The Foxer

Tim Stone

17th January 2020 / 1:00PM

The 127-cell honeycomb below is a fancy form of wordsearch in which every cell is used, and words can curl and zigzag but never overlap. Each hive foxer has a theme (some previous ones: sheep, mazes, earthquakes, and The 39 Steps). Identifying this theme is a vital part of the defoxing process. Today’s puzzle is made up of 17 answers. 

*       *       *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s rithmetic foxers:

6 x 6 x 8 = 288 (defoxing team: Lazzars, Gothnak, Rorschach617, phuzz, Dr. Breen, and Stugle)

28 / 4 x 13 – 15 = 76 (defoxing team: Rorschach617, phlebas, Gothnak and phuzz)

3 x 2000 / 500 / 3 + 170 – 152 = 22 (defoxing team: DORKSMAN, Gusdownnup, Gothnak, Dr. Breen, phuzz, Rorschach617, Stugle, phlebas and phuzz)

Who am I?

Tim Stone

