World Of Warcraft's new Visions Of N'Zoth update is live

The next content update for World Of Warcraft is live and things are looking pretty dark. The Old God N’Zoth has escaped his former prison and is setting about attacking the minds of warriors instead of their bodies. The Visions Of N’Zoth update adds new races and combat challenges for both factions.

Alliance and Horde players are both getting new playable races with the N’Zoth update. The Horde will see the new fox-like vuplera while the Alliance is getting robotic mechagnomes.

There are also new combat instances related to the mind-invading N’Zoth story. You’ll need to be level 120 to begin the story line that unlocks two new Assaults: Uldum and the Vale of Eternal Blossoms.

After you’ve gained access to both of those, you’ll be able to take on the new Horrific Visions which can be tackled solo or with up to five players. Inside the visions, you’ll need to keep an eye on your ”sanity” bar and flee the nightmare before it’s empty. Each time you complete part of a Horrific Vision you’ll leave with fragments of N’Zoth’s corruption that will let you unlock new items for enduring the visions and going deeper with each new run.

There are plenty more changes that came with Visions Of N’Zoth: gear, pets, mounts, and so on. For all the nitty gritty details you can turn to Blizzard’s post to find out exactly what N’Zoth’s arrival means for you.