Monster Hunter World Iceborne weapon guide - best weapons

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

14th January 2020 / 5:10PM

As there are plenty of new beasties to hunt in Monster Hunter World Iceborne, you will be able to harvest them to obtain ingredients required to make the new Master Rank weapons. It’s not just the new monsters either, as every single monster has a Master Rank equivalent and that means new parts. But how do you make them?

Monster Hunter World Iceborne weapons guide

Our Monster Hunter World Iceborne weapons guide contains tables with all the recipes and stats for every single weapon, including the ones introduced in Monster Hunter World Iceborne.

PLEASE NOTE: We are currently in the process of updating each table with all the weapons introduced in Monster Hunter World Iceborne. If you can’t find the weapon you are looking for, check back later to see if it has been updated with the most recent information.

Monster Hunter World Iceborne armor guide contents

Those new to hunting monsters, or if you just need to find a particular monster guide to get up to Hunter Rank 16 – needed to start the Iceborne expansion – should head over to our Monster Hunter World guide hub for a plethora of guides. Once you’re ready to begin the expansion, you’ll find a few hunters gathered near the gate in Astera. You can get an overview of the weapon types in our Monster Hunter: World combat guide and a full list of weapons that can be crafted in the vanilla Monster Hunter: World in our Monster Hunter: World weapon tree guide.

Monster Hunter World Iceborne Bow weapons

Due to the sheer number of weapons, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for and which weapons you can craft from that weapon. Please use the full name of the weapon for the most accurate results. You can also search by the species or weapon tree.

New to Monster Hunter World Iceborne is the ability to set decorations to weapons. As such, the jewel slots for each applicable weapon will be in the fifth column.

Weapon NameMaterial CostWeapon TreeRequired Weapon to upgradeElement
Iron Bow IIron Ore x1OreCraftable from ScratchNone
Iron Bow IIIron Ore x2OreIron Bow INone
Iron Bow IIIEarth Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x2
Iron Ore x5		OreIron Bow IINone
Steel Bow IDragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x5
Monster Bone M x2		OreIron Bow IIINone
Steel Bow IIMonster Bone M x2
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x10		OreSteel Bow INone
Steel Bow IIICarbalite Ore x8
Dragonite Ore x5
Dragonvein Crystal x2		OreSteel Bow IIThunder
Alloy Bow IFucium Ore x8
Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonite Ore x10
Dragonvein Crystal x3		OreSteel Bow IIIThunder
Alloy Bow IIElder Dragon Blood x2
Fucium Ore x13
Carbalite Ore x20
Firecell Stone x1		OreAlloy Bow IThunder
Nergal WhisperNergigante Talon x3
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Nergigante Tail x2
Nergigante Carapace x2		NergiganteAlloy Bow IDragon
Doom's ShaftXeno'jiiva Horn x2
Nergigante Horn+ x5
Nergigante Talon x5
Nergigante Gem x1		NergiganteNergal WhisperDragon
Kulu Arrow IKulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale x3		Kulu-Ya-KuIron Bow INone
Kulu Arrow IIRadobaan Scale x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x3
Boulder Bone x3		Kulu-Ya-KuKulu Arrow INone
Kulu Arrow IIIOdogaron Claw x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x4
Warped Bone x3		Kulu-Ya-KuKulu Arrow IINone
Archer's Dance IKulu-Ya-Ku Beak+ x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide+ x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale+ x6		Kulu-Ya-KuKulu Arrow IIIBlast
Archer's Dance IIOdogaron Claw+ x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak+ x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume+ x3
Brutal Bone x3		Kulu-Ya-KuArcher's Dance IBlast
Archer's Dance IIINergigante Talon x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak+ x5
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume+ x4
Bird Wyvern Gem x1		Kulu-Ya-KuArchers Dance IIBlast
BrazencordUragaan Jaw x1
Uragaan Scale+ x6
Uragaan Carapace x4
Uragaan Marrow x1		UragaanArcher's Dance IFire
GigaclesTeostra Carapace x4
Uragaan Jaw x2
Uragaan Scute x4
Uragaan Ruby x1		UragaanBrazencordFire
Princess Arrow IRathian Spike x3
Rathian Scale x5
Rathian Shell x4		RathianKulu Arrow INone
Princess Arrow IIRathian Spike+ x3
Rathian Scale+ x5
Rathian Carapace x4
Rathian Plate x1		RathianPrincess Arrow IDragon
Princess Arrow IIIElder Dragon Blood x3
Rathian Spike+ x5
Pink Rathian Scale+ x6
Rathian Ruby x1		RathianPrincess Arrow IIDragon
Rathslinger IRath Wingtalon x3
Rathalos Shell x2
Flame Sac x2
Rathalos Marrow x1		RathalosPrincess Arrow IFire
Rathslinger IIRathalos Scale+ x6,
Rathalos Carapace x4
Rathalos Wing x2
Rathalos Medulla x1		RathalosRathslinger IFire
Rathslinger IIIAzure Rathalos Scale+ x6
Azure Rathalos Carapace x4
Azure Rathalos Wing x3
Rathalos Ruby x1		RathalosRathslinger IIFire
Aqua Arrow IEarth Crystal x3
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Scale x3
Aqua Sac x1		WaterIron Bow IIWater
Aqua Arrow IIDragonite Ore x5
Jyuratodus Fin x3
Jyuratodus Fang x2
Gajau Skin x3		WaterAqua Arrow IWater
Aqua Arrow IIIMonster Bone+ x2
Jyuratodus Fang x4
Coral Crystal x3
Gajau Whisker x3		WaterAqua Arrow IIWater
Water Shot ICarbalite Ore x5
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Jyuratodus Scale+ x3
Gajau Scale x5		WaterAqua Arrow IIIWater
Water Shot IIFucium Ore x5
Jyuratodus Fin+ x4
Torrent Sac x3
Grand Gajau Whisker x3		WaterWater Shot IWater
Water Shot IIIElder Dragon Blood x3
Jyuratodus Fin+ x6
Jyuratodus Fang+ x5
Wyvern Gem x1		WaterWater Shot IIWater
Glacial Arrow ILegiana Claw x3
Legiana Scale x4
Frost Sac x2		LegianaAqua Arrow IIIce
Glacial Arrow IIPaolumu Wing x4
Legiana Claw x4
Legiana Tail Webbing x3
Legiana Plate x1		LegianaGlacial Arrow IIce
SnowfletcherLegiana Claw+ x4
Legiana Scale+ x5
Legiana Wing x3
Freezer Sac x2		LegianaGlacial Arrow IIIce
Legia SnowfletcherDaora Claw+ x2
Legiana Claw+ x5
Legiana Hide+ x3
Legiana Gem x1		LegianaSnowfletcherIce
Hunter's Bow IMonster Bone S x1BoneCraftable from scratchNone
Hunter's Bow IIMonster Bone S x2BoneHunter's Bow INone
Hunter's Bow IIIMonster Bone M x2
Ancient Bone x1		BoneHunter's Bow IINone
Hunter's Stoutbow IMonster Bone L x1
Monster Bone M x5
Boulder Bone x2		BoneHunter's Bow IIINone
Hunter's Stoutbow IIMonster Bone+ x2
Monster Bone L x1
Sturdy Bone x4
BoneHunter's Stoutbow INone
Hunter's Stoutbow IIIMonster Keenbone x2
Monster Bone+ x2
Quality Bone x2		BoneHunter's Stoutbow IIWater
Hunter's Proudbow IMonster Hardbone x4
Monster Keenbone x6
Quality Bone x10		BoneHunter's Stoutbow IIIWater
Hunter's Proudbow IIElder Dragon Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x6
Quality Bone x20
Dragonbone Relic x1		BoneHunter's Proudbow IWater
Hazak Velos IVaal Hazak Talon x4
Vaal Hazak Fang+ x5
Deceased Scale x6
Vaal Hazak Membrane x4		Vaal HazakHunter's Proudbow IDragon
Hazak Velos IIXeno'jiiva Veil x3
Vaal Hazak Talon x6
Vaal Hazak Tail x2
Vaal Hazak Gem x1		Vaal HazakHazak Velos IDragon
Diablos Bow ITwisted Horn x1
Diablos Fang x2
Diablos Shell x4
Monster Bone+ x3		DiablosHunter's Stoutbow INone
Diablos Bow IIMonster Keenbone x4
Diablos Ridge x4
Diablos Tailcase x2
Diablos Marrow x1		DiablosDiablos Bow IIce
Diablos CoilbenderMajestic Horn x3
Diablos Carapace x6
Diablos Ridge+ x5
Blos Medulla x1		DiablosDiablos Bow IIIce
GalebenderBlack Spiral Horn+ x1
Black Diablos Ridge+ x2
Black Diablos Carapace x4
Wyvern Gem x1 		DiablosDiablos CoilbenderIce
Cera CoilbenderXeno’’jiiva Tail x2
Black Spiral Horn+ x3
Black Diablos Carapace x6
Dragonbone Relic x2		DiablosGalebenderIce
Blooming Arch IPukei-Pukei Quill x2
Pukei-Pukei Scale x3
Poison Sac x1		Pukei-PukeiHunter's Bow IINone
Blooming Arch IICoral Crystal x3
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Pukei-Pukei Shell x3
Pukei-Pukei Tail x1		Pukei-PukeiBlooming Arch INone
Blooming Arch IIIMonster Bone+ x3
Pukei-Pukei Quill x4
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Poison Sac x2		Pukei-PukeiBlooming Arch IINone
Datura String IPukei-Pukei Scale+ x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x2
Toxin Sac x2
Quality Bone x3		Pukei-PukeiBlooming Arch IIIBlast
Datura String IIMonster Hardbone x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x3
Pukei-Pukei Carapace x5
Toxin Sac x2		Pukei-PukeiDatura String IBlast
Datura String IIIVaal Hazak Wing x2
Pukei-Pukei Sac+ x4
Pukei-Pukei Wing x6
Bird Wyvern Gem x1		Pukei-PukeiDatura String IIBlast
Blazing Bow IAnjanath Fang x2
Anjanath Scale x3
Flame Sac x1		AnjanathBlooming Arch IIFire
Blazing Bow IIRathalos Marrow x1
Anjanath Fang x4
Anjanath Nosebone x1
Anjanath Tail x1		AnjanathBlazing Bow IFire
Anja Arch IAnjanath Fang+ x4
Anjanath Scale+ x5
Inferno Sac x3
Anjanath Plate x1		AnjanathBlazing Bow IIFire
Anja Arch IIRathalos Medulla x2
Anjanath Fang+ x5
Anjanath Pelt+ x4
Firecell Stone x1		AnjanathAnja Arch IFire
Anja Arch IIITeostra Mane x2
Anjanath Fang+ x6
Anjanath Nosebone+ x2
Anjanath Gem x1		AnjanathAnja Arch IIFire
Pulsar Bow ITobi-Kadachi Claw x1
Tobi-Kadachi Scale x3
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt x2		Tobi-KadachiHunter's Bow IThunder
Pulsar Bow IITobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x3
Electro Sac x2
Coral Crystal x3		Tobi-KadachiPulsar Bow IThunder
Pulsar Bow IIIMonster Bone+ x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Warped Bone x2		Tobi-KadachiPulsar Bow IIThunder
Kadachi StrikebowTobi-Kadachi Claw+ x3
Tobi-Kadachi Scale+ x4
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt+ x3
Dragonvein Crystal x3		Tobi-KadachiPulsar Bow IIIThunder
Flying Kadachi StrikebowNergigante Talon x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode+ x4
Tobi-Kadachi Claw+ x6
Wyvern Gem x1
Tobi-KadachiKadachi StrikebowThunder
Dragonbone Arrow IWarped Bone x5
Coral Bone x5
Boulder Bone x5
Ancient Bone x5		DragonboneCraftable from scratchDragon
Dragonbone Arrow IIMonster Bone+ x6
Monster Bone L x8
Sturdy Bone x8		DragonboneDragonbone Arrow IDragon
Dragonbone Arrow IIIElder Dragon Bone x10
Brutal Bone x4
Dragonbone Relic x2
Wyvern Gem x1		DragonboneDragonbone Arrow IIDragon
Blacksteel Bow IDragonvein Crystal x10
Earth Crystal x10
Coral Crystal x10
Lightcrystal x1		BlacksteelCraftable from scratchDragon
Blacksteel Bow IIFirecell Stone x1
Fucium Ore x5
Carbalite Ore x10
Wyvern Gem x1		BlacksteelBlacksteel Bow IDragon
Icesteel BowDaora Claw+ x3
Daora Webbing x4
Nergigante Carapace x5
Daora Tail x2		BlacksteelBlacksteel Bow IIIce
Daora's SagittariiXeno'jiiva Wing x2
Daora Horn+ x4
Daora Claw+ x4
Daora Gem x1		BlacksteelIcesteel BowIce
Xeno MetoraXeno'jiiva Claw x4
Xeno'jiiva Shell x6
Xeno'jiiva Tail x2
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1
Xeno'jiivaBlacksteel Bow IIDragon
Cross Hunter's BowHunter King Coin x5
Rathalos Coin x4
Gama Coin x4
Novacrystal x1		WorkshopCraftable from scratchBlast
Great Hunter's BowAce Hunter Coin x5
Brute Coin x5
Flying Coin x4
Wyvern Gem x2
WorkshopCross Hunter's BowBlast
Insurgent's BowDeviljho Scale x6
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Tallfang x3
Deviljho Saliva x2		DeviljhoCraftable from scratchDragon
Villainous BraceElder Dragon Blood x5
Deviljho Scalp x2
Deviljho Tallfang x5
Deviljho Gem x1		DeviljhoInsurgent's BowDragon
Empress ArrowLunastra Scale+ x4
Lunastra Horn x3
Lunastra Mane x3
Lunastra Gem x1		LunastraCraftable from scratchBlast
Empress Arrow "Blaze"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Horn x2
Teostra Horn+ x3
Bazelgeuse Gem x1		LunastraEmpress ArrowBlast
Empress Arrow "Ruin"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Wing x3
Nergigante Horn+ x3
Nergigante Gem x1		LunastraEmpress ArrowBlast
Empress Arrow "Styx"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Tail x2
Xeno'jiiva Horn x3
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1		LunastraEmpress ArrowBlast

Monster Hunter World Iceborne Charge Blade weapons

Due to the sheer number of weapons, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for and which weapons you can craft from that weapon. Please use the full name of the weapon for the most accurate results. You can also search by the species or weapon tree.

New to Monster Hunter World Iceborne is the ability to set decorations to weapons. As such, the jewel slots for each applicable weapon will be in the fifth column. Please note that the Charge Blade updated table has been completed.

