Monster Hunter World Iceborne weapon guide - best weapons

As there are plenty of new beasties to hunt in Monster Hunter World Iceborne, you will be able to harvest them to obtain ingredients required to make the new Master Rank weapons.

Monster Hunter World Iceborne weapons guide

Our Monster Hunter World Iceborne weapons guide contains tables with all the recipes and stats for every single weapon, including the ones introduced in Monster Hunter World Iceborne.

Monster Hunter World Iceborne armor guide contents

Those new to hunting monsters, or if you just need to find a particular monster guide to get up to Hunter Rank 16 – needed to start the Iceborne expansion – should head over to our Monster Hunter World guide hub for a plethora of guides. Once you're ready to begin the expansion, you'll find a few hunters gathered near the gate in Astera.

Monster Hunter World Iceborne Bow weapons

Weapon Name Material Cost Weapon Tree Required Weapon to upgrade Element Iron Bow I Iron Ore x1 Ore Craftable from Scratch None Iron Bow II Iron Ore x2 Ore Iron Bow I None Iron Bow III Earth Crystal x2

Machalite Ore x2

Iron Ore x5 Ore Iron Bow II None Steel Bow I Dragonite Ore x2

Machalite Ore x5

Monster Bone M x2 Ore Iron Bow III None Steel Bow II Monster Bone M x2

Dragonite Ore x5

Coral Crystal x2

Machalite Ore x10 Ore Steel Bow I None Steel Bow III Carbalite Ore x8

Dragonite Ore x5

Dragonvein Crystal x2 Ore Steel Bow II Thunder Alloy Bow I Fucium Ore x8

Carbalite Ore x5

Dragonite Ore x10

Dragonvein Crystal x3 Ore Steel Bow III Thunder Alloy Bow II Elder Dragon Blood x2

Fucium Ore x13

Carbalite Ore x20

Firecell Stone x1 Ore Alloy Bow I Thunder Nergal Whisper Nergigante Talon x3

Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4

Nergigante Tail x2

Nergigante Carapace x2 Nergigante Alloy Bow I Dragon Doom's Shaft Xeno'jiiva Horn x2

Nergigante Horn+ x5

Nergigante Talon x5

Nergigante Gem x1 Nergigante Nergal Whisper Dragon Kulu Arrow I Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1

Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale x3 Kulu-Ya-Ku Iron Bow I None Kulu Arrow II Radobaan Scale x3

Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x3

Boulder Bone x3 Kulu-Ya-Ku Kulu Arrow I None Kulu Arrow III Odogaron Claw x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x4

Warped Bone x3 Kulu-Ya-Ku Kulu Arrow II None Archer's Dance I Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak+ x3

Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide+ x4

Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale+ x6 Kulu-Ya-Ku Kulu Arrow III Blast Archer's Dance II Odogaron Claw+ x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak+ x4

Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume+ x3

Brutal Bone x3 Kulu-Ya-Ku Archer's Dance I Blast Archer's Dance III Nergigante Talon x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak+ x5

Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume+ x4

Bird Wyvern Gem x1 Kulu-Ya-Ku Archers Dance II Blast Brazencord Uragaan Jaw x1

Uragaan Scale+ x6

Uragaan Carapace x4

Uragaan Marrow x1 Uragaan Archer's Dance I Fire Gigacles Teostra Carapace x4

Uragaan Jaw x2

Uragaan Scute x4

Uragaan Ruby x1 Uragaan Brazencord Fire Princess Arrow I Rathian Spike x3

Rathian Scale x5

Rathian Shell x4 Rathian Kulu Arrow I None Princess Arrow II Rathian Spike+ x3

Rathian Scale+ x5

Rathian Carapace x4

Rathian Plate x1 Rathian Princess Arrow I Dragon Princess Arrow III Elder Dragon Blood x3

Rathian Spike+ x5

Pink Rathian Scale+ x6

Rathian Ruby x1 Rathian Princess Arrow II Dragon Rathslinger I Rath Wingtalon x3

Rathalos Shell x2

Flame Sac x2

Rathalos Marrow x1 Rathalos Princess Arrow I Fire Rathslinger II Rathalos Scale+ x6,

Rathalos Carapace x4

Rathalos Wing x2

Rathalos Medulla x1 Rathalos Rathslinger I Fire Rathslinger III Azure Rathalos Scale+ x6

Azure Rathalos Carapace x4

Azure Rathalos Wing x3

Rathalos Ruby x1 Rathalos Rathslinger II Fire Aqua Arrow I Earth Crystal x3

Jyuratodus Shell x1

Jyuratodus Scale x3

Aqua Sac x1 Water Iron Bow II Water Aqua Arrow II Dragonite Ore x5

Jyuratodus Fin x3

Jyuratodus Fang x2

Gajau Skin x3 Water Aqua Arrow I Water Aqua Arrow III Monster Bone+ x2

Jyuratodus Fang x4

Coral Crystal x3

Gajau Whisker x3 Water Aqua Arrow II Water Water Shot I Carbalite Ore x5

Jyuratodus Carapace x2

Jyuratodus Scale+ x3

Gajau Scale x5 Water Aqua Arrow III Water Water Shot II Fucium Ore x5

Jyuratodus Fin+ x4

Torrent Sac x3

Grand Gajau Whisker x3 Water Water Shot I Water Water Shot III Elder Dragon Blood x3

Jyuratodus Fin+ x6

Jyuratodus Fang+ x5

Wyvern Gem x1 Water Water Shot II Water Glacial Arrow I Legiana Claw x3

Legiana Scale x4

Frost Sac x2 Legiana Aqua Arrow II Ice Glacial Arrow II Paolumu Wing x4

Legiana Claw x4

Legiana Tail Webbing x3

Legiana Plate x1 Legiana Glacial Arrow I Ice Snowfletcher Legiana Claw+ x4

Legiana Scale+ x5

Legiana Wing x3

Freezer Sac x2 Legiana Glacial Arrow II Ice Legia Snowfletcher Daora Claw+ x2

Legiana Claw+ x5

Legiana Hide+ x3

Legiana Gem x1 Legiana Snowfletcher Ice Hunter's Bow I Monster Bone S x1 Bone Craftable from scratch None Hunter's Bow II Monster Bone S x2 Bone Hunter's Bow I None Hunter's Bow III Monster Bone M x2

Ancient Bone x1 Bone Hunter's Bow II None Hunter's Stoutbow I Monster Bone L x1

Monster Bone M x5

Boulder Bone x2 Bone Hunter's Bow III None Hunter's Stoutbow II Monster Bone+ x2

Monster Bone L x1

Sturdy Bone x4

Bone Hunter's Stoutbow I None Hunter's Stoutbow III Monster Keenbone x2

Monster Bone+ x2

Quality Bone x2 Bone Hunter's Stoutbow II Water Hunter's Proudbow I Monster Hardbone x4

Monster Keenbone x6

Quality Bone x10 Bone Hunter's Stoutbow III Water Hunter's Proudbow II Elder Dragon Bone x4

Monster Hardbone x6

Quality Bone x20

Dragonbone Relic x1 Bone Hunter's Proudbow I Water Hazak Velos I Vaal Hazak Talon x4

Vaal Hazak Fang+ x5

Deceased Scale x6

Vaal Hazak Membrane x4 Vaal Hazak Hunter's Proudbow I Dragon Hazak Velos II Xeno'jiiva Veil x3

Vaal Hazak Talon x6

Vaal Hazak Tail x2

Vaal Hazak Gem x1 Vaal Hazak Hazak Velos I Dragon Diablos Bow I Twisted Horn x1

Diablos Fang x2

Diablos Shell x4

Monster Bone+ x3 Diablos Hunter's Stoutbow I None Diablos Bow II Monster Keenbone x4

Diablos Ridge x4

Diablos Tailcase x2

Diablos Marrow x1 Diablos Diablos Bow I Ice Diablos Coilbender Majestic Horn x3

Diablos Carapace x6

Diablos Ridge+ x5

Blos Medulla x1 Diablos Diablos Bow II Ice Galebender Black Spiral Horn+ x1

Black Diablos Ridge+ x2

Black Diablos Carapace x4

Wyvern Gem x1 Diablos Diablos Coilbender Ice Cera Coilbender Xeno’’jiiva Tail x2

Black Spiral Horn+ x3

Black Diablos Carapace x6

Dragonbone Relic x2 Diablos Galebender Ice Blooming Arch I Pukei-Pukei Quill x2

Pukei-Pukei Scale x3

Poison Sac x1 Pukei-Pukei Hunter's Bow II None Blooming Arch II Coral Crystal x3

Pukei-Pukei Sac x2

Pukei-Pukei Shell x3

Pukei-Pukei Tail x1 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Arch I None Blooming Arch III Monster Bone+ x3

Pukei-Pukei Quill x4

Pukei-Pukei Sac x2

Poison Sac x2 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Arch II None Datura String I Pukei-Pukei Scale+ x3

Pukei-Pukei Wing x2

Toxin Sac x2

Quality Bone x3 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Arch III Blast Datura String II Monster Hardbone x3

Pukei-Pukei Wing x3

Pukei-Pukei Carapace x5

Toxin Sac x2 Pukei-Pukei Datura String I Blast Datura String III Vaal Hazak Wing x2

Pukei-Pukei Sac+ x4

Pukei-Pukei Wing x6

Bird Wyvern Gem x1 Pukei-Pukei Datura String II Blast Blazing Bow I Anjanath Fang x2

Anjanath Scale x3

Flame Sac x1 Anjanath Blooming Arch II Fire Blazing Bow II Rathalos Marrow x1

Anjanath Fang x4

Anjanath Nosebone x1

Anjanath Tail x1 Anjanath Blazing Bow I Fire Anja Arch I Anjanath Fang+ x4

Anjanath Scale+ x5

Inferno Sac x3

Anjanath Plate x1 Anjanath Blazing Bow II Fire Anja Arch II Rathalos Medulla x2

Anjanath Fang+ x5

Anjanath Pelt+ x4

Firecell Stone x1 Anjanath Anja Arch I Fire Anja Arch III Teostra Mane x2

Anjanath Fang+ x6

Anjanath Nosebone+ x2

Anjanath Gem x1 Anjanath Anja Arch II Fire Pulsar Bow I Tobi-Kadachi Claw x1

Tobi-Kadachi Scale x3

Tobi-Kadachi Pelt x2 Tobi-Kadachi Hunter's Bow I Thunder Pulsar Bow II Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2

Tobi-Kadachi Claw x3

Electro Sac x2

Coral Crystal x3 Tobi-Kadachi Pulsar Bow I Thunder Pulsar Bow III Monster Bone+ x2

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2

Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2

Warped Bone x2 Tobi-Kadachi Pulsar Bow II Thunder Kadachi Strikebow Tobi-Kadachi Claw+ x3

Tobi-Kadachi Scale+ x4

Tobi-Kadachi Pelt+ x3

Dragonvein Crystal x3 Tobi-Kadachi Pulsar Bow III Thunder Flying Kadachi Strikebow Nergigante Talon x2

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode+ x4

Tobi-Kadachi Claw+ x6

Wyvern Gem x1

Tobi-Kadachi Kadachi Strikebow Thunder Dragonbone Arrow I Warped Bone x5

Coral Bone x5

Boulder Bone x5

Ancient Bone x5 Dragonbone Craftable from scratch Dragon Dragonbone Arrow II Monster Bone+ x6

Monster Bone L x8

Sturdy Bone x8 Dragonbone Dragonbone Arrow I Dragon Dragonbone Arrow III Elder Dragon Bone x10

Brutal Bone x4

Dragonbone Relic x2

Wyvern Gem x1 Dragonbone Dragonbone Arrow II Dragon Blacksteel Bow I Dragonvein Crystal x10

Earth Crystal x10

Coral Crystal x10

Lightcrystal x1 Blacksteel Craftable from scratch Dragon Blacksteel Bow II Firecell Stone x1

Fucium Ore x5

Carbalite Ore x10

Wyvern Gem x1 Blacksteel Blacksteel Bow I Dragon Icesteel Bow Daora Claw+ x3

Daora Webbing x4

Nergigante Carapace x5

Daora Tail x2 Blacksteel Blacksteel Bow II Ice Daora's Sagittarii Xeno'jiiva Wing x2

Daora Horn+ x4

Daora Claw+ x4

Daora Gem x1 Blacksteel Icesteel Bow Ice Xeno Metora Xeno'jiiva Claw x4

Xeno'jiiva Shell x6

Xeno'jiiva Tail x2

Xeno'jiiva Gem x1

Xeno'jiiva Blacksteel Bow II Dragon Cross Hunter's Bow Hunter King Coin x5

Rathalos Coin x4

Gama Coin x4

Novacrystal x1 Workshop Craftable from scratch Blast Great Hunter's Bow Ace Hunter Coin x5

Brute Coin x5

Flying Coin x4

Wyvern Gem x2

Workshop Cross Hunter's Bow Blast Insurgent's Bow Deviljho Scale x6

Deviljho Talon x2

Deviljho Tallfang x3

Deviljho Saliva x2 Deviljho Craftable from scratch Dragon Villainous Brace Elder Dragon Blood x5

Deviljho Scalp x2

Deviljho Tallfang x5

Deviljho Gem x1 Deviljho Insurgent's Bow Dragon Empress Arrow Lunastra Scale+ x4

Lunastra Horn x3

Lunastra Mane x3

Lunastra Gem x1 Lunastra Craftable from scratch Blast Empress Arrow "Blaze" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Horn x2

Teostra Horn+ x3

Bazelgeuse Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Arrow Blast Empress Arrow "Ruin" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Wing x3

Nergigante Horn+ x3

Nergigante Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Arrow Blast Empress Arrow "Styx" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Tail x2

Xeno'jiiva Horn x3

Xeno'jiiva Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Arrow Blast

Monster Hunter World Iceborne Charge Blade weapons

Weapon Name Material Cost Weapon Tree Required Weapon to upgrade Element

Jewel Slots Proto Commission Axe I Iron Ore x1 Ore Craftable from Scratch None Proto Commission Axe II Iron Ore x2 Ore Proto Commission Axe I None Proto Commission Axe III Earth Crystal x2

Machalite Ore x2

Iron Ore x5 Ore Proto Commission Axe II None Elite Commission Axe I Dragonite Ore x2

Machalite Ore x5

Monster Bone M x2 Ore Proto Commission Axe III None Elite Commission Axe II Monster Bone + x2

Dragonite Ore x5

Coral Crystal x2

Machalite Ore x10 Ore Elite Commission Axe I None Elite Commission Axe III Carbalite Ore x8

Dragonite Ore x5

Dragonvein Crystal x2 Ore Elite Commission Axe II Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Chrome Guardian I Fucium Ore x8

Carbalite Ore x5

Dragonite Ore x10

Dragonvein Crystal x3 Ore Elite Commission Axe III Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Chrome Guardian II Elder Dragon Blood x2

Firecell Stone x1

Carbalite Ore x20

Fucium Ore x13 Ore Chrome Guardian I Thunder

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Chrome Fortress I Eltalite Ore x2

Carbalite Ore x4

Spiritvein Crystal x2

Gracium x1 Ore Chrome Guardian II Thunder

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Chrome Fortress II Monster Slogbone x3

Eltalite Ore x4

Meldspar Ore x2

Bathycite Ore x2 Ore Chrome Fortress I Thunder

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Chrome Fortress III Pure Dragon Blood x3

Eltalite Ore x6

Meldspar Ore x3

Purecrystal x1 Ore Chrome Fortress II Thunder

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Usurper's Lightning Zinongre Hardclaw x3

Zinogre Deathly Shocker x2

Zinogre Cortex x5

Lightning Sac x3 Zinogre Chrome Fortress I Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Usurper's Lightning + Zinogre Hardhorn x3

Zinogre Electrofur + x4

Fulgurbug x5

Zinogre Skymerald x1 Zinogre Usurper's Lightning Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Despot's Thundergale Spiritvein Solidbone x5

Zinogre Hardhorn x2

Zinogre Deathly Shocker x5

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1

80000 zenny Zinogre Usurper's Lightning + Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Nergal Lacerator Nergigante Carapace x2

Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4

Nergigante Tail x2

Nergigante Talon x3 Nergigante Chrome Guardian I Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Devastation's Thorns Nergigante Gem x1

Nergigante Horn + x5

Nergigante Talon x5

Xeno'jiiva Horn x2 Nergigante Nergal Lacerator Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Ruinous Devastsation Nergigante Devastation's Thorns Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Rathsblade I Rathalos Scale x1

Rathalos Webbing x2

Flame Sac x2

Rathalos Marrow x1 Rathalos Elite Commission Axe I Fire Rathsblade II Rathalos Scale x6

Rathalos Tail x2

Rathalos Plate x1

Inferno Sac x3 Rathalos Rathsblade I Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Axelion Blade Rathalos Carapace x4

Rathalos Medulla x1

Rathalos Scale + x6

Rathalos Wing x2 Rathalos Rathsblade II Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Halberion Blade Azure Rathalos Carapace x4

Azure Rathalos Scale + x6

Azure Rathalos Wing x3

Rathalos Ruby x1 Rathalos Axelion Blade Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Halberion Blade + Rathalos Shard x6

Rathalos Cortex x4

Rathalos Fellwing x2

Rath Wingtalon x4 Rathalos Halberion Blade Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Azure Soulbrand Azure Rathalos Shard x6

Azure Ratahlos Cortex x4

Azure Rathalos Fellwing x3

Rathalos Mantle x1

56000 zenny Rathalos Halberion Blade + Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Hellsire Blade Silver Rathalos Shard x8

Silver Rathalos Cortex x4

Silver Rathalos Lash x3

Rath Gleam x2

80000 zenny Rathalos Azure Soulbrand Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Mudslide Blade I Jyuratodus Fin x1

Jyuratodus Shell x1

Jyuratodus Scale x3

Aqua Sac x1 Jyuratodus Proto Commission Axe II Water Mudslide Blade II Great Girros Hide x2

Jyuratodus Fin x3

Jyuratodus Shell x3

Gajau Skin x3 Jyuratodus Mudslide Blade I Water Mudslide Blade III Monster Bone + x2

Jyuratodus Fang x4

Jyuratodus Shell x3

Gajau Whisker x3 Jyuratodus Mudslide Blade II Water Jyura Depth I Gajau Scale x5

Jyuratodus Carapace x2

Jyuratodus Fin + x2

Jyuratodus Scale + x3 Jyuratodus Mudslide Blade III Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Jyura Depth II Grand Gajau Whisker x3

Jyuratodus Fin + x4

Monster Hardbone x3

Torrent Sac x3 Jyuratodus Jyura Depth I Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Jyura Depth III Elder Dragon Bone x2

Jyuratodus Fang + x5

Jyuratodus Fin + x6

Wyvern Gem x1 Jyuratodus Jyura Depth II Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Deep Terrior I Jyuratodus Grandfin x1

Jyuratodus Hadfang x1

Jyuratodus Shard x3

Gajau Thickhide x2 Jyuratodus Jyura Depth III Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv3

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Deep Terrior II Monster Slogbone x2

Jyuratodus Grandfin x2

Flood Sac x2

Steel Gajau Whisker x1 Jyuratodus Deep Terrior I Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv3

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Hidden Guardian I Nargacuga Hardfang x2

Nargacuga Shard x3

Nargacuga Tailspear x2

Meldspar Ore x1 Nargacuga Deep Terrior I Poison Hidden Guardian II Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x2

Nargacuga Cutwing +

Nargacuga Lash x2

Nargacuga Mantle x1 Nargacuga Hidden Guardian I Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Deep Schnegel I Beotodus Grandfin x1

Beotodus Grandhorn x1

Beotodus Shard x3

Frozen Bone x1 Beotodus Jyura Depth III Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Deep Schnegel II Rimed Hide x2

Beotodus Grandfin x2

Cryo Sac x2

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Beotodus Deep Schnegel I Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Everfrost Blade I Legiana Claw x3

Legiana Scale x4

Frost Sac x2

Coral Crystal x3 Legiana Mudslide Blade II Ice Everfrost Blade II Carbalite Ore x5

Legiana Tail Webbing x2

Legiana Webbing x3

Shamos Scale + x5 Legiana Everfrost Blade I Ice

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Gigafrost I Freezer Sac x3

Fucium Ore x5

Legiana Scale + x5

Legiana Wing x3 Legiana Everfrost Blade II Ice

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Gigafrost II Elder Dragon Blood x3

Legiana Claw + x5

Legiana Hide + x3

Wyvern Gem x1 Legiana Gigafrost I Ice

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Gigafrost III Gracium x2

Eltalite Ore x4

Cryo Sac x1

Wulg Thickfur x3 Barioth Gigafrost II Ice

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Weissritter Barioth Hardclaw x3

Barioth Cortex x4

Cryo Sac x4

Frozen Bone x3 Barioth Gigafrost III Ice Weissritter + Obsidian Icetalon x2

Amber Hardfang x3

Barioth Greatspike x3

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Barioth Weissritter Ice Elder Wolf Fang Velkhana Hardclaw x2

Barioth Harclaw x4

Amber Hardfang x2

Large Elder Dragon Bone x5 Barioth Weissritter + Ice Dear Lutemis Rathian Spike x3

Rathian Scale x5

Rathian Shell x4 Rathian Mudslide Blade I Poison Dear Lutemia Rathian Plate x1

Rathian Scale + x5

Rathian Carapace x4

Rathian Spike + x3 Rathian Dear Lutemis Poison

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Dear Hecatel Pink Rathian Carapace x4

Pink Rathian Scale + x5

Rathian Spike + x4

Wyvern Gem Rathian Dear Lutemia Poison

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Dear Hecatelia Elder Dragon Blood x3

Pink Rathian Scale + x6

Rathian Ruby

Rathian Spike + x5 Rathian Dear Hecatel Poison

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Dear Rose Rathian Surspike x3, Rathian Shard x5, Rathian Cortex x4 Rathian Dear Hecatelia Poison

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Dear Rosetta Monster Solidbone x5

Pink Rathian Shard x4

Pink Rathian Cortex x3

Rathian Mantle x1 Rathian Dear Rose Poison

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Luna Eostre Gold Rathian Surspike x3

Gold Rathian Shard x5

Gold Rathian Cortex x4

Rath Gleam x1

80000 zenny Rathian Dear Rosetta Poison

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Bone Strongarm I Monster Bone S x1 Bone Craftable from Scratch None Bone Strongarm II Monster Bone S x2 Bone Bone Strongarm I None Bone Strongarm III Monster Bone M x2

Ancient Bone x1 Bone Bone Strongarm II None Hard Bone Strongarm I Monster Bone L x1

Monster Bone M x5

Boulder Bone x2 Bone Bone Strongarm III None Hard Bone Strongarm II Monster Bone + x2

Monster Bone L x1

Sturdy Bone x4 Bone Hard Bone Strongarm I None Hard Bone Strongarm III Monster Keenbone x2

Monster Bone + x2

Quality Bone x2 Bone Hard Bone Strongarm II Blast Mighty Strongarm I Monster Hardbone x4

Monster Keenbone x6

Quality Bone x10 Bone Hard Bone Strongarm III Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Mighty Strongarm II Elder Dragon Bone x4

Monster Hardbone x6

Quality Bone x20

Dragonbone Relic x1 Bone Mighty Strongarm I Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Wild Force I Thick Bone x2

Quality Bone x2

Monster Hardbone x4

Frozen Bone x1 Bone Mighty Strongarm II Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Wild Force II Monster Solidbone x2

Monster Slogbone x3

Thick Bone x4

Monster Essence x2 Bone Wild Force I Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Wild Force III Large Elder Dragon Bone x3

Monster Solidbone x4

Thick Bone x6

Dragonbone Artifact x1 Bone Wild Force II Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Ice Guardian Crystal Shard x4

Velkhana Hardclaw x2

Velkhana Lash x2

Purecrystal x1 Velkhana Wild Force II Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Regal Daruq Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x3

Velkhana Crownhorn x4

Velkhana Hardclaw x4

Velkhana Crystal x1 Velkhana Ice Guardian Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Diablos Wall I Twisted Horn x1

Diablos Fang x2

Diablos Shell x4

Monster Bone + x3 Diablos Hard Bone Strongarm I None Diablos Wall II Monster Keenbone x4

Diablos Ridge x4

Diablos Tailcase x2

Diablos Marrow x1 Diablos Diablos Wall I Ice Diablos Tyrannis I Blos Medulla x1

Diablos Carapace x6

Diablos Ridge + x5

Majestic Horn x3 Diablos Diablos Wall II Ice Diablos Tyrannis II Black Diablos Carapace x4

Black Spiral Horn + x3

Nergigante Horn + x2

Wyvern Gem Diablos Diablos Tyrannis I Ice Diablos Tyrannis III Twisted Stouthorn x3

Diablos Cortex x6

Diablos Chine x5

Monster Slogbone x3 Diablos Diablos Tyrannis II Ice Thanatos Force Blackcurl Stouthorn x3

Black Diablos Cortex x3

Monster Solidbone x3

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Diablos Diablos Tyrannis III Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Sulfurteinn Machmar Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x2

Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x2

Acidic Glavenus Tailedge x2

Honed Acidcryst x4 Acidic Glavenus Diablos Tyrannis III Paralysis

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 The Melting Grasp Vaal Hazak Hardclaw x2

Acidic Glavenus Hardfang

Acidic Glavenus Spineshell

Glavenus Mantle x1 Acidic Glavenus Sulfurteinn Machmar Paralysis

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Jagras Strongarm I Great Jagras Claw x1

Great Jagras Hide x1

Great Jagras Scale x3

Sharp Claw x1 Great Jagras Bone Strongarm II None Jagras Strongarm II Great Jagras Claw x2

Great Jagras Mane x2

Coral Bone x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x3 Great Jagras Jagras Strongarm I None Jagras Strongarm III Monster Bone + x3

Great Jagras Scale x5

Great Jagras Claw x3

Great Jagras Mane x3 Great Jagras Jagras Strongarm II None Jagras Escudo I Great Jagras Scale + x6

Great Jagras Claw + x4

Great Jagras Mane x6

Piercing Claw x5 Great Jagras Jagras Strongarm III Sleep

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Jagras Escudo II Monster Hardbone x4

Great Jagras Claw + x6

Jagras Hide + x6

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5 Great Jagras Jagras Escudo I Sleep

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Jagras Escudo III Vaal Hazak Talon x2

