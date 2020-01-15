The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2019 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Dota Underlords builds TFT best comps 9.24b

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

Play any operator you want this month on Rainbow Six Siege's new Stadium map

Lauren Morton

Contributor

15th January 2020 / 10:16PM

Ahead of Rainbow Six Siege‘s tournament next month, the Six Invitational 2020, Ubisoft are sending players on a month long in-game event. The Road To SI 2020 playlist will last for five weekends with a matching Battle Pass and unlockable rewards on a brand new map.

From January 15th to February 16th, players will have access to an unranked mode where Ubisoft say, “matches are Bomb matches with Pick and Ban, 3-minute rounds on a 3-round rotation.” While playing on the new Stadium map during the event, you’ll be able to play as any of R6’s operators, even those you haven’t otherwise unlocked.

Alongside the month long event is the Road To SI 2020 Battle Pass with 35 tiers. Free rewards include “headgears, weapon skins, weapon charms, and Alpha Packs.” In addition to what’s in the free tier, the paid Battle Pass also includes “uniforms, 600 R6 Credits, and Renown boosters.” The Premium Pass costs 1200 R6 Credits, which comes out to £8/$10.

“30% of revenue on this will go to the Six Invitational prize pool up to a maximum of [3 million] USD,” Ubisoft also say. “Any surplus will be redistributed across other official Rainbow Six esports programs.”

You can read more about the Battle Pass and the Road To SI 2020 on Ubisoft’s Website.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Lauren Morton

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Rainbow Six Siege

Dream team

57

E3 2019 games - every game confirmed

5

Rainbow Six Siege operators: Y4S1.3 update - best operators for beginners, best attackers, best defenders

Special operations

Rainbow Six Siege guide: Y4S1 update, tips and tricks to win matches

Getting back into the fray

Latest articles

The Sims is asking players about potential new features like "bromances" and second homes

5

World Of Warcraft's new Visions Of N'Zoth update is live

Twitch viewers are betting fake Gil on AI playing Final Fantasy Tactics

7

Wizardry: Labyrinth Of Lost Souls comes to PC today

7