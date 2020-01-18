The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2019 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Dota Underlords builds TFT best comps 9.24b

Slay The Spire's new character, Destiny's new secret, and more of the week's updates

Alice O'Connor

18th January 2020 / 8:15PM

This week, Slay The Spire added its fourth character, Star Wars Jedi gave everyone the pre-order shinies, and Destiny 2 added a big new secret – but spectacularly failed to fix a balance problem. Read on for more of the week’s PC gaming patches in The Weekly Updates Update.

Slay The Spire added The Watcher

After a stretch in public beta testing, the fourth wizard has properly arrived.

Fortnite started adding skins of streamers, starting with Ninja

Alice Bee says she “cannot mentally parse it.” Epic also added the ability to “sidegrade” Assault Rifles into Heavy Assault Rifles at upgrade benches.

Apex Legends started its Grand Soiree

It has a fortnight of rotating event modes. Our Matt wanted something… a little grander.

Overwatch is celebrating Chinese New Year

With skins and a new event mode.

Rainbow Six Siege is going pr0 at weekends

In the run-up to a real digital sports event, it’s hosting an event mode with a stadium map and all.

World of Warcraft launched Visions of N’Zoth

This is the final content update for the current expansion, wrapping up story before the next one comes along to break into the afterlife.

Sea Of Thieves is celebrating legendary players

They’ve whammed in a load of new easter eggs commemorating valiant and daft things players have done, and you can get new tattoos and commendations for hunting them down.

Destiny 2 players are collaborating en masse to solve a new mystery

Thousands of players are collecting pieces for a map meandering through the very corridors of time. It involves following routes revealed in certain places, where you discover pieces to build an even larger map. Players have set up websites to submit pieces, written programs to automate connecting them, and… it’s all very complex. Where will it lead, and why? MYSTERIES.

Bungie also tried to fix Wish-Ender’s bugged megadamage. Then players discovered another Wish-Ender bug which makes it do even greater damage than before if you shoot arrows through non-solid objects like grass. Super mega niche, but ha-ha-hilarious.

MechWarrior 5 launched its mod editor

Make maps! Weapons! Other things!

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has given pre-order content to everyone

All players can now use the lightsaber parts and other cosmetic bits. It also fixed a few bugs, including some fun Photomode stuff. The devs explain, “Not only was the Photomode camera able to explode rockets, it could interact with trigger volumes within the levels that could potentially break the game.” Whoops.

Dota Underlords jiggled balance

Then followed that up with some hotfixes.

Dota 2 shook up matchmaking again

MMR losses and gains are now fixed. And the Fast/Slow queue is gone, replaced with Ranked Roles and Ranked Classic.

“We are making this change because the slow/fast queue concept has not been successful in producing good quality games,” Valve say. “The end result was slow queue waiting a little bit longer, and then forcing very bad quality matches on the entire player pool.”

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