Great Jagras Claw + x8

Great Jagras Hide + x6

Novacrystal x1 Great Jagras Jagras Escudo II Sleep

1x Jewel Slot Lv3

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Saber's Maw I Great Jagras Shard x2

Great Jagras Hardclaw x1

Great Jagras Mane + x2

Jagras Shard x2 Great Jagras Jagras Escudo III Sleep

1x Jewel Slot Lv3

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Saber's Maw II Monster Slogbone x3

Great Jagras Hardclaw x3

Great Jagras Thickhide x1

Tough Claw x3 Great Jagras Saber's Maw I Sleep

2x Jewel Slot Lv3 Scorching Demander Glavenus Hardfang x2

Glavenus Shard x4

Molten Bursa x2

Eltalite Ore x6 Glavenus Saber's Maw I Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Scorching Demander + Ebony Odogaron Hardfang x2

Glavenus Hellshell x3

Glavenus Tailedge x2

Glavenus Mantle x1 Glavenus Scorching Demander Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Glavenus Bardred Fire Dragon Hardclaw x2

Glavenus Hardfang x5

Glavenus Hardshell x4

Pure Dragon Blood x3 Glavenus Scorching Demander + Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Gama Silt I Dodogama Hide + x4

Dodogama Scale + x6

Dodogama Talon x4 Dodogama Jagras Escudo I Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Gama Silt II Dodogama Jaw x4

Dodogama Tail x3

Fire Dragon Scale + x4

Wyvern Gem x1 Dodogama Gama Silt I Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Gama Escudo I Dodogama Hardclaw x2

Dodogama Shard x3

Dodogama Thickhide x2

Gastodon Husk x2 Dodogama Gama Silt II Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv3

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Gama Escudo II Fine Brachydios Ebonshell x2

Dodogama Mandible x2

Dodogama Lash x1

Monster Slogbone x5 Dodogama Gama Escudo I Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv3

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Rex Arms I Tigrex Hardclaw x3

Tigrex Shard x4

Monster Slogbone x3

Thick Bone x5 Tigrex Gama Escudo I Blast Rex Arms II Blackcurl Stouthorn x1

Tigrex Hardfang x3

Tigrex Lash x2

Tigrex Mantle x1 Tigrex Rex Arms I Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Girros Strongarm I Great Girros Fang

Great Girros Scale x3

Girros Fang x3 Great Girros Jagras Strongarm I Paralysis Girros Strongarm II Diablos Fang x2

Great Girros Fang x3

Great Girros Hood x2

Paralysis Sac x2 Great Girros Girros Strongarm I Paralysis Girros Nadja I Great Girros Fang + x3

Great Girros Scale + x5

Great Girros Tail x2

Girros Scale + x6 Great Girros Girros Strongarm II Paralysis Girros Nadja II Blos Medulla x1

Great Girros Fang + x4

Great Girros Hood + x2

Omniplegia Sac x4 Great Girros Girros Nadja I Paralysis Girros Nadja III Bird Wyvern Gem x1

Great Girros Fang + x5

Great Girros Hood + x3

Vaal Hazak Fang + x2 Great Girros Girros Nadja II Paralysis Naaga Ghadab I Great Girros Hardfang x2

Great Girros Lash x1

Ultraplegia Sac x2

Tough Claw x2 Great Girros Girros Nadja III Paralysis Naaga Ghadab II Odogaron Hardfang x2

Great Girros Shard x4

Great Girros Hardhood x2

Fey Wyvern Gem x1 Great Girros Naaga Ghadab I Paralysis Dios Strongarm Brachydios Crown x2

Brachydios Cortex x4

Glowing Slime x3

Meldspar Ore x3 Brachydios Naaga Ghadab I Blast Volatile Blade Distilled Blast Fluid x3

Brachydios Crown x3

Fine Brachydios Ebonshell x4

Brachydios Pallium x1 Brachydios Dios Strongarm Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Hazak Aspida I Deceased Scale x6

Vaal Hazak Fang + x5

Vaal Hazak Membrane x4

Vaal Hazak Talon x4 Vaal Hazak Girros Nadja II Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Hazak Aspida II Vaal Hazak Gem x1

Vaal Hazak Tail x2

Vaal Hazak Talon x6

Xeno'jiiva Veil x3 Vaal Hazak Hazak Aspida I Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Deathaxe Vaal Aspida Vaal Hazak Hardclaw x3

Shadowpierce Fang x2

Deceased Shard x5

Deathweaver Membrane x3 Vaal Hazak Hazak Aspida II Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Hydros Kardia Namielle Hardclaw x4

Namielle Finehide x5

Namielle Whisker x2

Purecrystal x1 Namielle Hazak Aspida II Water Pulsar Strongarm I Tobi-Kadachi Claw x1

Tobi-Kadachi Scale x3

Tobi-Kadachi Pelt x2 Tobi-Kadachi Bone Strongarm II Thunder Pulsar Strongarm II Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2

Tobi-Kadachi Claw x3 Tobi-Kadachi Pulsar Strongarm I Thunder Pulsar Strongarm III Monster Bone + x2

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2

Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2

Warped Bone x2 Tobi-Kadachi Pulsar Strongarm II Thunder Kadachi Kaina I Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x1

Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3

Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4

Dragonvein Crystal x3 Tobi-Kadachi Pulsar Strongarm III Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Kadachi Kaina II Majestic Horn x2

Thunder Sac x3

Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x4

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2 Tobi-Kadachi Kadachi Kaina I Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Kadachi Kaina III Nergigante Talon x2

Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x4

Wyvern Gem x1 Tobi-Kadachi Kadachi Kaina II Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Kadachi Soul I Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x1

Tobi-Kadachi Shard x6

Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2

Lightning Sac x1 Tobi-Kadachi Kadachi Kaina III Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Kadachi Soul II Hard Odogaron Sinew x2

Tobi-Kadachi Cathode x2

Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x2

Tobi Kadachi Membrane + x2 Tobi-Kadachi Kadachi Soul I Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Viper's Venom I Viper Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x1

Viper Tobi-Kadachi Shard x2

Viper Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2

Deadly Poison Sac x1 Viper Tobi-Kadachi Kadachi Soul I Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Viper's Venom II Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x2

Viper Tobi-Kadachi Thorn x2

Viper Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x2

Viper Tobi-Kadachi Membrane + x2 Viper Tobi-Kadachi Viper's Venom I Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Garon Strongarm I Odogaron Claw x2

Odogaron Scale x4

Odogaron Fang x2 Odogaron Pulsar Strongarm II None Garon Strongarm II Quality Bone x5

Odogaron Claw x2

Odogaron Tail x2

Odogaron Plate x1 Odogaron Garon Strongarm I Fire Hate's Undying Flame Odogaron Claw + x4

Odogaron Fang + x3

Odogaron Scale + x8

Dragonbone Relic x1 Odogaron Garon Strongarm II Fire Odium Odogaron Claw + x6

Odogaron Fang + x5

Odogaron Gem x1

Teostra Claw + x2 Odogaron Hate's Undying Flame Fire Odium + Odogaron Hardclaw x2

Odogaron Shard x3

Odogaron Hardfang x2

Monster Slogbone x3 Odogaron Odium Fire Animus Acidic Glavenus Tailedge x2

Odogaron Hardclaw x4

Odogaron Lash x2

Odogaron Mantle x1 Odogaron Odium + Fire Nether Candle Ebony Odogaron Hardclaw x3

Ebony Odogaron Shard x5

Ebony Odogaron Hardfang x2

Dragonbone Artifact x1 Ebony Odogaron Odium + Dragon Grudge Namielle Hardclaw x2

Ebony Odogaron Hardclaw x4

Ebony Odogaron Lash x2

Ebony Odogaron Mantle x1 Ebony Odogaron Nether Candle Dragon Dragonbone Cutter I Ancient Bone x5

Boulder Bone x5

Coral Bone x5

Warped Bone x5 Dragonbone Craftable from Scratch Dragon Dragonbone Cutter II Monster Bone + x6

Monster Bone L x8

Sturdy Bone x8 Dragonbone Dragonbone Cutter I Dragon Dragonbone Cutter III Brutal Bone x4

Elder Dragon Bone x10

Dragonbone Relic x2

Wyvern Gem x1 Dragonbone Dragonbone Cutter II Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Dragonseal Blade I Monster Solidbone x3

Monster Slogbone x4

Thick Bone x6

Dragonbone Artifact x1 Dragonbone Dragonbone Cutter III Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Dragonseal Blade II Large Elder Dragon Bone x6

Monster Solidbone x4

Lavasioth Grandfin x2

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Dragonbone Dragonseal Blade I Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Inescapable Karma Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x4

Shara Ishvalda Tenderscale x4

Shara Ishvalda Tenderplate x2

Shara Ishvalda Gem x1 Shara Ishvalda Dragonseal Blade I Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Magda Manus Zorah Magdaros Heat Scale x4

Zorah Magdaros Carapace x8

Zorah Magdaros Magma x4

Zorah Magdaros Gem x1 Zorah Magdaros Dragonbone Cutter I Blast Avenging Magda Manus Xeno'jiiva Shell x4

Zorah Magdaros Ridge x2

Zorah Magdaros Pleura x2

Firecell Stone x3 Zorah Magdaros Magda Manus Blast Magda Manus Reforged Elder Dragonvein Bone x3

Drargonvein Solidbone x5

Heavy Dragonvein Bone x6

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Zorah Magdaros Avenging Magda Manus Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Blacksteel Charger I Coral Crystal x10

Dragonvein Crystal x10

Earth Crystal x10

Lightcrystal x1 Blacksteel Craftable from Scratch Dragon Blacksteel Charger II Firecell Stone x1

Fucium Ore x5

Carbalite Ore x10

Wyvern Gem x1 Blacksteel Blacksteel Charger I Dragon Daora's Casca Daora Claw + x3

Doara Tail x2

Daora Webbing x4

Nergigante Carapace x5 Kushala Daora Blacksteel Charger II Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Daora's Thwartoise Daora Claw + x4

Daora Gem x1

Daora Horn + x5

Xeno'jiiva Wing x2 Kushala Daora Daora's Casca Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Daora's Worldbearer Daora Hardhorn x5

Daora Hardclaw x4

Daora Shard x5

Large Elder Dragon Gem 1x Kushala Daora Daora's Thwartoise Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Xeno Ra'atz Xeno'jiiva Claw x4

Xeno'jiiva Gem x1

Xeno'jiiva Shell x6

Xeno'jiiva Tail x2 Xeno'jiiva Blacksteel Charger II Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Xeno Ra'atz + Safi'jiiva Hardhorn x4

Safi'jiiva Hardclaw x6

Pulsing Dragonshell x7

Safi'jiiva Cortex x8 Xeno'jiiva Xeno Ra'atz Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv4 Tyrant's Charge Blade Deviljho Scale x6

Deviljho Talon x2

Deviljho Tallfang x3

Deviljho Saliva x2 Deviljho Craftable from scratch Dragon Oppressor's Charge Blade Elder Dragon Blood x5

Deviljho Scalp x2

Deviljho Tallfang x5

Deviljho Gem x1 Deviljho Tyrant's Charge Blade Dragon Fate's Curtain Vile Fang x3

Deviljho Ripper x2

Black Blood x3

Deviljho Crook x1 Savage Deviljho Oppressor's Charge Blade Dragon Empress Alma Lunastra Scale+ x4

Lunastra Horn x3

Lunastra Mane x3

Lunastra Gem x1 Lunastra Craftable from Scratch Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Empress Alma "Blaze" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Horn x2

Teostra Horn+ x3

Bazelgeuse Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Alma Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Soulfire Brand "Blaze" Lunastra Shard x4

Lunastra Hardhorn x4

Lunastra Mane + x4

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Alma "Blaze" Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Empress Alma "Ruin" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Wing x3

Nergigante Horn+ x3

Nergigante Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Alma Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Soulfire Brand "Ruin" Lunastra Shard x4

Annihilating Greathorn x3

Eternal Regrowth Plate x3

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Alma "Ruin" Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Empress Alma "Styx" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Tail x2

Xeno'jiiva Horn x3

Xeno'jiiva Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Alma Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv3 Soulfire Brand "Styx" Lunastra Shard x4

Lunastra Lash x2

Elder Spiritvein Bone x 5

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1, Lunastra Empress Alma "Styx" Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv3 Dante's Devil Sword Red Orb x2

Anjanath Gem x1

Odogaron Gem x1

Teostra Mane x4 Dante Craftable from Scratch Thunder

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Defender Shield I Iron Ore x1 Defender Craftable from Scratch Blast Defender Shield II Anjanath Scale x1

1000 zenny Defender Defender Shield I Blast Defender Shield III Commendation x1

3000 zenny Defender Defender Shield II Blast Defender Shield IV Pink Rathian Scale + x1

6000 zenny Defender Defender Shield III Blast Defender Shield V Immortal Dragonscale x1

10,000 zenny Defender Defender Shield IV Blast Rajang Beastblade Rajang Hardhorn x1

Rajang Hardclaw x1

Rajang Hardfang x2

Rajang Wildpelt x2 Rajang Craftable from Scratch Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Rajang Beastblade Ikazuchi Tempered Glimmerpelt x3

Rajang Hardhorn x3

Rajang Hardfang x7

Gold Rajang Pelt + x3 Rajang Rajang Beastblade Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Brimstren Drakeclaw Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x1

Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x1

Stygian Zinogre Dragonlocks x2

Stygian Zinogre Dragonhold x2 Stygian Zinogre Craftable from Scratch Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Stygian Maledicta Tempered Dragonhold x3

Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x2

Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x5

Stygian Zinogre Skymerald x1 Stygian Zinogre Brimstren Drakeclaw Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Safi's Dreamshield 10,000 zenny

Obtained through Safi'jiiva Siege quest. Can't be upgraded Safi'jiiva Quest Sleep

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Safi's Hellshield 10,000 zenny

Obtained through Safi'jiiva Siege quest. Can't be upgraded Safi'jiiva Quest Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Black Eagle Black Eagle Blueprint x2

Nightshade Paolumu Thickfur x4

Nargacuga Blackfur + x4

Nightshade Paolumu Fellwing x2 Black Eagle Craftable from Scratch

(Complete Every Hunter's Dream III quest) Thunder

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Black Lightning Eagle Black Eagle Blueprint x3

Nargacuga Cutwing + x4

Purecrystal x2

Conqueror's Seal x1 Black Eagle Black Eagle Thunder

2x Jewel Slot Lv1

Monster Hunter World Iceborne Dual Blade weapons

Weapon Name Material Cost Weapon Tree Required Weapon to upgrade Element Matched Slicers I Iron Ore x1 Ore Craftable from Scratch None Matched Slicers II Iron Ore x2 Ore Matched Slicers I None Matched Slicers III Earth Crystal x2

Machalite Ore x2

Iron Ore x5 Ore Matched Slicers II None Dual Slicers I Dragonite Ore x2

Machalite Ore x5

Monster Bone M x2 Ore Matched Slicers III None Dual Slicers II Monster Bone + x2

Dragonite Ore x5

Coral Crystal x2

Machalite Ore x10 Ore Dual Slicers I None Dual Slicers III Carbalite Ore x8

Dragonite Ore x5

Dragonvein Crystal x2 Ore Dual Slicers II Poison Chrome Slicers I Fucium Ore x8

Carbalite Ore x5

Dragonite Ore x10

Dragonvein Crystal x3 Ore Dual Slicers III Poison Chrome Slicers II Elder Dragon Blood x2

Fucium Ore x13

Carbalite Ore x20

Firecell Stone x1 Ore Chrome Slicers I Poison Nergal Gouge Nergigante Carpace x2

Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4

Nergigante Tail x2

Nergigante Talon x3 Nergigante Chrome Slicers I Dragon Decimation Claws Nergigante Gem x1

Nergigante Horn + x5

Nergigante Talon x5

Xeno'jiiva Horn x2 Nergigante Nergal Gouge Dragon Luminous Daggers I Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore x1

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale x3 Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Matched Slicers III None Luminous Daggers II Legiana Tail Webbing x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x3

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore x2

Sharp Claw x3 Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Luminous Daggers I None Dual Destroyers I Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x3

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore +

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale + x5

Lightcrystal x1 Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Luminous Daggers II Thunder Dual Destroyers II Legiana Wing x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x4

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x2

Piercing Claw x5 Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Dual Destroyers I Thunder Dual Destroyers III Bird Wyvern Gem x1

Daora Webbing x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x3 Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Dual Destroyers II Thunder Rookslayer Handaxes Bazelgeuse Fuse x4

Bazelgeuse Scale + x5

Bazelgeuse Talon x3

Firecell Stone x1 Bazelgeuse Dual Destroyers I Blast Bazelhawk Rookslayer Bazelgeuse Gem x1

Bazelgeuse Talon x4

Bazelgeuse Wing x4

Xeno'jiiva Wing x3 Bazelgeuse Rookslayer Handaxes Blast Freeze Daggers I Legiana Claw x3

Legiana Scale x4

Frost Sac x2

Coral Crystal x3 Ice Lumumous Daggers I Ice Freeze Daggers II Carbalite Ore x5

Legiana Tail Webbing x2

Legiana Webbing x3

Shamos Scale + x5 Ice Jyura Depth I Ice Freeze Chain I Freezer Sac x3

Fucium Ore x5

Legiana Scale + x5

Legiana Wing x3 Ice Jyura Depth II Ice Freeze Chain II Elder Dragon x3

Legiana Claw + x5

Legiana Hide + x3

Wyvern Gem x1 Ice Mudslide Blade II Ice Rending Beaks I Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1

Kuku-Ya-Ku Hide x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale x3 Kulu-Ya-Ku Matched Slicers II None Rending Beaks II Radobaan Scale x3

Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x2

Boulder Bone x3 Kulu-Ya-Ku Rending Beaks I None Rending Beaks III Odogaron Claw x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x4

Warped Bone x3 Kulu-Ya-Ku Rending Beaks II None Arcanaria I Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x3

Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x4

Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale + x6 Kulu-Ya-Ku Rending Beaks III Sleep Arcanaria II Brutal Bone x3

Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x4

Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x3

Odogaron Claw + x2 Kulu-Ya-Ku Arcanaria I Sleep Arcanaria III Bird Wyvern Gem x1

Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x5

Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x4

Nergigante Talon x2 Kulu-Ya-Ku Arcanaria II Sleep Bone Hatchets I Monster Bone S x1 Bone Craftable from Scratch None Bone Hatchets II Monster Bone S x2 Bone Bone Hatchets I None Bone Hatchets III Monster Bone M x2

Ancient Bone x1 Bone Bone Hatchets II None Wild Hatchets I Monster Bone L x1

Monster Bone M x5

Boulder Bone x2 Bone Bone Hatchets III None Wild Hatchets II Monster Bone + x2

Monster Bone L x1

Sturdy Bone x4 Bone Wild Hatchets I None Wild Hatchets III Monster Keenbone x2

Monster Bone + x2

Quality Bone x2 Bone Wild Hatchets II Blast Strong Hatchets I Monster Hardbone x4

Monster Keenbone x6

Quality Bone x10 Bone Wild Hatchets III Blast Strong Hatchets II Monster Hardbone x6

Elder Dragon Bone x4

Quality Bone x20

Dragonbone Relic x1 Bone Strong Hatchets I Blast Blazing Hatchets I Anjanath Fang x2

Anjanath Scale x3

Flame Sac x1 Anjanath Bone Hatchets III Fire Blazing Hatchets II Rathalos Marrow x1

Anjanath Fang x4

Anjanath Nosebone x1

Anjanath Tail x1 Anjanath Blazing Hatchets I Fire Anja Cyclone I Anjanath Fang + x4

Anjanath Scale + x5

Inferno Sac x3

Anjanath Plate x1 Anjanath Blazing Hatchets II Fire Anja Cyclone II Rathalos Medulla x2

Anjanath Fang + x5

Anjanath Pelt + x4

Firecell Stone x1 Anjanath Anja Cyclone I Fire Anja Cyclone III Teostra Mane x2

Anjanath Fang + x6

Anjanath Nosebone + x2

Anjanath Gem x1 Anjanath Anja Cyclone II Fire Diablos Hatchets I Twisted Horn x1

Diablos Fang x2

Diablos Shell x4

Monster Bone + x3 Diablos Blazing Hatchets I None Diablos Hatchets II Monster Keenbone x4

Diablos Ridge x4

Diablos Tailcase x2

Diablos Marrow x1 Diablos Diablos Hatchets I Ice Diablos Clubs I Blos Medulla x1

Diablos Carapace x6

Diablos Ridge + x5

Majestic Horn x3 Diablos Diablos Hatchets II Ice Diablos Clubs II Black Diablos Carapace x4

Black Spiral Horn + x3

Nergigante Horn + x2

Wyvern Gem x1 Diablos Diablos Clubs I Ice Madness Pangas I Jyuratodus Fin x1

Jyuratodus Shell x1

Jyuratodus Scale x3

Aqua Sac x1 Jyuratodus Bone Hatchets II Water Madness Pangas II Great Girros Hide x2

Jyuratodus Fin x3

Jyuratodus Shell x3

Gajau Skin x3 Jyuratodus Madness Pangas I Water Madness Pangas III Monster Bone + x2

Jyuratodus Fang x4

Jyuratodus Shell x3

Gajau Whisker x3 Jyuratodus Madness Pangas II Water Jyura Hatchets I Gajau Scale x5

Jyuratodus Carapace x2

Jyuratodus Fin + x3

Jyuratodus Scale + x5 Jyuratodus Madness Pangas III Water Jyura Hatchets II Grand Gajau Whisker x3

Jyuratodus Fin + x4

Monster Hardbone x3

Torrent Sac x3 Jyuratodus Jyura Hatchets I Water Jyura Hatchets III Elder Dragon Bone x2

Jyuratodus Fang + x5

Jyuratodus Fin + x6

Wyvern Gem Jyuratodus Jyura Hatchets II Water Lava Cyclone I Lavasioth Fang + x2

Lavasioth Fin + x2

Lavasioth Scale + x4 Lavasioth Jyura Hatchets I Fire Lava Cyclone II Lavasioth Fang + x3

Lavasioth Fin + x3

Teostra Mane x2

Wyvern Gem x1 Lavasioth Lava Cyclone I Fire Taurus Pangas I Hornetaur Shell x3

Hornetaur Wing x2

Monster Fluid x2 Hornetaur Jyura Hatchets I None Taurus Pangas II Odogaron Fang x2

Hornetaur Shell x5

Hornetaur Wing x4

Hornetaur Head x2 Hornetaur Taurus Pangas I None Dark Ripper I Hornetaur Carapace x5

Hornetaur Innerwing x4

Monster Broth x2

Dragonvein Crystal x3 Hornetaur Taurus Pangas II Paralysis Dark Ripper II Azure Rathalos Wing x2

Hornetaur Carapace x5

Hornetaur Innerwing x4

Novacrystal x1 Hornetaur Dark Ripper I Paralysis Dark Ripper III Hornetaur Carapace x8

Hornetaur Innerwing x6

Vaal Hazak Fang + x3

Wyvern Gem x1 Hornetaur Dark Ripper II Paralysis Pulsar Hatchets I Tobi-Kadachi Claw x1

Tobi-Kadachi Scale x3

Tobi-Kadachi Pelt x2 Tobi-Kadachi Bone Hatchets II Thunder Pulsar Hatchets II Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2

Tobi-Kadachi Claw x3

Electro Sac x2Coral Crystal x3 Tobi-Kadachi Pulsar Hatchets I Thunder Pulsar Hatchets III Monster Bone + x2

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2

Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2

Warped Bone x2 Tobi-Kadachi Pulsar Hatchets II Thunder Kadachi Claws I Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x3

Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3

Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4

Dragonvein Crystal x3 Tobi-Kadachi Pulsar Hatchets III Thunder Kadachi Claws II Majestic Horn x2

Thunder Sac x3

Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x4

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2 Tobi-Kadachi Kadachi Claws I Thunder Kadachi Claws III Nergigante Talon x2

Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4

Wyvern Gem x1 Tobi-Kadachi Kadachi Claws II Thunder Garon Hatchets I Odogaron Claw x2

Odogaron Scale x4

Odogaron Fang x2 Odogaron Pulsar Hatchets II None Garon Hatchets II Quality Bone x5

Odogaron Claw x2

Odogaron Tail x2

Odogaron Plate x1 Odogaron Garon Hatchets I Fire Blood-drinker Chainblade Odogaron Claw+ x4

Odogaron Scale+ x8

Odogaron Fang+ x3

Dragonbone Relic x1 Odogaron Garon Hatchets II Fire Sin Odogaron Claw + x6

Odogaron Fang + x5

Odogaron Gem x1

Teostra Claw + x2 Odogaron Blood-drinker Chainblade Fire Dragonbone Twinblades I Warped Bone x5

Coral Bone x5

Boulder Bone x5

Ancient Bone x5 Dragonbone Craftable from Scratch Dragon Dragonbone Twinblades II Monster Bone + x6

Monster Bone L x8

Sturdy Bone x8 Dragonbone Dragonbone Twinblades I Dragon Enduring Schism Brutal Bone x4

Elder Dragon Bone x10

Dragonbone Relic x2

Wyvern Gem x1 Dragonbone Dragonbone Twinblades II Dragon Kirin Bolts Kirin Thunderhorn x3

Kirin Hide x3

Kirin Tail x1

Lightcrystal x1 Kirin Dragonbone Twinblades I Thunder Kirin Bolts + Kirin Azure Horn x4

Kirin Hide + x5

Kirin Mane x4

Dragonvein Crystal x5 Kirin Kirin Bolts Thunder Monarch Kirin Azure Horn x6

Kirin Thundertail x3

Xeno'jiiva Shell x4

Novacrystal x2 Kirin Kirin Bolts + Thunder Magda Ungulae I Zorah Magdaros Heat Scale x4

Zorah Magdaros Carapace x8

Zorah Magdaros Magma x4

Zorah Magdaros Gem x1 Zorah Magdaros Dragonbone Twinblades I Blast Magda Ungulae II Firecell Stone x

3Zorah Magdaros Ridge x2

Zorah Magdaros Pleura x2

Xeno'jiiva Shell x4 Zorah Magdaros Magda Ungulae I Blast Blacksteel Twins I Dragonvein Crystal x10

Earth Crystal x10

Coral Crystal x10

Lightcrystal x1 Blacksteel Craftable from Scratch Dragon Blacksteel Twins II Firecell Stone x1

