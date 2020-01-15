The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2019 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Dota Underlords builds TFT best comps 9.24b

Support us
Now streaming live:
4

Wizardry: Labyrinth Of Lost Souls comes to PC today

Sin Vega

Staff Writer

15th January 2020 / 6:06PM

Wizardry: Labyrinth Of Lost Souls is a translated PC port of the Japanese game released in 2009.

Sir-Tech’s original Wizardry games were among those that defined the entire RPG genre, particularly those concerned with sending a party into dungeons to kill everything. In 1991 they inspired a separate branch of spin-offs in Japan that continued long after the North American series petered out. This entry in that line finally came to English speaking PCs today.

This square-happy dungeon fest was developed by the sinisterly-named Acquire Corp, best known around here for Octopath Traveller, which Katharine was conflicted about.

Wizardry is a series in the odd position of being enormously influential, yet semi-forgotten. The originals spanned the 80s and 90s, dying out in 2001, not long before Sir-Tech (also of Jagged Alliance fame) folded. They are, let us say, an acquired taste. Tile based dungeon crawlers with an emphasis on the crawl, in which you drag a party around every inch of somewhere horrible looking for chests to open (wooden) and chests to cave in (fleshy). On reflection, their focus on grindy party based combat, complex character classes, and hidden depths and details are an obvious fit for JRPG design in general.

Their popularity in Japan led to a frankly intimidating list of anime-flavoured spin-offs until as recently as 2014, very few of which were officially released to Anglo markets (and even then, not on PC). Labyrinth Of Lost Souls is one of the few that made the jump, in 2011, onto whatever a PlayStation 3 is.

I’m not exactly convinced by the trailer or footage I’ve seen of the old PS3 version, but then I would only play an ‘old school’ anime dungeon crawler if I lost a bet with God, so I may not be the best judge. This is probably not my jam and that’s ok. Maybe it’ll be yours.

Wizardry: Labyrinth Of Lost Souls is out now on Steam and GOG for £13/€15/$15.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (4)

Who am I?

Sin Vega

Staff Writer

Nocturnal remembrer of ancient oddities and curator of unlikely treasures. When not destroying roguelikes with her laser eyes Sin can be found muttering to basils and probably moving house again.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

World Of Warcraft's new Visions Of N'Zoth update is live

Twitch viewers are betting fake Gil on AI playing Final Fantasy Tactics

1

Sea Of Thieves latest update is celebrating players who've committed legendary pirate feats

3

Ninja has a Fortnite skin and I cannot mentally parse it

Lit

17

Latest articles

World Of Warcraft's new Visions Of N'Zoth update is live

Twitch viewers are betting fake Gil on AI playing Final Fantasy Tactics

1

Sea Of Thieves latest update is celebrating players who've committed legendary pirate feats

3

Ninja has a Fortnite skin and I cannot mentally parse it

Lit

17