Monster Hunter World Iceborne armor guide - best builds
It’s perhaps unsurprising that the new monsters in Monster Hunter World Iceborne yield brand new parts to combine into the brand new Master Rank armor. Every single monster, including the old ones, have new parts that you can mix and match to make some decent equipment. But which ones should you be creating and are there any sets that are essential?
Monster Hunter World Iceborne armor guide
Our Monster Hunter World Iceborne armor guide contains tables with all the recipes and stats for every single armor piece introduced in Monster Hunter World Iceborne. We’ve also scrutinised each one and have come up with a list of the best armor sets in the expansion.
Monster Hunter World Iceborne armor guide contents
- Monster Hunter World Iceborne master rank armor alpha
- Monster Hunter World Iceborne master rank armor beta
- Best Monster Hunter World Iceborne Master Rank builds
Those new to hunting monsters, or if you just need to find a particular monster guide to get up to Hunter Rank 16 – needed to start the Iceborne expansion – should head over to our Monster Hunter World guide hub for a plethora of guides. Once you’re ready to begin the expansion, you’ll find a few hunters gathered near the gate in Astera. You can also look at the basics for armour Monster Hunter: World armour builds, as well as the full Monster Hunter: World armour list. Those looking for Iceborne’s weapons can find them in our Monster Hunter World Iceborne weapons guide.
Monster Hunter World Iceborne master rank armor alphaDue to the sheer number of Monster Hunter World Iceborne master rank armor alpha parts in the game, only the first 10 are displayed.
To find the armor part you are looking for, you can use the search functionality to search the full list to see which materials are required, the weapon's stats, and any skills that are granted upon wearing them. Please use the full name of the armour piece for the most accurate results.
Alternatively, you can also search for the monster name to see which parts you can use for which armor.
Note that Alpha Parts tend to have more skills and fewer Jewel Slots.
|Armor Type
|Material Cost
|Defence per part
Resistances
Jewel Slots
|Skills granted per part
|Skills granted for full set worn
|Acidic Glavenus Helm Alpha +
|Acidic Glavenus Cortex x3
Acidic Glavenus Shard x2
Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x3
Honed Acidcryst x3
|Base: +150
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: +2
Dragon: -1
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Maximum Might 2x
Effluvial Resistance 2x
|Glavenus Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Maximum Might skill (3 pieces)
|Acidic Glavenus Mail Alpha +
|Acidic Glavenus Cortex x3
Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x3
Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x3
Glavenus Mantle x1
|Base: +150
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: +2
Dragon: -1
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Handicraft 2x
Stamina Surge 1x
|Glavenus Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Maximum Might skill (3 pieces)
|Acidic Glavenus Braces Alpha +
|Acidic Glavenus Cortex x3
Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x2
Honed Acidcryst x2
Monster Solidbone x4
|Base: +150
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: +2
Dragon: -1
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Stun Resistance 2x
Handicraft 1x
|Glavenus Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Maximum Might skill (3 pieces)
|Acidic Glavenus Coil Alpha +
|Acidic Glavenus Cortex x3
Acidic Glavenus Shard x3
Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x2
Honed Acidcryst x3
|Base: +150
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: +2
Dragon: -1
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Handicraft x2
Iron Skin x2
|Glavenus Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Maximum Might skill (3 pieces)
|Acidic Glavenus Greaves Alpha +
|Acidic Glavenus Cortex x3
Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x3
Acidic Glavenus Tailedge x1
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Base: +150
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: +2
Dragon: -1
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Maximum Might 2x
Stamina Surge 1x
|Glavenus Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Maximum Might skill (3 pieces)
|Alloy Helm Alpha +
|Eltalite Ore x1
Carbalite Ore x2
Spiritvein Crystal x1
Meldspar Ore x1
|Base: +114
Fire: -2
Water: +0
Thunder: -2
Ice: -2
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Windproof 2x
Defense Boost 1x
|N/A
|Alloy Mail Alpha +
|Eltalite Ore x1
Carbalite Ore x2
Dragonvein Crystal x2
|Base: +114
Fire: -2
Water: +0
Thunder: -2
Ice: -2
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Water Resistance x3
Defense Boost x1
|N/A
|Alloy Vambraces Alpha +
|Eltalite Ore x1
Carbalite Ore x2
Dragonvein Crystal x2
|Base: +114
Fire: -2
Water: +0
Thunder: -2
Ice: -2
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Defense Boost x2
Speed Sharpening x1
|N/A
|Alloy Coil Alpha +
|Eltalite Ore x1
Carbalite Ore x2
Spiritvein Crystal x1
|Base: +114
Fire: -2
Water: +0
Thunder: -2
Ice: -2
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Poison Resistance x2
Windproof x1
|N/A
|Alloy Greaves Alpha +
|Eltalite Ore x1
Carbalite Ore x2
Spiritvein Crystal x1
|Base: +114
Fire: -2
Water: +0
Thunder: -2
Ice: -2
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Speed Sharpening x2
Windproof x1
|N/A
|Anja Helm Alpha +
|Anjanath Fur x2
Anjanath Shard x2
Anjanath Lash x1
Conflagrant Sac x3
|Base: +132
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Fire Attack 2x
Fire Resistance 2x
|Anjanath Dominance - Adds Stamina Cap Up. Increases Stamina Cap (2 pieces)
|Anja Mail Alpha +
|Anjanath Fur x2
Anjanath Hardfang x1
Heavy Anjanath Nosebone x2
Monster Toughbone x3
|Base: +132
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +0
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Marathon Runner 2x
Special Ammo Boost 1x
|Anjanath Dominance - Adds Stamina Cap Up. Increases Stamina Cap (2 pieces)
|Anja Vambraces Alpha +
|Anjanath Fur x2
Anjanath Shard x1
Conflagrant Sac x2
Eltalite Ore x5
|Base: +132
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Special Ammo Boost x1
Fire Attack x2
|Anjanath Dominance - Adds Stamina Cap Up. Increases Stamina Cap (2 pieces)
|Anja Coil Alpha +
|Anjanath Fur x2
Anjanath Shard x1
Anjanath Hardfang x2
Tough Claw x2
|Base: +132
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Fire Resistance x2
Artillery x1
|Anjanath Dominance - Adds Stamina Cap Up. Increases Stamina Cap (2 pieces)
|Anjanath Greaves Alpha +
|Anjanath Fur x2
Anjanath Shard x1
Heavy Anjanath Nosebone x1
Monster Toughbone x2
|Base: +132
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Artillery x2
Marathon Runner x1
|Anjanath Dominance - Adds Stamina Cap Up. Increases Stamina Cap (2 pieces)
|Artian Helm Alpha +
|Ancient Fragment x2
Monster Toughbone x2
Meldspar Ore x3
Deadly Poison Sac x4
|Base: +142
Fire: +1
Water: -2
Thunder: -2
Ice: +2
Dragon: +3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Slinger Capacity 2x
Free Elm/Ammo Up 1x
|Ancient Divinity - Increases abnormal status effect damage (paralysis, poison, sleep, blast) when landing critical hits (2 pieces)
|Artian Mail Alpha +
|Ancient Fragment x2
Monster Slogbonex3
Meldspar Ore x3
Lightning Sac x4
|Base: +142
Fire: +1
Water: -2
Thunder: -2
Ice: +2
Dragon: +3
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Critical Eye 3x
Peak Performance 1x
|Ancient Divinity - Increases abnormal status effect damage (paralysis, poison, sleep, blast) when landing critical hits (2 pieces)
|Artian Vambraces Alpha +
|Ancient Fragment x2
Monster Slogbone x3
Meldspar Ore x3
Conflagrant Sac x4
|Base: +142
Fire: +1
Water: -2
Thunder: -2
Ice: +2
Dragon: +3
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Free Elem/Ammo Up x2
Tool Specialist x1
|Ancient Divinity - Increases abnormal status effect damage (paralysis, poison, sleep, blast) when landing critical hits (2 pieces)
|Artian Coil Alpha +
|Ancient Fragment x2
Monster Toughbone x2
Meldspar Ore x3
Flood Sac x4
|Base: +142
Fire: +1
Water: -2
Thunder: -2
Ice: +2
Dragon: +3
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Tool Specialist x2
Critical Eye x1
|Ancient Divinity - Increases abnormal status effect damage (paralysis, poison, sleep, blast) when landing critical hits (2 pieces)
|Artian Greaves Alpha +
|Ancient Fragment x2
Monster Toughbone x2
Meldspar Ore x3
Cryo Sac x4
|Base: +142
Fire: +1
Water: -2
Thunder: -2
Ice: +2
Dragon: +3
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Peak Performance x2
Slinger Capacity x1
|Ancient Divinity - Increases abnormal status effect damage (paralysis, poison, sleep, blast) when landing critical hits (2 pieces)
|Baan Helm Alpha +
|Radobaan Cortex x2
Radobaan Shard x1
Large Wyvern Bonemass x2
Monster Essence x3
|Base: +134
Fire: +0
Water: +2
Thunder: +0
Ice: -1
Dragon: -2
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Tremor Resistance 2x
Slugger 1x
|N/A
|Baan Mail Alpha +
|Radobaan Cortex x2
Radobaan Oilshell+ x1
Torpor Sac x2
|Base: +134
Fire: +0
Water: +2
Thunder: +0
Ice: -1
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Sleep Attack 1x
Bleeding Resistance 1x
|N/A
|Baan Vambraces Alpha +
|Radobaan Cortex x2
Radobaan Shard x2
Radobaan Oilshell+ x1
Torpor Sac x1
|Base: +134
Fire: +0
Water: +2
Thunder: +0
Ice: -1
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Sleep Attack x2
Guard x1
|N/A
|Baan Coil Alpha +
|Radobaan Cortex x2
Radobaan Oilshell + x1
Large Wyvern Bonemass x1
Thick Bone x3
|Base: +134
Fire: +0
Water: +2
Thunder: +0
Ice: -1
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Guard x2
Sleep Resistance x2
|N/A
|Baan Greaves Alpha +
|Radobaan Cortex x2
Radobaan Shard x1
Large Wyvern Bonemass x2
Monster Toughbone x4
|Base: +134
Fire: +0
Water: +2
Thunder: +0
Ice: -1
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Bleeding Resistance x2
Guard x1
|N/A
|Banbaro Helm Alpha +
|Banbaro Chine x2
Banbaro Great Horn x1
Anteka Antler x2
|Base: +130
Fire: -2
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: +3
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Resentment 2x
Mushroomancer x1
|N/A
|Banbaro Mail Alpha +
|Banbaro Chine x2
Banbaro Cortex x2
Banbaro Great Horn x1
Prized Pelt x2
|Base: +130
Fire: -2
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: +3
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Speed Eating 1x
Offensive Guard 1x
|N/A
|Banbaro Vambraces Alpha +
|Banbaro Chine x2
Banbaro Cortex x2
Banbaro Lash x1
|Base: +130
Fire: -2
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: +3
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Offensive Guard x1
Health Boost x2
|N/A
|Banbaro Coil Alpha +
|Banbaro Chine x2
Banbaro Cortex x1
Frozen Bone x2
|Base: +130
Fire: -2
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: +3
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Mushroomancer x1
Offensive Guard x1
|N/A
|Banbaro Greaves Alpha +
|Banbaro Chine x2
Banbaro Cortex x1
Banbaro Great Horn x1
|Base: +130
Fire: -2
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: +3
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Mushroomancer x1
Speed Eating x1
|N/A
|Barioth Helm Alpha +
|Barioth Thickfur x2
Amber Hardfang x1
Barioth Gretspike x3
Wulg Thickfur x2
|Base: +138
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
Dragon: +0
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Evade Extender 2x
Power Prolonger 1x
|Barioth Hidden Art - Adds a stun effect to draw attacks and slightly increases attack power (2 pieces)
|Barioth Mail Alpha +
|Barioth Thickfur x2
Barioth Cortex x2
Barioth Hardclaw x1
Frozen Bone x2
|Base: +138
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Power Prolonger 1x
Constitution 1x
|Barioth Hidden Art - Adds a stun effect to draw attacks and slightly increases attack power (2 pieces)
|Barioth Vambraces Alpha +
|Barioth Thickfur x2
Barioth Cortex x1
Barioth Lash x1
Tough Claw x3
|Base: +138
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Recovery Up x2
Constitution x2
|Barioth Hidden Art - Adds a stun effect to draw attacks and slightly increases attack power (2 pieces)
|Barioth Faulds Alpha +
|Barioth Thickfur x2
Barioth Cortex x2
Barioth Greatspike x2
Wulg Thickfur x2
|Base: +138
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Quick Sheath x1
Recovery Up x1
|Barioth Hidden Art - Adds a stun effect to draw attacks and slightly increases attack power (2 pieces)
|Barioth Greaves Alpha +
|Barioth Thickfur x2
Amber Hardfang x2
Barioth Hardclaw x1
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Base: +138
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
Dragon: +0
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Constitution x2
Quick Sheath x1
|Barioth Hidden Art - Adds a stun effect to draw attacks and slightly increases attack power (2 pieces)
|Barnos Jacket Alpha +
|Barnos Hardclaw x2
Wingdarake Finehide x1
Meldspar Ore x1
|Base: +116
Fire: +1
Water: +1
Thunder: +0
Ice: +1
Dragon: -2
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Heat Guard 1x
Iron Skin 2x
|N/A
|Barroth Helm Alpha +
|Barroth Chine x2
Barroth Cortex x2
Monster Toughbone x3
Rich Mud x1
|Base: +118
Fire: -3
Water: -1
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Guard 2x
Marathon Runner 1x
|N/A
|Barroth Mail Alpha +
|Barroth Chine x2
Barroth Cortex x2
Rich Mud x2
|Base: +118
Fire: -3
Water: -1
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
Dragon: +0
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Stamina Thief 2x
Agitator 1x
|N/A
|Barroth Vambraces Alpha +
|Barroth Chine x2
Barroth Lash x1
Kestodon Husk x2
|Base: +118
Fire: -3
Water: -1
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Marathon Runner x1
Guard x1
|N/A
|Barroth Coil Alpha +
|Barroth Chine x2
Barroth Crown x2
Barroth Hardclaw x1
Rich Mud x1
|Base: +118
Fire: -3
Water: -1
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Agitator x2
Guard x1
|N/A
|Barroth Greaves Alpha +
|Barroth Chine x2
Barroth Cortex x2
Barroth Hardclaw x1
|Base: +118
Fire: -3
Water: -1
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Stun Resistance x2
Marathon Runner x1
|N/A
|Beo Helm Alpha +
|Beotodus Cortex x2
Beotodus Shard x2
Beotodus Grandfin x1
|Base: +118
Fire: -3
Water: +0
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Aquatic/Polar Mobility 2x
Earplugs 1x
|N/A
|Beo Mail Alpha +
|Beotodus Cortex x2
Beotodus Shard x2
Beotodus Hardhorn x1
|Base: +118
Fire: -3
Water: +0
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Stamina Surge 1x
Ice Attack 2x
|N/A
|Beo Vambraces Alpha +
|Beotodus Cortex x2
Beotodus Grandfin x2
Cryo Sac x1
|Base: +118
Fire: -3
Water: +0
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Ice Attack x2
Health Boost x1
|N/A
|Beo Coil Alpha +
|Beotodus Cortex x2
Beotodus Shard x1
Cryo Sac x2
|Base: +118
Fire: -3
Water: +0
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Health Boost x2
Earplugs x2
|N/A
|Beo Greaves Alpha +
|Beotodus Cortex x2
Beotodus Hardhorn x1
Beotodus Grandfin x2
Gracium x3
|Base: +118
Fire: -3
Water: +0
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Earplugs x2
Ice Attack x1
|N/A
|Black Belt Helm Alpha +
|Black Belt Coin x2
Odogaron Coin x3
Cortos Hardclaw x3
|Base: +150
Fire: +1
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Marathon Runner 2x
Mushroomancer x1
|Instructor's Guidance - High chance of increased capture rewards (2 pieces)
|Black Belt Mail Alpha +
|Black Belt Coin x2
Nargacuga Coin x3
Vespoid Razorwing x3
|Base: +150
Fire: +1
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: +2
3x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Mushroomancer x2
Wide-Range x1
|Instructor's Guidance - High chance of increased capture rewards (2 pieces)
|Black Belt Braces Alpha +
|Black Belt Coin x2
Banbaro Coin x3
Anteka Antler x2
|Base: +150
Fire: +1
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Wide-Range x2
Horn Maestro x2
|Instructor's Guidance - High chance of increased capture rewards (2 pieces)
|Black Belt Tassets Alpha +
|Black Belt Coin x2
Paolumu Coin x3
Steel Gajau Whisker x2
|Base: +150
Fire: +1
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Recovery Up x2
Marathon Runner x1
|Instructor's Guidance - High chance of increased capture rewards (2 pieces)
|Black Belt Greaves Alpha +
|Black Belt Coin x2
Glavenus Coin x3
Hornetaur Razorwing x3
|Base: +150
Fire: +1
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: +2
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Wide-Range x2
Recovery Up x1
|Instructor's Guidance - High chance of increased capture rewards (2 pieces)
|Fellshroud Helm Alpha +
|Vaal Hazak Cortex x3
Shadowpierce Fang x1
Vaal Hazak Hardclaw x3
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Base: +156
Fire: -2
Water: +4
Thunder: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Peak Performance 2x
Dragon Attack 2x
|Vaal Soulvein - Allows recovery to exceed the red portion of the health gauge (2 pieces)
|Fellshroud Mail Alpha +
|Vaal Hazak Cortex x3
Deceased Shard x2
Deathweaver Membrane x3
Pure Dragon Blood x2
|Base: +156
Fire: -2
Water: +4
Thunder: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Recovery Speed 2x
Dragon Attack 2x
|Vaal Soulvein - Allows recovery to exceed the red portion of the health gauge (2 pieces)
|Fellshroud Braces Alpha +
|Vaal Hazak Cortex x3
Vaal Hazak Fellwing x2
Shadowpierce Fang x2
Large Elder Dragon Bone x5
|Base: +156
Fire: -2
Water: +4
Thunder: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Recovery Up 2x
Speed Eating 1x
|Vaal Soulvein - Allows recovery to exceed the red portion of the health gauge (2 pieces)
|Fellshroud Coil Alpha +
|Vaal Hazak Cortex x3
Deceased Shard x2
Vaal Hazak Fellwing x4
Deathweaver Membrane x2
|Base: +156
Fire: -2
Water: +4
Thunder: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Speed Eating x2
Peak Performance 1x
|Vaal Soulvein - Allows recovery to exceed the red portion of the health gauge (2 pieces)
|Fellshroud Greaves Alpha +
|Vaal Hazak Cortex x3
Deceased Shard x3
Vaal Hazak Flail x1
Deathweaver Membrane x2
|Base: +156
Fire: -2
Water: +4
Thunder: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Effluvial Resistance 2x
Dragon Attack 2x
|Vaal Soulvein - Allows recovery to exceed the red portion of the health gauge (2 pieces)
|Bone Helm Alpha +
|Thick Bone x2
Monster Toughbone x1
Warped Bone x1
|Base: +114
Fire: +2
Water: +0
Thunder: +2
Ice: +0
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Health Boost 2x
Partbreaker 1x
|N/A
|Bone Mail Alpha +
|Thick Bone x2
Monster Toughbone x2
Brutal Bone x1
|Base: +114
Fire: +2
Water: +0
Thunder: +2
Ice: +0
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Attack Boost x2
Health Boost x1
|N/A
|Bone Vambraces Alpha +
|Thick Bone x1
Monster Toughbone x1
Coral Bone x1
|Base: +114
Fire: +2
Water: +0
Thunder: +2
Ice: +0
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Slugger x2
Attack Boost x1
|N/A
|Bone Coil Alpha +
|Thick Bone x1
Monster Toughbone x1
Ancient Bone x1
|Base: +114
Fire: +2
Water: +0
Thunder: +2
Ice: +0
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Horn Maestro x1
Partbreaker x1
|N/A
|Bone Greaves Alpha +
|Thick Bone x1
Monster Toughbone x1
Boulder Bone x1
|Base: +114
Fire: +2
Water: +0
Thunder: +2
Ice: +0
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Slugger x1
Horn Maestro x1
|N/A
|Brachydios Helm Alpha +
|Fine Brachydios Ebonshell x2
Brachydios Cortex x1
Brachydios Crown x2
Brachydios Pallium x1
|Base: +142
Fire: +3
Water: -2
Thunder: +1
Ice: -3
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Agitator 2x
Capacity Booster 1x
|Brachydios Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Agitator skill (3 pieces)
|Brachydios Mail Alpha +
|Fine Brachydios Ebonshell x2
Brachydios Pounder+ x1
Brachydios Crown x1
Monster Slogbone x5
|Base: +142
Fire: +3
Water: -2
Thunder: +1
Ice: -3
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Stamina Thief 2x
Agitator 1x
|Brachydios Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Agitator skill (3 pieces)
|Brachydios Braces Alpha +
|Fine Brachydios Ebonshell x2
Brachydios Cortex x2
Brachydios Pounder+ x1
Glowing Slime x3
|Base: +142
Fire: +3
Water: -2
Thunder: +1
Ice: -3
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Agitator 2x
Blast Resistance 2x
|Brachydios Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Agitator skill (3 pieces)
|Brachydios Faulds Alpha +
|Fire Brachydios Ebonshell x2
Brachydios Crown x1
Brachydios Lash x1
Glowing Slime x3
|Base: +142
Fire: +3
Water: -2
Thunder: +1
Ice: -3
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Blast Attack x2
Stamina Thief x1
|Brachydios Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Agitator skill (3 pieces)
|Brachydios Greaves Alpha +
|Fine Brachydios Ebonshell x2
Brachydios Cortex x1
Brachydios Pounder+ x2
Barnos Hardclaw x4
|Base: +142
Fire: +3
Water: -2
Thunder: +1
Ice: -3
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Agitator 2x
Artillery 2x
|Brachydios Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Agitator skill (3 pieces)
|Rex Roar Helm Alpha +
|Brute Tigrex Cortex x3
Brute Tigrex Shard x2
Brute Tigrex Hardfang x2
Distorted Crystal x5
|Base: +158
Fire: +3
Water: -4
Thunder: -2
Ice: +0
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Attack Boost x3
Free Meal x1
|Tigrex Essence - Adds Free Meal Secret. Raises the maximum level of the Free Meal to Lv3 (3 pieces)
|Rex Roar Mail Alpha +
|Brute Tigrex Cortex x3
Brute Tigrex Shard x2
Brute Tigrex Hardfang x3
Afflicted Frenzybone x3
|Base: +158
Fire: +3
Water: -4
Thunder: -2
Ice: +0
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Attack Boost x3
Weakness Exploit x1
|Tigrex Essence - Adds Free Meal Secret. Raises the maximum level of the Free Meal to Lv3 (3 pieces)
|Rex Roar Greaves Alpha +
|Brute Tigrex Cortex x3
Brute Tigrex Hardclaw x2
Brute Tigrex Hardfang x2
Tigrex Mantle x1
|Base: +158
Fire: +3
Water: -4
Thunder: -2
Ice: +0
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Health Boost x3
Attack Boost x2
|Tigrex Essence - Adds Free Meal Secret. Raises the maximum level of the Free Meal to Lv3 (3 pieces)
|Rex Roar Coil Alpha +
|Brute Tigrex Cortex x3
Brute Tigrex Hardclaw x3
Tigrex Lash x1
Twilight Crystal x3
|Base: +158
Fire: +3
Water: -4
Thunder: -2
Ice: +0
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Recovery Up x3
Weakness Exploit x1
|Tigrex Essence - Adds Free Meal Secret. Raises the maximum level of the Free Meal to Lv3 (3 pieces)
|Rex Roar Braces Alpha +
|Brute Tigrex Cortex x3
Brute Tigrex Shard x2
Brute Tigrex Hardclaw x2
Malformed Frenzybone x3
|Base: +158
Fire: +3
Water: -4
Thunder: -2
Ice: +0
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Agitator x3
Weakness Exploit x1
|Tigrex Essence - Adds Free Meal Secret. Raises the maximum level of the Free Meal to Lv3 (3 pieces)
|Buff Chest Alpha +
|Buff Ticket x1
Rajang Wildpelt x3
Gold Rajang Pelt + x1
|Base: +154
Fire: +2
Water: -1
Thunder: +0
Ice: -1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Agitator x3
Fortify x1
|N/A
|Buff Arms Alpha +
|Buff Ticket x1
Rajang Hardfang x3
Rajang Hardclaw x3
|Base: +154
Fire: +2
Water: -1
Thunder: +0
Ice: -1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Attack Boost x3
Resuscitate x1
|N/A
|Buff Waist Alpha +
|Buff Ticket x1
Rajang Wildpelt x3
Rajang Tail x2
|Base: +154
Fire: +2
Water: -1
Thunder: +0
Ice: -1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Agitator x2
Heroics x3
|N/A
|Buff Legs Alpha +
|Buff Ticket x1
Rajang Hardfang x3
Gold Rajang Pelt + x1
|Base: +154
Fire: +2
Water: -1
Thunder: +0
Ice: -1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Attack Boost x3
Heroics x2
|N/A
|Clockwork Helm Alpha +
|Steam Ticket x2
Monster Slogbone x3
Eltalite Ore x5
Dragonbone Artifact x1
|Base: +142
Fire: +2
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: -1
Dragon: -1
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Agitator 2x
Partbreaker 1x
|Commission Alchemy - Raises the maximum level of the Bombardier skill (3 pieces)
|Clockwork Mail Alpha +
|Steam Ticket x2
Monster Slogbone x3
Spiritvein Crystal x4
Torpor Sac x3
|Base: +142
Fire: +2
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: -1
Dragon: -1
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Agitator 2x
Special Ammo Boost 1x
|Commission Alchemy - Raises the maximum level of the Bombardier skill (3 pieces)
|Clockwork Vambraces Alpha +
|Steam Ticket x2
Monster Toughbone x2
Eltalite Ore x5
Purecrystal x1
|Base: +142
Fire: +2
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: -1
Dragon: -1
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Bombardier x3
Tremor Resistance x1
|Commission Alchemy - Raises the maximum level of the Bombardier skill (3 pieces)
|Clockwork Coil Alpha +
|Steam Ticket x2
Monster Toughbone x2
Spiritvein x4
Ultraplegia Sac x3
|Base: +142
Fire: +2
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: -1
Dragon: -1
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Partbreaker x2
Sleep Functionality x1
|Commission Alchemy - Raises the maximum level of the Bombardier skill (3 pieces)
|Clockwork Greaves Alpha +
|Steam Ticket x2
Monster Toughbone x2
Eltalite Ore x5
Dragonebone Artifact x1
|Base: +142
Fire: +2
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: -1
Dragon: -1
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Critical Boost x1
Bombardier x2
|Commission Alchemy - Raises the maximum level of the Bombardier skill (3 pieces)
|Pukei Lagoon Hat Alpha +
|Coral Pukei-Pukei Cortex x3
Coral Pukei-Pukei Fellwing x2
Large Coral Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Flood Sac x2
|Base: +132
Fire: +0
Water: +3
Thunder: -2
Ice: -3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Critical Draw 2x
Item Prolonger 1x
|N/A
|Pukei Lagoon Mail Alpha +
|Coral Pukei-Pukei Cortex x2
Coral Pukei-Pukei Shard x2
Monster Toughbone x3
|Base: +132
Fire: +0
Water: +3
Thunder: -2
Ice: -3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Power Prolonger 1x
Critical Draw 1x
|N/A
|Pukei Lagoon Braces Alpha +
|Coral Pukei-Pukei Cortex x2
Coral Pukei-Pukei Shard x2
Bathycide Ore x2
|Base: +132
Fire: +0
Water: +3
Thunder: -2
Ice: -3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Partbreaker x1
Power Prolonger x1
|N/A
|Pukei Lagoon Coil Alpha +
|Coral Pukei-Pukei Cortex x2
Coral Pukei-Pukei Shard x2
Large Coral Pukei-Pukei Sac x1
|Base: +132
Fire: +0
Water: +3
Thunder: -2
Ice: -3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Water Attack x2
Partbreaker x1
|N/A
|Pukei Lagoon Greaves Alpha +
|Coral Pukei-Pukei Cortex x3
Corel Pukei-Pukei Lash x1
Corel Pukei-Pukei Fellwing x1
Flood Sac x2
|Base: +132
Fire: +0
Water: +3
Thunder: -2
Ice: -3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Item Prolonger x2
Water Attack x2
|N/A
|Cortos Cape Alpha +
|Cortos Hardclaw x2
Wingdarake Finehide x2
Frozen Bone x1
|Base: +116
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: +0
Ice: +2
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Hunger Resistance 2x
Jump Master 1x
|N/A
|Damascus Helm Alpha +
|Pure Dragon Blood x2
Meldspar Ore x3
Paolumu Fellwing x1
Gracium x1
|Base: +152
Fire: +4
Water: -2
Thunder: +0
Ice: +0
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Defense Boost 3x
Speed Sharpening 2x
|N/A
|Damascus Mail Alpha +
|Pure Dragon Blood x2
Meldspar Ore x3
Legiana Fellwing x1
Purecrystal x1
|Base: +152
Fire: +4
Water: -2
Thunder: +0
Ice: +0
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Focus 2x
Defense Boost 2x
|N/A
|Damascus Vambraces Alpha +
|Pure Dragon Blood x2
Meldspar Ore x3
Rathalos Fellwing x1
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Base: +152
Fire: +4
Water: -2
Thunder: +0
Ice: +0
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Handicraft 2x
Speed Sharpening 1x
|N/A
|Damascus Coil Alpha +
|Pure Dragon Blood x2
Meldspar Ore x3
Rathian Weave x1
Bathycite Ore x1
|Base: +152
Fire: +4
Water: -2
Thunder: +0
Ice: +0
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Focus x1
Guard x1
|N/A
|Damascus Greaves Alpha +
|Pure Dragon Blood x2
Meldspar Ore x3
Pukei-Pukei Fellwing x1
Spiritvein Crystal x1
|Base: +152
Fire: +4
Water: -2
Thunder: +0
Ice: +0
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Defense Boost 2x
Guard 2x
|N/A
|Death Garon Helm Alpha +
|Hard Ebony Odogaron Sinew x3
Ebony Odogaron Hardclaw x3
Ebony Odogaron Lash x1
Ebony Odogaron Mantle x1
|Base: +148
Fire: -2
Water: -3
Thunder: -2
Ice: -2
Dragon: +4
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Latent Power 2x
Tool Specialist 1x
|Odogaron Essence - Weapon sharpness does not decrease for a set time after sharpening (3 pieces)
|Death Garon Mail Alpha +
|Hard Ebony Odogaron Sinew x3
Ebony Odogaron Hardclaw x2
Ebony Odogaron Hardfang x2
Hornetaur Razorwing x4
|Base: +148
Fire: -2
Water: -3
Thunder: -2
Ice: -2
Dragon: +4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Critical Eye 3x
Dragon Resistance 2x
|Odogaron Essence - Weapon sharpness does not decrease for a set time after sharpening (3 pieces)
|Death Garon Braces Alpha +
|Hard Ebony Odogaron Sinew x3
Ebony Odogaron Shard x3
Ebony Odogaron Hardfang x2
Girros Shard x4
|Base: +148
Fire: -2
Water: -3
Thunder: -2
Ice: -2
Dragon: +4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Power Prolonger 1x
Dragon Attack 2x
|Odogaron Essence - Weapon sharpness does not decrease for a set time after sharpening (3 pieces)
|Death Garon Coil Alpha +
|Hard Ebony Odogaron Sinew x3
Ebony Odogaron Shard x2
Ebony Odogaron Hardfang x3
Monster Solidbone x4
|Base: +148
Fire: -2
Water: -3
Thunder: -2
Ice: -2
Dragon: +4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Dragon Attack x2
Latent Power x1
|Odogaron Essence - Weapon sharpness does not decrease for a set time after sharpening (3 pieces)
|Death Garon Greaves Alpha +
|Hard Ebony Odogaron Sinew x3
Ebony Odogaron Shard x3
Ebony Odogaron Lash x1
Tough Claw x3
|Base: +148
Fire: -2
Water: -3
Thunder: -2
Ice: -2
Dragon: +4
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Tool Specialist 2x
Power Prolonger 1x
|Odogaron Essence - Weapon sharpness does not decrease for a set time after sharpening (3 pieces)
|Diablos Helm Alpha +
|Diablos Chine x2
Diablos Cortex x1
Twisted Stouthorn x1
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Base: +140
Fire: +3
Water: -2
Thunder: +0
Ice: -3
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Critical Draw 2x
Slugger 1x
|Diablos Ambition - Raises the maximum level of the Slugger skill (3 pieces)
|Diablos Mail Alpha +
|Diablos Chine x2
Diablos Cortex x2
Blos Medulla x2
Monster Slogbone x2
|Base: +140
Fire: +3
Water: -2
Thunder: +0
Ice: -3
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Slugger 2x
Heroics 2x
|Diablos Ambition - Raises the maximum level of the Slugger skill (3 pieces)
|Diablos Vambraces Alpha +
|Diablos Chine x2
Diablos Cortex x2
Diablos Tailcase + x1
Kestodon Husk x2
|Base: +140
Fire: +3
Water: -2
Thunder: +0
Ice: -3
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Heroics 3x
Tremor Resistance 1x
|Diablos Ambition - Raises the maximum level of the Slugger skill (3 pieces)
|Diablos Coil Alpha +
|Diablos Chine x2
Diablos Cortex x1
Twisted Stouthorn x1
Kestodon Husk x4
|Base: +140
Fire: +3
Water: -2
Thunder: +0
Ice: -3
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Marathon Runner x2
Critical Draw x1
|Diablos Ambition - Raises the maximum level of the Slugger skill (3 pieces)
|Diablos Greaves Alpha +
|Diablos Chine x2
Diablos Cortex x1
Diablos Tailcase + x1
Monster Slogbone x5
|Base: +140
Fire: +3
Water: -2
Thunder: +0
Ice: -3
Dragon: +2
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Tremor Resistance 2x
Slugger 2x
|Diablos Ambition - Raises the maximum level of the Slugger skill (3 pieces)
|Direwolf Headgear
|?