Fucium Ore x5

Carbalite Ore x10

Wyvern Gem x1 Blacksteel Blacksteel Twins I Dragon Twin Nails Daora Claw + x2

Firecell Stone x2

Teostra Claw + x2

Wyvern Gem x1 Blacksteel Blacksteel Twins II Ice & Blast Fire and Ice Daora Horn + x3

Teostra Horn + x3

Xeno'jiiva Claw x2

Novacrystal x2 Blacksteel Twin Nails Ice & Blast Xeno Raqs Xeno'jiiva Claw x4

Xeno'jiiva Gem x1

Xeno'jiiva Shell x6

Xeno'jiiva Tail x2 Xeno'jiiva Blacksteel Twins II Dragon Sworn Rapiers Dragonite Ore x3

Machalite Ore x5

Earth Crystal x6

Lightcrystal x1 Workshop Craftable from Scratch Water Sworn Rapiers + Carbalite Ore x5

Dragonvein Crystal x4

Coral Crystal x8

Commendation x2 Workshop Sworn Rapiers Water Holy Sabers High Commendation x3

Dragonvein Crystal x6

Wyvern Gem x2

Novacrystal x2 Workshop Sworn Rapiers + Water Wrath & Rancor Deviljho Scale x6

Deviljho Talon x2

Deviljho Tallfang x3

Deviljho Saliva x2 Deviljho Craftable from scratch. Dragon Wrathful Predation Elder Dragon Blood x5

Deviljho Tallfang x5

Deviljho Scalp x2

Deviljho Gem x1 Deviljho Wrath & Rancor Dragon Empress Daggers Lunastra Scale+ x4

Lunastra Horn x3

Lunastra Mane x3

Lunastra Gem x1 Lunastra Craftable from Scratch Blast Empress Daggers "Blaze" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Horn x2

Teostra Horn+ x3

Bazelgeuse Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Daggers Blast Empress Daggers "Ruin" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Wing x3

Nergigante Horn+ x3

Nergigante Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Daggers Blast Empress Daggers "Styx" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Tail x2

Xeno'jiiva Horn x3

Xeno'jiiva Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Daggers Blast

Monster Hunter World Iceborne Great Sword weapons

Weapon Name Material Cost Weapon Tree Required Weapon to upgrade Element Buster Sword I Iron Ore x1 Ore Craftable from Scratch None Buster Sword II Iron Ore x2 Ore Buster Sword I None Buster Sword III Earth Crystal x2

Machalite Ore x2

Iron Ore x5 Ore Buster Sword II None Buster Blade I Dragonite Ore x2

Machalite Ore x5

Monster Bone M x2 Ore Buster Sword III None Buster Blade II Monster Bone + x2

Dragonite Ore x5

Coral Crystal x2

Machalite Ore x10 Ore Buster Blade I None Buster Blade III Carbalite Ore x8

Dragonite Ore x5

Dragonvein Crystal x2 Ore Buster Blade II Poison Chrome Razor I Fucium Ore x8

Carbalite Ore x5

Dragonite Ore x10

Dragonvein Crystal x3 Ore Buster Blade III Poison Chrome Razor II Elder Dragon Blood x2

Firecell Stone x1

Carbalite Ore x20

Fucium Ore x13 Ore Chrome Razor I Poison Nergal Judicator Nergigante Carapace x2

Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4

Nergigante Tail x2

Nergigante Talon x3 Nergigante Chrome Razor I Dragon Purgation's Atrocity Nergigante Gem x1

Nergigante Horn + x5

Nergigante Talon x5

Xeno'jiiva Horn x2 Nergigante Nergal Judicator Dragon Thunder Blade I Dragonite Ore x5

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x1

Tobi-Kadachi Claw x2

Electro Sac x1 Thunder Buster Sword III Thunder Thunder Blade II Monster Bone + x2

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2

Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2

Coral Crystal x3 Thunder Thunder Blade I Thunder Lightning Punisher I Carbalite Ore x5

Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3

Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4

Vespoid Innerwing x3 Thunder Thunder Blade II Thunder Lightning Punisher II Fucium Ore x5

Thunder Sac x3

Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x4

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2 Thunder Lightning Punisher I Thunder Lightning Punisher III Elder Dragon Blood x3

Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4

Wyvern Gem x1 Thunder Lightning Punisher II Thunder Freeze Blade I Legiana Claw x3

Legiana Scale x4

Frost Sac x2

Coral Crystal x3 Ice Thunder Blade I Ice Freeze Blade II Carbalite Ore x5

Legiana Tail Webbing x2

Legiana Webbing x3

Shamos Scale + x5 Ice Freeze Blade I Ice Frost Blaze I Freezer Sac x3

Fucium Ore x5

Legiana Scale + x5

Legiana Wing x3 Ice Freeze Blade II Ice Frost Blaze II Elder Dragon Blood x3

Legiana Claw + x5

Legiana Hide + x3

Wyvern Gem x1 Ice Frost Blaze I Ice Jagras Blade I Great Jagras Claw x1

Great Jagras Hide x1

Great Jagras Scale x3

Sharp Claw x1 Great Jagras Buster Sword II None Jagras Blade II Great Jagras Claw x2

Great Jagras Mane x2

Coral Bone x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x3 Great Jagras Jagras Blade I None Jagras Blade III Monster Bone + x3

Great Jagras Scale x5

Great Jagras Claw x3

Great Jagras Mane x3 Great Jagras Jagras Blade II None Jagras Hacker I Great Jagras Scale + x6

Great Jagras Claw + x4

Great Jagras Mane x6

Piercing Claw x5 Great Jagras Jagras Blade III Water Jagras Hacker II Monster Hardbone x4

Great Jagras Claw + x6

Jagras Hide + x6

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5 Great Jagras Jagras Hacker I Water Jagras Hacker III Vaal Hazak Talon x2

Great Jagras Claw + x8

Great Jagras Hide + x6

Novacrystal x1 Great Jagras Jagras Hacker II Water Girros Blade I Great Girros Fang x1

Great Girros Scale x3

Girros Fang x3 Great Girros Jagras Blade I Paralysis Girros Blade II Diablos Fang x2

Great Girros Fang x3

Great Girros Hood x2

Paralysis Sac x2 Great Girros Girros Blade I Paralysis Malady's Kiss I Great Girros Fang + x3

Great Girros Scale + x5

Great Girros Tail x2

Girros Scale + x6 Great Girros Girros Blade II Paralysis Malady's Kiss II Blos Medulla x1

Great Girros Fang + x4

Great Girros Hood + x2

Omniplegia Sac x4 Great Girros Malady's Kiss I Paralysis Malady's Kiss III Bird Wyvern Gem x1

Great Girros Fang + x5

Great Girros Hood + x3

Vaal Hazak Fang + x2 Great Girros Malady's Kiss II Paralysis Lava Blaze I Lavasioth Fang + x2

Lavasioth Fin + x2

Lavasioth Scale + x4 Lavasioth Malady's Kiss I Fire Lava Blaze II Lavasioth Fang + x3

Lavasioth Fin + x3

Teostra Mane x2

Wyvern Gem x1 Lavasioth Lava Blaze I Fire Blooming Blade I Pukei-Pukei Quill x2

Pukei-Pukei Scale x3

Poison Sac x1 Pukei-Pukei Buster Sword II Poison Blooming Blade II Coral Crystal x3

Pukei-Pukei Sac x2

Pukei-Pukei Shell x3

Pukei-Pukei Tail x1 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Blade I Poison Blooming Blade III Monster Bone + x2

Pukei-Pukei Quill x4

Pukei-Pukei Sac x2

Poison Sac x2 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Blade II Poison Datura Blaze I Pukei-Pukei Scale + x3

Pukei-Pukei Wing x2

Toxin Sac x1

Quality Bone x3 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Blade III Poison Datura Blaze II Monster Hardbone x3

Pukei-Pukei Wing x3

Pukei-Pukei Carapace x5

Toxin Sac x2 Pukei-Pukei Datura Blaze I Poison Datura Blaze III Bird Wyvern Gem x1

Pukei-Pukei Sac + x4

Pukei-Pukei Wing x6

Vaal Hazak Wing x2 Pukei-Pukei Datura Blaze II Poison Flame Blade I Rathalos Scale x1

Rathalos Webbing x2

Flame Sac x2

Rathalos Marrow x1 Rathalos Blooming Blade I Fire Flame Blade II Rathalos Scale x6

Rathalos Tail x2

Rathalos Plate x1

Inferno Sac x3 Rathalos Flame Blade I Fire Red Wing Rathalos Carapace x4

Rathalos Medulla x1

Rathalos Scale + x6

Rathalos Wing x2 Rathalos Flame Blade II Fire Blue Wing Azure Rathalos Carapace x4

Azure Rathalos Scale + x6

Azure Rathalos Wing x3

Wyvern Gem x1 Rathalos Red Wing Fire Rathalos Glinsword Azure Rathalos Scale + x8

Azure Rathalos Tail x3

Rathalos Ruby x1

Teostra Horn + x2 Rathalos Blue Wing Fire Bone Blade I Monster Bone S x1 Bone Craftable from Scratch None Bone Blade II Monster Bone S x2 Bone Bone Blade I None Bone Blade III Monster Bone M x2

Ancient Bone x1 Bone Bone Blade II None Bone Slasher I Monster Bone L x1

Monster Bone M x5

Boulder Bone x2 Bone Bone Blade III None Bone Slasher II Monster Bone + x2

Monster Bone L x1

Sturdy Bone x4 Bone Bone Slasher I None Bone Slasher III Monster Keenbone x2

Monster Bone + x2

Quality Bone x2 Bone Bone Slasher II Ice Giant Jawblade I Brutal Bone x4

Monster Keenbone x6

Quality Bone x10

Monster Hardbone x4 Bone Bone Slasher III Ice Giant Jawblade II Elder Dragon Bone x4

Monster Hardbone x6

Quality Bone x20

Dragonbone Relic x1 Bone Giant Jawblade I Ice Hazak Kys Deceased Scale x6

Vaal Hazak Fang + x5

Vaal Hazak Membrane x4

Vaal Hazak Talon x4 Vaal Hazak Giant Jawblade I Dragon Leviathan's Fury Vaal Hazak Gem x1

Vaal Hazak Tail x2

Vaal Hazak Talon x6

Xeno'jiiva Veil x3 Vaal Hazak Hazak Kys Dragon Flammenzahn Anjanath Fang x3

Anjanath Scale x3

Anjanath Pelt x2

Flame Sac x2 Anjanath Bone Blade III Fire Flammenzahn + Anjanath Fang + x4

Anjanath Scale + x5

Inferno Sac x3

Anjanath Plate x1 Anjanath Flammenzahn Fire Gnashing Flammenzahn Anjanath Gem x1

Anjanath Pelt + x4

Anjanath Nosebone + x2

Vaal Hazak Fang + x5 Anjanath Flammenzahn + Fire Aqua Slasher I Boulder Bone x2

Jyuratodus Shell x1

Jyuratodus Scale x3

Aqua Sac x1 Water Bone Blade II Water Aqua Slasher II Sturdy Bone x5

Jyuratodus Fin x3

Jyuratodus Fang x2

Gajau Skin x3 Water Aqua Slasher I Water Aqua Slasher III Monster Bone + x2

Jyuratodus Fang x4

Coral Bone x2

Gajau Whisker x3 Water Aqua Slasher II Water Water Golum I Quality Bone x5

Gajau Scale x5

Jyuratodus Carapace x2

Jyuratodus Scale + x3 Water Aqua Slasher III Water Water Golum II Grand Gajau Whisker x3

Jyuratodus Fin + x4

Monster Hardbone x3

Torrent Sac x3 Water Water Golum I Water Water Golum III Elder Dragon Bone x4

Jyuratodus Fang + x5

Jyuratodus Fin + x6

Wyvern Gem x1 Water Water Golum II Water Carapace Buster I Barroth Claw x1

Barroth Shell x3

Barroth Ridge x2 Barroth Bone Blade II None Carapace Buster II Dragonite Ore x3

Barroth Claw x2

Barroth Tail x1

Kestodon Shell x3 Barroth Carapace Buster I None Carapace Buster III Diablos Shell x3

Barroth Claw x4

Barroth Scalp x2

Monster Bone + x3 Barroth Carapace Buster II None Barroth Shredder I Barroth Carapace x3

Barroth Claw + x2

Barroth Ridge + x2

Kestodon Carapace x5 Barroth Carapace Buster III Paralysis Barroth Shredder II Barroth Carapace x3

Barroth Claw + x4

Diablos Carapace x3

Gastodon Carapace x5 Barroth Barroth Shredder I Paralysis Barroth Shredder III Barroth Claw + x5

Barroth Ridge + x5

Nergigante Horn + x1

Wyvern Gem x1 Barroth Barroth Shredder II Paralysis Spiked Blade I Wyvern Bonemass x2

Radobaan Scale x4

Sleep Sac x2 Radobaan Carapace Buster I Sleep Spiked Blade II Monster Bone + x3

Wyvern Bonemass x3

Radobaan Oilshell x2

Radobaan Marrow x1 Radobaan Spiked Blade I Sleep Radobaan Slab I Coma Sac x2

Radobaan Oilshell x3

Radobaan Carapace x4

Monster Keenbone x3 Radobaan Spiked Blade II Sleep Radobaan Slab II Coma Sac x3

Monster Hardbone x5

Radobaan Medulla x1

Radobaan Scale + x8 Radobaan Radobaan Slab I Sleep Radobaan Slab III Coma Sac x4

Elder Dragon Bone x5

Radobaan Carapace x6

Wyvern Gem x1 Radobaan Radobaan Slab II Sleep Dragonbone Cleaver I Warped Bone x5

Coral Bone x5

Boulder Bone x5

Ancient Bone x5 Dragonbone Craftable from Scratch Dragon Dragonbone Cleaver II Monster Bone + x6

Monster Bone L x8

Sturdy Bone x8 Dragonbone Dragonbone Cleaver I Dragon Dragonbone Cleaver III Brutal Bone x4

Elder Dragon Bone x10

Dragonbone Relic x2

Wyvern Gem x1 Dragonbone Dragonbone Cleaver II Dragon Thundersword Kirin Thunderhorn x3

Kirin Hide x3

Kirin Tail x1

Lightcrystal x1 Kirin Dragonbone Cleaver I Thunder Kirin Thundersword Kirin Azure Horn x4

Kirin Hide + x5

Kirin Mane x4

Dragonvein Crystal x5 Kirin Thundersword Thunder King Thundersword Kirin Azure Horn x6

Kirin Thundertail x3

Xeno'jiia Shell x4

Novacrystal x2 Kirin Kirin Thundersword Thunder Magda Potestas I Zorah Magdaros Heat Scale x4

Zorah Magdaros Carapace x8

Zorah Magdaros Magma x4

Zorah Magdaros Gem x1 Zorah Magdaros Dragonbone Cleaver I Blast Magda Potestas II Firecell Stone x3

Zorah Magdaros Ridge x2

Zorah Magdaros Pleura x2

Xeno'jiiva Shell x4 Zorah Magdaros Magda Potestas I Blast Blacksteel Chopper I Dragonvein Crystal x10

Earth Crystal x10

Coral Crystal x10

Lightcrystal x1 Blacksteel Craftable from Scratch Dragon Blacksteel Chopper II Firecell Stone x1

Fucium Ore x5

Carbalite Ore x10

Wyvern Gem x1 Blacksteel Blacksteel Chopper I Dragon Icesteel Edge Daora Claw + x3

Daora Tail x2

Daora Webbing x4

Nergigante Carapace x5 Blacksteel Blacksteel Chopper II Ice Daora's Decimator Daora Claw + x4

Daora Gem x1

Daora Horn + x5

Xeno'jiiva Wing x2 Blacksteel Icesteel Edge Ice Xeno Maliq Xeno'jiiva Claw x4

Xeno'jiiva Gem x1

Xeno'jiiva Shell x6

Xeno'jiiva Tail x2 Xeno'jiiva Blacksteel Chopper II Dragon Wyvern Jawblade Hunter King Coin x5

Rathalos Coin x1

Barroth Coin x4

Novacrystal

Workshop Craftable from scratch Blast Berserker Sword Deviljho Scale x6

Deviljho Talon x2

Deviljho Tallfang x3

Deviljho Saliva x2 Deviljho Craftable from scratch Dragon Anguish Elder Dragon Blood x5

Deviljho Talon x2

Deviljho Scalp x2

Deviljho Gem x1 Deviljho Berserker Sword Dragon Wyvern Ignition "Steel" Master Craftsman’s Blueprint x2

Dragonite Ore x7

Paolumu Webbing x2

Rathalos Marrow x2 Wyvern Craftable from scratch None Wyvern Ignition "Impact" Master Craftsman’s Blueprint x3

Elder Dragon Blood x2

Firecell Stone x5

Wyvern Gem x1 Wyvern Wyvern Ignition "Steel" Fire Empress Galea Lunastra Scale+ x4

Lunastra Horn x3

Lunastra Mane x3

Lunastra Gem x1 Lunastra Craftable from scratch Blast Empress Galea "Blaze" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Horn x2

Teostra Horn+ x3

Bazelgeuse Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Galea Blast Empress Galea "Ruin" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Wing x3

Nergigante Horn+ x3

Nergigante Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Galea Blast Empress Galea "Styx" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Tail x2

Xeno'jiiva Horn x3

Xeno'jiiva Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Galea Blast

Monster Hunter World Iceborne Gunlance weapons

Weapon Name Material Cost Weapon Tree Required Weapon to upgrade Element Iron Gunlance I Iron Ore x1 Ore Craftable from Scratch None Iron Gunlance II Iron Ore x2 Ore Iron Gunlance I None Iron Gunlance III Earth Crystal x2

Machalite Ore x2

Iron Ore x5 Ore Iron Gunlance II None Steel Gunlance I Dragonite Ore x2

Machalite Ore x5

Monster Bone M x2 Ore Iron Gunlance III None Steel Gunlance II Monster Bone + x2

Dragonite Ore x5

Coral Crystal x2

Machalite Ore x10 Ore Steel Gunlance I None Steel Gunlance III Carbalite Ore x8

Dragonite Ore x5

Dragonvein Crystal x2 Ore Steel Gunlance II Blast Chrome Gunlance I Fucium Ore x8

Carbalite Ore x5

Dragonite Ore x10

Dragonvein Crystal x3 Ore Steel Gunlance III Blast Chrome Gunlance II Elder Dragon Blood x2

Firecell Stone x1

Carbalite Ore x20

Fucium Ore x13 Ore Chrome Gunlance I Blast Nergal Ram Nergigante Carapace x2

Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4

Nergigante Tail x2

Nergigante Talon x3 Nergigante Chrome Gunlance I Dragon Eradication Flame Nergigante Gem x1

Nergigante Horn + x5

Nergigante Talon x5

Xeno'jiiva Horn x2 Nergigante Nergal Ram Dragon Pulsar Gunlance I Tobi-Kadachi Claw x1

Tobi-Kadachi Scale x3

Tobi-Kadachi Pelt x2 Todi-Kadachi Iron Gunlance II Thunder Pulsar Gunlance II Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2

Tobi-Kadachi Claw x3 Todi-Kadachi Pulsar Gunlance I Thunder Pulsar Gunlance III Monster Bone + x2

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2

Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2

Warped Bone x2 Todi-Kadachi Pulsar Gunlance II Thunder Kadachi Striker Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x3

Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3

Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4

Dragonvein Crystal x3 Todi-Kadachi Pulsar Gunlance III Thunder Kadachi Striker + Majestic Horn x2

Thunder Sac x3

Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x4

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2 Todi-Kadachi Kadachi Striker Thunder Mythic Kadachi Striker Nergigante Talon x2

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4

Tobi-Kadachi Claw x6

Wyvern Gem x1 Todi-Kadachi Kadachi Striker + Thunder Rath Gunlance I Rathalos Scale x1

Rathalos Webbing x2

Flame Sac x2

Rathalos Marrow x2 Rathalos Pulsar Gunlance II Fire Rath Gunlance II Rathalos Scale x6

Rathalos Tail x2

Rathalos Plate x1

Inferno Sac x3 Rathalos Rath Gunlance I Fire Red Rook Rathalos Carapace x4

Rathalos Medulla x1

Rathalos Scale + x6

Rathalos Wing x2 Rathalos Rath Gunlance II Fire Blue Rook Azure Rathalos Carapace x4

Azure Rathalos Scale + x6

Azure Rathalos Wing x3

Rathalos Ruby x1 Rathalos Red Rook Fire Blue Chariot Azure Rathalos Scale + x8

Azure Rathalos Tail x3

Rathalos Ruby x1

Teostra Horn + x2 Rathalos Blue Rook Fire Princess Panoply Rathian Spike x3

Rathian Scale x5

Rathian Shell x4 Rathian Pulsar Gunlance I Poison Princess Panoply + Rathian Plate x1

Rathian Scale + x5

Rathian Carapace x4

Rathian Spike + x3 Rathian Princess Panoply Poison Rose Burst Pink Rathian Carapace x4

Pink Rathian Scale + x5

Rathian Spike + x4

Wyvern Gem x1 Rathian Princess Panoply + Poison Royal Burst Elder Dragon Blood x3

Pink Rathian Scale + x6

Rathian Ruby x1

Rathian Spike + x5 Rathian Rose Burst Poison Madness Gunlance I Jyuratodus Fin x1

Jyuratodus Shell x1

Jyuratodus Scale x3

Aqua Sac x1 Jyuratodus Iron Gunlance II Water Madness Gunlance II Great Girros Hide x2

Jyuratodus Fin x3

Jyuratodus Shell x3

Gajau Skin x3 Jyuratodus Madness Gunlance I Water Madness Gunlance III Monster Bone + x2

Jyuratodus Fang x4

Jyuratodus Shell x3

Gajau Whisker x3 Jyuratodus Madness Gunlance II Water Jyura Blaster I Gajau Scale x5

Jyuratodus Carapace x2

Jyuratodus Fin + x2

Jyuratodus Scale + x3 Jyuratodus Madness Gunlance III Water Jyura Blaster II Grand Gajau Whisker x3

Jyuratodus Fin + x4

Monster Hardbone x3

Torrent Sac x3 Jyuratodus Jyura Blaster I Water Jyura Blaster III Elder Dragon Bone x2

Jyuratodus Fang + x5

Jyuratodus Fin + x6

Wyvern Gem x1 Jyuratodus Jyura Blaster II Water Glacial Gunlance I Legiana Claw x3

Legiana Scale x4

Frost Sac x2 Legiana Madness Gunlance II Ice Glacial Gunlance II Legiana Plate x1

Legiana Claw x4

Legiana Tail Webbing x3

Paolumu Wing x4 Legiana Glacial Gunlance I Ice Legiana Cannon I Freezer Sac x2

Legiana Claw + x3

Legiana Scale + x5

Legiana Wing x3 Legiana Glacial Gunlance II Ice Legiana Cannon II Daora Claw + x2

Legiana Claw + x5

Legiana Gem x1

Legiana Hide + x3 Legiana Legiana Cannon I Ice Bone Gunlance I Monster Bone S x1 Bone Craftable from Scratch None Bone Gunlance II Monster Bone S x2 Bone Bone Gunlance I None Bone Gunlance III Monster Bone M x2

Ancient Bone x1 Bone Bone Gunlance II None Bone Cannon I Monster Bone L x1

Monster Bone M x5

Boulder Bone x2 Bone Bone Gunlance III None Bone Cannon II Monster Bone + x2

Monster Bone L x1

Sturdy Bone x4 Bone Bone Cannon I None Bone Cannon III Monster Keenbone x2

Monster Bone + x2

Quality Bone x2 Bone Bone Cannon II Thunder Great Bone Gunlance I Monster Hardbone x4

Monster Keenbone x6

Quality Bone x10 Bone Bone Cannon III Thunder Great Bone Gunlance II Monster Hardbone x6

Elder Dragon Bone x4

Quality Bone x20

Dragonbone Relic x1 Bone Great Bone Gunlance I Thunder Bazel Buster I Bazelgeuse Fuse x4

Bazelgeuse Scale + x5

Bazelgeuse Talon x3

Firecell Stone x1 Bazelgeuse Bone Cannon III Blast Bazel Buster II Bazelgeuse Gem x1

Bazelgeuse Talon x4

Bazelgeuse Wing x4

Xeno'jiiva Wing x3 Bazelgeuse Bazel Buster I Blast Jagras Gunlance I Great Jagras Claw x1

Great Jagras Hide x1

Great Jagras Scale x3

Sharp Claw x1 Great Jagras Bone Gunlance II None Jagras Gunlance II Great Jagras Claw x2

Great Jagras Mane x2

Coral Bone x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x3 Great Jagras Jagras Gunlance I None Jagras Gunlance III Monster Bone + x3

Great Jagras Scale x5

Great Jagras Claw x3

Great Jagras Mane x3 Great Jagras Jagras Gunlance II None Glutton Gunlance I Great Jagras Scale + x6

Great Jagras Claw + x4

Great Jagras Mane x6

Piercing Claw x5 Great Jagras Jagras Gunlance III Sleep Glutton Gunlance II Monster Hardbone x4

Great Jagras Claw + x6

Jagras Hide + x6

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5 Great Jagras Glutton Gunlance I Sleep Glutton Gunlance III Vaal Hazak Talon x2

Great Jagras Claw + x8

Great Jagras Hide + x6

Novacrystal x1 Great Jagras Glutton Gunlance II Sleep Girros Gunlance I Great Girros Fang x1

Great Girros Scale x3

Girros Fang x3 Great Girros Jagras Gunlance I Paralysis Girros Gunlance II Diablos Fang x2

Great Girros Fang x3

Great Girros Hood x2

Paralysis Sac x2 Great Girros Girros Gunlance I Paralysis Deathfang Gunlance I Great Girros Fang + x3

Great Girros Scale + x5

Great Girros Tail x2

Girros Scale + x6 Great Girros Girros Gunlance II Paralysis Deathfang Gunlance II Blos Medulla x1

Great Girros Fang + x4

Great Girros Hood + x2

Omniplegia Sac x4 Great Girros Deathfang Gunlance I Paralysis Deathfang Gunlance III Bird Wyvern Gem x1

Great Girros Fang + x5

Great Girros Hood + x3

Vaal Hazak Fang + x2 Great Girros Deathfang Gunlance II Paralysis Hazak Spysa I Deceased Scale x6