Weapon NameMaterial CostWeapon TreeRequired Weapon to upgradeElement
Jewel Slots
Proto Commission Axe IIron Ore x1OreCraftable from ScratchNone
Proto Commission Axe IIIron Ore x2OreProto Commission Axe INone
Proto Commission Axe IIIEarth Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x2
Iron Ore x5		OreProto Commission Axe IINone
Elite Commission Axe IDragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x5
Monster Bone M x2		OreProto Commission Axe IIINone
Elite Commission Axe IIMonster Bone + x2
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x10		OreElite Commission Axe INone
Elite Commission Axe IIICarbalite Ore x8
Dragonite Ore x5
Dragonvein Crystal x2		OreElite Commission Axe IIThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Chrome Guardian IFucium Ore x8
Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonite Ore x10
Dragonvein Crystal x3		OreElite Commission Axe IIIThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Chrome Guardian IIElder Dragon Blood x2
Firecell Stone x1
Carbalite Ore x20
Fucium Ore x13		OreChrome Guardian IThunder
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Chrome Fortress IEltalite Ore x2
Carbalite Ore x4
Spiritvein Crystal x2
Gracium x1		OreChrome Guardian IIThunder
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Chrome Fortress IIMonster Slogbone x3
Eltalite Ore x4
Meldspar Ore x2
Bathycite Ore x2		OreChrome Fortress IThunder
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Chrome Fortress IIIPure Dragon Blood x3
Eltalite Ore x6
Meldspar Ore x3
Purecrystal x1		OreChrome Fortress IIThunder
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Usurper's LightningZinongre Hardclaw x3
Zinogre Deathly Shocker x2
Zinogre Cortex x5
Lightning Sac x3		ZinogreChrome Fortress IThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Usurper's Lightning +Zinogre Hardhorn x3
Zinogre Electrofur + x4
Fulgurbug x5
Zinogre Skymerald x1		ZinogreUsurper's LightningThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Despot's ThundergaleSpiritvein Solidbone x5
Zinogre Hardhorn x2
Zinogre Deathly Shocker x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
80000 zenny		ZinogreUsurper's Lightning +Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Nergal LaceratorNergigante Carapace x2
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Nergigante Tail x2
Nergigante Talon x3		NergiganteChrome Guardian IDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Devastation's ThornsNergigante Gem x1
Nergigante Horn + x5
Nergigante Talon x5
Xeno'jiiva Horn x2		NergiganteNergal LaceratorDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Ruinous DevastsationNergiganteDevastation's ThornsDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Rathsblade IRathalos Scale x1
Rathalos Webbing x2
Flame Sac x2
Rathalos Marrow x1		RathalosElite Commission Axe IFire
Rathsblade IIRathalos Scale x6
Rathalos Tail x2
Rathalos Plate x1
Inferno Sac x3		RathalosRathsblade IFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Axelion BladeRathalos Carapace x4
Rathalos Medulla x1
Rathalos Scale + x6
Rathalos Wing x2		RathalosRathsblade IIFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Halberion BladeAzure Rathalos Carapace x4
Azure Rathalos Scale + x6
Azure Rathalos Wing x3
Rathalos Ruby x1		RathalosAxelion BladeFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Halberion Blade +Rathalos Shard x6
Rathalos Cortex x4
Rathalos Fellwing x2
Rath Wingtalon x4		RathalosHalberion BladeFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Azure SoulbrandAzure Rathalos Shard x6
Azure Ratahlos Cortex x4
Azure Rathalos Fellwing x3
Rathalos Mantle x1
56000 zenny		RathalosHalberion Blade +Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Hellsire BladeSilver Rathalos Shard x8
Silver Rathalos Cortex x4
Silver Rathalos Lash x3
Rath Gleam x2
80000 zenny		RathalosAzure SoulbrandFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Mudslide Blade IJyuratodus Fin x1
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Scale x3
Aqua Sac x1		JyuratodusProto Commission Axe IIWater
Mudslide Blade IIGreat Girros Hide x2
Jyuratodus Fin x3
Jyuratodus Shell x3
Gajau Skin x3		JyuratodusMudslide Blade IWater
Mudslide Blade IIIMonster Bone + x2
Jyuratodus Fang x4
Jyuratodus Shell x3
Gajau Whisker x3		JyuratodusMudslide Blade IIWater
Jyura Depth IGajau Scale x5
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Jyuratodus Fin + x2
Jyuratodus Scale + x3		JyuratodusMudslide Blade IIIWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Jyura Depth IIGrand Gajau Whisker x3
Jyuratodus Fin + x4
Monster Hardbone x3
Torrent Sac x3		JyuratodusJyura Depth IWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Jyura Depth IIIElder Dragon Bone x2
Jyuratodus Fang + x5
Jyuratodus Fin + x6
Wyvern Gem x1		JyuratodusJyura Depth IIWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Deep Terrior IJyuratodus Grandfin x1
Jyuratodus Hadfang x1
Jyuratodus Shard x3
Gajau Thickhide x2		JyuratodusJyura Depth IIIWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Deep Terrior IIMonster Slogbone x2
Jyuratodus Grandfin x2
Flood Sac x2
Steel Gajau Whisker x1		JyuratodusDeep Terrior IWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Hidden Guardian INargacuga Hardfang x2
Nargacuga Shard x3
Nargacuga Tailspear x2
Meldspar Ore x1		NargacugaDeep Terrior IPoison
Hidden Guardian IIFulgur Anjanath Hardfang x2
Nargacuga Cutwing +
Nargacuga Lash x2
Nargacuga Mantle x1		NargacugaHidden Guardian IPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Deep Schnegel IBeotodus Grandfin x1
Beotodus Grandhorn x1
Beotodus Shard x3
Frozen Bone x1		BeotodusJyura Depth IIIIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Deep Schnegel IIRimed Hide x2
Beotodus Grandfin x2
Cryo Sac x2
Large Wyvern Gem x1		BeotodusDeep Schnegel IIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Everfrost Blade ILegiana Claw x3
Legiana Scale x4
Frost Sac x2
Coral Crystal x3		LegianaMudslide Blade IIIce
Everfrost Blade IICarbalite Ore x5
Legiana Tail Webbing x2
Legiana Webbing x3
Shamos Scale + x5		LegianaEverfrost Blade IIce
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Gigafrost IFreezer Sac x3
Fucium Ore x5
Legiana Scale + x5
Legiana Wing x3		LegianaEverfrost Blade IIIce
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Gigafrost IIElder Dragon Blood x3
Legiana Claw + x5
Legiana Hide + x3
Wyvern Gem x1		LegianaGigafrost IIce
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Gigafrost IIIGracium x2
Eltalite Ore x4
Cryo Sac x1
Wulg Thickfur x3		BariothGigafrost IIIce
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
WeissritterBarioth Hardclaw x3
Barioth Cortex x4
Cryo Sac x4
Frozen Bone x3		BariothGigafrost IIIIce
Weissritter +Obsidian Icetalon x2
Amber Hardfang x3
Barioth Greatspike x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1		BariothWeissritterIce
Elder Wolf FangVelkhana Hardclaw x2
Barioth Harclaw x4
Amber Hardfang x2
Large Elder Dragon Bone x5		BariothWeissritter +Ice
Dear LutemisRathian Spike x3
Rathian Scale x5
Rathian Shell x4		RathianMudslide Blade IPoison
Dear LutemiaRathian Plate x1
Rathian Scale + x5
Rathian Carapace x4
Rathian Spike + x3		RathianDear LutemisPoison
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Dear HecatelPink Rathian Carapace x4
Pink Rathian Scale + x5
Rathian Spike + x4
Wyvern Gem		RathianDear LutemiaPoison
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Dear HecateliaElder Dragon Blood x3
Pink Rathian Scale + x6
Rathian Ruby
Rathian Spike + x5		RathianDear HecatelPoison
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Dear RoseRathian Surspike x3, Rathian Shard x5, Rathian Cortex x4RathianDear HecateliaPoison
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Dear RosettaMonster Solidbone x5
Pink Rathian Shard x4
Pink Rathian Cortex x3
Rathian Mantle x1		RathianDear RosePoison
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Luna EostreGold Rathian Surspike x3
Gold Rathian Shard x5
Gold Rathian Cortex x4
Rath Gleam x1
80000 zenny		RathianDear RosettaPoison
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Bone Strongarm IMonster Bone S x1BoneCraftable from ScratchNone
Bone Strongarm IIMonster Bone S x2BoneBone Strongarm INone
Bone Strongarm IIIMonster Bone M x2
Ancient Bone x1		BoneBone Strongarm IINone
Hard Bone Strongarm IMonster Bone L x1
Monster Bone M x5
Boulder Bone x2		BoneBone Strongarm IIINone
Hard Bone Strongarm IIMonster Bone + x2
Monster Bone L x1
Sturdy Bone x4		BoneHard Bone Strongarm INone
Hard Bone Strongarm IIIMonster Keenbone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Quality Bone x2		BoneHard Bone Strongarm IIBlast
Mighty Strongarm IMonster Hardbone x4
Monster Keenbone x6
Quality Bone x10		BoneHard Bone Strongarm IIIBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Mighty Strongarm IIElder Dragon Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x6
Quality Bone x20
Dragonbone Relic x1		BoneMighty Strongarm IBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Wild Force IThick Bone x2
Quality Bone x2
Monster Hardbone x4
Frozen Bone x1		BoneMighty Strongarm IIBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Wild Force IIMonster Solidbone x2
Monster Slogbone x3
Thick Bone x4
Monster Essence x2		BoneWild Force IBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Wild Force IIILarge Elder Dragon Bone x3
Monster Solidbone x4
Thick Bone x6
Dragonbone Artifact x1		BoneWild Force IIBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Ice GuardianCrystal Shard x4
Velkhana Hardclaw x2
Velkhana Lash x2
Purecrystal x1		VelkhanaWild Force IIIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Regal DaruqShara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x3
Velkhana Crownhorn x4
Velkhana Hardclaw x4
Velkhana Crystal x1		VelkhanaIce GuardianIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Diablos Wall ITwisted Horn x1
Diablos Fang x2
Diablos Shell x4
Monster Bone + x3		DiablosHard Bone Strongarm INone
Diablos Wall IIMonster Keenbone x4
Diablos Ridge x4
Diablos Tailcase x2
Diablos Marrow x1		DiablosDiablos Wall IIce
Diablos Tyrannis IBlos Medulla x1
Diablos Carapace x6
Diablos Ridge + x5
Majestic Horn x3		DiablosDiablos Wall IIIce
Diablos Tyrannis IIBlack Diablos Carapace x4
Black Spiral Horn + x3
Nergigante Horn + x2
Wyvern Gem		DiablosDiablos Tyrannis IIce
Diablos Tyrannis IIITwisted Stouthorn x3
Diablos Cortex x6
Diablos Chine x5
Monster Slogbone x3		DiablosDiablos Tyrannis IIIce
Thanatos ForceBlackcurl Stouthorn x3
Black Diablos Cortex x3
Monster Solidbone x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1		DiablosDiablos Tyrannis IIIIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Sulfurteinn MachmarAcidic Glavenus Hardfang x2
Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x2
Acidic Glavenus Tailedge x2
Honed Acidcryst x4		Acidic GlavenusDiablos Tyrannis IIIParalysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
The Melting GraspVaal Hazak Hardclaw x2
Acidic Glavenus Hardfang
Acidic Glavenus Spineshell
Glavenus Mantle x1		Acidic GlavenusSulfurteinn MachmarParalysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Jagras Strongarm IGreat Jagras Claw x1
Great Jagras Hide x1
Great Jagras Scale x3
Sharp Claw x1		Great JagrasBone Strongarm IINone
Jagras Strongarm IIGreat Jagras Claw x2
Great Jagras Mane x2
Coral Bone x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x3		Great JagrasJagras Strongarm INone
Jagras Strongarm IIIMonster Bone + x3
Great Jagras Scale x5
Great Jagras Claw x3
Great Jagras Mane x3		Great JagrasJagras Strongarm IINone
Jagras Escudo IGreat Jagras Scale + x6
Great Jagras Claw + x4
Great Jagras Mane x6
Piercing Claw x5		Great JagrasJagras Strongarm IIISleep
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Jagras Escudo IIMonster Hardbone x4
Great Jagras Claw + x6
Jagras Hide + x6
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5		Great JagrasJagras Escudo ISleep
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Jagras Escudo IIIVaal Hazak Talon x2
Great Jagras Claw + x8
Great Jagras Hide + x6
Novacrystal x1		Great JagrasJagras Escudo IISleep
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Saber's Maw IGreat Jagras Shard x2
Great Jagras Hardclaw x1
Great Jagras Mane + x2
Jagras Shard x2		Great JagrasJagras Escudo IIISleep
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Saber's Maw IIMonster Slogbone x3
Great Jagras Hardclaw x3
Great Jagras Thickhide x1
Tough Claw x3		Great JagrasSaber's Maw ISleep
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
Scorching DemanderGlavenus Hardfang x2
Glavenus Shard x4
Molten Bursa x2
Eltalite Ore x6		GlavenusSaber's Maw IFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Scorching Demander +Ebony Odogaron Hardfang x2
Glavenus Hellshell x3
Glavenus Tailedge x2
Glavenus Mantle x1		GlavenusScorching DemanderFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Glavenus BardredFire Dragon Hardclaw x2
Glavenus Hardfang x5
Glavenus Hardshell x4
Pure Dragon Blood x3		GlavenusScorching Demander +Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Gama Silt IDodogama Hide + x4
Dodogama Scale + x6
Dodogama Talon x4		DodogamaJagras Escudo IBlast
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Gama Silt IIDodogama Jaw x4
Dodogama Tail x3
Fire Dragon Scale + x4
Wyvern Gem x1		DodogamaGama Silt IBlast
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Gama Escudo IDodogama Hardclaw x2
Dodogama Shard x3
Dodogama Thickhide x2
Gastodon Husk x2		DodogamaGama Silt IIBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Gama Escudo IIFine Brachydios Ebonshell x2
Dodogama Mandible x2
Dodogama Lash x1
Monster Slogbone x5		DodogamaGama Escudo IBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Rex Arms ITigrex Hardclaw x3
Tigrex Shard x4
Monster Slogbone x3
Thick Bone x5		TigrexGama Escudo IBlast
Rex Arms IIBlackcurl Stouthorn x1
Tigrex Hardfang x3
Tigrex Lash x2
Tigrex Mantle x1		TigrexRex Arms IBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Girros Strongarm IGreat Girros Fang
Great Girros Scale x3
Girros Fang x3		Great GirrosJagras Strongarm IParalysis
Girros Strongarm IIDiablos Fang x2
Great Girros Fang x3
Great Girros Hood x2
Paralysis Sac x2		Great GirrosGirros Strongarm IParalysis
Girros Nadja IGreat Girros Fang + x3
Great Girros Scale + x5
Great Girros Tail x2
Girros Scale + x6		Great GirrosGirros Strongarm IIParalysis
Girros Nadja IIBlos Medulla x1
Great Girros Fang + x4
Great Girros Hood + x2
Omniplegia Sac x4		Great GirrosGirros Nadja IParalysis
Girros Nadja IIIBird Wyvern Gem x1
Great Girros Fang + x5
Great Girros Hood + x3
Vaal Hazak Fang + x2		Great GirrosGirros Nadja IIParalysis
Naaga Ghadab IGreat Girros Hardfang x2
Great Girros Lash x1
Ultraplegia Sac x2
Tough Claw x2		Great GirrosGirros Nadja IIIParalysis
Naaga Ghadab IIOdogaron Hardfang x2
Great Girros Shard x4
Great Girros Hardhood x2
Fey Wyvern Gem x1		Great GirrosNaaga Ghadab IParalysis
Dios StrongarmBrachydios Crown x2
Brachydios Cortex x4
Glowing Slime x3
Meldspar Ore x3		BrachydiosNaaga Ghadab IBlast
Volatile BladeDistilled Blast Fluid x3
Brachydios Crown x3
Fine Brachydios Ebonshell x4
Brachydios Pallium x1		BrachydiosDios StrongarmBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Hazak Aspida IDeceased Scale x6
Vaal Hazak Fang + x5
Vaal Hazak Membrane x4
Vaal Hazak Talon x4		Vaal HazakGirros Nadja IIDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Hazak Aspida IIVaal Hazak Gem x1
Vaal Hazak Tail x2
Vaal Hazak Talon x6
Xeno'jiiva Veil x3		Vaal HazakHazak Aspida IDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Deathaxe Vaal AspidaVaal Hazak Hardclaw x3
Shadowpierce Fang x2
Deceased Shard x5
Deathweaver Membrane x3		Vaal HazakHazak Aspida IIDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Hydros KardiaNamielle Hardclaw x4
Namielle Finehide x5
Namielle Whisker x2
Purecrystal x1		NamielleHazak Aspida IIWater
Pulsar Strongarm ITobi-Kadachi Claw x1
Tobi-Kadachi Scale x3
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt x2		Tobi-KadachiBone Strongarm IIThunder
Pulsar Strongarm IITobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x3		Tobi-KadachiPulsar Strongarm IThunder
Pulsar Strongarm IIIMonster Bone + x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Warped Bone x2		Tobi-KadachiPulsar Strongarm IIThunder
Kadachi Kaina ITobi-Kadachi Claw + x1
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Dragonvein Crystal x3		Tobi-KadachiPulsar Strongarm IIIThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Kadachi Kaina IIMajestic Horn x2
Thunder Sac x3
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x4
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2		Tobi-KadachiKadachi Kaina IThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Kadachi Kaina IIINergigante Talon x2
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x4
Wyvern Gem x1		Tobi-KadachiKadachi Kaina IIThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Kadachi Soul ITobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x1
Tobi-Kadachi Shard x6
Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2
Lightning Sac x1		Tobi-KadachiKadachi Kaina IIIThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Kadachi Soul IIHard Odogaron Sinew x2
Tobi-Kadachi Cathode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x2
Tobi Kadachi Membrane + x2		Tobi-KadachiKadachi Soul IThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Viper's Venom IViper Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x1
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Shard x2
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2
Deadly Poison Sac x1		Viper Tobi-KadachiKadachi Soul IPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Viper's Venom IIAcidic Glavenus Spineshell x2
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Thorn x2
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x2
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Membrane + x2		Viper Tobi-KadachiViper's Venom IPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Garon Strongarm IOdogaron Claw x2
Odogaron Scale x4
Odogaron Fang x2		OdogaronPulsar Strongarm IINone
Garon Strongarm IIQuality Bone x5
Odogaron Claw x2
Odogaron Tail x2
Odogaron Plate x1		OdogaronGaron Strongarm IFire
Hate's Undying FlameOdogaron Claw + x4
Odogaron Fang + x3
Odogaron Scale + x8
Dragonbone Relic x1		OdogaronGaron Strongarm IIFire
OdiumOdogaron Claw + x6
Odogaron Fang + x5
Odogaron Gem x1
Teostra Claw + x2		OdogaronHate's Undying FlameFire
Odium +Odogaron Hardclaw x2
Odogaron Shard x3
Odogaron Hardfang x2
Monster Slogbone x3		OdogaronOdiumFire
AnimusAcidic Glavenus Tailedge x2
Odogaron Hardclaw x4
Odogaron Lash x2
Odogaron Mantle x1		OdogaronOdium +Fire
Nether CandleEbony Odogaron Hardclaw x3
Ebony Odogaron Shard x5
Ebony Odogaron Hardfang x2
Dragonbone Artifact x1		Ebony OdogaronOdium +Dragon
GrudgeNamielle Hardclaw x2
Ebony Odogaron Hardclaw x4
Ebony Odogaron Lash x2
Ebony Odogaron Mantle x1		Ebony OdogaronNether CandleDragon
Dragonbone Cutter IAncient Bone x5
Boulder Bone x5
Coral Bone x5
Warped Bone x5		DragonboneCraftable from ScratchDragon
Dragonbone Cutter IIMonster Bone + x6
Monster Bone L x8
Sturdy Bone x8		DragonboneDragonbone Cutter IDragon
Dragonbone Cutter IIIBrutal Bone x4
Elder Dragon Bone x10
Dragonbone Relic x2
Wyvern Gem x1		DragonboneDragonbone Cutter IIDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Dragonseal Blade IMonster Solidbone x3
Monster Slogbone x4
Thick Bone x6
Dragonbone Artifact x1		DragonboneDragonbone Cutter IIIDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Dragonseal Blade IILarge Elder Dragon Bone x6
Monster Solidbone x4
Lavasioth Grandfin x2
Large Wyvern Gem x1		DragonboneDragonseal Blade IDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Inescapable KarmaShara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x4
Shara Ishvalda Tenderscale x4
Shara Ishvalda Tenderplate x2
Shara Ishvalda Gem x1		Shara IshvaldaDragonseal Blade IDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Magda ManusZorah Magdaros Heat Scale x4
Zorah Magdaros Carapace x8
Zorah Magdaros Magma x4
Zorah Magdaros Gem x1		Zorah MagdarosDragonbone Cutter IBlast
Avenging Magda ManusXeno'jiiva Shell x4
Zorah Magdaros Ridge x2
Zorah Magdaros Pleura x2
Firecell Stone x3		Zorah MagdarosMagda ManusBlast
Magda Manus ReforgedElder Dragonvein Bone x3
Drargonvein Solidbone x5
Heavy Dragonvein Bone x6
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		Zorah MagdarosAvenging Magda ManusBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Blacksteel Charger ICoral Crystal x10
Dragonvein Crystal x10
Earth Crystal x10
Lightcrystal x1		BlacksteelCraftable from ScratchDragon
Blacksteel Charger IIFirecell Stone x1
Fucium Ore x5
Carbalite Ore x10
Wyvern Gem x1		BlacksteelBlacksteel Charger IDragon
Daora's CascaDaora Claw + x3
Doara Tail x2
Daora Webbing x4
Nergigante Carapace x5		Kushala DaoraBlacksteel Charger IIIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Daora's ThwartoiseDaora Claw + x4
Daora Gem x1
Daora Horn + x5
Xeno'jiiva Wing x2		Kushala DaoraDaora's CascaIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Daora's WorldbearerDaora Hardhorn x5
Daora Hardclaw x4
Daora Shard x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem 1x		Kushala DaoraDaora's ThwartoiseIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Xeno Ra'atzXeno'jiiva Claw x4
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1
Xeno'jiiva Shell x6
Xeno'jiiva Tail x2		Xeno'jiivaBlacksteel Charger IIDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Xeno Ra'atz +Safi'jiiva Hardhorn x4
Safi'jiiva Hardclaw x6
Pulsing Dragonshell x7
Safi'jiiva Cortex x8		Xeno'jiivaXeno Ra'atzDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv4
Tyrant's Charge BladeDeviljho Scale x6
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Tallfang x3
Deviljho Saliva x2		DeviljhoCraftable from scratchDragon
Oppressor's Charge BladeElder Dragon Blood x5
Deviljho Scalp x2
Deviljho Tallfang x5
Deviljho Gem x1		DeviljhoTyrant's Charge BladeDragon
Fate's CurtainVile Fang x3
Deviljho Ripper x2
Black Blood x3
Deviljho Crook x1		Savage DeviljhoOppressor's Charge BladeDragon
Empress AlmaLunastra Scale+ x4
Lunastra Horn x3
Lunastra Mane x3
Lunastra Gem x1		LunastraCraftable from ScratchBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Empress Alma "Blaze"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Horn x2
Teostra Horn+ x3
Bazelgeuse Gem x1		LunastraEmpress AlmaBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Soulfire Brand "Blaze"Lunastra Shard x4
Lunastra Hardhorn x4
Lunastra Mane + x4
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		LunastraEmpress Alma "Blaze"Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Empress Alma "Ruin"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Wing x3
Nergigante Horn+ x3
Nergigante Gem x1		LunastraEmpress AlmaBlast
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Soulfire Brand "Ruin"Lunastra Shard x4
Annihilating Greathorn x3
Eternal Regrowth Plate x3
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		LunastraEmpress Alma "Ruin"Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Empress Alma "Styx"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Tail x2
Xeno'jiiva Horn x3
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1		LunastraEmpress AlmaBlast
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
Soulfire Brand "Styx"Lunastra Shard x4
Lunastra Lash x2
Elder Spiritvein Bone x 5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1,		LunastraEmpress Alma "Styx"Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
Dante's Devil SwordRed Orb x2
Anjanath Gem x1
Odogaron Gem x1
Teostra Mane x4 		DanteCraftable from ScratchThunder
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Defender Shield IIron Ore x1DefenderCraftable from ScratchBlast
Defender Shield IIAnjanath Scale x1
1000 zenny		DefenderDefender Shield IBlast
Defender Shield IIICommendation x1
3000 zenny		DefenderDefender Shield IIBlast
Defender Shield IVPink Rathian Scale + x1
6000 zenny		DefenderDefender Shield IIIBlast
Defender Shield VImmortal Dragonscale x1
10,000 zenny		DefenderDefender Shield IVBlast
Rajang BeastbladeRajang Hardhorn x1
Rajang Hardclaw x1
Rajang Hardfang x2
Rajang Wildpelt x2		RajangCraftable from ScratchThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Rajang Beastblade IkazuchiTempered Glimmerpelt x3
Rajang Hardhorn x3
Rajang Hardfang x7
Gold Rajang Pelt + x3		RajangRajang BeastbladeThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Brimstren DrakeclawStygian Zinogre Hardhorn x1
Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x1
Stygian Zinogre Dragonlocks x2
Stygian Zinogre Dragonhold x2		Stygian ZinogreCraftable from ScratchDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Stygian MaledictaTempered Dragonhold x3
Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x2
Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x5
Stygian Zinogre Skymerald x1		Stygian ZinogreBrimstren DrakeclawDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Safi's Dreamshield10,000 zenny
Obtained through Safi'jiiva Siege quest. Can't be upgraded		Safi'jiivaQuestSleep
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Safi's Hellshield10,000 zenny
Obtained through Safi'jiiva Siege quest. Can't be upgraded		Safi'jiivaQuestFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Black EagleBlack Eagle Blueprint x2
Nightshade Paolumu Thickfur x4
Nargacuga Blackfur + x4
Nightshade Paolumu Fellwing x2		Black EagleCraftable from Scratch
(Complete Every Hunter's Dream III quest)		Thunder
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Black Lightning EagleBlack Eagle Blueprint x3
Nargacuga Cutwing + x4
Purecrystal x2
Conqueror's Seal x1		Black EagleBlack EagleThunder
2x Jewel Slot Lv1

Monster Hunter World Iceborne Dual Blade weapons

Due to the sheer number of weapons, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for and which weapons you can craft from that weapon. Please use the full name of the weapon for the most accurate results. You can also search by the species or weapon tree.

New to Monster Hunter World Iceborne is the ability to set decorations to weapons. As such, the jewel slots for each applicable weapon will be in the fifth column.

Weapon NameMaterial CostWeapon TreeRequired Weapon to upgradeElement
Matched Slicers IIron Ore x1OreCraftable from ScratchNone
Matched Slicers IIIron Ore x2OreMatched Slicers INone
Matched Slicers IIIEarth Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x2
Iron Ore x5		OreMatched Slicers IINone
Dual Slicers IDragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x5
Monster Bone M x2		OreMatched Slicers IIINone
Dual Slicers IIMonster Bone + x2
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x10		OreDual Slicers INone
Dual Slicers IIICarbalite Ore x8
Dragonite Ore x5
Dragonvein Crystal x2		OreDual Slicers IIPoison
Chrome Slicers IFucium Ore x8
Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonite Ore x10
Dragonvein Crystal x3		OreDual Slicers IIIPoison
Chrome Slicers IIElder Dragon Blood x2
Fucium Ore x13
Carbalite Ore x20
Firecell Stone x1		OreChrome Slicers IPoison
Nergal GougeNergigante Carpace x2
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Nergigante Tail x2
Nergigante Talon x3		NergiganteChrome Slicers IDragon
Decimation ClawsNergigante Gem x1
Nergigante Horn + x5
Nergigante Talon x5
Xeno'jiiva Horn x2		NergiganteNergal GougeDragon
Luminous Daggers ITzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore x1
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale x3		Tzitzi-Ya-KuMatched Slicers IIINone
Luminous Daggers IILegiana Tail Webbing x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x3
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore x2
Sharp Claw x3		Tzitzi-Ya-KuLuminous Daggers INone
Dual Destroyers ITzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x3
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore +
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale + x5
Lightcrystal x1		Tzitzi-Ya-KuLuminous Daggers IIThunder
Dual Destroyers IILegiana Wing x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x4
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x2
Piercing Claw x5		Tzitzi-Ya-KuDual Destroyers IThunder
Dual Destroyers IIIBird Wyvern Gem x1
Daora Webbing x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x3		Tzitzi-Ya-KuDual Destroyers IIThunder
Rookslayer HandaxesBazelgeuse Fuse x4
Bazelgeuse Scale + x5
Bazelgeuse Talon x3
Firecell Stone x1		BazelgeuseDual Destroyers IBlast
Bazelhawk RookslayerBazelgeuse Gem x1
Bazelgeuse Talon x4
Bazelgeuse Wing x4
Xeno'jiiva Wing x3		BazelgeuseRookslayer HandaxesBlast
Freeze Daggers ILegiana Claw x3
Legiana Scale x4
Frost Sac x2
Coral Crystal x3		IceLumumous Daggers IIce
Freeze Daggers IICarbalite Ore x5
Legiana Tail Webbing x2
Legiana Webbing x3
Shamos Scale + x5		IceJyura Depth IIce
Freeze Chain IFreezer Sac x3
Fucium Ore x5
Legiana Scale + x5
Legiana Wing x3		IceJyura Depth IIIce
Freeze Chain IIElder Dragon x3
Legiana Claw + x5
Legiana Hide + x3
Wyvern Gem x1		IceMudslide Blade IIIce
Rending Beaks IKulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1
Kuku-Ya-Ku Hide x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale x3		Kulu-Ya-KuMatched Slicers IINone
Rending Beaks IIRadobaan Scale x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x2
Boulder Bone x3		Kulu-Ya-KuRending Beaks INone
Rending Beaks IIIOdogaron Claw x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x4
Warped Bone x3		Kulu-Ya-KuRending Beaks IINone
Arcanaria IKulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale + x6		Kulu-Ya-KuRending Beaks IIISleep
Arcanaria IIBrutal Bone x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x3
Odogaron Claw + x2		Kulu-Ya-KuArcanaria ISleep
Arcanaria IIIBird Wyvern Gem x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x5
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x4
Nergigante Talon x2		Kulu-Ya-KuArcanaria IISleep
Bone Hatchets IMonster Bone S x1BoneCraftable from ScratchNone
Bone Hatchets IIMonster Bone S x2BoneBone Hatchets INone
Bone Hatchets IIIMonster Bone M x2
Ancient Bone x1		BoneBone Hatchets IINone
Wild Hatchets IMonster Bone L x1
Monster Bone M x5
Boulder Bone x2		BoneBone Hatchets IIINone
Wild Hatchets IIMonster Bone + x2
Monster Bone L x1
Sturdy Bone x4		BoneWild Hatchets INone
Wild Hatchets IIIMonster Keenbone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Quality Bone x2		BoneWild Hatchets IIBlast
Strong Hatchets IMonster Hardbone x4
Monster Keenbone x6
Quality Bone x10		BoneWild Hatchets IIIBlast
Strong Hatchets IIMonster Hardbone x6
Elder Dragon Bone x4
Quality Bone x20
Dragonbone Relic x1		BoneStrong Hatchets IBlast
Blazing Hatchets IAnjanath Fang x2
Anjanath Scale x3
Flame Sac x1		AnjanathBone Hatchets IIIFire
Blazing Hatchets IIRathalos Marrow x1
Anjanath Fang x4
Anjanath Nosebone x1
Anjanath Tail x1		AnjanathBlazing Hatchets IFire
Anja Cyclone IAnjanath Fang + x4
Anjanath Scale + x5
Inferno Sac x3
Anjanath Plate x1		AnjanathBlazing Hatchets IIFire
Anja Cyclone IIRathalos Medulla x2
Anjanath Fang + x5
Anjanath Pelt + x4
Firecell Stone x1		AnjanathAnja Cyclone IFire
Anja Cyclone IIITeostra Mane x2
Anjanath Fang + x6
Anjanath Nosebone + x2
Anjanath Gem x1		AnjanathAnja Cyclone IIFire
Diablos Hatchets ITwisted Horn x1
Diablos Fang x2
Diablos Shell x4
Monster Bone + x3		DiablosBlazing Hatchets INone
Diablos Hatchets IIMonster Keenbone x4
Diablos Ridge x4
Diablos Tailcase x2
Diablos Marrow x1		DiablosDiablos Hatchets IIce
Diablos Clubs IBlos Medulla x1
Diablos Carapace x6
Diablos Ridge + x5
Majestic Horn x3		DiablosDiablos Hatchets IIIce
Diablos Clubs IIBlack Diablos Carapace x4
Black Spiral Horn + x3
Nergigante Horn + x2
Wyvern Gem x1		DiablosDiablos Clubs IIce
Madness Pangas IJyuratodus Fin x1
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Scale x3
Aqua Sac x1		JyuratodusBone Hatchets IIWater
Madness Pangas IIGreat Girros Hide x2
Jyuratodus Fin x3
Jyuratodus Shell x3
Gajau Skin x3		JyuratodusMadness Pangas IWater
Madness Pangas IIIMonster Bone + x2
Jyuratodus Fang x4
Jyuratodus Shell x3
Gajau Whisker x3		JyuratodusMadness Pangas IIWater
Jyura Hatchets IGajau Scale x5
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Jyuratodus Fin + x3
Jyuratodus Scale + x5		JyuratodusMadness Pangas IIIWater
Jyura Hatchets IIGrand Gajau Whisker x3
Jyuratodus Fin + x4
Monster Hardbone x3
Torrent Sac x3		JyuratodusJyura Hatchets IWater
Jyura Hatchets IIIElder Dragon Bone x2
Jyuratodus Fang + x5
Jyuratodus Fin + x6
Wyvern Gem		JyuratodusJyura Hatchets IIWater
Lava Cyclone ILavasioth Fang + x2
Lavasioth Fin + x2
Lavasioth Scale + x4		LavasiothJyura Hatchets IFire
Lava Cyclone IILavasioth Fang + x3
Lavasioth Fin + x3
Teostra Mane x2
Wyvern Gem x1		LavasiothLava Cyclone IFire
Taurus Pangas IHornetaur Shell x3
Hornetaur Wing x2
Monster Fluid x2		HornetaurJyura Hatchets INone
Taurus Pangas IIOdogaron Fang x2
Hornetaur Shell x5
Hornetaur Wing x4
Hornetaur Head x2		HornetaurTaurus Pangas INone
Dark Ripper IHornetaur Carapace x5
Hornetaur Innerwing x4
Monster Broth x2
Dragonvein Crystal x3		HornetaurTaurus Pangas IIParalysis
Dark Ripper IIAzure Rathalos Wing x2
Hornetaur Carapace x5
Hornetaur Innerwing x4
Novacrystal x1		HornetaurDark Ripper IParalysis
Dark Ripper IIIHornetaur Carapace x8
Hornetaur Innerwing x6
Vaal Hazak Fang + x3
Wyvern Gem x1		HornetaurDark Ripper IIParalysis
Pulsar Hatchets ITobi-Kadachi Claw x1
Tobi-Kadachi Scale x3
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt x2		Tobi-KadachiBone Hatchets IIThunder
Pulsar Hatchets IITobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x3
Electro Sac x2Coral Crystal x3		Tobi-KadachiPulsar Hatchets IThunder
Pulsar Hatchets IIIMonster Bone + x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Warped Bone x2		Tobi-KadachiPulsar Hatchets IIThunder
Kadachi Claws ITobi-Kadachi Claw + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Dragonvein Crystal x3		Tobi-KadachiPulsar Hatchets IIIThunder
Kadachi Claws IIMajestic Horn x2
Thunder Sac x3
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x4
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2		Tobi-KadachiKadachi Claws IThunder
Kadachi Claws IIINergigante Talon x2
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4
Wyvern Gem x1		Tobi-KadachiKadachi Claws IIThunder
Garon Hatchets IOdogaron Claw x2
Odogaron Scale x4
Odogaron Fang x2		OdogaronPulsar Hatchets IINone
Garon Hatchets IIQuality Bone x5
Odogaron Claw x2
Odogaron Tail x2
Odogaron Plate x1		OdogaronGaron Hatchets IFire
Blood-drinker ChainbladeOdogaron Claw+ x4
Odogaron Scale+ x8
Odogaron Fang+ x3
Dragonbone Relic x1		OdogaronGaron Hatchets IIFire
SinOdogaron Claw + x6
Odogaron Fang + x5
Odogaron Gem x1
Teostra Claw + x2		OdogaronBlood-drinker ChainbladeFire
Dragonbone Twinblades IWarped Bone x5
Coral Bone x5
Boulder Bone x5
Ancient Bone x5		DragonboneCraftable from ScratchDragon
Dragonbone Twinblades IIMonster Bone + x6
Monster Bone L x8
Sturdy Bone x8		DragonboneDragonbone Twinblades IDragon
Enduring SchismBrutal Bone x4
Elder Dragon Bone x10
Dragonbone Relic x2
Wyvern Gem x1		DragonboneDragonbone Twinblades IIDragon
Kirin BoltsKirin Thunderhorn x3
Kirin Hide x3
Kirin Tail x1
Lightcrystal x1		KirinDragonbone Twinblades IThunder
Kirin Bolts +Kirin Azure Horn x4
Kirin Hide + x5
Kirin Mane x4
Dragonvein Crystal x5		KirinKirin BoltsThunder
MonarchKirin Azure Horn x6
Kirin Thundertail x3
Xeno'jiiva Shell x4
Novacrystal x2		KirinKirin Bolts +Thunder
Magda Ungulae IZorah Magdaros Heat Scale x4
Zorah Magdaros Carapace x8
Zorah Magdaros Magma x4
Zorah Magdaros Gem x1		Zorah MagdarosDragonbone Twinblades IBlast
Magda Ungulae IIFirecell Stone x
3Zorah Magdaros Ridge x2
Zorah Magdaros Pleura x2
Xeno'jiiva Shell x4		Zorah MagdarosMagda Ungulae IBlast
Blacksteel Twins IDragonvein Crystal x10
Earth Crystal x10
Coral Crystal x10
Lightcrystal x1		BlacksteelCraftable from ScratchDragon
Blacksteel Twins IIFirecell Stone x1
Fucium Ore x5
Carbalite Ore x10
Wyvern Gem x1		BlacksteelBlacksteel Twins IDragon
Twin NailsDaora Claw + x2
Firecell Stone x2
Teostra Claw + x2
Wyvern Gem x1		BlacksteelBlacksteel Twins IIIce & Blast
Fire and IceDaora Horn + x3
Teostra Horn + x3
Xeno'jiiva Claw x2
Novacrystal x2		BlacksteelTwin NailsIce & Blast
Xeno RaqsXeno'jiiva Claw x4
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1
Xeno'jiiva Shell x6
Xeno'jiiva Tail x2		Xeno'jiivaBlacksteel Twins IIDragon
Sworn RapiersDragonite Ore x3
Machalite Ore x5
Earth Crystal x6
Lightcrystal x1		WorkshopCraftable from ScratchWater
Sworn Rapiers +Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonvein Crystal x4
Coral Crystal x8
Commendation x2		WorkshopSworn RapiersWater
Holy SabersHigh Commendation x3
Dragonvein Crystal x6
Wyvern Gem x2
Novacrystal x2		WorkshopSworn Rapiers +Water
Wrath & RancorDeviljho Scale x6
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Tallfang x3
Deviljho Saliva x2		DeviljhoCraftable from scratch.Dragon
Wrathful PredationElder Dragon Blood x5
Deviljho Tallfang x5
Deviljho Scalp x2
Deviljho Gem x1		DeviljhoWrath & RancorDragon
Empress DaggersLunastra Scale+ x4
Lunastra Horn x3
Lunastra Mane x3
Lunastra Gem x1		LunastraCraftable from ScratchBlast
Empress Daggers "Blaze"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Horn x2
Teostra Horn+ x3
Bazelgeuse Gem x1		LunastraEmpress DaggersBlast
Empress Daggers "Ruin"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Wing x3
Nergigante Horn+ x3
Nergigante Gem x1		LunastraEmpress DaggersBlast
Empress Daggers "Styx"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Tail x2
Xeno'jiiva Horn x3
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1		LunastraEmpress DaggersBlast

Monster Hunter World Iceborne Great Sword weapons

Due to the sheer number of weapons, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for and which weapons you can craft from that weapon. Please use the full name of the weapon for the most accurate results. You can also search by the species or weapon tree.

