1 Base: +162

Fire: +2

Water: +1

Thunder: +1

Ice: +2

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Forager's Luck x1 Guild Pride

Good Luck, Good chance of increased quest rewards (no effect when joining mid-quest) (2 pieces)

Carving Master, Lets you carve one additional time (no effect when joining mid-quest) (4 pieces)

Guildwork Feet Beta + Research Commission Ticket + x1

Frozen Bone x3

Fierce Dragonvein Bone x5

Conqueror's Seal x1 Base: +162

Fire: +2

Water: +1

Thunder: +1

Ice: +2

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Flinch Free x2 Guild Pride

Good Luck, Good chance of increased quest rewards (no effect when joining mid-quest) (2 pieces)

Carving Master, Lets you carve one additional time (no effect when joining mid-quest) (4 pieces)

High Metal Helm Beta + Batchycite Ore x1

Meldspar Ore x2

Eltalite Ore x2

Tough Claw x1 Base: +128

Fire: +0

Water: -1

Thunder: -2

Ice: +3

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Ice Resistance 2x

Earplugs 1x N/A

High Metal Mail Beta + Batchycite Ore x1

Meldspar Ore x2

Eltalite Ore x2

Tough Claw x1 Base: +128

Fire: +0

Water: -1

Thunder: -2

Ice: +3

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Earplugs 1x

Ice Attack 1x N/A

High Metal Braces Beta + Bathycide Ore x1

Meldspar Ore x1

Eltalite Ore x2 Base: +128

Fire: +0

Water: -1

Thunder: -2

Ice: +3

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Defense Boost x2

Ice Attack x1 N/A

High Metal Coil Beta + Bathycite Ore x1

Meldspar Ore x1

Eltalite Ore x2 Base: +128

Fire: +0

Water: -1

Thunder: -2

Ice: +3

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Capacity Boost x1

Defense Boost x1 N/A

High Metal Greaves Beta + Bathycide Ore x1

Meldspar Ore x2

Eltalite Ore x2

Gajau Thickhide x1 Base: +128

Fire: +0

Water: -1

Thunder: -2

Ice: +3

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Heavy Artillery x1

Ice Resistance x1 N/A

Hornetaur Helm Beta + Hornetaur Razorwing x2

Monster Essence x1

Meldspar Ore x1 Base: +116

Fire: -1

Water: -1

Thunder: +0

Ice: +0

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Weakness Exploit 1x

Dragon Attack 1x N/A

Hornetaur Mail Beta + Hornetaur Razorwing x1

Monster Essence x1

Eltalite Ore x1 Base: +116

Fire: -1

Water: -1

Thunder: +0

Ice: +0

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Effluvial Expert 1x N/A

Hornetaur Vambraces Beta + Hornetaur Razorwing x1

Monster Essence x1

Eltalite Ore x1 Base: +116

Fire: -1

Water: -1

Thunder: +0

Ice: +0

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Free Meal x1 N/A

Hornetaur Coil Beta + Hornetaur Razorwing x1

Monster Essence x2

Eltalite Ore x2 Base: +116

Fire: -1

Water: -1

Thunder: +0

Ice: +0

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Weakness Exploit x1 N/A

Hornetaur Greaves Beta + Hornetaur Razorwing x1

Monster Essence x2

Eltalite Ore x2 Base: +116

Fire: -1

Water: -1

Thunder: +0

Ice: +0

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Handicraft x1 N/A

Ingot Helm Beta + Meldspar Ore x2

Monster Slogbone x1

Eltalite Ore x5 Base: +136

Fire: -2

Water: +0

Thunder: +3

Ice: -1

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Thunder Attack 2x N/A

Ingot Mail Beta + Meldspar Ore x2

Monster Slogbone x1

Spiritvein Crystal x5 Base: +136

Fire: -2

Water: +0

Thunder: +3

Ice: -1

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Thunder Resistance 1x

Free Elm/Ammo Up 1x N/A

Ingot Vambraces Beta + Meldspar Ore x2

Monster Slogbone x1

Bathycite Ore x3 Base: +136

Fire: -2

Water: +0

Thunder: +3

Ice: -1

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Health Boost x2

Thunder Attack x1 N/A

Ingot Coil Beta + Meldspar Ore x2

Monster Slogbone x1

Purecrystal x1 Base: +136

Fire: -2

Water: +0

Thunder: +3

Ice: -1

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Windproof x1

Free Elem/Ammo up x1 N/A

Ingot Greaves Beta + Meldspar Ore x2

Monster Slogbone x1

Gracium x3 Base: +136

Fire: -2

Water: +0

Thunder: +3

Ice: -1

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Defense Boost x1

Free Elem/Ammo Up x1 N/A

Jagras Helm Beta + Great Jagras Thickhide x1

Great Jagras Shard x3

Monster Toughbone x2

Jagras Shard x1 Base: +116

Fire: -2

Water: +2

Thunder: -1

Ice: -1

Dragon: +1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Speed Eating x1

Attack Boost x1 N/A

Jagras Mail Beta + Great Jagras Thickhide x1

Great Jagras Shard x1

Great Jagras Hardclaw x1

Jagras Shard x1 Base: +116

Fire: -2

Water: +2

Thunder: -1

Ice: -1

Dragon: +1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Evade Extender x1 N/A

Jagras Vambraces Beta + Great Jagras Thickhide x1

Great Jagras Mane+ x2

Great Jagras Hardclaw x1

Tough Claw x2 Base: +116

Fire: -2

Water: +2

Thunder: -1

Ice: -1

Dragon: +1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Evade Extender x1

Recovery Up x1 N/A

Jagras Coil Beta + Great Jagras Thickhide x1

Great Jagras Shard x1

Great Jagras Mane + x1

Jagras Shard x1 Base: +116

Fire: -2

Water: +2

Thunder: -1

Ice: -1

Dragon: +1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Recovery Up x1 N/A

Jagras Greaves Beta + Great Jagras Thickhide x1

Great Jagras Shard x1

Great Jagras Mane+ x1

Jagras Shard x1 Base: +116

Fire: -2

Water: +2

Thunder: -1

Ice: -1

Dragon: +1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Free Meal x1 N/A

Jyura Helm Beta + Jyuratodus Cortex x1

Jyuratodus Hardfang x2

Jyuratodus Grandfin x1

Steel Gajau Whisker x1 Base: +118

Fire: -1

Water: +2

Thunder: -3

Ice: +0

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Latent Power 1x

Focus 1x N/A

Jyura Mail Beta + Jyuratodus Cortex x1

Jyuratodus Shard x2

Gajau Thickhide x2 Base: +118

Fire: -1

Water: +2

Thunder: -3

Ice: +0

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Latent Power 1x

Water Attack 1x N/A

Jyura Vambraces Beta + Jyuratodus Cortex x1

Jyuratodus Shard x1

Monster Toughbone x2 Base: +118

Fire: -1

Water: +2

Thunder: -3

Ice: +0

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Water Attack x2 N/A

Jyura Coil Beta + Jyuratodus Cortex x1

Jyuratodus Shard x1

Flood Sac x2 Base: +118

Fire: -1

Water: +2

Thunder: -3

Ice: +0

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Ice Resistance x2 N/A

Jyura Greaves Beta + Jyuratodus Cortex x1

Jyuratodus Hardfang x1

Jyuratodus Grandfin x2 Base: +118

Fire: -1

Water: +2

Thunder: -3

Ice: +0

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Focus x1

Water Attack x1 N/A

Kadachi Hat Beta + Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2

Tobi-Kadachi Cathode x2

Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x1

Monster Essence x3 Base: +120

Fire: +0

Water: -3

Thunder: +3

Ice: +0

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Constitution 1x

Evade Extender 1x N/A

Kadachi Mail Beta + Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2

Tobi-Kadachi Shard x2

Tobi-Kadachi Membrane+ x1 Base: +120

Fire: +0

Water: -3

Thunder: +3

Ice: +0

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Jump Master 1x N/A

Kadachi Vambraces Beta + Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2

Tobi-Kadachi Shard x1

Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x2

Lightning Sac x2 Base: +120

Fire: +0

Water: -3

Thunder: +3

Ice: +0

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Evade Extender x1

Thunder Attack x2 N/A

Kadachi Coil Beta + Tobi-Kodachi Thickfur x2

Tobi-Kadachi Shard x2

Lightning Sac x1 Base: +120

Fire: +0

Water: -3

Thunder: +3

Ice: +0

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Health Boost x2

Earplugs x1 N/A

Kadachi Greaves Beta + Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2

Tobi-Kadachi Membrane+ x2

Tobi-Kadachi Cathode x1 Base: +120

Fire: +0

Water: -3

Thunder: +3

Ice: +0

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Thunder Resistance x2 N/A

Kestodon Guards Beta + Kestodon Husk x3

Thick Bone x2 Base: +116

Fire: +4

Water: +0

Thunder: +0

Ice: +0

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Affinity Sliding x1

Focus x1 N/A

Kirin Horn Beta + Kirin Silvermane x3

Kirin Finehide x1

Kirin Azure Horn+ x3

Glavenus Mantle x1 Base: +154

Fire: -3

Water: -2

Thunder: +4

Ice: -2

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Marathon Runner x2 Kirin Divinity - Adds Great Luck. High chance of increased quest rewards. (3 pieces)

Kirin Jacket Beta + Kirin Silvermane x3

Kirin Finehide x1

Kirin Thundertail+ x3

Brachydios Pallium x1 Base: +154

Fire: -3

Water: -2

Thunder: +4

Ice: -2

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Critical Eye x2

Divine Blessing x1 Kirin Divinity - Adds Great Luck. High chance of increased quest rewards. (3 pieces)

Kirin Longarms Beta + Kirin Silvermane x3

Kirin Finehide x1

Kirin Thundertail+ x3

Dragonbone Artifact x1 Base: +154

Fire: -3

Water: -2

Thunder: +4

Ice: -2

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Thunder Attack x3 Kirin Divinity - Adds Great Luck. High chance of increased quest rewards. (3 pieces)