|Base: +130
Fire: +2
Water: +0
Thunder: +0
Ice: +2
Dragon: +2
|Survival Expert x1
|N/A
|Direwolf Mail
|?
|Base: +130
Fire: +2
Water: +0
Thunder: +0
Ice: +2
Dragon: +2
|Attack Boost x1
|N/A
|Direwolf Vambraces
|?
|Base: +130
Fire: +2
Water: +0
Thunder: +0
Ice: +2
Dragon: +2
|Attack Boost x1
|N/A
|Direwolf Coil
|?
|Base: +130
Fire: +2
Water: +0
Thunder: +0
Ice: +2
Dragon: +2
|Clifhanger x1
|N/A
|Direwolf Greaves
|?
|Base: +130
Fire: +2
Water: +0
Thunder: +0
Ice: +2
Dragon: +2
|Survival Expert x1
|N/A
|Dober Helm Alpha +
|Large Elder Dragon Bone x2
Thick Bone x3
Uragaan Scute + x1
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Base: +152
Fire: -2
Water: +0
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Free Elm/Ammo Up 2x
Stamina Surge 1x
|N/A
|Dober Mail Alpha +
|Large Elder Dragon Bone x2
Thick Bone x3
Jyuratodus Grandfin x1
Monster Solidbone x3
|Base: +152
Fire: -2
Water: +0
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +4
3x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Attack Boost 2x
Effluvial Resistance 1x
|N/A
|Dober Vambraces Alpha +
|Large Elder Dragon Bone x2
Thick Bone x3
Lavasioth Grandfin x1
Dragonbone Artifact x3
|Base: +152
Fire: -2
Water: +0
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Stamina Surge 2x
Mushroomancer 1x
|N/A
|Dober Coil Alpha +
|Large Elder Dragon Bone x2
Thick Bone x3
Diablos Tailcase + x1
Monster Toughbone x5
|Base: +152
Fire: -2
Water: +0
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Attack Boost 2x
Stun Resistance 2x
|N/A
|Dober Greaves Alpha +
|Large Elder Dragon Bone x2
Thick Bone x3
Radobaan Oilshell + x1
Monster Slogbone x4
|Base: +152
Fire: -2
Water: +0
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Attack Boost 2x
Mushroomancer 2x
|N/A
|Dodogama Helm Alpha +
|Dodogama Thickhide x2
Dodogama Shard x1
Dodogama Mandible x1
Meldspar Ore x1
|Base: +120
Fire: +0
Water: +0
Thunder: -3
Ice: +0
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Blast Resistance 2x
Bombardier 1x
|N/A
|Dodogama Mail Alpha +
|Dodogama Thickhide x2
Dodogama Lash x1
Dodogama Mandible x1
Gastodon Husk x2
|Base: +120
Fire: +0
Water: +0
Thunder: -3
Ice: +0
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Blast Attack 2x
Artillery 1x
|N/A
|Dodogama Vambraces Alpha +
|Dodogama Thickhide x2
Dodogama Hardclaw x2
Dodogama Shard x2
Gastodon Husk x1
|Base: +120
Fire: +0
Water: +0
Thunder: -3
Ice: +0
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Bombardier x2
Blast Attack x1
|N/A
|Dodogama Coil Alpha +
|Dodogama Thickhide x2
Dodogama Shard x2
Dodogama Mandible x1
Eltalite Ore x2
|Base: +120
Fire: +0
Water: +0
Thunder: -3
Ice: +0
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Artillery x2
Blast Resistance x1
|N/A
|Dodogama Greaves Alpha +
|Dodogama Thickhide x2
Dodogama Lash x1
Dodogama Hardclaw x2
Meldspar Ore x1
|Base: +120
Fire: +0
Water: +0
Thunder: -3
Ice: +0
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Capacity Boost x1
Blast Attack x1
|N/A
|Fulgur Helm Alpha +
|Fulgur Anjanath Thickfur x3
Fulgur Anjanath Shard x2
Fulgur Anjanath Lash x1
Lightning Sac x3
|Base: +146
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Thunder: +2
Ice: -3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Weakness Exploit 1x
Resuscitate 1x
|Anjanath Dominance - Increases Stamina Cap (2 pieces)
|Fulgur Mail Alpha +
|Fulgur Anjanath Thickfur x3
Fulgur Anjanath Shard x2
Heavy Fulgur Anjanath Nosebone x1
Lightning Sac x2
|Base: +146
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Thunder: +2
Ice: -3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Flinch Free 1x
Stun Resistance 2x
|Anjanath Dominance - Increases Stamina Cap (2 pieces)
|Fulgur Vambraces Alpha +
|Fulgur Anjanath Thickfur x3
Fulgur Anjanath Shard x2
Fulgur Anjanath Lash x1
Lightning Sac x3
|Base: +146
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Thunder: +2
Ice: -3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Item Prolonger 2x
Thunder Attack 2x
|Anjanath Dominance - Increases Stamina Cap (2 pieces)
|Fulgur Coil Alpha +
|Fulgur Anjanath Thickfur x3
Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x1
Heavy Fulgur Anjanath Nosebone x2
Fulgur Anjanath Mantle x1
|Base: +146
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Thunder: +2
Ice: -3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Weakness Exploit x2
Item Prolonger x1
|Anjanath Dominance - Increases Stamina Cap (2 pieces)
|Fulgur Greaves Alpha +
|Fulgur Anjanath Thickfur x3
Fulgur Anjanath Shard x2
Flugur Anjanath Hardfang x2
Monster Solidbone x3
|Base: +146
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Thunder: +2
Ice: -3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Thunder Attack 2x
Special Ammo Boost 1x
|Anjanath Dominance - Increases Stamina Cap (2 pieces)
|Gajau Boots Alpha +
|Gajau Thickhide x2
Streel Gajau Whisker x1
Eltalite Ore x2
|Base: +116
Fire: +0
Water: +5
Thunder: +0
Ice: +0
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Aquatic/Polar Mobility x2
Water Attack x2
|N/A
|Gastodon Horn Alpha +
|Gastodon Husk x3
Prized Pelt x1
Thick Bone x3
|Base: +116
Fire: +3
Water: +0
Thunder: +0
Ice: +0
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Flinch Free 2x
Blast Resistance 1x
|N/A
|Girros Headgear Alpha +
|Great Girros Thickhide x2
Great Girros Hardfang x1
Ultraplegia Sac x1
Warped Bone x2
|Base: +116
Fire: +0
Water: -3
Thunder: +2
Ice: +0
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Horn Maestro 2x
Paralysis Resistance 1x
|N/A
|Girros Mail Alpha +
|Great Girros Thickhide x2
Great Girros Shard x2
Great Girros Hardhood x1
Girros Shard x2
|Base: +116
Fire: +0
Water: -3
Thunder: +2
Ice: +0
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Paralysis Resistance x2
Free Elm/Ammo Up x1
|N/A
|Girros Vambraces Alpha +
|Great Girros Thickhide x2
Great Girros Shard x2
Great Girros Hardhood x1
Warped Bone x2
|Base: +116
Fire: +0
Water: -3
Thunder: +2
Ice: +0
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Free Elem/Ammo Up x1
Effluvia Resistance x2
|N/A
|Girros Coil Alpha +
|Great Girros Thickhide x2
Great Girros Lash x1
Ultraplegia Sac x1
Girros Shard x1
|Base: +116
Fire: +0
Water: -3
Thunder: +2
Ice: +0
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Effluvial Expert x1
Paralysis Attack x2
|N/A
|Girros Greaves Alpha +
|Great Girros Thickhide x2
Great Girros Hardfang x2
Great Girros Shard x2
Girros Shard x1
|Base: +116
Fire: +0
Water: -3
Thunder: +2
Ice: +0
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Paralysis Attack x2
Free Elem/Ammo Up x1
|N/A
|Glavenus Helm Alpha +
|Glavenus Cortex x2
Glavenus Hardfang x2
Glavenus Hellshell x1
Glavenus Mantle x1
|Base: +142
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -1
Dragon: -1
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Focus 2x
Handicraft 1x
|Glavenus Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Maximum Might skill (3 pieces)
|Glavenus Mail Alpha +
|Glavenus Cortex x2
Glavenus Hardfang x1
Molten Bursa x2
Firecell Stone x2
|Base: +142
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -1
Dragon: -1
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Power Prolonger 2x
Maximum Might 1x
|Glavenus Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Maximum Might skill (3 pieces)
|Glavenus Braces Alpha +
|Glavenus Cortex x2
Glavenus Hellshell x2
Glavenus Tailedge x1
Purecrystal x1
|Base: +142
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -1
Dragon: -1
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Maximum Might x2
Focus x1
|Glavenus Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Maximum Might skill (3 pieces)
|Glavenus Faulds Alpha +
|Glavernus Cortex x2
Glavernus Shard x2
Glavernus Hardfang x1
Molten Bursa x2
|Base: +142
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -1
Dragon: -1
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Maximum Might x2
Normal Shots x1
|Glavenus Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Maximum Might skill (3 pieces)
|Glavenus Greaves Alpha +
|Glavenus Cortex x2
Glavenus Shard x1
Glavenus Hellshell x2
Molten Bursa x2
|Base: +142
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -1
Dragon: -1
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Handicraft x2
Heat Guard x1
|Glavenus Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Maximum Might skill (3 pieces)
|Guild Palace Helm Alpha +
|Hero King Coin x 1
Tigrex Coin x2
Black Belt Coin x2
Velkhana Crownhorn x2
|Base: +154
Fire: +1
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: +1
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Health Boost x2,
Offensive Guard x1
|Guild Pride
Good Luck, Good chance of increased quest rewards (no effect when joining mid-quest) (2 pieces)
Carving Master, Lets you carve one additional time (no effect when joining mid-quest) (4 pieces)
|Guild Palace Mail Alpha +
|Hero King Coin x 1
Zinogre Coin x 3
Black Belt Coin x2
Teostra Mane + x3
|Base: +154
Fire: +1
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: +1
Dragon: +1
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Agitator x2
Heroics x1
|Guild Pride
Good Luck, Good chance of increased quest rewards (no effect when joining mid-quest) (2 pieces)
Carving Master, Lets you carve one additional time (no effect when joining mid-quest) (4 pieces)
|Guild Palace Braces Alpha +
|Hero King Coin x1
Zinogre Coin x2
Black Belt Coin x2
Daora Hardclaw x3
|Base: +154
Fire: +1
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: +1
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Offensive Guard x2
Heroics x1
|Guild Pride
Good Luck, Good chance of increased quest rewards (no effect when joining mid-quest) (2 pieces)
Carving Master, Lets you carve one additional time (no effect when joining mid-quest) (4 pieces)
|Guild Palace Coil Alpha +
|Hero King Coin x1
Tigrex Coin x3
Black Belt Coin x2
Deceased Shard x4
|Base: +154
Fire: +1
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: +1
Dragon: +1
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Agitator x3
Resuscitate x1
|Guild Pride
Good Luck, Good chance of increased quest rewards (no effect when joining mid-quest) (2 pieces)
Carving Master, Lets you carve one additional time (no effect when joining mid-quest) (4 pieces)
|Guild Palace Greaves Alpha +
|Hero King Coin x1
Tigrex Coin x3
Black Belt Coin x2
Deceased Shard x4
|Base: +154
Fire: +1
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: +1
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Heroics x3
Health Boost x1
|Guild Pride
Good Luck, Good chance of increased quest rewards (no effect when joining mid-quest) (2 pieces)
Carving Master, Lets you carve one additional time (no effect when joining mid-quest) (4 pieces)
|Guildwork Head Alpha +
|Research Commission Ticket + x1
Forest Crystal x2
Woodland Greatbone x2
Steam Ticket x1
|Base: +162
Fire: +2
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: +2
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Botanist x3
Honey Hunter x1
|Guild Pride
Good Luck, Good chance of increased quest rewards (no effect when joining mid-quest) (2 pieces)
Carving Master, Lets you carve one additional time (no effect when joining mid-quest) (4 pieces)
|Guildwork Body Alpha +
|Research Commission Ticket + x1
Wasteland Crystal x2
Wasteland Cragbone x2
Boaboa Ticket x1
|Base: +162
Fire: +2
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: +2
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Cliffhanger x1
Flinch Free x1
|Guild Pride
Good Luck, Good chance of increased quest rewards (no effect when joining mid-quest) (2 pieces)
Carving Master, Lets you carve one additional time (no effect when joining mid-quest) (4 pieces)
|Guildwork Braces Alpha +
|Research Commission Ticket + x1
Coral Crystal x2
Coral Crimsonbone x2
Ancient Fragment x1
|Base: +162
Fire: +2
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: +2
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Geologist x2
Botanist x1
|Guild Pride
Good Luck, Good chance of increased quest rewards (no effect when joining mid-quest) (2 pieces)
Carving Master, Lets you carve one additional time (no effect when joining mid-quest) (4 pieces)
|Guildwork Waist Alpha +
|Research Commission Ticket + x1
Effluvial Crystal x2
Effluvial Frenzybone x2
Thermae Ticket x1
|Base: +162
Fire: +2
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: +2
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Forager's Luck x1
Detector x1
|Guild Pride
Good Luck, Good chance of increased quest rewards (no effect when joining mid-quest) (2 pieces)
Carving Master, Lets you carve one additional time (no effect when joining mid-quest) (4 pieces)
|Guildwork Feet Alpha +
|Research Commission Ticket + x1
Frozen Bone x3
Fierce Dragonvein Bone x5
Conqueror's Seal x1
|Base: +162
Fire: +2
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: +2
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Flinch Free x2
Geologist x1
|Guild Pride
Good Luck, Good chance of increased quest rewards (no effect when joining mid-quest) (2 pieces)
Carving Master, Lets you carve one additional time (no effect when joining mid-quest) (4 pieces)
|High Metal Helm Alpha +
|Batchycite Ore x1
Meldspar Ore x2
Eltalite Ore x2
Tough Claw x1
|Base: +128
Fire: +0
Water: -1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Ice Resistance 2x
Earplugs 2x
|N/A
|High Metal Mail Alpha +
|Batchycite Ore x1
Meldspar Ore x2
Eltalite Ore x2
Tough Claw x1
|Base: +128
Fire: +0
Water: -1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Earplugs 2x
Ice Attack 1x
|N/A
|High Metal Braces Alpha +
|Bathycide Ore x1
Meldspar Ore x1
Eltalite Ore x2
|Base: +128
Fire: +0
Water: -1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Defense Boost x2
Ice Attack x2
|N/A
|High Metal Coil Alpha +
|Bathycite Ore x1
Meldspar Ore x1
Eltalite Ore x2
|Base: +128
Fire: +0
Water: -1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
Dragon: +0
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Capacity Boost x1
Defense Boost x2
|N/A
|High Metal Greaves Alpha +
|Bathycide Ore x1
Meldspar Ore x2
Eltalite Ore x2
Gajau Thickhide x1
|Base: +128
Fire: +0
Water: -1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
Dragon: +0
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Heavy Artillery x2
Ice Resistance x1
|N/A
|Hornetaur Helm Alpha +
|Hornetaur Razorwing x2
Monster Essence x1
Meldspar Ore x1
|Base: +116
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Thunder: +0
Ice: +0
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Weakness Exploit 1x
Dragon Attack 2x
|N/A
|Hornetaur Mail Alpha +
|Hornetaur Razorwing x1
Monster Essence x1
Eltalite Ore x1
|Base: +116
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Thunder: +0
Ice: +0
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Effluvial Expert 1x
Hunger Resistance 2x
|N/A
|Hornetaur Vambraces Alpha +
|Hornetaur Razorwing x1
Monster Essence x1
Eltalite Ore x1
|Base: +116
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Thunder: +0
Ice: +0
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Free Meal x1
Handicraft x1
|N/A
|Hornetaur Coil Alpha +
|Hornetaur Razorwing x1
Monster Essence x2
Eltalite Ore x2
|Base: +116
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Thunder: +0
Ice: +0
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Weakness Exploit x1
Hunger Resistance x1
|N/A
|Hornetaur Greaves Alpha +
|Hornetaur Razorwing x1
Monster Essence x2
Eltalite Ore x2
|Base: +116
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Thunder: +0
Ice: +0
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Handicraft x1
Dragon Attack x1
|N/A
|Ingot Helm Alpha +
|Meldspar Ore x2
Monster Slogbone x1
Eltalite Ore x5
|Base: +136
Fire: -2
Water: +0
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Thunder Attack 2x
Windproof 1x
|N/A
|Ingot Mail Alpha +
|Meldspar Ore x2
Monster Slogbone x1
Spiritvein Crystal x5
|Base: +136
Fire: -2
Water: +0
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Thunder Resistance 2x
Free Elm/Ammo Up 1x
|N/A
|Ingot Vambraces Alpha +
|Meldspar Ore x2
Monster Slogbone x1
Bathycite Ore x3
|Base: +136
Fire: -2
Water: +0
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Health Boost x2
Thunder Attack x2
|N/A
|Ingot Coil Alpha +
|Meldspar Ore x2
Monster Slogbone x1
Purecrystal x1
|Base: +136
Fire: -2
Water: +0
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Windproof x2
Free Elem/Ammo up x1
|N/A
|Ingot Greaves Alpha +
|Meldspar Ore x2
Monster Slogbone x1
Gracium x3
|Base: +136
Fire: -2
Water: +0
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Defense Boost x2
Free Elem/Ammo Up x1
|N/A
|Jagras Helm Alpha +
|Great Jagras Thickhide x1
Great Jagras Shard x3
Monster Toughbone x2
Jagras Shard x1
|Base: +116
Fire: -2
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Speed Eating 2x
Attack Boost 2x
|N/A
|Jagras Mail Alpha +
|Great Jagras Thickhide x1
Great Jagras Shard x1
Great Jagras Hardclaw x1
Jagras Shard x1
|Base: +116
Fire: -2
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Evade Extender 1x
Attack Boost x2
|N/A
|Jagras Vambraces Alpha +
|Great Jagras Thickhide x1
Great Jagras Mane+ x2
Great Jagras Hardclaw x1
Tough Claw x2
|Base: +116
Fire: -2
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Evade Extender x2
Recovery Up x1
|N/A
|Jagras Coil Alpha +
|Great Jagras Thickhide x1
Great Jagras Shard x1
Great Jagras Mane + x1
Jagras Shard x1
|Base: +116
Fire: -2
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Recovery Up x1
Speed Eating x1
|N/A
|Jagras Greaves Alpha +
|Great Jagras Thickhide x1
Great Jagras Shard x1
Great Jagras Mane+ x1
Jagras Shard x1
|Base: +116
Fire: -2
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Free Meal x1
Recovery Up x1
|N/A
|Jyura Helm Alpha +
|Jyuratodus Cortex x1
Jyuratodus Hardfang x2
Jyuratodus Grandfin x1
Steel Gajau Whisker x1
|Base: +118
Fire: -1
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +0
Dragon: +0
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Latent Power 2x
Focus 1x
|N/A
|Jyura Mail Alpha +
|Jyuratodus Cortex x1
Jyuratodus Shard x2
Gajau Thickhide x2
|Base: +118
Fire: -1
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +0
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Latent Power 1x
Water Attack 2x
|N/A
|Jyura Vambraces Alpha +
|Jyuratodus Cortex x1
Jyuratodus Shard x1
Monster Toughbone x2
|Base: +118
Fire: -1
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +0
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Water Attack x2
Ice Resistance x1
|N/A
|Jyura Coil Alpha +
|Jyuratodus Cortex x1
Jyuratodus Shard x1
Flood Sac x2
|Base: +118
Fire: -1
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +0
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Ice Resistance x2
Latent Power x1
|N/A
|Jyura Greaves Alpha +
|Jyuratodus Cortex x1
Jyuratodus Hardfang x1
Jyuratodus Grandfin x2
|Base: +118
Fire: -1
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +0
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Focus x2
Water Attack x1
|N/A
|Kadachi Hat Alpha +
|Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2
Tobi-Kadachi Cathode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x1
Monster Essence x3
|Base: +120
Fire: +0
Water: -3
Thunder: +3
Ice: +0
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Constitution 2x
Evade Extender 1x
|N/A
|Kadachi Mail Alpha +
|Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2
Tobi-Kadachi Shard x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane+ x1
|Base: +120
Fire: +0
Water: -3
Thunder: +3
Ice: +0
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Jump Master 1x
Constitution 1x
|N/A
|Kadachi Vambraces Alpha +
|Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2
Tobi-Kadachi Shard x1
Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x2
Lightning Sac x2
|Base: +120
Fire: +0
Water: -3
Thunder: +3
Ice: +0
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Evade Extender x2
Thunder Attack x2
|N/A
|Kadachi Coil Alpha +
|Tobi-Kodachi Thickfur x2
Tobi-Kadachi Shard x2
Lightning Sac x1
|Base: +120
Fire: +0
Water: -3
Thunder: +3
Ice: +0
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Thunder Attack x2
Thunder Resistance x1
|N/A
|Kadachi Greaves Alpha+
|Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane+ x2
Tobi-Kadachi Cathode x1
|Base: +120
Fire: +0
Water: -3
Thunder: +3
Ice: +0
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Thunder Resistance x2
Constitution x1
|N/A
|Kestodon Guards Alpha +
|Kestodon Husk x3
Thick Bone x2
|Base: +116
Fire: +4
Water: +0
Thunder: +0
Ice: +0
Dragon: +0
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Affinity Sliding x1
Focus x2
|N/A
|Kirin Horn Alpha +
|Kirin Silvermane x3
Kirin Finehide x1
Kirin Azure Horn+ x3
Glavenus Mantle x1
|Base: +154
Fire: -3
Water: -2
Thunder: +4
Ice: -2
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Marathon Runner 2x
Divine Blessing 2x
|Kirin Divinity - Adds Great Luck. High chance of increased quest rewards. (3 pieces)
|Kirin Jacket Alpha +
|Kirin Silvermane x3
Kirin Finehide x1
Kirin Thundertail+ x3
Brachydios Pallium x1
|Base: +154
Fire: -3
Water: -2
Thunder: +4
Ice: -2
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Critical Eye 3x
Divine Blessing 1x
|Kirin Divinity - Adds Great Luck. High chance of increased quest rewards. (3 pieces)
|Kirin Longarms Alpha +
|Kirin Silvermane x3
Kirin Finehide x1
Kirin Thundertail+ x3
Dragonbone Artifact x1
|Base: +154
Fire: -3
Water: -2
Thunder: +4
Ice: -2
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Thunder Attack 3x
Marathon Runner 1x
|Kirin Divinity - Adds Great Luck. High chance of increased quest rewards. (3 pieces)
|Kirin Hoop Alpha +
|Kirin Silvermane x3
Kiring Finehide x2
Pure Dragon Blood x1
Purecrystal x1
|Base: +154
Fire: -3
Water: -2
Thunder: +4
Ice: -2
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Blight Resistance x2
Free Elm/Ammo Up 1x
|Kirin Divinity - Adds Great Luck. High chance of increased quest rewards. (3 pieces)
|Kirin Leg Guards Alpha +
|Kirin Silvermane x3
Kirin Azure Horn+ x2
Kirin Thundertail+ x2
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Base: +154
Fire: -3
Water: -2
Thunder: +4
Ice: -2
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Free Elm/Ammo Up 2x
Critical Eye 2x
|Kirin Divinity - Adds Great Luck. High chance of increased quest rewards. (3 pieces)
|Kulu Headpiece Alpha +
|Kulu-Ya-Ku Thickhide x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Shard x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x1
Jagras Shard x2
|Base: +116
Fire: +0
Water: -3
Thunder: +0
Ice: +1
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Slinger Capacity 2x
Critical Boost 1x
|N/A
|Kulu Mail Alpha +
|Kulu-Ya-Ku Thickhide x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x1
Large Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1
Jagras Shard x1
|Base: +116
Fire: +0
Water: -3
Thunder: +0
Ice: +1
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Stamina Surge 1x
Critical Eye 2x
|N/A
|Kulu Vambraces Alpha +
|Kulu-Ya-Ku Thickhide x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Shard x1
Eltalite Ore x3
|Base: +116
Fire: +0
Water: -3
Thunder: +0
Ice: +1
Dragon: +0
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Critical Boost x1
Pro Transporter x1
|N/A
|Kulu Coil Alpha +
|Kulu-Ya-Ku Thickhide x2
Large Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1
Jagras Shard x1
|Base: +116
Fire: +0
Water: -3
Thunder: +0
Ice: +1
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Item Prolonger x2
Critical Eye x1
|N/A
|Kulu Greaves Alpha +
|Kulu-Ya-Ku Thickhide x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Shard x1
Jagras Shard x2
|Base: +116
Fire: +0
Water: -3
Thunder: +0
Ice: +1
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Critical Eye x2
Item Prolonger x1
|N/A
|Kushala Glare Alpha +
|Daora Cortex x4
Daora Shard x3
Daora Hardclaw x1
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Base: +156
Fire: +0
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +4
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Ice Attack 2x
Evade Window 2x
|Kushala Daora Flight - Negates all wind pressure. (3 pieces)
|Kushala Cista Alpha +
|Daora Cortex x4
Daora Fellwing x3
Daora Lash x2
Pure Dragon Blood x6
|Base: +156
Fire: +0
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +4
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Handicraft 3x
|Kushala Daora Flight - Negates all wind pressure. (3 pieces)
|Kushala Grip Alpha +
|Daora Cortex x4
Daora Fellwing x3
Daora Hardhorn x2
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Base: +156
Fire: +0
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +4
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Evade Window 3x
|Kushala Daora Flight - Negates all wind pressure. (3 pieces)
|Kushala Cocoon Alpha +
|Daora Cortex x4
Daora Shard x3
Daora Hardhorn x1
Amber Hardfang x3
|Base: +156
Fire: +0
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +4
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Ice Attack x3
Evade Extender x1
|Kushala Daora Flight - Negates all wind pressure. (3 pieces)
|Kushala Crus Alpha +
|Daora Cortex x4
Daora Hardclaw x2
Daora Lash x1
Nargacuga Mantle x1
|Base: +156
Fire: +0
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +4
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Evade Extender 2x
Handicraft 2x
|Kushala Daora Flight - Negates all wind pressure. (3 pieces)
|Lavasioth Helm Alpha +
|Lavasioth Cortex x2
Lavasioth Shard x2
Lavasioth Hardfang x1
Gastodon Husk x3
|Base: +140
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -2
Dragon: +2
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Fire Attack x2
Quick Sheath x1
|N/A
|Lavasioth Mail Alpha +
|Lavasioth Cortex x2
Lavasioth Shard x1
Conflagrant Sac x6
Monster Slogbone x4
|Base: +140
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -2
Dragon: +2
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Fire Attack x3
Heat Guard x1
|N/A
|Lavasioth Vambraces Alpha +
|Lavasioth Cortex x2
Lavasioth Hardfang x2
Lavasioth Grandfin x1
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Base: +140
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -2
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Peak Performance x2
Recovery Up x1
|N/A
|Lavasioth Coil Alpha +
|Lavasioth Cortex x2
Lavasioth Shard x1
Lavasioth Grandfin x2
Meldspar Ore x4
|Base: +140
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -2
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Quick Sheath x2
Recovery Up x2
|N/A
|Lavasioth Greaves Alpha +
|Lavasioth Cortex x2
Lavasioth Shard x2
Lavasioth Grandfin x1
Eltalite Ore x8
|Base: +140
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -2
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Spread/Power Shots x1
Fire Attack x2
|N/A
|Legiana Helm Alpha +
|Legiana Thickhide x2
Legiana Shard x2
Legiana Fellwing x1
Shamos Shard x3
|Base: +140
Fire: -1
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Divine Blessing 2x
Ice Attack 2x
|Legian Ambition - Increases max bow charge level by one (3 pieces)
|Legiana Mail Alpha +
|Legiana Thickhide x2
Legiana Fellwing x2
Legiana Hardclaw x1
Purecrystal x1
|Base: +140
Fire: -1
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Evade Window 2x
Divine Blessing 2x
|Legian Ambition - Increases max bow charge level by one (3 pieces)
|Legiana Vambraces Alpha +
|Legiana Thickhide x2
Legiana Shard x1
Legiana Hardclaw x2
Tough Claw x3
|Base: +140
Fire: -1
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Airborne x1
Evade Window 2x
|Legian Ambition - Increases max bow charge level by one (3 pieces)
|Legiana Coil Alpha +
|Legiana Thickhide x2
Legiana Shard x1
Legiana Tail Webbing + x2
Cryo Sac x3
|Base: +140
Fire: -1
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Ice Attack x2
Windproof x2
|Legian Ambition - Increases max bow charge level by one (3 pieces)
|Legiana Greaves Alpha +
|Legiana Thickhide x2
Legiana Fellwing x1
Legiana Tail Webbing+ x1
Wingdrake Finehide x3
|Base: +140
Fire: -1
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Ice Resistance 2x
Critical Draw 1x
|Legian Ambition - Increases max bow charge level by one (3 pieces)
|Lumu Hat Alpha +
|Paolumu Thickfur x2
Paolumu Shard x2
Paolumu Cortex x2
|Base: +130
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: +0
Ice: +1
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Stamina Surge 2x
Windproof 1x
|N/A
|Lumu Mail Alpha +
|Paolumu Thickfur x2
Paolumu Shard x2
Monster Toughbone x3
|Base: +130
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: +0
Ice: +1
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Master Mounter x1
Artillery x1
|N/A
|Lumu Vambraces Alpha +
|Paolumu Thickfur x2
Paolumu Fellwing x1
Bathycite Ore x3
|Base: +130
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: +0
Ice: +1
Dragon: +0
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Artillery x2
Windproof x1
|N/A
|Lumu Coil Alpha +
|Paolumu Thickfur x2
Paolumu Shard x2
Paolumu Fellwing x1
|Base: +130
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: +0
Ice: +1
Dragon: +0
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Divine Blessing x2
Windproof x1
|N/A
|Lumu Greaves Alpha +
|Paolumu Thickfur x2
Paolumu Fellwing x2
Paolumu Cortex x3
|Base: +130
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: +0
Ice: +1
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Windproof x2
Stamina Surge x1
|N/A
|Lumu Phantasm Hood Alpha +
|Nightshade Paolumu Thickfur x2
Nightshade Paolumu Shard x1
Paolumu Cortex x3
|Base: +132
Fire: -3
Water: -3
Thunder: +2
Ice: +1
Dragon: +1
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Weakness Exploit x1
Wide-Range x1
|N/A
|Lumu Phantasm Mail Alpha +
|Nightshade Paolumu Thickfur x2
Nightshade Paolumu Shard x2
Torpor Sac x3
|Base: +132
Fire: -3
Water: -3
Thunder: +2
Ice: +1
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Wide-Range x2
Maximum Might x1
|N/A
|Lumu Phantasm Braces Alpha +
|Nightshade Paolumu Thickfur x2
Nightshade Paolumu Fellwing x1
Monster Toughbone x3
|Base: +132
Fire: -3
Water: -3
Thunder: +2
Ice: +1
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Maximum Might x1
Sleep Attack x1
|N/A
|Lumu Phantasm Coil Alpha +
|Nightshade Paolumu Thickfur x2
Nightshade Paolumu Shard x2
Nightshade Paolumu Fellwing x2
|Base: +132
Fire: -3
Water: -3
Thunder: +2
Ice: +1
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Sleep Attack x2
Wide-Range x1
|N/A
|Lumu Phantasm Greaves Alpha +
|Nightshade Paolumu Thickfur x2
Nightshade Paolumu Fellwing x1
Paolumu Cortex x1
|Base: +132
Fire: -3
Water: -3
Thunder: +2
Ice: +1
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Sleep Resistance x2
Wide-Range x1
|N/A
|Tentacle Cowl Alpha +
|Namielle Finehide x2
Namielle Hardclaw x3
Large Elder Dragon Bone x5
Urgaan Pallium x1
|Base: +158
Fire: -3
Water: +4
Thunder: +3
Ice: +0
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Constitution x3
Maximum Might x1
|Namielle Divinity
Continually attacking a monster activates Free Element/Ammo Up Lv2 and increases elemental damage (4 pieces).
