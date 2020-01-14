Monster Hunter World Iceborne monster list guide - how to defeat every boss

Now that Monster Hunter World Iceborne is out on PC, at long last, there is a new cast of monsters to hunt. They range from big woolly beasts to intimidating elder dragons that have fresh ways to dish out the damage. There are also some returning favourites from the previous games in the series that the PC never got, such as Tigrex or Nargacuga, only they now have added tweaks to make them more challenging in Monster Hunter World Iceborne.

Monster Hunter World Iceborne monster list guide

Our Monster Hunter World Iceborne monster list guide has a selection of the bosses encountered so far, with guides for each boss via the links below:

Iceborne monster list guides

The list of guides below is a small portion of the full list of Monster Hunter World Iceborne monsters, both the new monsters and new variants. To make it easier to find the monster you’re looking to defeat, I’ve segmented the list into the three different types: large monsters, Elder Dragons, and the new variants.

New large monsters

Beotodus – The first monster you fight is an ice version of the fish wyverns.

The first monster you fight is an ice version of the fish wyverns. Banbaro – This stag-like monster charges quickly and can use trees and rocks to flatten you.

This stag-like monster charges quickly and can use trees and rocks to flatten you. Barioth – This winged beast is incredibly fast and produces ice tornadoes.

This winged beast is incredibly fast and produces ice tornadoes. Nargacuga – A bat-like wyvern that uses its tail feathers to make hunters bleed.

– A bat-like wyvern that uses its tail feathers to make hunters bleed. Glavenus – A dinosaur-like monster with a fiery bladed tail.

– A dinosaur-like monster with a fiery bladed tail. Tigrex – This fan favourite has a large number of resistances based on terrain.

This fan favourite has a large number of resistances based on terrain. Brachydios – Watch out for the explosive slime this monster produces.

– Watch out for the explosive slime this monster produces. Zinogre

New Elder Dragons

Velkhana – An Elder Dragon that uses ice abilities.

An Elder Dragon that uses ice abilities. Namielle

Blackveil Vaal Hazak

Yian Garuga

Scarred Yian Garuga

Shara Ishvalda

Safi’jiiva

Ruiner Nergigante

New variants

Viper Tobi-Kadachi – It’s a Tobi-Kadachi that can cause Bleed, Paralysis, and Poison.

It’s a Tobi-Kadachi that can cause Bleed, Paralysis, and Poison. Nightshade Paolumu – This annoying variant of Paolumu spits out sleep inducing clouds.

This annoying variant of Paolumu spits out sleep inducing clouds. Coral Pukei-Pukei – A Pukei-Pukei that shoots water from its tail.

A Pukei-Pukei that shoots water from its tail. Shrieking Legiana – A variant of the Legiana that can encase itself in ice.

– A variant of the Legiana that can encase itself in ice. Fulgur Anjanath – It’s an Anjanath that has electrical attacks.

It’s an Anjanath that has electrical attacks. Acidic Glavenus

Ebony Odogaron

Savage Deviljho

Seething Bazelgeuse

Gold Rathian

Silver Rathalos

Monster Hunter World Iceborne guides

We have a whole host of other useful Monster Hunter World Iceborne guide pages for your convenience. Why not take a gander?

Monster Hunter World guide – Our guide hub for Monster Hunter World, including the basics, weapon and armour trees, and boss guides.

Monster Hunter World Iceborne guide – Our guide hub for the Iceborne expansion to Monster Hunter World, including new features, the new hub area, and more.

Monster Hunter World Iceborne weapons – All the weapons in Iceborne and the recipes for each one.

Monster Hunter World Iceborne armor – All the armor recipes and the best Monster Hunter World Iceborne builds.