Kirin Hoop Beta + Kirin Silvermane x3

Kiring Finehide x2

Pure Dragon Blood x1

Purecrystal x1 Base: +154

Fire: -3

Water: -2

Thunder: +4

Ice: -2

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Blight Resistance x2 Kirin Divinity - Adds Great Luck. High chance of increased quest rewards. (3 pieces)

Kirin Leg Guards Beta + Kirin Silvermane x3

Kirin Azure Horn+ x2

Kirin Thundertail+ x2

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Base: +154

Fire: -3

Water: -2

Thunder: +4

Ice: -2

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Free Elm/Ammo Up x2 Kirin Divinity - Adds Great Luck. High chance of increased quest rewards. (3 pieces)

Kulu Headpiece Beta + Kulu-Ya-Ku Thickhide x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Shard x1

Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x1

Jagras Shard x2 Base: +116

Fire: +0

Water: -3

Thunder: +0

Ice: +1

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Slinger Capacity 2x N/A

Kulu Mail Beta + Kulu-Ya-Ku Thickhide x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x1

Large Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1

Jagras Shard x1 Base: +116

Fire: +0

Water: -3

Thunder: +0

Ice: +1

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Stamina Surge 1x

Critical Eye 1x N/A

Kulu Vambraces Beta + Kulu-Ya-Ku Thickhide x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Shard x1

Eltalite Ore x3 Base: +116

Fire: +0

Water: -3

Thunder: +0

Ice: +1

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Critical Boost x1 N/A

Kulu Coil Beta + Kulu-Ya-Ku Thickhide x2

Large Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1

Jagras Shard x1 Base: +116

Fire: +0

Water: -3

Thunder: +0

Ice: +1

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Item Prolonger x2 N/A

Kulu Greaves Beta + Kulu-Ya-Ku Thickhide x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Shard x1

Jagras Shard x2 Base: +116

Fire: +0

Water: -3

Thunder: +0

Ice: +1

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Critical Eye x1

Item Prolonger x1 N/A

Kushala Glare Beta + Daora Cortex x4

Daora Shard x3

Daora Hardclaw x1

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Base: +156

Fire: +0

Water: +2

Thunder: -3

Ice: +4

Dragon: -2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Ice Attack 2x

Evade Window 1x Kushala Daora Flight - Negates all wind pressure. (3 pieces)

Kushala Cista Beta + Daora Cortex x4

Daora Fellwing x3

Daora Lash x2

Pure Dragon Blood x6 Base: +156

Fire: +0

Water: +2

Thunder: -3

Ice: +4

Dragon: -2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Handicraft 2x Kushala Daora Flight - Negates all wind pressure. (3 pieces)

Kushala Grip Beta + Daora Cortex x4

Daora Fellwing x3

Daora Hardhorn x2

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Base: +156

Fire: +0

Water: +2

Thunder: -3

Ice: +4

Dragon: -2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Evade Window 2x Kushala Daora Flight - Negates all wind pressure. (3 pieces)

Kushala Cocoon Beta + Daora Cortex x4

Daora Shard x3

Daora Hardhorn x1

Amber Hardfang x3 Base: +156

Fire: +0

Water: +2

Thunder: -3

Ice: +4

Dragon: -2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Ice Attack x3 Kushala Daora Flight - Negates all wind pressure. (3 pieces)

Kushala Crus Beta + Daora Cortex x4

Daora Hardclaw x2

Daora Lash x1

Nargacuga Mantle x1 Base: +156

Fire: +0

Water: +2

Thunder: -3

Ice: +4

Dragon: -2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Evade Extender 2x Kushala Daora Flight - Negates all wind pressure. (3 pieces)

Lavasioth Helm Beta + Lavasioth Cortex x2

Lavasioth Shard x2

Lavasioth Hardfang x1

Gastodon Husk x3 Base: +140

Fire: +3

Water: -3

Thunder: +1

Ice: -2

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Fire Attack x1

Quick Sheath x1 N/A

Lavasioth Mail Beta + Lavasioth Cortex x2

Lavasioth Shard x1

Conflagrant Sac x6

Monster Slogbone x4 Base: +140

Fire: +3

Water: -3

Thunder: +1

Ice: -2

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Fire Attack x2

Heat Guard x1 N/A

Lavasioth Vambraces Beta + Lavasioth Cortex x2

Lavasioth Hardfang x2

Lavasioth Grandfin x1

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Base: +140

Fire: +3

Water: -3

Thunder: +1

Ice: -2

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Peak Performance x1

Recovery Up x1 N/A

Lavasioth Coil Beta + Lavasioth Cortex x2

Lavasioth Shard x1

Lavasioth Grandfin x2

Meldspar Ore x4 Base: +140

Fire: +3

Water: -3

Thunder: +1

Ice: -2

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Quick Sheath x2

Recovery Up x1 N/A

Lavasioth Greaves Beta + Lavasioth Cortex x2

Lavasioth Shard x2

Lavasioth Grandfin x1

Eltalite Ore x8 Base: +140

Fire: +3

Water: -3

Thunder: +1

Ice: -2

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Spread/Power Shots x1

Fire Attack x1 N/A

Legiana Helm Beta + Legiana Thickhide x2

Legiana Shard x2

Legiana Fellwing x1

Shamos Shard x3 Base: +140

Fire: -1

Water: +2

Thunder: -3

Ice: +3

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Divine Blessing x2 Legian Ambition - Increases max bow charge level by one (3 pieces)

Legiana Mail Beta + Legiana Thickhide x2

Legiana Fellwing x2

Legiana Hardclaw x1

Purecrystal x1 Base: +140

Fire: -1

Water: +2

Thunder: -3

Ice: +3

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Evade Window x2

Divine Blessing x1 Legian Ambition - Increases max bow charge level by one (3 pieces)

Legiana Vambraces Beta + Legiana Thickhide x2

Legiana Shard x1

Legiana Hardclaw x2

Tough Claw x3 Base: +140

Fire: -1

Water: +2

Thunder: -3

Ice: +3

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Airborne x1

Evade Window x1 Legian Ambition - Increases max bow charge level by one (3 pieces)

Legiana Coil Beta + Legiana Thickhide x2

Legiana Shard x1

Legiana Tail Webbing + x2

Cryo Sac x3 Base: +140

Fire: -1

Water: +2

Thunder: -3

Ice: +3

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Ice Attack x2

Windproof x1 Legian Ambition - Increases max bow charge level by one (3 pieces)

Legiana Greaves Beta + Legiana Thickhide x2

Legiana Fellwing x1

Legiana Tail Webbing+ x1

Wingdrake Finehide x3 Base: +140

Fire: -1

Water: +2

Thunder: -3

Ice: +3

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Ice Resistance x2 Legian Ambition - Increases max bow charge level by one (3 pieces)

Lumu Hat Beta + Paolumu Thickfur x2

Paolumu Shard x2

Paolumu Cortex x2 Base: +130

Fire: -3

Water: +2

Thunder: +0

Ice: +1

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Stamina Surge x2 N/A

Lumu Mail Beta + Paolumu Thickfur x2

Paolumu Shard x2

Monster Toughbone x3 Base: +130

Fire: -3

Water: +2

Thunder: +0

Ice: +1

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Master Mounter x1

N/A

Lumu Vambraces Beta + Paolumu Thickfur x2

Paolumu Fellwing x1

Bathycite Ore x3 Base: +130

Fire: -3

Water: +2

Thunder: +0

Ice: +1

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Artillery x1

Windproof x1 N/A

Lumu Coil Beta + Paolumu Thickfur x2

Paolumu Shard x2

Paolumu Fellwing x1 Base: +130

Fire: -3

Water: +2

Thunder: +0

Ice: +1

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Divine Blessing x1

Windproof x1 N/A

Lumu Greaves Beta + Paolumu Thickfur x2

Paolumu Fellwing x2

Paolumu Cortex x3 Base: +130

Fire: -3

Water: +2

Thunder: +0

Ice: +1

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Windproof x2 N/A

Lumu Phantasm Hood Beta + Nightshade Paolumu Thickfur x2

Nightshade Paolumu Shard x1

Paolumu Cortex x3 Base: +132

Fire: -3

Water: -3

Thunder: +2

Ice: +1

Dragon: +1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Weakness Exploit x1 N/A

Lumu Phantasm Mail Beta + Nightshade Paolumu Thickfur x2

Nightshade Paolumu Shard x2

Torpor Sac x3 Base: +132

Fire: -3

Water: -3

Thunder: +2

Ice: +1

Dragon: +1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Wide-Range x2 N/A

Lumu Phantasm Braces Beta + Nightshade Paolumu Thickfur x2

Nightshade Paolumu Fellwing x1

Monster Toughbone x3 Base: +132

Fire: -3

Water: -3

Thunder: +2

Ice: +1

Dragon: +1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Maximum Might x1 N/A

Lumu Phantasm Coil Beta + Nightshade Paolumu Thickfur x2

Nightshade Paolumu Shard x2

Nightshade Paolumu Fellwing x2 Base: +132

Fire: -3

Water: -3

Thunder: +2

Ice: +1

Dragon: +1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Sleep Attack x2 N/A

Lumu Phantasm Greaves Beta + Nightshade Paolumu Thickfur x2

Nightshade Paolumu Fellwing x1

Paolumu Cortex x1 Base: +132

Fire: -3

Water: -3

Thunder: +2

Ice: +1

Dragon: +1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Sleep Resistance x2 N/A

Tentacle Cowl Beta + Namielle Finehide x2

Namielle Hardclaw x3

Large Elder Dragon Bone x5

Urgaan Pallium x1 Base: +158

Fire: -3

Water: +4

Thunder: +3

Ice: +0

Dragon: -2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Constitution x2

Maximum Might x1 Namielle Divinity

Continually attacking a monster activates Free Element/Ammo Up Lv2 and increases elemental damage (4 pieces).

