Sea Of Thieves latest update is celebrating players who've committed legendary pirate feats

Sea Of Thieves’ latest free update, Legends Of The Sea, arrives today, bringing with it an in-game easter egg hunt. You won’t be hunting for actual eggs though, instead you’ll be sent to search for some of those video game easter eggs, and in Sea Of Thieves these take the form of references to the game’s most legendary players.

The references tend to be things like notes, paintings, carvings and the like, hidden in plain sight on islands throughout the ocean. You can earn new tattoos and commendations as rewards for finding them.

Umbra is the name of the new adventurer searching for these famous shrines to pirates past, rewarding you for each one you find with tattoos and commendations that have some sort of reference to the pirate or the feat they performed. For example, eating a stupid number of bananas in the technical beta, or being the very first pirate to visit the Ferry of the Damned, are but two of the many wondrous things players have been remembered for.

The first time I heard about these easter eggs was when I discovered the Race of Legends. Last year, Matt wrote a piece for RPS about a piece I wrote for Eurogamer about Dread Pirate Doug, the player who started a pirate racing league. He ended up being immortalised in-game by his Pirate Legend CV, which can be found in the pub on the Golden Sands outpost.

I CAN'T BELIEVE IT!! The #ResumeOfLegends is in the Tavern at Golden Sands!! Thanks so much to everyone at @RareLtd I am so humbled and grateful for this honor!! I love the @SeaOfThieves community you guys!! We've sailed so far together but we're just getting started! pic.twitter.com/WAbkNjk1Td — Dread Pirate Doug (@DreadDoug) June 19, 2019

There’s loads of other players too that have performed feats impressive enough to catch Rare’s eyes, and you can read all about them in the master-list here. Last week, Lauren actually discovered while reporting on the event that one of her pirate mates has their own easter egg in-game too.

Elaborate easter eggs hunts aren’t all the monthly update is bringing us, however. Duke is back with his Gilded Voyages, allowing you to take on tougher but much more rewarding voyage to gain a whole heap of loot. There are also more Ashen Tomes to get more hot Ashen cosmetics, a new variant of Reaper Chest that needs to be delivered to The Reaper’s Hideout island, and of course loads of new pretty cosmetics to spend your hard-earned loot on.

For those of you who want to spend your IRL hard-earned loot in-game, the Pirate Emporium has got a brand new collection of pet outfits, ship liveries and emotes to celebrate the lunar new year. My favourite is the emote that lets you dance like your pet monkey.

The Legends Of The Sea update is completely free, and you can play Sea Of Thieves on Xbox Game Pass for PC right now (which is still at the criminally low price of £1/$1).

Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m off to update Sea Of Thieves so I can earn some tattoos for my pirate-sona.