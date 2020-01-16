The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2019 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Dota Underlords builds TFT best comps 9.24b

Cyberpunk 2077 delayed into September

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

16th January 2020 / 6:27PM

Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed until September 17th. CD Projekt Red announced on Twitter today that, while technically playable from start to finish, Cyberpunk wouldn’t be ready for its planned release on April 16th. There’s a bit more work to be done polishing the streets of Night City, and the team needs a few more months to get it done.

Sorry, Keanu.

CD Projekt clearly have pretty lofty ambitions for Cyberpunk 2077, throwing around modest phrases like “crowning achievement for this generation.” As it happens, three months wasn’t enough time to make those expectations a reality, so they’re buying themselves a few more.

“Cyberpunk 2077 won’t make the April release window and we’re moving the launch date to September 17th, 2020.

“We are currently at a stage where the game is complete and playable, but there’s still work to be done. Night City is massive – full of stories, content and places to visit, but due to the sheer scale and complexity of it all, we need more time to finish fixing, playtesting and polishing. We want Cyberpunk 2077 to be our crowning achievement for this generation and postponing launch will give us the precious months we need to make the game perfect.”

Our own Matt wasn’t quite as enamoured with Cyberpunk when he got his mitts on it at E3 last year. From what I hear, the hacking’s shaping up alright, but the shooting sounds like it could use a few more months of tweaking and tinkering.

Studio head Adam Badowski and co-founder Marchin Iwinski did, at least, promise to ramp up the updates on development as the release date approaches. In the meantime, I’ve still got plenty of The Witcher 3 to plug through after jumping on the Netflix bandwagon. Toss a coin, and all that.

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Frequent news rascal and giant robot enthusiast.

More by me