Continually attacking a monster activates Free Element/Ammo Up Lv3 and increases elemental damage (5 pieces).

Tentacle Cloak Beta + Namielle Finehide x2

Namielle Hardclaw x2

Namielle Whisker x1

Rimed Hide x3 Base: +158

Fire: -3

Water: +4

Thunder: +3

Ice: +0

Dragon: -2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Blight Resistance x1

Tool Specialist x1 Namielle Divinity

Continually attacking a monster activates Free Element/Ammo Up Lv2 and increases elemental damage (4 pieces).

Continually attacking a monster activates Free Element/Ammo Up Lv3 and increases elemental damage (5 pieces).

Tentacle Gloves Beta + Namielle Finehide x2

Namielle Fellwing x2

Namielle Whisker x1

Fey Wyvern Gem x1 Base: +158

Fire: -3

Water: +4

Thunder: +3

Ice: +0

Dragon: -2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Tool Specialist x2 Namielle Divinity

Continually attacking a monster activates Free Element/Ammo Up Lv2 and increases elemental damage (4 pieces).

Continually attacking a monster activates Free Element/Ammo Up Lv3 and increases elemental damage (5 pieces).

Tentacle Coil Beta + Namielle Finehide x2

Namielle Whisker x2

Namielle Lash x1

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Base: +158

Fire: -3

Water: +4

Thunder: +3

Ice: +0

Dragon: -2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Constitution x1

Stamina Surge x1 Namielle Divinity

Continually attacking a monster activates Free Element/Ammo Up Lv2 and increases elemental damage (4 pieces).

Continually attacking a monster activates Free Element/Ammo Up Lv3 and increases elemental damage (5 pieces).

Tentacle Greaves Beta + Namielle Finehide x2

Namielle Fellwing x2

Pure Dragon Blood x1

Rathian Mantle x3 Base: +158

Fire: -3

Water: +4

Thunder: +3

Ice: +0

Dragon: -2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Stamina Surge x2 Namielle Divinity

Continually attacking a monster activates Free Element/Ammo Up Lv2 and increases elemental damage (4 pieces).

Continually attacking a monster activates Free Element/Ammo Up Lv3 and increases elemental damage (5 pieces).

Nargacuga Helm Beta + Nargacuga Blackfur+ x2

Nargacuga Hardfang x1

Nargacuga Tailspear x2

Steel Gajau Whisker x2 Base: +140

Fire: -2

Water: +2

Thunder: -3

Ice: +0

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Peak Performance x1

Piercing Shots x1 Nargacuga Essence - Greatly reduces sharpness loss and bows and bowguns have a chance not to expend coating or ammo (3 pieces)

Nargacuga Mail Beta + Nargacuga Blackfur+ x2

Nargacuga Shard x1

Nargacuga Lash x1

Gajau Thickhide x3 Base: +140

Fire: -2

Water: +2

Thunder: -3

Ice: +0

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Evade Window x2 Nargacuga Essence - Greatly reduces sharpness loss and bows and bowguns have a chance not to expend coating or ammo (3 pieces)

Nargacuga Vambraces Beta + Nargacuga Blackfur+ x2

Nargacuga Shard x1

Nargacuga Hardfang x2

Prized Pelt x4 Base: +140

Fire: -2

Water: +2

Thunder: -3

Ice: +0

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Stamina Surge x2 Nargacuga Essence - Greatly reduces sharpness loss and bows and bowguns have a chance not to expend coating or ammo (3 pieces)

Nargacuga Faulds Beta + Nargacuga Blackfur + x2

Nargacuga Cutwing + x2

Nargacuga Lash x1

Nargacuga Mantle x1 Base: +140

Fire: -2

Water: +2

Thunder: -3

Ice: +0

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Evade Window x1

Stamina Surge x1 Nargacuga Essence - Greatly reduces sharpness loss and bows and bowguns have a chance not to expend coating or ammo (3 pieces)

Nargacuga Greaves Beta + Nargacuga Blackfur+ x2

Nargacuga Shard x2

Nargacuga Cutwings+ x1

Vespoid Razorwing x3 Base: +140

Fire: -2

Water: +2

Thunder: -3

Ice: +0

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Evade Window x1 Nargacuga Essence - Greatly reduces sharpness loss and bows and bowguns have a chance not to expend coating or ammo (3 pieces)

Odogaron Helm Beta + Hard Odogaron Sinew x2

Odogaron Shard x1

Odogaron Hardfang x1

Warped Bone x3 Base: +140

Fire: +2

Water: +2

Thunder: -2

Ice: -3

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Bleeding Resistance x2

Critical Eye x1 Odogaron Essence - Weapon sharpness does not decrease for a set time after sharpening (3 pieces)

Odogaron Mail Beta + Hard Odogaron Sinew x2

Odogaron Shard x2

Odogaron Lash x1

Hornetaur Razorwing x2 Base: +140

Fire: +2

Water: +2

Thunder: -2

Ice: -3

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Speed Sharpening x2

Odogaron Essence - Weapon sharpness does not decrease for a set time after sharpening (3 pieces)

Odogaron Vambraces Beta + Hard Odogaron Sinew x2

Odogaron Hardclaw x1

Odogaron Hardfang x2

Monster Essence x4 Base: +140

Fire: +2

Water: +2

Thunder: -2

Ice: -3

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Constitution x1

Critical Eye x1 Odogaron Essence - Weapon sharpness does not decrease for a set time after sharpening (3 pieces)

Odogaron Coil Beta + Hard Odogaron Sinew x2

Odogaron Shard x2

Odogaron Hardfang x1

Monster Slogbone x4 Base: +140

Fire: +2

Water: +2

Thunder: -2

Ice: -3

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Critical Eye x2 Odogaron Essence - Weapon sharpness does not decrease for a set time after sharpening (3 pieces)

Odogaron Greaves Beta + Hard Odogaron Sinew x2

Odogaron Hardclaw x2

Odogaron Lash x1

Dragonbone Artifact x1 Base: +140

Fire: +2

Water: +2

Thunder: -2

Ice: -3

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Quick Sheath x1

Critical Eye x1 Odogaron Essence - Weapon sharpness does not decrease for a set time after sharpening (3 pieces)

Pukei Hat Beta + Pukei-Pukei Cortex x2

Pukei-Pukei Fellwing x1

Large Pukei-Pukei Sac x1 Base: +118

Fire: +0

Water: +3

Thunder: -3

Ice: +0

Dragon: +1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Survival Expert x2 N/A

Pukei Mail Beta + Pukei-Pukei Cortex x2

Pukei-Pukei Shard x2

Large Pukei-Pukei Sac x1 Base: +118

Fire: +0

Water: +3

Thunder: -3

Ice: +0

Dragon: +1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Item Prolonger x1

Peak Performance x1 N/A

Pukei Vambraces Beta + Pukei-Pukei Cortex x2

Pukei-Pukei Shard x2

Monster Toughbone x2

Meldspar Ore x2 Base: +118

Fire: +0

Water: +3

Thunder: -3

Ice: +0

Dragon: +1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Peak Performance x1

Survival Expert x1 N/A

Pukei Coil Beta + Pukei-Pukei Cortex x2

Pukei-Pukei Lash x1

Pukei-Pukei Fellwing x1

Deadly Poison Sac x2 Base: +118

Fire: +0

Water: +3

Thunder: -3

Ice: +0

Dragon: +1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Item Prolonger x1

Poison Attack x1 N/A

Pukei Greaves Beta + Pukei-Pukei Cortex x2

Pukei-Pukei Shard x2

Large Pukei-Pukei Sac x1 Base: +118

Fire: +0

Water: +3

Thunder: -3

Ice: +0

Dragon: +1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Poison Resistance x2 N/A

Golden Headdress Beta + Rajang Wildpelt x4

Rajang Hardhorn x2

Rajang Tail x1

Gold Rajang Pelt + x2 Base: +158

Fire: +2

Water: +0

Thunder: +3

Ice: -5

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Weakness Exploit x2 Rajang's Rage

Adds Mind's Eye Ballistics. Prevents attacks from being deflected. Also shortens the distance before ammo and arrows reach maximum power (2 pieces)

Adds Protective Polish. Weapon sharpness does not decrease for a set amount of time after sharpening (4 pieces)

Golden Haori Beta + Rajang Wildpelt x4

Rajang Hardclaw x2

Rajang Hardfang x3

Purecrystal x1 Base: +158

Fire: +2

Water: +0

Thunder: +3

Ice: -5

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Resentment x2 Rajang's Rage

Adds Mind's Eye Ballistics. Prevents attacks from being deflected. Also shortens the distance before ammo and arrows reach maximum power (2 pieces)

Adds Protective Polish. Weapon sharpness does not decrease for a set amount of time after sharpening (4 pieces)

Golden Kote Beta + Rajang Wildpelt x4

Rajang Hardhorn x1

Rajang Hardclaw x2

Rajang Tail x1 Base: +158

Fire: +2

Water: +0

Thunder: +3

Ice: -5

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Resentment x1 Rajang's Rage

Adds Mind's Eye Ballistics. Prevents attacks from being deflected. Also shortens the distance before ammo and arrows reach maximum power (2 pieces)

Adds Protective Polish. Weapon sharpness does not decrease for a set amount of time after sharpening (4 pieces)

Golden Obi Beta + Rajang Wildpelt x4

Rajang Handhorn x1

Rajang Hardfang x4

Gold Rajang Pelt + x1 Base: +158

Fire: +2

Water: +0

Thunder: +3

Ice: -5

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Weakness Exploit x1 Rajang's Rage

Adds Mind's Eye Ballistics. Prevents attacks from being deflected. Also shortens the distance before ammo and arrows reach maximum power (2 pieces)

Adds Protective Polish. Weapon sharpness does not decrease for a set amount of time after sharpening (4 pieces)

