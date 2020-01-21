Legends of Runeterra champions guide - cards stats and abilities

Legends of Runeterra is about to enter its open beta and this collectible card game has its fair share of unique features. Perhaps the most unique is how it implements the signature League of Legends champions. They are the strongest units in every deck and the ones you’ll be mostly forming your deck around. Each one of the six different regions, or colour combinations, that you can build your deck around have four champions. We’ll be listing exactly what every single champion card does.

Legends of Runeterra champions guide

Our Legends of Runeterra champions guide will have the card stats, level up conditions, and abilities of all 24 champions available for the game at the time of writing.

Legends of Runeterra champions guide contents

Our stats for each champion will be displayed in the following way. The base stats will be on the left and not in square brackets, while the Levelled up stats and buffs will be in square brackets. If there is an ability that’s only in square brackets, it appears only when that champion levels up. Some champions even lose abilities when they level up. The champions are listed from the lowest mana cost to highest.

Demacia champions – Legends of Runeterra

The first region we're visiting are the ones that house the Demacia champions. They're a rather defensive in nature for the most-part, selectively attacking units. The exception is Garen, who hits like a truck. Here are all four Legends of Runeterra card stats for Demacia.

Lucian

Cost: 2

2 Attack: 3 [+1]

3 [+1] Defence: 2 [+1]

2 [+1] Abilities: Quick Attack [Double Attack] [The first time an ally dies each round, ready your attack.]

Level up condition: If Lucian sees 4+ allies or Senna, Sentinel of Light die.

Fiora

Cost: 3

3 Attack: 3 [+1]

3 [+1] Defence: 3 [+1]

3 [+1] Abilities: Challenger [Challenger] [When Fiora kills 4 enemies and survives, you win the game.]

Level up condition: Fiora has killed 2 enemies.

Lux

Cost: 5

5 Attack: 3 [+1]

3 [+1] Defence: 4 [+1]

4 [+1] Abilities: Barrier [Barrier] [After casting 6+ mana of spells in a round with Lux on the board, create a Fleeting “Final Spark” in hand.”]

Level up condition: Cast 6+ mana of spells in a round with Lux on the board, create a Fleeting “Final Spark” in hand.

Garen

Cost: 5

5 Attack: 5 [+1]

5 [+1] Defence: 5 [+1]

5 [+1] Type: Elite

Elite Abilities: Regeneration [Regeneration] [Start of the Round: Ready your attack.]

Level up condition: Strike the enemy twice.

Ionia champions – Legends of Runeterra

The evasive Ionia champions have techniques to ensure they aren't on the receiving end of an attack. They also play tricks with spells and barriers occasionally. These are all four Legends of Runeterra card stats for Ionia.

Zed

Cost: 4

4 Attack: 3 [+1]

3 [+1] Defence: 2 [+1]

2 [+1] Abilities: Quick Attack [Quick Attack] Attack: Create an attacking Living Shadow with Zed’s stats. [Attack: Create an attacking Living Shadow with Zed’s stats and abilities.]

Level up condition: Zed and/or his shadows have struck the enemy Nexus twice.

Shen

Cost: 4

4 Attack: 2 [+1]

2 [+1] Defence: 5 [+1]

5 [+1] Abilities: Support: Give supported ally Barrier. [Support: Give supported ally Barrier.] [When an ally gets Barrier, give it +3/+0 this round.]

Level up condition: Shen has “seen” allies gain Barrier 4 times.

Yasuo

Cost: 4

4 Attack: 4 [+1]

4 [+1] Defence: 3 [+1]

3 [+1] Abilities: Quick Attack [Quick Attack] When you Stun or Recall an enemy, deal 2 damage to it. [When you Stun or Recall an enemy, Yasuo strikes it.]

Level up condition: Stun or Recall 6+ units.

Karma

Cost: 5

5 Attack: 4 [+1]

4 [+1] Defence: 3 [+1]

3 [+1] Abilities: End of the Round: Create a random spell in hand. [When you play a spell, cast it again on the same targets.]

Level up condition: You’re Enlightened.

Piltover & Zaun champions – Legends of Runeterra

The inventor Piltover & Zaun champions have all sorts of gadgets and gizmos to make your enemy's life a misery, whether it's a really big rocket launcher or a host of mushrooms. Here are all four Legends of Runeterra card stats for Piltover & Zaun.

Teemo

Cost: 1

1 Attack: 1 [+1]

1 [+1] Defence: 1 [+1]

1 [+1] Abilities: Elusive [Elusive] Nexus Strike: Add 5 Poison Puffcaps to the enemy’s deck [Nexus Strike: Double the Poison Puffcaps in the enemy’s deck]

Level up condition: When the enemy player has 15 or more Poison Puffcaps in their deck.

Ezreal

Cost: 3

3 Attack: 1 [+1]

1 [+1] Defence: 3 [+1]

3 [+1] Abilities: Elusive [Elusive] Nexus Strike: Create a Fleeting Mystic Shot in hand. [Nexus Strike: Create a 0 cost Fleeting Mystic Shot in hand.] [When you cast a spell, deal 2 damage to the enemy Nexus.]

Level up condition: Targeted the enemy units 8 or more times.

Jinx

Cost: 4

4 Attack: 4 [+1]

4 [+1] Defence: 3 [+1]

3 [+1] Abilities: Quick Attack [Quick Attack] [Start of the Round: Draw 1 – The first time you empty your hand each round, create a Fleeting Super Mega Death Rocket! in hand.]