Continually attacking a monster activates Free Element/Ammo Up Lv3 and increases elemental damage (5 pieces).
|Tentacle Cloak Alpha +
|Namielle Finehide x2
Namielle Hardclaw x2
Namielle Whisker x1
Rimed Hide x3
|Base: +158
Fire: -3
Water: +4
Thunder: +3
Ice: +0
Dragon: -2
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Blight Resistance x2
Tool Specialist x1
|Namielle Divinity
Continually attacking a monster activates Free Element/Ammo Up Lv2 and increases elemental damage (4 pieces).
Continually attacking a monster activates Free Element/Ammo Up Lv3 and increases elemental damage (5 pieces).
|Tentacle Gloves Alpha +
|Namielle Finehide x2
Namielle Fellwing x2
Namielle Whisker x1
Fey Wyvern Gem x1
|Base: +158
Fire: -3
Water: +4
Thunder: +3
Ice: +0
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Tool Specialist x2
Maximum Might x2
|Namielle Divinity
Continually attacking a monster activates Free Element/Ammo Up Lv2 and increases elemental damage (4 pieces).
Continually attacking a monster activates Free Element/Ammo Up Lv3 and increases elemental damage (5 pieces).
|Tentacle Coil Alpha +
|Namielle Finehide x2
Namielle Whisker x2
Namielle Lash x1
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Base: +158
Fire: -3
Water: +4
Thunder: +3
Ice: +0
Dragon: -2
3x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Constitution x2
Stamina Surge x1
|Namielle Divinity
Continually attacking a monster activates Free Element/Ammo Up Lv2 and increases elemental damage (4 pieces).
Continually attacking a monster activates Free Element/Ammo Up Lv3 and increases elemental damage (5 pieces).
|Tentacle Greaves Alpha +
|Namielle Finehide x2
Namielle Fellwing x2
Pure Dragon Blood x1
Rathian Mantle x3
|Base: +158
Fire: -3
Water: +4
Thunder: +3
Ice: +0
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Stamina Surge x2
Blight Resistance 1x
|Namielle Divinity
Continually attacking a monster activates Free Element/Ammo Up Lv2 and increases elemental damage (4 pieces).
Continually attacking a monster activates Free Element/Ammo Up Lv3 and increases elemental damage (5 pieces).
|Nargacuga Helm Alpha +
|Nargacuga Blackfur+ x2
Nargacuga Hardfang x1
Nargacuga Tailspear x2
Steel Gajau Whisker x2
|Base: +140
Fire: -2
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +0
Dragon: +0
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Peak Performance x2
Piercing Shots 1x
|Nargacuga Essence - Greatly reduces sharpness loss and bows and bowguns have a chance not to expend coating or ammo (3 pieces)
|Nargacuga Mail Alpha +
|Nargacuga Blackfur+ x2
Nargacuga Shard x1
Nargacuga Lash x1
Gajau Thickhide x3
|Base: +140
Fire: -2
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +0
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Evade Window x2
Speed Crawler x1
|Nargacuga Essence - Greatly reduces sharpness loss and bows and bowguns have a chance not to expend coating or ammo (3 pieces)
|Nargacuga Vambraces Alpha +
|Nargacuga Blackfur+ x2
Nargacuga Shard x1
Nargacuga Hardfang x2
Prized Pelt x4
|Base: +140
Fire: -2
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +0
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Stamina Surge x2
Stealth x2
|Nargacuga Essence - Greatly reduces sharpness loss and bows and bowguns have a chance not to expend coating or ammo (3 pieces)
|Nargacuga Faulds Alpha +
|Nargacuga Blackfur + x2
Nargacuga Cutwing + x2
Nargacuga Lash x1
Nargacuga Mantle x1
|Base: +140
Fire: -2
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +0
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Evade Window x2
Stamina Surge x1
|Nargacuga Essence - Greatly reduces sharpness loss and bows and bowguns have a chance not to expend coating or ammo (3 pieces)
|Nargacuga Greaves Alpha +
|Nargacuga Blackfur+ x2
Nargacuga Shard x2
Nargacuga Cutwings+ x1
Vespoid Razorwing x3
|Base: +140
Fire: -2
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +0
Dragon: +0
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Evade Window x1
Peak Performance x1
|Nargacuga Essence - Greatly reduces sharpness loss and bows and bowguns have a chance not to expend coating or ammo (3 pieces)
|Odogaron Helm Alpha +
|Hard Odogaron Sinew x2
Odogaron Shard x1
Odogaron Hardfang x1
Warped Bone x3
|Base: +140
Fire: +2
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: -3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Bleeding Resistance x2
Critical Eye x2
|Odogaron Essence - Weapon sharpness does not decrease for a set time after sharpening (3 pieces)
|Odogaron Mail Alpha +
|Hard Odogaron Sinew x2
Odogaron Shard x2
Odogaron Lash x1
Hornetaur Razorwing x2
|Base: +140
Fire: +2
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: -3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Speed Sharpening 2x
Bleeding Resistance x1
|Odogaron Essence - Weapon sharpness does not decrease for a set time after sharpening (3 pieces)
|Odogaron Vambraces Alpha +
|Hard Odogaron Sinew x2
Odogaron Hardclaw x1
Odogaron Hardfang x2
Monster Essence x4
|Base: +140
Fire: +2
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: -3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Constitution 2x
Critical Eye 1x
|Odogaron Essence - Weapon sharpness does not decrease for a set time after sharpening (3 pieces)
|Odogaron Coil Alpha +
|Hard Odogaron Sinew x2
Odogaron Shard x2
Odogaron Hardfang x1
Monster Slogbone x4
|Base: +140
Fire: +2
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: -3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Critical Eye x3
Speed Sharpening x1
|Odogaron Essence - Weapon sharpness does not decrease for a set time after sharpening (3 pieces)
|Odogaron Greaves Alpha +
|Hard Odogaron Sinew x2
Odogaron Hardclaw x2
Odogaron Lash x1
Dragonbone Artifact x1
|Base: +140
Fire: +2
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: -3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Quick Sheath 2x
Critical Eye 1x
|Odogaron Essence - Weapon sharpness does not decrease for a set time after sharpening (3 pieces)
|Oolong Hair Alpha +
|Joyful Ticket x1
Spiritvein Crystal x2
|Base: +120
Fire: +1
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: -4
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Critical Eye x3
|Joyful Blessing
Joy's Gift Increases odds of getting special holiday Joy rewards (No effects when joining mid-quest) (3 pieces)
Joyful Gratitude Greatly increases odds of getting special holiday joy rewards. (No effects when joining mid-quest) (5 pieces)
|Oolong Vest Alpha +
|Joyful Ticket x1
Eltalite Ore x3
|Base: +120
Fire: +1
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: -4
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Stamina Surge x2
|Joyful Blessing
Joy's Gift Increases odds of getting special holiday Joy rewards (No effects when joining mid-quest) (3 pieces)
Joyful Gratitude Greatly increases odds of getting special holiday joy rewards. (No effects when joining mid-quest) (5 pieces)
|Oolong Sleeves Alpha +
|Joyful Ticket x1
Eltalite Ore x3
|Base: +120
Fire: +1
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: -4
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Coalescence x2
|Joyful Blessing
Joy's Gift Increases odds of getting special holiday Joy rewards (No effects when joining mid-quest) (3 pieces)
Joyful Gratitude Greatly increases odds of getting special holiday joy rewards. (No effects when joining mid-quest) (5 pieces)
|Oolong Waist Alpha +
|Joyful Ticket x1
Spiritvein Crystal x2
|Base: +120
Fire: +1
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: -4
Dragon: +1
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Constitution x3
|Joyful Blessing
Joy's Gift Increases odds of getting special holiday Joy rewards (No effects when joining mid-quest) (3 pieces)
Joyful Gratitude Greatly increases odds of getting special holiday joy rewards. (No effects when joining mid-quest) (5 pieces)
|Oolong Boots Alpha +
|Joyful Ticket x1
Spiritvein Crystal x2
|Base: +120
Fire: +1
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: -4
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Health Boost x2
|Joyful Blessing
Joy's Gift Increases odds of getting special holiday Joy rewards (No effects when joining mid-quest) (3 pieces)
Joyful Gratitude Greatly increases odds of getting special holiday joy rewards. (No effects when joining mid-quest) (5 pieces)
|Pukei Hat Alpha +
|Pukei-Pukei Cortex x2
Pukei-Pukei Fellwing x1
Large Pukei-Pukei Sac x1
|Base: +118
Fire: +0
Water: +3
Thunder: -3
Ice: +0
Dragon: +1
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Survival Expert 2x
Poison Resistance 1x
|N/A
|Pukei Mail Alpha +
|Pukei-Pukei Cortex x2
Pukei-Pukei Shard x2
Large Pukei-Pukei Sac x1
|Base: +118
Fire: +0
Water: +3
Thunder: -3
Ice: +0
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Item Prolonger 2x
Peak Performance 1x
|N/A
|Pukei Vambraces Alpha +
|Pukei-Pukei Cortex x2
Pukei-Pukei Shard x2
Monster Toughbone x2
Meldspar Ore x2
|Base: +118
Fire: +0
Water: +3
Thunder: -3
Ice: +0
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Peak Performance x2
Survival Expert x1
|N/A
|Pukei Coil Alpha +
|Pukei-Pukei Cortex x2
Pukei-Pukei Lash x1
Pukei-Pukei Fellwing x1
Deadly Poison Sac x2
|Base: +118
Fire: +0
Water: +3
Thunder: -3
Ice: +0
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Item Prolonger x1
Poison Attack x2
|N/A
|Pukei Greaves Alpha +
|Pukei-Pukei Cortex x2
Pukei-Pukei Shard x2
Large Pukei-Pukei Sac x1
|Base: +118
Fire: +0
Water: +3
Thunder: -3
Ice: +0
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Poison Resistance x2
Poison Attack x2
|N/A
|Golden Headdress Alpha +
|Rajang Wildpelt x4
Rajang Hardhorn x2
Rajang Tail x1
Gold Rajang Pelt + x2
|Base: +158
Fire: +2
Water: +0
Thunder: +3
Ice: -5
Dragon: +2
|Weakness Exploit x2
Handicraft x2
|Rajang's Rage
Adds Mind's Eye Ballistics. Prevents attacks from being deflected. Also shortens the distance before ammo and arrows reach maximum power (2 pieces)
Adds Protective Polish. Weapon sharpness does not decrease for a set amount of time after sharpening (4 pieces)
|Golden Haori Alpha +
|Rajang Wildpelt x4
Rajang Hardclaw x2
Rajang Hardfang x3
Purecrystal x1
|Base: +158
Fire: +2
Water: +0
Thunder: +3
Ice: -5
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Resentment x2
Speed Sharpening x2
|Rajang's Rage
Adds Mind's Eye Ballistics. Prevents attacks from being deflected. Also shortens the distance before ammo and arrows reach maximum power (2 pieces)
Adds Protective Polish. Weapon sharpness does not decrease for a set amount of time after sharpening (4 pieces)
|Golden Kote Alpha +
|Rajang Wildpelt x4
Rajang Hardhorn x1
Rajang Hardclaw x2
Rajang Tail x1
|Base: +158
Fire: +2
Water: +0
Thunder: +3
Ice: -5
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Resentment x1
Handicraft x2
|Rajang's Rage
Adds Mind's Eye Ballistics. Prevents attacks from being deflected. Also shortens the distance before ammo and arrows reach maximum power (2 pieces)
Adds Protective Polish. Weapon sharpness does not decrease for a set amount of time after sharpening (4 pieces)
|Golden Obi Alpha +
|Rajang Wildpelt x4
Rajang Handhorn x1
Rajang Hardfang x4
Gold Rajang Pelt + x1
|Base: +158
Fire: +2
Water: +0
Thunder: +3
Ice: -5
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Weakness Exploit x1
Handicraft x1
|Rajang's Rage
Adds Mind's Eye Ballistics. Prevents attacks from being deflected. Also shortens the distance before ammo and arrows reach maximum power (2 pieces)
Adds Protective Polish. Weapon sharpness does not decrease for a set amount of time after sharpening (4 pieces)
|Golden Hakama Alpha +
|Rajang Wildpelt x4
Rajang Hardclaw x2
Rajang Tail x1
Monster Toughbone x6
|Base: +158
Fire: +2
Water: +0
Thunder: +3
Ice: -5
Dragon: +2
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Resentment x2
Attack Boost x2
|Rajang's Rage
Adds Mind's Eye Ballistics. Prevents attacks from being deflected. Also shortens the distance before ammo and arrows reach maximum power (2 pieces)
Adds Protective Polish. Weapon sharpness does not decrease for a set amount of time after sharpening (4 pieces)
|Rath Heart Helm Alpha +
|Pink Rathian Cortex x3
Pink Rathian Shard x1
Rathian Weave x2
Monster Essence x2
|Base: +132
Fire: +3
Water: +0
Thunder: -3
Ice: +0
Dragon: -4
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Evade Extender 2x
Cliffhanger 1x
|Rathian Essence - Extends the duration of your poison's effect on monsters (2 pieces)
|Rath Heart Mail Alpha +
|Pink Rathian Cortex x3
Pink Rathian Shard x1
Rathian Weave x1
Shamos Shard x3
|Base: +132
Fire: +3
Water: +0
Thunder: -3
Ice: +0
Dragon: -4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Tool Specialist 2x
Handicraft 1x
|Rathian Essence - Extends the duration of your poison's effect on monsters (2 pieces)
|Rath Heart Braces Alpha +
|Pink Rathian Cortex x2
Pink Rathian Shard x2
Rathian Surspike x1
Purecrystal x1
|Base: +132
Fire: +3
Water: +0
Thunder: -3
Ice: +0
Dragon: -4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Windproof x2
Handicraft x1
|Rathian Essence - Extends the duration of your poison's effect on monsters (2 pieces)
|Rath Heart Coil Alpha +
|Pink Rathian Cortex x2
Pink Rathian Shard x1
Monster Toughbone x4
Meldspar Ore x3
|Base: +132
Fire: +3
Water: +0
Thunder: -3
Ice: +0
Dragon: -4
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Handicraft x1
Poison Resistance x2
|Rathian Essence - Extends the duration of your poison's effect on monsters (2 pieces)
|Rath Heart Greaves Alpha +
|Pink Rathian Cortex x2
Pink Rathian Shard x2
Rathian Weave x1
Conflagrant Sac x3
|Base: +132
Fire: +3
Water: +0
Thunder: -3
Ice: +0
Dragon: -4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Tool Specialist x1
Windproof x1
|Rathian Essence - Extends the duration of your poison's effect on monsters (2 pieces)
|Rath Soul Helm Alpha +
|Azure Rathalos Cortex x3
Azure Rathalos Shard x2
Rath Wingtalon+ x2
Monster Slogbone x5
|Base: +148
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: -3
Dragon: -4
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Critical Boost 1x
Cliffhanger 1x
|Rathalos Essence - Prevents attacks from being deflected. Also shortens the distance before ammo and arrows reach maximum power (3 pieces)
|Rath Soul Mail Alpha +
|Azure Rathalos Cortex x3
Azure Rathalos Shard x1
Azure Rathalos Lash x1
Meldspar Ore x4
|Base: +148
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: -3
Dragon: -4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Free Elm/Ammo Up 1x
Partbreaker 1x
|Rathalos Essence - Prevents attacks from being deflected. Also shortens the distance before ammo and arrows reach maximum power (3 pieces)
|Rath Soul Braces Alpha +
|Azure Rathalos Cortex x3
Azure Rathalos Fellwing x2
Rath Wingtalon+ x1
Barnos Hardclaw x2
|Base: +148
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: -3
Dragon: -4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Partbreaker 2x
Windproof 1x
|Rathalos Essence - Prevents attacks from being deflected. Also shortens the distance before ammo and arrows reach maximum power (3 pieces)
|Rath Soul Coil Alpha +
|Azure Rathalos Cortex x3
Azure Rathalos Shard x2
Azure Rathalos Fellwing x1
Wingdrake Finehide x3
|Base: +148
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: -3
Dragon: -4
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Windproof x2
Piercing Shots x1
|Rathalos Essence - Prevents attacks from being deflected. Also shortens the distance before ammo and arrows reach maximum power (3 pieces)
|Rath Soul Greaves Alpha +
|Azure Rathalos Cortex x3
Azure Rathalos Fellwing x1
Azure Rathalos Lash x1
Rathalos Mantle x1
|Base: +148
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: -3
Dragon: -4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Critical Boost 1x
Windproof 2x
|Rathalos Essence - Prevents attacks from being deflected. Also shortens the distance before ammo and arrows reach maximum power (3 pieces)
|Rathalos Helm Alpha +
|Rathalos Cortex x2
Rathalos Shard x4
Rathalos Wingtalon+ x2
Rathalos Medulla x2
|Base: +140
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Attack Boost 2x
Fire Attack 2x
|Rathalos Essence - Prevents attacks from being deflected. Also shortens the distance before ammo and arrows reach maximum power (3 pieces)
|Rathalos Mail Alpha +
|Rathalos Cortex x2
Rathalos Fellwing x2
Rathalos Lash x1
Rathalos Mantle x1
|Base: +140
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Weakness Exploit 2x
Fire Attack 1x
|Rathalos Essence - Prevents attacks from being deflected. Also shortens the distance before ammo and arrows reach maximum power (3 pieces)
|Rathalos Vambraces Alpha +
|Rathalos Cortex x2
Rathalos Shard x1
Rathalos Lash x1
Monster Slogbone x4
|Base: +140
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Jump Master 1x
Weakness Exploit 1x
|Rathalos Essence - Prevents attacks from being deflected. Also shortens the distance before ammo and arrows reach maximum power (3 pieces)
|Rathalos Coil Alpha +
|Rathalos Cortex x2
Rathalos Shard x2
Rathalos Fellwing x2
Conflagrant Sac x3
|Base: +140
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Fire Attack x2
Focus x2
|Rathalos Essence - Prevents attacks from being deflected. Also shortens the distance before ammo and arrows reach maximum power (3 pieces)
|Rathalos Greaves Alpha +
|Rathalos Cortex x2
Rathalos Fellwing x1
Rath Wingtalon+ x2
Conflagrant Sac x3
|Base: +140
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Slinger Capacity 2x
Attack Boost 2x
|Rathalos Essence - Prevents attacks from being deflected. Also shortens the distance before ammo and arrows reach maximum power (3 pieces)
|Rathian Helm Alpha +
|Rathian Cortex x2
Ratiahn Shard x2
Rathian Weave x2
|Base: +130
Fire: +2
Water: +0
Thunder: -2
Ice: +0
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Health Boost x2
Poison Attack x2
|Rathian Essence - Extends the duration of your poison's effect on monsters (2 pieces)
|Rathian Mail Alpha +
|Rathian Cortex x2
Ratiahn Weave x1
Eltalite Ore x5
|Base: +130
Fire: +2
Water: +0
Thunder: -2
Ice: +0
Dragon: -3
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Botanist x2
Recovery Up x1
|Rathian Essence - Extends the duration of your poison's effect on monsters (2 pieces)
|Rathian Vambraces Alpha +
|Rathian Cortex x2
Rathian Shard x2
Rathian Surspike x1
|Base: +130
Fire: +2
Water: +0
Thunder: -2
Ice: +0
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Poison Attack x2
Botanist x1
|Rathian Essence - Extends the duration of your poison's effect on monsters (2 pieces)
|Rathian Coil Alpha +
|Rathian Cortex x2
Rathian Shard x1
Monster Toughbone x4
|Base: +130
Fire: +2
Water: +0
Thunder: -2
Ice: +0
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Poison Resistance x2
Health Boost x1
|Rathian Essence - Extends the duration of your poison's effect on monsters (2 pieces)
|Rathian Greaves Alpha +
|Rathian Cortex x2
Rathian Weave x1
Conflagrant Sac x3
|Base: +130
Fire: +2
Water: +0
Thunder: -2
Ice: +0
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Recovery Up x2
Poison Resistance x1
|Rathian Essence - Extends the duration of your poison's effect on monsters (2 pieces)
|Esurient Helm Alpha +
|Deviljho Blackpiel x3
Deviljho Shard x2
Vile Fang x2
Ebony Odogaron Mantle x1
|Base: +156
Fire: +2
Water: +1
Thunder: -3
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Partbreaker x1
Handicraft x2
|Deviljho Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Stamina Thief skill (3 pieces)
|Esurient Mail Alpha +
|Deviljho Blackpie lx2
Vile Fang x3
Deviljho Flail x1
Deviljho Crook x1
|Base: +156
Fire: +2
Water: +1
Thunder: -3
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Speed Eating x1
Handicraft x2
|Deviljho Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Stamina Thief skill (3 pieces)
|Esurient Vambraces Alpha +
|Deviljho Blackpiel x3
Deviljho Shard x2
Black Blood x3
Monster Solidbone x5
|Base: +156
Fire: +2
Water: +1
Thunder: -3
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Stamina Thief x2
Partbreaker 1x
|Deviljho Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Stamina Thief skill (3 pieces)
|Esurient Faulds Alpha +
|Deviljho Blackpiel x3
Black Blood x3
Deviljho Ripper x1
Rathalos Mantle x1
|Base: +156
Fire: +2
Water: +1
Thunder: -3
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Stamina Thief x2
Handicraft x1
|Deviljho Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Stamina Thief skill (3 pieces)
|Esurient Greaves Alpha +
|Deviljho Blackpie lx2
Deviljho Shard x3
Deviljho Ripper x1
Dragonbone Artifact x1
|Base: +156
Fire: +2
Water: +1
Thunder: -3
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Speed Eating x1
Stamina Thief x2
|Deviljho Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Stamina Thief skill (3 pieces)
|Pride Helm Alpha +
|Flickering Silvershell x3
Distilled Blast Fluid x2
Scorching Silverwing x3
Bazelgeuse Mantle x1
|Base: +154
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: -4
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Earplugs x2
Blast Attack x2
|Bazelgeuse Ambition - Above a certain health threshold, you withstand an attack would normally cart you once only (2 pieces)
|Pride Mail Alpha +
|Flickering Silvershell x3
Bazelgeuse Shard x3
Distilled Blast Fluid x2
Monster Solidbone x5
|Base: +154
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: -4
Dragon: -2
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Guard x2
Blast Resistance x2
|Bazelgeuse Ambition - Above a certain health threshold, you withstand an attack would normally cart you once only (2 pieces)
|Pride Vambraces Alpha +
|Flickering Silvershell x3
Scorching Silverwing x1
Bazelgeuse Flail x1
Diablos Hardhorn x1
|Base: +154
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: -4
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Critical Draw x2
Earplugs x1
|Bazelgeuse Ambition - Above a certain health threshold, you withstand an attack would normally cart you once only (2 pieces)
|Pride Coil Alpha +
|Flickering Silvershell x3
Bazelguese Shard x2
Bazelgeuse Hardclaw x3
Twisted Stouthorn x2
|Base: +154
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: -4
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Bombardier x2
Critical Draw x1
|Bazelgeuse Ambition - Above a certain health threshold, you withstand an attack would normally cart you once only (2 pieces)
|Pride Greaves Alpha +
|Flickering Silvershell x3
Bazelgeuse Shard x2
Scorching Silverwing x2
Tigrex Mantle x1
|Base: +154
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: -4
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Earplugs x2
Jump Master x1
|Bazelgeuse Ambition - Above a certain health threshold, you withstand an attack would normally cart you once only (2 pieces)
|Shamos Goggles Alpha +
|Shamos Shard x2
Tough Claw x1
Spiritvein Crystal x2
|Base: +154
Fire: +2
Water: +2
Thunder: +0
Ice: -3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Detector x1
Geologist x2
|N/A
|Shara Ishvalda Helm Alpha +
|Shara Ishvalda Boulderplate x4
Shara Ishvalda Tenderscale x3
Shara Ishvalda Tenderplate x1
Rathian Mantle x1
|Base: +162
Fire: +0
Water: -2
Thunder: +3
Ice: -3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Recovery Up x2
Partbreaker x1
|Shara Ishvalda Divinity
While wearing a mantle, gain Windproof Lv3, Earplugs Lv3, Tremor Res Lv3, and Flinch Free (4 pieces)
While wearing a mantle, gain Tremor Resistance Lv3, Earplugs Lv5, max Windproof, and Flinch Free (5 pieces)
|Shara Ishvalda Mail Alpha +
|Shara Ishvalda Boulderplate x4
Shara Ishvalda Tenderscale x3
Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x3
Ebony Odogaron Mantle x1
|Base: +162
Fire: +0
Water: -2
Thunder: +3
Ice: -3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Coalescence x2
Health Boost x1
|Shara Ishvalda Divinity
While wearing a mantle, gain Windproof Lv3, Earplugs Lv3, Tremor Res Lv3, and Flinch Free (4 pieces)
While wearing a mantle, gain Tremor Resistance Lv3, Earplugs Lv5, max Windproof, and Flinch Free (5 pieces)
|Shara Ishvalda Braces Alpha +
|Shara Ishvalda Boulderplate x4
Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x2
Shara Ishvalda Tenderplate x2
Shara Ishvalda Gem x1
|Base: +162
Fire: +0
Water: -2
Thunder: +3
Ice: -3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Critical Boost x2
Coalescence x1
|Shara Ishvalda Divinity
While wearing a mantle, gain Windproof Lv3, Earplugs Lv3, Tremor Res Lv3, and Flinch Free (4 pieces)
While wearing a mantle, gain Tremor Resistance Lv3, Earplugs Lv5, max Windproof, and Flinch Free (5 pieces)
|Shara Ishvalda Coil Alpha +
|Shara Ishvalda Boulderplate x4
Shara Ishvalda Tenderscale x2
Shara Ishvalda Petalstone x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Base: +162
Fire: +0
Water: -2
Thunder: +3
Ice: -3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Health Boost x2
Recovery Up x1
|Shara Ishvalda Divinity
While wearing a mantle, gain Windproof Lv3, Earplugs Lv3, Tremor Res Lv3, and Flinch Free (4 pieces)
While wearing a mantle, gain Tremor Resistance Lv3, Earplugs Lv5, max Windproof, and Flinch Free (5 pieces)
|Shara Ishvalda Greaves Alpha +
|Shara Ishvalda Boulderplate x4
Shara Ishvalda Tenderscale x2
Shara Ishvalda Petalstone x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Base: +162
Fire: +0
Water: -2
Thunder: +3
Ice: -3
Dragon: +0
3x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Partbreaker x2
Defense Boost x2
|Shara Ishvalda Divinity
While wearing a mantle, gain Windproof Lv3, Earplugs Lv3, Tremor Res Lv3, and Flinch Free (4 pieces)
While wearing a mantle, gain Tremor Resistance Lv3, Earplugs Lv5, max Windproof, and Flinch Free (5 pieces)
|Shield-Weaver Head +
|Unknown
|Base: +132
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Health Boost x2
Thunder Attack x2
|Power Cell - Increases defense and eliminates damage reactions. Taking several hits knocks it out, but reactivate over time. (5 pieces)
|Shield-Weaver Chest +
|Unknown
|Base: +132
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Thunder Attack x3
|Power Cell - Increases defense and eliminates damage reactions. Taking several hits knocks it out, but reactivate over time. (5 pieces)
|Shield-Weaver Arms +
|Unknown
|Base: +132
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Resentment x2
|Power Cell - Increases defense and eliminates damage reactions. Taking several hits knocks it out, but reactivate over time. (5 pieces)
|Shield-Weaver Torso +
|Unknown
|Base: +132
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Resentment x3
|Power Cell - Increases defense and eliminates damage reactions. Taking several hits knocks it out, but reactivate over time. (5 pieces)
|Shield-Weaver Legs +
|Unknown
|Base: +132
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Weakness Exploit x2
|Power Cell - Increases defense and eliminates damage reactions. Taking several hits knocks it out, but reactivate over time. (5 pieces)
|Hoarcry Helm Alpha +
|Rimed Hide x3
Legiana Shard x2
Obsidian Icetalon x1
Gracium x5
|Base: +146
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: +3
Dragon: +0
3x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Hunger Resistance x2
Evade Extender 1x
|Legiana Ambition - Increases max bow charge level by one (3 pieces)
|Hoarcry Mail Alpha +
|Rimed Hide x3
Legiana Shard x2
Stark Wing x2
Legiana Mantle x1
|Base: +146
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: +3
Dragon: +0
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Focus x2
Marathon Runner x1
|Legiana Ambition - Increases max bow charge level by one (3 pieces)
|Hoarcry Vambraces Alpha +
|Rimed Hide x3
Legiana Shard x2
Stark Wing x1
Purecrystal x1
|Base: +146
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: +3
Dragon: +0
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Critical Draw x2
Hunger Resistance x1
|Legiana Ambition - Increases max bow charge level by one (3 pieces)
|Hoarcry Coil Alpha +
|Rimed Hide x2
Legiana Shard x1
Stark Wing x1
Cryo Sac x4
|Base: +146
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: +3
Dragon: +0
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Evade Extender x2
Focus x1
|Legiana Ambition - Increases max bow charge level by one (3 pieces)
|Hoarcry Greaves Alpha +
|Rimed Hide x3
Legiana Shard x2
Obsidian Icetalon x2
Frozen Bone x3
|Base: +146
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: +3
Dragon: +0
3x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Marathon Runner x2
Spread/Power Shots x1
|Legiana Ambition - Increases max bow charge level by one (3 pieces)
|Stygian Helm Alpha +
|Dracophage Bug x5
Stygian Zinogre Cortex x2
Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x1
Stygian Zinogre Dragonlocks x3
|Base: +160
Fire: +2
Water: -4
Thunder: +5
Ice: +0
Dragon: +4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Latent Power x3
Tremor Resistance x2
|Zinogre Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Latent Power skill to Lv7 (3 pieces)
|Stygian Mail Alpha +
|Tundra Icebone x3
Stygian Zinogre Lash x1
Stygian Zinogre Cortex x3
Stygian Zinogre Dragonlocks x3
|Base: +160
Fire: +2
Water: -4
Thunder: +5
Ice: +0
Dragon: +4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Windproof x3
Flinch Free x2
|Zinogre Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Latent Power skill to Lv7 (3 pieces)
|Stygian Vambraces Alpha +
|Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x2
Stygian Zinogre Dragonhold x3
Stygian Zinogre Dragonlocks x3
|Base: +160
Fire: +2
Water: -4
Thunder: +5
Ice: +0
Dragon: +4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Partbreaker x2
Dragon Attack x3
|Zinogre Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Latent Power skill to Lv7 (3 pieces)
|Stygian Coil Alpha +
|Stygian Zingore Hardhorn x2
Stygian Zinogre Skymerald x1
Stygian Zinogre Dragonhold x2
Stygian Zinogre Dragonlocks x3
|Base: +160
Fire: +2
Water: -4
Thunder: +5
Ice: +0
Dragon: +4
3x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Latent Power x3
Earplugs x2
|Zinogre Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Latent Power skill to Lv7 (3 pieces)
|Stygian Greaves Alpha +
|Rime Crystal x3
Stygian Zinogre Cortex x2
Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x2
Stygian Zinogre Dragonlocks x3
|Base: +160
Fire: +2
Water: -4
Thunder: +5
Ice: +0
Dragon: +4
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Focus x2
Elderseal Boost x1
|Zinogre Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Latent Power skill to Lv7 (3 pieces)
|Kaiser Crown Alpha +
|Teostra Cortex x3
Teostra Mane+ x2
Teostra Hardhorn x2
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Base: +156
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -3
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Latent Power x2
Critical Eye x2
|Teostra Technique - Adds Master's Touch. Prevents your weapon from losing sharpness during critical hits (3 pieces)
|Kaiser Mail Alpha +
|Teostra Cortex x3
Teostra Mane+ x4
Teostra Lash x1
Large Elder Dragon Bone x5
|Base: +156
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -3
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Latent Power x1
Special Ammo Boost x2
|Teostra Technique - Adds Master's Touch. Prevents your weapon from losing sharpness during critical hits (3 pieces)
|Kaiser Vambraces Alpha +
|Teostra Cortex x3
Hellfire Shard x3
Teostra Hardhorn x1
Fulgur Anjanath Mantle x1
|Base: +156
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -3
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Weakness Exploit x2
Heat Guard 1x
|Teostra Technique - Adds Master's Touch. Prevents your weapon from losing sharpness during critical hits (3 pieces)
|Kaiser Coil Alpha +
|Teostra Cortex x3
Hellfire Shard x3
Teostra Fellwing x1
Pure Dragon Blood x3
|Base: +156
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -3
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Blast Attack x2
Weakness Exploit x1
|Teostra Technique - Adds Master's Touch. Prevents your weapon from losing sharpness during critical hits (3 pieces)
|Kaiser Greaves Alpha +
|Teostra Cortex x3
Fire Dragon Hardclaw x2
Teostra Fellwing x2
Anjanath Mantle x1
|Base: +156
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -3
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Latent Power x2
Blast Attack x2
|Teostra Technique - Adds Master's Touch. Prevents your weapon from losing sharpness during critical hits (3 pieces)
|Tigrex Helm Alpha +
|Tigrex Cortex x2
Tigrex Hardfang x1
Tigrex Hardclaw x2
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Base: +142
Fire: +2
Water: +0
Thunder: -3
Ice: +0
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Attack Boost x2
Earplugs x2
|Tigrex Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Free Meal skill (3 pieces)
|Tigrex Mail Alpha +
|Tigrex Cortex x2
Tigrex Hardclaw x2
Tigrex Lash x1
Vespoid Razorwing x3
|Base: +142
Fire: +2
Water: +0
Thunder: -3
Ice: +0