Golden Hakama Beta + Rajang Wildpelt x4

Rajang Hardclaw x2

Rajang Tail x1

Monster Toughbone x6 Base: +158

Fire: +2

Water: +0

Thunder: +3

Ice: -5

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Resentment x2

Attack Boost x1 Rajang's Rage

Adds Mind's Eye Ballistics. Prevents attacks from being deflected. Also shortens the distance before ammo and arrows reach maximum power (2 pieces)

Adds Protective Polish. Weapon sharpness does not decrease for a set amount of time after sharpening (4 pieces)

Rath Heart Helm Beta + Pink Rathian Cortex x3

Pink Rathian Shard x1

Rathian Weave x2

Monster Essence x2 Base: +132

Fire: +3

Water: +0

Thunder: -3

Ice: +0

Dragon: -4

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Evade Extender x2 Rathian Essence - Extends the duration of your poison's effect on monsters (2 pieces)

Rath Heart Mail Beta + Pink Rathian Cortex x3

Pink Rathian Shard x1

Rathian Weave x1

Shamos Shard x3 Base: +132

Fire: +3

Water: +0

Thunder: -3

Ice: +0

Dragon: -4

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Tool Specialist x2 Rathian Essence - Extends the duration of your poison's effect on monsters (2 pieces)

Rath Heart Braces Beta + Pink Rathian Cortex x2

Pink Rathian Shard x2

Rathian Surspike x1

Purecrystal x1 Base: +132

Fire: +3

Water: +0

Thunder: -3

Ice: +0

Dragon: -4

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Windproof x2 Rathian Essence - Extends the duration of your poison's effect on monsters (2 pieces)

Rath Heart Coil Beta + Pink Rathian Cortex x2

Pink Rathian Shard x1

Monster Toughbone x4

Meldspar Ore x3 Base: +132

Fire: +3

Water: +0

Thunder: -3

Ice: +0

Dragon: -4

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Handicraft x1

Poison Resistance x1 Rathian Essence - Extends the duration of your poison's effect on monsters (2 pieces)

Rath Heart Greaves Beta + Pink Rathian Cortex x2

Pink Rathian Shard x2

Rathian Weave x1

Conflagrant Sac x3 Base: +132

Fire: +3

Water: +0

Thunder: -3

Ice: +0

Dragon: -4

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Tool Specialist x1 Rathian Essence - Extends the duration of your poison's effect on monsters (2 pieces)

Rath Soul Helm Beta + Azure Rathalos Cortex x3

Azure Rathalos Shard x2

Rath Wingtalon+ x2

Monster Slogbone x5 Base: +148

Fire: +3

Water: +2

Thunder: +2

Ice: -3

Dragon: -4

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Critical Boost 1x Rathalos Essence - Prevents attacks from being deflected. Also shortens the distance before ammo and arrows reach maximum power (3 pieces)

Rath Soul Mail Beta + Azure Rathalos Cortex x3

Azure Rathalos Shard x1

Azure Rathalos Lash x1

Meldspar Ore x4 Base: +148

Fire: +3

Water: +2

Thunder: +2

Ice: -3

Dragon: -4

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Free Elm/Ammo Up 1x Rathalos Essence - Prevents attacks from being deflected. Also shortens the distance before ammo and arrows reach maximum power (3 pieces)

Rath Soul Braces Beta + Azure Rathalos Cortex x3

Azure Rathalos Fellwing x2

Rath Wingtalon+ x1

Barnos Hardclaw x2 Base: +148

Fire: +3

Water: +2

Thunder: +2

Ice: -3

Dragon: -4

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Partbreaker 1x

Windproof 1x Rathalos Essence - Prevents attacks from being deflected. Also shortens the distance before ammo and arrows reach maximum power (3 pieces)

Rath Soul Coil Beta + Azure Rathalos Cortex x3

Azure Rathalos Shard x2

Azure Rathalos Fellwing x1

Wingdrake Finehide x3 Base: +148

Fire: +3

Water: +2

Thunder: +2

Ice: -3

Dragon: -4

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Windproof 2x Rathalos Essence - Prevents attacks from being deflected. Also shortens the distance before ammo and arrows reach maximum power (3 pieces)

Rath Soul Greaves Beta + Azure Rathalos Cortex x3

Azure Rathalos Fellwing x1

Azure Rathalos Lash x1

Rathalos Mantle x1 Base: +148

Fire: +3

Water: +2

Thunder: +2

Ice: -3

Dragon: -4

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Critical Boost 1x

Windproof 1x Rathalos Essence - Prevents attacks from being deflected. Also shortens the distance before ammo and arrows reach maximum power (3 pieces)

Rathalos Helm Beta + Rathalos Cortex x2

Rathalos Shard x4

Rathalos Wingtalon+ x2

Rathalos Medulla x2 Base: +140

Fire: +3

Water: +1

Thunder: -2

Ice: +1

Dragon: -3

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Attack Boost 2x Rathalos Essence - Prevents attacks from being deflected. Also shortens the distance before ammo and arrows reach maximum power (3 pieces)

Rathalos Mail Beta + Rathalos Cortex x2

Rathalos Fellwing x2

Rathalos Lash x1

Rathalos Mantle x1 Base: +140

Fire: +3

Water: +1

Thunder: -2

Ice: +1

Dragon: -3

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Weakness Exploit 2x Rathalos Essence - Prevents attacks from being deflected. Also shortens the distance before ammo and arrows reach maximum power (3 pieces)

Rathalos Vambraces Beta + Rathalos Cortex x2

Rathalos Shard x1

Rathalos Lash x1

Monster Slogbone x4 Base: +140

Fire: +3

Water: +1

Thunder: -2

Ice: +1

Dragon: -3

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Jump Master 1x Rathalos Essence - Prevents attacks from being deflected. Also shortens the distance before ammo and arrows reach maximum power (3 pieces)

Rathalos Coil Beta + Rathalos Cortex x2

Rathalos Shard x2

Rathalos Fellwing x2

Conflagrant Sac x3 Base: +140

Fire: +3

Water: +1

Thunder: -2

Ice: +1

Dragon: -3

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Fire Attack 2x Rathalos Essence - Prevents attacks from being deflected. Also shortens the distance before ammo and arrows reach maximum power (3 pieces)

Rathalos Greaves Beta + Rathalos Cortex x2

Rathalos Fellwing x1

Rath Wingtalon+ x2

Conflagrant Sac x3 Base: +140

Fire: +3

Water: +1

Thunder: -2

Ice: +1

Dragon: -3

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Slinger Capacity 2x

Attack Boost 1x Rathalos Essence - Prevents attacks from being deflected. Also shortens the distance before ammo and arrows reach maximum power (3 pieces)

Rathian Helm Beta + Rathian Cortex x2

Ratiahn Shard x2

Rathian Weave x2 Base: +130

Fire: +2

Water: +0

Thunder: -2

Ice: +0

Dragon: -3

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Health Boost x1

Poison Attack x1 Rathian Essence - Extends the duration of your poison's effect on monsters (2 pieces)

Rathian Mail Beta+ Rathian Cortex x2

Ratiahn Weave x1

Eltalite Ore x5 Base: +130

Fire: +2

Water: +0

Thunder: -2

Ice: +0

Dragon: -3

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Botanist x1

Recovery Up x1 Rathian Essence - Extends the duration of your poison's effect on monsters (2 pieces)

Rathian Vambraces Beta + Rathian Cortex x2

Rathian Shard x2

Rathian Surspike x1 Base: +130

Fire: +2

Water: +0

Thunder: -2

Ice: +0

Dragon: -3

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Poison Attack x2 Rathian Essence - Extends the duration of your poison's effect on monsters (2 pieces)

Rathian Coil Beta + Rathian Cortex x2

Rathian Shard x1

Monster Toughbone x4 Base: +130

Fire: +2

Water: +0

Thunder: -2

Ice: +0

Dragon: -3

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Poison Resistance x1

Health Boost x1 Rathian Essence - Extends the duration of your poison's effect on monsters (2 pieces)

Rathian Greaves Beta + Rathian Cortex x2

Rathian Weave x1

Conflagrant Sac x3 Base: +130

Fire: +2

Water: +0

Thunder: -2

Ice: +0

Dragon: -3

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Recovery Up x2 Rathian Essence - Extends the duration of your poison's effect on monsters (2 pieces)

Esurient Helm Beta + Deviljho Blackpiel x3

Deviljho Shard x2

Vile Fang x2

Ebony Odogaron Mantle x1 Base: +156

Fire: +2

Water: +1

Thunder: -3

Ice: +1

Dragon: -3

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Partbreaker x1 Deviljho Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Stamina Thief skill (3 pieces)

Esurient Mail Beta + Deviljho Blackpie lx2

Vile Fang x3

Deviljho Flail x1

Deviljho Crook x1 Base: +156

Fire: +2

Water: +1

Thunder: -3

Ice: +1

Dragon: -3

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Speed Eating x1 Deviljho Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Stamina Thief skill (3 pieces)

Esurient Vambraces Beta + Deviljho Blackpiel x3

Deviljho Shard x2

Black Blood x3

Monster Solidbone x5 Base: +156

Fire: +2

Water: +1

Thunder: -3

Ice: +1

Dragon: -3

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Stamina Thief x2 Deviljho Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Stamina Thief skill (3 pieces)

Esurient Faulds Beta + Deviljho Blackpiel x3

Black Blood x3

Deviljho Ripper x1

Rathalos Mantle x1 Base: +156

Fire: +2

Water: +1

Thunder: -3

Ice: +1

Dragon: -3

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Stamina Thief x2 Deviljho Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Stamina Thief skill (3 pieces)

Esurient Greaves Beta+ Deviljho Blackpie lx2

Deviljho Shard x3

Deviljho Ripper x1

Dragonbone Artifact x1 Base: +156

Fire: +2

Water: +1

Thunder: -3

Ice: +1

Dragon: -3

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Speed Eating x1

Stamina Thief x1 Deviljho Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Stamina Thief skill (3 pieces)