New to Monster Hunter World Iceborne is the ability to set decorations to weapons. As such, the jewel slots for each applicable weapon will be in the fifth column.

Weapon NameMaterial CostWeapon TreeRequired Weapon to upgradeElement
Buster Sword IIron Ore x1OreCraftable from ScratchNone
Buster Sword IIIron Ore x2OreBuster Sword INone
Buster Sword IIIEarth Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x2
Iron Ore x5		OreBuster Sword IINone
Buster Blade IDragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x5
Monster Bone M x2		OreBuster Sword IIINone
Buster Blade IIMonster Bone + x2
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x10		OreBuster Blade INone
Buster Blade IIICarbalite Ore x8
Dragonite Ore x5
Dragonvein Crystal x2		OreBuster Blade IIPoison
Chrome Razor IFucium Ore x8
Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonite Ore x10
Dragonvein Crystal x3		OreBuster Blade IIIPoison
Chrome Razor IIElder Dragon Blood x2
Firecell Stone x1
Carbalite Ore x20
Fucium Ore x13		OreChrome Razor IPoison
Nergal JudicatorNergigante Carapace x2
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Nergigante Tail x2
Nergigante Talon x3		NergiganteChrome Razor IDragon
Purgation's AtrocityNergigante Gem x1
Nergigante Horn + x5
Nergigante Talon x5
Xeno'jiiva Horn x2		NergiganteNergal JudicatorDragon
Thunder Blade IDragonite Ore x5
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x1
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x2
Electro Sac x1		ThunderBuster Sword IIIThunder
Thunder Blade IIMonster Bone + x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Coral Crystal x3		ThunderThunder Blade IThunder
Lightning Punisher ICarbalite Ore x5
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Vespoid Innerwing x3		ThunderThunder Blade IIThunder
Lightning Punisher IIFucium Ore x5
Thunder Sac x3
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x4
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2		ThunderLightning Punisher IThunder
Lightning Punisher IIIElder Dragon Blood x3
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4
Wyvern Gem x1		ThunderLightning Punisher IIThunder
Freeze Blade ILegiana Claw x3
Legiana Scale x4
Frost Sac x2
Coral Crystal x3		IceThunder Blade IIce
Freeze Blade IICarbalite Ore x5
Legiana Tail Webbing x2
Legiana Webbing x3
Shamos Scale + x5		IceFreeze Blade IIce
Frost Blaze IFreezer Sac x3
Fucium Ore x5
Legiana Scale + x5
Legiana Wing x3		IceFreeze Blade IIIce
Frost Blaze IIElder Dragon Blood x3
Legiana Claw + x5
Legiana Hide + x3
Wyvern Gem x1		IceFrost Blaze IIce
Jagras Blade IGreat Jagras Claw x1
Great Jagras Hide x1
Great Jagras Scale x3
Sharp Claw x1		Great JagrasBuster Sword IINone
Jagras Blade IIGreat Jagras Claw x2
Great Jagras Mane x2
Coral Bone x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x3		Great JagrasJagras Blade INone
Jagras Blade IIIMonster Bone + x3
Great Jagras Scale x5
Great Jagras Claw x3
Great Jagras Mane x3		Great JagrasJagras Blade IINone
Jagras Hacker IGreat Jagras Scale + x6
Great Jagras Claw + x4
Great Jagras Mane x6
Piercing Claw x5		Great JagrasJagras Blade IIIWater
Jagras Hacker IIMonster Hardbone x4
Great Jagras Claw + x6
Jagras Hide + x6
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5		Great JagrasJagras Hacker IWater
Jagras Hacker IIIVaal Hazak Talon x2
Great Jagras Claw + x8
Great Jagras Hide + x6
Novacrystal x1		Great JagrasJagras Hacker IIWater
Girros Blade IGreat Girros Fang x1
Great Girros Scale x3
Girros Fang x3		Great GirrosJagras Blade IParalysis
Girros Blade IIDiablos Fang x2
Great Girros Fang x3
Great Girros Hood x2
Paralysis Sac x2		Great GirrosGirros Blade IParalysis
Malady's Kiss IGreat Girros Fang + x3
Great Girros Scale + x5
Great Girros Tail x2
Girros Scale + x6		Great GirrosGirros Blade IIParalysis
Malady's Kiss IIBlos Medulla x1
Great Girros Fang + x4
Great Girros Hood + x2
Omniplegia Sac x4		Great GirrosMalady's Kiss IParalysis
Malady's Kiss IIIBird Wyvern Gem x1
Great Girros Fang + x5
Great Girros Hood + x3
Vaal Hazak Fang + x2		Great GirrosMalady's Kiss IIParalysis
Lava Blaze ILavasioth Fang + x2
Lavasioth Fin + x2
Lavasioth Scale + x4		LavasiothMalady's Kiss IFire
Lava Blaze IILavasioth Fang + x3
Lavasioth Fin + x3
Teostra Mane x2
Wyvern Gem x1		LavasiothLava Blaze IFire
Blooming Blade IPukei-Pukei Quill x2
Pukei-Pukei Scale x3
Poison Sac x1		Pukei-PukeiBuster Sword IIPoison
Blooming Blade IICoral Crystal x3
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Pukei-Pukei Shell x3
Pukei-Pukei Tail x1		Pukei-PukeiBlooming Blade IPoison
Blooming Blade IIIMonster Bone + x2
Pukei-Pukei Quill x4
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Poison Sac x2		Pukei-PukeiBlooming Blade IIPoison
Datura Blaze IPukei-Pukei Scale + x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x2
Toxin Sac x1
Quality Bone x3		Pukei-PukeiBlooming Blade IIIPoison
Datura Blaze IIMonster Hardbone x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x3
Pukei-Pukei Carapace x5
Toxin Sac x2		Pukei-PukeiDatura Blaze IPoison
Datura Blaze IIIBird Wyvern Gem x1
Pukei-Pukei Sac + x4
Pukei-Pukei Wing x6
Vaal Hazak Wing x2		Pukei-PukeiDatura Blaze IIPoison
Flame Blade IRathalos Scale x1
Rathalos Webbing x2
Flame Sac x2
Rathalos Marrow x1		RathalosBlooming Blade IFire
Flame Blade IIRathalos Scale x6
Rathalos Tail x2
Rathalos Plate x1
Inferno Sac x3		RathalosFlame Blade IFire
Red WingRathalos Carapace x4
Rathalos Medulla x1
Rathalos Scale + x6
Rathalos Wing x2		RathalosFlame Blade IIFire
Blue WingAzure Rathalos Carapace x4
Azure Rathalos Scale + x6
Azure Rathalos Wing x3
Wyvern Gem x1		RathalosRed WingFire
Rathalos GlinswordAzure Rathalos Scale + x8
Azure Rathalos Tail x3
Rathalos Ruby x1
Teostra Horn + x2		RathalosBlue WingFire
Bone Blade IMonster Bone S x1BoneCraftable from ScratchNone
Bone Blade IIMonster Bone S x2BoneBone Blade INone
Bone Blade IIIMonster Bone M x2
Ancient Bone x1		BoneBone Blade IINone
Bone Slasher IMonster Bone L x1
Monster Bone M x5
Boulder Bone x2		BoneBone Blade IIINone
Bone Slasher IIMonster Bone + x2
Monster Bone L x1
Sturdy Bone x4		BoneBone Slasher INone
Bone Slasher IIIMonster Keenbone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Quality Bone x2		BoneBone Slasher IIIce
Giant Jawblade IBrutal Bone x4
Monster Keenbone x6
Quality Bone x10
Monster Hardbone x4		BoneBone Slasher IIIIce
Giant Jawblade IIElder Dragon Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x6
Quality Bone x20
Dragonbone Relic x1		BoneGiant Jawblade IIce
Hazak KysDeceased Scale x6
Vaal Hazak Fang + x5
Vaal Hazak Membrane x4
Vaal Hazak Talon x4		Vaal HazakGiant Jawblade IDragon
Leviathan's FuryVaal Hazak Gem x1
Vaal Hazak Tail x2
Vaal Hazak Talon x6
Xeno'jiiva Veil x3		Vaal HazakHazak KysDragon
FlammenzahnAnjanath Fang x3
Anjanath Scale x3
Anjanath Pelt x2
Flame Sac x2		AnjanathBone Blade IIIFire
Flammenzahn +Anjanath Fang + x4
Anjanath Scale + x5
Inferno Sac x3
Anjanath Plate x1		AnjanathFlammenzahnFire
Gnashing FlammenzahnAnjanath Gem x1
Anjanath Pelt + x4
Anjanath Nosebone + x2
Vaal Hazak Fang + x5		AnjanathFlammenzahn +Fire
Aqua Slasher IBoulder Bone x2
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Scale x3
Aqua Sac x1		WaterBone Blade IIWater
Aqua Slasher IISturdy Bone x5
Jyuratodus Fin x3
Jyuratodus Fang x2
Gajau Skin x3		WaterAqua Slasher IWater
Aqua Slasher IIIMonster Bone + x2
Jyuratodus Fang x4
Coral Bone x2
Gajau Whisker x3		WaterAqua Slasher IIWater
Water Golum IQuality Bone x5
Gajau Scale x5
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Jyuratodus Scale + x3		WaterAqua Slasher IIIWater
Water Golum IIGrand Gajau Whisker x3
Jyuratodus Fin + x4
Monster Hardbone x3
Torrent Sac x3		WaterWater Golum IWater
Water Golum IIIElder Dragon Bone x4
Jyuratodus Fang + x5
Jyuratodus Fin + x6
Wyvern Gem x1		WaterWater Golum IIWater
Carapace Buster IBarroth Claw x1
Barroth Shell x3
Barroth Ridge x2		BarrothBone Blade IINone
Carapace Buster IIDragonite Ore x3
Barroth Claw x2
Barroth Tail x1
Kestodon Shell x3		BarrothCarapace Buster INone
Carapace Buster IIIDiablos Shell x3
Barroth Claw x4
Barroth Scalp x2
Monster Bone + x3		BarrothCarapace Buster IINone
Barroth Shredder IBarroth Carapace x3
Barroth Claw + x2
Barroth Ridge + x2
Kestodon Carapace x5		BarrothCarapace Buster IIIParalysis
Barroth Shredder IIBarroth Carapace x3
Barroth Claw + x4
Diablos Carapace x3
Gastodon Carapace x5		BarrothBarroth Shredder IParalysis
Barroth Shredder IIIBarroth Claw + x5
Barroth Ridge + x5
Nergigante Horn + x1
Wyvern Gem x1		BarrothBarroth Shredder IIParalysis
Spiked Blade IWyvern Bonemass x2
Radobaan Scale x4
Sleep Sac x2		RadobaanCarapace Buster ISleep
Spiked Blade IIMonster Bone + x3
Wyvern Bonemass x3
Radobaan Oilshell x2
Radobaan Marrow x1		RadobaanSpiked Blade ISleep
Radobaan Slab IComa Sac x2
Radobaan Oilshell x3
Radobaan Carapace x4
Monster Keenbone x3		RadobaanSpiked Blade IISleep
Radobaan Slab IIComa Sac x3
Monster Hardbone x5
Radobaan Medulla x1
Radobaan Scale + x8		RadobaanRadobaan Slab ISleep
Radobaan Slab IIIComa Sac x4
Elder Dragon Bone x5
Radobaan Carapace x6
Wyvern Gem x1		RadobaanRadobaan Slab IISleep
Dragonbone Cleaver IWarped Bone x5
Coral Bone x5
Boulder Bone x5
Ancient Bone x5		DragonboneCraftable from ScratchDragon
Dragonbone Cleaver IIMonster Bone + x6
Monster Bone L x8
Sturdy Bone x8		DragonboneDragonbone Cleaver IDragon
Dragonbone Cleaver IIIBrutal Bone x4
Elder Dragon Bone x10
Dragonbone Relic x2
Wyvern Gem x1		DragonboneDragonbone Cleaver IIDragon
ThunderswordKirin Thunderhorn x3
Kirin Hide x3
Kirin Tail x1
Lightcrystal x1		KirinDragonbone Cleaver IThunder
Kirin ThunderswordKirin Azure Horn x4
Kirin Hide + x5
Kirin Mane x4
Dragonvein Crystal x5		KirinThunderswordThunder
King ThunderswordKirin Azure Horn x6
Kirin Thundertail x3
Xeno'jiia Shell x4
Novacrystal x2		KirinKirin ThunderswordThunder
Magda Potestas IZorah Magdaros Heat Scale x4
Zorah Magdaros Carapace x8
Zorah Magdaros Magma x4
Zorah Magdaros Gem x1		Zorah MagdarosDragonbone Cleaver IBlast
Magda Potestas IIFirecell Stone x3
Zorah Magdaros Ridge x2
Zorah Magdaros Pleura x2
Xeno'jiiva Shell x4		Zorah MagdarosMagda Potestas IBlast
Blacksteel Chopper IDragonvein Crystal x10
Earth Crystal x10
Coral Crystal x10
Lightcrystal x1		BlacksteelCraftable from ScratchDragon
Blacksteel Chopper IIFirecell Stone x1
Fucium Ore x5
Carbalite Ore x10
Wyvern Gem x1		BlacksteelBlacksteel Chopper IDragon
Icesteel EdgeDaora Claw + x3
Daora Tail x2
Daora Webbing x4
Nergigante Carapace x5		BlacksteelBlacksteel Chopper IIIce
Daora's DecimatorDaora Claw + x4
Daora Gem x1
Daora Horn + x5
Xeno'jiiva Wing x2		BlacksteelIcesteel EdgeIce
Xeno MaliqXeno'jiiva Claw x4
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1
Xeno'jiiva Shell x6
Xeno'jiiva Tail x2		Xeno'jiivaBlacksteel Chopper IIDragon
Wyvern JawbladeHunter King Coin x5
Rathalos Coin x1
Barroth Coin x4
Novacrystal
WorkshopCraftable from scratchBlast
Berserker SwordDeviljho Scale x6
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Tallfang x3
Deviljho Saliva x2		DeviljhoCraftable from scratchDragon
AnguishElder Dragon Blood x5
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Scalp x2
Deviljho Gem x1		DeviljhoBerserker SwordDragon
Wyvern Ignition "Steel"Master Craftsman’s Blueprint x2
Dragonite Ore x7
Paolumu Webbing x2
Rathalos Marrow x2		WyvernCraftable from scratchNone
Wyvern Ignition "Impact"Master Craftsman’s Blueprint x3
Elder Dragon Blood x2
Firecell Stone x5
Wyvern Gem x1		WyvernWyvern Ignition "Steel"Fire
Empress GaleaLunastra Scale+ x4
Lunastra Horn x3
Lunastra Mane x3
Lunastra Gem x1		LunastraCraftable from scratchBlast
Empress Galea "Blaze"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Horn x2
Teostra Horn+ x3
Bazelgeuse Gem x1		LunastraEmpress GaleaBlast
Empress Galea "Ruin"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Wing x3
Nergigante Horn+ x3
Nergigante Gem x1		LunastraEmpress GaleaBlast
Empress Galea "Styx"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Tail x2
Xeno'jiiva Horn x3
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1		LunastraEmpress GaleaBlast

Monster Hunter World Iceborne Gunlance weapons

Due to the sheer number of weapons, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for and which weapons you can craft from that weapon. Please use the full name of the weapon for the most accurate results. You can also search by the species or weapon tree.

New to Monster Hunter World Iceborne is the ability to set decorations to weapons. As such, the jewel slots for each applicable weapon will be in the fifth column.

Weapon NameMaterial CostWeapon TreeRequired Weapon to upgradeElement
Iron Gunlance IIron Ore x1OreCraftable from ScratchNone
Iron Gunlance IIIron Ore x2OreIron Gunlance INone
Iron Gunlance IIIEarth Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x2
Iron Ore x5		OreIron Gunlance IINone
Steel Gunlance IDragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x5
Monster Bone M x2		OreIron Gunlance IIINone
Steel Gunlance IIMonster Bone + x2
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x10		OreSteel Gunlance INone
Steel Gunlance IIICarbalite Ore x8
Dragonite Ore x5
Dragonvein Crystal x2		OreSteel Gunlance IIBlast
Chrome Gunlance IFucium Ore x8
Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonite Ore x10
Dragonvein Crystal x3		OreSteel Gunlance IIIBlast
Chrome Gunlance IIElder Dragon Blood x2
Firecell Stone x1
Carbalite Ore x20
Fucium Ore x13		OreChrome Gunlance IBlast
Nergal RamNergigante Carapace x2
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Nergigante Tail x2
Nergigante Talon x3		NergiganteChrome Gunlance IDragon
Eradication FlameNergigante Gem x1
Nergigante Horn + x5
Nergigante Talon x5
Xeno'jiiva Horn x2		NergiganteNergal RamDragon
Pulsar Gunlance ITobi-Kadachi Claw x1
Tobi-Kadachi Scale x3
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt x2		Todi-KadachiIron Gunlance IIThunder
Pulsar Gunlance IITobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x3		Todi-KadachiPulsar Gunlance IThunder
Pulsar Gunlance IIIMonster Bone + x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Warped Bone x2		Todi-KadachiPulsar Gunlance IIThunder
Kadachi StrikerTobi-Kadachi Claw + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Dragonvein Crystal x3		Todi-KadachiPulsar Gunlance IIIThunder
Kadachi Striker +Majestic Horn x2
Thunder Sac x3
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x4
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2		Todi-KadachiKadachi StrikerThunder
Mythic Kadachi StrikerNergigante Talon x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x6
Wyvern Gem x1		Todi-KadachiKadachi Striker +Thunder
Rath Gunlance IRathalos Scale x1
Rathalos Webbing x2
Flame Sac x2
Rathalos Marrow x2		RathalosPulsar Gunlance IIFire
Rath Gunlance IIRathalos Scale x6
Rathalos Tail x2
Rathalos Plate x1
Inferno Sac x3		RathalosRath Gunlance IFire
Red RookRathalos Carapace x4
Rathalos Medulla x1
Rathalos Scale + x6
Rathalos Wing x2		RathalosRath Gunlance IIFire
Blue RookAzure Rathalos Carapace x4
Azure Rathalos Scale + x6
Azure Rathalos Wing x3
Rathalos Ruby x1		RathalosRed RookFire
Blue ChariotAzure Rathalos Scale + x8
Azure Rathalos Tail x3
Rathalos Ruby x1
Teostra Horn + x2		RathalosBlue RookFire
Princess PanoplyRathian Spike x3
Rathian Scale x5
Rathian Shell x4		RathianPulsar Gunlance IPoison
Princess Panoply +Rathian Plate x1
Rathian Scale + x5
Rathian Carapace x4
Rathian Spike + x3		RathianPrincess PanoplyPoison
Rose BurstPink Rathian Carapace x4
Pink Rathian Scale + x5
Rathian Spike + x4
Wyvern Gem x1		RathianPrincess Panoply +Poison
Royal BurstElder Dragon Blood x3
Pink Rathian Scale + x6
Rathian Ruby x1
Rathian Spike + x5		RathianRose BurstPoison
Madness Gunlance IJyuratodus Fin x1
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Scale x3
Aqua Sac x1		JyuratodusIron Gunlance IIWater
Madness Gunlance IIGreat Girros Hide x2
Jyuratodus Fin x3
Jyuratodus Shell x3
Gajau Skin x3		JyuratodusMadness Gunlance IWater
Madness Gunlance IIIMonster Bone + x2
Jyuratodus Fang x4
Jyuratodus Shell x3
Gajau Whisker x3		JyuratodusMadness Gunlance IIWater
Jyura Blaster IGajau Scale x5
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Jyuratodus Fin + x2
Jyuratodus Scale + x3		JyuratodusMadness Gunlance IIIWater
Jyura Blaster IIGrand Gajau Whisker x3
Jyuratodus Fin + x4
Monster Hardbone x3
Torrent Sac x3		JyuratodusJyura Blaster IWater
Jyura Blaster IIIElder Dragon Bone x2
Jyuratodus Fang + x5
Jyuratodus Fin + x6
Wyvern Gem x1		JyuratodusJyura Blaster IIWater
Glacial Gunlance ILegiana Claw x3
Legiana Scale x4
Frost Sac x2		LegianaMadness Gunlance IIIce
Glacial Gunlance IILegiana Plate x1
Legiana Claw x4
Legiana Tail Webbing x3
Paolumu Wing x4		LegianaGlacial Gunlance IIce
Legiana Cannon IFreezer Sac x2
Legiana Claw + x3
Legiana Scale + x5
Legiana Wing x3		LegianaGlacial Gunlance IIIce
Legiana Cannon IIDaora Claw + x2
Legiana Claw + x5
Legiana Gem x1
Legiana Hide + x3		LegianaLegiana Cannon IIce
Bone Gunlance IMonster Bone S x1BoneCraftable from ScratchNone
Bone Gunlance IIMonster Bone S x2BoneBone Gunlance INone
Bone Gunlance IIIMonster Bone M x2
Ancient Bone x1		BoneBone Gunlance IINone
Bone Cannon IMonster Bone L x1
Monster Bone M x5
Boulder Bone x2		BoneBone Gunlance IIINone
Bone Cannon IIMonster Bone + x2
Monster Bone L x1
Sturdy Bone x4		BoneBone Cannon INone
Bone Cannon IIIMonster Keenbone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Quality Bone x2		BoneBone Cannon IIThunder
Great Bone Gunlance IMonster Hardbone x4
Monster Keenbone x6
Quality Bone x10		BoneBone Cannon IIIThunder
Great Bone Gunlance IIMonster Hardbone x6
Elder Dragon Bone x4
Quality Bone x20
Dragonbone Relic x1		BoneGreat Bone Gunlance IThunder
Bazel Buster IBazelgeuse Fuse x4
Bazelgeuse Scale + x5
Bazelgeuse Talon x3
Firecell Stone x1		BazelgeuseBone Cannon IIIBlast
Bazel Buster IIBazelgeuse Gem x1
Bazelgeuse Talon x4
Bazelgeuse Wing x4
Xeno'jiiva Wing x3		BazelgeuseBazel Buster IBlast
Jagras Gunlance IGreat Jagras Claw x1
Great Jagras Hide x1
Great Jagras Scale x3
Sharp Claw x1		Great JagrasBone Gunlance IINone
Jagras Gunlance IIGreat Jagras Claw x2
Great Jagras Mane x2
Coral Bone x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x3		Great JagrasJagras Gunlance INone
Jagras Gunlance IIIMonster Bone + x3
Great Jagras Scale x5
Great Jagras Claw x3
Great Jagras Mane x3		Great JagrasJagras Gunlance IINone
Glutton Gunlance IGreat Jagras Scale + x6
Great Jagras Claw + x4
Great Jagras Mane x6
Piercing Claw x5		Great JagrasJagras Gunlance IIISleep
Glutton Gunlance IIMonster Hardbone x4
Great Jagras Claw + x6
Jagras Hide + x6
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5		Great JagrasGlutton Gunlance ISleep
Glutton Gunlance IIIVaal Hazak Talon x2
Great Jagras Claw + x8
Great Jagras Hide + x6
Novacrystal x1		Great JagrasGlutton Gunlance IISleep
Girros Gunlance IGreat Girros Fang x1
Great Girros Scale x3
Girros Fang x3		Great GirrosJagras Gunlance IParalysis
Girros Gunlance IIDiablos Fang x2
Great Girros Fang x3
Great Girros Hood x2
Paralysis Sac x2		Great GirrosGirros Gunlance IParalysis
Deathfang Gunlance IGreat Girros Fang + x3
Great Girros Scale + x5
Great Girros Tail x2
Girros Scale + x6		Great GirrosGirros Gunlance IIParalysis
Deathfang Gunlance IIBlos Medulla x1
Great Girros Fang + x4
Great Girros Hood + x2
Omniplegia Sac x4		Great GirrosDeathfang Gunlance IParalysis
Deathfang Gunlance IIIBird Wyvern Gem x1
Great Girros Fang + x5
Great Girros Hood + x3
Vaal Hazak Fang + x2		Great GirrosDeathfang Gunlance IIParalysis
Hazak Spysa IDeceased Scale x6
Vaal Hazak Fang + x5
Vaal Hazak Membrane x4
Vaal Hazak Talon x4		Vaal HazakDeathfang Gunlance IIDragon
Hazak Spysa IIVaal Hazak Gem x1
Vaal Hazak Tail x2
Vaal Hazak Talon x6
Xeno'jiiva Veil x3		Vaal HazakHazak Spysa IDragon
Carapace Cannon IBarroth Claw x1
Barroth Shell x3
Barroth Ridge x2		BarrothBone Gunlance IINone
Carapace Cannon IIDragonite Ore x3
Barroth Claw x2
Barroth Tail x1
Kestodon Shell x3		BarrothCarapace Cannon INone
Carapace Cannon IIIDiablos Shell x3
Barroth Claw x4
Barroth Scalp x2
Monster Bone + x3		BarrothCarapace Cannon IINone
Barroth Blaster IBarroth Carapace x3
Barroth Claw + x2
Barroth Ridge + x2
Kestodon Carapace x5		BarrothCarapace Cannon IIIParalysis
Barroth Blaster IIBarroth Carapace x3
Barroth Claw + x4
Diablos Carapace x3
Gastodon Carapace x5		BarrothBarroth Blaster IParalysis
Barroth Blaster IIIBarroth Claw + x5
Barroth Ridge + x5
Nergigante Horn + x1
Wyvern Gem x1		BarrothBarroth Blaster IIParalysis
Blazing Gunlance IAnjanath Fang x2
Anjanath Scale x3
Flame Sac x1		AnjanathCarapace Cannon IFire
Blazing Gunlance IIRathalos Marrow x1
Anjanath Fang x4
Anjanath Nosebone x1
Anjanath Tail x1		AnjanathBlazing Gunlance IFire
Anja Cannon IAnjanath Fang + x4
Anjanath Scale + x5
Inferno Sac x3
Anjanath Plate x1		AnjanathBlazing Gunlance IIFire
Anja Cannon IIFirecell Stone x1
Anjanath Fang + x5
Anjanath Pelt + x4
Rathalos Medulla x2		AnjanathAnja Cannon IFire
Anja Cannon IIIAnjanath Gem x1
Anjanath Fang + x6
Anjanath Nosebone + x2
Teostra Mane x2		AnjanathAnja Cannon IIFire
Dragonbone Gunlance IAncient Bone x5
Boulder Bone x5
Coral Bone x5
Warped Bone x5		Dragonbonecraftable from ScratchDragon
Dragonbone Gunlance IIMonster Bone + x6
Monster Bone L x8
Sturdy Bone x8		DragonboneDragonbone Gunlance IDragon
Dragonbone Gunlance IIIBrutal Bone x4
Elder Dragon Bone x10
Dragonbone Relic x2
Wyvern Gem x1		DragonboneDragonbone Gunlance IIDragon
Magda LahatZorah Magdaros Heat Scale x4
Zorah Magdaros Carapace x8
Zorah Magdaros Magma x4
Zorah Magdaros Gem x1		Zorah MagdarosDragonbone Gunlance IBlast
Earthshaker Magda LahatFirecell Stone x3
Zorah Magdaros Ridge x2
Zorah Magdaros Pleura x2
Xeno'jiiva Shell x4		Zorah MagdarosMagda LahatBlast
Blacksteel Gunlance ICoral Crystal x10
Dragonvein Crystal x10
Earth Crystal x10
Lightcrystal x1		BlacksteelCraftable from ScratchDragon
Blacksteel Gunlance IIFirecell Stone x1
Fucium Ore x5
Carbalite Ore x10
Wyvern Gem x1		BlacksteelBlacksteel Gunlance IDragon
Icesteel GunlanceDaora Claw + x3
Daora Tail x2
Daora Webbing x4
Nergigante Carapace x5		BlacksteelBlacksteel Gunlance IIIce
Daora's BrigiaDaora Claw + x4
Daora Gem x1
Daora Horn + x5
Xeno'jiiva Wing x2		BlacksteelIcesteel GunlanceIce
Xeno HemtaXeno'jiiva Claw x4
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1
Xeno'jiiva Shell x6
Xeno'jiiva Tail x2		Xeno'jiivaThunderswordDragon
Ravenous GunlanceDeviljho Scale x6
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Tallfang x3
Deviljho Saliva x2		DeviljhoCraftable from scratchDragon
Insatiable GunlanceElder Dragon Blood x5
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Scalp x2
Deviljho Gem x1		DeviljhoRavenous GunlanceDragon
Empress HowlLunastra Scale+ x4
Lunastra Horn x3
Lunastra Mane x3
Lunastra Gem x1		LunastraCraftable from scratchBlast
Empress Howl "Blaze"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Horn x2
Teostra Horn+ x3
Bazelgeuse Gem x1		LunastraEmpress HowlBlast
Empress Howl "Ruin"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Wing x3
Nergigante Horn+ x3
Nergigante Gem x1		LunastraEmpress HowlBlast
Empress Howl "Styx"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Tail x2
Xeno'jiiva Horn x3
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1		LunastraEmpress HowlBlast