Vaal Hazak Fang + x5

Vaal Hazak Membrane x4

Vaal Hazak Talon x4 Vaal Hazak Deathfang Gunlance II Dragon Hazak Spysa II Vaal Hazak Gem x1

Vaal Hazak Tail x2

Vaal Hazak Talon x6

Xeno'jiiva Veil x3 Vaal Hazak Hazak Spysa I Dragon Carapace Cannon I Barroth Claw x1

Barroth Shell x3

Barroth Ridge x2 Barroth Bone Gunlance II None Carapace Cannon II Dragonite Ore x3

Barroth Claw x2

Barroth Tail x1

Kestodon Shell x3 Barroth Carapace Cannon I None Carapace Cannon III Diablos Shell x3

Barroth Claw x4

Barroth Scalp x2

Monster Bone + x3 Barroth Carapace Cannon II None Barroth Blaster I Barroth Carapace x3

Barroth Claw + x2

Barroth Ridge + x2

Kestodon Carapace x5 Barroth Carapace Cannon III Paralysis Barroth Blaster II Barroth Carapace x3

Barroth Claw + x4

Diablos Carapace x3

Gastodon Carapace x5 Barroth Barroth Blaster I Paralysis Barroth Blaster III Barroth Claw + x5

Barroth Ridge + x5

Nergigante Horn + x1

Wyvern Gem x1 Barroth Barroth Blaster II Paralysis Blazing Gunlance I Anjanath Fang x2

Anjanath Scale x3

Flame Sac x1 Anjanath Carapace Cannon I Fire Blazing Gunlance II Rathalos Marrow x1

Anjanath Fang x4

Anjanath Nosebone x1

Anjanath Tail x1 Anjanath Blazing Gunlance I Fire Anja Cannon I Anjanath Fang + x4

Anjanath Scale + x5

Inferno Sac x3

Anjanath Plate x1 Anjanath Blazing Gunlance II Fire Anja Cannon II Firecell Stone x1

Anjanath Fang + x5

Anjanath Pelt + x4

Rathalos Medulla x2 Anjanath Anja Cannon I Fire Anja Cannon III Anjanath Gem x1

Anjanath Fang + x6

Anjanath Nosebone + x2

Teostra Mane x2 Anjanath Anja Cannon II Fire Dragonbone Gunlance I Ancient Bone x5

Boulder Bone x5

Coral Bone x5

Warped Bone x5 Dragonbone craftable from Scratch Dragon Dragonbone Gunlance II Monster Bone + x6

Monster Bone L x8

Sturdy Bone x8 Dragonbone Dragonbone Gunlance I Dragon Dragonbone Gunlance III Brutal Bone x4

Elder Dragon Bone x10

Dragonbone Relic x2

Wyvern Gem x1 Dragonbone Dragonbone Gunlance II Dragon Magda Lahat Zorah Magdaros Heat Scale x4

Zorah Magdaros Carapace x8

Zorah Magdaros Magma x4

Zorah Magdaros Gem x1 Zorah Magdaros Dragonbone Gunlance I Blast Earthshaker Magda Lahat Firecell Stone x3

Zorah Magdaros Ridge x2

Zorah Magdaros Pleura x2

Xeno'jiiva Shell x4 Zorah Magdaros Magda Lahat Blast Blacksteel Gunlance I Coral Crystal x10

Dragonvein Crystal x10

Earth Crystal x10

Lightcrystal x1 Blacksteel Craftable from Scratch Dragon Blacksteel Gunlance II Firecell Stone x1

Fucium Ore x5

Carbalite Ore x10

Wyvern Gem x1 Blacksteel Blacksteel Gunlance I Dragon Icesteel Gunlance Daora Claw + x3

Daora Tail x2

Daora Webbing x4

Nergigante Carapace x5 Blacksteel Blacksteel Gunlance II Ice Daora's Brigia Daora Claw + x4

Daora Gem x1

Daora Horn + x5

Xeno'jiiva Wing x2 Blacksteel Icesteel Gunlance Ice Xeno Hemta Xeno'jiiva Claw x4

Xeno'jiiva Gem x1

Xeno'jiiva Shell x6

Xeno'jiiva Tail x2 Xeno'jiiva Thundersword Dragon Ravenous Gunlance Deviljho Scale x6

Deviljho Talon x2

Deviljho Tallfang x3

Deviljho Saliva x2 Deviljho Craftable from scratch Dragon Insatiable Gunlance Elder Dragon Blood x5

Deviljho Talon x2

Deviljho Scalp x2

Deviljho Gem x1 Deviljho Ravenous Gunlance Dragon Empress Howl Lunastra Scale+ x4

Lunastra Horn x3

Lunastra Mane x3

Lunastra Gem x1 Lunastra Craftable from scratch Blast Empress Howl "Blaze" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Horn x2

Teostra Horn+ x3

Bazelgeuse Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Howl Blast Empress Howl "Ruin" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Wing x3

Nergigante Horn+ x3

Nergigante Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Howl Blast Empress Howl "Styx" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Tail x2

Xeno'jiiva Horn x3

Xeno'jiiva Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Howl Blast

Monster Hunter World Iceborne Hammer weapons

Weapon Name Material Cost Weapon Tree Required Weapon to upgrade Element Iron Hammer I Iron Ore x1 Ore Craftable from Scratch None Iron Hammer II Iron Ore x2 Ore Iron Hammer I None Iron Hammer III Earth Crystal x2

Machalite Ore x2

Iron Ore x5 Ore Iron Hammer II None Iron Demon I Dragonite Ore x2

Machalite Ore x5

Monster Bone M x2 Ore Iron Hammer III None Iron Demon II Monster Bone + x2

Dragonite Ore x5

Coral Crystal x2

Machalite Ore x10 Ore Iron Demon I None Iron Demon III Carbalite Ore x8

Dragonite Ore x5

Coral Crystal x2

Dragonvein Crystal x2 Ore Iron Demon II Blast Iron Archdemon I Fucium Ore x8

Carbalite Ore x5

Dragonite Ore x10

Dragonvein Crystal x3 Ore Iron Demon III Blast Iron Archdemon II Elder Dragon Blood x2

Firecell Stone x1

Carbalite Ore x20

Fucium Ore x13 Ore Iron Archdemon I Blast Nergal Crusher Nergigante Carapace x2

Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4

Nergigante Tail x2

Nergigante Talon x3 Nergigante Iron Archdemon I Dragon Obliteration's Footfall Nergigante Gem x1

Nergigante Horn + x5

Nergigante Talon x5

Xeno'jiiva Horn x2 Nergigante Nergal Crusher Dragon Aqua Hammer I Earth Crystal x3

Jyuratodus Shell x1

Jyuratodus Scale x3

Aqua Sac x1 Water Iron Hammer II Water Aqua Hammer II Dragonite Ore x5

Jyuratodus Fin x3

Jyuratodus Fang x2

Gajau Skin x3 Water Aqua Hammer I Water Aqua Hammer III Monster Bone + x2

Jyuratodus Fang x4

Coral Crystakl x3

Gajau Whisker x3 Water Aqua Hammer II Water Water Basher I Carbalite Ore x5

Jyuratodus Carapace x2

Jyuratodus Scale + x3

Gajau Scale x5 Water Aqua Hammer III Water Water Basher II Fucium Ore x5

Jyuratodus Fin + x4

Torrent Sac x3

Grand Gajau Whisker x3 Water Water Basher I Water Water Basher III Elder Dragon Blood x3

Jyuratodus Fin + x6

Jyuratodus Fang + x5

Wyvern Gem x1 Water Water Basher II Water Girros Hammer I Great Girros Fang x1

Great Girros Scale x3

Girros Fang x3 Great Girros Aqua Hammer I Paralysis Girros Hammer II Diablos Fang x2

Great Girros Fang x3

Great Girros Hood x2

Paralysis Sac x2 Great Girros Girros Hammer I Paralysis Malady's Fist I Great Girros Fang + x3

Great Girros Scale + x5

Great Girros Tail x2

Girros Scale + x6 Great Girros Girros Hammer II Paralysis Malady's Fist II Blos Medulla x1

Great Girros Fang + x4

Great Girros Hood + x2

Omniplegia Sac x4 Great Girros Malady's Fist I Paralysis Malady's Fist III Vaal Hazak Fang + x2

Great Girros Fang + x5

Great Girros Hood + x3

Bird Wyvern Gem x1 Great Girros Malady's Fist II Paralysis Blooming Hammer I Pukei-Pukei Quill x2

Pukei-Pukei Scale x3

Poison Sac x1 Pukei-Pukei Iron Hammer II Poison Blooming Hammer II Coral Crystal x3

Pukei-Pukei Sac x2

Pukei-Pukei Shell x3

Pukei-Pukei Tail x1 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Hammer I Poison Blooming Hammer III Monster Bone + x3

Pukei-Pukei Quill x4

Pukei-Pukei Sac x2

Poison Sac x2 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Hammer II Poison Buon Fiore Pukei-Pukei Scale + x3

Pukei-Pukei Wing x2

Toxin Sac x2

Quality Bone x3 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Hammer III Poison Buon Flora Vaal Hazak Wing x3

Pukei-Pukei Sac + x4

Pukei-Pukei Wing x6

Bird Wyvern Gem x1 Pukei-Pukei Buon Fiore Poison Thunder Hammer I Dragonite Ore x5

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x1

Tobi-Kadachi Claw x2

Electro Sac x1 Thunder Blooming Hammer I Thunder Thunder Hammer II Monster Bone + x2

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2

Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2

Coral Crystal x3 Thunder Thunder Hammer I Thunder Lightning Bash I Carbalite Ore x5

Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4

Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3

Vespoid Innerwing x3 Thunder Thunder Hammer II Thunder Lightning Bash II Fucium Ore x5

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2

Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x4

Thunder Sac x3 Thunder Lightning Bash I Thunder Lightning Bash III Elder Dragon Blood x3

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4

Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6

Wyvern Gem x1 Thunder Lightning Bash II Thunder Bone Bludgeon I Monster Bone S x1 Bone Craftable from Scratch None Bone Bludgeon II Monster Bone S x2 Bone Bone Bludgeon I None Bone Bludgeon III Monster Bone M x2

Ancient Bone x1 Bone Bone Bludgeon II None Fossil Bludgeon I Monster Bone L x1

Monster Bone M x5

Boulder Bone x2 Bone Bone Bludgeon III None Fossil Bludgeon II Monster Bone + x2

Monster Bone L x1

Sturdy Bone x4 Bone Fossil Bludgeon I None Fossil Bludgeon III Monster Keenbone x2

Monster Bone + x2

Quality Bone x2 Bone Fossil Bludgeon II Thunder Grandrock I Monster Hardbone x4

Monster Keenbone x6

Quality Bone x10 Bone Fossil Bludgeon III Thunder Grandrock II Monster Hardbone x6

Elder Dragon Bone x4

Quality Bone x20

Dragonbone Relic x1 Bone Grandrock I Thunder Hazak Vlafos Vaal Hazak Talon x4

Vaal Hazak Fang + x5

Decreased Scale x6

Vaal Hazak Membrane x4 Vaal Hazak Grandrock I Dragon Pandemonium's Root Xeno'jiiva Veil x3

Vaal Hazak Talon x6

Vaal Hazak Tail x2

Vaal Hazak Gem x1 Vaal Hazak Hazak Vlafos Dragon Bone Spike I Wyvern Bonemass x2

Radobaan Scale x4

Sleep Sac x2 Radobaan Bone Bludgeon III Sleep Bone Spike II Monster Bone + x3

Wyvern Bonemass x3

Radobaan Oilshell x2

Radobaan Marrow x1 Radobaan Bone Spike I Sleep Baan Strike I Radobaan Carapace x4

Radobaan Oilshell x3

Coma Sac x2

Monster Keenbone x3 Radobaan Bone Spike II Sleep Baan Strike II Monster Hardbone x5

Radobaan Scale + x8

Coma Sac x3

Radobaan Medulla x1 Radobaan Baan Strike I Sleep Baan Strike III Elder Dragon Bone x5

Radobaan Carapace x6

Coma Sac x4

Wyvern Gem x1 Radobaan Baan Strike II Sleep Brazenbreak I Uragaan Jaw x1

Uragaan Scale + x6

Uragaan Carapace x4

Uragaan Marrow x1 Uragaan Baan Strike I Fire Brazenbreak II Teostra Carapace x4

Uragaan Jaw x2

Uragaan Scute x4

Uragaan Ruby x1 Uragaan Brazenbreak I Fire Kulu Beak I Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1

Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale x3 Kulu-Ya-Ku Bone Bludgeon II None Kulu Beak II Radobaan Scale x3

Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x3

Boulder Bone x3 Kulu-Ya-Ku Kulu Beak I None Kulu Beak III Odogaron Claw x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x4

Warped Bone x3 Kulu-Ya-Ku Kulu Beak II None Crushing Beak I Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x3

Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x4

Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale + x6 Kulu-Ya-Ku Kulu Beak III Sleep Crushing Beak II Odogaron Claw + x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x4

Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x3

Brutal Bone x3 Kulu-Ya-Ku Crushing Beak I Sleep Crushing Beak III Nergigante Talon x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x5

Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x4

Bird Wyvern Gem x1 Kulu-Ya-Ku Crushing Beak II Sleep Diablos Sledge I Twisted Horn x1

Diablos Fang x2

Diablos Shell x4

Monster Bone + x3 Diablos Kulu Beak II None Diablos Sledge II Monster Keenbone x4

Diablos Ridge x4

Diablos Tailcase x2

Diablos Marrow x1 Diablos Diablos Sledge I Ice Diablos Shatterer I Majestic Horn x3

Diablos Carapace x6

Diablos Ridge + x5

Blos Medulla x1 Diablos Diablos Sledge II Ice Diablos Shatterer II Nergigante Horn + x3

Black Spiral Horn x3

Black Diablos Carapace x4

Wyvern Gem x1 Diablos Diablos Shatterer I Ice Carapace Sledge I Barroth Claw x1

Barroth Shell x3

Barroth Ridge x2 Barroth Bone Bludgeon II None Carapace Sledge II Dragonite Ore x3

Barroth Claw x2

Barroth Tail x1

Kestodon Shell x3 Barroth Carapace Sledge I None Carapace Sledge III Diablos Shell x3

Barroth Claw x4

Barroth Scalp x2

Monster Bone + x3 Barroth Carapace Sledge II None Barroth Breaker I Barroth Carapace x3

Barroth Claw + x2

Barroth Ridge + x2

Kestodon Carapace x5 Barroth Carapace Sledge III Paralysis Barroth Breaker II Diablos Carapace x3

Barroth Claw + x4

Barroth Carapace x3

Gastrodon Carapace x5 Anjanath Barroth Breaker I Paralysis Barroth Breaker III Nergigante Horn + x1

Barroth Claw + x5

Barroth Ridge + x5

Wyvern Gem x1 Anjanath Barroth Breaker II Paralysis Blazing Hammer I Anjanath Fang x2

Anjanath Scale x3

Flame Sac x1 Anjanath Carapace Sledge I Fire Blazing Hammer II Rathalos Marrow x1

Anjanath Fang x4

Anjanath Nosebone x1

Anjanath Tail x1 Anjanath Blazing Hammer I Fire Anja Striker I Anjanath Fang + x4

Anjanath Scale + x5

Inferno Sac x3

Anjanath Plate x1 Anjanath Blazing Hammer II Fire Anja Striker II Firecell Stone x1

Anjanath Fang + x5

Anjanath Pelt + x4

Rathalos Medulla x2 Anjanath Anja Striker I Fire Anja Striker III Anjanath Gem x1

Anjanath Fang + x6

Anjanath Nosebone + x2

Teostra Mane x2 Anjanath Anja Striker II Fire Dragonbone Basher I Ancient Bone x5

Boulder Bone x5

Coral Bone x5

Warped Bone x5 Dragonbone Craftable from Scratch Dragon Dragonbone Basher II Monster Bone + x6

Monster Bone L x8

Sturdy Bone x8 Dragonbone Dragonbone Basher I Dragon Dragonbone Basher III Brutal Bone x4

Elder Dragon Bone x10

Dragonbone Relic x2

Wyvern Gem x1 Dragonbone Dragonbone Basher II Dragon Magda Floga Zorah Magdaros Heat Scale x4

Zorah Magdaros Carapace x8

Zorah Magdaros Magma x4

Zorah Magdaros Gem x1 Zorah Magdaros Dragonbone Basher I Blast Ragefire Magda Floga Firecell Stone x3

Zorah Magdaros Ridge x2

Zorah Magdaros Pleura x2

Xeno'jiiva Shell x4 Zorah Magdaros Magda Floga Blast Blacksteel Hammer I Coral Crystal x10

Dragonvein Crystal x10

Earth Crystal x10

Lightcrystal x1 Blacksteel Craftable from Scratch Dragon Blacksteel Hammer II Firecell Stone x1

Fucium Ore x5

Carbalite Ore x10

Wyvern Gem x1 Blacksteel Blacksteel Hammer I Dragon Icesteel Hammer Daora Claw + x3

Daora Tail x2

Daora Webbing x4

Nergigante Carapace x5 Blacksteel Blacksteel Hammer II Ice Daora's Colossus Daora Claw + x4

Daora Gem x1

Daora Horn + x5

Xeno'jiiva Wing x2 Blacksteel Icesteel Hammer Ice Xeno Maph'agarna Xeno'jiiva Claw x4

Xeno'jiiva Gem x1

Xeno'jiiva Shell x6

Xeno'jiiva Tail x2 Xeno'jiiva Blacksteel Hammer II Dragon Frozen Core Legiana Scale x3

Frost Sac x4

Coral Crystal x4

Lightcrystal x3 Workshop Iron Demon I Ice Frozen Core + Legiana Scale x3

Freezer Sac x4

Dragonvein Crystal x4

Novacrystal x3 Workshop Frozen Core Ice Cocytus Legiana Wing x3

Freezer Sac x4

Daora Claw + x3

Novacrystal x6 Workshop Frozen Core + Ice Devil's Due Deviljho Scale x6

Deviljho Talon x2

Deviljho Tallfang x3

Deviljho Saliva x2 Deviljho Craftable from scratch Dragon Devil's Crush Elder Dragon Blood x5

Deviljho Talon x2

Deviljho Scalp x2

Deviljho Gem x1 Deviljho Devil's Due Dragon Empress Mace Lunastra Scale+ x4

Lunastra Horn x3

Lunastra Mane x3

Lunastra Gem x1 Lunastra Craftable from scratch Blast Empress Mace "Blaze" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Horn x2

Teostra Horn+ x3

Bazelgeuse Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Mace Blast Empress Mace "Ruin" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Wing x3

Nergigante Horn+ x3

Nergigante Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Mace Blast Empress Mace "Styx" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Tail x2

Xeno'jiiva Horn x3

Xeno'jiiva Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Mace Blast

Monster Hunter World Iceborne Heavy Bowgun weapons

Weapon Name Material Cost Weapon Tree Required Weapon to upgrade Element Iron Assault I Iron Ore Ore Craftable from Scratch None Iron Assault II Iron Ore x2 Ore Iron Assault I None Iron Assault III Earth Crystal x2

Machalite Ore x2

Iron Ore x5 Ore Iron Assault II None Steel Assault I Dragonite Ore x2

Machalite Ore x5

Monster Bone M x2 Ore Iron Assault III None Steel Assault II Monster Bone + x2

Dragonite Ore x5

Coral Crystal x2

Machalite Ore x10 Ore Steel Assault I None Steel Assault III Carbalite Ore x8

Dragonite Ore x5

Dragonvein Crystal x2 Ore Steel Assault II None Chrome Assault I Fucium Ore x8

Carbalite Ore x5

Dragonite Ore x10

Dragonvein Crystal x3 Ore Steel Assault III None Chrome Assault II Elder Dragon Blood x2

Firecell Stone x1

Carbalite Ore x20

Fucium Ore x13 Ore Chrome Assault I None Nergal Roar Nergigante Carapace x2

Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4

Nergigante Tail x2

Nergigante Talon x3 Nergigante Chrome Assault I None Destruction's Fusillade Nergigante Gem x1

Nergigante Horn + x5

Nergigante Talon x5

Xeno'jiiva Horn x2 Nergigante Nergal Roar None Aqua Assault I Boulder Bone x2

Jyuratodus Shell x1

Jyuratodus Scale x3

Aqua Sac x1 Water Iron Assault II None Aqua Assault II Sturdy Bone x5

Jyuratodus Fin x3

Jyuratodus Fang x2

Gajau Skin x3 Water Aqua Assault I None Aqua Assault III Monster Bone + x2

Jyuratodus Fang x4

Coral Bone x2

Gajau Whisker x3 Water Aqua Assault II None Water Cannon I Jyuratodus Carapace x2

Carbalite Ore x5

Gajau Scale x5

Jyuratodus Scale + x3 Water Aqua Assault III None Water Cannon II Fucium Ore x5

Grand Gajau Whisker x3

Jyuratodus Fin + x4

Torrent Sac x3 Water Water Cannon I None Water Cannon III Elder Dragon Blood x3

Jyuratodus Fang + x5

Jyuratodus Fin + x6

Wyvern Gem x1 Water Water Cannon II None Luminous Assault I Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore x1

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale x3 Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Aqua Assault None Luminous Assault II Legiana Tail Webbing x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x3

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore x2

Sharp Claw x3 Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Luminous Assault I None Arma Destroyer I Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x3

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x1

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale + x5

Lightcrystal x1 Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Luminous Assault II None Arma Destroyer II Legiana Wing x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x4

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x2

Piercing Claw x5 Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Arma Destroyer I None Arma Destroyer III Bird Wyvern Gem x1

Daora Webbing x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x3 Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Arma Destroyer II None Shattercryst Legiana Claw x3

Legiana Scale x4

Frost Sac x2 Legiana Luminous Assault I None Shattercryst + Freezer Sac x2

Legiana Claw + x3

Legiana Scale + x5

Legiana Wing x3 Legiana Shattercryst None Legia Shattercryst Daora Claw + x2

Legiana Claw + x5

Legiana Gem x1

Legiana Hide + x3 Legiana Shattercryst + None Jagras Assault I Great Jagras Claw x1

Great Jagras Hide x1

Great Jagras Scale x3

Sharp Claw x1 Great Jagras Chain Assault II None Jagras Assault II Great Jagras Claw x2

Great Jagras Mane x2

Coral Bone x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x3 Great Jagras Jagras Assault I None Jagras Assault III Monster Bone + x3

Great Jagras Scale x5

Great Jagras Claw x3

Great Jagras Mane x3 Great Jagras Jagras Assault II None Jagras Cannon I Great Jagras Scale + x6

Great Jagras Claw + x4

Great Jagras Mane x6

Piercing Claw x5 Great Jagras Jagras Assault III None Jagras Cannon II Monster Hardbone x4

Great Jagras Claw + x6

Jagras Hide + x6

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5 Great Jagras Jagras Cannon I None Jagras Cannon III Vaal Hazak Talon x2

Great Jagras Claw + x8

Great Jagras Hide + x6

Novacrystal x1 Great Jagras Jagras Cannon II None Blazing Assault I Anjanath Fang x2

Anjanath Scale x3

Flame Sac x1 Anjanath Jagras Assault I None Blazing Assault II Rathalos Marrow x1

Anjanath Fang x4

Anjanath Nosebone x1

Anjanath Tail x1 Anjanath Blazing Assault I None Flammenkanone Anjanath Fang + x4

Anjanath Scale + x5

Inferno Sac x3

Anjanath Plate x1 Anjanath Blazing Assault II None Gnashing Flammenkanone Anjanath Gem x1

Anjanath Fang + x6

Anjanath Nosebone + x2

Teostra Mane x2 Anjanath Flammenkanone None Bone Shooter I Monster Bone S x1 Bone Bone Bludgeon III None Bone Shooter II Monster Bone S x2 Bone Fossil Bludgeon I None Bone Shooter III Monster Bone M x2

Ancient Bone x1 Bone Fossil Bludgeon II None Heavy Shooter I Monster Bone L x1

Monster Bone M x5

Boulder Bone x2 Bone Fossil Bludgeon III None Heavy Shooter II Monster Bone + x2

Monster Bone L x1

Sturdy Bone x4 Bone Grandrock I None Heavy Shooter III Monster Keenbone x2

Monster Bone + x2

Quality Bone x2 Bone Grandrock I None Power Shooter I Monster Hardbone x4

Monster Keenbone x6

Quality Bone x10 Bone Hazak Vlafos None Power Shooter II Elder Dragon Bone x4

Monster Hardbone x6

Quality Bone x20

Dragonbone Relic x1 Bone Bone Bludgeon III None Diablos Shooter I Twisted Horn x1

Diablos Fang x2

Diablos Shell x4

Monster Bone + x3 Diablos Heavy Shooter I None Diablos Shooter II Monster Keenbone x4

Diablos Ridge x4

Diablos Tailcase x2

Diablos Marrow x1 Diablos Diablos Shooter I None Dual Threat Blos Medulla x1

Diablos Carapace x6

Diablos Ridge + x5

Majestic Horn x3 Diablos Diablos Shooter II None Nero's Blazooka Black Diablos Carapace x4

Black Diablos Ridge + x2

Black Spiral Horn + x1

Wyvern Gem x1 Diablos Dual Threat None Griffin Blazooka Black Diablos Carapace x6

Black Spiral Horn + x3

Xeno'jiiva Tail x2

Dragonbone Relic x2 Diablos Nero's Blazooka None Blooming Shooter I Pukei-Pukei Quill x2

Pukei-Pukei Scale x3

Poison Sac x1 Pukei-Pukei Bone Shooter II None Blooming Shooter II Coral Crystal x3

Pukei-Pukei Sac x2

Pukei-Pukei Shell x3

Pukei-Pukei Tail x1 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Shooter I None Blooming Shooter III Monster Bone + x2

Pukei-Pukei Quill x4

Pukei-Pukei Sac x2

Poison Sac x2 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Shooter II None Datura Pike I Pukei-Pukei Scale + x3

Pukei-Pukei Wing x2

Toxin Sac x2

Quality Bone x3 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Shooter III None Datura Pike II Monster Hardbone x3

Pukei-Pukei Wing x3

Pukei-Pukei Carapace x5

Toxin Sac x2 Pukei-Pukei Datura Pike I None Datura Pike III Bird Wyvern Gem x1

Pukei-Pukei Sac + x4

Pukei-Pukei Wing x6

Vaal Hazak Wing x2 Pukei-Pukei Datura Pike II None Spiked Shooter I Wyvern Bonemass x2