Pride Helm Beta + Flickering Silvershell x3

Distilled Blast Fluid x2

Scorching Silverwing x3

Bazelgeuse Mantle x1 Base: +154

Fire: +3

Water: +1

Thunder: -2

Ice: -4

Dragon: -2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Earplugs x2

Blast Attack x1 Bazelgeuse Ambition - Above a certain health threshold, you withstand an attack would normally cart you once only (2 pieces)

Pride Mail Beta + Flickering Silvershell x3

Bazelgeuse Shard x3

Distilled Blast Fluid x2

Monster Solidbone x5 Base: +154

Fire: +3

Water: +1

Thunder: -2

Ice: -4

Dragon: -2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Guard x2 Bazelgeuse Ambition - Above a certain health threshold, you withstand an attack would normally cart you once only (2 pieces)

Pride Vambraces Beta + Flickering Silvershell x3

Scorching Silverwing x1

Bazelgeuse Flail x1

Diablos Hardhorn x1 Base: +154

Fire: +3

Water: +1

Thunder: -2

Ice: -4

Dragon: -2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Critical Draw x2 Bazelgeuse Ambition - Above a certain health threshold, you withstand an attack would normally cart you once only (2 pieces)

Pride Coil Beta + Flickering Silvershell x3

Bazelguese Shard x2

Bazelgeuse Hardclaw x3

Twisted Stouthorn x2 Base: +154

Fire: +3

Water: +1

Thunder: -2

Ice: -4

Dragon: -2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Bombardier x2 Bazelgeuse Ambition - Above a certain health threshold, you withstand an attack would normally cart you once only (2 pieces)

Pride Greaves Beta + Flickering Silvershell x3

Bazelgeuse Shard x2

Scorching Silverwing x2

Tigrex Mantle x1 Base: +154

Fire: +3

Water: +1

Thunder: -2

Ice: -4

Dragon: -2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Earplugs x1

Jump Master x1 Bazelgeuse Ambition - Above a certain health threshold, you withstand an attack would normally cart you once only (2 pieces)

Shamos Goggles Beta + Shamos Shard x2

Tough Claw x1

Spiritvein Crystal x2 Base: +154

Fire: +2

Water: +2

Thunder: +0

Ice: -3

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Detector x1

Geologist x1 N/A

Shara Ishvalda Helm Beta + Shara Ishvalda Boulderplate x4

Shara Ishvalda Tenderscale x3

Shara Ishvalda Tenderplate x1

Rathian Mantle x1 Base: +162

Fire: +0

Water: -2

Thunder: +3

Ice: -3

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Recovery Up x2 Shara Ishvalda Divinity

While wearing a mantle, gain Windproof Lv3, Earplugs Lv3, Tremor Res Lv3, and Flinch Free (4 pieces)

While wearing a mantle, gain Tremor Resistance Lv3, Earplugs Lv5, max Windproof, and Flinch Free (5 pieces)

Shara Ishvalda Mail Beta + Shara Ishvalda Boulderplate x4

Shara Ishvalda Tenderscale x3

Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x3

Ebony Odogaron Mantle x1 Base: +162

Fire: +0

Water: -2

Thunder: +3

Ice: -3

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Coalescence x2 Shara Ishvalda Divinity

While wearing a mantle, gain Windproof Lv3, Earplugs Lv3, Tremor Res Lv3, and Flinch Free (4 pieces)

While wearing a mantle, gain Tremor Resistance Lv3, Earplugs Lv5, max Windproof, and Flinch Free (5 pieces)

Shara Ishvalda Braces Beta + Shara Ishvalda Boulderplate x4

Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x2

Shara Ishvalda Tenderplate x2

Shara Ishvalda Gem x1 Base: +162

Fire: +0

Water: -2

Thunder: +3

Ice: -3

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Critical Boost x2 Shara Ishvalda Divinity

While wearing a mantle, gain Windproof Lv3, Earplugs Lv3, Tremor Res Lv3, and Flinch Free (4 pieces)

While wearing a mantle, gain Tremor Resistance Lv3, Earplugs Lv5, max Windproof, and Flinch Free (5 pieces)

Shara Ishvalda Coil Beta + Shara Ishvalda Boulderplate x4

Shara Ishvalda Tenderscale x2

Shara Ishvalda Petalstone x3

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Base: +162

Fire: +0

Water: -2

Thunder: +3

Ice: -3

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv3

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Health Boost x2 Shara Ishvalda Divinity

While wearing a mantle, gain Windproof Lv3, Earplugs Lv3, Tremor Res Lv3, and Flinch Free (4 pieces)

While wearing a mantle, gain Tremor Resistance Lv3, Earplugs Lv5, max Windproof, and Flinch Free (5 pieces)

Shara Ishvalda Greaves Beta + Shara Ishvalda Boulderplate x4

Shara Ishvalda Tenderscale x2

Shara Ishvalda Petalstone x3

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Base: +162

Fire: +0

Water: -2

Thunder: +3

Ice: -3

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Partbreaker x1

Defense Boost x1 Shara Ishvalda Divinity

While wearing a mantle, gain Windproof Lv3, Earplugs Lv3, Tremor Res Lv3, and Flinch Free (4 pieces)

While wearing a mantle, gain Tremor Resistance Lv3, Earplugs Lv5, max Windproof, and Flinch Free (5 pieces)

Hoarcry Helm Beta + Rimed Hide x3

Legiana Shard x2

Obsidian Icetalon x1

Gracium x5 Base: +146

Fire: -3

Water: +2

Thunder: -1

Ice: +3

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Hunger Resistance x2 Legiana Ambition - Increases max bow charge level by one (3 pieces)

Hoarcry Mail Beta + Rimed Hide x3

Legiana Shard x2

Stark Wing x2

Legiana Mantle x1 Base: +146

Fire: -3

Water: +2

Thunder: -1

Ice: +3

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Focus x2 Legiana Ambition - Increases max bow charge level by one (3 pieces)

Hoarcry Vambraces Beta + Rimed Hide x3

Legiana Shard x2

Stark Wing x1

Purecrystal x1 Base: +146

Fire: -3

Water: +2

Thunder: -1

Ice: +3

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Critical Draw x2 Legiana Ambition - Increases max bow charge level by one (3 pieces)

Hoarcry Coil Beta + Rimed Hide x2

Legiana Shard x1

Stark Wing x1

Cryo Sac x4 Base: +146

Fire: -3

Water: +2

Thunder: -1

Ice: +3

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Evade Extender x2 Legiana Ambition - Increases max bow charge level by one (3 pieces)

Hoarcry Greaves Beta + Rimed Hide x3

Legiana Shard x2

Obsidian Icetalon x2

Frozen Bone x3 Base: +146

Fire: -3

Water: +2

Thunder: -1

Ice: +3

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Marathon Runner x2 Legiana Ambition - Increases max bow charge level by one (3 pieces)

Stygian Helm Beta + Dracophage Bug x5

Stygian Zinogre Cortex x2

Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x1

Stygian Zinogre Dragonlocks x3 Base: +160

Fire: +2

Water: -4

Thunder: +5

Ice: +0

Dragon: +4

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Latent Power x3

Tremor Resistance x1 Zinogre Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Latent Power skill to Lv7 (3 pieces)



Stygian Mail Beta + Tundra Icebone x3

Stygian Zinogre Lash x1

Stygian Zinogre Cortex x3

Stygian Zinogre Dragonlocks x3 Base: +160

Fire: +2

Water: -4

Thunder: +5

Ice: +0

Dragon: +4

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Windproof x3

Flinch Free x1 Zinogre Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Latent Power skill to Lv7 (3 pieces)

Stygian Vambraces Beta + Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x2

Stygian Zinogre Dragonhold x3

Stygian Zinogre Dragonlocks x3 Base: +160

Fire: +2

Water: -4

Thunder: +5

Ice: +0

Dragon: +4

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Partbreaker x2 Zinogre Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Latent Power skill to Lv7 (3 pieces)

Stygian Coil Beta + Stygian Zingore Hardhorn x2

Stygian Zinogre Skymerald x1

Stygian Zinogre Dragonhold x2

Stygian Zinogre Dragonlocks x3 Base: +160

Fire: +2

Water: -4

Thunder: +5

Ice: +0

Dragon: +4

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Latent Power x3

Earplugs x1 Zinogre Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Latent Power skill to Lv7 (3 pieces)

Stygian Greaves Beta + Rime Crystal x3

Stygian Zinogre Cortex x2

Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x2

Stygian Zinogre Dragonlocks x3 Base: +160

Fire: +2

Water: -4

Thunder: +5

Ice: +0

Dragon: +4

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Focus x2 Zinogre Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Latent Power skill to Lv7 (3 pieces)

Kaiser Crown Beta + Teostra Cortex x3

Teostra Mane+ x2

Teostra Hardhorn x2

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Base: +156

Fire: +3

Water: -3

Thunder: +1

Ice: -3

Dragon: +1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Latent Power x1

Critical Eye x2 Teostra Technique - Adds Master's Touch. Prevents your weapon from losing sharpness during critical hits (3 pieces)

Kaiser Mail Beta + Teostra Cortex x3

Teostra Mane+ x4

Teostra Lash x1

Large Elder Dragon Bone x5 Base: +156

Fire: +3

Water: -3

Thunder: +1

Ice: -3

Dragon: +1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Latent Power x1 Teostra Technique - Adds Master's Touch. Prevents your weapon from losing sharpness during critical hits (3 pieces)

Kaiser Vambraces Beta + Teostra Cortex x3

Hellfire Shard x3

Teostra Hardhorn x1

Fulgur Anjanath Mantle x1 Base: +156

Fire: +3

Water: -3

Thunder: +1

Ice: -3

Dragon: +1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Weakness Exploit x1