Monster Hunter World Iceborne Hammer weapons

Due to the sheer number of weapons, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for and which weapons you can craft from that weapon. Please use the full name of the weapon for the most accurate results. You can also search by the species or weapon tree.

New to Monster Hunter World Iceborne is the ability to set decorations to weapons. As such, the jewel slots for each applicable weapon will be in the fifth column.

Weapon NameMaterial CostWeapon TreeRequired Weapon to upgradeElement
Iron Hammer IIron Ore x1OreCraftable from ScratchNone
Iron Hammer IIIron Ore x2OreIron Hammer INone
Iron Hammer IIIEarth Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x2
Iron Ore x5		OreIron Hammer IINone
Iron Demon IDragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x5
Monster Bone M x2		OreIron Hammer IIINone
Iron Demon IIMonster Bone + x2
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x10		OreIron Demon INone
Iron Demon IIICarbalite Ore x8
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Dragonvein Crystal x2		OreIron Demon IIBlast
Iron Archdemon IFucium Ore x8
Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonite Ore x10
Dragonvein Crystal x3		OreIron Demon IIIBlast
Iron Archdemon IIElder Dragon Blood x2
Firecell Stone x1
Carbalite Ore x20
Fucium Ore x13		OreIron Archdemon IBlast
Nergal CrusherNergigante Carapace x2
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Nergigante Tail x2
Nergigante Talon x3		NergiganteIron Archdemon IDragon
Obliteration's FootfallNergigante Gem x1
Nergigante Horn + x5
Nergigante Talon x5
Xeno'jiiva Horn x2		NergiganteNergal CrusherDragon
Aqua Hammer IEarth Crystal x3
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Scale x3
Aqua Sac x1		WaterIron Hammer IIWater
Aqua Hammer IIDragonite Ore x5
Jyuratodus Fin x3
Jyuratodus Fang x2
Gajau Skin x3		WaterAqua Hammer IWater
Aqua Hammer IIIMonster Bone + x2
Jyuratodus Fang x4
Coral Crystakl x3
Gajau Whisker x3		WaterAqua Hammer IIWater
Water Basher ICarbalite Ore x5
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Jyuratodus Scale + x3
Gajau Scale x5		WaterAqua Hammer IIIWater
Water Basher IIFucium Ore x5
Jyuratodus Fin + x4
Torrent Sac x3
Grand Gajau Whisker x3		WaterWater Basher IWater
Water Basher IIIElder Dragon Blood x3
Jyuratodus Fin + x6
Jyuratodus Fang + x5
Wyvern Gem x1		WaterWater Basher IIWater
Girros Hammer IGreat Girros Fang x1
Great Girros Scale x3
Girros Fang x3		Great GirrosAqua Hammer IParalysis
Girros Hammer IIDiablos Fang x2
Great Girros Fang x3
Great Girros Hood x2
Paralysis Sac x2		Great GirrosGirros Hammer IParalysis
Malady's Fist IGreat Girros Fang + x3
Great Girros Scale + x5
Great Girros Tail x2
Girros Scale + x6		Great GirrosGirros Hammer IIParalysis
Malady's Fist IIBlos Medulla x1
Great Girros Fang + x4
Great Girros Hood + x2
Omniplegia Sac x4		Great GirrosMalady's Fist IParalysis
Malady's Fist IIIVaal Hazak Fang + x2
Great Girros Fang + x5
Great Girros Hood + x3
Bird Wyvern Gem x1		Great GirrosMalady's Fist IIParalysis
Blooming Hammer IPukei-Pukei Quill x2
Pukei-Pukei Scale x3
Poison Sac x1		Pukei-PukeiIron Hammer IIPoison
Blooming Hammer IICoral Crystal x3
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Pukei-Pukei Shell x3
Pukei-Pukei Tail x1		Pukei-PukeiBlooming Hammer IPoison
Blooming Hammer IIIMonster Bone + x3
Pukei-Pukei Quill x4
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Poison Sac x2		Pukei-PukeiBlooming Hammer IIPoison
Buon FiorePukei-Pukei Scale + x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x2
Toxin Sac x2
Quality Bone x3		Pukei-PukeiBlooming Hammer IIIPoison
Buon FloraVaal Hazak Wing x3
Pukei-Pukei Sac + x4
Pukei-Pukei Wing x6
Bird Wyvern Gem x1		Pukei-PukeiBuon FiorePoison
Thunder Hammer IDragonite Ore x5
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x1
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x2
Electro Sac x1		ThunderBlooming Hammer IThunder
Thunder Hammer IIMonster Bone + x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Coral Crystal x3		ThunderThunder Hammer IThunder
Lightning Bash ICarbalite Ore x5
Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Vespoid Innerwing x3		ThunderThunder Hammer IIThunder
Lightning Bash IIFucium Ore x5
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x4
Thunder Sac x3		ThunderLightning Bash IThunder
Lightning Bash IIIElder Dragon Blood x3
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6
Wyvern Gem x1		ThunderLightning Bash IIThunder
Bone Bludgeon IMonster Bone S x1BoneCraftable from ScratchNone
Bone Bludgeon IIMonster Bone S x2BoneBone Bludgeon INone
Bone Bludgeon IIIMonster Bone M x2
Ancient Bone x1		BoneBone Bludgeon IINone
Fossil Bludgeon IMonster Bone L x1
Monster Bone M x5
Boulder Bone x2		BoneBone Bludgeon IIINone
Fossil Bludgeon IIMonster Bone + x2
Monster Bone L x1
Sturdy Bone x4		BoneFossil Bludgeon INone
Fossil Bludgeon IIIMonster Keenbone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Quality Bone x2		BoneFossil Bludgeon IIThunder
Grandrock IMonster Hardbone x4
Monster Keenbone x6
Quality Bone x10		BoneFossil Bludgeon IIIThunder
Grandrock IIMonster Hardbone x6
Elder Dragon Bone x4
Quality Bone x20
Dragonbone Relic x1		BoneGrandrock IThunder
Hazak VlafosVaal Hazak Talon x4
Vaal Hazak Fang + x5
Decreased Scale x6
Vaal Hazak Membrane x4		Vaal HazakGrandrock IDragon
Pandemonium's RootXeno'jiiva Veil x3
Vaal Hazak Talon x6
Vaal Hazak Tail x2
Vaal Hazak Gem x1		Vaal HazakHazak VlafosDragon
Bone Spike IWyvern Bonemass x2
Radobaan Scale x4
Sleep Sac x2		RadobaanBone Bludgeon IIISleep
Bone Spike IIMonster Bone + x3
Wyvern Bonemass x3
Radobaan Oilshell x2
Radobaan Marrow x1		RadobaanBone Spike ISleep
Baan Strike IRadobaan Carapace x4
Radobaan Oilshell x3
Coma Sac x2
Monster Keenbone x3		RadobaanBone Spike IISleep
Baan Strike IIMonster Hardbone x5
Radobaan Scale + x8
Coma Sac x3
Radobaan Medulla x1		RadobaanBaan Strike ISleep
Baan Strike IIIElder Dragon Bone x5
Radobaan Carapace x6
Coma Sac x4
Wyvern Gem x1		RadobaanBaan Strike IISleep
Brazenbreak IUragaan Jaw x1
Uragaan Scale + x6
Uragaan Carapace x4
Uragaan Marrow x1		UragaanBaan Strike IFire
Brazenbreak IITeostra Carapace x4
Uragaan Jaw x2
Uragaan Scute x4
Uragaan Ruby x1		UragaanBrazenbreak IFire
Kulu Beak IKulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale x3		Kulu-Ya-KuBone Bludgeon IINone
Kulu Beak IIRadobaan Scale x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x3
Boulder Bone x3		Kulu-Ya-KuKulu Beak INone
Kulu Beak IIIOdogaron Claw x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x4
Warped Bone x3		Kulu-Ya-KuKulu Beak IINone
Crushing Beak IKulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale + x6		Kulu-Ya-KuKulu Beak IIISleep
Crushing Beak IIOdogaron Claw + x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x3
Brutal Bone x3		Kulu-Ya-KuCrushing Beak ISleep
Crushing Beak IIINergigante Talon x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x5
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x4
Bird Wyvern Gem x1		Kulu-Ya-KuCrushing Beak IISleep
Diablos Sledge ITwisted Horn x1
Diablos Fang x2
Diablos Shell x4
Monster Bone + x3		DiablosKulu Beak IINone
Diablos Sledge IIMonster Keenbone x4
Diablos Ridge x4
Diablos Tailcase x2
Diablos Marrow x1		DiablosDiablos Sledge IIce
Diablos Shatterer IMajestic Horn x3
Diablos Carapace x6
Diablos Ridge + x5
Blos Medulla x1		DiablosDiablos Sledge IIIce
Diablos Shatterer IINergigante Horn + x3
Black Spiral Horn x3
Black Diablos Carapace x4
Wyvern Gem x1		DiablosDiablos Shatterer IIce
Carapace Sledge IBarroth Claw x1
Barroth Shell x3
Barroth Ridge x2		BarrothBone Bludgeon IINone
Carapace Sledge IIDragonite Ore x3
Barroth Claw x2
Barroth Tail x1
Kestodon Shell x3		BarrothCarapace Sledge INone
Carapace Sledge IIIDiablos Shell x3
Barroth Claw x4
Barroth Scalp x2
Monster Bone + x3		BarrothCarapace Sledge IINone
Barroth Breaker IBarroth Carapace x3
Barroth Claw + x2
Barroth Ridge + x2
Kestodon Carapace x5		BarrothCarapace Sledge IIIParalysis
Barroth Breaker IIDiablos Carapace x3
Barroth Claw + x4
Barroth Carapace x3
Gastrodon Carapace x5		AnjanathBarroth Breaker IParalysis
Barroth Breaker IIINergigante Horn + x1
Barroth Claw + x5
Barroth Ridge + x5
Wyvern Gem x1		AnjanathBarroth Breaker IIParalysis
Blazing Hammer IAnjanath Fang x2
Anjanath Scale x3
Flame Sac x1		AnjanathCarapace Sledge IFire
Blazing Hammer IIRathalos Marrow x1
Anjanath Fang x4
Anjanath Nosebone x1
Anjanath Tail x1		AnjanathBlazing Hammer IFire
Anja Striker IAnjanath Fang + x4
Anjanath Scale + x5
Inferno Sac x3
Anjanath Plate x1		AnjanathBlazing Hammer IIFire
Anja Striker IIFirecell Stone x1
Anjanath Fang + x5
Anjanath Pelt + x4
Rathalos Medulla x2		AnjanathAnja Striker IFire
Anja Striker IIIAnjanath Gem x1
Anjanath Fang + x6
Anjanath Nosebone + x2
Teostra Mane x2		AnjanathAnja Striker IIFire
Dragonbone Basher IAncient Bone x5
Boulder Bone x5
Coral Bone x5
Warped Bone x5		DragonboneCraftable from ScratchDragon
Dragonbone Basher IIMonster Bone + x6
Monster Bone L x8
Sturdy Bone x8		DragonboneDragonbone Basher IDragon
Dragonbone Basher IIIBrutal Bone x4
Elder Dragon Bone x10
Dragonbone Relic x2
Wyvern Gem x1		DragonboneDragonbone Basher IIDragon
Magda FlogaZorah Magdaros Heat Scale x4
Zorah Magdaros Carapace x8
Zorah Magdaros Magma x4
Zorah Magdaros Gem x1		Zorah MagdarosDragonbone Basher IBlast
Ragefire Magda FlogaFirecell Stone x3
Zorah Magdaros Ridge x2
Zorah Magdaros Pleura x2
Xeno'jiiva Shell x4		Zorah MagdarosMagda FlogaBlast
Blacksteel Hammer ICoral Crystal x10
Dragonvein Crystal x10
Earth Crystal x10
Lightcrystal x1		BlacksteelCraftable from ScratchDragon
Blacksteel Hammer IIFirecell Stone x1
Fucium Ore x5
Carbalite Ore x10
Wyvern Gem x1		BlacksteelBlacksteel Hammer IDragon
Icesteel HammerDaora Claw + x3
Daora Tail x2
Daora Webbing x4
Nergigante Carapace x5		BlacksteelBlacksteel Hammer IIIce
Daora's ColossusDaora Claw + x4
Daora Gem x1
Daora Horn + x5
Xeno'jiiva Wing x2		BlacksteelIcesteel HammerIce
Xeno Maph'agarnaXeno'jiiva Claw x4
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1
Xeno'jiiva Shell x6
Xeno'jiiva Tail x2		Xeno'jiivaBlacksteel Hammer IIDragon
Frozen CoreLegiana Scale x3
Frost Sac x4
Coral Crystal x4
Lightcrystal x3		WorkshopIron Demon IIce
Frozen Core +Legiana Scale x3
Freezer Sac x4
Dragonvein Crystal x4
Novacrystal x3		WorkshopFrozen CoreIce
CocytusLegiana Wing x3
Freezer Sac x4
Daora Claw + x3
Novacrystal x6		WorkshopFrozen Core +Ice
Devil's DueDeviljho Scale x6
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Tallfang x3
Deviljho Saliva x2		DeviljhoCraftable from scratchDragon
Devil's CrushElder Dragon Blood x5
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Scalp x2
Deviljho Gem x1		DeviljhoDevil's DueDragon
Empress MaceLunastra Scale+ x4
Lunastra Horn x3
Lunastra Mane x3
Lunastra Gem x1		LunastraCraftable from scratchBlast
Empress Mace "Blaze"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Horn x2
Teostra Horn+ x3
Bazelgeuse Gem x1		LunastraEmpress MaceBlast
Empress Mace "Ruin"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Wing x3
Nergigante Horn+ x3
Nergigante Gem x1		LunastraEmpress MaceBlast
Empress Mace "Styx"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Tail x2
Xeno'jiiva Horn x3
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1		LunastraEmpress MaceBlast

Monster Hunter World Iceborne Heavy Bowgun weapons

Due to the sheer number of weapons, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for and which weapons you can craft from that weapon. Please use the full name of the weapon for the most accurate results. You can also search by the species or weapon tree.

New to Monster Hunter World Iceborne is the ability to set decorations to weapons. As such, the jewel slots for each applicable weapon will be in the fifth column.