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Earplugs x2
Free Meal x1
|Tigrex Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Free Meal skill (3 pieces)
|Tigrex Braces Alpha +
|Tigrex Cortex x2
Tigrex Shard x1
Tigrex Hardfang x2
Tough Claw x3
|Base: +142
Fire: +2
Water: +0
Thunder: -3
Ice: +0
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Speed Eating x2
Attack Boost x2
|Tigrex Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Free Meal skill (3 pieces)
|Tigrex Tassets Alpha +
|Tigrex Cortex x2
Tigrex Shard x2
Tigrex Hardfang x1
Thick Bone x5
|Base: +142
Fire: +2
Water: +0
Thunder: -3
Ice: +0
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Earplugs x1
Free Meal x1
|Tigrex Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Free Meal skill (3 pieces)
|Tigrex Greaves Alpha +
|Tigrex Cortex x2
Tigrex Shard x1
Tigrex Hardclaw x1
Monster Slogbone x3
|Base: +142
Fire: +2
Water: +0
Thunder: -3
Ice: +0
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Speed Eating x1
Free Meal 1x
|Tigrex Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Free Meal skill (3 pieces)
|Tzitzi Headgear Alpha +
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Thickhide x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hardclaw x1
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photomembrane x1
Shamos Shard x2
|Base: +116
Fire: +0
Water: +0
Thunder: -3
Ice: -2
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Free Elm/Ammo Up 1x
Stun Resistance 1x
|N/A
|Tzitzi Mail Alpha +
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Thickhide x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Shard x1
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photomembrane x1
Shamos Shard x1
|Base: +116
Fire: +0
Water: +0
Thunder: -3
Ice: -2
Dragon: +0
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Constitution 2x
Water Attack 2x
|N/A
|Tzitzi Vambraces Alpha +
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Thickhide x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Shard x1
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photomembrane x1
Bathycite Ore x2
|Base: +116
Fire: +0
Water: +0
Thunder: -3
Ice: -2
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Stun Resistance x2
Wide-Range x2
|N/A
|Tzitzi Coil Alpha +
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Thickhide x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Shard x1
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hardclaw x1
Shamos Shard x1
|Base: +116
Fire: +0
Water: +0
Thunder: -3
Ice: -2
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Wide-Range x2
Water Attack x2
|N/A
|Tzitzi Greaves Alpha +
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Thickhide x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Shard x1
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hardclaw x1
Bathycite Ore x2
|Base: +116
Fire: +0
Water: +0
Thunder: -3
Ice: -2
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Sleep Resistance x2
Wide-Range x1
|N/A
|Uragaan Helm Alpha +
|Uragaan Cortex x2
Uragaan Shard x2
Uragaan Scute+ x1
Firecell Stone x2
|Base: +116
Fire: +4
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -2
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Blast Resistance 2x
Flinch Free 1x
|Uragaan Ambition - Allows you to guard against ordinarily unblockable attacks (2 pieces)
|Uragaan Mail Alpha +
|Uragaan Cortex x2
Uragaan Jaw+ x1
Uragaan Scute+ x1
Large Wyvern Gem x2
|Base: +116
Fire: +4
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -2
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Partbreaker x2
Blast Resistance x1
|Uragaan Ambition - Allows you to guard against ordinarily unblockable attacks (2 pieces)
|Uragaan Vambraces Alpha +
|Uragaan Cortex x2
Uragaan Shard x1
Uragaan Scute+ x2
Lava Nugget x4
|Base: +116
Fire: +4
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -2
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Guard 2x
Iron Skin 2x
|Uragaan Ambition - Allows you to guard against ordinarily unblockable attacks (2 pieces)
|Uragaan Coil Alpha +
|Uragaan Cortex x2
Uragaan Shard x2
Uragaan Jaw + x1
Monster Slogbone x4
|Base: +116
Fire: +4
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -2
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Partbreaker x1
Guard x1
|Uragaan Ambition - Allows you to guard against ordinarily unblockable attacks (2 pieces)
|Uragaan Greaves Alpha +
|Uragaan Cortex x2
Uragaan Shard x1
Uragaan Marrow x2
Thick Bone x5
|Base: +116
Fire: +4
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -2
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Guard 2x
Offensive Guard 1x
|Uragaan Ambition - Allows you to guard against ordinarily unblockable attacks (2 pieces)
|Rimeguard Helm Alpha +
|Velkhana Cortex x3
Crystal Shard x2
Velkhana Crownhorn x1
Large Elder Dragon Bone x3
|Base: +154
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: +4
Dragon: -1
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Divine Blessing 2x
Coalescence 1x
|Velkhana Divinity
Increases elemental damage (fire, water, thunder, ice, dragon) when landing critical hits (2 pieces)
An aura of frost builds when your weapon is sheathed, raising attack. Wanes each melee hit or shot fired. (4 pieces)
|Rimeguard Mail Alpha +
|Velkhana Cortex x3
Velkhana Fellwing x3
Velkhana Hardclaw x2
Legiana Mantle x1
|Base: +154
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: +4
Dragon: -1
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Quick Sheath 2x
Critical Draw 1x
|Velkhana Divinity
Increases elemental damage (fire, water, thunder, ice, dragon) when landing critical hits (2 pieces)
An aura of frost builds when your weapon is sheathed, raising attack. Wanes each melee hit or shot fired. (4 pieces)
|Rimeguard Vembraces Alpha +
|Velkhana Cortex x3
Velkhana Fellwing x2
Velkhana Crownhorn x2
Velkhana Crystal x1
|Base: +154
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: +4
Dragon: -1
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Quick Sheath 1x
Flinch Free 2x
|Velkhana Divinity
Increases elemental damage (fire, water, thunder, ice, dragon) when landing critical hits (2 pieces)
An aura of frost builds when your weapon is sheathed, raising attack. Wanes each melee hit or shot fired. (4 pieces)
|Rimeguard Coil Alpha +
|Velkhana Cortex x3
Crystal Shard x2
Velkhana Hardclaw x2
Pure Dragon Blood x2
|Base: +154
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: +4
Dragon: -1
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Flinch Free x1
Coalescence x1
|Velkhana Divinity
Increases elemental damage (fire, water, thunder, ice, dragon) when landing critical hits (2 pieces)
An aura of frost builds when your weapon is sheathed, raising attack. Wanes each melee hit or shot fired. (4 pieces)
|Rimeguard Greaves Alpha +
|Velkhana Cortex x3
Crystal Shard x3
Velkhana Lash x1
Odogaron Mantle x1
|Base: +154
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: +4
Dragon: -1
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Critical Draw 2x
Coalescence 1x
|Velkhana Divinity
Increases elemental damage (fire, water, thunder, ice, dragon) when landing critical hits (2 pieces)
An aura of frost builds when your weapon is sheathed, raising attack. Wanes each melee hit or shot fired. (4 pieces)
|Vespoid Helm Alpha +
|Vespoid Razorwing x1
Monster Essence x1
Thick Bone x1
|Base: +116
Fire: -2
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Quick Sheath 1x
Paralysis Attack 1x
|N/A
|Vespoid Mail Alpha +
|Vespoid Razorwing x1
Monster Essence x1
Thick Bone x1
|Base: +116
Fire: -2
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Wind Proof 2x
|N/A
|Vespoid Vambraces Alpha +
|Vespoid Razorwing x1
Monster Essence x2
Thick Bone x2
|Base: +116
Fire: -2
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Paralysis Attack x1
Quick Sheath x1
|N/A
|Vespoid Coil Alpha +
|Vespoid Razorwing x1
Monster Essence x2
Thick Bone x2
|Base: +116
Fire: -2
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Paralysis Resistance x2
Quick Sheath x1
|N/A
|Vespoid Greaves Alpha +
|Vespoid Razorwing x1
Monster Essence x1
Thick Bone x1
|Base: +116
Fire: -2
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Critical Draw x1
Paralysis Resistance x1
|N/A
|Viper Kadachi Hat Alpha +
|Viper Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x3
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Thorn x2
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x1
Wulg Thickfur x2
|Base: +132
Fire: +1
Water: +3
Thunder: -3
Ice: -2
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Evade Extender 2x
Paralysis Attack 1x
|N/A
|Viper Kadachi Mail Alpha +
|Viper Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Shard x2
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Membrane+ x1
|Base: +132
Fire: +1
Water: +3
Thunder: -3
Ice: -2
Dragon: +1
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Quick Sheath 1x
Evade Extender 1x
|N/A
|Viper Kadachi Braces Alpha +
|Viper Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Shard x1
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x2
Deadly Poison Sac x1
|Base: +132
Fire: +1
Water: +3
Thunder: -3
Ice: -2
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Poison Attack x2
Evade Window x1
|N/A
|Viper Kadachi Coil Alpha +
|Viper Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Shard x1
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Membrane + x2
Deadly Poison Sac x2
|Base: +132
Fire: +1
Water: +3
Thunder: -3
Ice: -2
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Constitution x1
Quick Sheath x1
|N/A
|Viper Kadachi Greaves Alpha +
|Viper Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Membrane+ x1
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Thorn x1
Wulg Thickfur x3
|Base: +132
Fire: +1
Water: +3
Thunder: -3
Ice: -2
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Evade Window x1
Constitution x1
|N/A
|Wulg Scarf Alpha +
|Wulg Thickfur x3
Wingdarake Finehide x1
Eltalite Ore x2
|Base: +116
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Ice Resistance x2
Master Mounter x1
|N/A
|Zorah Headgear Alpha +
|Fierce Dragonvein Bone x3
Cracked Crystal x3
Weathered Cragbone x3
Conqueror's Seal x1
|Base: +160
Fire: +4
Water: -3
Thunder: -1
Ice: -2
Dragon: -3
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Flinch Free x1
Artillery x2
|Zorah Magdaros Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Artillery skill (3 pieces)
|Zorah Hide Alpha +
|Heavy Dragonvein Bone x3
Pale Crystal x3
Vivid Crimsonbone x3
Conqueror's Seal x1
|Base: +160
Fire: +4
Water: -3
Thunder: -1
Ice: -2
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Tremor Resistance x2
Artillery x2
|Zorah Magdaros Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Artillery skill (3 pieces)
|Zorah Claws Alpha +
|Dragonvein Solidbone x4
Decayed Crystal x3
Mossy Greatbone x3
Conqueror's Seal x1
|Base: +160
Fire: +4
Water: -3
Thunder: -1
Ice: -2
Dragon: -3
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Flinch Free x2
Free Meal x1
|Zorah Magdaros Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Artillery skill (3 pieces)
|Zorah Spine Alpha +
|Fierce Dragonvein Bone x2
Large Elder Dragon Bone x2
Pure Dragon Blood x3
Conqueror's Seal x1
|Base: +160
Fire: +4
Water: -3
Thunder: -1
Ice: -2
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Tremor Resistance x1
Artillery x1
|Zorah Magdaros Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Artillery skill (3 pieces)
|Zorah Spurs Alpha +
|Fierce Dragonvein Bone x2
Distorted Crystal x3
Malformed Frenzybone x3
Conqueror's Seal x1
|Base: +160
Fire: +4
Water: -3
Thunder: -1
Ice: -2
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Earplugs x1
Handicraft x1
|Zorah Magdaros Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Artillery skill (3 pieces)
|Garuga Helm Alpha +
|Garuga Cortex x2
Garuga Silverpelt x2
Fancy Beak x1
Decayed Crystal x3
|Base: +154
Fire: +2
Water: -3
Thunder: +2
Ice: -2
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Critical Eye x2
Resentment x1
|N/A
|Garuga Mail Alpha +
|Garuga Cortex x2
Garuga Shard x2
Garuga Fellwing x3
Mossy Greatbone x3
|Base: +154
Fire: +2
Water: -3
Thunder: +2
Ice: -2
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Earplugs x2
Critical Eye x2
|N/A
|Garuga Vambraces Alpha +
|Garuga Cortex x2
Garuga Silverpelt x2
Garuga Auricle x2
Scratched Shell x3
|Base: +154
Fire: +2
Water: -3
Thunder: +2
Ice: -2
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Earplugs x3
|N/A
|Garuga Tassets Alpha +
|Garuga Cortex x2
Garuga Fellwing x2
Garuga Lash x1
Bird Wyvern Gem x1
|Base: +154
Fire: +2
Water: -3
Thunder: +2
Ice: -2
Dragon: -2
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Resentment x2
Poison Attack x2
|N/A
|Garuga Greaves Alpha +
|Garuga Cortex x2
Garuga Shard x2
Garuga Silverpelt x3
Fierce Dragonvein Bone x5
|Base: +154
Fire: +2
Water: -3
Thunder: +2
Ice: -2
Dragon: -2
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Critical Eye x2
Piercing Shots x1
|N/A
|Zinogre Helm Alpha +
|Zinogre Electrofur+ x3
Zinogre Deathly Shocker x2
Zinogre Hardhorn x2
Zinogre Skymerald x1
|Base: +158
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Thunder: +4
Ice: -4
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Power Prolonger 2x
Critical Boost 1x
|Zinogre Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Latent Power skill (3 pieces)
|Zinogre Mail Alpha +
|Zinogre Electrofur+ x3
Zinogre Cortex x2
Zinogre Hardclaw x2
Woodland Greatbone x3
|Base: +158
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Thunder: +4
Ice: -4
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Latent Power 3x
Normal Shots 1x
|Zinogre Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Latent Power skill (3 pieces)
|Zinogre Braces Alpha +
|Zinogre Electrofur+ x3
Zinogre Cortex x2
Zinogre Lash x1
Fulgurbug x3
|Base: +158
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Thunder: +4
Ice: -4
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Recovery Speed 2x
Latent Power 2x
|Zinogre Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Latent Power skill (3 pieces)
|Zinogre Coil Alpha +
|Zinogre Electrofur+ x3
Zinogre Cortex x2
Zinogre Hardhorn x1
Forest Crystal x3
|Base: +158
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Thunder: +4
Ice: -4
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Power Prolonger 1x
Thunder Attack 2x
|Zinogre Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Latent Power skill (3 pieces)
|Zinogre Greaves Alpha +
|Zinogre Electrofur+ x3
Zinogre Hardclaw x2
Zinogre Deathly Shocker x3
Fulgurbug x3
|Base: +158
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Thunder: +4
Ice: -4
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Thunder Attack 3x
Latent Power 2x
|Zinogre Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Latent Power skill (3 pieces)
|Pearlspring Alpha +
|Pearlspring Ticket x3
Prized Pelt x2
Thick Bone x2
|Base: +158
Fire: +0
Water: +0
Thunder: +0
Ice: +5
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Recovery Up x2
|N/A
|Empress Crown Alpha +
|Lunastra Cortex x 3
Lunastra Mane+ x3
Lunastra Hardhorn x2
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Base: +164
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: -3
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Tool Specialist x2
Offensive Guard x2
|Lunastra Essence - Reduces the recharge time for specialised tools. (3 pieces)
|Empress Mail Alpha +
|Lunastra Cortex x3
Lunastra Fellwing x3
Lunastra Mane+ x2
Serene Crystal x3
|Base: +164
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: -3
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Peak Performance x2
Wide-Range x2
|Lunastra Essence - Reduces the recharge time for specialised tools. (3 pieces)
|Empress Vambraces Alpha +
|Lunastra Cortex x3
Lunastra Shard x3
Lunastra Lash x1
Elder Dragonvein Bone x6
|Base: +164
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: -3
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Tool Specialist x2
Blast Attack x2
|Lunastra Essence - Reduces the recharge time for specialised tools. (3 pieces)
|Empress Coil Alpha +
|Lunastra Cortex x3
Lunastra Shard x3
Lunastra Hardhorn x1
Teostra Powder x4
|Base: +164
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: -3
Dragon: -2
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Health Boost x2
Blast Attack x2
|Lunastra Essence - Reduces the recharge time for specialised tools. (3 pieces)
|Empress Greaves Alpha +
|Lunastra Cortex x3
Lunastra Shard x2
Lunastra Fellwing x2
Tempered Cragbone x3
|Base: +164
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: -3
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Wide-Range x3
Tool Specialist x1
|Lunastra Essence - Reduces the recharge time for specialised tools. (3 pieces)
|Ruinous Helm Alpha +
|Nergigante Cortex x3
Annihilating Greathorn x3
Eternal Regrowth Plate x4
Glavenus Mantle x1
|Base: +166
Fire: +1
Water: +1
Thunder: -3
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Maximum Might x2
Stamina Surge x1
|Hasten Recovery - Regenerates your health as you continually attack a monster. Recovery varies by weapon
|Ruinous Mail Alpha +
|Nergigante Cortex x3
Nergigante Hardclaw x3
Eternal Regrowth Plate x2
Nargacuga Mantle x1
|Base: +166
Fire: +1
Water: +1
Thunder: -3
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Stamina Surge x2
Maximum Might x1
|Hasten Recovery - Regenerates your health as you continually attack a monster. Recovery varies by weapon
|Ruinous Vambraces Alpha +
|Nergigante Cortex x3
Immortal Shard x2
Nergigante Flail x1
Brachydios Pallium x1
|Base: +166
Fire: +1
Water: +1
Thunder: -3
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Agitator x2
Attack Boost x2
|Hasten Recovery - Regenerates your health as you continually attack a monster. Recovery varies by weapon
|Ruinous Coil Alpha +
|Nergigante Cortex x3
Immortal Shard x1
Annihilating Greathorn x2
Rathalos Mantle x1
|Base: +166
Fire: +1
Water: +1
Thunder: -3
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Attack Boost x3
Earplugs x1
|Hasten Recovery - Regenerates your health as you continually attack a monster. Recovery varies by weapon
|Ruinous Greaves Alpha +
|Nergigante Cortex x3
Immortal Shard x2
Eternal Regrowth Plate x2
Bazelgeuse Mantle x1
|Base: +166
Fire: +1
Water: +1
Thunder: -3
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Earplugs x2
Agitator x1
|Hasten Recovery - Regenerates your health as you continually attack a monster. Recovery varies by weapon
|Golden Lunehelm Alpha +
|Gold Rathian Cortex x4
Gold Rathian Shard x2
Rath Gleam x1
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Base: +162
Fire: +3
Water: -2
Thunder: -4
Ice: +0
Dragon: +4
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Health Boost x2
Poison Attack x2
|Gold Rathian Essence
Raises the maximum level of divine blessing skills. (2 pieces)
Greatly increases status effect damage (paralysis, sleep, blast, poison) when landing critical hits. (4 pieces)
|Golden Lunemail Alpha +
|Gold Rathian Cortex x4
Gold Rathian Shard x2
Gold Rathian Surspike x1
Dragonvein Solidbone x8
|Base: +162
Fire: +3
Water: -2
Thunder: -4
Ice: +0
Dragon: +4
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Divine Blessing x2
Resentment x1
|Gold Rathian Essence
Raises the maximum level of divine blessing skills. (2 pieces)
Greatly increases status effect damage (paralysis, sleep, blast, poison) when landing critical hits. (4 pieces)
|Golden Lunebraces Alpha +
|Gold Rathian Cortex x4
Gold Rathian Shard x2
Rath Gleam x2
Rathian Mantle x1
|Base: +162
Fire: +3
Water: -2
Thunder: -4
Ice: +0
Dragon: +4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Resentment x2
Poison Attack x2
|Gold Rathian Essence
Raises the maximum level of divine blessing skills. (2 pieces)
Greatly increases status effect damage (paralysis, sleep, blast, poison) when landing critical hits. (4 pieces)
|Golden Lunecoil Alpha +
|Gold Rathian Cortex x4
Gold Rathian Shard x2
Gold Rathian Surspike x2
Guiding Wasteland Crystal x3
|Base: +162
Fire: +3
Water: -2
Thunder: -4
Ice: +0
Dragon: +4
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Divine Blessing x3
Health Boost x1
|Gold Rathian Essence
Raises the maximum level of divine blessing skills. (2 pieces)
Greatly increases status effect damage (paralysis, sleep, blast, poison) when landing critical hits. (4 pieces)
|Golden Lunegreaves Alpha +
|Gold Rathian Cortex x4
Gold Rathian Shard x2
Rath Gleam x3
Guiding Wasteland Dragonbone x3
|Base: +162
Fire: +3
Water: -2
Thunder: -4
Ice: +0
Dragon: +4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Weakness Exploit x2
Spread/Power Shots x1
|Gold Rathian Essence
Raises the maximum level of divine blessing skills. (2 pieces)
Greatly increases status effect damage (paralysis, sleep, blast, poison) when landing critical hits. (4 pieces)
|Silver Solhelm Alpha +
|Silver Rathalos Cortex x4
Silver Rathalos Shard x3
Silver Rathalos Fellwing x2
Rathalos Mantle x1
|Base: +164
Fire: +4
Water: -3
Thunder: -2
Ice: -2
Dragon: +3
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Windproof x2
Fire Attack x2
|Silver Rathalos Essence
Silnger Ammo Secret - ? (2 pieces)
True Critical Element - Greatly increases Elemental Damage (Fire, Water, Thunder, Ice, Dragon) when landing critical hits (4 pieces)
|Silver Solmail Alpha +
|Silver Rathalos Cortex x4
Silver Rathalos Fellwing x4
Rath Gleam x3
Guiding Coral Dragonbone x3
|Base: +164
Fire: +4
Water: -3
Thunder: -2
Ice: -2
Dragon: +3
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Critical Boost x2
Fire Attack x2
|Silver Rathalos Essence
Silnger Ammo Secret - ? (2 pieces)
True Critical Element - Greatly increases Elemental Damage (Fire, Water, Thunder, Ice, Dragon) when landing critical hits (4 pieces)
|Silver Solbraces Alpha +
|Silver Rathalos Cortex x6
Silver Rathalos Fellwing x3
Silver Rathalos Lash x1
Dragonvein Solidbone x8
|Base: +164
Fire: +4
Water: -3
Thunder: -2
Ice: -2
Dragon: +3
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Slinger Capacity x3
Windproof x1
|Silver Rathalos Essence
Silnger Ammo Secret - ? (2 pieces)
True Critical Element - Greatly increases Elemental Damage (Fire, Water, Thunder, Ice, Dragon) when landing critical hits (4 pieces)
|Silver Solcoil Alpha +
|Silver Rathalos Cortex x4
Silver Rathalos Shard x3
Rath Gleam x2
Guiding Coral Crystal x3
|Base: +164
Fire: +4
Water: -3
Thunder: -2
Ice: -2
Dragon: +3
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Windproof x2
Critical Boost x1
|Silver Rathalos Essence
Silnger Ammo Secret - ? (2 pieces)
True Critical Element - Greatly increases Elemental Damage (Fire, Water, Thunder, Ice, Dragon) when landing critical hits (4 pieces)
|Silver Solgreaves Alpha +
|Silver Rathalos Cortex x6
Silver Rathalos Shard x3
Silver Rathalos Lash x1
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Base: +164
Fire: +4
Water: -3
Thunder: -2
Ice: -2
Dragon: +3
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Slinger Capacity x2
Fire Attack x2
|Silver Rathalos Essence
Silnger Ammo Secret - ? (2 pieces)
True Critical Element - Greatly increases Elemental Damage (Fire, Water, Thunder, Ice, Dragon) when landing critical hits (4 pieces)
|Safi Crested Crown Alpha +
|Safi'jiiva Hardhorn x3
Safi'jiiva Shard x4
Safi'jiiva Fellwing x6
Zionium Crystal x1
|Base: +168
Fire: +2
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: -1
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Evade Window x2
Critical Boost x1
|Safi'jiiva Seal
Dragonvein Awakening - Elem. Abnormal status, & affinity up with weapon drawn. Take damage when attacking but can be recovered by continually attacking (3 pieces)
True Dragonvein Awakening - Enhances attacks even more with weapon drawn. Take damage when attacking, but can be recovered by continually attacking. (5 pieces)
|Safi Crested Chest Alpha +
|Safi'jiiva Cortex x6
Safi'jiiva Hardclaw x4
Pulsing Dragonshell x5
Deviljho Crook x1
|Base: +168
Fire: +2
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: -1
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Blight Resistance x2
Critical Boost x1
|Safi'jiiva Seal
Dragonvein Awakening - Elem. Abnormal status, & affinity up with weapon drawn. Take damage when attacking but can be recovered by continually attacking (3 pieces)
True Dragonvein Awakening - Enhances attacks even more with weapon drawn. Take damage when attacking, but can be recovered by continually attacking. (5 pieces)
|Safi Crested Vambraces Alpha +
|Safi'jiiva Shard x7
Safi'jiiva Cortex x6
Pulsing Dragonshell x5
Zinogre Skymerald x1
|Base: +168
Fire: +2
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: -1
3x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Blight Resistance x1
Maximum Might x1
|Safi'jiiva Seal
Dragonvein Awakening - Elem. Abnormal status, & affinity up with weapon drawn. Take damage when attacking but can be recovered by continually attacking (3 pieces)
True Dragonvein Awakening - Enhances attacks even more with weapon drawn. Take damage when attacking, but can be recovered by continually attacking. (5 pieces)
|Safi Crested Belt Alpha +
|Safi'jiiva Shard x7
Safi'jiiva Cortex x6
Safi'jiiva Hardhorn x5
Velkhana Crystal x1
|Base: +168
Fire: +2
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: -1
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Evade Window x2
Maximum Might x1
|Safi'jiiva Seal
Dragonvein Awakening - Elem. Abnormal status, & affinity up with weapon drawn. Take damage when attacking but can be recovered by continually attacking (3 pieces)
True Dragonvein Awakening - Enhances attacks even more with weapon drawn. Take damage when attacking, but can be recovered by continually attacking. (5 pieces)
|Safi Crested Boots Alpha +
|Safi'jiiva Cortex x6
Safi'jiiva Fellwing x4
Safi'jiiva Lash x3
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Base: +168
Fire: +2
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: -1
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Critical Boost x1
Maximum Might x1
|Safi'jiiva Seal
Dragonvein Awakening - Elem. Abnormal status, & affinity up with weapon drawn. Take damage when attacking but can be recovered by continually attacking (3 pieces)
True Dragonvein Awakening - Enhances attacks even more with weapon drawn. Take damage when attacking, but can be recovered by continually attacking. (5 pieces)
|Diablos Nero Helm Alpha +
|Black Diablos Chine x3
Black Diablos Cortex x2
Blackcurl Stouthorn x1
Monster Solidbone x2
|Base: +148
Fire: +2
Water: -3
Thunder: +0
Ice: -4
Dragon: +2
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Partbreaker 2x
Resentment 1x
|Diablos Ambition - Raises the maximum level of the Slugger skill (3 pieces)
|Diablos Nero Mail Alpha +
|Black Diablos Chine x3
Black Diablos Cortex x1
Blackcurl Stouthorn x1
Monster Solidbone x4
|Base: +148
Fire: +2
Water: -3
Thunder: +0
Ice: -4
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Resentment 2x
Marathon Runner 1x
|Diablos Ambition - Raises the maximum level of the Slugger skill (3 pieces)
|Diablos Nero Braces Alpha +
|Black Diablos Chine x3
Black Diablos Cortex x2
Diablos Tailcase + x2
Tough Claw x3
|Base: +148
Fire: +2
Water: -3
Thunder: +0
Ice: -4
Dragon: +2
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Slugger 2x
Marathon Runner 1x
|Diablos Ambition - Raises the maximum level of the Slugger skill (3 pieces)
|Diablos Nero Coil Alpha +
|Black Diablos Chine x3
Black Diablos Cortex x1
Blackcurl Stouthorn x1
Diablos Hardhorn x1
|Base: +148
Fire: +2
Water: -3
Thunder: +0
Ice: -4
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Slugger x2
Partbreaker x1
|Diablos Ambition - Raises the maximum level of the Slugger skill (3 pieces)
|Diablos Nero Greaves Alpha +
|Black Diablos Chine x3
Black Diablos Cortex x2
Blackcurl Tailcase + x1
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Base: +148
Fire: +2
Water: -3
Thunder: +0
Ice: -4
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Resentment 2x
Slugger 1x
|Diablos Ambition - Raises the maximum level of the Slugger skill (3 pieces)
|Claire's Head Alpha +
|(CREATED AS A FULL ARMOR SET)
6x S.T.A.R.S Badge
3x Pure Dragon Blood
2x Shadowpierce Fang
2x Deathweaver Membrane
|Base: +150
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: +3
Dragon: +0
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Agitator x2
Evade Window x2
|Survivor
Adds Zombie & Effluvia Resistance. Prevents zombie and effluvial buildup. (2 pieces)
Adds Agitator Secret. Raises the maximum level of the Agitator skill. (4 pieces)
|Claire's Body Alpha +
|(CREATED AS A FULL ARMOR SET)
6x S.T.A.R.S Badge
3x Pure Dragon Blood
2x Shadowpierce Fang
2x Deathweaver Membrane
|Base: +150
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: +3
Dragon: +0
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Agitator x2
Evade Window x2
|Survivor
Adds Zombie & Effluvia Resistance. Prevents zombie and effluvial buildup. (2 pieces)
Adds Agitator Secret. Raises the maximum level of the Agitator skill. (4 pieces)
|Claire's Arms Alpha +
|(CREATED AS A FULL ARMOR SET)
6x S.T.A.R.S Badge
3x Pure Dragon Blood
2x Shadowpierce Fang
2x Deathweaver Membrane
|Base: +150
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: +3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Agitator x2
Evade Window x1
|Survivor
Adds Zombie & Effluvia Resistance. Prevents zombie and effluvial buildup. (2 pieces)
Adds Agitator Secret. Raises the maximum level of the Agitator skill. (4 pieces)
|Claire's Torso Alpha +
|(CREATED AS A FULL ARMOR SET)
6x S.T.A.R.S Badge
3x Pure Dragon Blood
2x Shadowpierce Fang
2x Deathweaver Membrane
|Base: +150
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: +3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Agitator x1
Stamina Surge x1
|Survivor
Adds Zombie & Effluvia Resistance. Prevents zombie and effluvial buildup. (2 pieces)
Adds Agitator Secret. Raises the maximum level of the Agitator skill. (4 pieces)
|Claire's Legs Alpha +
|(CREATED AS A FULL ARMOR SET)
6x S.T.A.R.S Badge
3x Pure Dragon Blood
2x Shadowpierce Fang
2x Deathweaver Membrane
|Base: +150
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: +3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Stamina Surge x1
Normal Shots x1
|Survivor
Adds Zombie & Effluvia Resistance. Prevents zombie and effluvial buildup. (2 pieces)
Adds Agitator Secret. Raises the maximum level of the Agitator skill. (4 pieces)
|Leon's Head Alpha +
|(CREATED AS A FULL ARMOR SET)
6x S.T.A.R.S Badge
3x Pure Dragon Blood
2x Shadowpierce Fang
2x Deathweaver Membrane
|Base: +150
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: +3
Dragon: +0
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Agitator x2
Weakness Exploit x1
|Survivor
Adds Zombie & Effluvia Resistance. Prevents zombie and effluvial buildup. (2 pieces)
Adds Agitator Secret. Raises the maximum level of the Agitator skill. (4 pieces)
|Leon's Body Alpha +
|(CREATED AS A FULL ARMOR SET)
6x S.T.A.R.S Badge
3x Pure Dragon Blood
2x Shadowpierce Fang
2x Deathweaver Membrane
|Base: +150
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: +3
Dragon: +0
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Agitator x2
Weakness Exploit x1
|Survivor
Adds Zombie & Effluvia Resistance. Prevents zombie and effluvial buildup. (2 pieces)
Adds Agitator Secret. Raises the maximum level of the Agitator skill. (4 pieces)
|Leon's Arms Alpha +
|(CREATED AS A FULL ARMOR SET)
6x S.T.A.R.S Badge
3x Pure Dragon Blood
2x Shadowpierce Fang
2x Deathweaver Membrane
|Base: +150
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: +3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Agitator x1
Attack Boost x2
|Survivor
Adds Zombie & Effluvia Resistance. Prevents zombie and effluvial buildup. (2 pieces)
Adds Agitator Secret. Raises the maximum level of the Agitator skill. (4 pieces)
|Leon's Torso Alpha +
|(CREATED AS A FULL ARMOR SET)
6x S.T.A.R.S Badge
3x Pure Dragon Blood
2x Shadowpierce Fang
2x Deathweaver Membrane
|Base: +150
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: +3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Agitator x1
Attack Boost x1
|Survivor
Adds Zombie & Effluvia Resistance. Prevents zombie and effluvial buildup. (2 pieces)
Adds Agitator Secret. Raises the maximum level of the Agitator skill. (4 pieces)
|Leon's LgsAlpha +
|(CREATED AS A FULL ARMOR SET)
6x S.T.A.R.S Badge
3x Pure Dragon Blood
2x Shadowpierce Fang
2x Deathweaver Membrane
|Base: +150
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: +3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Agitator x1
Spread/Power Shots x1
|Survivor
Adds Zombie & Effluvia Resistance. Prevents zombie and effluvial buildup. (2 pieces)
Adds Agitator Secret. Raises the maximum level of the Agitator skill. (4 pieces)
Monster Hunter World Iceborne master rank armor betaSince there is a huge number of Monster Hunter World Iceborne master rank armor beta parts in the game, only the first 10 are displayed.