Heat Guard 1x Teostra Technique - Adds Master's Touch. Prevents your weapon from losing sharpness during critical hits (3 pieces)

Kaiser Coil Beta + Teostra Cortex x3

Hellfire Shard x3

Teostra Fellwing x1

Pure Dragon Blood x3 Base: +156

Fire: +3

Water: -3

Thunder: +1

Ice: -3

Dragon: +1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Blast Attack x2 Teostra Technique - Adds Master's Touch. Prevents your weapon from losing sharpness during critical hits (3 pieces)

Kaiser Greaves Beta + Teostra Cortex x3

Fire Dragon Hardclaw x2

Teostra Fellwing x2

Anjanath Mantle x1 Base: +156

Fire: +3

Water: -3

Thunder: +1

Ice: -3

Dragon: +1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Latent Power x2

Blast Attack x1 Teostra Technique - Adds Master's Touch. Prevents your weapon from losing sharpness during critical hits (3 pieces)

Tigrex Helm Beta + Tigrex Cortex x2

Tigrex Hardfang x1

Tigrex Hardclaw x2

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Base: +142

Fire: +2

Water: +0

Thunder: -3

Ice: +0

Dragon: -2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Attack Boost x2

Earplugs x1 Tigrex Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Free Meal skill (3 pieces)

Tigrex Mail Beta + Tigrex Cortex x2

Tigrex Hardclaw x2

Tigrex Lash x1

Vespoid Razorwing x3 Base: +142

Fire: +2

Water: +0

Thunder: -3

Ice: +0

Dragon: -2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Earplugs x2 Tigrex Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Free Meal skill (3 pieces)

Tigrex Braces Beta + Tigrex Cortex x2

Tigrex Shard x1

Tigrex Hardfang x2

Tough Claw x3 Base: +142

Fire: +2

Water: +0

Thunder: -3

Ice: +0

Dragon: -2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Speed Eating x2

Attack Boost x1 Tigrex Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Free Meal skill (3 pieces)

Tigrex Tassets Beta + Tigrex Cortex x2

Tigrex Shard x2

Tigrex Hardfang x1

Thick Bone x5 Base: +142

Fire: +2

Water: +0

Thunder: -3

Ice: +0

Dragon: -2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Earplugs x1 Tigrex Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Free Meal skill (3 pieces)

Tigrex Greaves Beta + Tigrex Cortex x2

Tigrex Shard x1

Tigrex Hardclaw x1

Monster Slogbone x3 Base: +142

Fire: +2

Water: +0

Thunder: -3

Ice: +0

Dragon: -2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Speed Eating x1 Tigrex Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Free Meal skill (3 pieces)

Tzitzi Headgear Beta + Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Thickhide x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hardclaw x1

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photomembrane x1

Shamos Shard x2 Base: +116

Fire: +0

Water: +0

Thunder: -3

Ice: -2

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Free Elm/Ammo Up 1x N/A

Tzitzi Mail Beta + Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Thickhide x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Shard x1

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photomembrane x1

Shamos Shard x1 Base: +116

Fire: +0

Water: +0

Thunder: -3

Ice: -2

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Constitution x1

Water Attack x1 N/A

Tzitzi Vambraces Beta + Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Thickhide x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Shard x1

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photomembrane x1

Bathycite Ore x2 Base: +116

Fire: +0

Water: +0

Thunder: -3

Ice: -2

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Stun Resistance x2

Wide-Range x1 N/A

Tzitzi Coil Beta + Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Thickhide x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Shard x1

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hardclaw x1

Shamos Shard x1 Base: +116

Fire: +0

Water: +0

Thunder: -3

Ice: -2

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Wide-Range x2 N/A

Tzitzi Greaves Beta + Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Thickhide x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Shard x1

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hardclaw x1

Bathycite Ore x2 Base: +116

Fire: +0

Water: +0

Thunder: -3

Ice: -2

Dragon: +0

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Sleep Resistance x1

Wide-Range x1 N/A

Uragaan Helm Beta + Uragaan Cortex x2

Uragaan Shard x2

Uragaan Scute+ x1

Firecell Stone x2 Base: +116

Fire: +4

Water: -3

Thunder: +1

Ice: -2

Dragon: -2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Blast Resistance x2 Uragaan Ambition - Allows you to guard against ordinarily unblockable attacks (2 pieces)

Uragaan Mail Beta + Uragaan Cortex x2

Uragaan Jaw+ x1

Uragaan Scute+ x1

Large Wyvern Gem x2 Base: +116

Fire: +4

Water: -3

Thunder: +1

Ice: -2

Dragon: -2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Partbreaker x2 Uragaan Ambition - Allows you to guard against ordinarily unblockable attacks (2 pieces)

Uragaan Vambraces Beta + Uragaan Cortex x2

Uragaan Shard x1

Uragaan Scute+ x2

Lava Nugget x4 Base: +116

Fire: +4

Water: -3

Thunder: +1

Ice: -2

Dragon: -2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Guard x2

Iron Skin x1 Uragaan Ambition - Allows you to guard against ordinarily unblockable attacks (2 pieces)

Uragaan Coil Beta + Uragaan Cortex x2

Uragaan Shard x2

Uragaan Jaw + x1

Monster Slogbone x4 Base: +116

Fire: +4

Water: -3

Thunder: +1

Ice: -2

Dragon: -2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Partbreaker x1 Uragaan Ambition - Allows you to guard against ordinarily unblockable attacks (2 pieces)

Uragaan Greaves Beta + Uragaan Cortex x2

Uragaan Shard x1

Uragaan Marrow x2

Thick Bone x5 Base: +116

Fire: +4

Water: -3

Thunder: +1

Ice: -2

Dragon: -2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Guard x2 Uragaan Ambition - Allows you to guard against ordinarily unblockable attacks (2 pieces)

Rimeguard Helm Beta + Velkhana Cortex x3

Crystal Shard x2

Velkhana Crownhorn x1

Large Elder Dragon Bone x3 Base: +154

Fire: -3

Water: +2

Thunder: -1

Ice: +4

Dragon: -1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Divine Blessing 2x Velkhana Divinity

Increases elemental damage (fire, water, thunder, ice, dragon) when landing critical hits (2 pieces)

An aura of frost builds when your weapon is sheathed, raising attack. Wanes each melee hit or shot fired. (4 pieces)

Rimeguard Mail Beta + Velkhana Cortex x3

Velkhana Fellwing x3

Velkhana Hardclaw x2

Legiana Mantle x1 Base: +154

Fire: -3

Water: +2

Thunder: -1

Ice: +4

Dragon: -1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Quick Sheath 2x Velkhana Divinity

Increases elemental damage (fire, water, thunder, ice, dragon) when landing critical hits (2 pieces)

An aura of frost builds when your weapon is sheathed, raising attack. Wanes each melee hit or shot fired. (4 pieces)

Rimeguard Vembraces Beta + Velkhana Cortex x3

Velkhana Fellwing x2

Velkhana Crownhorn x2

Velkhana Crystal x1 Base: +154

Fire: -3

Water: +2

Thunder: -1

Ice: +4

Dragon: -1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Quick Sheath 1x

Flinch Free 1x Velkhana Divinity

Increases elemental damage (fire, water, thunder, ice, dragon) when landing critical hits (2 pieces)

An aura of frost builds when your weapon is sheathed, raising attack. Wanes each melee hit or shot fired. (4 pieces)

Rimeguard Coil Beta + Velkhana Cortex x3

Crystal Shard x2

Velkhana Hardclaw x2

Pure Dragon Blood x2 Base: +154

Fire: -3

Water: +2

Thunder: -1

Ice: +4

Dragon: -1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Flinch Free 1x Velkhana Divinity

Increases elemental damage (fire, water, thunder, ice, dragon) when landing critical hits (2 pieces)

An aura of frost builds when your weapon is sheathed, raising attack. Wanes each melee hit or shot fired. (4 pieces)

Rimeguard Greaves Beta + Velkhana Cortex x3

Crystal Shard x3

Velkhana Lash x1

Odogaron Mantle x1 Base: +154

Fire: -3

Water: +2

Thunder: -1

Ice: +4

Dragon: -1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Critical Draw 2x Velkhana Divinity

Increases elemental damage (fire, water, thunder, ice, dragon) when landing critical hits (2 pieces)

An aura of frost builds when your weapon is sheathed, raising attack. Wanes each melee hit or shot fired. (4 pieces)

Vespoid Helm Beta + Vespoid Razorwing x1

Monster Essence x1

Thick Bone x1 Base: +116

Fire: -2

Water: +1

Thunder: +1

Ice: +1

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Quick Sheath x1 N/A

Vespoid Mail Beta + Vespoid Razorwing x1

Monster Essence x1

Thick Bone x1 Base: +116

Fire: -2

Water: +1

Thunder: +1

Ice: +1

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Wind Proof x1 N/A

Vespoid Vambraces Beta + Vespoid Razorwing x1

Monster Essence x2

Thick Bone x2 Base: +116

Fire: -2

Water: +1

Thunder: +1

Ice: +1

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Paralysis Attack x1 N/A

Vespoid Coil Beta + Vespoid Razorwing x1

Monster Essence x2

Thick Bone x2 Base: +116

Fire: -2

Water: +1

Thunder: +1

Ice: +1

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Paralysis Resistance x2 N/A

Vespoid Greaves Beta + Vespoid Razorwing x1

Monster Essence x1

Thick Bone x1 Base: +116

Fire: -2

Water: +1

Thunder: +1

Ice: +1

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Critical Draw x1 N/A

Viper Kadachi Hat Beta + Viper Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x3

Viper Tobi-Kadachi Thorn x2

Viper Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x1

Wulg Thickfur x2 Base: +132

Fire: +1

Water: +3

Thunder: -3

Ice: -2

Dragon: +1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Evade Extender 1x

Paralysis Attack 1x N/A

Viper Kadachi Mail Beta + Viper Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2