Level up condition: Your hand is empty

Heimerdinger

Cost: 5

5 Attack: 1 [+1]

1 [+1] Defence: 3 [+1]

3 [+1] Abilities: When you cast a spell, create a Fleeting Turret in hand. [When you cast a spell, create a Fleeting Upgraded Turret in hand.]

Level up condition: You’ve summoned 12+ total power of Turrets.

Noxus champions – Legends of Runeterra

The rebellious and savage Noxus champions come from a region where striking hard and fast is ideal. Some also jump in and out of battle, as well as using allies to directly attack the enemy Nexus. These are all Legends of Runeterra card stats for Noxus.

Draven

Cost: 3

3 Attack: 4 [+1]

4 [+1] Defence: 3 [+1]

3 [+1] Abilities: Quick Attack [Quick Attack & Overwhelm] Play or Strike: Create a “Spinning Axe” in hand. [Play or Strike: Create 2 Spinning Axe in hand.]

Level up condition: Strike twice with Draven, using a Spinning Axe to buff him each time.

Katarina

Cost: 3

3 Attack: 3 [+1]

3 [+1] Defence: 2 [+1]

2 [+1] Abilities: Quick Attack [Quick Attack] [Play: Ready your attack.] [Strike: Recall Katarina.]

Level up condition: Katarina strikes. Then she is Recalled.

Vladimir

Cost: 5

5 Attack: 5 [+1]

5 [+1] Defence: 5 [+1]

5 [+1] Abilities: Attack: For each other attacking ally, deal 1 to it and 1 to the enemy Nexus. [Attack: For each other attacking ally, deal 1 to it and 1 to the enemy Nexus.] [Regeneration]

Level up condition: You’ve had 6 or more allies survive damage.

Darius

Cost: 6

6 Attack: 6 [+4]

6 [+4] Defence: 5 [+0]

5 [+0] Abilities: Overwhelm [Overwhelm]

Level up condition: The enemy Nexus has 10 or less health.

Freljord champions – Legends of Runeterra

The four Freljord champions inhabit a frozen region, so all of their abilities rely on surviving or embracing the cold. It's worth noting that "Eggnivia" is not a separate champion, but a form of Anivia. Here are all four Legends of Runeterra card stats for Freljord.

Braum

Cost: 3

3 Attack: 0 [+1]

0 [+1] Defence: 5 [+2]

5 [+2] Abilities: Challenger [Challenger] Regeneration [Regeneration] When Braum survives damage, summon a Mighty Poro.

Level up condition: Braum survives a total of 10 damage.

Ashe

Cost: 4

4 Attack: 5 [+1]

5 [+1] Defence: 3 [+1]

3 [+1] Abilities: Attack: Frostbite the strongest enemy. [Attack: Frostbite the strongest enemy.] Enemies with 0 power can’t block.

Level up condition: You Frostbite 5 or more enemies. Then create a Crystal Arrow next round.

Anivia

Cost: 3

3 Attack: 4 [+1]

4 [+1] Defence: 2 [+1]

2 [+1] Abilities: Can’t Block [Can’t Block] Attack: Deal 1 damage to all enemies. [Attack: Deal 2 damage to all enemies.] [Last Breath: Revive Anivia transformed into Eggnivia]

Level up condition: Last Breath: Revive Anivia transformed into Eggnivia.

Eggnivia

Cost: 1

1 Attack: 0

0 Defence: 1

1 Abilities: Can’t Block

Level up Condition: Start of the Round: Transform Eggnivia back into Anivia and Level Up.

Tryndamere

Cost: 8

8 Attack: 8 [+1]

8 [+1] Defence: 4 [+5]

4 [+5] Abilities: Overwhelm [Overwhelm] [Fearsome] [Tough]

Level up condition: If Tryndamere dies, level up instead.

Shadow Isles champions – Legends of Runeterra

Finally we have the four Shadow Isles champions. These four are ones that either summon other minions, or manipulate the friendly units on the board to do their bidding. These are all four Legends of Runeterra card stats for the Shadow Isles.

Elise

Cost: 2

2 Attack: 2 [+2]

2 [+2] Defence: 3 [+0]

3 [+0] Abilities: Has the spider type. Fearsome [Fearsome & Challenger] Attack: Summon a 1/1 spiderling that is attacking. [Other spider allies have Challenger and Fearsome.]

Level up condition: If three other spiders are on the board. Transform into Spider Queen Elise.

Cost: 3

3 Attack: 4 [+1]

4 [+1] Defence: 2 [+1]

2 [+1] Abilities: Play: Kalista bonds with an ally that gains +2/+0 while bonded with her. [Play: Kalista bonds with an ally that gains +2/+0 while bonded with her.] [Attack: Revive the bonded ally attacking and reforge the bond.]

Level up condition: Kalista sees 3 or more allies die.

Thresh

Cost: 5

5 Attack: 3 [+1]

3 [+1] Defence: 6 [+1]

6 [+1] Abilities: When an enemy dies, heal Thresh 1. [This ability is lost upon level up.] [The first time Thresh attacks this game, summon an attacking champion from your deck or hand.]

Level up condition: Thresh sees 6 or more enemies die.

Hecarim

Cost: 6

6 Attack: 4 [+1]

4 [+1] Defence: 6 [+1]

6 [+1] Abilities: Overwhelm [Overwhelm] Attack: Summon 2 attacking Spectral Rider. [Attack: Summon 2 attacking Spectral Rider.] [Ephemeral allies have +2/+0]

Level up condition: You’re attacked with 8+ Ephemeral allies.