Weapon NameMaterial CostWeapon TreeRequired Weapon to upgradeElement
Iron Assault IIron OreOreCraftable from ScratchNone
Iron Assault IIIron Ore x2OreIron Assault INone
Iron Assault IIIEarth Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x2
Iron Ore x5		OreIron Assault IINone
Steel Assault IDragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x5
Monster Bone M x2		OreIron Assault IIINone
Steel Assault IIMonster Bone + x2
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x10		OreSteel Assault INone
Steel Assault IIICarbalite Ore x8
Dragonite Ore x5
Dragonvein Crystal x2		OreSteel Assault IINone
Chrome Assault IFucium Ore x8
Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonite Ore x10
Dragonvein Crystal x3		OreSteel Assault IIINone
Chrome Assault IIElder Dragon Blood x2
Firecell Stone x1
Carbalite Ore x20
Fucium Ore x13		OreChrome Assault INone
Nergal RoarNergigante Carapace x2
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Nergigante Tail x2
Nergigante Talon x3		NergiganteChrome Assault INone
Destruction's FusilladeNergigante Gem x1
Nergigante Horn + x5
Nergigante Talon x5
Xeno'jiiva Horn x2		NergiganteNergal RoarNone
Aqua Assault IBoulder Bone x2
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Scale x3
Aqua Sac x1		WaterIron Assault IINone
Aqua Assault IISturdy Bone x5
Jyuratodus Fin x3
Jyuratodus Fang x2
Gajau Skin x3		WaterAqua Assault INone
Aqua Assault IIIMonster Bone + x2
Jyuratodus Fang x4
Coral Bone x2
Gajau Whisker x3		WaterAqua Assault IINone
Water Cannon IJyuratodus Carapace x2
Carbalite Ore x5
Gajau Scale x5
Jyuratodus Scale + x3		WaterAqua Assault IIINone
Water Cannon IIFucium Ore x5
Grand Gajau Whisker x3
Jyuratodus Fin + x4
Torrent Sac x3		WaterWater Cannon INone
Water Cannon IIIElder Dragon Blood x3
Jyuratodus Fang + x5
Jyuratodus Fin + x6
Wyvern Gem x1		WaterWater Cannon IINone
Luminous Assault ITzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore x1
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale x3		Tzitzi-Ya-KuAqua AssaultNone
Luminous Assault IILegiana Tail Webbing x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x3
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore x2
Sharp Claw x3		Tzitzi-Ya-KuLuminous Assault INone
Arma Destroyer ITzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x3
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x1
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale + x5
Lightcrystal x1		Tzitzi-Ya-KuLuminous Assault IINone
Arma Destroyer IILegiana Wing x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x4
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x2
Piercing Claw x5		Tzitzi-Ya-KuArma Destroyer INone
Arma Destroyer IIIBird Wyvern Gem x1
Daora Webbing x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x3		Tzitzi-Ya-KuArma Destroyer IINone
ShattercrystLegiana Claw x3
Legiana Scale x4
Frost Sac x2		LegianaLuminous Assault INone
Shattercryst +Freezer Sac x2
Legiana Claw + x3
Legiana Scale + x5
Legiana Wing x3		LegianaShattercrystNone
Legia ShattercrystDaora Claw + x2
Legiana Claw + x5
Legiana Gem x1
Legiana Hide + x3		LegianaShattercryst +None
Jagras Assault IGreat Jagras Claw x1
Great Jagras Hide x1
Great Jagras Scale x3
Sharp Claw x1		Great JagrasChain Assault IINone
Jagras Assault IIGreat Jagras Claw x2
Great Jagras Mane x2
Coral Bone x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x3		Great JagrasJagras Assault INone
Jagras Assault IIIMonster Bone + x3
Great Jagras Scale x5
Great Jagras Claw x3
Great Jagras Mane x3		Great JagrasJagras Assault IINone
Jagras Cannon IGreat Jagras Scale + x6
Great Jagras Claw + x4
Great Jagras Mane x6
Piercing Claw x5		Great JagrasJagras Assault IIINone
Jagras Cannon IIMonster Hardbone x4
Great Jagras Claw + x6
Jagras Hide + x6
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5		Great JagrasJagras Cannon INone
Jagras Cannon IIIVaal Hazak Talon x2
Great Jagras Claw + x8
Great Jagras Hide + x6
Novacrystal x1		Great JagrasJagras Cannon IINone
Blazing Assault IAnjanath Fang x2
Anjanath Scale x3
Flame Sac x1		AnjanathJagras Assault INone
Blazing Assault IIRathalos Marrow x1
Anjanath Fang x4
Anjanath Nosebone x1
Anjanath Tail x1		AnjanathBlazing Assault INone
FlammenkanoneAnjanath Fang + x4
Anjanath Scale + x5
Inferno Sac x3
Anjanath Plate x1		AnjanathBlazing Assault IINone
Gnashing FlammenkanoneAnjanath Gem x1
Anjanath Fang + x6
Anjanath Nosebone + x2
Teostra Mane x2		AnjanathFlammenkanoneNone
Bone Shooter IMonster Bone S x1BoneBone Bludgeon IIINone
Bone Shooter IIMonster Bone S x2BoneFossil Bludgeon INone
Bone Shooter IIIMonster Bone M x2
Ancient Bone x1		BoneFossil Bludgeon IINone
Heavy Shooter IMonster Bone L x1
Monster Bone M x5
Boulder Bone x2		BoneFossil Bludgeon IIINone
Heavy Shooter IIMonster Bone + x2
Monster Bone L x1
Sturdy Bone x4		BoneGrandrock INone
Heavy Shooter IIIMonster Keenbone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Quality Bone x2		BoneGrandrock INone
Power Shooter IMonster Hardbone x4
Monster Keenbone x6
Quality Bone x10		BoneHazak VlafosNone
Power Shooter IIElder Dragon Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x6
Quality Bone x20
Dragonbone Relic x1		BoneBone Bludgeon IIINone
Diablos Shooter ITwisted Horn x1
Diablos Fang x2
Diablos Shell x4
Monster Bone + x3		DiablosHeavy Shooter INone
Diablos Shooter IIMonster Keenbone x4
Diablos Ridge x4
Diablos Tailcase x2
Diablos Marrow x1		DiablosDiablos Shooter INone
Dual ThreatBlos Medulla x1
Diablos Carapace x6
Diablos Ridge + x5
Majestic Horn x3		DiablosDiablos Shooter IINone
Nero's BlazookaBlack Diablos Carapace x4
Black Diablos Ridge + x2
Black Spiral Horn + x1
Wyvern Gem x1		DiablosDual ThreatNone
Griffin BlazookaBlack Diablos Carapace x6
Black Spiral Horn + x3
Xeno'jiiva Tail x2
Dragonbone Relic x2		DiablosNero's BlazookaNone
Blooming Shooter IPukei-Pukei Quill x2
Pukei-Pukei Scale x3
Poison Sac x1		Pukei-PukeiBone Shooter IINone
Blooming Shooter IICoral Crystal x3
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Pukei-Pukei Shell x3
Pukei-Pukei Tail x1		Pukei-PukeiBlooming Shooter INone
Blooming Shooter IIIMonster Bone + x2
Pukei-Pukei Quill x4
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Poison Sac x2		Pukei-PukeiBlooming Shooter IINone
Datura Pike IPukei-Pukei Scale + x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x2
Toxin Sac x2
Quality Bone x3		Pukei-PukeiBlooming Shooter IIINone
Datura Pike IIMonster Hardbone x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x3
Pukei-Pukei Carapace x5
Toxin Sac x2		Pukei-PukeiDatura Pike INone
Datura Pike IIIBird Wyvern Gem x1
Pukei-Pukei Sac + x4
Pukei-Pukei Wing x6
Vaal Hazak Wing x2		Pukei-PukeiDatura Pike IINone
Spiked Shooter IWyvern Bonemass x2
Radobaan Scale x4
Sleep Sac x2		RadobaanBone Shooter IINone
Spiked Shooter IIMonster Bone + x3
Wyvern Bonemass x3
Radobaan Oilshell x2
Radobaan Marrow x1		RadobaanSpiked Shooter INone
Baan Roar IRadobaan Carapace x4
Radobaan Oilshell x3
Coma Sac x2
Monster Keenbone x3		RadobaanSpiked Shooter IINone
Baan Roar IIComa Sac x3
Monster Hardbone x5
Radobaan Medulla x1
Radobaan Scale + x8		RadobaanBaan Roar INone
Baan Roar IIIComa Sac x4
Elder Dragon Bone x5
Radobaan Carapace x6
Wyvern Gem x1		RadobaanBaan Roar IINone
Gama Cannon IDodogama Hide + x4
Dodogama Scale + x6
Dodogama Talon x4		DodogamaBaan Roar INone
Gama Cannon IIDodogama Jaw x4
Dodogama Tail x3
Fire Dragon Scale + x4
Wyvern Gem x1		DodogamaGama Cannon INone
Pulsar Shooter ITobi-Kadachi Claw x1
Tobi-Kadachi Scale x3
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt x2		Tobi-KadachiBone Shooter IINone
Pulsar Shooter IITobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x3
Electro Sac x2
Coral Crystal x3		Tobi-KadachiPulsar Shooter INone
Pulsar Shooter IIIMonster Bone + x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Warped Bone x2		Tobi-KadachiPulsar Shooter IINone
Kadachi Lion ITobi-Kadachi Claw + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Dragonvein Crystal x3		Tobi-KadachiPulsar Shooter IIINone
Kadachi Lion IIMajestic Horn x2
Thunder Sac x3
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x4
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2		Tobi-KadachiKadachi Lion INone
Kadachi Lion IIINergigante Talon x2
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4
Wyvern Gem x1		Tobi-KadachiKadachi Lion IINone
Dragonbone Cannon IWarped Bone x5
Coral Bone x5
Boulder Bone x5
Ancient Bone x5		DragonboneCraftable from ScratchNone
Dragonbone Cannon IIMonster Bone + x6
Monster Bone L x8
Sturdy Bone x8		DragonboneDragonbone Cannon INone
Dragonbone Cannon IIIBrutal Bone x4
Elder Dragon Bone x10
Dragonbone Relic x2
Wyvern Gem x1		DragonboneDragonbone Cannon IINone
QuickcasterKirin Thunderhorn x3
Kirin Hide x3
Kirin Tail x1
Lightcrystal x1		KirinDragonbone Cannon INone
Quickcaster +Kirin Azure Horn x4
Kirin Hide + x5
Kirin Mane x4
Dragonvein Crystal x5		KirinQuickcasterNone
QuickquiverKirin Azure Horn x6
Kirin Thundertail x3
Xeno'jiiva Shell x4
Novacrystal x2		KirinQuickcaster +None
Magda Gemitus IZorah Magdaros Heat Scale x4
Zorah Magdaros Carapace x8
Zorah Magdaros Magma x4
Zorah Magdaros Gem x1		Zorah MagdarosDragonbone Cannon INone
Magda Gemitus IIFirecell Stone x3
Zorah Magdaros Ridge x2
Zorah Magdaros Pleura x2
Xeno'jiiva Shell x4		Zorah MagdarosMagda Gemitus INone
Blacksteel Cannon ICoral Crystal x10
Dragonvein Crystal x10
Earth Crystal x10
Lightcrystal x1		BlacksteelCraftable from ScratchNone
Blacksteel Cannon IIFirecell Stone x1
Fucium Ore x5
Carbalite Ore x10
Wyvern Gem x1		BlacksteelBlacksteel Cannon INone
Teostra's ArtilleryTeostra Carapace x5
Teostra Claw + x2
Teostra Mane x2
Teostra Powder x4		BlacksteelBlacksteel Cannon IINone
Teostra's FlamesTeostra Claw + x2
Teostra Gem x1
Teostra Horn + x5
Xeno'jiiva Soulscale x5		BlacksteelTeostra's ArtilleryNone
Xeno JiqaXeno'jiiva Claw x4
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1
Xeno'jiiva Shell x6
Xeno'jiiva Tail x2		Xeno'jiivaBlacksteel Cannon IINone
Gluttonous CannonDeviljho Scale x6
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Tallfang x3
Deviljho Saliva x2		DeviljhoCraftable from scratchNone
Dark DevourerElder Dragon Blood x5
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Scalp x2
Deviljho Gem x1		DeviljhoGluttonous CannonNone
Empress CannonLunastra Scale+ x4
Lunastra Horn x3
Lunastra Mane x3
Lunastra Gem x1		LunastraCraftable from scratchNone
Empress Cannon "Blaze"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Horn x2
Teostra Horn+ x3
Bazelgeuse Gem x1		LunastraEmpress CannonNone
Empress Cannon "Ruin"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Wing x3
Nergigante Horn+ x3
Nergigante Gem x1		LunastraEmpress CannonNone
Empress Cannon "Styx"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Tail x2
Xeno'jiiva Horn x3
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1		LunastraEmpress CannonNone

Monster Hunter World Iceborne Hunting Horn weapons

Due to the sheer number of weapons, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for and which weapons you can craft from that weapon. Please use the full name of the weapon for the most accurate results. You can also search by the species or weapon tree.

New to Monster Hunter World Iceborne is the ability to set decorations to weapons. As such, the jewel slots for each applicable weapon will be in the fifth column.

Weapon NameMaterial CostWeapon TreeRequired Weapon to upgradeElement
Metal Bagpipe IIron Ore x1OreCraftable from ScratchNone
Metal Bagpipe IIIron Ore x2OreMetal Bagpipe INone
Metal Bagpipe IIIEarth Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x2
Iron Ore x5		OreMetal Bagpipe IINone
Great Bagpipe IDragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x5
Monster Bone M x2		OreMetal Bagpipe IIINone
Great Bagpipe IIMonster Bone + x2
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x10		OreGreat Bagpipe INone
Great Bagpipe IIICarbalite Ore x8
Dragonite Ore x5
Dragonvein Crystal x2		OreGreat Bagpipe IIParalysis
Fortissimo IFucium Ore x8
Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonite Ore x10
Dragonvein Crystal x3		OreGreat Bagpipe IIIParalysis
Fortissimo IIElder Dragon Blood x2
Firecell Stone x1
Carbalite Ore x20
Fucium Ore x13		OreFortissimo IParalysis
Nergal GrooveNergigante Carapace x2
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Nergigante Tail x2
Nergigante Talon x3		NergiganteFortissimo IDragon
Destruction's FusilladeNergigante Gem x1
Nergigante Horn + x5
Nergigante Talon x5
Xeno'jiiva Horn x2		NergiganteNergal GrooveDragon
Thunder Gaida IDragonite Ore x5
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x1
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x2
Electro Sac x1		ThunderMetal Bagpipe IIIThunder
Thunder Gaida IIMonster Bone + x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Coral Crystal x3		ThunderThunder Gaida IThunder
Lightning Drum ICarbalite Ore x5
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Vespoid Innerwing x3		ThunderThunder Gaida IIThunder
Lightning Drum IIFucium Ore x5
Thunder Sac x3
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x4
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2		ThunderLightning Drum IThunder
Lightning Drum IIIElder Dragon Blood x3
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4
Wyvern Gem x1		ThunderLightning Drum IIThunder
Kulu Duda IKulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale x3		Kulu-Ya-KuMetal Bagpipe IINone
Kulu Duda IIRadobaan Scale x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x2
Boulder Bone x3		Kulu-Ya-KuKulu Duda INone
Kulu Duda IIIOdogaron Claw x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x4
Warped Bone x3		Kulu-Ya-KuKulu Duda IINone
Dancing Duval IKulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale + x6		Kulu-Ya-KuKulu Duda IIISleep
Dancing Duval IIBrutal Bone x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x3
Odogaron Claw + x2		Kulu-Ya-KuDancing Duval ISleep
Dancing Duval IIIBird Wyvern Gem x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x5
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x4
Nergigante Talon x2		Kulu-Ya-KuDancing Duval IISleep
Valkyrie ChordmakerRathian Spike x3
Rathian Scale x5
Rathian Shell x4		RathianKulu Duda IFire
Queen ChordmakerRathian Plate x1
Rathian Scale + x5
Rathian Carapace x4
Rathian Spike + x3		RathianValkyrie ChordmakerFire
Coral ChordmakerPink Rathian Carapace x4
Pink Rathian Scale + x5
Rathian Spike + x4
Wyvern Gem x1		RathianQueen ChordmakerFire
Royal ChordmakerElder Dragon Blood x3
Pink Rathian Scale + x6
Rathian Ruby x1
Rathian Spike + x5		RathianCoral ChordmakerFire
Aqua Bagpipe IEarth Crystal x3
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Scale x3
Aqua Sac x1		WaterMetal Bagpipe IIWater
Aqua Bagpipe IIDragonite Ore x5
Jyuratodus Fin x3
Jyuratodus Fang x2
Gajau Skin x3		WaterAqua Bagpipe IWater
Aqua Bagpipe IIIMonster Bone + x2
Jyuratodus Fang x4
Coral Crystal x3
Gajau Whisker x3		WaterAqua Bagpipe IIWater
Water Tamtam ICarbalite Ore x5
Gajau Scale x5
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Jyuratodus Scale + x3		WaterAqua Bagpipe IIIWater
Water Tamtam IIFucium Ore x5
Grand Gajau Whisker x3
Jyuratodus Fin + x4
Torrent Sac x3		WaterWater Tamtam IWater
Water Tamtam IIIElder Dragon Blood x3
Jyuratodus Fang + x5
Jyuratodus Fin + x6
Wyvern Gem x1		WaterWater Tamtam IIWater
Glacial Bagpipe ILegiana Claw x3
Legiana Scale x4
Frost Sac x2		LegianaAqua Bagpipe IIIce
Glacial Bagpipe IILegiana Plate x1
Legiana Claw x4
Legiana Tail Webbing x3
Paolumu Wing x4		LegianaGlacial Bagpipe IIce
SectoredFreezer Sac x2
Legiana Claw + x3
Legiana Scale + x5
Legiana Wing x3		LegianaGlacial Bagpipe IIIce
Legia SectoredDaora Claw + x2
Legiana Claw + x5
Legiana Gem x1
Legiana Hide + x3		LegianaSectoredIce
Bone Horn IMonster Bone S x1BoneCraftable from ScratchNone
Bone Horn IIMonster Bone S x2BoneBone Horn INone
Bone Horn IIIMonster Bone M x2
Ancient Bone x1		BoneBone Horn IINone
Hard Bone Horn IMonster Bone L x1
Monster Bone M x5
Boulder Bone x2		BoneBone Horn IIINone
Hard Bone Horn IIMonster Bone + x2
Monster Bone L x1
Sturdy Bone x4		BoneHard Bone Horn INone
Hard Bone Horn IIIMonster Keenbone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Quality Bone x2		BoneHard Bone Horn IIIce
Heavy Bone Horn IMonster Hardbone x4
Monster Keenbone x6
Quality Bone x10		BoneHard Bone Horn IIIIce
Heavy Bone Horn IIElder Dragon Bone x4

Monster Hardbone x6
Quality Bone x20
Dragonbone Relic x1		BoneHeavy Bone Horn IIce
Gama Horn IDodogama Hide + x4
Dodogama Scale + x6
Dodogama Talon x4		BoneHard Bone Horn IIIBlast
Gama Horn IIDodogama Jaw x4
Dodogama Tail x3
Fire Dragon Scale + x4
Wyvern Gem x1		BoneGama Horn IBlast
Blazing Horn IAnjanath Fang x2
Anjanath Scale x3
Flame Sac x1		AnjanathBone Horn IIIFire
Blazing Horn IIRathalos Marrow x1
Anjanath Fang x4
Anjanath Nosebone x1
Anjanath Tail x1		AnjanathBlazing Horn IFire
Anja Barone IAnjanath Fang + x4
Anjanath Scale + x5
Inferno Sac x3
Anjanath Plate x1		AnjanathBlazing Horn IIFire
Anja Barone IIFirecell Stone x1
Anjanath Fang + x5
Anjanath Pelt + x4
Rathalos Medulla x2		AnjanathAnja Barone IFire
Anja Barone IIIAnjanath Gem x1
Anjanath Fang + x6
Anjanath Nosebone + x2
Teostra Mane x2		AnjanathAnja Barone IIFire
Blooming Horn IPukei-Pukei Quill x2
Pukei-Pukei Scale x3
Poison Sac x1		Pukei-PukeiBone Horn IIPoison
Blooming Horn IICoral Crystal x3
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Pukei-Pukei Shell x3
Pukei-Pukei Tail x1		Pukei-PukeiBlooming Horn IPoison
Blooming Horn IIIMonster Bone + x2
Pukei-Pukei Quill x4
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Poison Sac x2		Pukei-PukeiBlooming Horn IIPoison
Datura Horn IPukei-Pukei Scale + x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x2
Toxin Sac x2
Quality Bone x3		Pukei-PukeiBlooming Horn IIIPoison
Datura Horn IIMonster Hardbone x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x3
Pukei-Pukei Carapace x5
Toxin Sac x2		Pukei-PukeiDatura Horn IPoison
Datura Horn IIIBird Wyvern Gem x1
Pukei-Pukei Sac + x4
Pukei-Pukei Wing x6
Vaal Hazak Wing x2		Pukei-PukeiDatura Horn IIPoison
Lumu Horn IPaolumu Shell x1
Paolumu Scale x3
Paolumu Pelt x2		PaolumuBlooming Horn INone
Lumu Horn IIDiablos Shell x3
Paolumu Shell x3
Paolumu Webbing x2
Shamos Scale x5		PaolumuLumu Horn INone
Lumu Barone IPaolumu Carapace + x4
Paolumu Pelt + x6
Paolumu Webbing x6
Wyvern Gem x1		PaolumuLumu Horn IIWater
Lumu Barone IIBlos Medulla x2
Paolumu Carapace + x4
Paolumu Wing x3
Novacrystal x1		PaolumuLumu Barone IWater
Lumu Barone IIIElder Dragon Bone x3
Paolumu Carapace + x5
Paolumu Scale + x7
Wyvern Gem x1		PaolumuLumu Barone IIWater
Rookslayer DrumBazelgeuse Fuse x4
Bazelgeuse Scale + x5
Bazelgeuse Talon x3
Firecell Stone x1		BazelgeuseLumu Barone IBlast
Bazelreid RookslayerBazelgeuse Gem x1
Bazelgeuse Talon x4
Bazelgeuse Wing x4
Xeno'jiiva Wing x3		BazelgeuseRookslayer DrumBlast
Sonic Horn IVespoid Shell x2
Vespoid Wing x1
Ancient Bone x1		VespoidBone Horn IIParalysis
Sonic Horn IIVespoid Shell x2
Vespoid Wing x2
Monster Fluid x2
Paralysis Sac x1		VespoidSonic Horn IParalysis
Sonic Horn IIIVespoid Wing x3
Hornetaur Wing x3
Girros Fang x6
Paralysis Sac x2		VespoidSonic Horn IIParalysis
Glass RoyaleVespoid Carapace x6
Vespoid Innerwing x3
Monster Broth x5
Omniplegia Sac x2		VespoidSonic Horn IIIParalysis
Glass Royale +Brutal Bone x2
Great Girros Fang + x5
Hornetaur Innerwing x6
Vespoid Innerwing x6		VespoidGlass RoyaleParalysis
Queen Vespoid HornDaora Webbing x3
Vespoid Innerwing x3
Hornetaur Head x1
Novacrystal x2		VespoidGlass Royale +Paralysis
Spiked Horn IWyvern Bonemass x2
Radobaan Scale x4
Sleep Sac x2		RadobaanSonic Horn ISleep
Spiked Horn IIMonster Bone + x3
Wyvern Bonemass x3
Radobaan Oilshell x2
Radobaan Marrow x1		RadobaanSpiked Horn ISleep
Baan Horn IComa Sac x2
Radobaan Oilshell x3
Radobaan Carapace x4
Monster Keenbone x3		RadobaanSpiked Horn IISleep
Baan Horn IIComa Sac x3
Monster Hardbone x5
Radobaan Medulla x1
Radobaan Scale + x8		RadobaanBaan Horn ISleep
Baan Horn IIIComa Sac x4
Elder Dragon Bone x5
Radobaan Carapace x6
Wyvern Gem x1		RadobaanBaan Horn IISleep
Dragonbone Auldhorn IAncient Bone x5
Boulder Bone x5
Coral Bone x5
Warped Bone x5		DragonboneCraftable from scratchDragon
Dragonbone Auldhorn IIMonster Bone + x6
Monster Bone L x8
Sturdy Bone x8		DragonboneDragonbone Auldhorn IDragon
Dragonbone Auldhorn IIIBrutal Bone x4
Elder Dragon Bone x10
Dragonbone Relic x2
Wyvern Gem x1		DragonboneDragonbone Auldhorn IIDragon
Thundercry HornKirin Thunderhorn x3
Kirin Hide x3
Kirin Tail x1
Lightcrystal x1		KirinDragonbone Auldhorn IThunder
Thunderbolt Horn IKirin Azure Horn x4
Kirin Hide + x5
Kirin Mane x4
Dragonvein Crystal x5		KirinThundercry HornThunder
Thunderbolt Horn IIKirin Azure Horn x6
Kirin Thundertail x3
Novacrystal x2
Xeno'jiiva Shell x4		KirinThunderbolt Horn IThunder
Blacksteel Dragonhorn ICoral Crystal x10
Dragonvein Crystal x10
Earth Crystal x10
Lightcrystal x1		BlacksteelCraftable from scratchDragon
Blacksteel Dragonhorn IIFirecell Stone x1
Fucium Ore x5
Carbalite Ore x10
Wyvern Gem x1		BlacksteelBlacksteel Dragonhorn IDragon
Teostra's TipleTeostra Carapace x5
Teostra Claw + x2
Teostra Mane x2
Teostra Powder x4		BlacksteelBlacksteel Dragonhorn IIBlast
Teostra's OrphéeTeostra Claw + x2
Teostra Gem x1
Teostra Horn + x5
Xeno'jiiva Soulscale x5		BlacksteelTeostra's TipleBlast
Xeno ManasheenaXeno'jiiva Claw x4
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1
Xeno'jiiva Shell x6
Xeno'jiiva Tail x2		Xeno'jiivaBlacksteel Dragonhorn IIDragon
Devil's MaestroDeviljho Scale x6
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Tallfang x3
Deviljho Saliva x2		DeviljhoCraftable from scratchDragon
Deep VeroElder Dragon Blood x5
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Scalp x2
Deviljho Gem x1		DeviljhoDevil's MaestroDragon
Empress RoarLunastra Scale+ x4
Lunastra Horn x3
Lunastra Mane x3
Lunastra Gem x1		LunastraCraftable from scratchBlast
Empress Roar "Blaze"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Horn x2
Teostra Horn+ x3
Bazelgeuse Gem x1		LunastraEmpress RoarBlast
Empress Roar "Ruin"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Wing x3
Nergigante Horn+ x3
Nergigante Gem x1		LunastraEmpress RoarBlast
Empress Roar "Styx"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Tail x2
Xeno'jiiva Horn x3
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1		LunastraEmpress RoarBlast

Monster Hunter World Iceborne Insect Glaive weapons

Due to the sheer number of weapons, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for and which weapons you can craft from that weapon. Please use the full name of the weapon for the most accurate results. You can also search by the species or weapon tree.

New to Monster Hunter World Iceborne is the ability to set decorations to weapons. As such, the jewel slots for each applicable weapon will be in the fifth column.