To find the armor part you are looking for, you can use the search functionality to search the full list to see which materials are required, the weapon's stats, and any skills that are granted upon wearing them. Please use the full name of the armour piece for the most accurate results.
Alternatively, you can also search for the monster name to see which parts you can use for which armor.
Note that Beta Parts tend to have fewer skills and more Jewel Slots.
|Armour Type
|Material Cost
|Defence per part
Resistances
Jewel Slots
|Skills granted per part
|Skills granted for full set worn
|Acidic Glavenus Helm Beta +
|Acidic Glavenus Cortex x3
Acidic Glavenus Shard x2
Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x3
Honed Acidcryst x3
|Base: +150
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: +2
Dragon: -1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Maximum Might 2x
Effluvial Resistance 2x
|Glavenus Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Maximum Might skill (3 pieces)
|Acidic Glavenus Mail Beta +
|Acidic Glavenus Cortex x3
Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x3
Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x3
Glavenus Mantle x1
|Base: +150
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: +2
Dragon: -1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Handicraft 2x
Stamina Surge 1x
|Glavenus Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Maximum Might skill (3 pieces)
|Acidic Glavenus Braces Beta+
|Acidic Glavenus Cortex x3
Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x2
Honed Acidcryst x2
Monster Solidbone x4
|Base: +150
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: +2
Dragon: -1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Stun Resistance 2x
|Glavenus Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Maximum Might skill (3 pieces)
|Acidic Glavenus Coil Beta +
|Acidic Glavenus Cortex x3
Acidic Glavenus Shard x3
Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x2
Honed Acidcryst x3
|Base: +150
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: +2
Dragon: -1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Handicraft x2
|Glavenus Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Maximum Might skill (3 pieces)
|Acidic Glavenus Greaves Beta +
|Acidic Glavenus Cortex x3
Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x3
Acidic Glavenus Tailedge x1
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Base: +150
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: +2
Dragon: -1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Maximum Might 1x
|Glavenus Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Maximum Might skill (3 pieces)
|Alloy Helm Beta+
|Eltalite Ore x1
Carbalite Ore x2
Spiritvein Crystal x1
Meldspar Ore x1
|Base: +114
Fire: -2
Water: +0
Thunder: -2
Ice: -2
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Windproof 1x
|N/A
|Alloy Mail Beta +
|Eltalite Ore x1
Carbalite Ore x2
Dragonvein Crystal x2
|Base: +114
Fire: -2
Water: +0
Thunder: -2
Ice: -2
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Water Resistance x1
|N/A
|Alloy Vambraces Beta +
|Eltalite Ore x1
Carbalite Ore x2
Dragonvein Crystal x2
|Base: +114
Fire: -2
Water: +0
Thunder: -2
Ice: -2
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Defense Boost x2
|N/A
|Alloy Coil Beta +
|Eltalite Ore x1
Carbalite Ore x2
Spiritvein Crystal x1
|Base: +114
Fire: -2
Water: +0
Thunder: -2
Ice: -2
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Poison Resistance x1
Windproof x1
|N/A
|Alloy Greaves Beta+
|Eltalite Ore x1
Carbalite Ore x2
Spiritvein Crystal x1
|Base: +114
Fire: -2
Water: +0
Thunder: -2
Ice: -2
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Speed Sharpening x1
Windproof x1
|N/A
|Anja Helm Beta +
|Anjanath Fur x2
Anjanath Shard x2
Anjanath Lash x1
Conflagrant Sac x3
|Base: +132
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Fire Attack 2x
|Anjanath Dominance - Adds Stamina Cap Up. Increases Stamina Cap (2 pieces)
|Anja Mail Beta +
|Anjanath Fur x2
Anjanath Hardfang x1
Heavy Anjanath Nosebone x2
Monster Toughbone x3
|Base: +132
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +0
Base: +114
Fire: -2
Water: +0
Thunder: -2
Ice: -2
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Marathon Runner 1x
Special Ammo Boost 1x
|Anjanath Dominance - Adds Stamina Cap Up. Increases Stamina Cap (2 pieces)
|Anja Vambraces Beta +
|Anjanath Fur x2
Anjanath Shard x1
Conflagrant Sac x2
Eltalite Ore x5
|Base: +132
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Special Ammo Boost x1
Fire Attack x1
|Anjanath Dominance - Adds Stamina Cap Up. Increases Stamina Cap (2 pieces)
|Anja Coil Beta +
|Anjanath Fur x2
Anjanath Shard x1
Anjanath Hardfang x2
Tough Claw x2
|Base: +132
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Fire Resistance x2
|Anjanath Dominance - Adds Stamina Cap Up. Increases Stamina Cap (2 pieces)
|Anjanath Greaves Beta +
|Anjanath Fur x2
Anjanath Shard x1
Heavy Anjanath Nosebone x1
Monster Toughbone x2
|Base: +132
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +0
Base: +114
Fire: -2
Water: +0
Thunder: -2
Ice: -2
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Artillery x2
|Anjanath Dominance - Adds Stamina Cap Up. Increases Stamina Cap (2 pieces)
|Artian Helm Beta +
|Ancient Fragment x2
Monster Toughbone x2
Meldspar Ore x3
Deadly Poison Sac x4
|Base: +142
Fire: +1
Water: -2
Thunder: -2
Ice: +2
Dragon: +3
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Slinger Capacity 1x
Free Elm/Ammo Up 1x
|Ancient Divinity - Increases abnormal status effect damage (paralysis, poison, sleep, blast) when landing critical hits (2 pieces)
|Artian Mail Beta +
|Ancient Fragment x2
Monster Slogbonex3
Meldspar Ore x3
Lightning Sac x4
|Base: +142
Fire: +1
Water: -2
Thunder: -2
Ice: +2
Dragon: +3
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Critical Eye 2x
Peak Performance 1x
|Ancient Divinity - Increases abnormal status effect damage (paralysis, poison, sleep, blast) when landing critical hits (2 pieces)
|Artian Vambraces Beta +
|Ancient Fragment x2
Monster Slogbone x3
Meldspar Ore x3
Conflagrant Sac x4
|Base: +142
Fire: +1
Water: -2
Thunder: -2
Ice: +2
Dragon: +3
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Free Elem/Ammo Up x2
|Ancient Divinity - Increases abnormal status effect damage (paralysis, poison, sleep, blast) when landing critical hits (2 pieces)
|Artian Coil Beta +
|Ancient Fragment x2
Monster Toughbone x2
Meldspar Ore x3
Flood Sac x4
|Base: +142
Fire: +1
Water: -2
Thunder: -2
Ice: +2
Dragon: +3
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Tool Specialist x1
Critical Eye x1
|Ancient Divinity - Increases abnormal status effect damage (paralysis, poison, sleep, blast) when landing critical hits (2 pieces)
|Artian Greaves Beta +
|Ancient Fragment x2
Monster Toughbone x2
Meldspar Ore x3
Cryo Sac x4
|Base: +142
Fire: +1
Water: -2
Thunder: -2
Ice: +2
Dragon: +3
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Peak Performance x2
|Ancient Divinity - Increases abnormal status effect damage (paralysis, poison, sleep, blast) when landing critical hits (2 pieces)
|Baan Helm Beta +
|Radobaan Cortex x2
Radobaan Shard x1
Large Wyvern Bonemass x2
Monster Essence x3
|Base: +134
Fire: +0
Water: +2
Thunder: +0
Ice: -1
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Tremor Resistance 2x
|N/A
|Baan Mail Beta +
|Radobaan Cortex x2
Radobaan Oilshell+ x1
Torpor Sac x2
|Base: +134
Fire: +0
Water: +2
Thunder: +0
Ice: -1
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Sleep Attack 1x
|N/A
|Baan Vambraces Beta +
|Radobaan Cortex x2
Radobaan Shard x2
Radobaan Oilshell+ x1
Torpor Sac x1
|Base: +134
Fire: +0
Water: +2
Thunder: +0
Ice: -1
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Sleep Attack x1
Guard x1
|N/A
|Baan Coil Beta +
|Radobaan Cortex x2
Radobaan Oilshell + x1
Large Wyvern Bonemass x1
Thick Bone x3
|Base: +134
Fire: +0
Water: +2
Thunder: +0
Ice: -1
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Guard x2
|N/A
|Baan Greaves Beta +
|Radobaan Cortex x2
Radobaan Shard x1
Large Wyvern Bonemass x2
Monster Toughbone x4
|Base: +134
Fire: +0
Water: +2
Thunder: +0
Ice: -1
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Bleeding Resistance x2
|N/A
|Banbaro Helm Beta +
|Banbaro Chine x2
Banbaro Great Horn x1
Anteka Antler x2
|Base: +130
Fire: -2
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: +3
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Resentment 2x
|N/A
|Banbaro Mail Beta +
|Banbaro Chine x2
Banbaro Cortex x2
Banbaro Great Horn x1
Prized Pelt x2
|Base: +130
Fire: -2
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: +3
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Speed Eating 1x
|N/A
|Banbaro Vambraces Beta +
|Banbaro Chine x2
Banbaro Cortex x2
Banbaro Lash x1
|Base: +130
Fire: -2
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: +3
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Offensive Guard x1
Health Boost x1
|N/A
|Banbaro Coil Beta +
|Banbaro Chine x2
Banbaro Cortex x1
Frozen Bone x2
|Base: +130
Fire: -2
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: +3
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Mushroomancer x1
|N/A
|Banbaro Greaves Beta +
|Banbaro Chine x2
Banbaro Cortex x1
Banbaro Great Horn x1
|Base: +130
Fire: -2
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: +3
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Mushroomancer x1
|N/A
|Barioth Helm Beta +
|Barioth Thickfur x2
Amber Hardfang x1
Barioth Gretspike x3
Wulg Thickfur x2
|Base: +138
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Evade Extender 1x
Power Prolonger 1x
|Barioth Hidden Art - Adds a stun effect to draw attacks and slightly increases attack power (2 pieces)
|Barioth Mail Beta +
|Barioth Thickfur x2
Barioth Cortex x2
Barioth Hardclaw x1
Frozen Bone x2
|Base: +138
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Power Prolonger 1x
|Barioth Hidden Art - Adds a stun effect to draw attacks and slightly increases attack power (2 pieces)
|Barioth Vambraces Beta +
|Barioth Thickfur x2
Barioth Cortex x1
Barioth Lash x1
Tough Claw x3
|Base: +138
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Recovery Up x2
Constitution x1
|Barioth Hidden Art - Adds a stun effect to draw attacks and slightly increases attack power (2 pieces)
|Barioth Faulds Beta +
|Barioth Thickfur x2
Barioth Cortex x2
Barioth Greatspike x2
Wulg Thickfur x2
|Base: +138
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Quick Sheath x1
|Barioth Hidden Art - Adds a stun effect to draw attacks and slightly increases attack power (2 pieces)
|Barioth Greaves Beta +
|Barioth Thickfur x2
Amber Hardfang x2
Barioth Hardclaw x1
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Base: +138
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Constitution x1
Quick Sheath x1
|Barioth Hidden Art - Adds a stun effect to draw attacks and slightly increases attack power (2 pieces)
|Barnos Jacket Beta +
|Barnos Hardclaw x2
Wingdrake Finehide x1
Meldspar Ore x1
|Base: +116
Fire: +1
Water: +1
Thunder: +0
Ice: +1
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Heat Guard 1x
Iron Skin 2x
|N/A
|Barroth Helm Beta +
|Barroth Chine x2
Barroth Cortex x2
Monster Toughbone x3
Rich Mud x1
|Base: +118
Fire: -3
Water: -1
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Guard 2x
|N/A
|Barroth Mail Beta +
|Barroth Chine x2
Barroth Cortex x2
Rich Mud x2
|Base: +118
Fire: -3
Water: -1
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Stamina Thief 2x
|N/A
|Barroth Vambraces Beta +
|Barroth Chine x2
Barroth Lash x1
Kestodon Husk x2
|Base: +118
Fire: -3
Water: -1
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Marathon Runner x1
|N/A
|Barroth Coil Beta +
|Barroth Chine x2
Barroth Crown x2
Barroth Hardclaw x1
Rich Mud x1
|Base: +118
Fire: -3
Water: -1
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Agitator x2
|N/A
|Barroth Greaves Beta +
|Barroth Chine x2
Barroth Cortex x2
Barroth Hardclaw x1
|Base: +118
Fire: -3
Water: -1
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Stun Resistance x2
|N/A
|Beo Helm Beta +
|Beotodus Cortex x2
Beotodus Shard x2
Beotodus Grandfin x1
|Base: +118
Fire: -3
Water: +0
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Aquatic/Polar Mobility 2x
|N/A
|Beo Mail Beta +
|Beotodus Cortex x2
Beotodus Shard x2
Beotodus Hardhorn x1
|Base: +118
Fire: -3
Water: +0
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Stamina Surge 1x
|N/A
|Beo Vambraces Beta +
|Beotodus Cortex x2
Beotodus Grandfin x2
Cryo Sac x1
|Base: +118
Fire: -3
Water: +0
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Ice Attack x2
|N/A
|Beo Coil Beta +
|Beotodus Cortex x2
Beotodus Shard x1
Cryo Sac x2
|Base: +118
Fire: -3
Water: +0
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Health Boost x2
Earplugs x1
|N/A
|Beo Greaves Beta +
|Beotodus Cortex x2
Beotodus Hardhorn x1
Beotodus Grandfin x2
Gracium x3
|Base: +118
Fire: -3
Water: +0
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Earplugs x2
|N/A
|Black Belt Helm Beta +
|Black Belt Coin x2
Odogaron Coin x3
Cortos Hardclaw x3
|Base: +150
Fire: +1
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Marathon Runner 2x
|Instructor's Guidance - High chance of increased capture rewards (2 pieces)
|Black Belt Mail Beta +
|Black Belt Coin x2
Nargacuga Coin x3
Vespoid Razorwing x3
|Base: +150
Fire: +1
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Mushroomancer x2
|Instructor's Guidance - High chance of increased capture rewards (2 pieces)
|Black Belt Braces Beta +
|Black Belt Coin x2
Banbaro Coin x3
Anteka Antler x2
|Base: +150
Fire: +1
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Wide-Range x2
|Instructor's Guidance - High chance of increased capture rewards (2 pieces)
|Black Belt Tassets Beta +
|Black Belt Coin x2
Paolumu Coin x3
Steel Gajau Whisker x2
|Base: +150
Fire: +1
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Recovery Up x2
|Instructor's Guidance - High chance of increased capture rewards (2 pieces)
|Black Belt Greaves Beta +
|Black Belt Coin x2
Glavenus Coin x3
Hornetaur Razorwing x3
|Base: +150
Fire: +1
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Wide-Range x2
|Instructor's Guidance - High chance of increased capture rewards (2 pieces)
|Fellshroud Helm Beta +
|Vaal Hazak Cortex x3
Shadowpierce Fang x1
Vaal Hazak Hardclaw x3
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Base: +156
Fire: -2
Water: +4
Thunder: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Peak Performance 2x
|Vaal Soulvein - Allows recovery to exceed the red portion of the health gauge (2 pieces)
|Fellshroud Mail Beta +
|Vaal Hazak Cortex x3
Deceased Shard x2
Deathweaver Membrane x3
Pure Dragon Blood x2
|Base: +156
Fire: -2
Water: +4
Thunder: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Recovery Speed 2x
Dragon Attack 1x
|Vaal Soulvein - Allows recovery to exceed the red portion of the health gauge (2 pieces)
|Fellshroud Braces Beta +
|Vaal Hazak Cortex x3
Vaal Hazak Fellwing x2
Shadowpierce Fang x2
Large Elder Dragon Bone x5
|Base: +156
Fire: -2
Water: +4
Thunder: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Recovery Up 2x
|Vaal Soulvein - Allows recovery to exceed the red portion of the health gauge (2 pieces)
|Fellshroud Coil Beta +
|Vaal Hazak Cortex x3
Deceased Shard x2
Vaal Hazak Fellwing x4
Deathweaver Membrane x2
|Base: +156
Fire: -2
Water: +4
Thunder: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Speed Eating x2
|Vaal Soulvein - Allows recovery to exceed the red portion of the health gauge (2 pieces)
|Fellshroud Greaves Beta +
|Vaal Hazak Cortex x3
Deceased Shard x3
Vaal Hazak Flail x1
Deathweaver Membrane x2
|Base: +156
Fire: -2
Water: +4
Thunder: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Effluvial Resistance x2
|Vaal Soulvein - Allows recovery to exceed the red portion of the health gauge (2 pieces)
|Bone Helm Beta +
|Thick Bone x2
Monster Toughbone x1
Warped Bone x1
|Base: +114
Fire: +2
Water: +0
Thunder: +2
Ice: +0
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Health Boost 1x
Partbreaker 1x
|N/A
|Bone Mail Beta +
|Thick Bone x2
Monster Toughbone x2
Brutal Bone x1
|Base: +114
Fire: +2
Water: +0
Thunder: +2
Ice: +0
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Attack Boost x1
|N/A
|Bone Vambraces Beta +
|Thick Bone x1
Monster Toughbone x1
Coral Bone x1
|Base: +114
Fire: +2
Water: +0
Thunder: +2
Ice: +0
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Slugger x1
|N/A
|Bone Coil Beta +
|Thick Bone x1
Monster Toughbone x1
Ancient Bone x1
|Base: +114
Fire: +2
Water: +0
Thunder: +2
Ice: +0
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Horn Maestro x1
|N/A
|Bone Greaves Beta +
|Thick Bone x1
Monster Toughbone x1
Boulder Bone x1
|Base: +114
Fire: +2
Water: +0
Thunder: +2
Ice: +0
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Slugger x1
|N/A
|Brachydios Helm Beta +
|Fine Brachydios Ebonshell x2
Brachydios Cortex x1
Brachydios Crown x2
Brachydios Pallium x1
|Base: +142
Fire: +3
Water: -2
Thunder: +1
Ice: -3
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Agitator 2x
|Brachydios Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Agitator skill (3 pieces)
|Brachydios Mail Beta +
|Fine Brachydios Ebonshell x2
Brachydios Pounder+ x1
Brachydios Crown x1
Monster Slogbone x5
|Base: +142
Fire: +3
Water: -2
Thunder: +1
Ice: -3
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Stamina Thief 1x
Agitator 1x
|Brachydios Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Agitator skill (3 pieces)
|Brachydios Braces Beta +
|Fine Brachydios Ebonshell x2
Brachydios Cortex x2
Brachydios Pounder+ x1
Glowing Slime x3
|Base: +142
Fire: +3
Water: -2
Thunder: +1
Ice: -3
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Agitator 2x
Blast Resistance 1x
|Brachydios Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Agitator skill (3 pieces)
|Brachydios Faulds Beta +
|Fire Brachydios Ebonshell x2
Brachydios Crown x1
Brachydios Lash x1
Glowing Slime x3
|Base: +142
Fire: +3
Water: -2
Thunder: +1
Ice: -3
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Blast Attack x2
|Brachydios Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Agitator skill (3 pieces)
|Brachydios Greaves Beta +
|Fine Brachydios Ebonshell x2
Brachydios Cortex x1
Brachydios Pounder+ x2
Barnos Hardclaw x4
|Base: +142
Fire: +3
Water: -2
Thunder: +1
Ice: -3
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Agitator 2x
Artillery 1x
|Brachydios Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Agitator skill (3 pieces)
|Rex Roar Helm Beta +
|Brute Tigrex Cortex x3
Brute Tigrex Shard x2
Brute Tigrex Hardfang x2
Distorted Crystal x5
|Base: +158
Fire: +3
Water: -4
Thunder: -2
Ice: +0
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Attack Boost x2
Free Meal x1
|Tigrex Essence - Adds Free Meal Secret. Raises the maximum level of the Free Meal to Lv3 (3 pieces)
|Rex Roar Mail Beta +
|Brute Tigrex Cortex x3
Brute Tigrex Shard x2
Brute Tigrex Hardfang x3
Afflicted Frenzybone x3
|Base: +158
Fire: +3
Water: -4
Thunder: -2
Ice: +0
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Attack Boost x2
Weakness Exploit x1
|Tigrex Essence - Adds Free Meal Secret. Raises the maximum level of the Free Meal to Lv3 (3 pieces)
|Rex Roar Greaves Beta +
|Brute Tigrex Cortex x3
Brute Tigrex Hardclaw x2
Brute Tigrex Hardfang x2
Tigrex Mantle x1
|Base: +158
Fire: +3
Water: -4
Thunder: -2
Ice: +0
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Health Boost x2
Attack Boost x2
|Tigrex Essence - Adds Free Meal Secret. Raises the maximum level of the Free Meal to Lv3 (3 pieces)
|Rex Roar Coil Beta +
|Brute Tigrex Cortex x3
Brute Tigrex Hardclaw x3
Tigrex Lash x1
Twilight Crystal x3
|Base: +158
Fire: +3
Water: -4
Thunder: -2
Ice: +0
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Recovery Up x2
Weakness Exploit x1
|Tigrex Essence - Adds Free Meal Secret. Raises the maximum level of the Free Meal to Lv3 (3 pieces)
|Rex Roar Braces Beta +
|Brute Tigrex Cortex x3
Brute Tigrex Shard x2
Brute Tigrex Hardclaw x2
Malformed Frenzybone x3
|Base: +158
Fire: +3
Water: -4
Thunder: -2
Ice: +0
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Agitator x2
Weakness Exploit x1
|Tigrex Essence - Adds Free Meal Secret. Raises the maximum level of the Free Meal to Lv3 (3 pieces)
|Clockwork Helm Beta +
|Steam Ticket x2
Monster Slogbone x3
Eltalite Ore x5
Dragonbone Artifact x1
|Base: +142
Fire: +2
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: -1
Dragon: -1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Agitator x1
Partbreaker x1
|Commission Alchemy - Raises the maximum level of the Bombardier skill (3 pieces)
|Clockwork Mail Beta +
|Steam Ticket x2
Monster Slogbone x3
Spiritvein Crystal x4
Torpor Sac x3
|Base: +142
Fire: +2
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: -1
Dragon: -1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Agitator x2
|Commission Alchemy - Raises the maximum level of the Bombardier skill (3 pieces)
|Clockwork Vambraces Beta +
|Steam Ticket x2
Monster Toughbone x2
Eltalite Ore x5
Purecrystal x1
|Base: +142
Fire: +2
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: -1
Dragon: -1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Bombardier x3
|Commission Alchemy - Raises the maximum level of the Bombardier skill (3 pieces)
|Clockwork Coil Beta +
|Steam Ticket x2
Monster Toughbone x2
Spiritvein x4
Ultraplegia Sac x3
|Base: +142
Fire: +2
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: -1
Dragon: -1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Partbreaker x2
|Commission Alchemy - Raises the maximum level of the Bombardier skill (3 pieces)
|Clockwork Greaves Beta +
|Steam Ticket x2
Monster Toughbone x2
Eltalite Ore x5
Dragonebone Artifact x1
|Base: +142
Fire: +2
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: -1
Dragon: -1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Critical Boost x1
Bombardier x1
|Commission Alchemy - Raises the maximum level of the Bombardier skill (3 pieces)
|Pukei Lagoon Hat Beta +
|Coral Pukei-Pukei Cortex x3
Coral Pukei-Pukei Fellwing x2
Large Coral Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Flood Sac x2
|Base: +132
Fire: +0
Water: +3
Thunder: -2
Ice: -3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Critical Draw 1x
Item Prolonger 1x
|N/A
|Pukei Lagoon Mail Beta +
|Coral Pukei-Pukei Cortex x2
Coral Pukei-Pukei Shard x2
Monster Toughbone x3
|Base: +132
Fire: +0
Water: +3
Thunder: -2
Ice: -3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Power Prolonger 1x
|N/A
|Pukei Lagoon Braces Beta +
|Coral Pukei-Pukei Cortex x2
Coral Pukei-Pukei Shard x2
Bathycide Ore x2
|Base: +132
Fire: +0
Water: +3
Thunder: -2
Ice: -3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Partbreaker x1
|N/A
|Pukei Lagoon Coil Beta +
|Coral Pukei-Pukei Cortex x2
Coral Pukei-Pukei Shard x2
Large Coral Pukei-Pukei Sac x1
|Base: +132
Fire: +0
Water: +3
Thunder: -2
Ice: -3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Water Attack x1
Partbreaker x1
|N/A
|Pukei Lagoon Greaves Beta +
|Coral Pukei-Pukei Cortex x3
Corel Pukei-Pukei Lash x1
Corel Pukei-Pukei Fellwing x1
Flood Sac x2
|Base: +132
Fire: +0
Water: +3
Thunder: -2
Ice: -3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Item Prolonger x2
|N/A
|Cortos Cape Beta +
|Cortos Hardclaw x2
Wingdarake Finehide x2
Frozen Bone x1
|Base: +116
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: +0
Ice: +2
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Hunger Resistance 1x
Jump Master 1x
|N/A
|Damascus Helm Beta +
|Pure Dragon Blood x2
Meldspar Ore x3
Paolumu Fellwing x1
Gracium x1
|Base: +152
Fire: +4
Water: -2
Thunder: +0
Ice: +0
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Defense Boost x3
|N/A
|Damascus Mail Beta +
|Pure Dragon Blood x2
Meldspar Ore x3
Legiana Fellwing x1
Purecrystal x1
|Base: +152
Fire: +4
Water: -2
Thunder: +0
Ice: +0
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Focus x2
|N/A
|Damascus Vambraces Beta +
|Pure Dragon Blood x2
Meldspar Ore x3
Rathalos Fellwing x1
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Base: +152
Fire: +4
Water: -2
Thunder: +0
Ice: +0
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Handicraft x2
|N/A
|Damascus Coil Beta +
|Pure Dragon Blood x2
Meldspar Ore x3
Rathian Weave x1
Bathycite Ore x1
|Base: +152
Fire: +4
Water: -2
Thunder: +0
Ice: +0
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Focus x1
|N/A
|Damascus Greaves Beta +
|Pure Dragon Blood x2
Meldspar Ore x3
Pukei-Pukei Fellwing x1
Spiritvein Crystal x1
|Base: +152
Fire: +4
Water: -2
Thunder: +0
Ice: +0
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Defense Boost x2
Guard x1
|N/A
|Death Garon Helm Beta +
|Hard Ebony Odogaron Sinew x3
Ebony Odogaron Hardclaw x3
Ebony Odogaron Lash x1
Ebony Odogaron Mantle x1
|Base: +148
Fire: -2
Water: -3
Thunder: -2
Ice: -2
Dragon: +4
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Latent Power 2x
|Odogaron Essence - Weapon sharpness does not decrease for a set time after sharpening (3 pieces)
|Death Garon Mail Beta +
|Hard Ebony Odogaron Sinew x3
Ebony Odogaron Hardclaw x2
Ebony Odogaron Hardfang x2
Hornetaur Razorwing x4
|Base: +148
Fire: -2
Water: -3
Thunder: -2
Ice: -2
Dragon: +4
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Critical Eye 2x
Dragon Resistance 1x
|Odogaron Essence - Weapon sharpness does not decrease for a set time after sharpening (3 pieces)
|Death Garon Braces Beta +
|Hard Ebony Odogaron Sinew x3
Ebony Odogaron Shard x3
Ebony Odogaron Hardfang x2
Girros Shard x4
|Base: +148
Fire: -2
Water: -3
Thunder: -2
Ice: -2
Dragon: +4
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Power Prolonger 1x
Dragon Attack 1x
|Odogaron Essence - Weapon sharpness does not decrease for a set time after sharpening (3 pieces)
|Death Garon Coil Beta +
|Hard Ebony Odogaron Sinew x3
Ebony Odogaron Shard x2
Ebony Odogaron Hardfang x3
Monster Solidbone x4
|Base: +148
Fire: -2
Water: -3
Thunder: -2
Ice: -2
Dragon: +4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Dragon Attack x2
|Odogaron Essence - Weapon sharpness does not decrease for a set time after sharpening (3 pieces)
|Death Garon Greaves Beta +
|Hard Ebony Odogaron Sinew x3
Ebony Odogaron Shard x3
Ebony Odogaron Lash x1
Tough Claw x3
|Base: +148
Fire: -2
Water: -3
Thunder: -2
Ice: -2
Dragon: +4
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Tool Specialist 2x
|Odogaron Essence - Weapon sharpness does not decrease for a set time after sharpening (3 pieces)
|Diablos Helm Beta +
|Diablos Chine x2
Diablos Cortex x1
Twisted Stouthorn x1
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Base: +140
Fire: +3
Water: -2
Thunder: +0
Ice: -3
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Critical Draw 2x
|Diablos Ambition - Raises the maximum level of the Slugger skill (3 pieces)
|Diablos Mail Beta +
|Diablos Chine x2
Diablos Cortex x2
Blos Medulla x2
Monster Slogbone x2
|Base: +140
Fire: +3
Water: -2
Thunder: +0
Ice: -3
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Slugger 2x
Heroics 1x
|Diablos Ambition - Raises the maximum level of the Slugger skill (3 pieces)
|Diablos Vambraces Beta +
|Diablos Chine x2
Diablos Cortex x2
Diablos Tailcase + x1
Kestodon Husk x2
|Base: +140
Fire: +3
Water: -2
Thunder: +0
Ice: -3
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Heroics 2x
Tremor Resistance 1x
|Diablos Ambition - Raises the maximum level of the Slugger skill (3 pieces)
|Diablos Coil Beta +
|Diablos Chine x2
Diablos Cortex x1
Twisted Stouthorn x1
Kestodon Husk x4
|Base: +140
Fire: +3
Water: -2
Thunder: +0
Ice: -3
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Marathon Runner x2
|Diablos Ambition - Raises the maximum level of the Slugger skill (3 pieces)
|Diablos Greaves Beta +
|Diablos Chine x2
Diablos Cortex x1
Diablos Tailcase + x1
Monster Slogbone x5
|Base: +140
Fire: +3
Water: -2
Thunder: +0
Ice: -3
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Tremor Resistance 2x
Slugger 1x
|Diablos Ambition - Raises the maximum level of the Slugger skill (3 pieces)
|Dober Helm Beta +
|Large Elder Dragon Bone x2
Thick Bone x3
Uragaan Scute + x1
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Base: +152
Fire: -2
Water: +0
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +4
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Free Elm/Ammo Up 2x
|N/A
|Dober Mail Beta +
|Large Elder Dragon Bone x2
Thick Bone x3
Jyuratodus Grandfin x1
Monster Solidbone x3
|Base: +152
Fire: -2
Water: +0
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +4
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Attack Boost 1x
Effluvial Resistance 1x
|N/A
|Dober Vambraces Beta +
|Large Elder Dragon Bone x2
Thick Bone x3
Lavasioth Grandfin x1
Dragonbone Artifact x3
|Base: +152
Fire: -2
Water: +0