Radobaan Scale x4

Sleep Sac x2 Radobaan Bone Shooter II None Spiked Shooter II Monster Bone + x3

Wyvern Bonemass x3

Radobaan Oilshell x2

Radobaan Marrow x1 Radobaan Spiked Shooter I None Baan Roar I Radobaan Carapace x4

Radobaan Oilshell x3

Coma Sac x2

Monster Keenbone x3 Radobaan Spiked Shooter II None Baan Roar II Coma Sac x3

Monster Hardbone x5

Radobaan Medulla x1

Radobaan Scale + x8 Radobaan Baan Roar I None Baan Roar III Coma Sac x4

Elder Dragon Bone x5

Radobaan Carapace x6

Wyvern Gem x1 Radobaan Baan Roar II None Gama Cannon I Dodogama Hide + x4

Dodogama Scale + x6

Dodogama Talon x4 Dodogama Baan Roar I None Gama Cannon II Dodogama Jaw x4

Dodogama Tail x3

Fire Dragon Scale + x4

Wyvern Gem x1 Dodogama Gama Cannon I None Pulsar Shooter I Tobi-Kadachi Claw x1

Tobi-Kadachi Scale x3

Tobi-Kadachi Pelt x2 Tobi-Kadachi Bone Shooter II None Pulsar Shooter II Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2

Tobi-Kadachi Claw x3

Electro Sac x2

Coral Crystal x3 Tobi-Kadachi Pulsar Shooter I None Pulsar Shooter III Monster Bone + x2

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2

Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2

Warped Bone x2 Tobi-Kadachi Pulsar Shooter II None Kadachi Lion I Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x3

Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3

Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4

Dragonvein Crystal x3 Tobi-Kadachi Pulsar Shooter III None Kadachi Lion II Majestic Horn x2

Thunder Sac x3

Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x4

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2 Tobi-Kadachi Kadachi Lion I None Kadachi Lion III Nergigante Talon x2

Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4

Wyvern Gem x1 Tobi-Kadachi Kadachi Lion II None Dragonbone Cannon I Warped Bone x5

Coral Bone x5

Boulder Bone x5

Ancient Bone x5 Dragonbone Craftable from Scratch None Dragonbone Cannon II Monster Bone + x6

Monster Bone L x8

Sturdy Bone x8 Dragonbone Dragonbone Cannon I None Dragonbone Cannon III Brutal Bone x4

Elder Dragon Bone x10

Dragonbone Relic x2

Wyvern Gem x1 Dragonbone Dragonbone Cannon II None Quickcaster Kirin Thunderhorn x3

Kirin Hide x3

Kirin Tail x1

Lightcrystal x1 Kirin Dragonbone Cannon I None Quickcaster + Kirin Azure Horn x4

Kirin Hide + x5

Kirin Mane x4

Dragonvein Crystal x5 Kirin Quickcaster None Quickquiver Kirin Azure Horn x6

Kirin Thundertail x3

Xeno'jiiva Shell x4

Novacrystal x2 Kirin Quickcaster + None Magda Gemitus I Zorah Magdaros Heat Scale x4

Zorah Magdaros Carapace x8

Zorah Magdaros Magma x4

Zorah Magdaros Gem x1 Zorah Magdaros Dragonbone Cannon I None Magda Gemitus II Firecell Stone x3

Zorah Magdaros Ridge x2

Zorah Magdaros Pleura x2

Xeno'jiiva Shell x4 Zorah Magdaros Magda Gemitus I None Blacksteel Cannon I Coral Crystal x10

Dragonvein Crystal x10

Earth Crystal x10

Lightcrystal x1 Blacksteel Craftable from Scratch None Blacksteel Cannon II Firecell Stone x1

Fucium Ore x5

Carbalite Ore x10

Wyvern Gem x1 Blacksteel Blacksteel Cannon I None Teostra's Artillery Teostra Carapace x5

Teostra Claw + x2

Teostra Mane x2

Teostra Powder x4 Blacksteel Blacksteel Cannon II None Teostra's Flames Teostra Claw + x2

Teostra Gem x1

Teostra Horn + x5

Xeno'jiiva Soulscale x5 Blacksteel Teostra's Artillery None Xeno Jiqa Xeno'jiiva Claw x4

Xeno'jiiva Gem x1

Xeno'jiiva Shell x6

Xeno'jiiva Tail x2 Xeno'jiiva Blacksteel Cannon II None Gluttonous Cannon Deviljho Scale x6

Deviljho Talon x2

Deviljho Tallfang x3

Deviljho Saliva x2 Deviljho Craftable from scratch None Dark Devourer Elder Dragon Blood x5

Deviljho Talon x2

Deviljho Scalp x2

Deviljho Gem x1 Deviljho Gluttonous Cannon None Empress Cannon Lunastra Scale+ x4

Lunastra Horn x3

Lunastra Mane x3

Lunastra Gem x1 Lunastra Craftable from scratch None Empress Cannon "Blaze" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Horn x2

Teostra Horn+ x3

Bazelgeuse Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Cannon None Empress Cannon "Ruin" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Wing x3

Nergigante Horn+ x3

Nergigante Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Cannon None Empress Cannon "Styx" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Tail x2

Xeno'jiiva Horn x3

Xeno'jiiva Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Cannon None

Monster Hunter World Iceborne Hunting Horn weapons

Due to the sheer number of weapons, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for and which weapons you can craft from that weapon. Please use the full name of the weapon for the most accurate results. You can also search by the species or weapon tree.

New to Monster Hunter World Iceborne is the ability to set decorations to weapons. As such, the jewel slots for each applicable weapon will be in the fifth column.

Weapon Name Material Cost Weapon Tree Required Weapon to upgrade Element Metal Bagpipe I Iron Ore x1 Ore Craftable from Scratch None Metal Bagpipe II Iron Ore x2 Ore Metal Bagpipe I None Metal Bagpipe III Earth Crystal x2

Machalite Ore x2

Iron Ore x5 Ore Metal Bagpipe II None Great Bagpipe I Dragonite Ore x2

Machalite Ore x5

Monster Bone M x2 Ore Metal Bagpipe III None Great Bagpipe II Monster Bone + x2

Dragonite Ore x5

Coral Crystal x2

Machalite Ore x10 Ore Great Bagpipe I None Great Bagpipe III Carbalite Ore x8

Dragonite Ore x5

Dragonvein Crystal x2 Ore Great Bagpipe II Paralysis Fortissimo I Fucium Ore x8

Carbalite Ore x5

Dragonite Ore x10

Dragonvein Crystal x3 Ore Great Bagpipe III Paralysis Fortissimo II Elder Dragon Blood x2

Firecell Stone x1

Carbalite Ore x20

Fucium Ore x13 Ore Fortissimo I Paralysis Nergal Groove Nergigante Carapace x2

Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4

Nergigante Tail x2

Nergigante Talon x3 Nergigante Fortissimo I Dragon Destruction's Fusillade Nergigante Gem x1

Nergigante Horn + x5

Nergigante Talon x5

Xeno'jiiva Horn x2 Nergigante Nergal Groove Dragon Thunder Gaida I Dragonite Ore x5

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x1

Tobi-Kadachi Claw x2

Electro Sac x1 Thunder Metal Bagpipe III Thunder Thunder Gaida II Monster Bone + x2

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2

Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2

Coral Crystal x3 Thunder Thunder Gaida I Thunder Lightning Drum I Carbalite Ore x5

Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3

Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4

Vespoid Innerwing x3 Thunder Thunder Gaida II Thunder Lightning Drum II Fucium Ore x5

Thunder Sac x3

Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x4

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2 Thunder Lightning Drum I Thunder Lightning Drum III Elder Dragon Blood x3

Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4

Wyvern Gem x1 Thunder Lightning Drum II Thunder Kulu Duda I Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1

Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale x3 Kulu-Ya-Ku Metal Bagpipe II None Kulu Duda II Radobaan Scale x3

Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x2

Boulder Bone x3 Kulu-Ya-Ku Kulu Duda I None Kulu Duda III Odogaron Claw x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x4

Warped Bone x3 Kulu-Ya-Ku Kulu Duda II None Dancing Duval I Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x3

Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x4

Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale + x6 Kulu-Ya-Ku Kulu Duda III Sleep Dancing Duval II Brutal Bone x3

Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x4

Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x3

Odogaron Claw + x2 Kulu-Ya-Ku Dancing Duval I Sleep Dancing Duval III Bird Wyvern Gem x1

Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x5

Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x4

Nergigante Talon x2 Kulu-Ya-Ku Dancing Duval II Sleep Valkyrie Chordmaker Rathian Spike x3

Rathian Scale x5

Rathian Shell x4 Rathian Kulu Duda I Fire Queen Chordmaker Rathian Plate x1

Rathian Scale + x5

Rathian Carapace x4

Rathian Spike + x3 Rathian Valkyrie Chordmaker Fire Coral Chordmaker Pink Rathian Carapace x4

Pink Rathian Scale + x5

Rathian Spike + x4

Wyvern Gem x1 Rathian Queen Chordmaker Fire Royal Chordmaker Elder Dragon Blood x3

Pink Rathian Scale + x6

Rathian Ruby x1

Rathian Spike + x5 Rathian Coral Chordmaker Fire Aqua Bagpipe I Earth Crystal x3

Jyuratodus Shell x1

Jyuratodus Scale x3

Aqua Sac x1 Water Metal Bagpipe II Water Aqua Bagpipe II Dragonite Ore x5

Jyuratodus Fin x3

Jyuratodus Fang x2

Gajau Skin x3 Water Aqua Bagpipe I Water Aqua Bagpipe III Monster Bone + x2

Jyuratodus Fang x4

Coral Crystal x3

Gajau Whisker x3 Water Aqua Bagpipe II Water Water Tamtam I Carbalite Ore x5

Gajau Scale x5

Jyuratodus Carapace x2

Jyuratodus Scale + x3 Water Aqua Bagpipe III Water Water Tamtam II Fucium Ore x5

Grand Gajau Whisker x3

Jyuratodus Fin + x4

Torrent Sac x3 Water Water Tamtam I Water Water Tamtam III Elder Dragon Blood x3

Jyuratodus Fang + x5

Jyuratodus Fin + x6

Wyvern Gem x1 Water Water Tamtam II Water Glacial Bagpipe I Legiana Claw x3

Legiana Scale x4

Frost Sac x2 Legiana Aqua Bagpipe II Ice Glacial Bagpipe II Legiana Plate x1

Legiana Claw x4

Legiana Tail Webbing x3

Paolumu Wing x4 Legiana Glacial Bagpipe I Ice Sectored Freezer Sac x2

Legiana Claw + x3

Legiana Scale + x5

Legiana Wing x3 Legiana Glacial Bagpipe II Ice Legia Sectored Daora Claw + x2

Legiana Claw + x5

Legiana Gem x1

Legiana Hide + x3 Legiana Sectored Ice Bone Horn I Monster Bone S x1 Bone Craftable from Scratch None Bone Horn II Monster Bone S x2 Bone Bone Horn I None Bone Horn III Monster Bone M x2

Ancient Bone x1 Bone Bone Horn II None Hard Bone Horn I Monster Bone L x1

Monster Bone M x5

Boulder Bone x2 Bone Bone Horn III None Hard Bone Horn II Monster Bone + x2

Monster Bone L x1

Sturdy Bone x4 Bone Hard Bone Horn I None Hard Bone Horn III Monster Keenbone x2

Monster Bone + x2

Quality Bone x2 Bone Hard Bone Horn II Ice Heavy Bone Horn I Monster Hardbone x4

Monster Keenbone x6

Quality Bone x10 Bone Hard Bone Horn III Ice Heavy Bone Horn II Elder Dragon Bone x4



Monster Hardbone x6

Quality Bone x20

Dragonbone Relic x1 Bone Heavy Bone Horn I Ice Gama Horn I Dodogama Hide + x4

Dodogama Scale + x6

Dodogama Talon x4 Bone Hard Bone Horn III Blast Gama Horn II Dodogama Jaw x4

Dodogama Tail x3

Fire Dragon Scale + x4

Wyvern Gem x1 Bone Gama Horn I Blast Blazing Horn I Anjanath Fang x2

Anjanath Scale x3

Flame Sac x1 Anjanath Bone Horn III Fire Blazing Horn II Rathalos Marrow x1

Anjanath Fang x4

Anjanath Nosebone x1

Anjanath Tail x1 Anjanath Blazing Horn I Fire Anja Barone I Anjanath Fang + x4

Anjanath Scale + x5

Inferno Sac x3

Anjanath Plate x1 Anjanath Blazing Horn II Fire Anja Barone II Firecell Stone x1

Anjanath Fang + x5

Anjanath Pelt + x4

Rathalos Medulla x2 Anjanath Anja Barone I Fire Anja Barone III Anjanath Gem x1

Anjanath Fang + x6

Anjanath Nosebone + x2

Teostra Mane x2 Anjanath Anja Barone II Fire Blooming Horn I Pukei-Pukei Quill x2

Pukei-Pukei Scale x3

Poison Sac x1 Pukei-Pukei Bone Horn II Poison Blooming Horn II Coral Crystal x3

Pukei-Pukei Sac x2

Pukei-Pukei Shell x3

Pukei-Pukei Tail x1 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Horn I Poison Blooming Horn III Monster Bone + x2

Pukei-Pukei Quill x4

Pukei-Pukei Sac x2

Poison Sac x2 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Horn II Poison Datura Horn I Pukei-Pukei Scale + x3

Pukei-Pukei Wing x2

Toxin Sac x2

Quality Bone x3 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Horn III Poison Datura Horn II Monster Hardbone x3

Pukei-Pukei Wing x3

Pukei-Pukei Carapace x5

Toxin Sac x2 Pukei-Pukei Datura Horn I Poison Datura Horn III Bird Wyvern Gem x1

Pukei-Pukei Sac + x4

Pukei-Pukei Wing x6

Vaal Hazak Wing x2 Pukei-Pukei Datura Horn II Poison Lumu Horn I Paolumu Shell x1

Paolumu Scale x3

Paolumu Pelt x2 Paolumu Blooming Horn I None Lumu Horn II Diablos Shell x3

Paolumu Shell x3

Paolumu Webbing x2

Shamos Scale x5 Paolumu Lumu Horn I None Lumu Barone I Paolumu Carapace + x4

Paolumu Pelt + x6

Paolumu Webbing x6

Wyvern Gem x1 Paolumu Lumu Horn II Water Lumu Barone II Blos Medulla x2

Paolumu Carapace + x4

Paolumu Wing x3

Novacrystal x1 Paolumu Lumu Barone I Water Lumu Barone III Elder Dragon Bone x3

Paolumu Carapace + x5

Paolumu Scale + x7

Wyvern Gem x1 Paolumu Lumu Barone II Water Rookslayer Drum Bazelgeuse Fuse x4

Bazelgeuse Scale + x5

Bazelgeuse Talon x3

Firecell Stone x1 Bazelgeuse Lumu Barone I Blast Bazelreid Rookslayer Bazelgeuse Gem x1

Bazelgeuse Talon x4

Bazelgeuse Wing x4

Xeno'jiiva Wing x3 Bazelgeuse Rookslayer Drum Blast Sonic Horn I Vespoid Shell x2

Vespoid Wing x1

Ancient Bone x1 Vespoid Bone Horn II Paralysis Sonic Horn II Vespoid Shell x2

Vespoid Wing x2

Monster Fluid x2

Paralysis Sac x1 Vespoid Sonic Horn I Paralysis Sonic Horn III Vespoid Wing x3

Hornetaur Wing x3

Girros Fang x6

Paralysis Sac x2 Vespoid Sonic Horn II Paralysis Glass Royale Vespoid Carapace x6

Vespoid Innerwing x3

Monster Broth x5

Omniplegia Sac x2 Vespoid Sonic Horn III Paralysis Glass Royale + Brutal Bone x2

Great Girros Fang + x5

Hornetaur Innerwing x6

Vespoid Innerwing x6 Vespoid Glass Royale Paralysis Queen Vespoid Horn Daora Webbing x3

Vespoid Innerwing x3

Hornetaur Head x1

Novacrystal x2 Vespoid Glass Royale + Paralysis Spiked Horn I Wyvern Bonemass x2

Radobaan Scale x4

Sleep Sac x2 Radobaan Sonic Horn I Sleep Spiked Horn II Monster Bone + x3

Wyvern Bonemass x3

Radobaan Oilshell x2

Radobaan Marrow x1 Radobaan Spiked Horn I Sleep Baan Horn I Coma Sac x2

Radobaan Oilshell x3

Radobaan Carapace x4

Monster Keenbone x3 Radobaan Spiked Horn II Sleep Baan Horn II Coma Sac x3

Monster Hardbone x5

Radobaan Medulla x1

Radobaan Scale + x8 Radobaan Baan Horn I Sleep Baan Horn III Coma Sac x4

Elder Dragon Bone x5

Radobaan Carapace x6

Wyvern Gem x1 Radobaan Baan Horn II Sleep Dragonbone Auldhorn I Ancient Bone x5

Boulder Bone x5

Coral Bone x5

Warped Bone x5 Dragonbone Craftable from scratch Dragon Dragonbone Auldhorn II Monster Bone + x6

Monster Bone L x8

Sturdy Bone x8 Dragonbone Dragonbone Auldhorn I Dragon Dragonbone Auldhorn III Brutal Bone x4

Elder Dragon Bone x10

Dragonbone Relic x2

Wyvern Gem x1 Dragonbone Dragonbone Auldhorn II Dragon Thundercry Horn Kirin Thunderhorn x3

Kirin Hide x3

Kirin Tail x1

Lightcrystal x1 Kirin Dragonbone Auldhorn I Thunder Thunderbolt Horn I Kirin Azure Horn x4

Kirin Hide + x5

Kirin Mane x4

Dragonvein Crystal x5 Kirin Thundercry Horn Thunder Thunderbolt Horn II Kirin Azure Horn x6

Kirin Thundertail x3

Novacrystal x2

Xeno'jiiva Shell x4 Kirin Thunderbolt Horn I Thunder Blacksteel Dragonhorn I Coral Crystal x10

Dragonvein Crystal x10

Earth Crystal x10

Lightcrystal x1 Blacksteel Craftable from scratch Dragon Blacksteel Dragonhorn II Firecell Stone x1

Fucium Ore x5

Carbalite Ore x10

Wyvern Gem x1 Blacksteel Blacksteel Dragonhorn I Dragon Teostra's Tiple Teostra Carapace x5

Teostra Claw + x2

Teostra Mane x2

Teostra Powder x4 Blacksteel Blacksteel Dragonhorn II Blast Teostra's Orphée Teostra Claw + x2

Teostra Gem x1

Teostra Horn + x5

Xeno'jiiva Soulscale x5 Blacksteel Teostra's Tiple Blast Xeno Manasheena Xeno'jiiva Claw x4

Xeno'jiiva Gem x1

Xeno'jiiva Shell x6

Xeno'jiiva Tail x2 Xeno'jiiva Blacksteel Dragonhorn II Dragon Devil's Maestro Deviljho Scale x6

Deviljho Talon x2

Deviljho Tallfang x3

Deviljho Saliva x2 Deviljho Craftable from scratch Dragon Deep Vero Elder Dragon Blood x5

Deviljho Talon x2

Deviljho Scalp x2

Deviljho Gem x1 Deviljho Devil's Maestro Dragon Empress Roar Lunastra Scale+ x4

Lunastra Horn x3

Lunastra Mane x3

Lunastra Gem x1 Lunastra Craftable from scratch Blast Empress Roar "Blaze" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Horn x2

Teostra Horn+ x3

Bazelgeuse Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Roar Blast Empress Roar "Ruin" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Wing x3

Nergigante Horn+ x3

Nergigante Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Roar Blast Empress Roar "Styx" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Tail x2

Xeno'jiiva Horn x3

Xeno'jiiva Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Roar Blast

Monster Hunter World Iceborne Insect Glaive weapons

Due to the sheer number of weapons, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for and which weapons you can craft from that weapon. Please use the full name of the weapon for the most accurate results. You can also search by the species or weapon tree.

New to Monster Hunter World Iceborne is the ability to set decorations to weapons. As such, the jewel slots for each applicable weapon will be in the fifth column.

Weapon Name Material Cost Weapon Tree Required Weapon to upgrade Element Iron Blade I Iron Ore x1 Ore Craftable from Scratch None Iron Blade II Iron Ore x2 Ore Iron Blade I None Iron Blade III Earth Crystal x2

Machalite Ore x2

Iron Ore x5 Ore Iron Blade II None Steel Blade I Dragonite Ore x2

Machalite Ore x5

Monster Bone M x2 Ore Iron Blade III None Steel Blade II Monster Bone + x2

Dragonite Ore x5

Coral Crystal x2

Machalite Ore x10 Ore Steel Blade I None Steel Blade III Carbalite Ore x8

Dragonite Ore x5

Dragonvein Crystal x2 Ore Steel Blade II Blast Chrome Blade I Fucium Ore x8

Carbalite Ore x5

Dragonite Ore x10

Dragonvein Crystal x3 Ore Steel Blade III Blast Chrome Blade II Elder Dragon Blood x2

Firecell Stone x1

Carbalite Ore x20

Fucium Ore x13 Ore Chrome Blade I Blast Nergal Reaper Nergigante Carapace x2

Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4

Nergigante Tail x2

Nergigante Talon x3 Nergigante Chrome Blade I Dragon Catastrophe's Light Nergigante Gem x1

Nergigante Horn + x5

Nergigante Talon x5

Xeno'jiiva Horn x2 Nergigante Nergal Reaper Dragon Flame Glaive I Rathalos Scale x1

Rathalos Webbing x2

Flame Sac x2

Rathalos Marrow x1 Rathalos Steel Blade I Fire Flame Glaive II Rathalos Scale x6

Rathalos Tail x2

Rathalos Plate x1

Inferno Sac x3 Rathalos Flame Glaive I Fire Rathmaul Rathalos Carapace x4

Rathalos Medulla x1

Rathalos Scale + x6

Rathalos Wing x2 Rathalos Flame Glaive II Fire Firedance Rathmaul Azure Rathalos Carapace x4

Azure Rathalos Scale + x6

Azure Rathalos Wing x3

Rathalos Ruby x1 Rathalos Rathmaul Fire Kulu Blade I Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1

Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale x3 Kulu-Ya-Ku Iron Blade II None Kulu Blade II Radobaan Scale x3

Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x2

Boulder Bone x3 Kulu-Ya-Ku Kulu Blade I None Kulu Blade III Odogaron Claw x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x4

Warped Bone x3 Kulu-Ya-Ku Kulu Blade II None Ya-Ku Wrath I Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x3

Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x4

Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale + x6 Kulu-Ya-Ku Kulu Blade III Sleep Ya-Ku Wrath II Brutal Bone x3

Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x4

Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x3

Odogaron Claw + x2 Kulu-Ya-Ku Ya-Ku Wrath I Sleep Ya-Ku Wrath III Bird Wyvern Gem x1

Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x5

Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x4

Nergigante Talon x2 Kulu-Ya-Ku Ya-Ku Wrath II Sleep Luminous Blade I Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore x1

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale x3 Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Kulu Blade I None Luminous Blade II Legiana Tail Webbing x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x3

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore x2

Sharp Claw x3 Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Luminous Blade I None Destroyer Bo I Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x3

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore +

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale + x5

Lightcrystal x1 Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Luminous Blade II Thunder Destroyer Bo II Legiana Wing x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x4

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x4

Piercing Claw x5 Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Destroyer Bo I Thunder Destroyer Bo III Bird Wyvern Gem x1

Daora Webbing x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x3 Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Destroyer Bo II Thunder Frost Blade I Legiana Claw x3

Legiana Scale x4

Frost Sac x2

Coral Crystal x3 Ice Luminous Blade I Ice Frost Blade II Carbalite Ore x5

Legiana Tail Webbing x2

Legiana Webbing x3

Shamos Scale + x5 Ice Frost Blade I Ice Freeze Gale I Freezer Sac x3

Fucium Ore x5

Legiana Scale + x5

Legiana Wing x3 Ice Frost Blade II Ice Freeze Gale II Elder Dragon Blood x3

Legiana Claw + x5

Legiana Hide + x3

Wyvern Gem x1 Ice Freeze Gale I Ice Blooming Glaive I Pukei-Pukei Quill x2

Pukei-Pukei Scale x3

Poison Sac x1 Pukei-Pukei Iron Blade II Poison Blooming Glaive II Coral Crystal x3

Pukei-Pukei Sac x2

Pukei-Pukei Shell x3

Pukei-Pukei Tail x1 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Glaive I Poison Blooming Glaive III Monster Bone + x2

Pukei-Pukei Quill x4

Pukei-Pukei Sac x2

Poison Sac x2 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Glaive II Poison Datura Blade I Pukei-Pukei Scale + x3

Pukei-Pukei Wing x2

Toxin Sac x2

Quality Bone x3 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Glaive III Poison Datura Blade II Monster Hardbone x3

Pukei-Pukei Wing x3

Pukei-Pukei Carapace x5

Toxin Sac x2 Pukei-Pukei Datura Blade I Poison Datura Blade III Bird Wyvern Gem x1

Pukei-Pukei Sac + x4

Pukei-Pukei Wing x6

Vaal Hazak Wing x2 Pukei-Pukei Datura Blade II Poison Gama Cane I Dodogama Hide + x4

Dodogama Scale + x6

Dodogama Talon x4 Dodogama Datura Blade I Blast Gama Cane II Dodogama Jaw x4

Dodogama Tail x3

Fire Dragon Scale + x4

Wyvern Gem x1 Dodogama Gama Cane I Blast Bone Rod I Monster Bone S x1 Bone Craftable from Scratch None Bone Rod II Monster Bone S x2 Bone Bone Rod I None Bone Rod III Monster Bone M x2

Ancient Bone x1 Bone Bone Rod II None Hard Bone Rod I Monster Bone L x1

Monster Bone M x5

Boulder Bone x2 Bone Bone Rod III None Hard Bone Rod II Monster Bone + x2

Monster Bone L x1

Sturdy Bone x4 Bone Hard Bone Rod I None Hard Bone Rod III Monster Keenbone x2

Monster Bone + x2

Quality Bone x2 Bone Hard Bone Rod II Paralysis Aerial Rod I Monster Hardbone x4

Monster Keenbone x6

Quality Bone x10 Bone Hard Bone Rod III Paralysis Aerial Rod II Elder Dragon Bone x4

