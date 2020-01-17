The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2019 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Dota Underlords builds TFT best comps 9.24b

Have You Played... Thumper?

Things that go thump in the night

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

17th January 2020 / 7:30AM

Featured post

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.

Thumper leaves no room for anything but itself. It floods from your eyes to your ears to your brainstem, dissolving conscious experience into grinds and jumps and failure. The rhythm won’t release you. You’ll have to earn your freedom.

You’re a space beetle out to destroy a skull from the future, but don’t worry about that. Worry about what’s right in front of you; the lights you need to slam, the walls you need to scrape. Thumper is an assault course guilty of grievous bodily harm: skip the trial, throw away the key.

Thumper sculpts you into the kind of being that can stomach Thumper. New obstacles appear at a paradoxically gentle pace, building and building on a central refrain that hammers into your fingers. The result short-circuits consideration, jumps electrically to impulse. You buzz and bump through a kaleidoscope that clearly wants to eat you, and somehow make it through the other side.

Who am I?

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

Matt is the founding member of RPS's youth contingent. He's played more games of Dota than you've had hot dinners.

More by me