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +4
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Stamina Surge 1x
Mushroomancer 1x
|N/A
|Dober Coil Beta +
|Large Elder Dragon Bone x2
Thick Bone x3
Diablos Tailcase + x1
Monster Toughbone x5
|Base: +152
Fire: -2
Water: +0
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +4
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Attack Boost 1x
Stun Resistance 1x
|N/A
|Dober Greaves Beta +
|Large Elder Dragon Bone x2
Thick Bone x3
Radobaan Oilshell + x1
Monster Slogbone x4
|Base: +152
Fire: -2
Water: +0
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +4
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Attack Boost 1x
Mushroomancer 1x
|N/A
|Dodogama Helm Beta +
|Dodogama Thickhide x2
Dodogama Shard x1
Dodogama Mandible x1
Meldspar Ore x1
|Base: +120
Fire: +0
Water: +0
Thunder: -3
Ice: +0
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Blast Resistance 2x
|N/A
|Dodogama Mail Beta +
|Dodogama Thickhide x2
Dodogama Lash x1
Dodogama Mandible x1
Gastodon Husk x2
|Base: +120
Fire: +0
Water: +0
Thunder: -3
Ice: +0
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Blast Attack 2x
|N/A
|Dodogama Vambraces Beta +
|Dodogama Thickhide x2
Dodogama Hardclaw x2
Dodogama Shard x2
Gastodon Husk x1
|Base: +120
Fire: +0
Water: +0
Thunder: -3
Ice: +0
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Bombardier x1
Blast Attack x1
|N/A
|Dodogama Coil Beta +
|Dodogama Thickhide x2
Dodogama Shard x2
Dodogama Mandible x1
Eltalite Ore x2
|Base: +120
Fire: +0
Water: +0
Thunder: -3
Ice: +0
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Artillery x2
|N/A
|Dodogama Greaves Beta +
|Dodogama Thickhide x2
Dodogama Lash x1
Dodogama Hardclaw x2
Meldspar Ore x1
|Base: +120
Fire: +0
Water: +0
Thunder: -3
Ice: +0
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Capacity Boost x1
|N/A
|Fulgur Helm Beta +
|Fulgur Anjanath Thickfur x3
Fulgur Anjanath Shard x2
Fulgur Anjanath Lash x1
Lightning Sac x3
|Base: +146
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Thunder: +2
Ice: -3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Weakness Exploit x1
|Anjanath Dominance - Increases Stamina Cap (2 pieces)
|Fulgur Mail Beta +
|Fulgur Anjanath Thickfur x3
Fulgur Anjanath Shard x2
Heavy Fulgur Anjanath Nosebone x1
Lightning Sac x2
|Base: +146
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Thunder: +2
Ice: -3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Flinch Free x1
Stun Resistance x1
|Anjanath Dominance - Increases Stamina Cap (2 pieces)
|Fulgur Vambraces Beta +
|Fulgur Anjanath Thickfur x3
Fulgur Anjanath Shard x2
Fulgur Anjanath Lash x1
Lightning Sac x3
|Base: +146
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Thunder: +2
Ice: -3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Item Prolonger x2
|Anjanath Dominance - Increases Stamina Cap (2 pieces)
|Fulgur Coil Beta +
|Fulgur Anjanath Thickfur x3
Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x1
Heavy Fulgur Anjanath Nosebone x2
Fulgur Anjanath Mantle x1
|Base: +146
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Thunder: +2
Ice: -3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Weakness Exploit x1
Item Prolonger x1
|Anjanath Dominance - Increases Stamina Cap (2 pieces)
|Fulgur Greaves Beta +
|Fulgur Anjanath Thickfur x3
Fulgur Anjanath Shard x2
Flugur Anjanath Hardfang x2
Monster Solidbone x3
|Base: +146
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Thunder: +2
Ice: -3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Thunder Attack x2
|Anjanath Dominance - Increases Stamina Cap (2 pieces)
|Gajau Boots Beta +
|Gajau Thickhide x2
Streel Gajau Whisker x1
Eltalite Ore x2
|Base: +116
Fire: +0
Water: +5
Thunder: +0
Ice: +0
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Aquatic/Polar Mobility x1
Water Attack x2
|N/A
|Gastodon Horn Beta +
|Gastodon Husk x3
Prized Pelt x1
Thick Bone x3
|Base: +116
Fire: +3
Water: +0
Thunder: +0
Ice: +0
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Flinch Free x1
Blast Resistance x1
|N/A
|Girros Headgear Beta +
|Great Girros Thickhide x2
Great Girros Hardfang x1
Ultraplegia Sac x1
Warped Bone x2
|Base: +116
Fire: +0
Water: -3
Thunder: +2
Ice: +0
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Horn Maestro x2
|N/A
|Girros Mail Beta +
|Great Girros Thickhide x2
Great Girros Shard x2
Great Girros Hardhood x1
Girros Shard x2
|Base: +116
Fire: +0
Water: -3
Thunder: +2
Ice: +0
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Paralysis Resistance x2
|N/A
|Girros Vambraces Beta +
|Great Girros Thickhide x2
Great Girros Shard x2
Great Girros Hardhood x1
Warped Bone x2
|Base: +116
Fire: +0
Water: -3
Thunder: +2
Ice: +0
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Free Elem/Ammo Up x1
Effluvia Resistance x1
|N/A
|Girros Coil Beta +
|Great Girros Thickhide x2
Great Girros Lash x1
Ultraplegia Sac x1
Girros Shard x1
|Base: +116
Fire: +0
Water: -3
Thunder: +2
Ice: +0
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Effluvial Expert x1
|N/A
|Girros Greaves Beta +
|Great Girros Thickhide x2
Great Girros Hardfang x2
Great Girros Shard x2
Girros Shard x1
|Base: +116
Fire: +0
Water: -3
Thunder: +2
Ice: +0
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Paralysis Attack x2
|N/A
|Glavenus Helm Beta +
|Glavenus Cortex x2
Glavenus Hardfang x2
Glavenus Hellshell x1
Glavenus Mantle x1
|Base: +142
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -1
Dragon: -1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Focus x1
Handicraft x1
|Glavenus Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Maximum Might skill (3 pieces)
|Glavenus Mail Beta +
|Glavenus Cortex x2
Glavenus Hardfang x1
Molten Bursa x2
Firecell Stone x2
|Base: +142
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -1
Dragon: -1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Power Prolonger x1
Maximum Might x1
|Glavenus Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Maximum Might skill (3 pieces)
|Glavenus Braces Beta +
|Glavenus Cortex x2
Glavenus Hellshell x2
Glavenus Tailedge x1
Purecrystal x1
|Base: +142
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -1
Dragon: -1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Maximum Might x1
Focus x1
|Glavenus Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Maximum Might skill (3 pieces)
|Glavenus Faulds Beta +
|Glavernus Cortex x2
Glavernus Shard x2
Glavernus Hardfang x1
Molten Bursa x2
|Base: +142
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -1
Dragon: -1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Maximum Might x2
|Glavenus Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Maximum Might skill (3 pieces)
|Glavenus Greaves Beta +
|Glavenus Cortex x2
Glavenus Shard x1
Glavenus Hellshell x2
Molten Bursa x2
|Base: +142
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -1
Dragon: -1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Handicraft x2
|Glavenus Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Maximum Might skill (3 pieces)
|Guild Palace Helm Beta +
|Hero King Coin x 1
Tigrex Coin x2
Black Belt Coin x2
Velkhana Crownhorn x2
|Base: +154
Fire: +1
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: +1
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Health Boost x2,
|Guild Pride
Good Luck, Good chance of increased quest rewards (no effect when joining mid-quest) (2 pieces)
Carving Master, Lets you carve one additional time (no effect when joining mid-quest) (4 pieces)
|Guild Palace Mail Beta +
|Hero King Coin x 1
Zinogre Coin x 3
Black Belt Coin x2
Teostra Mane + x3
|Base: +154
Fire: +1
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: +1
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Agitator x1
Heroics x1
|Guild Pride
Good Luck, Good chance of increased quest rewards (no effect when joining mid-quest) (2 pieces)
Carving Master, Lets you carve one additional time (no effect when joining mid-quest) (4 pieces)
|Guild Palace Braces Beta +
|Hero King Coin x1
Zinogre Coin x2
Black Belt Coin x2
Daora Hardclaw x3
|Base: +154
Fire: +1
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: +1
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Offensive Guard x3
|Guild Pride
Good Luck, Good chance of increased quest rewards (no effect when joining mid-quest) (2 pieces)
Carving Master, Lets you carve one additional time (no effect when joining mid-quest) (4 pieces)
|Guild Palace Coil Beta +
|Hero King Coin x1
Tigrex Coin x3
Black Belt Coin x2
Deceased Shard x4
|Base: +154
Fire: +1
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: +1
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Agitator x3
Resuscitate x1
|Guild Pride
Good Luck, Good chance of increased quest rewards (no effect when joining mid-quest) (2 pieces)
Carving Master, Lets you carve one additional time (no effect when joining mid-quest) (4 pieces)
|Guild Palace Greaves Beta +
|Hero King Coin x1
Tigrex Coin x3
Black Belt Coin x2
Deceased Shard x4
|Base: +154
Fire: +1
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: +1
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Heroics x3
Health Boost x1
|Guild Pride
Good Luck, Good chance of increased quest rewards (no effect when joining mid-quest) (2 pieces)
Carving Master, Lets you carve one additional time (no effect when joining mid-quest) (4 pieces)
|Guildwork Head Beta +
|Research Commission Ticket + x1
Forest Crystal x2
Woodland Greatbone x2
Steam Ticket x1
|Base: +162
Fire: +2
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: +2
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Botanist x1
Honey Hunter x1
|Guild Pride
Good Luck, Good chance of increased quest rewards (no effect when joining mid-quest) (2 pieces)
Carving Master, Lets you carve one additional time (no effect when joining mid-quest) (4 pieces)
|Guildwork Body Beta +
|Research Commission Ticket + x1
Wasteland Crystal x2
Wasteland Cragbone x2
Boaboa Ticket x1
|Base: +162
Fire: +2
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: +2
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Cliffhanger x1
|Guild Pride
Good Luck, Good chance of increased quest rewards (no effect when joining mid-quest) (2 pieces)
Carving Master, Lets you carve one additional time (no effect when joining mid-quest) (4 pieces)
|Guildwork Braces Beta +
|Research Commission Ticket + x1
Coral Crystal x2
Coral Crimsonbone x2
Ancient Fragment x1
|Base: +162
Fire: +2
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: +2
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Geologist x1
Botanist x1
|Guild Pride
Good Luck, Good chance of increased quest rewards (no effect when joining mid-quest) (2 pieces)
Carving Master, Lets you carve one additional time (no effect when joining mid-quest) (4 pieces)
|Guildwork Waist Beta +
|Research Commission Ticket + x1
Effluvial Crystal x2
Effluvial Frenzybone x2
Thermae Ticket x1
|Base: +162
Fire: +2
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: +2
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Forager's Luck x1
|Guild Pride
Good Luck, Good chance of increased quest rewards (no effect when joining mid-quest) (2 pieces)
Carving Master, Lets you carve one additional time (no effect when joining mid-quest) (4 pieces)
|Guildwork Feet Beta +
|Research Commission Ticket + x1
Frozen Bone x3
Fierce Dragonvein Bone x5
Conqueror's Seal x1
|Base: +162
Fire: +2
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: +2
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Flinch Free x2
|Guild Pride
Good Luck, Good chance of increased quest rewards (no effect when joining mid-quest) (2 pieces)
Carving Master, Lets you carve one additional time (no effect when joining mid-quest) (4 pieces)
|High Metal Helm Beta +
|Batchycite Ore x1
Meldspar Ore x2
Eltalite Ore x2
Tough Claw x1
|Base: +128
Fire: +0
Water: -1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Ice Resistance 2x
Earplugs 1x
|N/A
|High Metal Mail Beta +
|Batchycite Ore x1
Meldspar Ore x2
Eltalite Ore x2
Tough Claw x1
|Base: +128
Fire: +0
Water: -1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Earplugs 1x
Ice Attack 1x
|N/A
|High Metal Braces Beta +
|Bathycide Ore x1
Meldspar Ore x1
Eltalite Ore x2
|Base: +128
Fire: +0
Water: -1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Defense Boost x2
Ice Attack x1
|N/A
|High Metal Coil Beta +
|Bathycite Ore x1
Meldspar Ore x1
Eltalite Ore x2
|Base: +128
Fire: +0
Water: -1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Capacity Boost x1
Defense Boost x1
|N/A
|High Metal Greaves Beta +
|Bathycide Ore x1
Meldspar Ore x2
Eltalite Ore x2
Gajau Thickhide x1
|Base: +128
Fire: +0
Water: -1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Heavy Artillery x1
Ice Resistance x1
|N/A
|Hornetaur Helm Beta +
|Hornetaur Razorwing x2
Monster Essence x1
Meldspar Ore x1
|Base: +116
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Thunder: +0
Ice: +0
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Weakness Exploit 1x
Dragon Attack 1x
|N/A
|Hornetaur Mail Beta +
|Hornetaur Razorwing x1
Monster Essence x1
Eltalite Ore x1
|Base: +116
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Thunder: +0
Ice: +0
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Effluvial Expert 1x
|N/A
|Hornetaur Vambraces Beta +
|Hornetaur Razorwing x1
Monster Essence x1
Eltalite Ore x1
|Base: +116
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Thunder: +0
Ice: +0
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Free Meal x1
|N/A
|Hornetaur Coil Beta +
|Hornetaur Razorwing x1
Monster Essence x2
Eltalite Ore x2
|Base: +116
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Thunder: +0
Ice: +0
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Weakness Exploit x1
|N/A
|Hornetaur Greaves Beta +
|Hornetaur Razorwing x1
Monster Essence x2
Eltalite Ore x2
|Base: +116
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Thunder: +0
Ice: +0
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Handicraft x1
|N/A
|Ingot Helm Beta +
|Meldspar Ore x2
Monster Slogbone x1
Eltalite Ore x5
|Base: +136
Fire: -2
Water: +0
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Thunder Attack 2x
|N/A
|Ingot Mail Beta +
|Meldspar Ore x2
Monster Slogbone x1
Spiritvein Crystal x5
|Base: +136
Fire: -2
Water: +0
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Thunder Resistance 1x
Free Elm/Ammo Up 1x
|N/A
|Ingot Vambraces Beta +
|Meldspar Ore x2
Monster Slogbone x1
Bathycite Ore x3
|Base: +136
Fire: -2
Water: +0
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Health Boost x2
Thunder Attack x1
|N/A
|Ingot Coil Beta +
|Meldspar Ore x2
Monster Slogbone x1
Purecrystal x1
|Base: +136
Fire: -2
Water: +0
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Windproof x1
Free Elem/Ammo up x1
|N/A
|Ingot Greaves Beta +
|Meldspar Ore x2
Monster Slogbone x1
Gracium x3
|Base: +136
Fire: -2
Water: +0
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Defense Boost x1
Free Elem/Ammo Up x1
|N/A
|Jagras Helm Beta +
|Great Jagras Thickhide x1
Great Jagras Shard x3
Monster Toughbone x2
Jagras Shard x1
|Base: +116
Fire: -2
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Speed Eating x1
Attack Boost x1
|N/A
|Jagras Mail Beta +
|Great Jagras Thickhide x1
Great Jagras Shard x1
Great Jagras Hardclaw x1
Jagras Shard x1
|Base: +116
Fire: -2
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Evade Extender x1
|N/A
|Jagras Vambraces Beta +
|Great Jagras Thickhide x1
Great Jagras Mane+ x2
Great Jagras Hardclaw x1
Tough Claw x2
|Base: +116
Fire: -2
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Evade Extender x1
Recovery Up x1
|N/A
|Jagras Coil Beta +
|Great Jagras Thickhide x1
Great Jagras Shard x1
Great Jagras Mane + x1
Jagras Shard x1
|Base: +116
Fire: -2
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Recovery Up x1
|N/A
|Jagras Greaves Beta +
|Great Jagras Thickhide x1
Great Jagras Shard x1
Great Jagras Mane+ x1
Jagras Shard x1
|Base: +116
Fire: -2
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Free Meal x1
|N/A
|Jyura Helm Beta +
|Jyuratodus Cortex x1
Jyuratodus Hardfang x2
Jyuratodus Grandfin x1
Steel Gajau Whisker x1
|Base: +118
Fire: -1
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +0
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Latent Power 1x
Focus 1x
|N/A
|Jyura Mail Beta +
|Jyuratodus Cortex x1
Jyuratodus Shard x2
Gajau Thickhide x2
|Base: +118
Fire: -1
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +0
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Latent Power 1x
Water Attack 1x
|N/A
|Jyura Vambraces Beta +
|Jyuratodus Cortex x1
Jyuratodus Shard x1
Monster Toughbone x2
|Base: +118
Fire: -1
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +0
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Water Attack x2
|N/A
|Jyura Coil Beta +
|Jyuratodus Cortex x1
Jyuratodus Shard x1
Flood Sac x2
|Base: +118
Fire: -1
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +0
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Ice Resistance x2
|N/A
|Jyura Greaves Beta +
|Jyuratodus Cortex x1
Jyuratodus Hardfang x1
Jyuratodus Grandfin x2
|Base: +118
Fire: -1
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +0
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Focus x1
Water Attack x1
|N/A
|Kadachi Hat Beta +
|Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2
Tobi-Kadachi Cathode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x1
Monster Essence x3
|Base: +120
Fire: +0
Water: -3
Thunder: +3
Ice: +0
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Constitution 1x
Evade Extender 1x
|N/A
|Kadachi Mail Beta +
|Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2
Tobi-Kadachi Shard x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane+ x1
|Base: +120
Fire: +0
Water: -3
Thunder: +3
Ice: +0
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Jump Master 1x
|N/A
|Kadachi Vambraces Beta +
|Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2
Tobi-Kadachi Shard x1
Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x2
Lightning Sac x2
|Base: +120
Fire: +0
Water: -3
Thunder: +3
Ice: +0
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Evade Extender x1
Thunder Attack x2
|N/A
|Kadachi Coil Beta +
|Tobi-Kodachi Thickfur x2
Tobi-Kadachi Shard x2
Lightning Sac x1
|Base: +120
Fire: +0
Water: -3
Thunder: +3
Ice: +0
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Health Boost x2
Earplugs x1
|N/A
|Kadachi Greaves Beta +
|Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane+ x2
Tobi-Kadachi Cathode x1
|Base: +120
Fire: +0
Water: -3
Thunder: +3
Ice: +0
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Thunder Resistance x2
|N/A
|Kestodon Guards Beta +
|Kestodon Husk x3
Thick Bone x2
|Base: +116
Fire: +4
Water: +0
Thunder: +0
Ice: +0
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Affinity Sliding x1
Focus x1
|N/A
|Kirin Horn Beta +
|Kirin Silvermane x3
Kirin Finehide x1
Kirin Azure Horn+ x3
Glavenus Mantle x1
|Base: +154
Fire: -3
Water: -2
Thunder: +4
Ice: -2
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Marathon Runner x2
|Kirin Divinity - Adds Great Luck. High chance of increased quest rewards. (3 pieces)
|Kirin Jacket Beta +
|Kirin Silvermane x3
Kirin Finehide x1
Kirin Thundertail+ x3
Brachydios Pallium x1
|Base: +154
Fire: -3
Water: -2
Thunder: +4
Ice: -2
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Critical Eye x2
Divine Blessing x1
|Kirin Divinity - Adds Great Luck. High chance of increased quest rewards. (3 pieces)
|Kirin Longarms Beta +
|Kirin Silvermane x3
Kirin Finehide x1
Kirin Thundertail+ x3
Dragonbone Artifact x1
|Base: +154
Fire: -3
Water: -2
Thunder: +4
Ice: -2
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Thunder Attack x3
|Kirin Divinity - Adds Great Luck. High chance of increased quest rewards. (3 pieces)
|Kirin Hoop Beta +
|Kirin Silvermane x3
Kiring Finehide x2
Pure Dragon Blood x1
Purecrystal x1
|Base: +154
Fire: -3
Water: -2
Thunder: +4
Ice: -2
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Blight Resistance x2
|Kirin Divinity - Adds Great Luck. High chance of increased quest rewards. (3 pieces)
|Kirin Leg Guards Beta +
|Kirin Silvermane x3
Kirin Azure Horn+ x2
Kirin Thundertail+ x2
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Base: +154
Fire: -3
Water: -2
Thunder: +4
Ice: -2
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Free Elm/Ammo Up x2
|Kirin Divinity - Adds Great Luck. High chance of increased quest rewards. (3 pieces)
|Kulu Headpiece Beta +
|Kulu-Ya-Ku Thickhide x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Shard x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x1
Jagras Shard x2
|Base: +116
Fire: +0
Water: -3
Thunder: +0
Ice: +1
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Slinger Capacity 2x
|N/A
|Kulu Mail Beta +
|Kulu-Ya-Ku Thickhide x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x1
Large Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1
Jagras Shard x1
|Base: +116
Fire: +0
Water: -3
Thunder: +0
Ice: +1
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Stamina Surge 1x
Critical Eye 1x
|N/A
|Kulu Vambraces Beta +
|Kulu-Ya-Ku Thickhide x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Shard x1
Eltalite Ore x3
|Base: +116
Fire: +0
Water: -3
Thunder: +0
Ice: +1
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Critical Boost x1
|N/A
|Kulu Coil Beta +
|Kulu-Ya-Ku Thickhide x2
Large Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1
Jagras Shard x1
|Base: +116
Fire: +0
Water: -3
Thunder: +0
Ice: +1
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Item Prolonger x2
|N/A
|Kulu Greaves Beta +
|Kulu-Ya-Ku Thickhide x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Shard x1
Jagras Shard x2
|Base: +116
Fire: +0
Water: -3
Thunder: +0
Ice: +1
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Critical Eye x1
Item Prolonger x1
|N/A
|Kushala Glare Beta +
|Daora Cortex x4
Daora Shard x3
Daora Hardclaw x1
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Base: +156
Fire: +0
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +4
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Ice Attack 2x
Evade Window 1x
|Kushala Daora Flight - Negates all wind pressure. (3 pieces)
|Kushala Cista Beta +
|Daora Cortex x4
Daora Fellwing x3
Daora Lash x2
Pure Dragon Blood x6
|Base: +156
Fire: +0
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +4
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Handicraft 2x
|Kushala Daora Flight - Negates all wind pressure. (3 pieces)
|Kushala Grip Beta +
|Daora Cortex x4
Daora Fellwing x3
Daora Hardhorn x2
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Base: +156
Fire: +0
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +4
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Evade Window 2x
|Kushala Daora Flight - Negates all wind pressure. (3 pieces)
|Kushala Cocoon Beta +
|Daora Cortex x4
Daora Shard x3
Daora Hardhorn x1
Amber Hardfang x3
|Base: +156
Fire: +0
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +4
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Ice Attack x3
|Kushala Daora Flight - Negates all wind pressure. (3 pieces)
|Kushala Crus Beta +
|Daora Cortex x4
Daora Hardclaw x2
Daora Lash x1
Nargacuga Mantle x1
|Base: +156
Fire: +0
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +4
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Evade Extender 2x
|Kushala Daora Flight - Negates all wind pressure. (3 pieces)
|Lavasioth Helm Beta +
|Lavasioth Cortex x2
Lavasioth Shard x2
Lavasioth Hardfang x1
Gastodon Husk x3
|Base: +140
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -2
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Fire Attack x1
Quick Sheath x1
|N/A
|Lavasioth Mail Beta +
|Lavasioth Cortex x2
Lavasioth Shard x1
Conflagrant Sac x6
Monster Slogbone x4
|Base: +140
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -2
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Fire Attack x2
Heat Guard x1
|N/A
|Lavasioth Vambraces Beta +
|Lavasioth Cortex x2
Lavasioth Hardfang x2
Lavasioth Grandfin x1
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Base: +140
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -2
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Peak Performance x1
Recovery Up x1
|N/A
|Lavasioth Coil Beta +
|Lavasioth Cortex x2
Lavasioth Shard x1
Lavasioth Grandfin x2
Meldspar Ore x4
|Base: +140
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -2
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Quick Sheath x2
Recovery Up x1
|N/A
|Lavasioth Greaves Beta +
|Lavasioth Cortex x2
Lavasioth Shard x2
Lavasioth Grandfin x1
Eltalite Ore x8
|Base: +140
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -2
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Spread/Power Shots x1
Fire Attack x1
|N/A
|Legiana Helm Beta +
|Legiana Thickhide x2
Legiana Shard x2
Legiana Fellwing x1
Shamos Shard x3
|Base: +140
Fire: -1
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Divine Blessing x2
|Legian Ambition - Increases max bow charge level by one (3 pieces)
|Legiana Mail Beta +
|Legiana Thickhide x2
Legiana Fellwing x2
Legiana Hardclaw x1
Purecrystal x1
|Base: +140
Fire: -1
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Evade Window x2
Divine Blessing x1
|Legian Ambition - Increases max bow charge level by one (3 pieces)
|Legiana Vambraces Beta +
|Legiana Thickhide x2
Legiana Shard x1
Legiana Hardclaw x2
Tough Claw x3
|Base: +140
Fire: -1
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Airborne x1
Evade Window x1
|Legian Ambition - Increases max bow charge level by one (3 pieces)
|Legiana Coil Beta +
|Legiana Thickhide x2
Legiana Shard x1
Legiana Tail Webbing + x2
Cryo Sac x3
|Base: +140
Fire: -1
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Ice Attack x2
Windproof x1
|Legian Ambition - Increases max bow charge level by one (3 pieces)
|Legiana Greaves Beta +
|Legiana Thickhide x2
Legiana Fellwing x1
Legiana Tail Webbing+ x1
Wingdrake Finehide x3
|Base: +140
Fire: -1
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Ice Resistance x2
|Legian Ambition - Increases max bow charge level by one (3 pieces)
|Lumu Hat Beta +
|Paolumu Thickfur x2
Paolumu Shard x2
Paolumu Cortex x2
|Base: +130
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: +0
Ice: +1
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Stamina Surge x2
|N/A
|Lumu Mail Beta +
|Paolumu Thickfur x2
Paolumu Shard x2
Monster Toughbone x3
|Base: +130
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: +0
Ice: +1
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Master Mounter x1
|N/A
|Lumu Vambraces Beta +
|Paolumu Thickfur x2
Paolumu Fellwing x1
Bathycite Ore x3
|Base: +130
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: +0
Ice: +1
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Artillery x1
Windproof x1
|N/A
|Lumu Coil Beta +
|Paolumu Thickfur x2
Paolumu Shard x2
Paolumu Fellwing x1
|Base: +130
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: +0
Ice: +1
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Divine Blessing x1
Windproof x1
|N/A
|Lumu Greaves Beta +
|Paolumu Thickfur x2
Paolumu Fellwing x2
Paolumu Cortex x3
|Base: +130
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: +0
Ice: +1
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Windproof x2
|N/A
|Lumu Phantasm Hood Beta +
|Nightshade Paolumu Thickfur x2
Nightshade Paolumu Shard x1
Paolumu Cortex x3
|Base: +132
Fire: -3
Water: -3
Thunder: +2
Ice: +1
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Weakness Exploit x1
|N/A
|Lumu Phantasm Mail Beta +
|Nightshade Paolumu Thickfur x2
Nightshade Paolumu Shard x2
Torpor Sac x3
|Base: +132
Fire: -3
Water: -3
Thunder: +2
Ice: +1
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Wide-Range x2
|N/A
|Lumu Phantasm Braces Beta +
|Nightshade Paolumu Thickfur x2
Nightshade Paolumu Fellwing x1
Monster Toughbone x3
|Base: +132
Fire: -3
Water: -3
Thunder: +2
Ice: +1
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Maximum Might x1
|N/A
|Lumu Phantasm Coil Beta +
|Nightshade Paolumu Thickfur x2
Nightshade Paolumu Shard x2
Nightshade Paolumu Fellwing x2
|Base: +132
Fire: -3
Water: -3
Thunder: +2
Ice: +1
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Sleep Attack x2
|N/A
|Lumu Phantasm Greaves Beta +
|Nightshade Paolumu Thickfur x2
Nightshade Paolumu Fellwing x1
Paolumu Cortex x1
|Base: +132
Fire: -3
Water: -3
Thunder: +2
Ice: +1
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Sleep Resistance x2
|N/A
|Tentacle Cowl Beta +
|Namielle Finehide x2
Namielle Hardclaw x3
Large Elder Dragon Bone x5
Urgaan Pallium x1
|Base: +158
Fire: -3
Water: +4
Thunder: +3
Ice: +0
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Constitution x2
Maximum Might x1
|Namielle Divinity
Continually attacking a monster activates Free Element/Ammo Up Lv2 and increases elemental damage (4 pieces).