Monster Hardbone x6

Quality Bone x20

Dragonbone Relic x1 Bone Aerial Rod I Paralysis Hazak Entoma I Deceased Scale x6

Vaal Hazak Fang + x5

Vaal Hazak Membrane x4

Vaal Hazak Talon x4 Vaal Hazak Aerial Rod I Dragon Hazak Entoma II Vaal Hazak Gem x1

Vaal Hazak Tail x2

Vaal Hazak Talon x6

Xeno'jiiva Veil x3 Vaal Hazak Hazak Entoma I Dragon Flammenkaefer Anjanath Fang x2

Anjanath Scale x3

Anjanath Pelt x2

Flame Sac x1 Anjanath Bone Rod III Fire Flammenkaefer + Anjanath Fang + x4

Anjanath Scale + x5

Inferno Sac x3

Anjanath Plate x1 Anjanath Anja Barone I Fire Gnashing Flammenkaefer Anjanath Gem x1

Anjanath Pelt + x4

Anjanath Nosebone + x2

Vaal Hazak Fang + x5 Anjanath Anja Barone II Fire Aqua Rod I Boulder Bone x2

Jyuratodus Shell x1

Jyuratodus Scale x3

Aqua Sac x1 Water Bone Rod II Water Aqua Rod II Sturdy Bone x5

Jyuratodus Fin x3

Jyuratodus Fang x2

Gajau Skin x3 Water Aqua Rod I Water Aqua Rod III Monster Bone + x2

Jyuratodus Fang x4

Coral Bone x2

Gajau Whisker x3 Water Aqua Rod II Water Water Glaive I Quality Bone x5

Gajau Scale x5

Jyuratodus Carapace x2

Jyuratodus Scale + x3 Water Aqua Rod III Water Water Glaive II Grand Gajau Whisker x3

Jyuratodus Fin + x4

Monster Hardbone x3

Torrent Sac x3 Water Water Glaive I Water Water Glaive III Elder Dragon Bone x4

Jyuratodus Fang + x5

Jyuratodus Fin + x6

Wyvern Gem x1 Water Water Glaive II Water Diablos Rod I Twisted Horn x1

Diablos Fang x2

Diablos Shell x4

Monster Bone + x3 Diablos Aqua Rod II None Diablos Rod II Monster Keenbone x4

Diablos Ridge x4

Diablos Tailcase x2

Diablos Marrow x1 Diablos Diablos Rod I Ice Tyrannis Glaive I Blos Medulla x1

Diablos Carapace x6

Diablos Ridge + x5

Majestic Horn x3 Diablos Diablos Rod II Ice Tyrannis Glaive II Black Diablos Carapace x4

Black Spiral Horn + x3

Nergigante Horn + x2

Wyvern Gem Diablos Tyrannis Glaive I Ice Pulsar Rod I Tobi-Kadachi Claw x1

Tobi-Kadachi Scale x3

Tobi-Kadachi Pelt x2 Tobi-Kadachi Bone Rod II Thunder Pulsar Rod II Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2

Tobi-Kadachi Claw x3

Electro Sac x2

Coral Crystal x3 Tobi-Kadachi Pulsar Rod I Thunder Pulsar Rod III Monster Bone + x2

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2

Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2

Warped Bone x2 Tobi-Kadachi Pulsar Rod II Thunder Kadachi Pillar I Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x3

Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3

Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4

Dragonvein Crystal x3 Tobi-Kadachi Pulsar Rod III Thunder Kadachi Pillar II Majestic Horn x2

Thunder Sac x3

Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x4

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2 Tobi-Kadachi Kadachi Pillar I Thunder Kadachi Pillar III Nergigante Talon x2

Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4

Wyvern Gem x1 Tobi-Kadachi Kadachi Pillar II Thunder Garon Rod I Odogaron Claw x2

Odogaron Scale x4

Odogaron Fang x2 Odogaron Pulsar Rod II None Garon Rod II Quality Bone x5

Odogaron Claw x2

Odogaron Tail x2

Odogaron Plate x1 Odogaron Garon Rod I Fire Temptation's Trident Odogaron Claw + x4

Odogaron Fang + x3

Odogaron Scale + x8

Dragonbone Relic x1 Odogaron Garon Rod II Fire Vice Odogaron Claw + x6

Odogaron Fang + x5

Odogaron Gem x1

Teostra Claw + x2 Odogaron Temptation's Trident Fire Dragonbone Glaive I Ancient Bone x5

Boulder Bone x5

Coral Bone x5

Warped Bone x5 Dragonbone Craftable from scratch Dragon Dragonbone Glaive II Monster Bone + x6

Monster Bone L x8

Sturdy Bone x8 Dragonbone Dragonbone Glaive I Dragon Dragonbone Glaive III Brutal Bone x4

Elder Dragon Bone x10

Dragonbone Relic x2

Wyvern Gem x1 Dragonbone Dragonbone Glaive II Dragon Indigo Flash Kirin Thunderhorn x3

Kirin Hide x3

Kirin Tail x1

Lightcrystal x1 Kirin Dragonbone Glaive I Thunder Azure Bolt Kirin Azure Horn x4

Kirin Hide + x5

Kirin Mane x4

Dragonvein Crystal x5 Kirin Indigo Flash Thunder Verdant Levin Kirin Azure Horn x6

Kirin Thundertail x3

Novacrystal x2

Xeno'jiiva Shell x4 Kirin Azure Bolt Thunder Blacksteel Glaive I Coral Crystal x10

Dragonvein Crystal x10

Earth Crystal x10

Lightcrystal x1 Blacksteel Craftable from scratch Dragon Blacksteel Glaive II Firecell Stone x1

Fucium Ore x5

Carbalite Ore x10

Wyvern Gem x1 Blacksteel Blacksteel Glaive I Dragon Daora's Entom Teostra Carapace x5

Teostra Claw + x2

Teostra Mane x2

Teostra Powder x4 Blacksteel Blacksteel Glaive II Ice Daora's Tethidine Teostra Claw + x2

Teostra Gem x1

Teostra Horn + x5

Xeno'jiiva Soulscale x5 Blacksteel Daora's Entom Ice Xeno Shmaena Xeno'jiiva Claw x4

Xeno'jiiva Gem x1

Xeno'jiiva Shell x6

Xeno'jiiva Tail x2 Xeno'jiiva Blacksteel Glaive II Dragon Bad Wing Deviljho Scale x6

Deviljho Talon x2

Deviljho Tallfang x3

Deviljho Saliva x2 Deviljho Craftable from scratch Dragon Grunge Storm Elder Dragon Blood x5

Deviljho Talon x2

Deviljho Scalp x2

Deviljho Gem x1 Deviljho Bad Wing Dragon Empress Cane Lunastra Scale+ x4

Lunastra Horn x3

Lunastra Mane x3

Lunastra Gem x1 Lunastra Craftable from scratch Blast Empress Cane "Blaze" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Horn x2

Teostra Horn+ x3

Bazelgeuse Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Cane Blast Empress Cane "Ruin" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Wing x3

Nergigante Horn+ x3

Nergigante Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Cane Blast Empress Cane "Styx" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Tail x2

Xeno'jiiva Horn x3

Xeno'jiiva Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Cane Blast

Monster Hunter World Iceborne Lance weapons

Due to the sheer number of weapons, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for and which weapons you can craft from that weapon. Please use the full name of the weapon for the most accurate results. You can also search by the species or weapon tree.

New to Monster Hunter World Iceborne is the ability to set decorations to weapons. As such, the jewel slots for each applicable weapon will be in the fifth column.

Weapon Name Material Cost Weapon Tree Required Weapon to upgrade Element Iron Lance I Iron Ore x1 Ore Craftable from Scratch None Iron Lance II Iron Ore x2 Ore Iron Lance I None Iron Lance III Earth Crystal x2

Machalite Ore x2

Iron Ore x5 Ore Iron Lance II None Steel Lance I Dragonite Ore x2

Machalite Ore x5

Monster Bone M x2 Ore Iron Lance III None Steel Lance II Monster Bone + x2

Dragonite Ore x5

Coral Crystal x2

Machalite Ore x10 Ore Steel Lance I None Steel Lance III Carbalite Ore x8

Dragonite Ore x5

Dragonvein Crystal x2 Ore Steel Lance II Paralysis Chrome Lance I Fucium Ore x8

Carbalite Ore x5

Dragonite Ore x10

Dragonvein Crystal x3 Ore Steel Lance III Paralysis Chrome Lance II Elder Dragon Blood x2

Firecell Stone x1

Carbalite Ore x20

Fucium Ore x13 Ore Chrome Lance I Paralysis Nergal Impaler Nergigante Carapace x2

Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4

Nergigante Tail x2

Nergigante Talon x3 Nergigante Chrome Lance I Dragon Perdition's Hand Nergigante Gem x1

Nergigante Horn + x5

Nergigante Talon x5

Xeno'jiiva Horn x2 Nergigante Nergal Reaper Dragon Glacial Lance I Legiana Claw x3

Legiana Scale x4

Frost Sac x2 Legiana Steel Lance I Ice Glacial Lance II Legiana Plate x1

Legiana Claw x4

Legiana Tail Webbing x3

Paolumu Wing x4 Legiana Glacial Lance I Ice Legiana Halberd I Freezer Sac x2

Legiana Claw + x3

Legiana Scale + x5

Legiana Wing x3 Legiana Glacial Lance II Ice Legiana Halberd II Daora Claw + x2

Legiana Claw + x5

Legiana Gem x1

Legiana Hide + x3 Legiana Legiana Halberd I Ice Kulu Lance I Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1

Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale x3 Kulu-Ya-Ku Iron Lance II None Kulu Lance II Radobaan Scale x3

Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x2

Boulder Bone x3 Kulu-Ya-Ku Kulu Lance I None Kulu Lance III Odogaron Claw x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x4

Warped Bone x3 Kulu-Ya-Ku Kulu Lance II None Kulu Hasta I Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x3

Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x4

Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale + x6 Kulu-Ya-Ku Kulu Lance III Sleep Kulu Hasta II Brutal Bone x3

Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x4

Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x3

Odogaron Claw + x2 Kulu-Ya-Ku Kulu Hasta I Sleep Kulu Hasta III Bird Wyvern Gem x1

Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x5

Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x4

Nergigante Talon x2 Kulu-Ya-Ku Kulu Hasta II Sleep Gama Pilebunker I Dodogama Hide + x4

Dodogama Scale + x6

Dodogama Talon x4 Dodogama Kulu Hasta I Blast Gama Pilebunker II Dodogama Jaw x4

Dodogama Tail x3

Fire Dragon Scale + x4

Wyvern Gem x1 Dodogama Gama Pilebunker I Blast Thunder Lance I Dragonite Ore x5

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x1

Tobi-Kadachi Claw x2

Electro Sac x1 Thunder Kulu Lance I Thunder Thunder Lance II Monster Bone + x2

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2

Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2

Coral Crystal x3 Thunder Thunder Lance I Thunder Lightning Spire I Carbalite Ore x5

Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3

Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4

Vespoid Innerwing x3 Thunder Thunder Lance II Thunder Lightning Spire II Fucium Ore x5

Thunder Sac x3

Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x4

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2 Thunder Lightning Spire I Thunder Lightning Spire III Elder Dragon Blood x3

Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4

Wyvern Gem x1 Thunder Lightning Spire II Thunder Blooming Lance I Pukei-Pukei Quill x2

Pukei-Pukei Scale x3

Poison Sac x1 Pukei-Pukei Iron Lance II Poison Blooming Lance II Coral Crystal x3

Pukei-Pukei Sac x2

Pukei-Pukei Shell x3

Pukei-Pukei Tail x1 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Lance I Poison Blooming Lance III Monster Bone + x2

Pukei-Pukei Quill x4

Pukei-Pukei Sac x2

Poison Sac x2 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Lance II Poison Datura Pike I Pukei-Pukei Scale + x3

Pukei-Pukei Wing x2

Toxin Sac x2

Quality Bone x3 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Lance III Poison Datura Pike II Monster Hardbone x3

Pukei-Pukei Wing x3

Pukei-Pukei Carapace x5

Toxin Sac x2 Pukei-Pukei Datura Pike I Poison Datura Pike III Bird Wyvern Gem x1

Pukei-Pukei Sac + x4

Pukei-Pukei Wing x6

Vaal Hazak Wing x2 Pukei-Pukei Datura Pike II Poison Flame Lance I Rathalos Scale x1

Rathalos Webbing x2

Flame Sac x2

Rathalos Marrow x1 Rathalos Blooming Lance II Fire Flame Lance II Rathalos Scale x6

Rathalos Tail x2

Rathalos Plate x1

Inferno Sac x3 Rathalos Flame Lance I Fire Red Tail Rathalos Carapace x4

Rathalos Medulla x1

Rathalos Scale + x6

Rathalos Wing x2 Rathalos Flame Lance II Fire Blue Tail Azure Rathalos Carapace x4

Azure Rathalos Scale + x6

Azure Rathalos Wing x3

Rathalos Ruby x1 Rathalos Red Tail Fire Blue Prominence Azure Rathalos Scale + x8

Azure Rathalos Tail x3

Rathalos Ruby x1

Teostra Horn + x2 Rathalos Blue Tail Fire Bone Lance I Monster Bone S x1 Bone Craftable from Scratch None Bone Lance II Monster Bone S x2 Bone Bone Lance I None Bone Lance III Monster Bone M x2

Ancient Bone x1 Bone Bone Lance II None Hard Bone Lance I Monster Bone L x1

Monster Bone M x5

Boulder Bone x2 Bone Bone Lance III None Hard Bone Lance II Monster Bone + x2

Monster Bone L x1

Sturdy Bone x4 Bone Hard Bone Lance I None Hard Bone Lance III Monster Keenbone x2

Monster Bone + x2

Quality Bone x2 Bone Hard Bone Lance II Poison Heavy Bone Lance I Monster Hardbone x4

Monster Keenbone x6

Quality Bone x10 Bone Hard Bone Lance III Poison Heavy Bone Lance II Elder Dragon Bone x4

Monster Hardbone x6

Quality Bone x20

Dragonbone Relic x1 Bone Heavy Bone Lance I Poison Hazak Wächter Deceased Scale x6

Vaal Hazak Fang + x5

Vaal Hazak Membrane x4

Vaal Hazak Talon x4 Vaal Hazak Heavy Bone Lance I Dragon Love's Sorrow Vaal Hazak Gem x1

Vaal Hazak Tail x2

Vaal Hazak Talon x6

Xeno'jiiva Veil x3 Anjanath Hazak Wächter Dragon Taurus Lance I Hornetaur Shell x3

Hornetaur Wing x2

Monster Fluid x2 Hornetaur Bone Lance III None Taurus Lance II Odogaron Fang x2

Hornetaur Shell x5

Hornetaur Wing x4

Hornetaur Head x2 Hornetaur Taurus Lance I None Dark Stinger I Hornetaur Carapace x5

Hornetaur Innerwing x4

Monster Broth x2

Dragonvein Crystal x3 Hornetaur Taurus Lance II Blast Dark Stinger II Azure Rathalos Wing x2

Hornetaur Carapace x5

Hornetaur Innerwing x4

Novacrystal x1 Hornetaur Dark Stinger I Blast Dark Stinger III Hornetaur Carapace x8

Hornetaur Innerwing x6

Vaal Hazak Fang+ x3

Wyvern Gem x1 Hornetaur Dark Stinger II Blast Carapace Lance I Barroth Claw x1

Barroth Shell x3

Barroth Ridge x2 Barroth Bone Lance II None Carapace Lance II Dragonite Ore x3

Barroth Claw x2

Barroth Tail x1

Kestodon Shell x3 Barroth Carapace Lance I None Carapace Lance III Diablos Shell x3

Barroth Claw x4

Barroth Scalp x2

Monster Bone + x3 Barroth Carapace Lance II None Barroth Stinger I Barroth Carapace x3

Barroth Claw + x2

Barroth Ridge + x2

Kestodon Carapace x5 Barroth Carapace Lance III Paralysis Barroth Stinger II Barroth Carapace x3

Barroth Claw + x4

Diablos Carapace x3

Gastodon Carapace x5 Barroth Barroth Stinger I Paralysis Barroth Stinger III Barroth Claw + x5

Barroth Ridge + x5

Nergigante Horn + x1

Wyvern Gem x1 Barroth Barroth Stinger II Paralysis Garon Lance I Odogaron Claw x2

Odogaron Scale x4

Odogaron Fang x2 Odogaron Carapace Lance II None Garon Lance II Quality Bone x5

Odogaron Claw x2

Odogaron Tail x2

Odogaron Plate x1 Odogaron Garon Lance I Fire Garon Dhara I Odogaron Claw + x4

Odogaron Fang + x3

Odogaron Scale + x8

Dragonbone Relic x1 Odogaron Garon Lance II Fire Garon Dhara II Odogaron Claw + x6

Odogaron Fang + x5

Odogaron Gem x1

Teostra Claw + x2 Odogaron Garon Dhara I Fire Aqua Horn I Boulder Bone x2

Jyuratodus Shell x1

Jyuratodus Scale x3

Aqua Sac x1 Water Bone Lance II Water Aqua Horn II Sturdy Bone x5

Jyuratodus Fin x3

Jyuratodus Fang x2

Gajau Skin x3 Water Aqua Horn I Water Aqua Horn III Monster Bone + x2

Jyuratodus Fang x4

Coral Bone x2

Gajau Whisker x3 Water Aqua Horn II Water Water Spike I Quality Bone x5

Gajau Scale x5

Jyuratodus Carapace x2

Jyuratodus Scale + x3 Water Aqua Horn III Water Water Spike II Grand Gajau Whisker x3

Jyuratodus Fin + x4

Monster Hardbone x3

Torrent Sac x3 Water Water Spike I Water Water Spike III Elder Dragon Bone x4

Jyuratodus Fang + x5

Jyuratodus Fin + x6

Wyvern Gem x1 Water Water Spike II Water Dragonbone Lance I Ancient Bone x5

Boulder Bone x5

Coral Bone x5

Warped Bone x5 Dragonbone Craftable from scratch Dragon Dragonbone Lance II Monster Bone + x6

Monster Bone L x8

Sturdy Bone x8 Dragonbone Dragonbone Lance I Dragon Dragonbone Lance III Brutal Bone x4

Elder Dragon Bone x10

Dragonbone Relic x2

Wyvern Gem x1 Dragonbone Dragonbone Lance II Dragon Rookslayer Lance Bazelgeuse Fuse x4

Bazelgeuse Scale + x5

Bazelgeuse Talon x3

Firecell Stone x1 Bazelgeuse Dragonbone Lance II Blast Bazel Myniad Rookslayer Bazelgeuse Gem x1

Bazelgeuse Talon x4

Bazelgeuse Wing x4

Xeno'jiiva Wing x3 Bazelgeuse Rookslayer Lance Blast Thunderpike Kirin Thunderhorn x3

Kirin Hide x3

Kirin Tail x1

Lightcrystal x1 Kirin Dragonbone Lance I Thunder Thunderspear Kirin Azure Horn x4

Kirin Hide + x5

Kirin Mane x4

Dragonvein Crystal x5 Kirin Thunderpike Thunder Thunderpiercer Kirin Azure Horn x6

Kirin Thundertail x3

Novacrystal x2

Xeno'jiiva Shell x4 Kirin Thunderspear Thunder Blacksteel Lance I Coral Crystal x10

Dragonvein Crystal x10

Earth Crystal x10

Lightcrystal x1 Blacksteel Craftable from scratch Dragon Blacksteel Lance II Firecell Stone x1

Fucium Ore x5

Carbalite Ore x10

Wyvern Gem x1 Blacksteel Blacksteel Lance I Dragon Icesteel Spear Teostra Carapace x5

Teostra Claw + x2

Teostra Mane x2

Teostra Powder x4 Blacksteel Blacksteel Lance II Ice Daora's Fang Teostra Claw + x2

Teostra Gem x1

Teostra Horn + x5

Xeno'jiiva Soulscale x5 Blacksteel Icesteel Spear Ice Xeno Zauta Xeno'jiiva Claw x4

Xeno'jiiva Gem x1

Xeno'jiiva Shell x6

Xeno'jiiva Tail x2 Xeno'jiiva Blacksteel Glaive II Dragon Grief Lance Deviljho Scale x6

Deviljho Talon x2

Deviljho Tallfang x3

Deviljho Saliva x2 Deviljho Craftable from scratch Dragon Fiendish Tower Elder Dragon Blood x5

Deviljho Talon x2

Deviljho Scalp x2

Deviljho Gem x1 Deviljho Grief Lance Dragon Empress Lance Lunastra Scale+ x4

Lunastra Horn x3

Lunastra Mane x3

Lunastra Gem x1 Lunastra Craftable from scratch Blast Empress Lance "Blaze" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Horn x2

Teostra Horn+ x3

Bazelgeuse Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Lance Blast Empress Lance "Ruin" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Wing x3

Nergigante Horn+ x3

Nergigante Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Lance Blast Empress Lance "Styx" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Tail x2

Xeno'jiiva Horn x3

Xeno'jiiva Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Lance Blast

Monster Hunter World Iceborne Light Bowgun weapons

Due to the sheer number of weapons, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for and which weapons you can craft from that weapon. Please use the full name of the weapon for the most accurate results. You can also search by the species or weapon tree.

New to Monster Hunter World Iceborne is the ability to set decorations to weapons. As such, the jewel slots for each applicable weapon will be in the fifth column.

Weapon Name Material Cost Weapon Tree Required Weapon to upgrade Element Chain Blitz I Iron Ore x1 Ore Craftable from Scratch None Chain Blitz II Iron Ore x2 Ore Chain Blitz I None Chain Blitz III Earth Crystal x2

Machalite Ore x2

Iron Ore x5 Ore Chain Blitz II None High Chain Blitz I Dragonite Ore x2

Machalite Ore x5

Monster Bone M x2 Ore Chain Blitz III None High Chain Blitz II Monster Bone + x2

Dragonite Ore x5

Coral Crystal x2

Machalite Ore x10 Ore High Chain Blitz I None High Chain Blitz III Carbalite Ore x8

Dragonite Ore x5

Dragonvein Crystal x2 Ore High Chain Blitz II None Cross Blitz I Fucium Ore x8

Carbalite Ore x5

Dragonite Ore x10

Dragonvein Crystal x3 Ore High Chain Blitz III None Cross Blitz II Elder Dragon Blood x2

Firecell Stone x1

Carbalite Ore x20

Fucium Ore x13 Ore Cross Blitz I None Nergal Spitter Nergigante Carapace x2

Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4

Nergigante Tail x2

Nergigante Talon x3 Nergigante Cross Blitz I None Cataclysm's Trigger Nergigante Gem x1

Nergigante Horn + x5

Nergigante Talon x5

Xeno'jiiva Horn x2 Nergigante Nergal Spitter None Lumu Blitz I Paolumu Shell x1

Paolumu Scale x3

Paolumu Pelt x2 Paolumu Chain Blitz III None Lumu Blitz II Diablos Shell x3

Paolumu Shell x3

Paolumu Webbing x2

Shamos Scale x 5 Paolumu Lumu Blitz I None Lumu Typhon I Paolumu Carapace + x3

Paolumu Pelt + x4

Paolumu Scale + x5

Shamos Scale + x5 Paolumu Lumu Blitz II None Lumu Typhon II Blos Medulla x2

Paolumu Carapace + x4

Paolumu Wing x3

Novacrystal x1 Paolumu Lumu Typhon I None Lumu Typhon III Elder Dragon Bone x3

Paolumu Carapace + x5

Paolumu Scale + x7

Wyvern Gem x1 Paolumu Lumu Typhon II None Bazel Typhoon I Bazelgeuse Fuse x4

Bazelgeuse Scale + x5

Bazelgeuse Talon x3

Firecell Stone x1 Bazelgeuse Lumu Typhon I None Bazel Typhoon II Bazelgeuse Gem x1

Bazelgeuse Talon x4

Bazelgeuse Wing x4

Xeno'jiiva Wing x3 Bazelgeuse Bazel Typhoon I None Jagras Blitz I Great Jagras Claw x1

Great Jagras Hide x1

Great Jagras Scale x3

Sharp Claw x1 Great Jagras Chain Blitz II None Jagras Blitz II Great Jagras Claw x2

Great Jagras Mane x2

Coral Bone x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x 3 Great Jagras Jagras Blitz I None Jagras Blitz III Monster Bone + x3

Great Jagras Scale x5

Great Jagras Claw x3

Great Jagras Mane x3 Great Jagras Jagras Blitz II None Jagras Fire I Great Jagras Scale + x6

Great Jagras Claw + x4

Great Jagras Mane x6

Piercing Claw x5 Great Jagras Jagras Blitz III None Jagras Fire II Monster Hardbone x4

Great Jagras Claw + x6

Jagras Hide + x6

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5 Great Jagras Jagras Fire I None Jagras Fire III Vaal Hazak Talon x2

Great Jagras Claw + x8

Great Jagras Hide + x6

Novacrystal x1 Great Jagras Jagras Fire II None Flame Blitz I Rathalos Scale x1

Rathalos Webbing x2

Flame Sac x2

Rathalos Marrow x1 Rathalos Jagras Blitz II None Flame Blitz II Rathalos Scale x6

Rathalos Tail x2

Rathalos Plate x1

Inferno Sac x3 Rathalos Flame Blitz I None Rathbuster I Rathalos Carapace x4

Rathalos Medulla x1

Rathalos Scale + x6

Rathalos Wing x2 Rathalos Flame Blitz II None Rathbuster II Azure Rathalos Carapace x4

Azure Rathalos Scale + x6

Azure Rathalos Wing x3

Rathalos Ruby x1 Rathalos Rathbuster I None Thunder Blitz I Dragonite Ore x5

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x1

Tobi-Kadachi Claw x2

Electro Sac x1 Thunder Jagras Blitz I None Thunder Blitz II Monster Bone + x2

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2

Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2

Coral Crystal x3 Thunder Thunder Blitz I None Lightning Blitz I Carbalite Ore x5

Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3

Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4

Vespoid Innerwing x3 Thunder Thunder Blitz II None Lightning Blitz II Fucium Ore x5

