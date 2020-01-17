The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2019 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Dota Underlords builds TFT best comps 9.24b

Support us
Now streaming live:

Shenmue 3 will let you play as two new characters in its first DLC next week

Imogen Beckhelling

Contributor

17th January 2020 / 11:05AM

Koch Media have announced the very first DLC for Shenmue 3, Battle Rally, will be released on Tuesday 21st January. By the looks of things it’s inviting players to take part in a race (on foot I think?), and you’ll even be able to play as different characters for the first time. Sorry Ryo.

“Battle Rally offers fresh gaming activities in a race unlike any other, as contestants engage in head-to-head battles whilst racing their way through the course,” they tweeted.

“In addition to playing the hero of our story Ryo Hazuki, players can also choose the treasure-seeking ‘Wuying Ren’ and making her first appearance in this game, Ryo’s sparring partner, ‘Wei Zhen’.”

In Matthew’s Shenmue 3 review, he praised the game’s uniqueness, writing: “There’s magic in Shenmue III; not as potent as when this oddball adventure first burst onto the scene, but kept alive by the sheer lack of anything else like it.”

The Battle Rally DLC will cost £6.49 when it hits the Epic Games Store (and PS4) on Tuesday the 21st. If you’ve already bought the Complete DLC Collection, Battle Rally will be available for you to download as soon as it launches.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Imogen Beckhelling

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Shenmue 3

Wax on, drift off

20

E3 2019 games - every game confirmed

5

After 18 years, Shenmue 3 is finally a game you can play right now

20

What you do when you’re not chasing your destiny in Shenmue 3

15

Latest articles

The Foxer

7

The Flare Path: Ticket to Ryde

Touring the turbot

Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer now unlikely to come before 2022

2

The Apex Legends Grand Soirée lacks for wholesome bonding activities