Continually attacking a monster activates Free Element/Ammo Up Lv3 and increases elemental damage (5 pieces).
|Tentacle Cloak Beta +
|Namielle Finehide x2
Namielle Hardclaw x2
Namielle Whisker x1
Rimed Hide x3
|Base: +158
Fire: -3
Water: +4
Thunder: +3
Ice: +0
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Blight Resistance x1
Tool Specialist x1
|Namielle Divinity
Continually attacking a monster activates Free Element/Ammo Up Lv2 and increases elemental damage (4 pieces).
Continually attacking a monster activates Free Element/Ammo Up Lv3 and increases elemental damage (5 pieces).
|Tentacle Gloves Beta +
|Namielle Finehide x2
Namielle Fellwing x2
Namielle Whisker x1
Fey Wyvern Gem x1
|Base: +158
Fire: -3
Water: +4
Thunder: +3
Ice: +0
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Tool Specialist x2
|Namielle Divinity
Continually attacking a monster activates Free Element/Ammo Up Lv2 and increases elemental damage (4 pieces).
Continually attacking a monster activates Free Element/Ammo Up Lv3 and increases elemental damage (5 pieces).
|Tentacle Coil Beta +
|Namielle Finehide x2
Namielle Whisker x2
Namielle Lash x1
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Base: +158
Fire: -3
Water: +4
Thunder: +3
Ice: +0
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Constitution x1
Stamina Surge x1
|Namielle Divinity
Continually attacking a monster activates Free Element/Ammo Up Lv2 and increases elemental damage (4 pieces).
Continually attacking a monster activates Free Element/Ammo Up Lv3 and increases elemental damage (5 pieces).
|Tentacle Greaves Beta +
|Namielle Finehide x2
Namielle Fellwing x2
Pure Dragon Blood x1
Rathian Mantle x3
|Base: +158
Fire: -3
Water: +4
Thunder: +3
Ice: +0
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Stamina Surge x2
|Namielle Divinity
Continually attacking a monster activates Free Element/Ammo Up Lv2 and increases elemental damage (4 pieces).
Continually attacking a monster activates Free Element/Ammo Up Lv3 and increases elemental damage (5 pieces).
|Nargacuga Helm Beta +
|Nargacuga Blackfur+ x2
Nargacuga Hardfang x1
Nargacuga Tailspear x2
Steel Gajau Whisker x2
|Base: +140
Fire: -2
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +0
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Peak Performance x1
Piercing Shots x1
|Nargacuga Essence - Greatly reduces sharpness loss and bows and bowguns have a chance not to expend coating or ammo (3 pieces)
|Nargacuga Mail Beta +
|Nargacuga Blackfur+ x2
Nargacuga Shard x1
Nargacuga Lash x1
Gajau Thickhide x3
|Base: +140
Fire: -2
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +0
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Evade Window x2
|Nargacuga Essence - Greatly reduces sharpness loss and bows and bowguns have a chance not to expend coating or ammo (3 pieces)
|Nargacuga Vambraces Beta +
|Nargacuga Blackfur+ x2
Nargacuga Shard x1
Nargacuga Hardfang x2
Prized Pelt x4
|Base: +140
Fire: -2
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +0
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Stamina Surge x2
|Nargacuga Essence - Greatly reduces sharpness loss and bows and bowguns have a chance not to expend coating or ammo (3 pieces)
|Nargacuga Faulds Beta +
|Nargacuga Blackfur + x2
Nargacuga Cutwing + x2
Nargacuga Lash x1
Nargacuga Mantle x1
|Base: +140
Fire: -2
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +0
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Evade Window x1
Stamina Surge x1
|Nargacuga Essence - Greatly reduces sharpness loss and bows and bowguns have a chance not to expend coating or ammo (3 pieces)
|Nargacuga Greaves Beta +
|Nargacuga Blackfur+ x2
Nargacuga Shard x2
Nargacuga Cutwings+ x1
Vespoid Razorwing x3
|Base: +140
Fire: -2
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +0
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Evade Window x1
|Nargacuga Essence - Greatly reduces sharpness loss and bows and bowguns have a chance not to expend coating or ammo (3 pieces)
|Odogaron Helm Beta +
|Hard Odogaron Sinew x2
Odogaron Shard x1
Odogaron Hardfang x1
Warped Bone x3
|Base: +140
Fire: +2
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: -3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Bleeding Resistance x2
Critical Eye x1
|Odogaron Essence - Weapon sharpness does not decrease for a set time after sharpening (3 pieces)
|Odogaron Mail Beta +
|Hard Odogaron Sinew x2
Odogaron Shard x2
Odogaron Lash x1
Hornetaur Razorwing x2
|Base: +140
Fire: +2
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: -3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Speed Sharpening x2
|Odogaron Essence - Weapon sharpness does not decrease for a set time after sharpening (3 pieces)
|Odogaron Vambraces Beta +
|Hard Odogaron Sinew x2
Odogaron Hardclaw x1
Odogaron Hardfang x2
Monster Essence x4
|Base: +140
Fire: +2
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: -3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Constitution x1
Critical Eye x1
|Odogaron Essence - Weapon sharpness does not decrease for a set time after sharpening (3 pieces)
|Odogaron Coil Beta +
|Hard Odogaron Sinew x2
Odogaron Shard x2
Odogaron Hardfang x1
Monster Slogbone x4
|Base: +140
Fire: +2
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: -3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Critical Eye x2
|Odogaron Essence - Weapon sharpness does not decrease for a set time after sharpening (3 pieces)
|Odogaron Greaves Beta +
|Hard Odogaron Sinew x2
Odogaron Hardclaw x2
Odogaron Lash x1
Dragonbone Artifact x1
|Base: +140
Fire: +2
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: -3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Quick Sheath x1
Critical Eye x1
|Odogaron Essence - Weapon sharpness does not decrease for a set time after sharpening (3 pieces)
|Pukei Hat Beta +
|Pukei-Pukei Cortex x2
Pukei-Pukei Fellwing x1
Large Pukei-Pukei Sac x1
|Base: +118
Fire: +0
Water: +3
Thunder: -3
Ice: +0
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Survival Expert x2
|N/A
|Pukei Mail Beta +
|Pukei-Pukei Cortex x2
Pukei-Pukei Shard x2
Large Pukei-Pukei Sac x1
|Base: +118
Fire: +0
Water: +3
Thunder: -3
Ice: +0
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Item Prolonger x1
Peak Performance x1
|N/A
|Pukei Vambraces Beta +
|Pukei-Pukei Cortex x2
Pukei-Pukei Shard x2
Monster Toughbone x2
Meldspar Ore x2
|Base: +118
Fire: +0
Water: +3
Thunder: -3
Ice: +0
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Peak Performance x1
Survival Expert x1
|N/A
|Pukei Coil Beta +
|Pukei-Pukei Cortex x2
Pukei-Pukei Lash x1
Pukei-Pukei Fellwing x1
Deadly Poison Sac x2
|Base: +118
Fire: +0
Water: +3
Thunder: -3
Ice: +0
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Item Prolonger x1
Poison Attack x1
|N/A
|Pukei Greaves Beta +
|Pukei-Pukei Cortex x2
Pukei-Pukei Shard x2
Large Pukei-Pukei Sac x1
|Base: +118
Fire: +0
Water: +3
Thunder: -3
Ice: +0
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Poison Resistance x2
|N/A
|Golden Headdress Beta +
|Rajang Wildpelt x4
Rajang Hardhorn x2
Rajang Tail x1
Gold Rajang Pelt + x2
|Base: +158
Fire: +2
Water: +0
Thunder: +3
Ice: -5
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Weakness Exploit x2
|Rajang's Rage
Adds Mind's Eye Ballistics. Prevents attacks from being deflected. Also shortens the distance before ammo and arrows reach maximum power (2 pieces)
Adds Protective Polish. Weapon sharpness does not decrease for a set amount of time after sharpening (4 pieces)
|Golden Haori Beta +
|Rajang Wildpelt x4
Rajang Hardclaw x2
Rajang Hardfang x3
Purecrystal x1
|Base: +158
Fire: +2
Water: +0
Thunder: +3
Ice: -5
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Resentment x2
|Rajang's Rage
Adds Mind's Eye Ballistics. Prevents attacks from being deflected. Also shortens the distance before ammo and arrows reach maximum power (2 pieces)
Adds Protective Polish. Weapon sharpness does not decrease for a set amount of time after sharpening (4 pieces)
|Golden Kote Beta +
|Rajang Wildpelt x4
Rajang Hardhorn x1
Rajang Hardclaw x2
Rajang Tail x1
|Base: +158
Fire: +2
Water: +0
Thunder: +3
Ice: -5
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Resentment x1
|Rajang's Rage
Adds Mind's Eye Ballistics. Prevents attacks from being deflected. Also shortens the distance before ammo and arrows reach maximum power (2 pieces)
Adds Protective Polish. Weapon sharpness does not decrease for a set amount of time after sharpening (4 pieces)
|Golden Obi Beta +
|Rajang Wildpelt x4
Rajang Handhorn x1
Rajang Hardfang x4
Gold Rajang Pelt + x1
|Base: +158
Fire: +2
Water: +0
Thunder: +3
Ice: -5
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Weakness Exploit x1
|Rajang's Rage
Adds Mind's Eye Ballistics. Prevents attacks from being deflected. Also shortens the distance before ammo and arrows reach maximum power (2 pieces)
Adds Protective Polish. Weapon sharpness does not decrease for a set amount of time after sharpening (4 pieces)
|Golden Hakama Beta +
|Rajang Wildpelt x4
Rajang Hardclaw x2
Rajang Tail x1
Monster Toughbone x6
|Base: +158
Fire: +2
Water: +0
Thunder: +3
Ice: -5
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Resentment x2
Attack Boost x1
|Rajang's Rage
Adds Mind's Eye Ballistics. Prevents attacks from being deflected. Also shortens the distance before ammo and arrows reach maximum power (2 pieces)
Adds Protective Polish. Weapon sharpness does not decrease for a set amount of time after sharpening (4 pieces)
|Rath Heart Helm Beta +
|Pink Rathian Cortex x3
Pink Rathian Shard x1
Rathian Weave x2
Monster Essence x2
|Base: +132
Fire: +3
Water: +0
Thunder: -3
Ice: +0
Dragon: -4
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Evade Extender x2
|Rathian Essence - Extends the duration of your poison's effect on monsters (2 pieces)
|Rath Heart Mail Beta +
|Pink Rathian Cortex x3
Pink Rathian Shard x1
Rathian Weave x1
Shamos Shard x3
|Base: +132
Fire: +3
Water: +0
Thunder: -3
Ice: +0
Dragon: -4
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Tool Specialist x2
|Rathian Essence - Extends the duration of your poison's effect on monsters (2 pieces)
|Rath Heart Braces Beta +
|Pink Rathian Cortex x2
Pink Rathian Shard x2
Rathian Surspike x1
Purecrystal x1
|Base: +132
Fire: +3
Water: +0
Thunder: -3
Ice: +0
Dragon: -4
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Windproof x2
|Rathian Essence - Extends the duration of your poison's effect on monsters (2 pieces)
|Rath Heart Coil Beta +
|Pink Rathian Cortex x2
Pink Rathian Shard x1
Monster Toughbone x4
Meldspar Ore x3
|Base: +132
Fire: +3
Water: +0
Thunder: -3
Ice: +0
Dragon: -4
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Handicraft x1
Poison Resistance x1
|Rathian Essence - Extends the duration of your poison's effect on monsters (2 pieces)
|Rath Heart Greaves Beta +
|Pink Rathian Cortex x2
Pink Rathian Shard x2
Rathian Weave x1
Conflagrant Sac x3
|Base: +132
Fire: +3
Water: +0
Thunder: -3
Ice: +0
Dragon: -4
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Tool Specialist x1
|Rathian Essence - Extends the duration of your poison's effect on monsters (2 pieces)
|Rath Soul Helm Beta +
|Azure Rathalos Cortex x3
Azure Rathalos Shard x2
Rath Wingtalon+ x2
Monster Slogbone x5
|Base: +148
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: -3
Dragon: -4
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Critical Boost 1x
|Rathalos Essence - Prevents attacks from being deflected. Also shortens the distance before ammo and arrows reach maximum power (3 pieces)
|Rath Soul Mail Beta +
|Azure Rathalos Cortex x3
Azure Rathalos Shard x1
Azure Rathalos Lash x1
Meldspar Ore x4
|Base: +148
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: -3
Dragon: -4
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Free Elm/Ammo Up 1x
|Rathalos Essence - Prevents attacks from being deflected. Also shortens the distance before ammo and arrows reach maximum power (3 pieces)
|Rath Soul Braces Beta +
|Azure Rathalos Cortex x3
Azure Rathalos Fellwing x2
Rath Wingtalon+ x1
Barnos Hardclaw x2
|Base: +148
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: -3
Dragon: -4
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Partbreaker 1x
Windproof 1x
|Rathalos Essence - Prevents attacks from being deflected. Also shortens the distance before ammo and arrows reach maximum power (3 pieces)
|Rath Soul Coil Beta +
|Azure Rathalos Cortex x3
Azure Rathalos Shard x2
Azure Rathalos Fellwing x1
Wingdrake Finehide x3
|Base: +148
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: -3
Dragon: -4
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Windproof 2x
|Rathalos Essence - Prevents attacks from being deflected. Also shortens the distance before ammo and arrows reach maximum power (3 pieces)
|Rath Soul Greaves Beta +
|Azure Rathalos Cortex x3
Azure Rathalos Fellwing x1
Azure Rathalos Lash x1
Rathalos Mantle x1
|Base: +148
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: -3
Dragon: -4
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Critical Boost 1x
Windproof 1x
|Rathalos Essence - Prevents attacks from being deflected. Also shortens the distance before ammo and arrows reach maximum power (3 pieces)
|Rathalos Helm Beta +
|Rathalos Cortex x2
Rathalos Shard x4
Rathalos Wingtalon+ x2
Rathalos Medulla x2
|Base: +140
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Attack Boost 2x
|Rathalos Essence - Prevents attacks from being deflected. Also shortens the distance before ammo and arrows reach maximum power (3 pieces)
|Rathalos Mail Beta +
|Rathalos Cortex x2
Rathalos Fellwing x2
Rathalos Lash x1
Rathalos Mantle x1
|Base: +140
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Weakness Exploit 2x
|Rathalos Essence - Prevents attacks from being deflected. Also shortens the distance before ammo and arrows reach maximum power (3 pieces)
|Rathalos Vambraces Beta +
|Rathalos Cortex x2
Rathalos Shard x1
Rathalos Lash x1
Monster Slogbone x4
|Base: +140
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Jump Master 1x
|Rathalos Essence - Prevents attacks from being deflected. Also shortens the distance before ammo and arrows reach maximum power (3 pieces)
|Rathalos Coil Beta +
|Rathalos Cortex x2
Rathalos Shard x2
Rathalos Fellwing x2
Conflagrant Sac x3
|Base: +140
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Fire Attack 2x
|Rathalos Essence - Prevents attacks from being deflected. Also shortens the distance before ammo and arrows reach maximum power (3 pieces)
|Rathalos Greaves Beta +
|Rathalos Cortex x2
Rathalos Fellwing x1
Rath Wingtalon+ x2
Conflagrant Sac x3
|Base: +140
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Slinger Capacity 2x
Attack Boost 1x
|Rathalos Essence - Prevents attacks from being deflected. Also shortens the distance before ammo and arrows reach maximum power (3 pieces)
|Rathian Helm Beta +
|Rathian Cortex x2
Ratiahn Shard x2
Rathian Weave x2
|Base: +130
Fire: +2
Water: +0
Thunder: -2
Ice: +0
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Health Boost x1
Poison Attack x1
|Rathian Essence - Extends the duration of your poison's effect on monsters (2 pieces)
|Rathian Mail Beta+
|Rathian Cortex x2
Ratiahn Weave x1
Eltalite Ore x5
|Base: +130
Fire: +2
Water: +0
Thunder: -2
Ice: +0
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Botanist x1
Recovery Up x1
|Rathian Essence - Extends the duration of your poison's effect on monsters (2 pieces)
|Rathian Vambraces Beta +
|Rathian Cortex x2
Rathian Shard x2
Rathian Surspike x1
|Base: +130
Fire: +2
Water: +0
Thunder: -2
Ice: +0
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Poison Attack x2
|Rathian Essence - Extends the duration of your poison's effect on monsters (2 pieces)
|Rathian Coil Beta +
|Rathian Cortex x2
Rathian Shard x1
Monster Toughbone x4
|Base: +130
Fire: +2
Water: +0
Thunder: -2
Ice: +0
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Poison Resistance x1
Health Boost x1
|Rathian Essence - Extends the duration of your poison's effect on monsters (2 pieces)
|Rathian Greaves Beta +
|Rathian Cortex x2
Rathian Weave x1
Conflagrant Sac x3
|Base: +130
Fire: +2
Water: +0
Thunder: -2
Ice: +0
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Recovery Up x2
|Rathian Essence - Extends the duration of your poison's effect on monsters (2 pieces)
|Esurient Helm Beta +
|Deviljho Blackpiel x3
Deviljho Shard x2
Vile Fang x2
Ebony Odogaron Mantle x1
|Base: +156
Fire: +2
Water: +1
Thunder: -3
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Partbreaker x1
|Deviljho Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Stamina Thief skill (3 pieces)
|Esurient Mail Beta +
|Deviljho Blackpie lx2
Vile Fang x3
Deviljho Flail x1
Deviljho Crook x1
|Base: +156
Fire: +2
Water: +1
Thunder: -3
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Speed Eating x1
|Deviljho Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Stamina Thief skill (3 pieces)
|Esurient Vambraces Beta +
|Deviljho Blackpiel x3
Deviljho Shard x2
Black Blood x3
Monster Solidbone x5
|Base: +156
Fire: +2
Water: +1
Thunder: -3
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Stamina Thief x2
|Deviljho Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Stamina Thief skill (3 pieces)
|Esurient Faulds Beta +
|Deviljho Blackpiel x3
Black Blood x3
Deviljho Ripper x1
Rathalos Mantle x1
|Base: +156
Fire: +2
Water: +1
Thunder: -3
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Stamina Thief x2
|Deviljho Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Stamina Thief skill (3 pieces)
|Esurient Greaves Beta+
|Deviljho Blackpie lx2
Deviljho Shard x3
Deviljho Ripper x1
Dragonbone Artifact x1
|Base: +156
Fire: +2
Water: +1
Thunder: -3
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Speed Eating x1
Stamina Thief x1
|Deviljho Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Stamina Thief skill (3 pieces)
|Pride Helm Beta +
|Flickering Silvershell x3
Distilled Blast Fluid x2
Scorching Silverwing x3
Bazelgeuse Mantle x1
|Base: +154
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: -4
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Earplugs x2
Blast Attack x1
|Bazelgeuse Ambition - Above a certain health threshold, you withstand an attack would normally cart you once only (2 pieces)
|Pride Mail Beta +
|Flickering Silvershell x3
Bazelgeuse Shard x3
Distilled Blast Fluid x2
Monster Solidbone x5
|Base: +154
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: -4
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Guard x2
|Bazelgeuse Ambition - Above a certain health threshold, you withstand an attack would normally cart you once only (2 pieces)
|Pride Vambraces Beta +
|Flickering Silvershell x3
Scorching Silverwing x1
Bazelgeuse Flail x1
Diablos Hardhorn x1
|Base: +154
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: -4
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Critical Draw x2
|Bazelgeuse Ambition - Above a certain health threshold, you withstand an attack would normally cart you once only (2 pieces)
|Pride Coil Beta +
|Flickering Silvershell x3
Bazelguese Shard x2
Bazelgeuse Hardclaw x3
Twisted Stouthorn x2
|Base: +154
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: -4
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Bombardier x2
|Bazelgeuse Ambition - Above a certain health threshold, you withstand an attack would normally cart you once only (2 pieces)
|Pride Greaves Beta +
|Flickering Silvershell x3
Bazelgeuse Shard x2
Scorching Silverwing x2
Tigrex Mantle x1
|Base: +154
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: -4
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Earplugs x1
Jump Master x1
|Bazelgeuse Ambition - Above a certain health threshold, you withstand an attack would normally cart you once only (2 pieces)
|Shamos Goggles Beta +
|Shamos Shard x2
Tough Claw x1
Spiritvein Crystal x2
|Base: +154
Fire: +2
Water: +2
Thunder: +0
Ice: -3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Detector x1
Geologist x1
|N/A
|Shara Ishvalda Helm Beta +
|Shara Ishvalda Boulderplate x4
Shara Ishvalda Tenderscale x3
Shara Ishvalda Tenderplate x1
Rathian Mantle x1
|Base: +162
Fire: +0
Water: -2
Thunder: +3
Ice: -3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Recovery Up x2
|Shara Ishvalda Divinity
While wearing a mantle, gain Windproof Lv3, Earplugs Lv3, Tremor Res Lv3, and Flinch Free (4 pieces)
While wearing a mantle, gain Tremor Resistance Lv3, Earplugs Lv5, max Windproof, and Flinch Free (5 pieces)
|Shara Ishvalda Mail Beta +
|Shara Ishvalda Boulderplate x4
Shara Ishvalda Tenderscale x3
Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x3
Ebony Odogaron Mantle x1
|Base: +162
Fire: +0
Water: -2
Thunder: +3
Ice: -3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Coalescence x2
|Shara Ishvalda Divinity
While wearing a mantle, gain Windproof Lv3, Earplugs Lv3, Tremor Res Lv3, and Flinch Free (4 pieces)
While wearing a mantle, gain Tremor Resistance Lv3, Earplugs Lv5, max Windproof, and Flinch Free (5 pieces)
|Shara Ishvalda Braces Beta +
|Shara Ishvalda Boulderplate x4
Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x2
Shara Ishvalda Tenderplate x2
Shara Ishvalda Gem x1
|Base: +162
Fire: +0
Water: -2
Thunder: +3
Ice: -3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Critical Boost x2
|Shara Ishvalda Divinity
While wearing a mantle, gain Windproof Lv3, Earplugs Lv3, Tremor Res Lv3, and Flinch Free (4 pieces)
While wearing a mantle, gain Tremor Resistance Lv3, Earplugs Lv5, max Windproof, and Flinch Free (5 pieces)
|Shara Ishvalda Coil Beta +
|Shara Ishvalda Boulderplate x4
Shara Ishvalda Tenderscale x2
Shara Ishvalda Petalstone x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Base: +162
Fire: +0
Water: -2
Thunder: +3
Ice: -3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Health Boost x2
|Shara Ishvalda Divinity
While wearing a mantle, gain Windproof Lv3, Earplugs Lv3, Tremor Res Lv3, and Flinch Free (4 pieces)
While wearing a mantle, gain Tremor Resistance Lv3, Earplugs Lv5, max Windproof, and Flinch Free (5 pieces)
|Shara Ishvalda Greaves Beta +
|Shara Ishvalda Boulderplate x4
Shara Ishvalda Tenderscale x2
Shara Ishvalda Petalstone x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Base: +162
Fire: +0
Water: -2
Thunder: +3
Ice: -3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Partbreaker x1
Defense Boost x1
|Shara Ishvalda Divinity
While wearing a mantle, gain Windproof Lv3, Earplugs Lv3, Tremor Res Lv3, and Flinch Free (4 pieces)
While wearing a mantle, gain Tremor Resistance Lv3, Earplugs Lv5, max Windproof, and Flinch Free (5 pieces)
|Hoarcry Helm Beta +
|Rimed Hide x3
Legiana Shard x2
Obsidian Icetalon x1
Gracium x5
|Base: +146
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: +3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Hunger Resistance x2
|Legiana Ambition - Increases max bow charge level by one (3 pieces)
|Hoarcry Mail Beta +
|Rimed Hide x3
Legiana Shard x2
Stark Wing x2
Legiana Mantle x1
|Base: +146
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: +3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Focus x2
|Legiana Ambition - Increases max bow charge level by one (3 pieces)
|Hoarcry Vambraces Beta +
|Rimed Hide x3
Legiana Shard x2
Stark Wing x1
Purecrystal x1
|Base: +146
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: +3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Critical Draw x2
|Legiana Ambition - Increases max bow charge level by one (3 pieces)
|Hoarcry Coil Beta +
|Rimed Hide x2
Legiana Shard x1
Stark Wing x1
Cryo Sac x4
|Base: +146
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: +3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Evade Extender x2
|Legiana Ambition - Increases max bow charge level by one (3 pieces)
|Hoarcry Greaves Beta +
|Rimed Hide x3
Legiana Shard x2
Obsidian Icetalon x2
Frozen Bone x3
|Base: +146
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: +3
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Marathon Runner x2
|Legiana Ambition - Increases max bow charge level by one (3 pieces)
|Stygian Helm Beta +
|Dracophage Bug x5
Stygian Zinogre Cortex x2
Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x1
Stygian Zinogre Dragonlocks x3
|Base: +160
Fire: +2
Water: -4
Thunder: +5
Ice: +0
Dragon: +4
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Latent Power x3
Tremor Resistance x1
|Zinogre Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Latent Power skill to Lv7 (3 pieces)
|Stygian Mail Beta +
|Tundra Icebone x3
Stygian Zinogre Lash x1
Stygian Zinogre Cortex x3
Stygian Zinogre Dragonlocks x3
|Base: +160
Fire: +2
Water: -4
Thunder: +5
Ice: +0
Dragon: +4
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Windproof x3
Flinch Free x1
|Zinogre Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Latent Power skill to Lv7 (3 pieces)
|Stygian Vambraces Beta +
|Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x2
Stygian Zinogre Dragonhold x3
Stygian Zinogre Dragonlocks x3
|Base: +160
Fire: +2
Water: -4
Thunder: +5
Ice: +0
Dragon: +4
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Partbreaker x2
|Zinogre Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Latent Power skill to Lv7 (3 pieces)
|Stygian Coil Beta +
|Stygian Zingore Hardhorn x2
Stygian Zinogre Skymerald x1
Stygian Zinogre Dragonhold x2
Stygian Zinogre Dragonlocks x3
|Base: +160
Fire: +2
Water: -4
Thunder: +5
Ice: +0
Dragon: +4
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Latent Power x3
Earplugs x1
|Zinogre Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Latent Power skill to Lv7 (3 pieces)
|Stygian Greaves Beta +
|Rime Crystal x3
Stygian Zinogre Cortex x2
Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x2
Stygian Zinogre Dragonlocks x3
|Base: +160
Fire: +2
Water: -4
Thunder: +5
Ice: +0
Dragon: +4
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Focus x2
|Zinogre Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Latent Power skill to Lv7 (3 pieces)
|Kaiser Crown Beta +
|Teostra Cortex x3
Teostra Mane+ x2
Teostra Hardhorn x2
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Base: +156
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -3
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Latent Power x1
Critical Eye x2
|Teostra Technique - Adds Master's Touch. Prevents your weapon from losing sharpness during critical hits (3 pieces)
|Kaiser Mail Beta +
|Teostra Cortex x3
Teostra Mane+ x4
Teostra Lash x1
Large Elder Dragon Bone x5
|Base: +156
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -3
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Latent Power x1
|Teostra Technique - Adds Master's Touch. Prevents your weapon from losing sharpness during critical hits (3 pieces)
|Kaiser Vambraces Beta +
|Teostra Cortex x3
Hellfire Shard x3
Teostra Hardhorn x1
Fulgur Anjanath Mantle x1
|Base: +156
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -3
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Weakness Exploit x1
Heat Guard 1x
|Teostra Technique - Adds Master's Touch. Prevents your weapon from losing sharpness during critical hits (3 pieces)
|Kaiser Coil Beta +
|Teostra Cortex x3
Hellfire Shard x3
Teostra Fellwing x1
Pure Dragon Blood x3
|Base: +156
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -3
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Blast Attack x2
|Teostra Technique - Adds Master's Touch. Prevents your weapon from losing sharpness during critical hits (3 pieces)
|Kaiser Greaves Beta +
|Teostra Cortex x3
Fire Dragon Hardclaw x2
Teostra Fellwing x2
Anjanath Mantle x1
|Base: +156
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -3
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Latent Power x2
Blast Attack x1
|Teostra Technique - Adds Master's Touch. Prevents your weapon from losing sharpness during critical hits (3 pieces)
|Tigrex Helm Beta +
|Tigrex Cortex x2
Tigrex Hardfang x1
Tigrex Hardclaw x2
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Base: +142
Fire: +2
Water: +0
Thunder: -3
Ice: +0
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Attack Boost x2
Earplugs x1
|Tigrex Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Free Meal skill (3 pieces)
|Tigrex Mail Beta +
|Tigrex Cortex x2
Tigrex Hardclaw x2
Tigrex Lash x1
Vespoid Razorwing x3
|Base: +142
Fire: +2
Water: +0
Thunder: -3
Ice: +0
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Earplugs x2
|Tigrex Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Free Meal skill (3 pieces)
|Tigrex Braces Beta +
|Tigrex Cortex x2
Tigrex Shard x1
Tigrex Hardfang x2
Tough Claw x3
|Base: +142
Fire: +2
Water: +0
Thunder: -3
Ice: +0
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Speed Eating x2
Attack Boost x1
|Tigrex Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Free Meal skill (3 pieces)
|Tigrex Tassets Beta +
|Tigrex Cortex x2
Tigrex Shard x2
Tigrex Hardfang x1
Thick Bone x5
|Base: +142
Fire: +2
Water: +0
Thunder: -3
Ice: +0
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Earplugs x1
|Tigrex Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Free Meal skill (3 pieces)
|Tigrex Greaves Beta +
|Tigrex Cortex x2
Tigrex Shard x1
Tigrex Hardclaw x1
Monster Slogbone x3
|Base: +142
Fire: +2
Water: +0
Thunder: -3
Ice: +0
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Speed Eating x1