Thunder Sac x3

Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x4

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2 Thunder Lightning Blitz I None Lightning Blitz III Elder Dragon Blood x3

Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4

Wyvern Gem x1 Thunder Lightning Blitz II None Snow Blitz I Legiana Claw x3

Legiana Scale x4

Frost Sac x2

Coral Crystal x 3 Ice Thunder Blitz I None Snow Blitz II Carbalite Ore x5

Legiana Tail Webbing x2

Legiana Webbing x3

Shamos Scale + x 5 Ice Snow Blitz I None Frost Blitz I Freezer Sac x3

Fucium Ore x5

Legiana Scale + x5

Legiana Wing x3 Ice Snow Blitz II None Frost Blitz II Elder Dragon Blood x3

Legiana Claw + x5

Legiana Hide + x3

Wyvern Gem x1 Ice Frost Blitz I None Hunter's Rifle I Monster Bone S x1 Bone Craftable from scratch None Hunter's Rifle II Monster Bone S x2 Bone Hunter's Rifle I None Hunter's Rifle III Monster Bone M x2

Ancient Bone x1 Bone Hunter's Rifle II None Power Rifle I Monster Bone L x1

Monster Bone M x5

Boulder Bone x2 Bone Hunter's Rifle III None Power Rifle II Monster Bone + x2

Monster Bone L x1

Sturdy Bone x4 Bone Power Rifle I None Power Rifle III Monster Keenbone x2

Monster Bone + x2

Quality Bone x2 Bone Power Rifle II None Sniper Shot I Monster Hardbone x4

Monster Keenbone x6

Quality Bone x10 Bone Power Rifle III None Sniper Shot II Elder Dragon Bone x4

Monster Hardbone x6

Quality Bone x20

Dragonbone Relic x1 Bone Sniper Shot I None Hazak Ereipia Deceased Scale x6

Vaal Hazak Fang + x5

Vaal Hazak Membrane x4

Vaal Hazak Talon x4 Vaal Hazak Sniper Shot I None Gulgoleth's Wail Vaal Hazak Gem x1

Vaal Hazak Tail x2

Vaal Hazak Talon x6

Xeno'jiiva Veil x3 Vaal Hazak Hazak Ereipia None Blazing Rifle I Anjanath Fang x2

Anjanath Scale x3

Flame Sac x1 Anjanath Hunter's Rifle III None Blazing Rifle II Rathalos Marrow x1

Anjanath Fang x4

Anjanath Nosebone x1

Anjanath Tail x1 Anjanath Blazing Rifle I None Anja Buster I Anjanath Fang + x4

Anjanath Scale + x5

Inferno Sac x3

Anjanath Plate x1 Anjanath Blazing Rifle II None Anja Buster II Firecell Stone x1

Anjanath Fang + x5

Anjanath Pelt + x4

Rathalos Medulla x 2 Anjanath Anja Buster I None Anja Buster III Anjanath Gem x1

Anjanath Fang + x6

Anjanath Nosebone + x2

Teostra Mane x2 Anjanath Anja Buster II None Madness Rifle I Jyuratodus Fin x1

Jyuratodus Shell x1

Jyuratodus Scale x3

Aqua Sac x1 Jyuratodus Hunter's Rifle II None Madness Rifle II Great Girros Hide x2

Jyuratodus Fin x3

Jyuratodus Shell x3

Gajau Skin x3 Jyuratodus Madness Rifle I None Madness Rifle III Monster Bone + x2

Jyuratodus Fang x4

Jyuratodus Shell x3

Gajau Whisker x3 Jyuratodus Madness Rifle II None Jyura Bullet I Gajau Scale x5

Jyuratodus Carapace x2

Jyuratodus Fin + x2

Jyuratodus Scale + x3 Jyuratodus Madness Rifle III None Jyura Bullet II Grand Gajau Whisker x3

Jyuratodus Fin + x4

Monster Hardbone x3

Torrent Sac x3 Jyuratodus Jyura Bullet I None Jyura Bullet III Elder Dragon Bone x2

Jyuratodus Fang + x5

Jyuratodus Fin + x6

Wyvern Gem x1 Jyuratodus Jyura Bullet II None Lava Bullet I Lavasioth Fang + x2

Lavasioth Fin + x2

Lavasioth Scale + x4 Lavasioth Jyura Bullet I None Lava Bullet II Lavasioth Fang + x3

Lavasioth Fin + x3

Teostra Mane x2

Wyvern Gem x1 Lavasioth Lava Bullet I None Carapace Rifle I Barroth Claw x1

Barroth Shell x3

Barroth Ridge x2 Barroth Hunter's Rifle II None Carapace Rifle II Dragonite Ore x3

Barroth Claw x2

Barroth Tail x1

Kestodon Shell x3 Barroth Garon Lance I None Carapace Rifle III Diablos Shell x3

Barroth Claw x4

Barroth Scalp x2

Monster Bone + x3 Barroth Garon Lance II None Barroth Shot I Barroth Carapace x3

Barroth Claw + x2

Barroth Ridge + x2

Kestodon Carapace x5 Barroth Garon Dhara I None Barroth Shot II Barroth Carapace x3

Barroth Claw + x4

Diablos Carapace x3

Gastodon Carapace x5 Barroth Bone Lance II None Barroth Shot III Barroth Claw + x5

Barroth Ridge + x5

Nergigante Horn + x1

Wyvern Gem x1 Barroth Aqua Horn I None Garon Rifle I Odogaron Claw x2

Odogaron Scale x4

Odogaron Fang x2 Odogaron Carapace Rifle III None Garon Rifle II Quality Bone x5

Odogaron Claw x2

Odogaron Tail x2

Odogaron Plate x1 Odogaron Garon Rifle I None Fate's Ember Odogaron Claw + x4

Odogaron Fang + x3

Odogaron Scale + x8

Dragonbone Relic x1 Odogaron Garon Rifle II None Karma Odogaron Claw + x6

Odogaron Fang + x5

Odogaron Gem x1

Teostra Claw + x2 Odogaron Fate's Ember None Dragonbone Bowgun I Ancient Bone x5

Boulder Bone x5

Coral Bone x5

Warped Bone x5 Dragonbone Craftable from scratch None Dragonbone Bowgun II Monster Bone + x6

Monster Bone L x8

Sturdy Bone x8 Dragonbone Dragonbone Bowgun I None Dragonbone Bowgun III Brutal Bone x4

Elder Dragon Bone x10

Dragonbone Relic x2

Wyvern Gem x1 Dragonbone Dragonbone Bowgun II None Onigashima Bazelgeuse Fuse x4

Bazelgeuse Talon x3

Firecell Stone x1

High Commendation x1 Workshop Dragonbone Bowgun II None Dai-Onigashima Bazelgeuse Gem x1

Bazelgeuse Talon x4

Bazelgeuse Wing x4

Xeno'jiiva Claw x 4 Workshop Onigashima None Mythical Horn Kirin Thunderhorn x3

Kirin Hide x3

Kirin Tail x1

Lightcrystal x1 Kirin Dragonbone Bowgun I None Mythical Horn+ Kirin Azure Horn x4

Kirin Hide + x5

Kirin Mane x4

Dragonvein Crystal x5 Kirin Mythical Horn None Mythical Three-Horn Kirin Azure Horn x6

Kirin Thundertail x3

Novacrystal x2

Xeno'jiiva Shell x4 Kirin Mythical Horn+ None Blacksteel Crossbow I Coral Crystal x10

Dragonvein Crystal x10

Earth Crystal x10

Lightcrystal x1 Blacksteel Craftable from scratch None Blacksteel Crossbow II Firecell Stone x1

Fucium Ore x5

Carbalite Ore x10

Wyvern Gem x1 Blacksteel Blacksteel Crossbow I None Icesteel Wasp Teostra Carapace x5

Teostra Claw + x2

Teostra Mane x2

Teostra Powder x4 Blacksteel Blacksteel Crossbow II None Daora's Hornet Teostra Claw + x2

Teostra Gem x1

Teostra Horn + x5

Xeno'jiiva Soulscale x5 Blacksteel Icesteel Wasp None Xeno Neqiina Xeno'jiiva Claw x4

Xeno'jiiva Gem x1

Xeno'jiiva Shell x6

Xeno'jiiva Tail x2 Xeno'jiiva Blacksteel Crossbow II None Cross Bowgun Hunter King Coin x5

Rathalos Coin x4

Gama Coin x4

Novacrystal x1 Workshop B Craftable from scratch None Great Bowgun Ace Hunter Coin x5

Brute Coin x5

Flying Coin x4

Wyvern Gem x2 Workshop B Cross Bowgun None Devil's Grin Deviljho Scale x6

Deviljho Talon x2

Deviljho Tallfang x3

Deviljho Saliva x2 Deviljho Craftable from scratch None Devil's Madness Elder Dragon Blood x5

Deviljho Talon x2

Deviljho Scalp x2

Deviljho Gem x1 Deviljho Devil's Grin None Empress Shell Lunastra Scale+ x4

Lunastra Horn x3

Lunastra Mane x3

Lunastra Gem x1 Lunastra Craftable from scratch None Empress Shell "Blaze" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Horn x2

Teostra Horn+ x3

Bazelgeuse Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Shell None Empress Shell "Ruin" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Wing x3

Nergigante Horn+ x3

Nergigante Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Shell None Empress Shell "Styx" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Tail x2

Xeno'jiiva Horn x3

Xeno'jiiva Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Shell None

Monster Hunter World Iceborne Long Sword weapons

Due to the sheer number of weapons, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for and which weapons you can craft from that weapon. Please use the full name of the weapon for the most accurate results. You can also search by the species or weapon tree.

New to Monster Hunter World Iceborne is the ability to set decorations to weapons. As such, the jewel slots for each applicable weapon will be in the fifth column.

Weapon Name Material Cost Weapon Tree Required Weapon to upgrade Element Iron Katana I Iron Ore x1 Ore Craftable from Scratch None Iron Katana II Iron Ore x2 Ore Iron Katana I None Iron Katana III Earth Crystal x2

Machalite Ore x2

Iron Ore x5 Ore Iron Katana II None Iron Grace I Dragonite Ore x2

Machalite Ore x5

Monster Bone M x2 Ore Iron Katana III None Iron Grace II Monster Bone + x2

Dragonite Ore x5

Coral Crystal x2

Machalite Ore x10 Ore Iron Grace I None Iron Grace III Carbalite Ore x8

Dragonite Ore x5

Dragonvein Crystal x2 Ore Iron Grace II Water Iron Gospel I Fucium Ore x8

Carbalite Ore x5

Dragonite Ore x10

Dragonvein Crystal x3 Ore Iron Grace III Water Iron Gospel II Elder Dragon Blood x2

Firecell Stone x1

Carbalite Ore x20

Fucium Ore x13 Ore Iron Gospel I Water Nergal Reaver Nergigante Carapace x2

Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4

Nergigante Tail x2

Nergigante Talon x3 Nergigante Iron Gospel I Dragon Extermination's Edge Nergigante Gem x1

Nergigante Horn + x5

Nergigante Talon x5

Xeno'jiiva Horn x2 Nergigante Nergal Reaver Dragon Flickering Glow I Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore x1

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale x3 Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Iron Katana III None Flickering Glow II Legiana Tail Webbing x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x3

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore x2

Sharp Claw x 3 Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Flickering Glow I None Dazzling Flash I Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x3

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x1

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale + x5

Lightcrystal x1 Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Flickering Glow II Thunder Dazzling Flash II Legiana Wing x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x4

Tzitz-Ya-Ku Photophore + x2

Piercing Claw x5 Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Dazzling Flash I Thunder Dazzling Flash III Bird Wyvern Gem x1

Daora Webbing x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x3 Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Dazzling Flash II Thunder First Dance I Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1

Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale x3 Kulu-Ya-Ku Iron Katana II None First Dance II Radobaan Scale x3

Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x2

Boulder Bone x3 Kulu-Ya-Ku First Dance I None First Dance III Odogaron Claw x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x4

Warped Bone x 3 Kulu-Ya-Ku First Dance II None Last Dance I Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x3

Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x4

Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale + x6 Kulu-Ya-Ku First Dance III Sleep Last Dance II Brutal Bone x3

Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x4

Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x3

Odogaron Claw + x2 Kulu-Ya-Ku Last Dance I Sleep Last Dance III Bird Wyvern Gem x1

Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x5

Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x4

Nergigante Talon x2 Kulu-Ya-Ku Last Dance II Sleep Brazenridge I Uragaan Carapace x4

Uragaan Jaw x1

Uragaan Marrow x1

Uragaan Scale + x6 Uragaan Last Dance I Fire Brazenridge II Teostra Carapace x4

Uragaan Jaw x2

Uragaan Ruby x1

Uragaan Scute x4 Uragaan Brazenridge I Fire Wyvern Blade "Leaf" Rathian Spike x3

Rathian Scale x5

Rathian Shell x4 Rathian First Dance I Poison Wyvern Blade "Verde" Rathian Plate x1

Rathian Scale + x5

Rathian Carapace x4

Rathian Spike + x3 Rathian Wyvern Blade "Leaf" Poison Wyvern Blade "Holly" Elder Dragon Blood x3

Pink Rathian Scale + x6

Rathian Ruby x1

Rathian Spike+ x 5 Rathian Wyvern Blade "Verde" Poison Wyvern Blade "Fall" Rath Wingtalon x3

Rathalos Shell x2

Flame Sac x2

Rathalos Marrow x1 Rathalos Wyvern Blade "Leaf" Fire Wyvern Blade "Blood" Rathalos Carapace x4

Rathalos Plate x1

Rathalos Scale + x6

Rathalos Wing x2 Rathalos Wyvern Blade "Fall" Fire Wyvern Blade "Azure" Azure Rathalos Carapace x4

Azure Rathalos Scale + x6

Azure Rathalos Wing x3

Rathalos Medulla x1 Rathalos Wyvern Blade "Blood" Fire Wyvern Blade "Indigo" Azure Rathalos Scale + x8

Azure Rathalos Tail x3

Rathalos Ruby x1

Teostra Horn + x2 Rathalos Wyvern Blade "Azure" Fire Bone Shotel I Monster Bone S x1 Bone Craftable from scratch None Bone Shotel II Monster Bone S x2 Bone Bone Shotel I None Bone Shotel III Monster Bone M x2

Ancient Bone x1 Bone Bone Shotel II None Hard Bone Shotel I Monster Bone L x1

Monster Bone M x5

Boulder Bone x2 Bone Bone Shotel III None Hard Bone Shotel II Monster Bone + x2

Monster Bone L x1

Sturdy Bone x4 Bone Hard Bone Shotel I None Hard Bone Shotel III Monster Keenbone x2

Monster Bone + x2

Quality Bone x2 Bone Hard Bone Shotel II Sleep Bone Reaper I Monster Hardbone x4

Monster Keenbone x6

Quality Bone x10 Bone Hard Bone Shotel III Sleep Bone Reaper II Elder Dragon Bone x4

Monster Hardbone x6

Quality Bone x20

Dragonbone Relic x1 Bone Bone Reaper I Sleep Rookslayer Long Sword Bazelgeuse Fuse x4

Bazelgeuse Scale + x5

Bazelgeuse Talon x3

Firecell Stone x1 Bazelgeuse Hard Bone Shotel III Blast Bazel Varga Rookslayer Bazelgeuse Gem x1

Bazelgeuse Talon x4

Bazelgeuse Wing x4

Xeno'jiiva Wing x 3 Bazelgeuse Rookslayer Long Sword Blast Blazing Shotel I Anjanath Fang x2

Anjanath Scale x3

Flame Sac x1 Anjanath Bone Shotel III Fire Blazing Shotel II Rathalos Marrow x1

Anjanath Fang x4

Anjanath Nosebone x1

Anjanath Tail x1 Anjanath Blazing Shotel I Fire Anja Scimitar I Anjanath Fang + x4

Anjanath Scale + x5

Inferno Sac x3

Anjanath Plate x1 Anjanath Blazing Shotel II Fire Anja Scimitar II Firecell Stone x1

Anjanath Fang + x5

Anjanath Pelt + x4

Rathalos Medulla x 2 Anjanath Anja Scimitar I Fire Anja Scimitar III Anjanath Gem x1

Anjanath Fang + x6

Anjanath Nosebone + x2

Teostra Mane x2 Anjanath Anja Scimitar II Fire Jyura Shotel I Jyuratodus Fin x1

Jyuratodus Shell x1

Jyuratodus Scale x3

Aqua Sac x1 Jyuratodus Bone Shotel II Water Jyura Shotel II Great Girros Hide x2

Jyuratodus Fin x3

Jyuratodus Shell x3

Gajau Skin x3 Jyuratodus Jyura Shotel I Water Jyura Shotel III Monster Bone + x2

Jyuratodus Fang x4

Jyuratodus Shell x3

Gajau Whisker x3 Jyuratodus Jyura Shotel II Water Dipterus I Gajau Scale x5

Jyuratodus Carapace x2

Jyuratodus Fin + x2

Jyuratodus Scale + x3 Jyuratodus Jyura Shotel III Water Dipterus II Grand Gajau Whisker x3

Jyuratodus Fin + x4

Monster Hardbone x3

Torrent Sac x3 Jyuratodus Dipterus I Water Dipterus III Elder Dragon Bone x2

Jyuratodus Fang + x5

Jyuratodus Fin + x6

Wyvern Gem x1 Jyuratodus Dipterus II Water Hazak Grosser I Deceased Scale x6

Vaal Hazak Fang + x5

Vaal Hazak Membrane x4

Vaal Hazak Talon x4 Vaal Kazak Dipterus II Dragon Hazak Grosser II Vaal Hazak Gem x1

Vaal Hazak Tail x2

Vaal Hazak Talon x6

Xeno'jiiva Veil x3 Vaal Kazak Hazak Grosser I Dragon Pulsar Shotel I Tobi-Kadachi Claw x1

Tobi-Kadachi Scale x3

Tobi-Kadachi Pelt x2 Tobi-Kadachi Bone Shotel II Thunder Pulsar Shotel II Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2

Tobi-Kadachi Claw x3

Electro Sac x2

Coral Crystal x3 Tobi-Kadachi Pulsar Shotel I Thunder Pulsar Shotel III Monster Bone+ x2

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2

Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2

Warped Bone x2 Tobi-Kadachi Pulsar Shotel II Thunder Kadachi Fang I Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x3

Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3

Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4

Dragonvein Crystal x3 Tobi-Kadachi Pulsar Shotel III Thunder Kadachi Fang II Majestic Horn x2

Thunder Sac x3

Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x4

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2 Tobi-Kadachi Kadachi Fang I Thunder Kadachi Fang III Nergigante Talon x2

Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4

Wyvern Gem x1 Tobi-Kadachi Kadachi Fang II Thunder Glaciel Shotel I Legiana Claw x3

Legiana Scale x4

Frost Sac x2 Legiana Pulsar Shotel II Ice Glacial Shotel II Legiana Plate x1

Legiana Claw x4

Legiana Tail Webbing x3

Paolumu Wing x4 Legiana Glaciel Shotel I Ice Stealer Freezer Sac x2

Legiana Claw + x3

Legiana Scale + x5

Legiana Wing x3 Legiana Glacial Shotel II Ice Legia Stealer Daora Claw + x2

Legiana Claw + x5

Legiana Gem x1

Legiana Hide + x3 Legiana Stealer Ice Dark Shotel I Hornetaur Shell x3

Hornetaur Wing x2

Monster Fluid x2 Hornetaur Pulsar Shotel I None Dark Shotel II Odogaron Fang x2

Hornetaur Shell x5

Hornetaur Wing x4

Hornetaur Head x2 Hornetaur Dark Shotel I None Dark Scimitar I Hornetaur Carapace x5

Hornetaur Innerwing x4

Monster Broth x2

Dragonvein Crystal x3 Hornetaur Dark Shotel II Paralysis Dark Scimitar II Azure Rathalos Wing x2

Hornetaur Carapace x5

Hornetaur Innerwing x4

Novacrystal x1 Hornetaur Dark Scimitar I Paralysis Dark Scimitar III Hornetaur Carapace x8

Hornetaur Innerwing x6

Vaal Hazak Fang + x3

Wyvern Gem x1 Hornetaur Dark Scimitar II Paralysis Dragonbone Stabber I Ancient Bone x5

Boulder Bone x5

Coral Bone x5

Warped Bone x5 Dragonbone Craftable from scratch Dragon Dragonbone Stabber II Monster Bone + x6

Monster Bone L x8

Sturdy Bone x8 Dragonbone Dragonbone Stabber I Dragon Dragonbone Stabber III Brutal Bone x4

Elder Dragon Bone x10

Dragonbone Relic x2

Wyvern Gem x1 Dragonbone Dragonbone Stabber II Dragon Magda Facultas I Zorah Magdaros Heat Scale x4

Zorah Magdaros Carapace x8

Zorah Magdaros Magma x4

Zorah Magdaros Gem x1 Zorah Magdaros Dragonbone Stabber I Blast Magda Facultas II Xeno'jiiva Shell x4

Zorah Magdaros Ridge x2

Zorah Magdaros Pleura x2

Firecell Stone x1 Zorah Magdaros Magda Facultas I Blast Blacksteel Long Sword I Coral Crystal x10

Dragonvein Crystal x10

Earth Crystal x10

Lightcrystal x1 Blacksteel Craftable from scratch Dragon Blacksteel Long Sword II Firecell Stone x1

Fucium Ore x5

Carbalite Ore x10

Wyvern Gem x1 Blacksteel Blacksteel Crossbow I Dragon Imperial Saber Teostra Carapace x5

Teostra Claw + x2

Teostra Mane x2

Teostra Powder x4 Blacksteel Blacksteel Crossbow II Ice Imperial Shimmer Teostra Claw + x2

Teostra Gem x1

Teostra Horn + x5

Xeno'jiiva Soulscale x5 Blacksteel Icesteel Wasp Ice Xeno Cypher Xeno'jiiva Claw x4

Xeno'jiiva Gem x1

Xeno'jiiva Shell x6

Xeno'jiiva Tail x2 Xeno'jiiva Blacksteel Crossbow II Dragon Supremacy Blade Hunter King Coin x5

Rathalos Coin x4

Gama Coin x4

Novacrystal x1 Workshop Craftable from scratch Dragon Divine Slasher Ace Hunter Coin x5

Brute Coin x5

Flying Coin x4

Wyvern Gem x2 Workshop Supremacy Blade Dragon Reaver "Cruelty" Deviljho Scale x6

Deviljho Talon x2

Deviljho Tallfang x3

Deviljho Saliva x2 Deviljho Craftable from scratch Dragon Reaver "Calamity" Elder Dragon Blood x5

Deviljho Talon x2

Deviljho Scalp x2

Deviljho Gem x1 Deviljho Reaver "Cruelty" Dragon Empress Sword Lunastra Scale+ x4

Lunastra Horn x3

Lunastra Mane x3

Lunastra Gem x1 Lunastra Craftable from scratch Blast Empress Sword "Blaze" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Horn x2

Teostra Horn+ x3

Bazelgeuse Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Sword Blast Empress Sword "Ruin" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Wing x3

Nergigante Horn+ x3

Nergigante Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Sword Blast Empress Sword "Styx" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Tail x2

Xeno'jiiva Horn x3

Xeno'jiiva Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Sword Blast

Monster Hunter World Iceborne Switch Blade weapons

Due to the sheer number of weapons, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for and which weapons you can craft from that weapon. Please use the full name of the weapon for the most accurate results. You can also search by the species or weapon tree.

New to Monster Hunter World Iceborne is the ability to set decorations to weapons. As such, the jewel slots for each applicable weapon will be in the fifth column.

