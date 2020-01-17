Have You Played... Thumper?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.

Thumper leaves no room for anything but itself. It floods from your eyes to your ears to your brainstem, dissolving conscious experience into grinds and jumps and failure. The rhythm won’t release you. You’ll have to earn your freedom.

You’re a space beetle out to destroy a skull from the future, but don’t worry about that. Worry about what’s right in front of you; the lights you need to slam, the walls you need to scrape. Thumper is an assault course guilty of grievous bodily harm: skip the trial, throw away the key.

Thumper sculpts you into the kind of being that can stomach Thumper. New obstacles appear at a paradoxically gentle pace, building and building on a central refrain that hammers into your fingers. The result short-circuits consideration, jumps electrically to impulse. You buzz and bump through a kaleidoscope that clearly wants to eat you, and somehow make it through the other side.