Monster Hunter World: Iceborne will soon fix PC save file and CPU problems

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne had a rocky release last week, with reports coming in that when PC players were jumping into the expansion there was a chance the game might delete their save files. This, paired with general performance issues, is obviously a very bad way for DLC to start its life on a new platform, but Capcom have announced that fixes are on the way.

Yesterday, they published some patch pre-release info, reassuring us that the fixes will be released “in the coming days” – but warning players to be careful with their save data in the meantime.

As Lauren reported last week: “Some players who jumped into the new Iceborne expansion noticed a message when they load in saying that ‘no compatible save was found’. If you allow it, players are reporting that MHW will start a new save file, immediately replacing and deleting your old data, including your Steam Cloud save.”

Capcom have addressed this now, apologising, and advising players on what to do should they see this pop up.

“An issue has been discovered where the save data would not convert to the new file format if the save data and the game haven’t been updated after October 30, 2018 (UTC 23:00), the day when Kulve Taroth had been added to the game via Title Update. “For those affected by this issue, please shut down the game when the following in-game message is displayed: Failed to read saved data for

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne.

Create new save data? Yes / No

In a separate post, they’ve confirmed the same patch will improve CPU problems for players who were seeing “an unusually high level of CPU utilisation during active gameplay”.

This patch will update Monster Hunter World: Iceborne to Ver.10.12.01, so keep your eyes peeled for when it releases at some point over the next few days.

Once all that nonsense is sorted out, if you’re still inclined to give the new expansion a go, Dave has put together loads of in-depth Monster Hunter World: Iceborne guides to help get you started.

If you want to see if the DLC is worth playing, you could also check out Nic Reuben’s review, where he says Iceborne “is an essential expansion for a game that is paradoxically both enormous and niche. I’d recommend it to everyone – even if only because it’s likely to convert a few of you to veganism”.