Viper Tobi-Kadachi Shard x2

Viper Tobi-Kadachi Membrane+ x1 Base: +132

Fire: +1

Water: +3

Thunder: -3

Ice: -2

Dragon: +1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Quick Sheath 1x N/A

Viper Kadachi Braces Beta + Viper Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2

Viper Tobi-Kadachi Shard x1

Viper Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x2

Deadly Poison Sac x1 Base: +132

Fire: +1

Water: +3

Thunder: -3

Ice: -2

Dragon: +1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Poison Attack 1x

Evade Window 1x N/A

Viper Kadachi Coil Beta + Viper Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2

Viper Tobi-Kadachi Shard x1

Viper Tobi-Kadachi Membrane + x2

Deadly Poison Sac x2 Base: +132

Fire: +1

Water: +3

Thunder: -3

Ice: -2

Dragon: +1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Constitution 1x N/A

Viper Kadachi Greaves Beta + Viper Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2

Viper Tobi-Kadachi Membrane+ x1

Viper Tobi-Kadachi Thorn x1

Wulg Thickfur x3 Base: +132

Fire: +1

Water: +3

Thunder: -3

Ice: -2

Dragon: +1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Evade Window 1x N/A

Wulg Scarf Beta + Wulg Thickfur x3

Wingdarake Finehide x1

Eltalite Ore x2 Base: +116

Fire: -3

Water: +2

Thunder: -2

Ice: +3

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Ice Resistance x1

Master Mounter x1 N/A

Zorah Headgear Beta + Fierce Dragonvein Bone x3

Cracked Crystal x3

Weathered Cragbone x3

Conqueror's Seal x1 Base: +160

Fire: +4

Water: -3

Thunder: -1

Ice: -2

Dragon: -3

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Flinch Free x1 Zorah Magdaros Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Artillery skill (3 pieces)

Zorah Hide Beta + Heavy Dragonvein Bone x3

Pale Crystal x3

Vivid Crimsonbone x3

Conqueror's Seal x1 Base: +160

Fire: +4

Water: -3

Thunder: -1

Ice: -2

Dragon: -3

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Tremor Resistance x2 Zorah Magdaros Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Artillery skill (3 pieces)

Zorah Claws Beta + Dragonvein Solidbone x4

Decayed Crystal x3

Mossy Greatbone x3

Conqueror's Seal x1 Base: +160

Fire: +4

Water: -3

Thunder: -1

Ice: -2

Dragon: -3

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Flinch Free x2 Zorah Magdaros Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Artillery skill (3 pieces)

Zorah Spine Beta + Fierce Dragonvein Bone x2

Large Elder Dragon Bone x2

Pure Dragon Blood x3

Conqueror's Seal x1 Base: +160

Fire: +4

Water: -3

Thunder: -1

Ice: -2

Dragon: -3

1x Jewel Slot Lv3

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Tremor Resistance x1 Zorah Magdaros Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Artillery skill (3 pieces)

Zorah Spurs Beta + Fierce Dragonvein Bone x2

Distorted Crystal x3

Malformed Frenzybone x3

Conqueror's Seal x1 Base: +160

Fire: +4

Water: -3

Thunder: -1

Ice: -2

Dragon: -3

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Earplugs x1 Zorah Magdaros Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Artillery skill (3 pieces)

Garuga Helm Beta + Garuga Cortex x2

Garuga Silverpelt x2

Fancy Beak x1

Decayed Crystal x3 Base: +154

Fire: +2

Water: -3

Thunder: +2

Ice: -2

Dragon: -2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Critical Eye x1

Resentment x1 N/A

Garuga Mail Beta + Garuga Cortex x2

Garuga Shard x2

Garuga Fellwing x3

Mossy Greatbone x3 Base: +154

Fire: +2

Water: -3

Thunder: +2

Ice: -2

Dragon: -2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Earplugs x1

Critical Eye x2 N/A

Garuga Vambraces Beta + Garuga Cortex x2

Garuga Silverpelt x2

Garuga Auricle x2

Scratched Shell x3 Base: +154

Fire: +2

Water: -3

Thunder: +2

Ice: -2

Dragon: -2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Earplugs x2 N/A

Garuga Tassets Beta + Garuga Cortex x2

Garuga Fellwing x2

Garuga Lash x1

Bird Wyvern Gem x1 Base: +154

Fire: +2

Water: -3

Thunder: +2

Ice: -2

Dragon: -2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Resentment x2 N/A

Garuga Greaves Beta + Garuga Cortex x2

Garuga Shard x2

Garuga Silverpelt x3

Fierce Dragonvein Bone x5 Base: +154

Fire: +2

Water: -3

Thunder: +2

Ice: -2

Dragon: -2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Critical Eye x2 N/A

Zinogre Helm Beta + Zinogre Electrofur+ x3

Zinogre Deathly Shocker x2

Zinogre Hardhorn x2

Zinogre Skymerald x1 Base: +158

Fire: -1

Water: -1

Thunder: +4

Ice: -4

Dragon: +1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Power Prolonger 1x

Critical Boost 1x Zinogre Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Latent Power skill (3 pieces)

Zinogre Mail Beta + Zinogre Electrofur+ x3

Zinogre Cortex x2

Zinogre Hardclaw x2

Woodland Greatbone x3 Base: +158

Fire: -1

Water: -1

Thunder: +4

Ice: -4

Dragon: +1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Latent Power 3x Zinogre Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Latent Power skill (3 pieces)

Zinogre Braces Beta + Zinogre Electrofur+ x3

Zinogre Cortex x2

Zinogre Lash x1

Fulgurbug x3 Base: +158

Fire: -1

Water: -1

Thunder: +4

Ice: -4

Dragon: +1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Recovery Speed 1x

Latent Power 2x Zinogre Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Latent Power skill (3 pieces)

Zinogre Coil Beta + Zinogre Electrofur+ x3

Zinogre Cortex x2

Zinogre Hardhorn x1

Forest Crystal x3 Base: +158

Fire: -1

Water: -1

Thunder: +4

Ice: -4

Dragon: +1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Power Prolonger 1x Zinogre Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Latent Power skill (3 pieces)

Zinogre Greaves Beta + Zinogre Electrofur+ x3

Zinogre Hardclaw x2

Zinogre Deathly Shocker x3

Fulgurbug x3 Base: +158

Fire: -1

Water: -1

Thunder: +4

Ice: -4

Dragon: +1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Thunder Attack 1x

Latent Power 2x Zinogre Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Latent Power skill (3 pieces)

Empress Crown Beta + Lunastra Cortex x 3

Lunastra Mane+ x3

Lunastra Hardhorn x2

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Base: +164

Fire: +3

Water: +1

Thunder: +1

Ice: -3

Dragon: -2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Tool Specialist x2 Lunastra Essence - Reduces the recharge time for specialised tools. (3 pieces)

Empress Mail Beta + Lunastra Cortex x3

Lunastra Fellwing x3

Lunastra Mane+ x2

Serene Crystal x3 Base: +164

Fire: +3

Water: +1

Thunder: +1

Ice: -3

Dragon: -2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Peak Performance x1

Wide-Range x2 Lunastra Essence - Reduces the recharge time for specialised tools. (3 pieces)

Empress Vambraces Beta + Lunastra Cortex x3

Lunastra Shard x3

Lunastra Lash x1

Elder Dragonvein Bone x6 Base: +164

Fire: +3

Water: +1

Thunder: +1

Ice: -3

Dragon: -2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Tool Specialist x2

Blast Attack x1 Lunastra Essence - Reduces the recharge time for specialised tools. (3 pieces)

Empress Coil Beta + Lunastra Cortex x3

Lunastra Shard x3

Lunastra Hardhorn x1

Teostra Powder x4 Base: +164

Fire: +3

Water: +1

Thunder: +1

Ice: -3

Dragon: -2

2x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Health Boost x2 Lunastra Essence - Reduces the recharge time for specialised tools. (3 pieces)

Empress Greaves Beta + Lunastra Cortex x3

Lunastra Shard x2

Lunastra Fellwing x2

Tempered Cragbone x3 Base: +164

Fire: +3

Water: +1

Thunder: +1

Ice: -3

Dragon: -2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Wide-Range x2

Tool Specialist x1 Lunastra Essence - Reduces the recharge time for specialised tools. (3 pieces)

Ruinous Helm Beta + Nergigante Cortex x3

Annihilating Greathorn x3

Eternal Regrowth Plate x4

Glavenus Mantle x1 Base: +166

Fire: +1

Water: +1

Thunder: -3

Ice: +1

Dragon: -3

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Maximum Might x2 Hasten Recovery - Regenerates your health as you continually attack a monster. Recovery varies by weapon

Ruinous Mail Beta + Nergigante Cortex x3

Nergigante Hardclaw x3

Eternal Regrowth Plate x2

Nargacuga Mantle x1 Base: +166

Fire: +1

Water: +1

Thunder: -3

Ice: +1

Dragon: -3

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Stamina Surge x2 Hasten Recovery - Regenerates your health as you continually attack a monster. Recovery varies by weapon

Ruinous Vambraces Beta + Nergigante Cortex x3

Immortal Shard x2

Nergigante Flail x1

Brachydios Pallium x1 Base: +166

Fire: +1

Water: +1

Thunder: -3

Ice: +1

Dragon: -3

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Agitator x2

Attack Boost x1 Hasten Recovery - Regenerates your health as you continually attack a monster. Recovery varies by weapon

Ruinous Coil Beta + Nergigante Cortex x3

Immortal Shard x1

Annihilating Greathorn x2

Rathalos Mantle x1 Base: +166

Fire: +1

Water: +1

Thunder: -3

Ice: +1

Dragon: -3

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Attack Boost x2

Earplugs x1 Hasten Recovery - Regenerates your health as you continually attack a monster. Recovery varies by weapon