Weapon NameMaterial CostWeapon TreeRequired Weapon to upgradeElement
Iron Blade IIron Ore x1OreCraftable from ScratchNone
Iron Blade IIIron Ore x2OreIron Blade INone
Iron Blade IIIEarth Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x2
Iron Ore x5		OreIron Blade IINone
Steel Blade IDragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x5
Monster Bone M x2		OreIron Blade IIINone
Steel Blade IIMonster Bone + x2
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x10		OreSteel Blade INone
Steel Blade IIICarbalite Ore x8
Dragonite Ore x5
Dragonvein Crystal x2		OreSteel Blade IIBlast
Chrome Blade IFucium Ore x8
Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonite Ore x10
Dragonvein Crystal x3		OreSteel Blade IIIBlast
Chrome Blade IIElder Dragon Blood x2
Firecell Stone x1
Carbalite Ore x20
Fucium Ore x13		OreChrome Blade IBlast
Nergal ReaperNergigante Carapace x2
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Nergigante Tail x2
Nergigante Talon x3		NergiganteChrome Blade IDragon
Catastrophe's LightNergigante Gem x1
Nergigante Horn + x5
Nergigante Talon x5
Xeno'jiiva Horn x2		NergiganteNergal ReaperDragon
Flame Glaive IRathalos Scale x1
Rathalos Webbing x2
Flame Sac x2
Rathalos Marrow x1		RathalosSteel Blade IFire
Flame Glaive IIRathalos Scale x6
Rathalos Tail x2
Rathalos Plate x1
Inferno Sac x3		RathalosFlame Glaive IFire
RathmaulRathalos Carapace x4
Rathalos Medulla x1
Rathalos Scale + x6
Rathalos Wing x2		RathalosFlame Glaive IIFire
Firedance RathmaulAzure Rathalos Carapace x4
Azure Rathalos Scale + x6
Azure Rathalos Wing x3
Rathalos Ruby x1		RathalosRathmaulFire
Kulu Blade IKulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale x3		Kulu-Ya-KuIron Blade IINone
Kulu Blade IIRadobaan Scale x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x2
Boulder Bone x3		Kulu-Ya-KuKulu Blade INone
Kulu Blade IIIOdogaron Claw x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x4
Warped Bone x3		Kulu-Ya-KuKulu Blade IINone
Ya-Ku Wrath IKulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale + x6		Kulu-Ya-KuKulu Blade IIISleep
Ya-Ku Wrath IIBrutal Bone x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x3
Odogaron Claw + x2		Kulu-Ya-KuYa-Ku Wrath ISleep
Ya-Ku Wrath IIIBird Wyvern Gem x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x5
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x4
Nergigante Talon x2		Kulu-Ya-KuYa-Ku Wrath IISleep
Luminous Blade ITzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore x1
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale x3		Tzitzi-Ya-KuKulu Blade INone
Luminous Blade IILegiana Tail Webbing x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x3
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore x2
Sharp Claw x3		Tzitzi-Ya-KuLuminous Blade INone
Destroyer Bo ITzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x3
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore +
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale + x5
Lightcrystal x1		Tzitzi-Ya-KuLuminous Blade IIThunder
Destroyer Bo IILegiana Wing x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x4
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x4
Piercing Claw x5		Tzitzi-Ya-KuDestroyer Bo IThunder
Destroyer Bo IIIBird Wyvern Gem x1
Daora Webbing x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x3		Tzitzi-Ya-KuDestroyer Bo IIThunder
Frost Blade ILegiana Claw x3
Legiana Scale x4
Frost Sac x2
Coral Crystal x3		IceLuminous Blade IIce
Frost Blade IICarbalite Ore x5
Legiana Tail Webbing x2
Legiana Webbing x3
Shamos Scale + x5		IceFrost Blade IIce
Freeze Gale IFreezer Sac x3
Fucium Ore x5
Legiana Scale + x5
Legiana Wing x3		IceFrost Blade IIIce
Freeze Gale IIElder Dragon Blood x3
Legiana Claw + x5
Legiana Hide + x3
Wyvern Gem x1		IceFreeze Gale IIce
Blooming Glaive IPukei-Pukei Quill x2
Pukei-Pukei Scale x3
Poison Sac x1		Pukei-PukeiIron Blade IIPoison
Blooming Glaive IICoral Crystal x3
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Pukei-Pukei Shell x3
Pukei-Pukei Tail x1		Pukei-PukeiBlooming Glaive IPoison
Blooming Glaive IIIMonster Bone + x2
Pukei-Pukei Quill x4
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Poison Sac x2		Pukei-PukeiBlooming Glaive IIPoison
Datura Blade IPukei-Pukei Scale + x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x2
Toxin Sac x2
Quality Bone x3		Pukei-PukeiBlooming Glaive IIIPoison
Datura Blade IIMonster Hardbone x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x3
Pukei-Pukei Carapace x5
Toxin Sac x2		Pukei-PukeiDatura Blade IPoison
Datura Blade IIIBird Wyvern Gem x1
Pukei-Pukei Sac + x4
Pukei-Pukei Wing x6
Vaal Hazak Wing x2		Pukei-PukeiDatura Blade IIPoison
Gama Cane IDodogama Hide + x4
Dodogama Scale + x6
Dodogama Talon x4		DodogamaDatura Blade IBlast
Gama Cane IIDodogama Jaw x4
Dodogama Tail x3
Fire Dragon Scale + x4
Wyvern Gem x1		DodogamaGama Cane IBlast
Bone Rod IMonster Bone S x1BoneCraftable from ScratchNone
Bone Rod IIMonster Bone S x2BoneBone Rod INone
Bone Rod IIIMonster Bone M x2
Ancient Bone x1		BoneBone Rod IINone
Hard Bone Rod IMonster Bone L x1
Monster Bone M x5
Boulder Bone x2		BoneBone Rod IIINone
Hard Bone Rod IIMonster Bone + x2
Monster Bone L x1
Sturdy Bone x4		BoneHard Bone Rod INone
Hard Bone Rod IIIMonster Keenbone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Quality Bone x2		BoneHard Bone Rod IIParalysis
Aerial Rod IMonster Hardbone x4
Monster Keenbone x6
Quality Bone x10		BoneHard Bone Rod IIIParalysis
Aerial Rod IIElder Dragon Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x6
Quality Bone x20
Dragonbone Relic x1		BoneAerial Rod IParalysis
Hazak Entoma IDeceased Scale x6
Vaal Hazak Fang + x5
Vaal Hazak Membrane x4
Vaal Hazak Talon x4		Vaal HazakAerial Rod IDragon
Hazak Entoma IIVaal Hazak Gem x1
Vaal Hazak Tail x2
Vaal Hazak Talon x6
Xeno'jiiva Veil x3		Vaal HazakHazak Entoma IDragon
FlammenkaeferAnjanath Fang x2
Anjanath Scale x3
Anjanath Pelt x2
Flame Sac x1		AnjanathBone Rod IIIFire
Flammenkaefer +Anjanath Fang + x4
Anjanath Scale + x5
Inferno Sac x3
Anjanath Plate x1		AnjanathAnja Barone IFire
Gnashing FlammenkaeferAnjanath Gem x1
Anjanath Pelt + x4
Anjanath Nosebone + x2
Vaal Hazak Fang + x5		AnjanathAnja Barone IIFire
Aqua Rod IBoulder Bone x2
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Scale x3
Aqua Sac x1		WaterBone Rod IIWater
Aqua Rod IISturdy Bone x5
Jyuratodus Fin x3
Jyuratodus Fang x2
Gajau Skin x3		WaterAqua Rod IWater
Aqua Rod IIIMonster Bone + x2
Jyuratodus Fang x4
Coral Bone x2
Gajau Whisker x3		WaterAqua Rod IIWater
Water Glaive IQuality Bone x5
Gajau Scale x5
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Jyuratodus Scale + x3		WaterAqua Rod IIIWater
Water Glaive IIGrand Gajau Whisker x3
Jyuratodus Fin + x4
Monster Hardbone x3
Torrent Sac x3		WaterWater Glaive IWater
Water Glaive IIIElder Dragon Bone x4
Jyuratodus Fang + x5
Jyuratodus Fin + x6
Wyvern Gem x1		WaterWater Glaive IIWater
Diablos Rod ITwisted Horn x1
Diablos Fang x2
Diablos Shell x4
Monster Bone + x3		DiablosAqua Rod IINone
Diablos Rod IIMonster Keenbone x4
Diablos Ridge x4
Diablos Tailcase x2
Diablos Marrow x1		DiablosDiablos Rod IIce
Tyrannis Glaive IBlos Medulla x1
Diablos Carapace x6
Diablos Ridge + x5
Majestic Horn x3		DiablosDiablos Rod IIIce
Tyrannis Glaive IIBlack Diablos Carapace x4
Black Spiral Horn + x3
Nergigante Horn + x2
Wyvern Gem		DiablosTyrannis Glaive IIce
Pulsar Rod ITobi-Kadachi Claw x1
Tobi-Kadachi Scale x3
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt x2		Tobi-KadachiBone Rod IIThunder
Pulsar Rod IITobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x3
Electro Sac x2
Coral Crystal x3		Tobi-KadachiPulsar Rod IThunder
Pulsar Rod IIIMonster Bone + x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Warped Bone x2		Tobi-KadachiPulsar Rod IIThunder
Kadachi Pillar ITobi-Kadachi Claw + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Dragonvein Crystal x3		Tobi-KadachiPulsar Rod IIIThunder
Kadachi Pillar IIMajestic Horn x2
Thunder Sac x3
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x4
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2		Tobi-KadachiKadachi Pillar IThunder
Kadachi Pillar IIINergigante Talon x2
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4
Wyvern Gem x1		Tobi-KadachiKadachi Pillar IIThunder
Garon Rod IOdogaron Claw x2
Odogaron Scale x4
Odogaron Fang x2		OdogaronPulsar Rod IINone
Garon Rod IIQuality Bone x5
Odogaron Claw x2
Odogaron Tail x2
Odogaron Plate x1		OdogaronGaron Rod IFire
Temptation's TridentOdogaron Claw + x4
Odogaron Fang + x3
Odogaron Scale + x8
Dragonbone Relic x1		OdogaronGaron Rod IIFire
ViceOdogaron Claw + x6
Odogaron Fang + x5
Odogaron Gem x1
Teostra Claw + x2		OdogaronTemptation's TridentFire
Dragonbone Glaive IAncient Bone x5
Boulder Bone x5
Coral Bone x5
Warped Bone x5		DragonboneCraftable from scratchDragon
Dragonbone Glaive IIMonster Bone + x6
Monster Bone L x8
Sturdy Bone x8		DragonboneDragonbone Glaive IDragon
Dragonbone Glaive IIIBrutal Bone x4
Elder Dragon Bone x10
Dragonbone Relic x2
Wyvern Gem x1		DragonboneDragonbone Glaive IIDragon
Indigo FlashKirin Thunderhorn x3
Kirin Hide x3
Kirin Tail x1
Lightcrystal x1		KirinDragonbone Glaive IThunder
Azure BoltKirin Azure Horn x4
Kirin Hide + x5
Kirin Mane x4
Dragonvein Crystal x5		KirinIndigo FlashThunder
Verdant LevinKirin Azure Horn x6
Kirin Thundertail x3
Novacrystal x2
Xeno'jiiva Shell x4		KirinAzure BoltThunder
Blacksteel Glaive ICoral Crystal x10
Dragonvein Crystal x10
Earth Crystal x10
Lightcrystal x1		BlacksteelCraftable from scratchDragon
Blacksteel Glaive IIFirecell Stone x1
Fucium Ore x5
Carbalite Ore x10
Wyvern Gem x1		BlacksteelBlacksteel Glaive IDragon
Daora's EntomTeostra Carapace x5
Teostra Claw + x2
Teostra Mane x2
Teostra Powder x4		BlacksteelBlacksteel Glaive IIIce
Daora's TethidineTeostra Claw + x2
Teostra Gem x1
Teostra Horn + x5
Xeno'jiiva Soulscale x5		BlacksteelDaora's EntomIce
Xeno ShmaenaXeno'jiiva Claw x4
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1
Xeno'jiiva Shell x6
Xeno'jiiva Tail x2		Xeno'jiivaBlacksteel Glaive IIDragon
Bad WingDeviljho Scale x6
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Tallfang x3
Deviljho Saliva x2		DeviljhoCraftable from scratchDragon
Grunge StormElder Dragon Blood x5
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Scalp x2
Deviljho Gem x1		DeviljhoBad WingDragon
Empress CaneLunastra Scale+ x4
Lunastra Horn x3
Lunastra Mane x3
Lunastra Gem x1		LunastraCraftable from scratchBlast
Empress Cane "Blaze"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Horn x2
Teostra Horn+ x3
Bazelgeuse Gem x1		LunastraEmpress CaneBlast
Empress Cane "Ruin"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Wing x3
Nergigante Horn+ x3
Nergigante Gem x1		LunastraEmpress CaneBlast
Empress Cane "Styx"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Tail x2
Xeno'jiiva Horn x3
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1		LunastraEmpress CaneBlast

Monster Hunter World Iceborne Lance weapons

Due to the sheer number of weapons, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for and which weapons you can craft from that weapon. Please use the full name of the weapon for the most accurate results. You can also search by the species or weapon tree.

New to Monster Hunter World Iceborne is the ability to set decorations to weapons. As such, the jewel slots for each applicable weapon will be in the fifth column.

Weapon NameMaterial CostWeapon TreeRequired Weapon to upgradeElement
Iron Lance IIron Ore x1OreCraftable from ScratchNone
Iron Lance IIIron Ore x2OreIron Lance INone
Iron Lance IIIEarth Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x2
Iron Ore x5		OreIron Lance IINone
Steel Lance IDragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x5
Monster Bone M x2		OreIron Lance IIINone
Steel Lance IIMonster Bone + x2
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x10		OreSteel Lance INone
Steel Lance IIICarbalite Ore x8
Dragonite Ore x5
Dragonvein Crystal x2		OreSteel Lance IIParalysis
Chrome Lance IFucium Ore x8
Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonite Ore x10
Dragonvein Crystal x3		OreSteel Lance IIIParalysis
Chrome Lance IIElder Dragon Blood x2
Firecell Stone x1
Carbalite Ore x20
Fucium Ore x13		OreChrome Lance IParalysis
Nergal ImpalerNergigante Carapace x2
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Nergigante Tail x2
Nergigante Talon x3		NergiganteChrome Lance IDragon
Perdition's HandNergigante Gem x1
Nergigante Horn + x5
Nergigante Talon x5
Xeno'jiiva Horn x2		NergiganteNergal ReaperDragon
Glacial Lance ILegiana Claw x3
Legiana Scale x4
Frost Sac x2		LegianaSteel Lance IIce
Glacial Lance IILegiana Plate x1
Legiana Claw x4
Legiana Tail Webbing x3
Paolumu Wing x4		LegianaGlacial Lance IIce
Legiana Halberd IFreezer Sac x2
Legiana Claw + x3
Legiana Scale + x5
Legiana Wing x3		LegianaGlacial Lance IIIce
Legiana Halberd IIDaora Claw + x2
Legiana Claw + x5
Legiana Gem x1
Legiana Hide + x3		LegianaLegiana Halberd IIce
Kulu Lance IKulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale x3		Kulu-Ya-KuIron Lance IINone
Kulu Lance IIRadobaan Scale x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x2
Boulder Bone x3		Kulu-Ya-KuKulu Lance INone
Kulu Lance IIIOdogaron Claw x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x4
Warped Bone x3		Kulu-Ya-KuKulu Lance IINone
Kulu Hasta IKulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale + x6		Kulu-Ya-KuKulu Lance IIISleep
Kulu Hasta IIBrutal Bone x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x3
Odogaron Claw + x2		Kulu-Ya-KuKulu Hasta ISleep
Kulu Hasta IIIBird Wyvern Gem x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x5
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x4
Nergigante Talon x2		Kulu-Ya-KuKulu Hasta IISleep
Gama Pilebunker IDodogama Hide + x4
Dodogama Scale + x6
Dodogama Talon x4		DodogamaKulu Hasta IBlast
Gama Pilebunker IIDodogama Jaw x4
Dodogama Tail x3
Fire Dragon Scale + x4
Wyvern Gem x1		DodogamaGama Pilebunker IBlast
Thunder Lance IDragonite Ore x5
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x1
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x2
Electro Sac x1		ThunderKulu Lance IThunder
Thunder Lance IIMonster Bone + x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Coral Crystal x3		ThunderThunder Lance IThunder
Lightning Spire ICarbalite Ore x5
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Vespoid Innerwing x3		ThunderThunder Lance IIThunder
Lightning Spire IIFucium Ore x5
Thunder Sac x3
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x4
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2		ThunderLightning Spire IThunder
Lightning Spire IIIElder Dragon Blood x3
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4
Wyvern Gem x1		ThunderLightning Spire IIThunder
Blooming Lance IPukei-Pukei Quill x2
Pukei-Pukei Scale x3
Poison Sac x1		Pukei-PukeiIron Lance IIPoison
Blooming Lance IICoral Crystal x3
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Pukei-Pukei Shell x3
Pukei-Pukei Tail x1		Pukei-PukeiBlooming Lance IPoison
Blooming Lance IIIMonster Bone + x2
Pukei-Pukei Quill x4
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Poison Sac x2		Pukei-PukeiBlooming Lance IIPoison
Datura Pike IPukei-Pukei Scale + x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x2
Toxin Sac x2
Quality Bone x3		Pukei-PukeiBlooming Lance IIIPoison
Datura Pike IIMonster Hardbone x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x3
Pukei-Pukei Carapace x5
Toxin Sac x2		Pukei-PukeiDatura Pike IPoison
Datura Pike IIIBird Wyvern Gem x1
Pukei-Pukei Sac + x4
Pukei-Pukei Wing x6
Vaal Hazak Wing x2		Pukei-PukeiDatura Pike IIPoison
Flame Lance IRathalos Scale x1
Rathalos Webbing x2
Flame Sac x2
Rathalos Marrow x1		RathalosBlooming Lance IIFire
Flame Lance IIRathalos Scale x6
Rathalos Tail x2
Rathalos Plate x1
Inferno Sac x3		RathalosFlame Lance IFire
Red TailRathalos Carapace x4
Rathalos Medulla x1
Rathalos Scale + x6
Rathalos Wing x2		RathalosFlame Lance IIFire
Blue TailAzure Rathalos Carapace x4
Azure Rathalos Scale + x6
Azure Rathalos Wing x3
Rathalos Ruby x1		RathalosRed TailFire
Blue ProminenceAzure Rathalos Scale + x8
Azure Rathalos Tail x3
Rathalos Ruby x1
Teostra Horn + x2		RathalosBlue TailFire
Bone Lance IMonster Bone S x1BoneCraftable from ScratchNone
Bone Lance IIMonster Bone S x2BoneBone Lance INone
Bone Lance IIIMonster Bone M x2
Ancient Bone x1		BoneBone Lance IINone
Hard Bone Lance IMonster Bone L x1
Monster Bone M x5
Boulder Bone x2		BoneBone Lance IIINone
Hard Bone Lance IIMonster Bone + x2
Monster Bone L x1
Sturdy Bone x4		BoneHard Bone Lance INone
Hard Bone Lance IIIMonster Keenbone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Quality Bone x2		BoneHard Bone Lance IIPoison
Heavy Bone Lance IMonster Hardbone x4
Monster Keenbone x6
Quality Bone x10		BoneHard Bone Lance IIIPoison
Heavy Bone Lance IIElder Dragon Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x6
Quality Bone x20
Dragonbone Relic x1		BoneHeavy Bone Lance IPoison
Hazak WächterDeceased Scale x6
Vaal Hazak Fang + x5
Vaal Hazak Membrane x4
Vaal Hazak Talon x4		Vaal HazakHeavy Bone Lance IDragon
Love's SorrowVaal Hazak Gem x1
Vaal Hazak Tail x2
Vaal Hazak Talon x6
Xeno'jiiva Veil x3		AnjanathHazak WächterDragon
Taurus Lance IHornetaur Shell x3
Hornetaur Wing x2
Monster Fluid x2		HornetaurBone Lance IIINone
Taurus Lance IIOdogaron Fang x2
Hornetaur Shell x5
Hornetaur Wing x4
Hornetaur Head x2		HornetaurTaurus Lance INone
Dark Stinger IHornetaur Carapace x5
Hornetaur Innerwing x4
Monster Broth x2
Dragonvein Crystal x3		HornetaurTaurus Lance IIBlast
Dark Stinger IIAzure Rathalos Wing x2
Hornetaur Carapace x5
Hornetaur Innerwing x4
Novacrystal x1		HornetaurDark Stinger IBlast
Dark Stinger IIIHornetaur Carapace x8
Hornetaur Innerwing x6
Vaal Hazak Fang+ x3
Wyvern Gem x1		HornetaurDark Stinger IIBlast
Carapace Lance IBarroth Claw x1
Barroth Shell x3
Barroth Ridge x2		BarrothBone Lance IINone
Carapace Lance IIDragonite Ore x3
Barroth Claw x2
Barroth Tail x1
Kestodon Shell x3		BarrothCarapace Lance INone
Carapace Lance IIIDiablos Shell x3
Barroth Claw x4
Barroth Scalp x2
Monster Bone + x3		BarrothCarapace Lance IINone
Barroth Stinger IBarroth Carapace x3
Barroth Claw + x2
Barroth Ridge + x2
Kestodon Carapace x5		BarrothCarapace Lance IIIParalysis
Barroth Stinger IIBarroth Carapace x3
Barroth Claw + x4
Diablos Carapace x3
Gastodon Carapace x5		BarrothBarroth Stinger IParalysis
Barroth Stinger IIIBarroth Claw + x5
Barroth Ridge + x5
Nergigante Horn + x1
Wyvern Gem x1		BarrothBarroth Stinger IIParalysis
Garon Lance IOdogaron Claw x2
Odogaron Scale x4
Odogaron Fang x2		OdogaronCarapace Lance IINone
Garon Lance IIQuality Bone x5
Odogaron Claw x2
Odogaron Tail x2
Odogaron Plate x1		OdogaronGaron Lance IFire
Garon Dhara IOdogaron Claw + x4
Odogaron Fang + x3
Odogaron Scale + x8
Dragonbone Relic x1		OdogaronGaron Lance IIFire
Garon Dhara IIOdogaron Claw + x6
Odogaron Fang + x5
Odogaron Gem x1
Teostra Claw + x2		OdogaronGaron Dhara IFire
Aqua Horn IBoulder Bone x2
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Scale x3
Aqua Sac x1		WaterBone Lance IIWater
Aqua Horn IISturdy Bone x5
Jyuratodus Fin x3
Jyuratodus Fang x2
Gajau Skin x3		WaterAqua Horn IWater
Aqua Horn IIIMonster Bone + x2
Jyuratodus Fang x4
Coral Bone x2
Gajau Whisker x3		WaterAqua Horn IIWater
Water Spike IQuality Bone x5
Gajau Scale x5
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Jyuratodus Scale + x3		WaterAqua Horn IIIWater
Water Spike IIGrand Gajau Whisker x3
Jyuratodus Fin + x4
Monster Hardbone x3
Torrent Sac x3		WaterWater Spike IWater
Water Spike IIIElder Dragon Bone x4
Jyuratodus Fang + x5
Jyuratodus Fin + x6
Wyvern Gem x1		WaterWater Spike IIWater
Dragonbone Lance IAncient Bone x5
Boulder Bone x5
Coral Bone x5
Warped Bone x5		DragonboneCraftable from scratchDragon
Dragonbone Lance IIMonster Bone + x6
Monster Bone L x8
Sturdy Bone x8		DragonboneDragonbone Lance IDragon
Dragonbone Lance IIIBrutal Bone x4
Elder Dragon Bone x10
Dragonbone Relic x2
Wyvern Gem x1		DragonboneDragonbone Lance IIDragon
Rookslayer LanceBazelgeuse Fuse x4
Bazelgeuse Scale + x5
Bazelgeuse Talon x3
Firecell Stone x1		BazelgeuseDragonbone Lance IIBlast
Bazel Myniad RookslayerBazelgeuse Gem x1
Bazelgeuse Talon x4
Bazelgeuse Wing x4
Xeno'jiiva Wing x3		BazelgeuseRookslayer LanceBlast
ThunderpikeKirin Thunderhorn x3
Kirin Hide x3
Kirin Tail x1
Lightcrystal x1		KirinDragonbone Lance IThunder
ThunderspearKirin Azure Horn x4
Kirin Hide + x5
Kirin Mane x4
Dragonvein Crystal x5		KirinThunderpikeThunder
ThunderpiercerKirin Azure Horn x6
Kirin Thundertail x3
Novacrystal x2
Xeno'jiiva Shell x4		KirinThunderspearThunder
Blacksteel Lance ICoral Crystal x10
Dragonvein Crystal x10
Earth Crystal x10
Lightcrystal x1		BlacksteelCraftable from scratchDragon
Blacksteel Lance IIFirecell Stone x1
Fucium Ore x5
Carbalite Ore x10
Wyvern Gem x1		BlacksteelBlacksteel Lance IDragon
Icesteel SpearTeostra Carapace x5
Teostra Claw + x2
Teostra Mane x2
Teostra Powder x4		BlacksteelBlacksteel Lance IIIce
Daora's FangTeostra Claw + x2
Teostra Gem x1
Teostra Horn + x5
Xeno'jiiva Soulscale x5		BlacksteelIcesteel SpearIce
Xeno ZautaXeno'jiiva Claw x4
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1
Xeno'jiiva Shell x6
Xeno'jiiva Tail x2		Xeno'jiivaBlacksteel Glaive IIDragon
Grief LanceDeviljho Scale x6
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Tallfang x3
Deviljho Saliva x2		DeviljhoCraftable from scratchDragon
Fiendish TowerElder Dragon Blood x5
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Scalp x2
Deviljho Gem x1		DeviljhoGrief LanceDragon
Empress LanceLunastra Scale+ x4
Lunastra Horn x3
Lunastra Mane x3
Lunastra Gem x1		LunastraCraftable from scratchBlast
Empress Lance "Blaze"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Horn x2
Teostra Horn+ x3
Bazelgeuse Gem x1		LunastraEmpress LanceBlast
Empress Lance "Ruin"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Wing x3
Nergigante Horn+ x3
Nergigante Gem x1		LunastraEmpress LanceBlast
Empress Lance "Styx"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Tail x2
Xeno'jiiva Horn x3
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1		LunastraEmpress LanceBlast

Monster Hunter World Iceborne Light Bowgun weapons

Due to the sheer number of weapons, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for and which weapons you can craft from that weapon. Please use the full name of the weapon for the most accurate results. You can also search by the species or weapon tree.

New to Monster Hunter World Iceborne is the ability to set decorations to weapons. As such, the jewel slots for each applicable weapon will be in the fifth column.

