Cyberpunk delayed, Left 4 Dead 3 a no-no, and more PC game news this week

This week, both Cyberpunk 2077 and Marvel’s Avengers received delays, Valve dismissed rumours of Left 4 Dead 3, and an NHS big cheese backed calls to regulate loot boxes. Read on for more of the week’s PC gaming goings-on in our News Digest, and do also check out the Weekly Updates Update for some of the week’s big patches.

The new RPG from the makers of The Witcher was due on April 16th, now it’s expected September 17th. They admit that even with the delay that staff will be working crunch. The delay also pushes back multiplayer, which has always been due after launch, until probably 2022 at earliest.

Previously due in May, it’s now expected in September. Square Enix also delayed the PS4 debut of Final Fantasy VII Remake, which likely also delays the almost-inevitable PC release once its exclusivity period ends.

“Frankly no company should be setting kids up for addiction by teaching them to gamble on the content of these loot boxes,” NHS England mental health director Claire Murdoch said. “No firm should sell to children loot box games with this element of chance, so yes those sales should end.”

Responding to fresh rumours, Valve say nawww.

Loads of folks are continuing fundraising for Australian bushfire relief

Games and companies fundraising and donating include Modern Warfare, Ubisoft,

a huge Humble Bundle, Destiny 2, and Warframe. Plenty others have been doing it too.

That’s the PlayStation 4 exclusive about hunting robot dinosaurs. We have a few more PlayStation exclusives we’d like to see on PC.

Their 2016 boardgame Mechs vs. Minions was meant to be a one-off but now the LoL devs have decided they wanna make more, opening a whole division. The first game from Riot Tabletop will be a new bluff ’em up, named Tellstones: King’s Gambit.

They’ve been legally bickering over CryEngine licenses for years.

Epic pay devs to give away their games, buying interest and users for their store. Hey, I get free games and devs get paid so I’ll keep grabbing these.

Y’know, games like Teamfight Tactics and Dota Auto Chess. Though our Matt thinks the genre is already waning.

I have listened weepily to Weight of the World too many times this week.