Ruinous Greaves Beta + Nergigante Cortex x3

Immortal Shard x2

Eternal Regrowth Plate x2

Bazelgeuse Mantle x1 Base: +166

Fire: +1

Water: +1

Thunder: -3

Ice: +1

Dragon: -3

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Earplugs x2 Hasten Recovery - Regenerates your health as you continually attack a monster. Recovery varies by weapon

Golden Lunehelm Beta + Gold Rathian Cortex x4

Gold Rathian Shard x2

Rath Gleam x1

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Base: +162

Fire: +3

Water: -2

Thunder: -4

Ice: +0

Dragon: +4

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Health Boost x2 Gold Rathian Essence

Raises the maximum level of divine blessing skills. (2 pieces)

Greatly increases status effect damage (paralysis, sleep, blast, poison) when landing critical hits. (4 pieces)

Golden Lunemail Beta + Gold Rathian Cortex x4

Gold Rathian Shard x2

Gold Rathian Surspike x1

Dragonvein Solidbone x8 Base: +162

Fire: +3

Water: -2

Thunder: -4

Ice: +0

Dragon: +4

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Divine Blessing x2 Gold Rathian Essence

Raises the maximum level of divine blessing skills. (2 pieces)

Greatly increases status effect damage (paralysis, sleep, blast, poison) when landing critical hits. (4 pieces)

Golden Lunebraces Beta + Gold Rathian Cortex x4

Gold Rathian Shard x2

Rath Gleam x2

Rathian Mantle x1 Base: +162

Fire: +3

Water: -2

Thunder: -4

Ice: +0

Dragon: +4

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Resentment x2 Gold Rathian Essence

Raises the maximum level of divine blessing skills. (2 pieces)

Greatly increases status effect damage (paralysis, sleep, blast, poison) when landing critical hits. (4 pieces)

Golden Lunecoil Beta + Gold Rathian Cortex x4

Gold Rathian Shard x2

Gold Rathian Surspike x2

Guiding Wasteland Crystal x3 Base: +162

Fire: +3

Water: -2

Thunder: -4

Ice: +0

Dragon: +4

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Divine Blessing x3 Gold Rathian Essence

Raises the maximum level of divine blessing skills. (2 pieces)

Greatly increases status effect damage (paralysis, sleep, blast, poison) when landing critical hits. (4 pieces)

Golden Lunegreaves Beta + Gold Rathian Cortex x4

Gold Rathian Shard x2

Rath Gleam x3

Guiding Wasteland Dragonbone x3 Base: +162

Fire: +3

Water: -2

Thunder: -4

Ice: +0

Dragon: +4

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Weakness Exploit x2 Gold Rathian Essence

Raises the maximum level of divine blessing skills. (2 pieces)

Greatly increases status effect damage (paralysis, sleep, blast, poison) when landing critical hits. (4 pieces)

Silver Solhelm Beta + Silver Rathalos Cortex x4

Silver Rathalos Shard x3

Silver Rathalos Fellwing x2

Rathalos Mantle x1 Base: +164

Fire: +4

Water: -3

Thunder: -2

Ice: -2

Dragon: +3

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Windproof x2 Silver Rathalos Essence

Silnger Ammo Secret - ? (2 pieces)

True Critical Element - Greatly increases Elemental Damage (Fire, Water, Thunder, Ice, Dragon) when landing critical hits (4 pieces)



Silver Solmail Beta + Silver Rathalos Cortex x4

Silver Rathalos Fellwing x4

Rath Gleam x3

Guiding Coral Dragonbone x3 Base: +164

Fire: +4

Water: -3

Thunder: -2

Ice: -2

Dragon: +3

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Critical Boost x2 Silver Rathalos Essence

Silnger Ammo Secret - ? (2 pieces)

True Critical Element - Greatly increases Elemental Damage (Fire, Water, Thunder, Ice, Dragon) when landing critical hits (4 pieces)



Silver Solbraces Beta + Silver Rathalos Cortex x6

Silver Rathalos Fellwing x3

Silver Rathalos Lash x1

Dragonvein Solidbone x8 Base: +164

Fire: +4

Water: -3

Thunder: -2

Ice: -2

Dragon: +3

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Slinger Capacity x3 Silver Rathalos Essence

Silnger Ammo Secret - ? (2 pieces)

True Critical Element - Greatly increases Elemental Damage (Fire, Water, Thunder, Ice, Dragon) when landing critical hits (4 pieces)



Silver Solcoil Beta + Silver Rathalos Cortex x4

Silver Rathalos Shard x3

Rath Gleam x2

Guiding Coral Crystal x3 Base: +164

Fire: +4

Water: -3

Thunder: -2

Ice: -2

Dragon: +3

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Windproof x1

Critical Boost x1 Silver Rathalos Essence

Silnger Ammo Secret - ? (2 pieces)

True Critical Element - Greatly increases Elemental Damage (Fire, Water, Thunder, Ice, Dragon) when landing critical hits (4 pieces)



Silver Solgreaves Beta + Silver Rathalos Cortex x6

Silver Rathalos Shard x3

Silver Rathalos Lash x1

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Base: +164

Fire: +4

Water: -3

Thunder: -2

Ice: -2

Dragon: +3

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Slinger Capacity x2 Silver Rathalos Essence

Silnger Ammo Secret - ? (2 pieces)

True Critical Element - Greatly increases Elemental Damage (Fire, Water, Thunder, Ice, Dragon) when landing critical hits (4 pieces)



Safi Crested Crown Beta + Safi'jiiva Hardhorn x3

Safi'jiiva Shard x4

Safi'jiiva Fellwing x6

Zionium Crystal x1 Base: +168

Fire: +2

Water: +1

Thunder: +1

Ice: +1

Dragon: -1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Evade Window x1

Critical Boost x1 Safi'jiiva Seal

Dragonvein Awakening - Elem. Abnormal status, & affinity up with weapon drawn. Take damage when attacking but can be recovered by continually attacking (3 pieces)

True Dragonvein Awakening - Enhances attacks even more with weapon drawn. Take damage when attacking, but can be recovered by continually attacking. (5 pieces)

Safi Crested Chest Beta + Safi'jiiva Cortex x6

Safi'jiiva Hardclaw x4

Pulsing Dragonshell x5

Deviljho Crook x1 Base: +168

Fire: +2

Water: +1

Thunder: +1

Ice: +1

Dragon: -1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Blight Resistance x1

Critical Boost x1 Safi'jiiva Seal

Dragonvein Awakening - Elem. Abnormal status, & affinity up with weapon drawn. Take damage when attacking but can be recovered by continually attacking (3 pieces)

True Dragonvein Awakening - Enhances attacks even more with weapon drawn. Take damage when attacking, but can be recovered by continually attacking. (5 pieces)

Safi Crested Vambraces Beta + Safi'jiiva Shard x7

Safi'jiiva Cortex x6

Pulsing Dragonshell x5

Zinogre Skymerald x1 Base: +168

Fire: +2

Water: +1

Thunder: +1

Ice: +1

Dragon: -1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Blight Resistance x1 Safi'jiiva Seal

Dragonvein Awakening - Elem. Abnormal status, & affinity up with weapon drawn. Take damage when attacking but can be recovered by continually attacking (3 pieces)

True Dragonvein Awakening - Enhances attacks even more with weapon drawn. Take damage when attacking, but can be recovered by continually attacking. (5 pieces)

Safi Crested Belt Beta + Safi'jiiva Shard x7

Safi'jiiva Cortex x6

Safi'jiiva Hardhorn x5

Velkhana Crystal x1 Base: +168

Fire: +2

Water: +1

Thunder: +1

Ice: +1

Dragon: -1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Evade Window x2 Safi'jiiva Seal

Dragonvein Awakening - Elem. Abnormal status, & affinity up with weapon drawn. Take damage when attacking but can be recovered by continually attacking (3 pieces)

True Dragonvein Awakening - Enhances attacks even more with weapon drawn. Take damage when attacking, but can be recovered by continually attacking. (5 pieces)

Safi Crested Boots Beta + Safi'jiiva Cortex x6

Safi'jiiva Fellwing x4

Safi'jiiva Lash x3

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Base: +168

Fire: +2

Water: +1

Thunder: +1

Ice: +1

Dragon: -1

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Critical Boost x1 Safi'jiiva Seal

Dragonvein Awakening - Elem. Abnormal status, & affinity up with weapon drawn. Take damage when attacking but can be recovered by continually attacking (3 pieces)

True Dragonvein Awakening - Enhances attacks even more with weapon drawn. Take damage when attacking, but can be recovered by continually attacking. (5 pieces)

Diablos Nero Helm Beta + Black Diablos Chine x3

Black Diablos Cortex x2

Blackcurl Stouthorn x1

Monster Solidbone x2 Base: +148

Fire: +2

Water: -3

Thunder: +0

Ice: -4

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Partbreaker 2x Diablos Ambition - Raises the maximum level of the Slugger skill (3 pieces)

Diablos Nero Mail Beta + Black Diablos Chine x3

Black Diablos Cortex x1

Blackcurl Stouthorn x1

Monster Solidbone x4 Base: +148

Fire: +2

Water: -3

Thunder: +0

Ice: -4

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Resentment 1x

Marathon Runner 1x Diablos Ambition - Raises the maximum level of the Slugger skill (3 pieces)

Diablos Nero Braces Beta+ Black Diablos Chine x3

Black Diablos Cortex x2

Diablos Tailcase + x2

Tough Claw x3 Base: +148

Fire: +2

Water: -3

Thunder: +0

Ice: -4

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Slugger 1x

Marathon Runner 1x Diablos Ambition - Raises the maximum level of the Slugger skill (3 pieces)

Diablos Nero Coil Beta + Black Diablos Chine x3

Black Diablos Cortex x1

Blackcurl Stouthorn x1

Diablos Hardhorn x1 Base: +148

Fire: +2

Water: -3

Thunder: +0

Ice: -4

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Slugger x2 Diablos Ambition - Raises the maximum level of the Slugger skill (3 pieces)