Weapon NameMaterial CostWeapon TreeRequired Weapon to upgradeElement
Chain Blitz IIron Ore x1OreCraftable from ScratchNone
Chain Blitz IIIron Ore x2OreChain Blitz INone
Chain Blitz IIIEarth Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x2
Iron Ore x5		OreChain Blitz IINone
High Chain Blitz IDragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x5
Monster Bone M x2		OreChain Blitz IIINone
High Chain Blitz IIMonster Bone + x2
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x10		OreHigh Chain Blitz INone
High Chain Blitz IIICarbalite Ore x8
Dragonite Ore x5
Dragonvein Crystal x2		OreHigh Chain Blitz IINone
Cross Blitz IFucium Ore x8
Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonite Ore x10
Dragonvein Crystal x3		OreHigh Chain Blitz IIINone
Cross Blitz IIElder Dragon Blood x2
Firecell Stone x1
Carbalite Ore x20
Fucium Ore x13		OreCross Blitz INone
Nergal SpitterNergigante Carapace x2
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Nergigante Tail x2
Nergigante Talon x3		NergiganteCross Blitz INone
Cataclysm's TriggerNergigante Gem x1
Nergigante Horn + x5
Nergigante Talon x5
Xeno'jiiva Horn x2		NergiganteNergal SpitterNone
Lumu Blitz IPaolumu Shell x1
Paolumu Scale x3
Paolumu Pelt x2		PaolumuChain Blitz IIINone
Lumu Blitz IIDiablos Shell x3
Paolumu Shell x3
Paolumu Webbing x2
Shamos Scale x 5		PaolumuLumu Blitz INone
Lumu Typhon IPaolumu Carapace + x3
Paolumu Pelt + x4
Paolumu Scale + x5
Shamos Scale + x5		PaolumuLumu Blitz IINone
Lumu Typhon IIBlos Medulla x2
Paolumu Carapace + x4
Paolumu Wing x3
Novacrystal x1		PaolumuLumu Typhon INone
Lumu Typhon IIIElder Dragon Bone x3
Paolumu Carapace + x5
Paolumu Scale + x7
Wyvern Gem x1		PaolumuLumu Typhon IINone
Bazel Typhoon IBazelgeuse Fuse x4
Bazelgeuse Scale + x5
Bazelgeuse Talon x3
Firecell Stone x1		BazelgeuseLumu Typhon INone
Bazel Typhoon IIBazelgeuse Gem x1
Bazelgeuse Talon x4
Bazelgeuse Wing x4
Xeno'jiiva Wing x3		BazelgeuseBazel Typhoon INone
Jagras Blitz IGreat Jagras Claw x1
Great Jagras Hide x1
Great Jagras Scale x3
Sharp Claw x1		Great JagrasChain Blitz IINone
Jagras Blitz IIGreat Jagras Claw x2
Great Jagras Mane x2
Coral Bone x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x 3		Great JagrasJagras Blitz INone
Jagras Blitz IIIMonster Bone + x3
Great Jagras Scale x5
Great Jagras Claw x3
Great Jagras Mane x3		Great JagrasJagras Blitz IINone
Jagras Fire IGreat Jagras Scale + x6
Great Jagras Claw + x4
Great Jagras Mane x6
Piercing Claw x5		Great JagrasJagras Blitz IIINone
Jagras Fire IIMonster Hardbone x4
Great Jagras Claw + x6
Jagras Hide + x6
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5		Great JagrasJagras Fire INone
Jagras Fire IIIVaal Hazak Talon x2
Great Jagras Claw + x8
Great Jagras Hide + x6
Novacrystal x1		Great JagrasJagras Fire IINone
Flame Blitz IRathalos Scale x1
Rathalos Webbing x2
Flame Sac x2
Rathalos Marrow x1		RathalosJagras Blitz IINone
Flame Blitz IIRathalos Scale x6
Rathalos Tail x2
Rathalos Plate x1
Inferno Sac x3		RathalosFlame Blitz INone
Rathbuster IRathalos Carapace x4
Rathalos Medulla x1
Rathalos Scale + x6
Rathalos Wing x2		RathalosFlame Blitz IINone
Rathbuster IIAzure Rathalos Carapace x4
Azure Rathalos Scale + x6
Azure Rathalos Wing x3
Rathalos Ruby x1		RathalosRathbuster INone
Thunder Blitz IDragonite Ore x5
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x1
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x2
Electro Sac x1		ThunderJagras Blitz INone
Thunder Blitz IIMonster Bone + x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Coral Crystal x3		ThunderThunder Blitz INone
Lightning Blitz ICarbalite Ore x5
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Vespoid Innerwing x3		ThunderThunder Blitz IINone
Lightning Blitz IIFucium Ore x5
Thunder Sac x3
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x4
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2		ThunderLightning Blitz INone
Lightning Blitz IIIElder Dragon Blood x3
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4
Wyvern Gem x1		ThunderLightning Blitz IINone
Snow Blitz ILegiana Claw x3
Legiana Scale x4
Frost Sac x2
Coral Crystal x 3		IceThunder Blitz INone
Snow Blitz IICarbalite Ore x5
Legiana Tail Webbing x2
Legiana Webbing x3
Shamos Scale + x 5		IceSnow Blitz INone
Frost Blitz IFreezer Sac x3
Fucium Ore x5
Legiana Scale + x5
Legiana Wing x3		IceSnow Blitz IINone
Frost Blitz IIElder Dragon Blood x3
Legiana Claw + x5
Legiana Hide + x3
Wyvern Gem x1		IceFrost Blitz INone
Hunter's Rifle IMonster Bone S x1BoneCraftable from scratchNone
Hunter's Rifle IIMonster Bone S x2BoneHunter's Rifle INone
Hunter's Rifle IIIMonster Bone M x2
Ancient Bone x1		BoneHunter's Rifle IINone
Power Rifle IMonster Bone L x1
Monster Bone M x5
Boulder Bone x2		BoneHunter's Rifle IIINone
Power Rifle IIMonster Bone + x2
Monster Bone L x1
Sturdy Bone x4		BonePower Rifle INone
Power Rifle IIIMonster Keenbone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Quality Bone x2		BonePower Rifle IINone
Sniper Shot IMonster Hardbone x4
Monster Keenbone x6
Quality Bone x10		BonePower Rifle IIINone
Sniper Shot IIElder Dragon Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x6
Quality Bone x20
Dragonbone Relic x1		BoneSniper Shot INone
Hazak EreipiaDeceased Scale x6
Vaal Hazak Fang + x5
Vaal Hazak Membrane x4
Vaal Hazak Talon x4		Vaal HazakSniper Shot INone
Gulgoleth's WailVaal Hazak Gem x1
Vaal Hazak Tail x2
Vaal Hazak Talon x6
Xeno'jiiva Veil x3		Vaal HazakHazak EreipiaNone
Blazing Rifle IAnjanath Fang x2
Anjanath Scale x3
Flame Sac x1		AnjanathHunter's Rifle IIINone
Blazing Rifle IIRathalos Marrow x1
Anjanath Fang x4
Anjanath Nosebone x1
Anjanath Tail x1		AnjanathBlazing Rifle INone
Anja Buster IAnjanath Fang + x4
Anjanath Scale + x5
Inferno Sac x3
Anjanath Plate x1		AnjanathBlazing Rifle IINone
Anja Buster IIFirecell Stone x1
Anjanath Fang + x5
Anjanath Pelt + x4
Rathalos Medulla x 2		AnjanathAnja Buster INone
Anja Buster IIIAnjanath Gem x1
Anjanath Fang + x6
Anjanath Nosebone + x2
Teostra Mane x2		AnjanathAnja Buster IINone
Madness Rifle IJyuratodus Fin x1
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Scale x3
Aqua Sac x1		JyuratodusHunter's Rifle IINone
Madness Rifle IIGreat Girros Hide x2
Jyuratodus Fin x3
Jyuratodus Shell x3
Gajau Skin x3		JyuratodusMadness Rifle INone
Madness Rifle IIIMonster Bone + x2
Jyuratodus Fang x4
Jyuratodus Shell x3
Gajau Whisker x3		JyuratodusMadness Rifle IINone
Jyura Bullet IGajau Scale x5
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Jyuratodus Fin + x2
Jyuratodus Scale + x3		JyuratodusMadness Rifle IIINone
Jyura Bullet IIGrand Gajau Whisker x3
Jyuratodus Fin + x4
Monster Hardbone x3
Torrent Sac x3		JyuratodusJyura Bullet INone
Jyura Bullet IIIElder Dragon Bone x2
Jyuratodus Fang + x5
Jyuratodus Fin + x6
Wyvern Gem x1		JyuratodusJyura Bullet IINone
Lava Bullet ILavasioth Fang + x2
Lavasioth Fin + x2
Lavasioth Scale + x4		LavasiothJyura Bullet INone
Lava Bullet IILavasioth Fang + x3
Lavasioth Fin + x3
Teostra Mane x2
Wyvern Gem x1		LavasiothLava Bullet INone
Carapace Rifle IBarroth Claw x1
Barroth Shell x3
Barroth Ridge x2		BarrothHunter's Rifle IINone
Carapace Rifle IIDragonite Ore x3
Barroth Claw x2
Barroth Tail x1
Kestodon Shell x3		BarrothGaron Lance INone
Carapace Rifle IIIDiablos Shell x3
Barroth Claw x4
Barroth Scalp x2
Monster Bone + x3		BarrothGaron Lance IINone
Barroth Shot IBarroth Carapace x3
Barroth Claw + x2
Barroth Ridge + x2
Kestodon Carapace x5		BarrothGaron Dhara INone
Barroth Shot IIBarroth Carapace x3
Barroth Claw + x4
Diablos Carapace x3
Gastodon Carapace x5		BarrothBone Lance IINone
Barroth Shot IIIBarroth Claw + x5
Barroth Ridge + x5
Nergigante Horn + x1
Wyvern Gem x1		BarrothAqua Horn INone
Garon Rifle IOdogaron Claw x2
Odogaron Scale x4
Odogaron Fang x2		OdogaronCarapace Rifle IIINone
Garon Rifle IIQuality Bone x5
Odogaron Claw x2
Odogaron Tail x2
Odogaron Plate x1		OdogaronGaron Rifle INone
Fate's EmberOdogaron Claw + x4
Odogaron Fang + x3
Odogaron Scale + x8
Dragonbone Relic x1		OdogaronGaron Rifle IINone
KarmaOdogaron Claw + x6
Odogaron Fang + x5
Odogaron Gem x1
Teostra Claw + x2		OdogaronFate's EmberNone
Dragonbone Bowgun IAncient Bone x5
Boulder Bone x5
Coral Bone x5
Warped Bone x5		DragonboneCraftable from scratchNone
Dragonbone Bowgun IIMonster Bone + x6
Monster Bone L x8
Sturdy Bone x8		DragonboneDragonbone Bowgun INone
Dragonbone Bowgun IIIBrutal Bone x4
Elder Dragon Bone x10
Dragonbone Relic x2
Wyvern Gem x1		DragonboneDragonbone Bowgun IINone
OnigashimaBazelgeuse Fuse x4
Bazelgeuse Talon x3
Firecell Stone x1
High Commendation x1		WorkshopDragonbone Bowgun IINone
Dai-OnigashimaBazelgeuse Gem x1
Bazelgeuse Talon x4
Bazelgeuse Wing x4
Xeno'jiiva Claw x 4		WorkshopOnigashimaNone
Mythical HornKirin Thunderhorn x3
Kirin Hide x3
Kirin Tail x1
Lightcrystal x1		KirinDragonbone Bowgun INone
Mythical Horn+Kirin Azure Horn x4
Kirin Hide + x5
Kirin Mane x4
Dragonvein Crystal x5		KirinMythical HornNone
Mythical Three-HornKirin Azure Horn x6
Kirin Thundertail x3
Novacrystal x2
Xeno'jiiva Shell x4		KirinMythical Horn+None
Blacksteel Crossbow ICoral Crystal x10
Dragonvein Crystal x10
Earth Crystal x10
Lightcrystal x1		BlacksteelCraftable from scratchNone
Blacksteel Crossbow IIFirecell Stone x1
Fucium Ore x5
Carbalite Ore x10
Wyvern Gem x1		BlacksteelBlacksteel Crossbow INone
Icesteel WaspTeostra Carapace x5
Teostra Claw + x2
Teostra Mane x2
Teostra Powder x4		BlacksteelBlacksteel Crossbow IINone
Daora's HornetTeostra Claw + x2
Teostra Gem x1
Teostra Horn + x5
Xeno'jiiva Soulscale x5		BlacksteelIcesteel WaspNone
Xeno NeqiinaXeno'jiiva Claw x4
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1
Xeno'jiiva Shell x6
Xeno'jiiva Tail x2		Xeno'jiivaBlacksteel Crossbow IINone
Cross BowgunHunter King Coin x5
Rathalos Coin x4
Gama Coin x4
Novacrystal x1		Workshop BCraftable from scratchNone
Great BowgunAce Hunter Coin x5
Brute Coin x5
Flying Coin x4
Wyvern Gem x2		Workshop BCross BowgunNone
Devil's GrinDeviljho Scale x6
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Tallfang x3
Deviljho Saliva x2		DeviljhoCraftable from scratchNone
Devil's MadnessElder Dragon Blood x5
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Scalp x2
Deviljho Gem x1		DeviljhoDevil's GrinNone
Empress ShellLunastra Scale+ x4
Lunastra Horn x3
Lunastra Mane x3
Lunastra Gem x1		LunastraCraftable from scratchNone
Empress Shell "Blaze"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Horn x2
Teostra Horn+ x3
Bazelgeuse Gem x1		LunastraEmpress ShellNone
Empress Shell "Ruin"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Wing x3
Nergigante Horn+ x3
Nergigante Gem x1		LunastraEmpress ShellNone
Empress Shell "Styx"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Tail x2
Xeno'jiiva Horn x3
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1		LunastraEmpress ShellNone

Monster Hunter World Iceborne Long Sword weapons

Due to the sheer number of weapons, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for and which weapons you can craft from that weapon. Please use the full name of the weapon for the most accurate results. You can also search by the species or weapon tree.

New to Monster Hunter World Iceborne is the ability to set decorations to weapons. As such, the jewel slots for each applicable weapon will be in the fifth column.

Weapon NameMaterial CostWeapon TreeRequired Weapon to upgradeElement
Iron Katana IIron Ore x1OreCraftable from ScratchNone
Iron Katana IIIron Ore x2OreIron Katana INone
Iron Katana IIIEarth Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x2
Iron Ore x5		OreIron Katana IINone
Iron Grace IDragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x5
Monster Bone M x2		OreIron Katana IIINone
Iron Grace IIMonster Bone + x2
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x10		OreIron Grace INone
Iron Grace IIICarbalite Ore x8
Dragonite Ore x5
Dragonvein Crystal x2		OreIron Grace IIWater
Iron Gospel IFucium Ore x8
Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonite Ore x10
Dragonvein Crystal x3		OreIron Grace IIIWater
Iron Gospel IIElder Dragon Blood x2
Firecell Stone x1
Carbalite Ore x20
Fucium Ore x13		OreIron Gospel IWater
Nergal ReaverNergigante Carapace x2
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Nergigante Tail x2
Nergigante Talon x3		NergiganteIron Gospel IDragon
Extermination's EdgeNergigante Gem x1
Nergigante Horn + x5
Nergigante Talon x5
Xeno'jiiva Horn x2		NergiganteNergal ReaverDragon
Flickering Glow ITzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore x1
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale x3		Tzitzi-Ya-KuIron Katana IIINone
Flickering Glow IILegiana Tail Webbing x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x3
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore x2
Sharp Claw x 3		Tzitzi-Ya-KuFlickering Glow INone
Dazzling Flash ITzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x3
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x1
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale + x5
Lightcrystal x1		Tzitzi-Ya-KuFlickering Glow IIThunder
Dazzling Flash IILegiana Wing x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x4
Tzitz-Ya-Ku Photophore + x2
Piercing Claw x5		Tzitzi-Ya-KuDazzling Flash IThunder
Dazzling Flash IIIBird Wyvern Gem x1
Daora Webbing x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x3		Tzitzi-Ya-KuDazzling Flash IIThunder
First Dance IKulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale x3		Kulu-Ya-KuIron Katana IINone
First Dance IIRadobaan Scale x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x2
Boulder Bone x3		Kulu-Ya-KuFirst Dance INone
First Dance IIIOdogaron Claw x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x4
Warped Bone x 3		Kulu-Ya-KuFirst Dance IINone
Last Dance IKulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale + x6		Kulu-Ya-KuFirst Dance IIISleep
Last Dance IIBrutal Bone x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x3
Odogaron Claw + x2		Kulu-Ya-KuLast Dance ISleep
Last Dance IIIBird Wyvern Gem x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x5
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x4
Nergigante Talon x2		Kulu-Ya-KuLast Dance IISleep
Brazenridge IUragaan Carapace x4
Uragaan Jaw x1
Uragaan Marrow x1
Uragaan Scale + x6		UragaanLast Dance IFire
Brazenridge IITeostra Carapace x4
Uragaan Jaw x2
Uragaan Ruby x1
Uragaan Scute x4		UragaanBrazenridge IFire
Wyvern Blade "Leaf"Rathian Spike x3
Rathian Scale x5
Rathian Shell x4		RathianFirst Dance IPoison
Wyvern Blade "Verde"Rathian Plate x1
Rathian Scale + x5
Rathian Carapace x4
Rathian Spike + x3		RathianWyvern Blade "Leaf"Poison
Wyvern Blade "Holly"Elder Dragon Blood x3
Pink Rathian Scale + x6
Rathian Ruby x1
Rathian Spike+ x 5		RathianWyvern Blade "Verde"Poison
Wyvern Blade "Fall"Rath Wingtalon x3
Rathalos Shell x2
Flame Sac x2
Rathalos Marrow x1		RathalosWyvern Blade "Leaf"Fire
Wyvern Blade "Blood"Rathalos Carapace x4
Rathalos Plate x1
Rathalos Scale + x6
Rathalos Wing x2		RathalosWyvern Blade "Fall"Fire
Wyvern Blade "Azure"Azure Rathalos Carapace x4
Azure Rathalos Scale + x6
Azure Rathalos Wing x3
Rathalos Medulla x1		RathalosWyvern Blade "Blood"Fire
Wyvern Blade "Indigo"Azure Rathalos Scale + x8
Azure Rathalos Tail x3
Rathalos Ruby x1
Teostra Horn + x2		RathalosWyvern Blade "Azure"Fire
Bone Shotel IMonster Bone S x1BoneCraftable from scratchNone
Bone Shotel IIMonster Bone S x2BoneBone Shotel INone
Bone Shotel IIIMonster Bone M x2
Ancient Bone x1		BoneBone Shotel IINone
Hard Bone Shotel IMonster Bone L x1
Monster Bone M x5
Boulder Bone x2		BoneBone Shotel IIINone
Hard Bone Shotel IIMonster Bone + x2
Monster Bone L x1
Sturdy Bone x4		BoneHard Bone Shotel INone
Hard Bone Shotel IIIMonster Keenbone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Quality Bone x2		BoneHard Bone Shotel IISleep
Bone Reaper IMonster Hardbone x4
Monster Keenbone x6
Quality Bone x10		BoneHard Bone Shotel IIISleep
Bone Reaper IIElder Dragon Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x6
Quality Bone x20
Dragonbone Relic x1		BoneBone Reaper ISleep
Rookslayer Long SwordBazelgeuse Fuse x4
Bazelgeuse Scale + x5
Bazelgeuse Talon x3
Firecell Stone x1		BazelgeuseHard Bone Shotel IIIBlast
Bazel Varga RookslayerBazelgeuse Gem x1
Bazelgeuse Talon x4
Bazelgeuse Wing x4
Xeno'jiiva Wing x 3		BazelgeuseRookslayer Long SwordBlast
Blazing Shotel IAnjanath Fang x2
Anjanath Scale x3
Flame Sac x1		AnjanathBone Shotel IIIFire
Blazing Shotel IIRathalos Marrow x1
Anjanath Fang x4
Anjanath Nosebone x1
Anjanath Tail x1		AnjanathBlazing Shotel IFire
Anja Scimitar IAnjanath Fang + x4
Anjanath Scale + x5
Inferno Sac x3
Anjanath Plate x1		AnjanathBlazing Shotel IIFire
Anja Scimitar IIFirecell Stone x1
Anjanath Fang + x5
Anjanath Pelt + x4
Rathalos Medulla x 2		AnjanathAnja Scimitar IFire
Anja Scimitar IIIAnjanath Gem x1
Anjanath Fang + x6
Anjanath Nosebone + x2
Teostra Mane x2		AnjanathAnja Scimitar IIFire
Jyura Shotel IJyuratodus Fin x1
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Scale x3
Aqua Sac x1		JyuratodusBone Shotel IIWater
Jyura Shotel IIGreat Girros Hide x2
Jyuratodus Fin x3
Jyuratodus Shell x3
Gajau Skin x3		JyuratodusJyura Shotel IWater
Jyura Shotel IIIMonster Bone + x2
Jyuratodus Fang x4
Jyuratodus Shell x3
Gajau Whisker x3		JyuratodusJyura Shotel IIWater
Dipterus IGajau Scale x5
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Jyuratodus Fin + x2
Jyuratodus Scale + x3		JyuratodusJyura Shotel IIIWater
Dipterus IIGrand Gajau Whisker x3
Jyuratodus Fin + x4
Monster Hardbone x3
Torrent Sac x3		JyuratodusDipterus IWater
Dipterus IIIElder Dragon Bone x2
Jyuratodus Fang + x5
Jyuratodus Fin + x6
Wyvern Gem x1		JyuratodusDipterus IIWater
Hazak Grosser IDeceased Scale x6
Vaal Hazak Fang + x5
Vaal Hazak Membrane x4
Vaal Hazak Talon x4		Vaal KazakDipterus IIDragon
Hazak Grosser IIVaal Hazak Gem x1
Vaal Hazak Tail x2
Vaal Hazak Talon x6
Xeno'jiiva Veil x3		Vaal KazakHazak Grosser IDragon
Pulsar Shotel ITobi-Kadachi Claw x1
Tobi-Kadachi Scale x3
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt x2		Tobi-KadachiBone Shotel IIThunder
Pulsar Shotel IITobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x3
Electro Sac x2
Coral Crystal x3		Tobi-KadachiPulsar Shotel IThunder
Pulsar Shotel IIIMonster Bone+ x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Warped Bone x2		Tobi-KadachiPulsar Shotel IIThunder
Kadachi Fang ITobi-Kadachi Claw + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Dragonvein Crystal x3		Tobi-KadachiPulsar Shotel IIIThunder
Kadachi Fang IIMajestic Horn x2
Thunder Sac x3
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x4
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2		Tobi-KadachiKadachi Fang IThunder
Kadachi Fang IIINergigante Talon x2
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4
Wyvern Gem x1		Tobi-KadachiKadachi Fang IIThunder
Glaciel Shotel ILegiana Claw x3
Legiana Scale x4
Frost Sac x2		LegianaPulsar Shotel IIIce
Glacial Shotel IILegiana Plate x1
Legiana Claw x4
Legiana Tail Webbing x3
Paolumu Wing x4		LegianaGlaciel Shotel IIce
StealerFreezer Sac x2
Legiana Claw + x3
Legiana Scale + x5
Legiana Wing x3		LegianaGlacial Shotel IIIce
Legia StealerDaora Claw + x2
Legiana Claw + x5
Legiana Gem x1
Legiana Hide + x3		LegianaStealerIce
Dark Shotel IHornetaur Shell x3
Hornetaur Wing x2
Monster Fluid x2		HornetaurPulsar Shotel INone
Dark Shotel IIOdogaron Fang x2
Hornetaur Shell x5
Hornetaur Wing x4
Hornetaur Head x2		HornetaurDark Shotel INone
Dark Scimitar IHornetaur Carapace x5
Hornetaur Innerwing x4
Monster Broth x2
Dragonvein Crystal x3		HornetaurDark Shotel IIParalysis
Dark Scimitar IIAzure Rathalos Wing x2
Hornetaur Carapace x5
Hornetaur Innerwing x4
Novacrystal x1		HornetaurDark Scimitar IParalysis
Dark Scimitar IIIHornetaur Carapace x8
Hornetaur Innerwing x6
Vaal Hazak Fang + x3
Wyvern Gem x1		HornetaurDark Scimitar IIParalysis
Dragonbone Stabber IAncient Bone x5
Boulder Bone x5
Coral Bone x5
Warped Bone x5		DragonboneCraftable from scratchDragon
Dragonbone Stabber IIMonster Bone + x6
Monster Bone L x8
Sturdy Bone x8		DragonboneDragonbone Stabber IDragon
Dragonbone Stabber IIIBrutal Bone x4
Elder Dragon Bone x10
Dragonbone Relic x2
Wyvern Gem x1		DragonboneDragonbone Stabber IIDragon
Magda Facultas IZorah Magdaros Heat Scale x4
Zorah Magdaros Carapace x8
Zorah Magdaros Magma x4
Zorah Magdaros Gem x1		Zorah MagdarosDragonbone Stabber IBlast
Magda Facultas IIXeno'jiiva Shell x4
Zorah Magdaros Ridge x2
Zorah Magdaros Pleura x2
Firecell Stone x1		Zorah MagdarosMagda Facultas IBlast
Blacksteel Long Sword ICoral Crystal x10
Dragonvein Crystal x10
Earth Crystal x10
Lightcrystal x1		BlacksteelCraftable from scratchDragon
Blacksteel Long Sword IIFirecell Stone x1
Fucium Ore x5
Carbalite Ore x10
Wyvern Gem x1		BlacksteelBlacksteel Crossbow IDragon
Imperial SaberTeostra Carapace x5
Teostra Claw + x2
Teostra Mane x2
Teostra Powder x4		BlacksteelBlacksteel Crossbow IIIce
Imperial ShimmerTeostra Claw + x2
Teostra Gem x1
Teostra Horn + x5
Xeno'jiiva Soulscale x5		BlacksteelIcesteel WaspIce
Xeno CypherXeno'jiiva Claw x4
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1
Xeno'jiiva Shell x6
Xeno'jiiva Tail x2		Xeno'jiivaBlacksteel Crossbow IIDragon
Supremacy BladeHunter King Coin x5
Rathalos Coin x4
Gama Coin x4
Novacrystal x1		WorkshopCraftable from scratchDragon
Divine SlasherAce Hunter Coin x5
Brute Coin x5
Flying Coin x4
Wyvern Gem x2		WorkshopSupremacy BladeDragon
Reaver "Cruelty"Deviljho Scale x6
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Tallfang x3
Deviljho Saliva x2		DeviljhoCraftable from scratchDragon
Reaver "Calamity"Elder Dragon Blood x5
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Scalp x2
Deviljho Gem x1		DeviljhoReaver "Cruelty"Dragon
Empress SwordLunastra Scale+ x4
Lunastra Horn x3
Lunastra Mane x3
Lunastra Gem x1		LunastraCraftable from scratchBlast
Empress Sword "Blaze"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Horn x2
Teostra Horn+ x3
Bazelgeuse Gem x1		LunastraEmpress SwordBlast
Empress Sword "Ruin"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Wing x3
Nergigante Horn+ x3
Nergigante Gem x1		LunastraEmpress SwordBlast
Empress Sword "Styx"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Tail x2
Xeno'jiiva Horn x3
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1		LunastraEmpress SwordBlast

Monster Hunter World Iceborne Switch Blade weapons

Due to the sheer number of weapons, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for and which weapons you can craft from that weapon. Please use the full name of the weapon for the most accurate results. You can also search by the species or weapon tree.

New to Monster Hunter World Iceborne is the ability to set decorations to weapons. As such, the jewel slots for each applicable weapon will be in the fifth column.