|Tigrex Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Free Meal skill (3 pieces)
|Tzitzi Headgear Beta +
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Thickhide x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hardclaw x1
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photomembrane x1
Shamos Shard x2
|Base: +116
Fire: +0
Water: +0
Thunder: -3
Ice: -2
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Free Elm/Ammo Up 1x
|N/A
|Tzitzi Mail Beta +
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Thickhide x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Shard x1
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photomembrane x1
Shamos Shard x1
|Base: +116
Fire: +0
Water: +0
Thunder: -3
Ice: -2
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Constitution x1
Water Attack x1
|N/A
|Tzitzi Vambraces Beta +
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Thickhide x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Shard x1
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photomembrane x1
Bathycite Ore x2
|Base: +116
Fire: +0
Water: +0
Thunder: -3
Ice: -2
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Stun Resistance x2
Wide-Range x1
|N/A
|Tzitzi Coil Beta +
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Thickhide x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Shard x1
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hardclaw x1
Shamos Shard x1
|Base: +116
Fire: +0
Water: +0
Thunder: -3
Ice: -2
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Wide-Range x2
|N/A
|Tzitzi Greaves Beta +
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Thickhide x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Shard x1
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hardclaw x1
Bathycite Ore x2
|Base: +116
Fire: +0
Water: +0
Thunder: -3
Ice: -2
Dragon: +0
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Sleep Resistance x1
Wide-Range x1
|N/A
|Uragaan Helm Beta +
|Uragaan Cortex x2
Uragaan Shard x2
Uragaan Scute+ x1
Firecell Stone x2
|Base: +116
Fire: +4
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -2
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Blast Resistance x2
|Uragaan Ambition - Allows you to guard against ordinarily unblockable attacks (2 pieces)
|Uragaan Mail Beta +
|Uragaan Cortex x2
Uragaan Jaw+ x1
Uragaan Scute+ x1
Large Wyvern Gem x2
|Base: +116
Fire: +4
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -2
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Partbreaker x2
|Uragaan Ambition - Allows you to guard against ordinarily unblockable attacks (2 pieces)
|Uragaan Vambraces Beta +
|Uragaan Cortex x2
Uragaan Shard x1
Uragaan Scute+ x2
Lava Nugget x4
|Base: +116
Fire: +4
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -2
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Guard x2
Iron Skin x1
|Uragaan Ambition - Allows you to guard against ordinarily unblockable attacks (2 pieces)
|Uragaan Coil Beta +
|Uragaan Cortex x2
Uragaan Shard x2
Uragaan Jaw + x1
Monster Slogbone x4
|Base: +116
Fire: +4
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -2
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Partbreaker x1
|Uragaan Ambition - Allows you to guard against ordinarily unblockable attacks (2 pieces)
|Uragaan Greaves Beta +
|Uragaan Cortex x2
Uragaan Shard x1
Uragaan Marrow x2
Thick Bone x5
|Base: +116
Fire: +4
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -2
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Guard x2
|Uragaan Ambition - Allows you to guard against ordinarily unblockable attacks (2 pieces)
|Rimeguard Helm Beta +
|Velkhana Cortex x3
Crystal Shard x2
Velkhana Crownhorn x1
Large Elder Dragon Bone x3
|Base: +154
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: +4
Dragon: -1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Divine Blessing 2x
|Velkhana Divinity
Increases elemental damage (fire, water, thunder, ice, dragon) when landing critical hits (2 pieces)
An aura of frost builds when your weapon is sheathed, raising attack. Wanes each melee hit or shot fired. (4 pieces)
|Rimeguard Mail Beta +
|Velkhana Cortex x3
Velkhana Fellwing x3
Velkhana Hardclaw x2
Legiana Mantle x1
|Base: +154
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: +4
Dragon: -1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Quick Sheath 2x
|Velkhana Divinity
Increases elemental damage (fire, water, thunder, ice, dragon) when landing critical hits (2 pieces)
An aura of frost builds when your weapon is sheathed, raising attack. Wanes each melee hit or shot fired. (4 pieces)
|Rimeguard Vembraces Beta +
|Velkhana Cortex x3
Velkhana Fellwing x2
Velkhana Crownhorn x2
Velkhana Crystal x1
|Base: +154
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: +4
Dragon: -1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Quick Sheath 1x
Flinch Free 1x
|Velkhana Divinity
Increases elemental damage (fire, water, thunder, ice, dragon) when landing critical hits (2 pieces)
An aura of frost builds when your weapon is sheathed, raising attack. Wanes each melee hit or shot fired. (4 pieces)
|Rimeguard Coil Beta +
|Velkhana Cortex x3
Crystal Shard x2
Velkhana Hardclaw x2
Pure Dragon Blood x2
|Base: +154
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: +4
Dragon: -1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Flinch Free 1x
|Velkhana Divinity
Increases elemental damage (fire, water, thunder, ice, dragon) when landing critical hits (2 pieces)
An aura of frost builds when your weapon is sheathed, raising attack. Wanes each melee hit or shot fired. (4 pieces)
|Rimeguard Greaves Beta +
|Velkhana Cortex x3
Crystal Shard x3
Velkhana Lash x1
Odogaron Mantle x1
|Base: +154
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: +4
Dragon: -1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Critical Draw 2x
|Velkhana Divinity
Increases elemental damage (fire, water, thunder, ice, dragon) when landing critical hits (2 pieces)
An aura of frost builds when your weapon is sheathed, raising attack. Wanes each melee hit or shot fired. (4 pieces)
|Vespoid Helm Beta +
|Vespoid Razorwing x1
Monster Essence x1
Thick Bone x1
|Base: +116
Fire: -2
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Quick Sheath x1
|N/A
|Vespoid Mail Beta +
|Vespoid Razorwing x1
Monster Essence x1
Thick Bone x1
|Base: +116
Fire: -2
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Wind Proof x1
|N/A
|Vespoid Vambraces Beta +
|Vespoid Razorwing x1
Monster Essence x2
Thick Bone x2
|Base: +116
Fire: -2
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Paralysis Attack x1
|N/A
|Vespoid Coil Beta +
|Vespoid Razorwing x1
Monster Essence x2
Thick Bone x2
|Base: +116
Fire: -2
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Paralysis Resistance x2
|N/A
|Vespoid Greaves Beta +
|Vespoid Razorwing x1
Monster Essence x1
Thick Bone x1
|Base: +116
Fire: -2
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Critical Draw x1
|N/A
|Viper Kadachi Hat Beta +
|Viper Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x3
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Thorn x2
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x1
Wulg Thickfur x2
|Base: +132
Fire: +1
Water: +3
Thunder: -3
Ice: -2
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Evade Extender 1x
Paralysis Attack 1x
|N/A
|Viper Kadachi Mail Beta +
|Viper Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Shard x2
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Membrane+ x1
|Base: +132
Fire: +1
Water: +3
Thunder: -3
Ice: -2
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Quick Sheath 1x
|N/A
|Viper Kadachi Braces Beta +
|Viper Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Shard x1
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x2
Deadly Poison Sac x1
|Base: +132
Fire: +1
Water: +3
Thunder: -3
Ice: -2
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Poison Attack 1x
Evade Window 1x
|N/A
|Viper Kadachi Coil Beta +
|Viper Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Shard x1
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Membrane + x2
Deadly Poison Sac x2
|Base: +132
Fire: +1
Water: +3
Thunder: -3
Ice: -2
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Constitution 1x
|N/A
|Viper Kadachi Greaves Beta +
|Viper Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Membrane+ x1
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Thorn x1
Wulg Thickfur x3
|Base: +132
Fire: +1
Water: +3
Thunder: -3
Ice: -2
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Evade Window 1x
|N/A
|Wulg Scarf Beta +
|Wulg Thickfur x3
Wingdarake Finehide x1
Eltalite Ore x2
|Base: +116
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Ice Resistance x1
Master Mounter x1
|N/A
|Zorah Headgear Beta +
|Fierce Dragonvein Bone x3
Cracked Crystal x3
Weathered Cragbone x3
Conqueror's Seal x1
|Base: +160
Fire: +4
Water: -3
Thunder: -1
Ice: -2
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Flinch Free x1
|Zorah Magdaros Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Artillery skill (3 pieces)
|Zorah Hide Beta +
|Heavy Dragonvein Bone x3
Pale Crystal x3
Vivid Crimsonbone x3
Conqueror's Seal x1
|Base: +160
Fire: +4
Water: -3
Thunder: -1
Ice: -2
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Tremor Resistance x2
|Zorah Magdaros Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Artillery skill (3 pieces)
|Zorah Claws Beta +
|Dragonvein Solidbone x4
Decayed Crystal x3
Mossy Greatbone x3
Conqueror's Seal x1
|Base: +160
Fire: +4
Water: -3
Thunder: -1
Ice: -2
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Flinch Free x2
|Zorah Magdaros Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Artillery skill (3 pieces)
|Zorah Spine Beta +
|Fierce Dragonvein Bone x2
Large Elder Dragon Bone x2
Pure Dragon Blood x3
Conqueror's Seal x1
|Base: +160
Fire: +4
Water: -3
Thunder: -1
Ice: -2
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Tremor Resistance x1
|Zorah Magdaros Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Artillery skill (3 pieces)
|Zorah Spurs Beta +
|Fierce Dragonvein Bone x2
Distorted Crystal x3
Malformed Frenzybone x3
Conqueror's Seal x1
|Base: +160
Fire: +4
Water: -3
Thunder: -1
Ice: -2
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Earplugs x1
|Zorah Magdaros Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Artillery skill (3 pieces)
|Garuga Helm Beta +
|Garuga Cortex x2
Garuga Silverpelt x2
Fancy Beak x1
Decayed Crystal x3
|Base: +154
Fire: +2
Water: -3
Thunder: +2
Ice: -2
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Critical Eye x1
Resentment x1
|N/A
|Garuga Mail Beta +
|Garuga Cortex x2
Garuga Shard x2
Garuga Fellwing x3
Mossy Greatbone x3
|Base: +154
Fire: +2
Water: -3
Thunder: +2
Ice: -2
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Earplugs x1
Critical Eye x2
|N/A
|Garuga Vambraces Beta +
|Garuga Cortex x2
Garuga Silverpelt x2
Garuga Auricle x2
Scratched Shell x3
|Base: +154
Fire: +2
Water: -3
Thunder: +2
Ice: -2
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Earplugs x2
|N/A
|Garuga Tassets Beta +
|Garuga Cortex x2
Garuga Fellwing x2
Garuga Lash x1
Bird Wyvern Gem x1
|Base: +154
Fire: +2
Water: -3
Thunder: +2
Ice: -2
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Resentment x2
|N/A
|Garuga Greaves Beta +
|Garuga Cortex x2
Garuga Shard x2
Garuga Silverpelt x3
Fierce Dragonvein Bone x5
|Base: +154
Fire: +2
Water: -3
Thunder: +2
Ice: -2
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Critical Eye x2
|N/A
|Zinogre Helm Beta +
|Zinogre Electrofur+ x3
Zinogre Deathly Shocker x2
Zinogre Hardhorn x2
Zinogre Skymerald x1
|Base: +158
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Thunder: +4
Ice: -4
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Power Prolonger 1x
Critical Boost 1x
|Zinogre Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Latent Power skill (3 pieces)
|Zinogre Mail Beta +
|Zinogre Electrofur+ x3
Zinogre Cortex x2
Zinogre Hardclaw x2
Woodland Greatbone x3
|Base: +158
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Thunder: +4
Ice: -4
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Latent Power 3x
|Zinogre Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Latent Power skill (3 pieces)
|Zinogre Braces Beta +
|Zinogre Electrofur+ x3
Zinogre Cortex x2
Zinogre Lash x1
Fulgurbug x3
|Base: +158
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Thunder: +4
Ice: -4
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Recovery Speed 1x
Latent Power 2x
|Zinogre Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Latent Power skill (3 pieces)
|Zinogre Coil Beta +
|Zinogre Electrofur+ x3
Zinogre Cortex x2
Zinogre Hardhorn x1
Forest Crystal x3
|Base: +158
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Thunder: +4
Ice: -4
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Power Prolonger 1x
|Zinogre Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Latent Power skill (3 pieces)
|Zinogre Greaves Beta +
|Zinogre Electrofur+ x3
Zinogre Hardclaw x2
Zinogre Deathly Shocker x3
Fulgurbug x3
|Base: +158
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Thunder: +4
Ice: -4
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Thunder Attack 1x
Latent Power 2x
|Zinogre Essence - Raises the maximum level of the Latent Power skill (3 pieces)
|Empress Crown Beta +
|Lunastra Cortex x 3
Lunastra Mane+ x3
Lunastra Hardhorn x2
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Base: +164
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: -3
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Tool Specialist x2
|Lunastra Essence - Reduces the recharge time for specialised tools. (3 pieces)
|Empress Mail Beta +
|Lunastra Cortex x3
Lunastra Fellwing x3
Lunastra Mane+ x2
Serene Crystal x3
|Base: +164
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: -3
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Peak Performance x1
Wide-Range x2
|Lunastra Essence - Reduces the recharge time for specialised tools. (3 pieces)
|Empress Vambraces Beta +
|Lunastra Cortex x3
Lunastra Shard x3
Lunastra Lash x1
Elder Dragonvein Bone x6
|Base: +164
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: -3
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Tool Specialist x2
Blast Attack x1
|Lunastra Essence - Reduces the recharge time for specialised tools. (3 pieces)
|Empress Coil Beta +
|Lunastra Cortex x3
Lunastra Shard x3
Lunastra Hardhorn x1
Teostra Powder x4
|Base: +164
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: -3
Dragon: -2
2x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Health Boost x2
|Lunastra Essence - Reduces the recharge time for specialised tools. (3 pieces)
|Empress Greaves Beta +
|Lunastra Cortex x3
Lunastra Shard x2
Lunastra Fellwing x2
Tempered Cragbone x3
|Base: +164
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: -3
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Wide-Range x2
Tool Specialist x1
|Lunastra Essence - Reduces the recharge time for specialised tools. (3 pieces)
|Ruinous Helm Beta +
|Nergigante Cortex x3
Annihilating Greathorn x3
Eternal Regrowth Plate x4
Glavenus Mantle x1
|Base: +166
Fire: +1
Water: +1
Thunder: -3
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Maximum Might x2
|Hasten Recovery - Regenerates your health as you continually attack a monster. Recovery varies by weapon
|Ruinous Mail Beta +
|Nergigante Cortex x3
Nergigante Hardclaw x3
Eternal Regrowth Plate x2
Nargacuga Mantle x1
|Base: +166
Fire: +1
Water: +1
Thunder: -3
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Stamina Surge x2
|Hasten Recovery - Regenerates your health as you continually attack a monster. Recovery varies by weapon
|Ruinous Vambraces Beta +
|Nergigante Cortex x3
Immortal Shard x2
Nergigante Flail x1
Brachydios Pallium x1
|Base: +166
Fire: +1
Water: +1
Thunder: -3
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Agitator x2
Attack Boost x1
|Hasten Recovery - Regenerates your health as you continually attack a monster. Recovery varies by weapon
|Ruinous Coil Beta +
|Nergigante Cortex x3
Immortal Shard x1
Annihilating Greathorn x2
Rathalos Mantle x1
|Base: +166
Fire: +1
Water: +1
Thunder: -3
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Attack Boost x2
Earplugs x1
|Hasten Recovery - Regenerates your health as you continually attack a monster. Recovery varies by weapon
|Ruinous Greaves Beta +
|Nergigante Cortex x3
Immortal Shard x2
Eternal Regrowth Plate x2
Bazelgeuse Mantle x1
|Base: +166
Fire: +1
Water: +1
Thunder: -3
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Earplugs x2
|Hasten Recovery - Regenerates your health as you continually attack a monster. Recovery varies by weapon
|Golden Lunehelm Beta +
|Gold Rathian Cortex x4
Gold Rathian Shard x2
Rath Gleam x1
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Base: +162
Fire: +3
Water: -2
Thunder: -4
Ice: +0
Dragon: +4
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Health Boost x2
|Gold Rathian Essence
Raises the maximum level of divine blessing skills. (2 pieces)
Greatly increases status effect damage (paralysis, sleep, blast, poison) when landing critical hits. (4 pieces)
|Golden Lunemail Beta +
|Gold Rathian Cortex x4
Gold Rathian Shard x2
Gold Rathian Surspike x1
Dragonvein Solidbone x8
|Base: +162
Fire: +3
Water: -2
Thunder: -4
Ice: +0
Dragon: +4
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Divine Blessing x2
|Gold Rathian Essence
Raises the maximum level of divine blessing skills. (2 pieces)
Greatly increases status effect damage (paralysis, sleep, blast, poison) when landing critical hits. (4 pieces)
|Golden Lunebraces Beta +
|Gold Rathian Cortex x4
Gold Rathian Shard x2
Rath Gleam x2
Rathian Mantle x1
|Base: +162
Fire: +3
Water: -2
Thunder: -4
Ice: +0
Dragon: +4
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Resentment x2
|Gold Rathian Essence
Raises the maximum level of divine blessing skills. (2 pieces)
Greatly increases status effect damage (paralysis, sleep, blast, poison) when landing critical hits. (4 pieces)
|Golden Lunecoil Beta +
|Gold Rathian Cortex x4
Gold Rathian Shard x2
Gold Rathian Surspike x2
Guiding Wasteland Crystal x3
|Base: +162
Fire: +3
Water: -2
Thunder: -4
Ice: +0
Dragon: +4
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Divine Blessing x3
|Gold Rathian Essence
Raises the maximum level of divine blessing skills. (2 pieces)
Greatly increases status effect damage (paralysis, sleep, blast, poison) when landing critical hits. (4 pieces)
|Golden Lunegreaves Beta +
|Gold Rathian Cortex x4
Gold Rathian Shard x2
Rath Gleam x3
Guiding Wasteland Dragonbone x3
|Base: +162
Fire: +3
Water: -2
Thunder: -4
Ice: +0
Dragon: +4
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Weakness Exploit x2
|Gold Rathian Essence
Raises the maximum level of divine blessing skills. (2 pieces)
Greatly increases status effect damage (paralysis, sleep, blast, poison) when landing critical hits. (4 pieces)
|Silver Solhelm Beta +
|Silver Rathalos Cortex x4
Silver Rathalos Shard x3
Silver Rathalos Fellwing x2
Rathalos Mantle x1
|Base: +164
Fire: +4
Water: -3
Thunder: -2
Ice: -2
Dragon: +3
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Windproof x2
|Silver Rathalos Essence
Silnger Ammo Secret - ? (2 pieces)
True Critical Element - Greatly increases Elemental Damage (Fire, Water, Thunder, Ice, Dragon) when landing critical hits (4 pieces)
|Silver Solmail Beta +
|Silver Rathalos Cortex x4
Silver Rathalos Fellwing x4
Rath Gleam x3
Guiding Coral Dragonbone x3
|Base: +164
Fire: +4
Water: -3
Thunder: -2
Ice: -2
Dragon: +3
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Critical Boost x2
|Silver Rathalos Essence
Silnger Ammo Secret - ? (2 pieces)
True Critical Element - Greatly increases Elemental Damage (Fire, Water, Thunder, Ice, Dragon) when landing critical hits (4 pieces)
|Silver Solbraces Beta +
|Silver Rathalos Cortex x6
Silver Rathalos Fellwing x3
Silver Rathalos Lash x1
Dragonvein Solidbone x8
|Base: +164
Fire: +4
Water: -3
Thunder: -2
Ice: -2
Dragon: +3
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Slinger Capacity x3
|Silver Rathalos Essence
Silnger Ammo Secret - ? (2 pieces)
True Critical Element - Greatly increases Elemental Damage (Fire, Water, Thunder, Ice, Dragon) when landing critical hits (4 pieces)
|Silver Solcoil Beta +
|Silver Rathalos Cortex x4
Silver Rathalos Shard x3
Rath Gleam x2
Guiding Coral Crystal x3
|Base: +164
Fire: +4
Water: -3
Thunder: -2
Ice: -2
Dragon: +3
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Windproof x1
Critical Boost x1
|Silver Rathalos Essence
Silnger Ammo Secret - ? (2 pieces)
True Critical Element - Greatly increases Elemental Damage (Fire, Water, Thunder, Ice, Dragon) when landing critical hits (4 pieces)
|Silver Solgreaves Beta +
|Silver Rathalos Cortex x6
Silver Rathalos Shard x3
Silver Rathalos Lash x1
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Base: +164
Fire: +4
Water: -3
Thunder: -2
Ice: -2
Dragon: +3
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Slinger Capacity x2
|Silver Rathalos Essence
Silnger Ammo Secret - ? (2 pieces)
True Critical Element - Greatly increases Elemental Damage (Fire, Water, Thunder, Ice, Dragon) when landing critical hits (4 pieces)
|Safi Crested Crown Beta +
|Safi'jiiva Hardhorn x3
Safi'jiiva Shard x4
Safi'jiiva Fellwing x6
Zionium Crystal x1
|Base: +168
Fire: +2
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: -1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Evade Window x1
Critical Boost x1
|Safi'jiiva Seal
Dragonvein Awakening - Elem. Abnormal status, & affinity up with weapon drawn. Take damage when attacking but can be recovered by continually attacking (3 pieces)
True Dragonvein Awakening - Enhances attacks even more with weapon drawn. Take damage when attacking, but can be recovered by continually attacking. (5 pieces)
|Safi Crested Chest Beta +
|Safi'jiiva Cortex x6
Safi'jiiva Hardclaw x4
Pulsing Dragonshell x5
Deviljho Crook x1
|Base: +168
Fire: +2
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: -1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Blight Resistance x1
Critical Boost x1
|Safi'jiiva Seal
Dragonvein Awakening - Elem. Abnormal status, & affinity up with weapon drawn. Take damage when attacking but can be recovered by continually attacking (3 pieces)
True Dragonvein Awakening - Enhances attacks even more with weapon drawn. Take damage when attacking, but can be recovered by continually attacking. (5 pieces)
|Safi Crested Vambraces Beta +
|Safi'jiiva Shard x7
Safi'jiiva Cortex x6
Pulsing Dragonshell x5
Zinogre Skymerald x1
|Base: +168
Fire: +2
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: -1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Blight Resistance x1
|Safi'jiiva Seal
Dragonvein Awakening - Elem. Abnormal status, & affinity up with weapon drawn. Take damage when attacking but can be recovered by continually attacking (3 pieces)
True Dragonvein Awakening - Enhances attacks even more with weapon drawn. Take damage when attacking, but can be recovered by continually attacking. (5 pieces)
|Safi Crested Belt Beta +
|Safi'jiiva Shard x7
Safi'jiiva Cortex x6
Safi'jiiva Hardhorn x5
Velkhana Crystal x1
|Base: +168
Fire: +2
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: -1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Evade Window x2
|Safi'jiiva Seal
Dragonvein Awakening - Elem. Abnormal status, & affinity up with weapon drawn. Take damage when attacking but can be recovered by continually attacking (3 pieces)
True Dragonvein Awakening - Enhances attacks even more with weapon drawn. Take damage when attacking, but can be recovered by continually attacking. (5 pieces)
|Safi Crested Boots Beta +
|Safi'jiiva Cortex x6
Safi'jiiva Fellwing x4
Safi'jiiva Lash x3
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Base: +168
Fire: +2
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: -1
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Critical Boost x1
|Safi'jiiva Seal
Dragonvein Awakening - Elem. Abnormal status, & affinity up with weapon drawn. Take damage when attacking but can be recovered by continually attacking (3 pieces)
True Dragonvein Awakening - Enhances attacks even more with weapon drawn. Take damage when attacking, but can be recovered by continually attacking. (5 pieces)
|Diablos Nero Helm Beta +
|Black Diablos Chine x3
Black Diablos Cortex x2
Blackcurl Stouthorn x1
Monster Solidbone x2
|Base: +148
Fire: +2
Water: -3
Thunder: +0
Ice: -4
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Partbreaker 2x
|Diablos Ambition - Raises the maximum level of the Slugger skill (3 pieces)
|Diablos Nero Mail Beta +
|Black Diablos Chine x3
Black Diablos Cortex x1
Blackcurl Stouthorn x1
Monster Solidbone x4
|Base: +148
Fire: +2
Water: -3
Thunder: +0
Ice: -4
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Resentment 1x
Marathon Runner 1x
|Diablos Ambition - Raises the maximum level of the Slugger skill (3 pieces)
|Diablos Nero Braces Beta+
|Black Diablos Chine x3
Black Diablos Cortex x2
Diablos Tailcase + x2
Tough Claw x3
|Base: +148
Fire: +2
Water: -3
Thunder: +0
Ice: -4
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Slugger 1x
Marathon Runner 1x
|Diablos Ambition - Raises the maximum level of the Slugger skill (3 pieces)
|Diablos Nero Coil Beta +
|Black Diablos Chine x3
Black Diablos Cortex x1
Blackcurl Stouthorn x1
Diablos Hardhorn x1
|Base: +148
Fire: +2
Water: -3
Thunder: +0
Ice: -4
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Slugger x2
|Diablos Ambition - Raises the maximum level of the Slugger skill (3 pieces)
|Diablos Nero Greaves Beta +
|Black Diablos Chine x3
Black Diablos Cortex x2
Blackcurl Tailcase + x1
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Base: +148
Fire: +2
Water: -3
Thunder: +0
Ice: -4
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Resentment 2x
|Diablos Ambition - Raises the maximum level of the Slugger skill (3 pieces)
Best Monster Hunter World Master Rank builds
There’s a ton of new Monster Hunter World Iceborne Master Rank armor, so much so that it can be very difficult to work out which ones you should be creating. We’ve scoured through the list to come up with some suggestions. While you can mix and match each part to balance your stats, the full sets can give important bonuses that are worth looking at. Here are some examples of full sets that are decent and why:
- Viper Tobi-Kadachi +: While the stats are alright for quite a few monsters, it is weak to ice and especially thunder. However, the main reason this is decent is because Evade Extender can help with rolling out of the way of attacks from the likes of Barioth and Tigrex, while Evade Window increases your invincibility frames mid-dodge. On top of this, Constitution reduces stamina depletion, helping to make evasion easier to do. Couple this with paralysis and poison weapons and you’ll have a decent ailment build for the early part of the expansion.
- Velkhana +: With decently defensive stats and only a weakness to fire, this armor set has great stats. The set bonus increases elemental damage when you land a critical hit, no matter which element you are using at the time. Its attack power rises when your weapon isn’t drawn, but will deplete as you attack with it. This can be combined with Critical Draw for guaranteed critical hits when drawing weapons. On top of that, there are several defensive skills (Divine Blessing for reduced damage, Flinch Free to avoid knockbacks and tripping), while Coalescence enhances attacks after removing status effects.
- Nargacuga +: If you’re struggling against water-based monsters, Nargacuga’s set gives you decent defences, but also some great skills. Nargacuga Essence keeps your weapons sharp for longer, while Stamina Surge increases stamina recovery. Use this with weapons like the Dual Blades for the most efficient usage. It also has the Evade Window skill to help with dodging by increasing invincibility frames.
- Fulgur Anjanath +: This set offers the best elemental defences with only ice being your major weakness. Equipping the full set increases your stamina cap and you can increase thunder damage for use against those monsters weak to Thunder (Nargacuga and Viper Tobi-Kadachi are good early examples). However, it is the Weakness Exploit skill that sets this armor set apart, as when you hit weak points, you’ll get a 50% affinity boost instead of 30%. You’ll also get some excellent defensive skills which include Defence Boost, Stun Resistance, Knockback Resistance, and Improved Evasion whenever you’re afflicted with status ailments.
Monster Hunter World Iceborne guides
We have a whole host of other useful Monster Hunter World Iceborne guide pages for your convenience. Why not take a gander?
Monster Hunter World guide – Our guide hub for Monster Hunter World, including the basics, weapon and armour trees, and boss guides.
Monster Hunter World Iceborne guide – Our guide hub for the Iceborne expansion to Monster Hunter World, including new features, the new hub area, and more.
Monster Hunter World Iceborne weapons – All the weapons in Iceborne and the recipes for each one.
Monster Hunter World Iceborne boss guide – A collection of boss guides for Monster Hunter World Iceborne, detailing strategies, weaknesses, and loot tables for each.
