Best PC gaming deals of the week - 17th January 2020

Hark, it’s your deals herald once again, back with the best PC gaming deals of the week. There’s a lot to sink your teeth into this week, with Humble’s Winter Sale still rolling on, offering up big juicy discounts on loads of the bestest best PC games of 2019, as well as a small saving on today’s big release, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

Nvidia also formally dropped the price of their RTX 2060 graphics cards this week, taking them down to $299 – mostly so they can try and tempt people away from buying AMD’s new Radeon RX 5600 XT card that’s launching next week. A bit of a kick in the teeth for current RTX 2060 owners, but good news for anyone who’s been holding off jumping on the RTX-ified ray tracing train. Personally, I’d probably hold off buying a new graphics card until we’ve actually seen what the RX 5600 XT is capable of, but all will be revealed next week. In the mean time, let’s get on down to those sweet hot deals.

Game deals

Humble‘s Winter sale is still going strong, with loads of discounts on some of 2019’s biggest games. Chief among them is 35% off Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, but there’s also still 33% off Control, 50% off Metro Exodus‘ gold edition, which also includes the game’s expansion pass, 50% off Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age, 20% off Red Dead Redemption 2 and loads more.

You can also pick up Stardew Valley on the cheap (just $10) by taking advantage of Humble’s Sweet Farm bundle (see Imogen’s news post about it from earlier in the week for more details on what else is included in the bundle).

You might also want to take a look at Humble’s Australia Fire Relief bundle as well, which includes $400 worth of games for just $25. Raising money to help raise money for those affected by the Australian bushfires, highlights includes Hollow Knight, Void Bastards, Armello, Hand Of Fate 2, The Stillness Of The Wind and The Gardens Between, plus many more.

Looking to get your Kamehameha on this weekend? Well, why pay full price for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot when you can head over to Fanatical can blast 14% off its retail price? There’s 14% to be had off the deluxe and ultimate editions, too, if you fancy getting the season pass and all other manner of Dragon Ball goodies thrown in as well.

Elsewhere on Fanatical, you’ll find a bunch of indie games on sale, with highlights including 40% off Blasphemous, 68% off the lovely Yoku’s Island Express and 77% off Yooka-Laylee to name just a few, as well as big savings on Agents of Mayhem (80% off), and Saints Row IV (75% off).

Meanwhile, over at GamesPlanet, it’s strategy game deals a go-go. Arguably the biggest deal on offer is 75% off Europa Universalis IV. You’ll also find up to 50% off its various expansion packs as well. Elsewhere, there’s 35% off Imperator: Rome and 75% off Sudden Strike 4.

There’s a bunch of savings to be had on the latest Shadowrun games as well, with 75% off Shadowrun Returns, 75% off Shadowrun: Dragonfall and 75% off Dragonrun: Hong Kong.

UK hardware deals:

With the imminent arrival of AMD’s Radeon RX 5600 XT card, Nvidia are up to their old price slashing tactics again. Not on the RX 5600 XT’s intended rival, the GTX 1660 Ti, though. Oh no. Instead, they’ve cut prices on the next one up, the RTX 2060. This Zotac GeForce RTX 2060 Gaming, for example, is down to £273 now, which likely won’t be much more than the RX 5600 XT’s UK price when it launches next week, judging by its US RRP of $279.

That £273 RTX 2060 is around £25 less than one of AMD’s Radeon RX 5700 cards as well, although you do get a free game and three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC with the RX 5700, which helps negate the price difference somewhat. At the moment, the cheapest one I can find is this £300 XFX Radeon RX 5700 DD Ultra from Ebuyer.

At the other end of the graphics card scale, £165 for a Gigabyte Radeon RX 590 Gaming isn’t half bad, either. This comes with three months of Xbox Game Pass, and is a right cracker for top notch 1080p gaming. Have a read of my AMD Radeon RX 590 review for more details.

There’s also a nice saving to be had on Alienware’s A2518HF monitor at the moment, too, which is down to £335 from £395 over on Amazon. This is the FreeSync version of their excellent 240Hz 1920×1080 gaming monitor, but it’s also a proper G-Sync Compatible monitor, too, so it will play nicely with Nvidia graphics cards as well as AMD ones. I had plenty of goods things to say about the full G-Sync version in my Alienware AW2518H review, so provided you can stomach its design, this monitor shouldn’t disappoint.

Finally, you can currently pick up a 250GB Samsung 970 Evo Plus SSD for £65 over at Overclockers UK right now, which is down from its usual price of £80. This is one of the best gaming SSDs you can buy right now, although at this size you’re probably better off using it as your primary drive for Windows and all your other applications instead. Either way, it should help cut down on loading times and generally make your PC feel a lot nippier.

US hardware deals:

It doesn’t look like Nvidia’s RTX 2060 price cut has properly kicked in with a lot of retailers yet, but I did manage to find one at its new lower price of $299 – the EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 KO Gaming. Gigabyte’s RTX 2060 OC Windforce can also be had for $299, but you’ll need to apply for a $30 rebate before you do so. If you’ve got your eyes on any other models, though, you’ll likely have to wait a teensy bit longer.

With Windows 7 support now having come to an end, you’ll probably want to upgrade your PC to Windows 10 as soon as possible. Well, Newegg have currently shaved $10 off the download version of Windows 10 Home, which isn’t much but definitely better than nothing (and cheaper than buying a boxed USB stick of it, too).

Over on Amazon, meanwhile, there are some decent savings to be had on Crucial’s various RAM sticks at the moment – no doubt in preparation for their upcoming revamp of their Ballistix line. The best of the bunch is probably this 16GB set of Ballistix Tactical Tracer RGB RAM for $85, which includes 2x 8GB sticks clocked at 3200MHz. Or you could go the whole hog and get a 32GB kit (2x 16GB sticks) of Crucial’s Ballistix Sport LT for $127. These sticks are white, and are also clocked at 3200MHz.

The 1TB version of Samsung’s 970 Evo Plus is also back down to its Black Friday price of $200 if you’ve got the cash for it, but don’t be fooled by the rest of Amazon’s Samsung SSD deals going on right now, as they’re either the same price they’ve been for months, or more expensive than they were just a couple of months ago.

That’s all for this week’s deals heralding. As always, some of these deals may get snapped up pretty fast, so apologies if some of these have already gone by the time you click on them. Until next week, happy hunting!