Weapon NameMaterial CostWeapon TreeRequired Weapon to upgradeElement
Proto Iron Axe IIron Ore x1OreCraftable from ScratchNone
Proto Iron Axe IIIron Ore x2OreIron Katana INone
Proto Iron Axe IIIEarth Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x2
Iron Ore x5		OreIron Katana IINone
Improved Steel Axe IDragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x5
Monster Bone M x2		OreIron Katana IIINone
Improved Steel Axe IIMonster Bone + x2
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x10		OreIron Grace INone
Improved Steel Axe IIICarbalite Ore x8
Dragonite Ore x5
Dragonvein Crystal x2		OreIron Grace IIWater
Perfected Alloy Axe IFucium Ore x8
Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonite Ore x10
Dragonvein Crystal x3		OreIron Grace IIIWater
Perfected Alloy Axe IIElder Dragon Blood x2
Firecell Stone x1
Carbalite Ore x20
Fucium Ore x13		OreIron Gospel IWater
Nergal GashNergigante Carapace x2
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Nergigante Tail x2
Nergigante Talon x3		NergiganteIron Gospel IDragon
Dying LightNergigante Gem x1
Nergigante Horn + x5
Nergigante Talon x5
Xeno'jiiva Horn x2		NergiganteNergal ReaverDragon
Glacial Axe ILegiana Claw x3
Legiana Scale x4
Frost Sac x2		LegianaImproved Steel Axe IIce
Glacial Axe IILegiana Plate x1
Legiana Claw x4
Legiana Tail Webbing x3
Paolumu Wing x4		LegianaGlacial Axe IIce
FrostreaverFreezer Sac x2
Legiana Claw + x3
Legiana Scale + x5
Legiana Wing x3		LegianaGlacial Axe IIIce
Legia FrostreaverDaora Claw + x2
Legiana Claw + x5
Legiana Gem x1
Legiana Hide + x3		LegianaFrostreaverIce
Thunder Axe IDragonite Ore x5
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x1
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x2
Electro Sac x1		ThunderProto Iron Axe IThunder
Thunder Axe IIMonster Bone + x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Coral Crystal x3		ThunderThunder Axe IThunder
Lightning Chopper ICarbalite Ore x5
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Vespoid Innerwing x3		ThunderThunder Axe IIThunder
Lightning Chopper IIFucium Ore x5
Thunder Sac x3
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x4
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2		ThunderLightning Chopper IThunder
Lightning Chopper IIIElder Dragon Blood x3
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4
Wyvern Gem x1		ThunderLightning Chopper IIThunder
Motor Chopper IUragaan Carapace x4
Uragaan Jaw x1
Uragaan Marrow x1
Uragaan Scale + x6		UragaanLightning Chopper IFire
Motor Chopper IITeostra Carapace x4
Uragaan Jaw x2
Uragaan Ruby x1
Uragaan Scute x4		UragaanMotor Chopper IFire
Jagras Axe IGreat Jagras Claw x1
Great Jagras Hide x1
Great Jagras Scale x3
Sharp Claw x1		Great JagrasProto Iron Axe IINone
Jagras Axe IIGreat Jagras Claw x2
Great Jagras Mane x2
Coral Bone x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x3		Great JagrasJagras Axe INone
Jagras Axe IIIMonster Bone + x3
Great Jagras Scale x5
Great Jagras Claw x3
Great Jagras Mane x3		Great JagrasJagras Axe IINone
Jagras Raider IGreat Jagras Scale + x6
Great Jagras Claw + x4
Great Jagras Mane x6
Piercing Claw x5		Great JagrasJagras Axe IIISleep
Jagras Raider IIMonster Hardbone x4
Great Jagras Claw + x6
Jagras Hide + x6
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5		Great JagrasJagras Raider ISleep
Jagras Raider IIIVaal Hazak Talon x2
Great Jagras Claw + x8
Great Jagras Hide + x6
Novacrystal x1		Great JagrasJagras Raider IISleep
Bazel Rider IBazelgeuse Fuse x4
Bazelgeuse Scale + x5
Bazelgeuse Talon x3
Firecell Stone x1		BazelgeuseJagras Raider IBlast
Bazel Rider IIBazelgeuse Gem x1
Bazelgeuse Talon x4
Bazelgeuse Wing x4
Xeno'jiiva Wing x 3		BazelgeuseBazel Rider IBlast
Rathalos Axe IRathalos Scale x1
Rathalos Webbing x2
Flame Sac x2
Rathalos Marrow x1		RathalosJagras Axe IIFire
Rathalos Axe IIRathalos Scale x6
Rathalos Tail x2
Rathalos Plate x1
Inferno Sac x3		RathalosRathalos Axe IFire
Rathbringer Axe IRathalos Carapace x4
Rathalos Medulla x1
Rathalos Scale + x6
Rathalos Wing x2		RathalosRathalos Axe IIFire
Rathbringer Axe IIAzure Rathalos Carapace x4
Azure Rathalos Scale + x6
Azure Rathalos Wing x3
Rathalos Medulla x1		RathalosRathbringer Axe IFire
Bone Axe IMonster Bone S x1BoneCraftable from scratchNone
Bone Axe IIMonster Bone S x2BoneBone Axe INone
Bone Axe IIIMonster Bone M x2
Ancient Bone x1		BoneBone Axe IINone
Bone Smasher IMonster Bone L x1
Monster Bone M x5
Boulder Bone x2		BoneBone Axe IIINone
Bone Smasher IIMonster Bone + x2
Monster Bone L x1
Sturdy Bone x4		BoneBone Smasher INone
Bone Smasher IIIMonster Keenbone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Quality Bone x2		BoneBone Smasher IINone
Power Smasher IMonster Hardbone x4
Monster Keenbone x6
Quality Bone x10		BoneBone Smasher IIIDragon
Power Smasher IIElder Dragon Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x6
Quality Bone x20
Dragonbone Relic x1		BonePower Smasher IDragon
Hazak Demios IDeceased Scale x6
Vaal Hazak Fang + x5
Vaal Hazak Membrane x4
Vaal Hazak Talon x4		Vaal KazakPower Smasher IDragon
Hazak Demios IIVaal Hazak Gem x1
Vaal Hazak Tail x2
Vaal Hazak Talon x6
Xeno'jiiva Veil x3		Vaal KazakHazak Demios IDragon
Madness Axe IJyuratodus Fin x1
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Scale x3
Aqua Sac x1		JyuratodusBone Axe IIWater
Madness Axe IIGreat Girros Hide x2
Jyuratodus Fin x3
Jyuratodus Shell x3
Gajau Skin x3		JyuratodusMadness Axe IWater
Madness Axe IIIMonster Bone + x2
Jyuratodus Fang x4
Jyuratodus Shell x3
Gajau Whisker x3		JyuratodusMadness Axe IIWater
Jyura Drought IGajau Scale x5
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Jyuratodus Fin + x2
Jyuratodus Scale + x3		JyuratodusMadness Axe IIIWater
Jyura Drought IIGrand Gajau Whisker x3
Jyuratodus Fin + x4
Monster Hardbone x3
Torrent Sac x3		JyuratodusJyura Drought IWater
Jyura Drought IIIElder Dragon Bone x2
Jyuratodus Fang + x5
Jyuratodus Fin + x6
Wyvern Gem x1		JyuratodusJyura Drought IIWater
Lumu Axe IPaolumu Shell x1
Paolumu Scale x3
Paolumu Pelt x2		PaolumuMadness Axe INone
Lumu Axe IIDiablos Shell x3
Paolumu Shell x3
Paolumu Webbing x2
Shamos Scale x5		PaolumuDipterus INone
Lumu Smasher IPaolumu Carapace + x3
Paolumu Pelt + x4
Paolumu Scale + x5
Shamos Scale + x5		PaolumuDipterus IIBlast
Lumu Smasher IIBlos Medulla x2
Paolumu Carapace + x4
Paolumu Wing x3
Novacrystal x1		PaolumuDipterus IIBlast
Lumu Smasher IIIElder Dragon Bone x3
Paolumu Carapace + x5
Paolumu Scale + x7Wyvern Gem x1		PaolumuHazak Grosser IBlast
Carapace Axe IBarroth Claw x1
Barroth Shell x3
Barroth Ridge x2		BarrothBone Axe IINone
Carapace Axe IIDragonite Ore x3
Barroth Claw x2
Barroth Tail x1
Kestodon Shell x3		BarrothCarapace Axe INone
Carapace Axe IIIDiablos Shell x3
Barroth Claw x4
Barroth Scalp x2
Monster Bone + x3		BarrothCarapace Axe IINone
Barroth Grinder IBarroth Carapace x3
Barroth Claw + x2
Barroth Ridge + x2
Kestodon Carapace x5		BarrothCarapace Axe IIIParalysis
Barroth Grinder IIBarroth Carapace x3
Barroth Claw + x4
Diablos Carapace x3
Gastodon Carapace x5		BarrothBarroth Grinder IParalysis
Barroth Grinder IIIBarroth Claw + x5
Barroth Ridge + x5
Nergigante Horn + x1
Wyvern Gem x1		BarrothBarroth Grinder IIParalysis
Diablos Axe ITwisted Horn x1
Diablos Fang x2
Diablos Shell x4
Monster Bone + x3		DiablosCarapace Axe IINone
Diablos Axe IIMonster Keenbone x4
Diablos Ridge x4
Diablos Tailcase x2
Diablos Marrow x1		DiablosDiablos Axe IIce
Axe Semper TyrannisBlos Medulla x1
Diablos Carapace x6
Diablos Ridge + x5
Majestic Horn x3		DiablosDiablos Axe IIIce
Axe of ThanatosBlack Diablos Carapace x4
Black Diablos Ridge + x2
Black Spiral Horn + x1
Wyvern Gem x1		DiablosAxe Semper TyrannisIce
Axe of DemonsBlack Diablos Carapace x6
Black Spiral Horn + x3
Dragonbone Relic x2
Xeno'jiiva Tail x2		DiablosAxe of ThanatosIce
FlammenbeilAnjanath Fang x2
Anjanath Scale x3
Flame Sac x1		AnjanathCarapace Axe IFire
Flammenbeil+Anjanath Fang + x4
Anjanath Scale + x5
Inferno Sac x3
Anjanath Plate x1		AnjanathFlammenbeilFire
Gnashing FlammenbeilAnjanath Gem x1
Anjanath Pelt + x4
Anjanath Nosebone + x2
Vaal Hazak Fang + x5		AnjanathFlammenbeil+Fire
Dragonbone Slicer IAncient Bone x5
Boulder Bone x5
Coral Bone x5
Warped Bone x5		DragonboneCraftable from scratchDragon
Dragonbone Slicer IIMonster Bone + x6
Monster Bone L x8
Sturdy Bone x8		DragonboneDragonbone Slicer IDragon
Dragonbone Slicer IIIBrutal Bone x4
Elder Dragon Bone x10
Dragonbone Relic x2
Wyvern Gem x1		DragonboneDragonbone Slicer IIDragon
PealKirin Thunderhorn x3
Kirin Hide x3
Kirin Tail x1
Lightcrystal x1		KirinDragonbone Slicer IThunder
Peal+Kirin Azure Horn x4
Kirin Hide+ x5
Kirin Mane x4
Dragonvein Crystal x5		KirinPealThunder
Kirin ThunderpealKirin Azure Horn x6
Kirin Thundertail x3
Xeno'jiiva Shell x4
Novacrystal x2		KirinPeal+Thunder
Blacksteel Switch Axe ICoral Crystal x10
Dragonvein Crystal x10
Earth Crystal x10
Lightcrystal x1		BlacksteelCraftable from scratchDragon
Blacksteel Switch Axe IIFirecell Stone x1
Fucium Ore x5
Carbalite Ore x10
Wyvern Gem x1		BlacksteelBlacksteel Crossbow IDragon
Teostra's ArxTeostra Carapace x5
Teostra Claw + x2
Teostra Mane x2
Teostra Powder x4		BlacksteelBlacksteel Crossbow IIIce
Teostra's CastleTeostra Claw + x2
Teostra Gem x1
Teostra Horn + x5
Xeno'jiiva Soulscale x5		BlacksteelIcesteel WaspIce
Xeno MartshuXeno'jiiva Claw x4
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1
Xeno'jiiva Shell x6
Xeno'jiiva Tail x2		Xeno'jiivaBlacksteel Crossbow IIDragon
TyrannosDeviljho Scale x6
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Tallfang x3
Deviljho Saliva x2		DeviljhoCraftable from scratchDragon
Terror TyrannosElder Dragon Blood x5
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Scalp x2
Deviljho Gem x1		DeviljhoTyrannosDragon
Empress AxeLunastra Scale+ x4
Lunastra Horn x3
Lunastra Mane x3
Lunastra Gem x1		LunastraCraftable from scratchBlast
Empress Axe "Blaze"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Horn x2
Teostra Horn+ x3
Bazelgeuse Gem x1		LunastraEmpress AxeBlast
Empress Axe "Ruin"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Wing x3
Nergigante Horn+ x3
Nergigante Gem x1		LunastraEmpress AxeBlast
Empress Axe "Styx"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Tail x2
Xeno'jiiva Horn x3
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1		LunastraEmpress AxeBlast

Monster Hunter World Iceborne Sword & Shield weapons

Due to the sheer number of weapons, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for and which weapons you can craft from that weapon. Please use the full name of the weapon for the most accurate results. You can also search by the species or weapon tree.

New to Monster Hunter World Iceborne is the ability to set decorations to weapons. As such, the jewel slots for each applicable weapon will be in the fifth column.

Weapon NameMaterial CostWeapon TreeRequired Weapon to upgradeElement
Hunter's Knife IIron Ore x1OreCraftable from ScratchNone
Hunter's Knife IIIron Ore x2OreHunter's Knife INone
Hunter's Knife IIIEarth Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x2
Iron Ore x5		OreHunter's Knife IINone
Steel Knife IDragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x5
Monster Bone M x2		OreHunter's Knife IIINone
Steel Knife IIMonster Bone + x2
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x10		OreSteel Knife INone
Steel Knife IIICarbalite Ore x8
Dragonite Ore x5
Dragonvein Crystal x2		OreSteel Knife IIWater
Chrome Slicer IFucium Ore x8
Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonite Ore x10
Dragonvein Crystal x3		OreSteel Knife IIIWater
Chrome Slicer IIElder Dragon Blood x2
Firecell Stone x1
Carbalite Ore x20
Fucium Ore x13		OreChrome Slicer IWater
Nergal JackNergigante Carapace x2
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Nergigante Tail x2
Nergigante Talon x3		NergiganteChrome Slicer IDragon
Eradication VanguardNergigante Gem x1
Nergigante Horn + x5
Nergigante Talon x5
Xeno'jiiva Horn x2		NergiganteNergal JackDragon
Flame Knife IRathalos Scale x1
Rathalos Webbing x2
Flame Sac x2
Rathalos Marrow x1		RathalosSteel Knife IFire
Flame Knife IIRathalos Scale x6
Rathalos Tail x2
Rathalos Plate x1
Inferno Sac x3		RathalosFlame Knife IFire
Heat EdgeRathalos Carapace x4
Rathalos Medulla x1
Rathalos Scale + x6
Rathalos Wing x2		RathalosFlame Knife IIFire
CoronaAzure Rathalos Carapace x4
Azure Rathalos Scale + x6
Azure Rathalos Wing x3
Rathalos Medulla x1		RathalosHeat EdgeFire
Heavy BangCommendation x1
Rathalos Tail x1
Diablos Fang x2
Odogaron Claw x2		WorkshopSteel Knife INone
Heavy Bang+Carbalite Ore x10
Bird Wyvern Gem x1
Odogaron Tail x2
Odogaron Claw + x3		WorkshopHeavy BangThunder
Master BangBazelgeuse Talon x3
Daora Claw + x3
High Commendation x1
Wyvern Gem x1		WorkshopHeavy Bang+Thunder
Aqua Messer IEarth Crystal x3
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Scale x3
Aqua Sac x1		WaterHunter's Knife IIWater
Aqua Messer IIDragonite Ore x5
Jyuratodus Fin x3
Jyuratodus Fang x2
Gajau Skin x3		WaterAqua Messer IWater
Aqua Messer IIIMonster Bone + x2
Jyuratodus Fang x4
Coral Crystal x3
Gajau Whisker x3		WaterAqua Messer IIWater
Rogue Wave ICarbalite Ore x5
Gajau Scale x5
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Jyuratodus Scale + x3		WaterAqua Messer IIIWater
Rogue Wave IIFucium Ore x5
Grand Gajau Whisker x3
Jyuratodus Fin + x4
Torrent Sac x3		WaterRogue Wave IWater
Rogue Wave IIIElder Dragon Blood x3
Jyuratodus Fang + x5
Jyuratodus Fin + x6
Wyvern Gem x1		WaterRogue Wave IIWater
Glacial Grace ILegiana Claw x3
Legiana Scale x4
Frost Sac x2		LegianaAqua Messer IIIce
Glacial Grace IILegiana Plate x1
Legiana Claw x4
Legiana Tail Webbing x3
Paolumu Wing x4		LegianaGlacial Grace IIce
RimespireFreezer Sac x2
Legiana Claw + x3
Legiana Scale + x5
Legiana Wing x3		LegianaGlacial Grace IIIce
Legia RimespireDaora Claw + x2
Legiana Claw + x5
Legiana Gem x1
Legiana Hide + x3		LegianaRimespireIce
Princess RapierRathian Spike x3
Rathian Scale x5
Rathian Shell x4		RathianAqua Messer IPoison
Queen RapierRathian Plate x1
Rathian Scale + x5
Rathian Carapace x4
Rathian Spike + x3		RathianPrincess RapierPoison
Queen RosePink Rathian Carapace x4
Pink Rathian Scale + x5
Rathian Spike + x4
Wyvern Gem x1		RathianQueen RapierPoison
Royal RoseElder Dragon Blood x3
Pink Rathian Scale + x6
Rathian Ruby x1
Rathian Spike + x5		RathianQueen RosePoison
Lumu Knife IPaolumu Shell x1
Paolumu Scale x3
Paolumu Pelt x2		PaolumuAqua Messer INone
Lumu Knife IIDiablos Shell x3
Paolumu Shell x3
Paolumu Webbing x2
Shamos Scale x5		PaolumuLumu Knife INone
Lumu Tabar IPaolumu Carapace + x3
Paolumu Pelt + x4
Paolumu Scale + x5
Shamos Scale + x5		PaolumuLumu Knife IIBlast
Lumu Tabar IIBlos Medulla x2
Paolumu Carapace + x4
Paolumu Wing x3
Novacrystal x1		PaolumuLumu Tabar IBlast
Lumu Tabar IIIElder Dragon Bone x3
Paolumu Carapace + x5
Paolumu Scale + x7
Wyvern Gem x1		PaolumuLumu Tabar IIBlast
Blooming Knife IPukei-Pukei Quill x2
Pukei-Pukei Scale x3
Poison Sac x1		Pukei-PukeiHunter's Knife IIPoison
Blooming Knife IICoral Crystal x3
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Pukei-Pukei Shell x3
Pukei-Pukei Tail x1		Pukei-PukeiBlooming Knife IPoison
Blooming Knife IIIMonster Bone + x2
Pukei-Pukei Quill x4
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Poison Sac x2		Pukei-PukeiBlooming Knife IIPoison
Datura Blossom IPukei-Pukei Scale+ x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x2
Toxin Sac x2
Quality Bone x3		Pukei-PukeiBlooming Knife IIIPoison
Datura Blossom IIMonster Hardbone x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x3
Pukei-Pukei Carapace x5
Toxin Sac x2		Pukei-PukeiDatura Blossom IPoison
Datura Blossom IIIBird Wyvern Gem x1
Pukei-Pukei Sac + x4
Pukei-Pukei Wing x6
Vaal Hazak Wing x2		Pukei-PukeiDatura Blossom IIPoison
Girros Knife IGreat Girros Fang x1
Great Girros Scale x3
Girros Fang x3		Great GirrosBlooming Knife IPoison
Girros Knife IIDiablos Fang x2
Great Girros Fang x3
Great Girros Hood x2
Paralysis Sac x2		Great GirrosGirros Knife IPoison
Malady's Tabar IGreat Girros Fang + x3
Great Girros Scale + x5
Great Girros Tail x2
Girros Scale + x6		Great GirrosGirros Knife IIPoison
Malady's Tabar IIBlos Medulla x1
Great Girros Fang + x4
Great Girros Hood + x2
Omniplegia Sac x4		Great GirrosMalady's Tabar IPoison
Malady's Tabar IIIBird Wyvern Gem x1
Great Girros Fang + x5
Great Girros Hood + x3
Vaal Hazak Fang + x2		Great GirrosMalady's Tabar IIPoison
Bone Kukri IMonster Bone S x1BoneCraftable from scratchNone
Bone Kukri IIMonster Bone S x2BoneBone Kukri INone
Bone Kukri IIIMonster Bone M x2
Ancient Bone x1		BoneBone Kukri IINone
Chief Kukri IMonster Bone L x1
Monster Bone M x5
Boulder Bone x2		BoneBone Kukri IIINone
Chief Kukri IIMonster Bone + x2
Monster Bone L x1
Sturdy Bone x4		BoneChief Kukri INone
Chief Kukri IIIMonster Keenbone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Quality Bone x2		BoneChief Kukri IIParalysis
Grand Barong IMonster Hardbone x4
Monster Keenbone x6
Quality Bone x10		BoneChief Kukri IIIParalysis
Grand Barong IIElder Dragon Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x6
Quality Bone x20
Dragonbone Relic x1		BoneGrand Barong IParalysis
Spiked Edge IWyvern Bonemass x2
Radobaan Scale x4
Sleep Sac x2		RadobaanBone Kukri IIISleep
Spiked Edge IIMonster Bone + x3
Wyvern Bonemass x3
Radobaan Oilshell x2
Radobaan Marrow x1		RadobaanSpiked Edge ISleep
Baan Claw IComa Sac x2
Radobaan Oilshell x3
Radobaan Carapace x4
Monster Keenbone x3		RadobaanSpiked Edge IISleep
Baan Claw IIComa Sac x3
Monster Hardbone x5
Radobaan Medulla x1
Radobaan Scale + x8		RadobaanBaan Claw ISleep
Baan Claw IIIComa Sac x4
Elder Dragon Bone x5
Radobaan Carapace x6
Wyvern Gem x1		RadobaanBaan Claw IISleep
Jagras Edge IGreat Jagras Claw x1
Great Jagras Hide x1
Great Jagras Scale x3
Sharp Claw x1		Great JagrasBone Kukri IINone
Jagras Edge IIGreat Jagras Claw x2
Great Jagras Mane x2
Coral Bone x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x3		Great JagrasJagras Edge INone
Jagras Edge IIIMonster Bone + x3
Great Jagras Scale x5
Great Jagras Claw x3
Great Jagras Mane x3		Great JagrasJagras Edge IINone
Jagras Garotte IGreat Jagras Scale + x6
Great Jagras Claw + x4
Great Jagras Mane x6
Piercing Claw x5		Great JagrasJagras Edge IIIWater
Jagras Garotte IIMonster Hardbone x4
Great Jagras Claw + x6
Jagras Hide + x6
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5		Great JagrasJagras Garotte IWater
Jagras Garotte IIIVaal Hazak Talon x2
Great Jagras Claw + x8
Great Jagras Hide + x6
Novacrystal x1		Great JagrasJagras Garotte IIWater
Thunder Edge ISturdy Bone x 5
Tobi-Kodachi Electrode x1
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x2
Electro Sac x1		ThunderJagras Edge IThunder
Thunder Edge IIMonster Bone + x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Warped Bone x2		ThunderThunder Edge IThunder
Lightning Nemesis IQuality Bone x5
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Vespoid Innerwing x3		ThunderThunder Edge IIThunder
Lightning Nemesis IIMonster Hardbone x3
Thunder Sac x3
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x4
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2		ThunderLightning Nemesis IThunder
Lightning Nemesis IIIElder Dragon Bone x4
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4
Wyvern Gem x1		ThunderLightning Nemesis IIThunder
Carapace Edge IBarroth Claw x1
Barroth Shell x3
Barroth Ridge x2		BarrothBone Kukri IIINone
Carapace Edge IIDragonite Ore x3
Barroth Claw x2
Barroth Tail x1
Kestodon Shell x3		BarrothCarapace Edge INone
Carapace Edge IIIDiablos Shell x3
Barroth Claw x4
Barroth Scalp x2
Monster Bone + x3		BarrothCarapace Edge IINone
Barroth Club IBarroth Carapace x3
Barroth Claw + x2
Barroth Ridge + x2
Kestodon Carapace x5		BarrothCarapace Edge IIIParalysis
Barroth Club IIBarroth Carapace x3
Barroth Claw + x4
Diablos Carapace x3
Gastodon Carapace x5		BarrothBarroth Club IParalysis
Barroth Club IIIBarroth Claw + x5
Barroth Ridge + x5
Nergigante Horn + x1
Wyvern Gem x1		BarrothBarroth Club IIParalysis
Blazing Edge IAnjanath Fang x2
Anjanath Scale x3
Flame Sac x1		AnjanathCarapace Edge IFire
Blazing Edge IIRathalos Marrow x1
Anjanath Fang x4
Anjanath Nosebone x1
Anjanath Tail x1		AnjanathBlazing Edge IFire
FlammensucherAnjanath Fang + x4
Anjanath Scale + x5
Inferno Sac x3
Anjanath Plate x1		AnjanathBlazing Edge IIFire
Gnashing FlammensucherAnjanath Gem x1
Anjanath Fang + x6
Anjanath Nosebone + x2
Teostra Mane x2		AnjanathFlammensucherFire
Dragonbone Sword IAncient Bone x5
Boulder Bone x5
Coral Bone x5
Warped Bone x5		DragonboneCraftable from scratchDragon
Dragonbone Sword IIMonster Bone + x6
Monster Bone L x8
Sturdy Bone x8		DragonboneDragonbone Sword IDragon
Dragonbone Sword IIIBrutal Bone x4
Elder Dragon Bone x10
Dragonbone Relic x2
Wyvern Gem x1		DragonboneDragonbone Sword IIDragon
FulminatorKirin Thunderhorn x3
Kirin Hide x3
Kirin Tail x1
Lightcrystal x1		KirinDragonbone Sword IThunder
Thunderbolt Sword IKirin Azure Horn x4
Kirin Hide+ x5
Kirin Mane x4
Dragonvein Crystal x5		KirinFulminatorThunder
Thunderbolt Sword IIKirin Azure Horn x6
Kirin Thundertail x3
Xeno'jiiva Shell x4
Novacrystal x2		KirinThunderbolt Sword IThunder
Blacksteel Sword ICoral Crystal x10
Dragonvein Crystal x10
Earth Crystal x10
Lightcrystal x1		BlacksteelCraftable from scratchDragon
Blacksteel Sword IIFirecell Stone x1
Fucium Ore x5
Carbalite Ore x10
Wyvern Gem x1		BlacksteelBlacksteel Sword IDragon
Teostra's SpadaTeostra Carapace x5
Teostra Claw + x2
Teostra Mane x2
Teostra Powder x4		BlacksteelBlacksteel Sword IIBlast
Teostra's EmblemTeostra Claw + x2
Teostra Gem x1
Teostra Horn + x5
Xeno'jiiva Soulscale x5		BlacksteelTeostra's SpadaBlast
Xeno MaburaXeno'jiiva Claw x4
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1
Xeno'jiiva Shell x6
Xeno'jiiva Tail x2		Xeno'jiivaBlacksteel Sword IIDragon
Fatal JhoDeviljho Scale x6
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Tallfang x3
Deviljho Saliva x2		DeviljhoCraftable from scratchDragon
Fatal BiteElder Dragon Blood x5
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Scalp x2
Deviljho Gem x1		DeviljhoFatal JhoDragon
Empress EdgeLunastra Scale+ x4
Lunastra Horn x3
Lunastra Mane x3
Lunastra Gem x1		LunastraCraftable from scratchBlast
Empress Edge "Blaze"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Horn x2
Teostra Horn+ x3
Bazelgeuse Gem x1		LunastraEmpress EdgeBlast
Empress Edge "Ruin"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Wing x3
Nergigante Horn+ x3
Nergigante Gem x1		LunastraEmpress EdgeBlast
Empress Edge "Styx"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Tail x2
Xeno'jiiva Horn x3
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1		LunastraEmpress EdgeBlast