Weapon Name Material Cost Weapon Tree Required Weapon to upgrade Element Proto Iron Axe I Iron Ore x1 Ore Craftable from Scratch None Proto Iron Axe II Iron Ore x2 Ore Iron Katana I None Proto Iron Axe III Earth Crystal x2

Machalite Ore x2

Iron Ore x5 Ore Iron Katana II None Improved Steel Axe I Dragonite Ore x2

Machalite Ore x5

Monster Bone M x2 Ore Iron Katana III None Improved Steel Axe II Monster Bone + x2

Dragonite Ore x5

Coral Crystal x2

Machalite Ore x10 Ore Iron Grace I None Improved Steel Axe III Carbalite Ore x8

Dragonite Ore x5

Dragonvein Crystal x2 Ore Iron Grace II Water Perfected Alloy Axe I Fucium Ore x8

Carbalite Ore x5

Dragonite Ore x10

Dragonvein Crystal x3 Ore Iron Grace III Water Perfected Alloy Axe II Elder Dragon Blood x2

Firecell Stone x1

Carbalite Ore x20

Fucium Ore x13 Ore Iron Gospel I Water Nergal Gash Nergigante Carapace x2

Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4

Nergigante Tail x2

Nergigante Talon x3 Nergigante Iron Gospel I Dragon Dying Light Nergigante Gem x1

Nergigante Horn + x5

Nergigante Talon x5

Xeno'jiiva Horn x2 Nergigante Nergal Reaver Dragon Glacial Axe I Legiana Claw x3

Legiana Scale x4

Frost Sac x2 Legiana Improved Steel Axe I Ice Glacial Axe II Legiana Plate x1

Legiana Claw x4

Legiana Tail Webbing x3

Paolumu Wing x4 Legiana Glacial Axe I Ice Frostreaver Freezer Sac x2

Legiana Claw + x3

Legiana Scale + x5

Legiana Wing x3 Legiana Glacial Axe II Ice Legia Frostreaver Daora Claw + x2

Legiana Claw + x5

Legiana Gem x1

Legiana Hide + x3 Legiana Frostreaver Ice Thunder Axe I Dragonite Ore x5

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x1

Tobi-Kadachi Claw x2

Electro Sac x1 Thunder Proto Iron Axe I Thunder Thunder Axe II Monster Bone + x2

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2

Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2

Coral Crystal x3 Thunder Thunder Axe I Thunder Lightning Chopper I Carbalite Ore x5

Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3

Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4

Vespoid Innerwing x3 Thunder Thunder Axe II Thunder Lightning Chopper II Fucium Ore x5

Thunder Sac x3

Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x4

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2 Thunder Lightning Chopper I Thunder Lightning Chopper III Elder Dragon Blood x3

Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4

Wyvern Gem x1 Thunder Lightning Chopper II Thunder Motor Chopper I Uragaan Carapace x4

Uragaan Jaw x1

Uragaan Marrow x1

Uragaan Scale + x6 Uragaan Lightning Chopper I Fire Motor Chopper II Teostra Carapace x4

Uragaan Jaw x2

Uragaan Ruby x1

Uragaan Scute x4 Uragaan Motor Chopper I Fire Jagras Axe I Great Jagras Claw x1

Great Jagras Hide x1

Great Jagras Scale x3

Sharp Claw x1 Great Jagras Proto Iron Axe II None Jagras Axe II Great Jagras Claw x2

Great Jagras Mane x2

Coral Bone x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x3 Great Jagras Jagras Axe I None Jagras Axe III Monster Bone + x3

Great Jagras Scale x5

Great Jagras Claw x3

Great Jagras Mane x3 Great Jagras Jagras Axe II None Jagras Raider I Great Jagras Scale + x6

Great Jagras Claw + x4

Great Jagras Mane x6

Piercing Claw x5 Great Jagras Jagras Axe III Sleep Jagras Raider II Monster Hardbone x4

Great Jagras Claw + x6

Jagras Hide + x6

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5 Great Jagras Jagras Raider I Sleep Jagras Raider III Vaal Hazak Talon x2

Great Jagras Claw + x8

Great Jagras Hide + x6

Novacrystal x1 Great Jagras Jagras Raider II Sleep Bazel Rider I Bazelgeuse Fuse x4

Bazelgeuse Scale + x5

Bazelgeuse Talon x3

Firecell Stone x1 Bazelgeuse Jagras Raider I Blast Bazel Rider II Bazelgeuse Gem x1

Bazelgeuse Talon x4

Bazelgeuse Wing x4

Xeno'jiiva Wing x 3 Bazelgeuse Bazel Rider I Blast Rathalos Axe I Rathalos Scale x1

Rathalos Webbing x2

Flame Sac x2

Rathalos Marrow x1 Rathalos Jagras Axe II Fire Rathalos Axe II Rathalos Scale x6

Rathalos Tail x2

Rathalos Plate x1

Inferno Sac x3 Rathalos Rathalos Axe I Fire Rathbringer Axe I Rathalos Carapace x4

Rathalos Medulla x1

Rathalos Scale + x6

Rathalos Wing x2 Rathalos Rathalos Axe II Fire Rathbringer Axe II Azure Rathalos Carapace x4

Azure Rathalos Scale + x6

Azure Rathalos Wing x3

Rathalos Medulla x1 Rathalos Rathbringer Axe I Fire Bone Axe I Monster Bone S x1 Bone Craftable from scratch None Bone Axe II Monster Bone S x2 Bone Bone Axe I None Bone Axe III Monster Bone M x2

Ancient Bone x1 Bone Bone Axe II None Bone Smasher I Monster Bone L x1

Monster Bone M x5

Boulder Bone x2 Bone Bone Axe III None Bone Smasher II Monster Bone + x2

Monster Bone L x1

Sturdy Bone x4 Bone Bone Smasher I None Bone Smasher III Monster Keenbone x2

Monster Bone + x2

Quality Bone x2 Bone Bone Smasher II None Power Smasher I Monster Hardbone x4

Monster Keenbone x6

Quality Bone x10 Bone Bone Smasher III Dragon Power Smasher II Elder Dragon Bone x4

Monster Hardbone x6

Quality Bone x20

Dragonbone Relic x1 Bone Power Smasher I Dragon Hazak Demios I Deceased Scale x6

Vaal Hazak Fang + x5

Vaal Hazak Membrane x4

Vaal Hazak Talon x4 Vaal Kazak Power Smasher I Dragon Hazak Demios II Vaal Hazak Gem x1

Vaal Hazak Tail x2

Vaal Hazak Talon x6

Xeno'jiiva Veil x3 Vaal Kazak Hazak Demios I Dragon Madness Axe I Jyuratodus Fin x1

Jyuratodus Shell x1

Jyuratodus Scale x3

Aqua Sac x1 Jyuratodus Bone Axe II Water Madness Axe II Great Girros Hide x2

Jyuratodus Fin x3

Jyuratodus Shell x3

Gajau Skin x3 Jyuratodus Madness Axe I Water Madness Axe III Monster Bone + x2

Jyuratodus Fang x4

Jyuratodus Shell x3

Gajau Whisker x3 Jyuratodus Madness Axe II Water Jyura Drought I Gajau Scale x5

Jyuratodus Carapace x2

Jyuratodus Fin + x2

Jyuratodus Scale + x3 Jyuratodus Madness Axe III Water Jyura Drought II Grand Gajau Whisker x3

Jyuratodus Fin + x4

Monster Hardbone x3

Torrent Sac x3 Jyuratodus Jyura Drought I Water Jyura Drought III Elder Dragon Bone x2

Jyuratodus Fang + x5

Jyuratodus Fin + x6

Wyvern Gem x1 Jyuratodus Jyura Drought II Water Lumu Axe I Paolumu Shell x1

Paolumu Scale x3

Paolumu Pelt x2 Paolumu Madness Axe I None Lumu Axe II Diablos Shell x3

Paolumu Shell x3

Paolumu Webbing x2

Shamos Scale x5 Paolumu Dipterus I None Lumu Smasher I Paolumu Carapace + x3

Paolumu Pelt + x4

Paolumu Scale + x5

Shamos Scale + x5 Paolumu Dipterus II Blast Lumu Smasher II Blos Medulla x2

Paolumu Carapace + x4

Paolumu Wing x3

Novacrystal x1 Paolumu Dipterus II Blast Lumu Smasher III Elder Dragon Bone x3

Paolumu Carapace + x5

Paolumu Scale + x7Wyvern Gem x1 Paolumu Hazak Grosser I Blast Carapace Axe I Barroth Claw x1

Barroth Shell x3

Barroth Ridge x2 Barroth Bone Axe II None Carapace Axe II Dragonite Ore x3

Barroth Claw x2

Barroth Tail x1

Kestodon Shell x3 Barroth Carapace Axe I None Carapace Axe III Diablos Shell x3

Barroth Claw x4

Barroth Scalp x2

Monster Bone + x3 Barroth Carapace Axe II None Barroth Grinder I Barroth Carapace x3

Barroth Claw + x2

Barroth Ridge + x2

Kestodon Carapace x5 Barroth Carapace Axe III Paralysis Barroth Grinder II Barroth Carapace x3

Barroth Claw + x4

Diablos Carapace x3

Gastodon Carapace x5 Barroth Barroth Grinder I Paralysis Barroth Grinder III Barroth Claw + x5

Barroth Ridge + x5

Nergigante Horn + x1

Wyvern Gem x1 Barroth Barroth Grinder II Paralysis Diablos Axe I Twisted Horn x1

Diablos Fang x2

Diablos Shell x4

Monster Bone + x3 Diablos Carapace Axe II None Diablos Axe II Monster Keenbone x4

Diablos Ridge x4

Diablos Tailcase x2

Diablos Marrow x1 Diablos Diablos Axe I Ice Axe Semper Tyrannis Blos Medulla x1

Diablos Carapace x6

Diablos Ridge + x5

Majestic Horn x3 Diablos Diablos Axe II Ice Axe of Thanatos Black Diablos Carapace x4

Black Diablos Ridge + x2

Black Spiral Horn + x1

Wyvern Gem x1 Diablos Axe Semper Tyrannis Ice Axe of Demons Black Diablos Carapace x6

Black Spiral Horn + x3

Dragonbone Relic x2

Xeno'jiiva Tail x2 Diablos Axe of Thanatos Ice Flammenbeil Anjanath Fang x2

Anjanath Scale x3

Flame Sac x1 Anjanath Carapace Axe I Fire Flammenbeil+ Anjanath Fang + x4

Anjanath Scale + x5

Inferno Sac x3

Anjanath Plate x1 Anjanath Flammenbeil Fire Gnashing Flammenbeil Anjanath Gem x1

Anjanath Pelt + x4

Anjanath Nosebone + x2

Vaal Hazak Fang + x5 Anjanath Flammenbeil+ Fire Dragonbone Slicer I Ancient Bone x5

Boulder Bone x5

Coral Bone x5

Warped Bone x5 Dragonbone Craftable from scratch Dragon Dragonbone Slicer II Monster Bone + x6

Monster Bone L x8

Sturdy Bone x8 Dragonbone Dragonbone Slicer I Dragon Dragonbone Slicer III Brutal Bone x4

Elder Dragon Bone x10

Dragonbone Relic x2

Wyvern Gem x1 Dragonbone Dragonbone Slicer II Dragon Peal Kirin Thunderhorn x3

Kirin Hide x3

Kirin Tail x1

Lightcrystal x1 Kirin Dragonbone Slicer I Thunder Peal+ Kirin Azure Horn x4

Kirin Hide+ x5

Kirin Mane x4

Dragonvein Crystal x5 Kirin Peal Thunder Kirin Thunderpeal Kirin Azure Horn x6

Kirin Thundertail x3

Xeno'jiiva Shell x4

Novacrystal x2 Kirin Peal+ Thunder Blacksteel Switch Axe I Coral Crystal x10

Dragonvein Crystal x10

Earth Crystal x10

Lightcrystal x1 Blacksteel Craftable from scratch Dragon Blacksteel Switch Axe II Firecell Stone x1

Fucium Ore x5

Carbalite Ore x10

Wyvern Gem x1 Blacksteel Blacksteel Crossbow I Dragon Teostra's Arx Teostra Carapace x5

Teostra Claw + x2

Teostra Mane x2

Teostra Powder x4 Blacksteel Blacksteel Crossbow II Ice Teostra's Castle Teostra Claw + x2

Teostra Gem x1

Teostra Horn + x5

Xeno'jiiva Soulscale x5 Blacksteel Icesteel Wasp Ice Xeno Martshu Xeno'jiiva Claw x4

Xeno'jiiva Gem x1

Xeno'jiiva Shell x6

Xeno'jiiva Tail x2 Xeno'jiiva Blacksteel Crossbow II Dragon Tyrannos Deviljho Scale x6

Deviljho Talon x2

Deviljho Tallfang x3

Deviljho Saliva x2 Deviljho Craftable from scratch Dragon Terror Tyrannos Elder Dragon Blood x5

Deviljho Talon x2

Deviljho Scalp x2

Deviljho Gem x1 Deviljho Tyrannos Dragon Empress Axe Lunastra Scale+ x4

Lunastra Horn x3

Lunastra Mane x3

Lunastra Gem x1 Lunastra Craftable from scratch Blast Empress Axe "Blaze" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Horn x2

Teostra Horn+ x3

Bazelgeuse Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Axe Blast Empress Axe "Ruin" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Wing x3

Nergigante Horn+ x3

Nergigante Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Axe Blast Empress Axe "Styx" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Tail x2

Xeno'jiiva Horn x3

Xeno'jiiva Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Axe Blast

Monster Hunter World Iceborne Sword & Shield weapons

Due to the sheer number of weapons, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for and which weapons you can craft from that weapon. Please use the full name of the weapon for the most accurate results. You can also search by the species or weapon tree.

New to Monster Hunter World Iceborne is the ability to set decorations to weapons. As such, the jewel slots for each applicable weapon will be in the fifth column.

Weapon Name Material Cost Weapon Tree Required Weapon to upgrade Element Hunter's Knife I Iron Ore x1 Ore Craftable from Scratch None Hunter's Knife II Iron Ore x2 Ore Hunter's Knife I None Hunter's Knife III Earth Crystal x2

Machalite Ore x2

Iron Ore x5 Ore Hunter's Knife II None Steel Knife I Dragonite Ore x2

Machalite Ore x5

Monster Bone M x2 Ore Hunter's Knife III None Steel Knife II Monster Bone + x2

Dragonite Ore x5

Coral Crystal x2

Machalite Ore x10 Ore Steel Knife I None Steel Knife III Carbalite Ore x8

Dragonite Ore x5

Dragonvein Crystal x2 Ore Steel Knife II Water Chrome Slicer I Fucium Ore x8

Carbalite Ore x5

Dragonite Ore x10

Dragonvein Crystal x3 Ore Steel Knife III Water Chrome Slicer II Elder Dragon Blood x2

Firecell Stone x1

Carbalite Ore x20

Fucium Ore x13 Ore Chrome Slicer I Water Nergal Jack Nergigante Carapace x2

Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4

Nergigante Tail x2

Nergigante Talon x3 Nergigante Chrome Slicer I Dragon Eradication Vanguard Nergigante Gem x1

Nergigante Horn + x5

Nergigante Talon x5

Xeno'jiiva Horn x2 Nergigante Nergal Jack Dragon Flame Knife I Rathalos Scale x1

Rathalos Webbing x2

Flame Sac x2

Rathalos Marrow x1 Rathalos Steel Knife I Fire Flame Knife II Rathalos Scale x6

Rathalos Tail x2

Rathalos Plate x1

Inferno Sac x3 Rathalos Flame Knife I Fire Heat Edge Rathalos Carapace x4

Rathalos Medulla x1

Rathalos Scale + x6

Rathalos Wing x2 Rathalos Flame Knife II Fire Corona Azure Rathalos Carapace x4

Azure Rathalos Scale + x6

Azure Rathalos Wing x3

Rathalos Medulla x1 Rathalos Heat Edge Fire Heavy Bang Commendation x1

Rathalos Tail x1

Diablos Fang x2

Odogaron Claw x2 Workshop Steel Knife I None Heavy Bang+ Carbalite Ore x10

Bird Wyvern Gem x1

Odogaron Tail x2

Odogaron Claw + x3 Workshop Heavy Bang Thunder Master Bang Bazelgeuse Talon x3

Daora Claw + x3

High Commendation x1

Wyvern Gem x1 Workshop Heavy Bang+ Thunder Aqua Messer I Earth Crystal x3

Jyuratodus Shell x1

Jyuratodus Scale x3

Aqua Sac x1 Water Hunter's Knife II Water Aqua Messer II Dragonite Ore x5

Jyuratodus Fin x3

Jyuratodus Fang x2

Gajau Skin x3 Water Aqua Messer I Water Aqua Messer III Monster Bone + x2

Jyuratodus Fang x4

Coral Crystal x3

Gajau Whisker x3 Water Aqua Messer II Water Rogue Wave I Carbalite Ore x5

Gajau Scale x5

Jyuratodus Carapace x2

Jyuratodus Scale + x3 Water Aqua Messer III Water Rogue Wave II Fucium Ore x5

Grand Gajau Whisker x3

Jyuratodus Fin + x4

Torrent Sac x3 Water Rogue Wave I Water Rogue Wave III Elder Dragon Blood x3

Jyuratodus Fang + x5

Jyuratodus Fin + x6

Wyvern Gem x1 Water Rogue Wave II Water Glacial Grace I Legiana Claw x3

Legiana Scale x4

Frost Sac x2 Legiana Aqua Messer II Ice Glacial Grace II Legiana Plate x1

Legiana Claw x4

Legiana Tail Webbing x3

Paolumu Wing x4 Legiana Glacial Grace I Ice Rimespire Freezer Sac x2

Legiana Claw + x3

Legiana Scale + x5

Legiana Wing x3 Legiana Glacial Grace II Ice Legia Rimespire Daora Claw + x2

Legiana Claw + x5

Legiana Gem x1

Legiana Hide + x3 Legiana Rimespire Ice Princess Rapier Rathian Spike x3

Rathian Scale x5

Rathian Shell x4 Rathian Aqua Messer I Poison Queen Rapier Rathian Plate x1

Rathian Scale + x5

Rathian Carapace x4

Rathian Spike + x3 Rathian Princess Rapier Poison Queen Rose Pink Rathian Carapace x4

Pink Rathian Scale + x5

Rathian Spike + x4

Wyvern Gem x1 Rathian Queen Rapier Poison Royal Rose Elder Dragon Blood x3

Pink Rathian Scale + x6

Rathian Ruby x1

Rathian Spike + x5 Rathian Queen Rose Poison Lumu Knife I Paolumu Shell x1

Paolumu Scale x3

Paolumu Pelt x2 Paolumu Aqua Messer I None Lumu Knife II Diablos Shell x3

Paolumu Shell x3

Paolumu Webbing x2

Shamos Scale x5 Paolumu Lumu Knife I None Lumu Tabar I Paolumu Carapace + x3

Paolumu Pelt + x4

Paolumu Scale + x5

Shamos Scale + x5 Paolumu Lumu Knife II Blast Lumu Tabar II Blos Medulla x2

Paolumu Carapace + x4

Paolumu Wing x3

Novacrystal x1 Paolumu Lumu Tabar I Blast Lumu Tabar III Elder Dragon Bone x3

Paolumu Carapace + x5

Paolumu Scale + x7

Wyvern Gem x1 Paolumu Lumu Tabar II Blast Blooming Knife I Pukei-Pukei Quill x2

Pukei-Pukei Scale x3

Poison Sac x1 Pukei-Pukei Hunter's Knife II Poison Blooming Knife II Coral Crystal x3

Pukei-Pukei Sac x2

Pukei-Pukei Shell x3

Pukei-Pukei Tail x1 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Knife I Poison Blooming Knife III Monster Bone + x2

Pukei-Pukei Quill x4

Pukei-Pukei Sac x2

Poison Sac x2 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Knife II Poison Datura Blossom I Pukei-Pukei Scale+ x3

Pukei-Pukei Wing x2

Toxin Sac x2

Quality Bone x3 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Knife III Poison Datura Blossom II Monster Hardbone x3

Pukei-Pukei Wing x3

Pukei-Pukei Carapace x5

Toxin Sac x2 Pukei-Pukei Datura Blossom I Poison Datura Blossom III Bird Wyvern Gem x1

Pukei-Pukei Sac + x4

Pukei-Pukei Wing x6

Vaal Hazak Wing x2 Pukei-Pukei Datura Blossom II Poison Girros Knife I Great Girros Fang x1

Great Girros Scale x3

Girros Fang x3 Great Girros Blooming Knife I Poison Girros Knife II Diablos Fang x2

Great Girros Fang x3

Great Girros Hood x2

Paralysis Sac x2 Great Girros Girros Knife I Poison Malady's Tabar I Great Girros Fang + x3

Great Girros Scale + x5

Great Girros Tail x2

Girros Scale + x6 Great Girros Girros Knife II Poison Malady's Tabar II Blos Medulla x1

Great Girros Fang + x4

Great Girros Hood + x2

Omniplegia Sac x4 Great Girros Malady's Tabar I Poison Malady's Tabar III Bird Wyvern Gem x1

Great Girros Fang + x5

Great Girros Hood + x3

Vaal Hazak Fang + x2 Great Girros Malady's Tabar II Poison Bone Kukri I Monster Bone S x1 Bone Craftable from scratch None Bone Kukri II Monster Bone S x2 Bone Bone Kukri I None Bone Kukri III Monster Bone M x2

Ancient Bone x1 Bone Bone Kukri II None Chief Kukri I Monster Bone L x1

Monster Bone M x5

Boulder Bone x2 Bone Bone Kukri III None Chief Kukri II Monster Bone + x2

Monster Bone L x1

Sturdy Bone x4 Bone Chief Kukri I None Chief Kukri III Monster Keenbone x2

Monster Bone + x2

Quality Bone x2 Bone Chief Kukri II Paralysis Grand Barong I Monster Hardbone x4

Monster Keenbone x6

Quality Bone x10 Bone Chief Kukri III Paralysis Grand Barong II Elder Dragon Bone x4

Monster Hardbone x6

Quality Bone x20

Dragonbone Relic x1 Bone Grand Barong I Paralysis Spiked Edge I Wyvern Bonemass x2

Radobaan Scale x4

Sleep Sac x2 Radobaan Bone Kukri III Sleep Spiked Edge II Monster Bone + x3

Wyvern Bonemass x3

Radobaan Oilshell x2

Radobaan Marrow x1 Radobaan Spiked Edge I Sleep Baan Claw I Coma Sac x2

Radobaan Oilshell x3

Radobaan Carapace x4

Monster Keenbone x3 Radobaan Spiked Edge II Sleep Baan Claw II Coma Sac x3

Monster Hardbone x5

Radobaan Medulla x1

Radobaan Scale + x8 Radobaan Baan Claw I Sleep Baan Claw III Coma Sac x4

Elder Dragon Bone x5

Radobaan Carapace x6

Wyvern Gem x1 Radobaan Baan Claw II Sleep Jagras Edge I Great Jagras Claw x1

Great Jagras Hide x1

Great Jagras Scale x3

Sharp Claw x1 Great Jagras Bone Kukri II None Jagras Edge II Great Jagras Claw x2

Great Jagras Mane x2

Coral Bone x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x3 Great Jagras Jagras Edge I None Jagras Edge III Monster Bone + x3

Great Jagras Scale x5

Great Jagras Claw x3

Great Jagras Mane x3 Great Jagras Jagras Edge II None Jagras Garotte I Great Jagras Scale + x6

Great Jagras Claw + x4

Great Jagras Mane x6

Piercing Claw x5 Great Jagras Jagras Edge III Water Jagras Garotte II Monster Hardbone x4

Great Jagras Claw + x6

Jagras Hide + x6

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5 Great Jagras Jagras Garotte I Water Jagras Garotte III Vaal Hazak Talon x2

Great Jagras Claw + x8

Great Jagras Hide + x6

Novacrystal x1 Great Jagras Jagras Garotte II Water Thunder Edge I Sturdy Bone x 5

Tobi-Kodachi Electrode x1

Tobi-Kadachi Claw x2

Electro Sac x1 Thunder Jagras Edge I Thunder Thunder Edge II Monster Bone + x2

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2

Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2

Warped Bone x2 Thunder Thunder Edge I Thunder Lightning Nemesis I Quality Bone x5

Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3

Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4

Vespoid Innerwing x3 Thunder Thunder Edge II Thunder Lightning Nemesis II Monster Hardbone x3

Thunder Sac x3

Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x4

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2 Thunder Lightning Nemesis I Thunder Lightning Nemesis III Elder Dragon Bone x4

Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4

Wyvern Gem x1 Thunder Lightning Nemesis II Thunder Carapace Edge I Barroth Claw x1

Barroth Shell x3

Barroth Ridge x2 Barroth Bone Kukri III None Carapace Edge II Dragonite Ore x3

Barroth Claw x2

Barroth Tail x1

Kestodon Shell x3 Barroth Carapace Edge I None Carapace Edge III Diablos Shell x3

Barroth Claw x4

Barroth Scalp x2

Monster Bone + x3 Barroth Carapace Edge II None Barroth Club I Barroth Carapace x3

Barroth Claw + x2

Barroth Ridge + x2

Kestodon Carapace x5 Barroth Carapace Edge III Paralysis Barroth Club II Barroth Carapace x3

Barroth Claw + x4

Diablos Carapace x3

Gastodon Carapace x5 Barroth Barroth Club I Paralysis Barroth Club III Barroth Claw + x5

Barroth Ridge + x5

Nergigante Horn + x1

Wyvern Gem x1 Barroth Barroth Club II Paralysis Blazing Edge I Anjanath Fang x2

Anjanath Scale x3

Flame Sac x1 Anjanath Carapace Edge I Fire Blazing Edge II Rathalos Marrow x1

Anjanath Fang x4

Anjanath Nosebone x1

Anjanath Tail x1 Anjanath Blazing Edge I Fire Flammensucher Anjanath Fang + x4

Anjanath Scale + x5

Inferno Sac x3

Anjanath Plate x1 Anjanath Blazing Edge II Fire Gnashing Flammensucher Anjanath Gem x1

Anjanath Fang + x6

Anjanath Nosebone + x2

Teostra Mane x2 Anjanath Flammensucher Fire Dragonbone Sword I Ancient Bone x5

Boulder Bone x5

Coral Bone x5

Warped Bone x5 Dragonbone Craftable from scratch Dragon Dragonbone Sword II Monster Bone + x6

Monster Bone L x8

Sturdy Bone x8 Dragonbone Dragonbone Sword I Dragon Dragonbone Sword III Brutal Bone x4

Elder Dragon Bone x10

Dragonbone Relic x2

Wyvern Gem x1 Dragonbone Dragonbone Sword II Dragon Fulminator Kirin Thunderhorn x3

Kirin Hide x3

Kirin Tail x1

Lightcrystal x1 Kirin Dragonbone Sword I Thunder Thunderbolt Sword I Kirin Azure Horn x4

Kirin Hide+ x5

Kirin Mane x4

Dragonvein Crystal x5 Kirin Fulminator Thunder Thunderbolt Sword II Kirin Azure Horn x6

Kirin Thundertail x3

Xeno'jiiva Shell x4

Novacrystal x2 Kirin Thunderbolt Sword I Thunder Blacksteel Sword I Coral Crystal x10

Dragonvein Crystal x10

Earth Crystal x10

Lightcrystal x1 Blacksteel Craftable from scratch Dragon Blacksteel Sword II Firecell Stone x1

Fucium Ore x5

Carbalite Ore x10

Wyvern Gem x1 Blacksteel Blacksteel Sword I Dragon Teostra's Spada Teostra Carapace x5

Teostra Claw + x2

Teostra Mane x2

Teostra Powder x4 Blacksteel Blacksteel Sword II Blast Teostra's Emblem Teostra Claw + x2

Teostra Gem x1

Teostra Horn + x5

Xeno'jiiva Soulscale x5 Blacksteel Teostra's Spada Blast Xeno Mabura Xeno'jiiva Claw x4

Xeno'jiiva Gem x1

Xeno'jiiva Shell x6

Xeno'jiiva Tail x2 Xeno'jiiva Blacksteel Sword II Dragon Fatal Jho Deviljho Scale x6

Deviljho Talon x2

Deviljho Tallfang x3

Deviljho Saliva x2 Deviljho Craftable from scratch Dragon Fatal Bite Elder Dragon Blood x5

Deviljho Talon x2

Deviljho Scalp x2

Deviljho Gem x1 Deviljho Fatal Jho Dragon Empress Edge Lunastra Scale+ x4

Lunastra Horn x3

Lunastra Mane x3

Lunastra Gem x1 Lunastra Craftable from scratch Blast Empress Edge "Blaze" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Horn x2

Teostra Horn+ x3

Bazelgeuse Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Edge Blast Empress Edge "Ruin" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Wing x3

Nergigante Horn+ x3

Nergigante Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Edge Blast Empress Edge "Styx" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Tail x2

Xeno'jiiva Horn x3

Xeno'jiiva Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Edge Blast

